A global enterprise needs to train thousands of employees across dozens of countries, but traditional classroom settings don't scale. Docebo (DCBO +0.55%) solves this by providing a unified, cloud-based learning management platform that lets companies deliver personalized, AI-driven training to employees, partners, and customers. The stock trades at $25.42 as of Oct. 9, 2026, down 5.6% over the past year as market sentiment shifted toward operational efficiency over raw growth.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Docebo an overall Superscore of 83 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).

This ranks the company in the top ~7% of every company we score. This article pairs the reasons the score is high with the risks that keep it from moving higher, so you can weigh both sides before doing more work.

Expand NASDAQ : DCBO Docebo Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 78 /100 Today's Change ( 0.55 %) $ 0.14 Current Price $ 25.61 Key Data Points Market Cap $639M Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 25.23 - $ 25.75 52wk Range $ 14.39 - $ 28.72 Volume 35.6K Avg Vol 67.2K Gross Margin 77.21%

Why DCBO Has an 83 Superscore

Profitable business model: The company successfully transitioned from a cash-burning growth phase to a self-sustaining model, as evidenced by a 15% net profit margin in fiscal 2025.

The company successfully transitioned from a cash-burning growth phase to a self-sustaining model, as evidenced by a 15% net profit margin in fiscal 2025. AI-first innovation: Launching the AgentHub and integrating generative AI tools directly into the platform creates a distinct competitive advantage in a crowded enterprise software market.

Launching the AgentHub and integrating generative AI tools directly into the platform creates a distinct competitive advantage in a crowded enterprise software market. Disciplined capital allocation: Management uses excess cash to repurchase shares, signaling clear confidence in the long-term sustainability of its cash flow generation.

Management uses excess cash to repurchase shares, signaling clear confidence in the long-term sustainability of its cash flow generation. Strong subscription focus: Recurring revenue accounts for 94% of total sales, providing the predictable income stream necessary to support ongoing R&D investments.

Recurring revenue accounts for 94% of total sales, providing the predictable income stream necessary to support ongoing R&D investments. Enterprise-grade stickiness: High switching costs from deep integration into customer workflows enable the company to maintain gross margins near 80%.

Why Is DCBO's Superscore Not Higher?

Growth rate deceleration: Revenue growth moderated to 12% in 2025, a significant step down from the 24% compound annual growth rate seen over the previous five years.

Revenue growth moderated to 12% in 2025, a significant step down from the 24% compound annual growth rate seen over the previous five years. Agentic disruption risk: Bolting AI features onto a legacy learning management architecture leaves the company vulnerable to newer, AI-native platforms that don't carry the weight of older systems.

Bolting AI features onto a legacy learning management architecture leaves the company vulnerable to newer, AI-native platforms that don't carry the weight of older systems. Valuation multiples: The stock trades at an EV/EBITDA of 28.1x, a level that leaves little margin for error if enterprise software spending continues to tighten.

The stock trades at an EV/EBITDA of 28.1x, a level that leaves little margin for error if enterprise software spending continues to tighten. Ownership concentration: Directors and executive officers control roughly 57% of the common shares, creating a governance structure in which minority shareholder influence is significantly limited.

A highly capital-efficient business earns an outsize return on its hard assets, and Docebo ranks in the top 4% for capital efficiency. This high efficiency means that even as growth moderates, the company turns each new dollar of revenue into better returns than less disciplined firms, which explains why the market is willing to pay a premium for the shares despite the recent growth slowdown.

Table 1: Hidden Gems Database Scores for Docebo (DCBO)

Score Score (out of 100) Rank Supporting Data Point Product (1Y) 79 Top ~12% Innovation efforts are now yielding tangible bottom-line results through new AI-first modules. Product (5Y) 72 Top ~32% Historical performance reflects a necessary transition from niche LMS provider to global enterprise platform. Financial (1Y) 76 Top ~22% The company reached a structural inflection point in 2025 where profitability became consistent and scalable. Financial (5Y) 79 Top ~14% Disciplined execution scaled revenue from $104 million to $242 million over the five-year period. Leaders 77 Top ~26% Management displays high candor regarding market pressures and provides transparent, data-backed operational roadmaps. AI 37 Top ~23% Current AI features remain largely additive rather than a fundamental reinvention of the core model. Valuation Risk 83 Top ~4% The stock trades at a trailing P/E of 22, appearing fairly valued relative to its consistent profitability.

Is DCBO Right For Your Portfolio?

This stock warrants a closer look if...

You are seeking exposure to the best small-cap tech stocks that have successfully transitioned from burning cash to generating consistent profits.

You value enterprise software businesses that maintain strong competitive moats through high switching costs and deep customer integrations.

You may want to keep researching before buying if...

You are concerned about the deceleration in top-line growth as the company matures and faces a tighter macroeconomic environment.

You worry that the current product strategy relies too heavily on extending legacy software instead of building for a new, AI-native world.

The Superscore is one data-driven signal worth investigating, and you should weigh it against your own research, long-term financial goals, and personal risk tolerance before deciding to act.

My 5-year prediction for DCBO stock

The macroeconomic environment is a headwind in the near term. More hesitant buyers have lengthened deal cycles and slowed the company's revenue in 2026.

The company pegs its long-term opportunity at $30 billion. The market is competitive, but the company aims to differentiate itself by addressing both external and internal training needs. It has shifted its customer base to higher-value accounts, which could boost revenue in the long run.

By continuing to focus on enterprise needs and adding more products, Docebo should maintain double-digit revenue growth. Its annual recurring revenue grew faster in the first half of 2026, indicating a recovery in growth underway.

The stock trades at just 11x forward earnings, with analysts expecting about 19% annualized growth over the next two years. Based on the company's competitive position and opportunities, the stock has a good chance of outperforming the market over the next five years.

The Hidden Gems Superscore reflects The Motley Fool's proprietary AI-driven evaluation of a company across product, financial, leadership, and valuation pillars as of the article date and may change over time. Performance figures are point-in-time. Past performance does not guarantee future results.