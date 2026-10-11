It always makes sense to look at the downside risk as well as the upside potential in a stock, and that's particularly the case with a speculative growth stock like a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test company, Grail (GRAL -2.28%). While most of the debate, quite correctly, centers on a binary event (FDA approval of its Galleri test) and then on whether medical insurers cover the test, there's another huge consideration: its pricing.

Grail's pathway to profitability

The company received a boost recently with news that the FDA's Medical Devices Advisory Committee's Molecular and Clinical Genetics Devices Panel voted in favor of Galleri's safety, benefit, and effectiveness, paving the way for FDA marketing approval.

An investor looking at data.

Image source: Getty Images.

The news sent the stock soaring (up 80% in the past month) and raised hopes that subsequent FDA approval would open the door to discussions with medical insurers and bodies about adopting the Galleri test.

For those interested in a summary of some of the cost-benefit considerations potential insurers will weigh regarding Galleri, I've discussed them previously. It's always interesting to consider matters in binary terms, such as FDA approval or not. Or will medical insurers adopt?

The key decision regarding adoption involves weighing the benefits of Galleri's ability to detect cancers earlier (leading to better patient outcomes and less expensive, less painful late-stage treatment) against factors such as its cost and the number of false positives it produces (which can lead to expensive, unnecessary follow-up testing).

Grail Stock Quote

NASDAQ: GRAL

Grail
Premium Feature
Moneyball Superscore
65/100
Today's Change
(-2.28%) $-3.21
Current Price
$137.37

Price matters

The key debate may not be about adoption or non-adoption, or even about the rate of adoption; it may boil down to the price insurers and medical bodies are willing to pay. That price will largely depend on the cost-benefit calculations insurers make, which in turn depend on the clinical data Grail can present. It's not simply a question of FDA approval, or even a willingness to adopt Galleri; it comes down to what test price insurers are willing to pay.

This is a key risk factor that investors need to consider for a test with a current list price of $949.

Read Next

About the Author

Lee Samaha
Lee Samaha is a contributing Stock Market Analyst at The Motley Fool covering industrials, electricals, energy, materials, transportation, and infrastructure stocks. Prior to The Motley Fool, Lee was a Civil Engineer and Investment Manager. He holds a Bachelor of Civil and Structural Engineering from Southampton University and a Certificate in Investment Management from Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment. Lee first cut his investing teeth on The Motley Fool bulletin boards (commonly referred to as the “Fool Boards,”) and he’s infinitely grateful to all of the investors he learned from in this powerful investing community.
TMFSaintGermain
X@LeeSamaha

Stocks Mentioned

Grail Stock Quote
Grail
NASDAQ: GRAL
$137.37
(-2.28%)-$3.21
Stock Advisor

Motley Fool Stock Advisors Latest Pick

Get Access
---% Avg Return

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services