Axalta Coating Systems serves global automotive and industrial markets with specialty coatings and a diverse product lineup.

On Jan. 22, 2026, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out its entire stake in Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA 0.29%), an estimated $22.1 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated Jan. 22, 2026, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP liquidated its entire holding of 770,919 shares in Axalta Coating Systems. The estimated transaction value was $22.06 million based on the average share price during the quarter. The net position change, reflecting both trading and price movement, was also $22.06 million.

What else to know

  • This was a full exit; Axalta Coating Systems now represents 0% of the firm’s 13F AUM
  • Top five holdings after the filing:
    • NYSE:TSM: $293.8 million (18.5% of AUM)
    • UNK:RYAAY: $265.7 million (16.7% of AUM)
    • NYSE:HDB: $221.7 million (13.9% of AUM)
    • NASDAQ:ICLR: $195.4 million (12.3% of AUM)
    • NYSE:INFY: $182.9 million (11.5% of AUM)
  • As of Jan. 21, 2026, shares were priced at $33.47, down 9.5% over one year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 23.2 percentage points.

Company overview

MetricValue
Revenue (TTM)$5.17 billion
Net income (TTM)$455.00 million
Price (as of market close Jan. 21, 2026)$33.47
One-year price change(9.5%)

Company snapshot

  • Axalta Coating Systems manufactures and markets high-performance coatings, including waterborne and solvent-borne systems, powder coatings, and decorative and functional surface solutions for automotive, industrial, and architectural applications.
  • The company generates revenue by supplying coatings and related products to repair shops, OEMs, and industrial manufacturers, leveraging a global distribution network and a broad portfolio of proprietary brands.
  • Primary customers include independent and multi-shop automotive body repair facilities, global automotive OEMs, and manufacturers in sectors such as construction, energy, transportation, and general industry.

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in specialty coatings, serving diverse end markets across automotive and industrial sectors. The company leverages a broad product portfolio and established customer relationships to drive recurring revenue streams. Its scale, technological expertise, and global reach underpin its competitive position in the specialty chemicals industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Trinity Street sold a small position in its holdings, representing around 1.5% of its assets in the third quarter. There can be many reasons a fund manager might exit a small position, such as Axalta Coating Systems. It could reflect the manager’s lack of confidence in the company’s growth prospects or a tax-loss-harvesting opportunity at year-end.

However, Trinity added to all five of its largest positions in the quarter, including its top holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Trinity may see better growth potential in Taiwan Semiconductor, which supplies chips for artificial intelligence, than in Axalta, which serves a slower-growing industry.

Other top holdings it added in the quarter, including Ryanair, HDFC Bank, Icon, and Infosys, have underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. Trinity may see these companies’ valuations reaching levels that favor a potential rebound in 2026.

About the Author

John Ballard
John Ballard has been a contributing writer at The Motley Fool since 2016, covering consumer goods and technology stocks. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in real estate finance from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
TMFRazorback

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Icon Public and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends HDFC Bank. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

