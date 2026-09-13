I predict that a $1,000 investment in NuScale Power (SMR -15.67%) at $10 a share could be worth $5,742 by 2030, if commercial progress helps it reclaim its 52-week high of $57.42.

NuScale hit that price of $57.42 in mid-October 2025. Although that was hardly a year ago, Wall Street's enthusiasm for nuclear stocks was considerably higher. Investors were valuing nuclear as a potential power source for AI data centers, whose own expansion was giving investors reason to believe a nuclear revival was just around the corner.

I suspect that many investors didn't realize how slowly nuclear moves. No one impulsively buys a reactor: It can take years to get a project going and years to finish it. And NuScale, though still the only U.S. company with an NRC-certified small modular reactor (SMR) design, got punished with a roughly 83% sell-off for not being as close to commercial deployment as investors had probably hoped.

Expand NYSE : SMR NuScale Power Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 51 /100 Today's Change ( -15.67 %) $ -1.60 Current Price $ 8.61 Key Data Points Market Cap $3.5B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 8.57 - $ 9.77 52wk Range $ 7.21 - $ 57.42 Volume 92.6M Avg Vol 32.8M Gross Margin 16.03%

NuScale still hasn't notched that first deployment, but it's not up a creek without a paddle. Through its commercial partner ENTRA1 Energy, NuScale could deploy up to 72 modules to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) across multiple sites. That one project alone could generate significant revenue for NuScale. Indeed, if the TVA proposal becomes a binding agreement, investors would have a much stronger reason for revisiting NuScale stock.

Of course, an old high is no guarantee of a future return, and NuScale isn't immune to market volatility. Still, I think there will be enough demand for power in the future to help NuScale earn its way back to that former high. This time, however, I think it will be binding agreements, not hype, that help it get there.