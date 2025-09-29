Best CD Rates Today, Sept. 29, 2025: APYs up to 4.45% -- Lock In Now!

CD rates are already reacting to the Fed's Sept. 17 rate cut. A handful of banks have lowered their yields in the past week -- and chances are, more will follow. Thinking about opening a CD? Now's a smart time to act. Locking in a fixed rate today lets you secure a solid return before rates slide any further. Here are some of the best CD deals still on the table. Featured offers

Best CD rates today, Sept. 29, 2025

Bank Term APY Minimum Deposit LendingClub 8 Months 4.45% $500 United Fidelity Bank 6 Months 4.35% $1,000 Climate First Bank 6 Months 4.34% $500 United Fidelity Bank 60 Months 4.30% $1,000 Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 28, 2025.

All the CDs featured here come from FDIC-insured banks, meaning your deposits are protected up to $250,000. The best pick for you depends on two things: how much you want to put in and how long you're willing to keep it there. If you'd rather go short term, LendingClub is offering 4.45% APY on an 8 Mo. CD, with just $500 to open. Want something longer and more stable? United Fidelity's 5-year CD pays 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum. Both are solid options. Featured CD: LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD pays 4.45% APY and has a $500 minimum deposit. It's long enough to protect your savings from inflation and potential rate cuts, yet short enough to keep your cash within reach.

LendingClub CD Member FDIC. APY: 4.45% Term: 8 Months Min. Deposit: $500

Is now a smart time to open a CD? Got extra cash you don't plan to use soon? A certificate of deposit (CD) could be a simple way to grow it. CDs work best for money you can park -- whether for a few months or several years -- without needing to dip in. A CD might be a good fit if: You already have an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account covering three to six months of expenses.

Your retirement and other long-term goals are on track with investments like IRAs or index funds.

You'd rather lock in steady growth than ride out stock market ups and downs. With FDIC insurance up to $250,000 and fixed returns, CDs offer both safety and predictability. If you want a low-risk spot for extra savings, now could be the right time to lock one in.

Example: Earn a guaranteed $736 in just 8 months The biggest perk of CDs is certainty -- you'll know from the start exactly what your balance will be when the term ends. For example, a $25,000 deposit in LendingClub's 8-month CD would grow to about $25,736. That's $736 in guaranteed earnings on a short timeline, with no extra effort. And since rates are expected to fall again before next year is up, locking in today's yield could give you an edge. Read our full LendingClub CD review to find out more and lock in your rate today.

How to lock in your CD in 5 simple steps Opening a CD is quick -- and once it's set up, your money starts earning a steady return right away. Here's how to do it: Compare banks. Look at rates from several places. Online banks often pay more than traditional ones, so don't skip them. Pick your deposit. Most CDs don't let you add funds later, and early withdrawals usually mean penalties. Choose an amount you're comfortable leaving untouched. Apply online or in person. Be ready with your ID, Social Security number, and funding details. Fund your CD. Transfer money from checking or savings. Your rate locks in once the deposit clears. Note the maturity date. Mark your calendar so you'll know when the CD ends and can decide whether to renew or cash out. That's it -- five easy steps to lock in a safe, fixed return. Want to grab today's best APYs before they slip? Click here to see the top CD rates.

Build your savings without locking up your money A high-yield savings account (HYSA) gives you the chance to earn a solid return while still keeping your cash within reach. Right now, many top HYSAs pay APYs that compete with the best CDs. The key benefit is flexibility -- you can move money in or out whenever you like, with no fees or waiting around. The trade-off? HYSA rates aren't guaranteed. They can rise or fall at any time, while CDs lock in your earnings for the full term. One clear standout now is CIT Platinum Savings. This account pays a competitive 3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more, which is right up there with some of the best CD rates. It's also currently offering a limited-time welcome bonus for new account holders. Learn more below.