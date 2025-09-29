Best CD Rates Today, Sept. 29, 2025: APYs up to 4.45% -- Lock In Now!
CD rates are already reacting to the Fed's Sept. 17 rate cut. A handful of banks have lowered their yields in the past week -- and chances are, more will follow.
Thinking about opening a CD? Now's a smart time to act. Locking in a fixed rate today lets you secure a solid return before rates slide any further.
Here are some of the best CD deals still on the table.
Featured offers
Best CD rates today, Sept. 29, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|LendingClub
|8 Months
|4.45%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|6 Months
|4.35%
|$1,000
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.34%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.30%
|$1,000
All the CDs featured here come from FDIC-insured banks, meaning your deposits are protected up to $250,000. The best pick for you depends on two things: how much you want to put in and how long you're willing to keep it there.
If you'd rather go short term, LendingClub is offering 4.45% APY on an 8 Mo. CD, with just $500 to open. Want something longer and more stable? United Fidelity's 5-year CD pays 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum. Both are solid options.
Featured CD: LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD pays 4.45% APY and has a $500 minimum deposit. It's long enough to protect your savings from inflation and potential rate cuts, yet short enough to keep your cash within reach.
Is now a smart time to open a CD?
Got extra cash you don't plan to use soon? A certificate of deposit (CD) could be a simple way to grow it. CDs work best for money you can park -- whether for a few months or several years -- without needing to dip in.
A CD might be a good fit if:
- You already have an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account covering three to six months of expenses.
- Your retirement and other long-term goals are on track with investments like IRAs or index funds.
- You'd rather lock in steady growth than ride out stock market ups and downs.
With FDIC insurance up to $250,000 and fixed returns, CDs offer both safety and predictability. If you want a low-risk spot for extra savings, now could be the right time to lock one in.
Example: Earn a guaranteed $736 in just 8 months
The biggest perk of CDs is certainty -- you'll know from the start exactly what your balance will be when the term ends.
For example, a $25,000 deposit in LendingClub's 8-month CD would grow to about $25,736. That's $736 in guaranteed earnings on a short timeline, with no extra effort.
And since rates are expected to fall again before next year is up, locking in today's yield could give you an edge. Read our full LendingClub CD review to find out more and lock in your rate today.
How to lock in your CD in 5 simple steps
Opening a CD is quick -- and once it's set up, your money starts earning a steady return right away. Here's how to do it:
- Compare banks. Look at rates from several places. Online banks often pay more than traditional ones, so don't skip them.
- Pick your deposit. Most CDs don't let you add funds later, and early withdrawals usually mean penalties. Choose an amount you're comfortable leaving untouched.
- Apply online or in person. Be ready with your ID, Social Security number, and funding details.
- Fund your CD. Transfer money from checking or savings. Your rate locks in once the deposit clears.
- Note the maturity date. Mark your calendar so you'll know when the CD ends and can decide whether to renew or cash out.
That's it -- five easy steps to lock in a safe, fixed return. Want to grab today's best APYs before they slip? Click here to see the top CD rates.
Build your savings without locking up your money
A high-yield savings account (HYSA) gives you the chance to earn a solid return while still keeping your cash within reach. Right now, many top HYSAs pay APYs that compete with the best CDs.
The key benefit is flexibility -- you can move money in or out whenever you like, with no fees or waiting around.
The trade-off? HYSA rates aren't guaranteed. They can rise or fall at any time, while CDs lock in your earnings for the full term.
One clear standout now is CIT Platinum Savings. This account pays a competitive 3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more, which is right up there with some of the best CD rates. It's also currently offering a limited-time welcome bonus for new account holders. Learn more below.
CIT Platinum Savings
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits). And right now, you can also score a cash bonus of up to $300 when you open a new account with promo code PS2025 and fund it within 30 days. Terms apply.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of September 23, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of September 15, 2025.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
|
$0
|
Discover® Online Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
3.50%
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.50%
|
$0
|
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
Member FDIC.
APY
4.20%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 17, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
|
4.20%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 17, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
|
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
|
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 17, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF925 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200.
What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 03/12/2026, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.
-
Sources
FAQs
-
You can, but there's usually a penalty. When you open a CD, you agree to leave your money in for a set time -- like 6 months, a year, or even multiple years. If you need it before then, the bank will likely charge you some of the interest you've earned. Early withdrawal penalties vary by bank. That's why CDs are best for money you don't plan to touch right away.
-
Yes. Certificates of deposit are one of the safest places to keep your money. Your deposits are insured by the FDIC (or NCUA if you use a credit union) up to $250,000 per person, per bank. That means even if the bank fails, your money is protected.
-
Rates are still among the best we've seen in years, but they may not stay this high for long. The Fed cut rates on Sept. 17 as expected, so CD rates are likely to start trending downward as a result. Locking in now means you keep today's return all the way through your CD's term.
