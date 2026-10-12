NEAR Protocol (NEAR -9.15%) had a busy weekend. The cryptocurrency's price rose 15.8% between 4 p.m. ET on Friday and 3 p.m. ET on Monday.

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What drove NEAR Protocol's weekend rally

NEAR's blockchain network has quietly turned into a vital trading hub. NEAR Intents lets users swap assets across different blockchains, and it handled a record $4.8 billion of swaps in September. Part of the resulting fees funds NEAR token buybacks, so more trading activity means steady buying pressure.

A separate governance proposal would cut NEAR's annual token issuance from 2.5% to 1.6% over two years. Validators still have to approve it, but lower issuance would slow the growth of the token supply.

Then the bears got caught leaning the wrong way. Traders betting against NEAR saw roughly $6.5 million of short positions forcibly closed in a single day, and every one of those exits required buying the token back. That kind of short squeeze can turn a decent rally into a sprint.

Expand CRYPTO : NEAR NEAR Protocol Today's Change ( -9.15 %) $ -0.54 Current Price $ 5.32 Key Data Points Market Cap $7.0B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 4.90 - $ 5.87 52wk Range $ 0.88 - $ 5.92 Volume 1.3B

What makes NEAR Protocol different

Most blockchains act like walled gardens. Moving assets between them usually means clunky bridges, extra fees, and a nagging worry that something will break along the way. NEAR's pitch is to make the walls disappear. Its chain signatures feature lets a NEAR account sign transactions on other networks, Bitcoin included.

NEAR's weekend jump builds on a much larger run. The price has more than doubled over the past month, helped by the Sept. 29 launch of the Bitwise NEAR ETF. That's the first U.S. spot exchange-traded product tracking the token.

Short squeezes tend to fade once the forced buying ends, so the Intents volume trend and the issuance vote matter more in the long run. Wednesday's U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report could also move risk assets, crypto included. You'll see more volatility in NEAR Protocol for a while.