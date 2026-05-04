The Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in 2026

Quantum computers can perform certain tasks much faster than their classical counterparts, but they're still larger, pricier, and less accurate for most applications. Yet over the next decade, smaller, cheaper, and more scalable quantum processing units (QPUs) could drive the development of more accurate quantum systems.

From 2026 to 2034, Fortune Business Insights expects the quantum computing market to expand at a 30.6% CAGR. Therefore, it could still be a great time to invest in some of the early movers in this nascent industry. Conservative investors should check out IBM (IBM 1.17%) as a quantum play, while more daring investors can take a closer look at IonQ (IONQ 0.87%).

The conservative play: IBM

In the 2010s, IBM struggled to grow its software, hardware, and IT services businesses while keeping up with its faster-moving cloud-based competitors. But under Arvind Krishna, who took the helm as IBM's CEO in 2020, the aging tech giant expanded its higher-growth hybrid cloud and AI businesses. It also divested its slower-growth managed infrastructure services segment.

As a result, IBM's revenue and EPS grew at CAGRs of 4% and 12%, respectively, from 2020 to 2025. From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect its revenue and EPS to both grow at CAGRs of 5% as it continues to expand its hybrid cloud and AI businesses. Its stock is still reasonably valued at 20 times next year's earnings, and it pays an attractive forward dividend yield of 2.9%.

Expand NYSE : IBM International Business Machines Today's Change ( -1.17 %) $ -2.72 Current Price $ 229.48 Key Data Points Market Cap $216B Day's Range $ 228.62 - $ 234.09 52wk Range $ 220.72 - $ 324.90 Volume 6.5K Avg Vol 6.3M Gross Margin 57.80 % Dividend Yield 2.93 %

IBM is also one of the world's top quantum computing companies. It's already deployed over 85 quantum systems to run more than 3 trillion programs, launched several experimental chips (Eagle, Heron, Nighthawk, and Loon), and plans to build a fully error-free quantum system by 2029. It deploys both smaller research-scale systems and larger utility-scale systems.

IBM doesn't generate much meaningful revenue from these systems, since they're mainly used in niche research projects. Still, it could eventually blend them into its hybrid cloud and AI services to reach a broader range of enterprise customers. So if you're looking for a simple way to invest in the quantum market through a diversified tech giant, IBM checks all the right boxes.

The aggressive play: IonQ

IBM and many of the older quantum computing companies accelerate electrons through superconducting loops to achieve a quantum state. Those systems are cheaper to manufacture, but they require cryogenic refrigeration and output more errors than newer systems.

IonQ addresses those issues with its trapped-ion systems, which trap ions in cooled vacuum chambers and manipulate them with tiny lasers to put them into a quantum state. These systems can operate at room temperature and are more accurate than electron systems.

Expand NYSE : IONQ IonQ Today's Change ( -0.87 %) $ -0.40 Current Price $ 45.80 Key Data Points Market Cap $17B Day's Range $ 45.32 - $ 49.14 52wk Range $ 25.89 - $ 84.64 Volume 2.8K Avg Vol 25M Gross Margin -2267.11 %

IonQ produces four systems: its older Aria system, its flagship Forte system, its data center-oriented Forte Enterprise system, and its newest Tempo system. It sells and leases some of those systems to research institutions, but it generates most of its revenue through its cloud-based platform, which provides remote access to those quantum systems.

From 2021 to 2025, IonQ's revenue surged from $2 million to $130 million. Most of that growth was driven by the expansion of its cloud platform and big government contracts. From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect its revenue to more than quadruple to $600 million.

IonQ isn't profitable, and its stock looks expensive at 28x 2028 sales. However, the flexibility, accuracy, and scalability of its systems could draw more customers (especially in the government sector) away from older electron-driven systems over the next decade. While IonQ is much more speculative than IBM, it could have more upside as the quantum market expands.