AccessibilityHelpAbout Us

GE Aerospace (GE -0.15%) announced this week that it is acquiring Consolidated Precision Products (CPP) for $11.75 billion. This is GE Aerospace's largest acquisition since it became a stand-alone company in 2024. The purchase will affect the company's balance sheet in the near term, so what do investors need to know?

First, supply chain constraints have made it difficult for companies like GE to keep pace with demand. CPP has supplied GE for many years and is one of just a handful of companies that are global suppliers of aerospace castings. It supplies approximately 25% of GE's needs. Thus, it makes sense that GE would want to bring the business fully under its umbrella. It makes the supply chain more difficult for competition while loosening a known bottleneck for its own manufacturing.

An aerospace engineer works on a jet engine.

Image source: Getty Images.

The deal will be financed with $7 billion in cash and the remainder through new debt. GE expects CPP to generate approximately $2 billion in revenue in 2027. The acquisition will, however, face antitrust scrutiny and concerns over fair competition. Still, if this deal goes through, it should boost adjusted profit per share and free cash flow even in the first year, according to GE.

GE Aerospace's backlog reaches into the 2030s. It must secure sufficient capacity to meet contracted obligations. Purchasing CPP streamlines operations and fixes a serious supply chain issue. It's a steep price to pay now, but it should pay off over the coming years.

GE Aerospace Stock Quote

NYSE: GE

GE Aerospace
Premium Feature
Moneyball Superscore
82/100
Today's Change
(-0.15%) $-0.49
Current Price
$323.66

GE Aerospace's stock has risen just 5% in 2026, and a recent pullback has created a more favorable entry point. The stock is still trading at a premium, with forward and trailing P/E ratios approaching 40 and a PEG ratio above 4.

Ultimately, I believe this acquisition solves a necessary issue. The short-term pain from the high cost of CPP will be more than offset by the additional capacity GE Aerospace will create for itself. The company's $210 billion backlog provides incredible revenue visibility, and GE's main risk is executing without delay. This acquisition will help ensure just that.

Read Next

About the Author

Catie Hogan
Catie Hogan is a contributing stock analyst and personal finance expert at The Motley Fool. She's the founder of the family finances newsletter, Cents of Humor. Previously, Catie was the Head of Advice & Coaching at Parthean, an Associate Financial Planner at Element Financial Group, and a Financial Advisor at Edward Jones. She holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Emerson College, a master's degree from University of Nevada Las Vegas, and a Certificate in Financial Planning from Bryant University.
TMFCatieHogan

Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE Aerospace. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

GE Aerospace Stock Quote
GE Aerospace
NYSE: GE
$323.66
(-0.15%)-$0.49
Stock Advisor

Motley Fool Stock Advisors Latest Pick

Get Access
---% Avg Return

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services