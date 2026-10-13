Investors face a choice between two high-potential technologies, as D-Wave Quantum (QBTS -5.70%) and QuantumScape (QS -6.77%) compete for capital in the specialized hardware and energy sectors.

D-Wave Quantum focuses on quantum computing solutions for complex optimization problems, while QuantumScape aims to revolutionize the electric vehicle market with next-generation solid-state batteries. Both companies represent high-risk, high-reward opportunities among tech stocks.

The case for D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum sells quantum computing systems and cloud-based services. The company uses annealing technology to help customers solve optimization problems in logistics, defense, and financial services. Key partners and customers include CGI (GIB +0.89%)and BASF (BFFAF -6.28%).

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $24.6 million, representing a 178.5% increase compared to the prior year. The company reported a net loss of $355.1 million during this period. Consequently, its net margin, which measures how much of each dollar earned stays as profit, was negative 1,444.1%.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 0.1x. This ratio uses total debt (short-term plus long-term) to show how much debt a company uses relative to shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term bills, was 42.4x. Free cash flow, representing the cash left after paying for capital assets, was negative $75.8 million for FY 2025.

The case for QuantumScape

QuantumScape is developing solid-state lithium-metal batteries designed to provide faster charging and longer range than current technology. Its primary commercialization strategy is anchored by a partnership with Volkswagen (VLKPF +4.95%) and its battery subsidiary, PowerCo. The company also collaborates with several undisclosed automotive manufacturers to integrate its battery cells into future vehicle production.

In FY 2025, the company reported no sales as it remains in a pre-revenue development stage. The company recorded a net loss of $435.1 million for the fiscal year. Because it has no revenue, the net margin for this period is effectively 0%.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 0.1x. The current ratio was 15.9x. Free cash flow reached negative $278.8 million in FY 2025, reflecting the high costs of research and development for its battery technology.

Collapse QBTS & QS : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics QBTS – D-Wave Quantum $13.74 – 5.70 % ( - $0.83 ) QS – QuantumScape $4.27 – 6.77 % ( - $0.31 ) Market Cap $5.2B 52wk Range $12.75 - $46.75 Gross Margin -730.78 % P/E Ratio -19.39 EPS (TTM) -$0.71 Market Cap $2.6B 52wk Range $4.26 - $19.07 P/E Ratio -6.38 EPS (TTM) -$0.67 QBTS – D-Wave Quantum $13.74 – 5.70 % ( - $0.83 ) Market Cap $5.2B 52wk Range $12.75 - $46.75 Gross Margin -730.78 % P/E Ratio -19.39 EPS (TTM) -$0.71 QS – QuantumScape $4.27 – 6.77 % ( - $0.31 ) Market Cap $2.6B 52wk Range $4.26 - $19.07 P/E Ratio -6.38 EPS (TTM) -$0.67

Risk profile comparison

D-Wave Quantum faces risks related to its history of significant net losses and negative cash flows. It competes against industry giants such as Microsoft (MSFT +1.14%) and Amazon (AMZN -1.10%) in a rapidly evolving market. Failure to reach specific technical milestones, such as successful gate-model implementation, could make its current products obsolete.

QuantumScape is in the development stage with no revenue, creating uncertainty regarding its ability to provide commercial battery technology. It relies heavily on its partnership with Volkswagen for funding and development milestones. The company requires massive capital to fund its operations and faces competition from established lithium-ion manufacturers and other well-funded start-ups.

Valuation comparison

D-Wave Quantum generates revenue, but its P/S ratio, comparing price to sales over the past twelve months, is high. Neither company has a Forward P/E.

Metric D-Wave Quantum QuantumScape Forward P/E n/a n/a P/S ratio 396.3x n/a

Valuation metrics include sourcing from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

D-Wave Quantum and QuantumScape are technology innovators pioneering breakthroughs in quantum computing and solid-state lithium-metal batteries, respectively. Both hold the potential for high returns if their tech takes off, yet between the two, I would invest in D-Wave Quantum right now.

D-Wave's sales multiple is high, but it's still in the early stages of quantum computing adoption. Its annealing-based quantum machines are ideal for optimization challenges, making them compelling to businesses in areas such as logistics. To expand its market, D-Wave acquired Quantum Circuits, which extends its tech beyond quantum annealing into gate-model quantum computers, an approach that is widely used in the industry.

The problem with QuantumScape is that management stated a commercial product won't be ready until at least 2029. The company possessed cash and marketable securities of $859 million at the end of the second quarter, which can support operations until then, but that depends on how well QuantumScape manages costs. As a result, it's a riskier bet, making D-Wave the more attractive investment.