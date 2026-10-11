Last year, Morgan Stanley (MS +0.00%) released a report detailing how humanoid robots could become a $5 trillion market by 2050. While it may seem unrealistic now, the rapid advances of artificial intelligence (AI) technology can gradually make humanoid robots mainstream in multiple industries. If that happens, these three stocks could be some of the top beneficiaries.

Micron

Micron (MU -3.88%) creates memory chips that robots will need for real-time AI inference and sensor processing. It also helps robots store information and process software updates.

Expand NASDAQ : MU Micron Technology Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 91 /100 Today's Change ( -3.88 %) $ -39.96 Current Price $ 989.04 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.1T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 978.50 - $ 1002.67 52wk Range $ 186.25 - $ 1255.00 Volume 24M Avg Vol 32.4M Gross Margin 80.71% Dividend Yield 0.04%

You don't have to guess which robotics companies will gain the most market share in the humanoid robot industry with Micron. The chipmaker is already thriving amid the AI boom, with revenue up by 379% year over year in its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter. Micron is well aware of the opportunity and recently cited humanoid robots as a key driver of future memory chip demand.

Tesla

Tesla (TSLA -1.22%) makes most of its money from electric vehicles, but sees its Optimus humanoid robots as its key source of value. CEO Elon Musk believes Optimus can turn Tesla into a $25 trillion company. This would imply more than a 15x return from current levels.

Expand NASDAQ : TSLA Tesla Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 65 /100 Today's Change ( -1.22 %) $ -4.67 Current Price $ 378.03 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.5T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 377.58 - $ 382.70 52wk Range $ 297.38 - $ 498.83 Volume 20.2M Avg Vol 37.3M Gross Margin 18.85%

It's an ambitious target, but that type of goal matches up with Musk's personality. Tesla's Optimus robots are well developed and position it to be one of the leaders in the industry. Total revenue is on the upswing, up by 26% year over year in the second quarter.

Most of the investment thesis hinges on humanoid robots becoming mainstream and Tesla's Cybercabs delivering autonomous rides for many consumers. Those catalysts and Musk's involvement help to justify a high valuation, similarly to how Space Exploration Technologies (SPCX +0.52%) has become a $2 trillion company under Musk's watch. It's hard to bet against Musk in the long run.

Alphabet

Alphabet (GOOG +0.32%) (GOOGL +0.30%) may have the most ways to tap into the humanoid robot boom. Its cloud platform is critical for large-scale AI models, and those models are essential for humanoid robots. Furthermore, Alphabet has its own AI model, Gemini, which can be used for a humanoid robot company or a potential humanoid product from Alphabet in the future.

The tech giant is also selling its own AI chips and recently launched some of them into space to test orbital data centers. Those chips can be the preferred choice for some humanoid robot companies in the future, but Alphabet would be competing with companies like Nvidia in that industry.

Finally, Alphabet has its own robotics company in Waymo. The company's self-driving vehicles deliver more than 500,000 paid robotaxi rides per week. Waymo is establishing itself as the market leader for autonomous rides. While it's not necessarily humanoid robots, Waymo demonstrates how much market share Alphabet already has in the broader robotics industry.