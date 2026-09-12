As the artificial intelligence era accelerates, choosing between a diversified infrastructure leader and a specialized memory provider remains a key challenge for investors. Is Broadcom (AVGO +0.32%) or Micron Technology (MU -0.22%) the better buy today?

Broadcom offers a wide array of semiconductor and software solutions, ranging from networking hardware to enterprise software. Micron focuses specifically on memory and storage technologies like DRAM and NAND, which are essential for high-performance computing. While both companies are riding the wave of AI-driven demand, they offer different levels of exposure to various tech subsectors.

Collapse AVGO & MU : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics AVGO – Broadcom $ 361.99 + 0.32 % ( + $ 1.16 ) MU – Micron Technology $ 975.26 – 0.22 % ( - $ 2.15 ) Market Cap $1.7T 52wk Range $ 289.96 - $ 495.00 Gross Margin 66.54 % P/E Ratio 46.21 EPS (TTM) $ 7.83 Dividend & Yield $2.54 (0.70%) Market Cap $1.1T 52wk Range $ 154.65 - $ 1255.00 Gross Margin 72.60 % P/E Ratio 22.08 EPS (TTM) $ 44.17 Dividend & Yield $0.53 (0.05%) AVGO – Broadcom $ 361.99 + 0.32 % ( + $ 1.16 ) Market Cap $1.7T 52wk Range $ 289.96 - $ 495.00 Gross Margin 66.54 % P/E Ratio 46.21 EPS (TTM) $ 7.83 Dividend & Yield $2.54 (0.70%) MU – Micron Technology $ 975.26 – 0.22 % ( - $ 2.15 ) Market Cap $1.1T 52wk Range $ 154.65 - $ 1255.00 Gross Margin 72.60 % P/E Ratio 22.08 EPS (TTM) $ 44.17 Dividend & Yield $0.53 (0.05%)

The case for Broadcom

Broadcom designs semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for enterprise and AI data centers. Its business spans networking and storage, serving major clients through agreements like a $200 billion memorandum of understanding with Samsung and a $30 billion chip commitment from Apple (AAPL +1.75%). The company faces significant customer concentration, as sales to distributors account for nearly 48% of net revenue. Aggregate sales to its top five end customers represent approximately 40% of net revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

In its latest annual report, filed for FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $63.9 billion, representing a growth rate of roughly 23.9% over the previous year. This performance led to net income of approximately $23.1 billion. The company achieved a strong net margin of about 36.2% during this period. This growth highlights the increasing demand for its infrastructure and connectivity solutions in the semiconductor stocks space.

As of its November 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.8x. This metric compares total debt to the equity held by shareholders. The current ratio is approximately 1.7x. Free cash flow for the year was nearly $26.9 billion, calculated as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 27.5% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Micron Technology

Micron Technology is a global leader in memory and storage solutions, focusing on DRAM and NAND products for data centers and mobile devices. These components are vital for high-performance computing, with approximately 50% of total revenue focused in the data center end market. The company's customer base is highly concentrated, with over half of its total revenue derived from its top ten customers. This reliance on key hyperscale cloud providers creates potential volatility in ordering patterns.

In its latest annual report, filed for FY 2025, revenue reached close to $37.4 billion, which is a significant increase of approximately 48.9% compared to the prior year. This growth resulted in net income of nearly $8.5 billion. The company reported a net margin of about 22.8% for the fiscal year. This recovery follows a period of volatility in the memory markets, showing a strong return to profitability.

As of its August 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.3x. A lower ratio suggests the company uses less debt relative to its shareholder equity. The current ratio is roughly 2.5x, indicating a healthy liquidity position to meet short-term obligations. Free cash flow for the year was nearly $1.7 billion, calculated as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures.

Risk profile comparison

Broadcom faces risks from revenue concentration among a limited number of hyperscalers and distributors, making it sensitive to changes in capital expenditure plans from customers like Alphabet. The company is also dealing with legal challenges, including an ongoing legal challenge against EU antitrust regulators regarding document requests tied to the VMware acquisition. Operational risks exist due to a reliance on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for wafer production. Additionally, the highly cyclical nature of the industry creates uncertainty as AI-driven demand continues to shift rapidly.

Micron Technology deals with significant legal and geopolitical hurdles, including a 2026 class action lawsuit involving Samsung and SK Hynix (SKHY +0.94%) over alleged supply restrictions. Restrictions from China's Cyberspace Administration have also limited its ability to sell products to certain operators in that region. The production of advanced memory like HBM3E requires complex manufacturing that poses technological risks. Furthermore, heavy capital expenditures on new capacity in the U.S. might not yield expected returns if compliance with the CHIPS Act becomes too burdensome.

Valuation comparison

While Micron appears much cheaper based on its Forward P/E and P/S ratio, Broadcom reflects a premium for its diversified portfolio.

Metric Broadcom Micron Technology Forward P/E 20.9x 6.8x P/S ratio 19.4x 12.2x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with Broadcom. Its custom AI accelerator business is growing at a pace few companies in the semiconductor industry have ever matched, and the forward visibility is extraordinary. Management has secured supply commitments to double AI revenue again next year, and to double it again the year after that. Custom chips for Google, OpenAI, Meta, and Anthropic give it a customer roster that is almost impossible to replicate.

Micron, to its credit, is putting up great numbers with record quarterly revenue, a massive earnings beat, and Q4 guidance pointing to one of the largest single-quarter revenue figures any memory company has ever posted. The company has signed long-term deals with major customers that lock in pricing and volume, which protects the business from the boom-and-bust cycles that have historically made memory stocks a bumpy ride.

But memory markets, even with long-term contracts, carry more cyclical risk than Broadcom's deeply embedded custom chip relationships. For a long-term investor, Broadcom's locked-in AI revenue roadmap and operating margins that keep expanding make it the more durable foundation.