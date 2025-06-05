Breakfast News: AI Boosts MongoDB

Strong results aid MongoDB, Alphabet and Meta talk strategy, MTN and others report, and more...

1. MongoDB Glides Over 14% With AI Momentum

Rule Breakers recommendation MongoDB (MDB 3.23%) rocketed higher after the market closed thanks to easily beating analyst expectations on quarterly results, with earnings per share almost doubling from the same time last year.

"Enterprises and start-ups are choosing MongoDB as their platform of choice": CEO Dev Ittycheria commented on the strong position the company is building in the market. Q2 revenue is expected to show strong growth against the comparable quarter last year.

CEO Dev Ittycheria commented on the strong position the company is building in the market. Q2 revenue is expected to show strong growth against the comparable quarter last year. "MongoDB may finally be catching the AI wave": Fool analyst Tim Beyers expressed how the results "speak well for MongoDB's ability to meet customer demand in the AI era. There are plenty in need: 2,600 net new customers joined in the quarter, the highest total in six years."

2. Tech Leaders Set Out Next Moves

Alphabet (GOOG 1.07%) CEO Sundar Pichai said human talent remains key for the business despite the ramp-up in AI investments and other tech leaders cutting jobs in related areas.

"I just view this as making engineers dramatically more productive, getting a lot of the mundane aspects out of what they do": Pichai expects to grow engineering headcount into next year, as he believes it allows them to do more with the opportunities existing in AI.

Pichai expects to grow engineering headcount into next year, as he believes it allows them to do more with the opportunities existing in AI. Meta Platforms pursues defense tech options: Meta META 3.05% )

3. Upcoming Earnings: Powder, Pixels, and Pants

Dividend Investor rec Vail Resorts (MTN -1.00%) will release results after the market closes, with season pass sales trends and any impact from weather conditions being closely monitored after a strong previous quarter.

Double-digit percentage revenue growth expected: Braze BRZE 1.10% )

Outperforming the S&P 500 by 22% since August 2024 Stock Advisor rec: Lululemon LULU 0.13% )

4. Your Turn

