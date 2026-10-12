Global retail landscapes are shifting as investors weigh the stability of American technology giants against the potential value found in overseas leaders. Choosing between Amazon.com (AMZN -1.10%) and Alibaba Group (BABA -0.53%) remains a pivotal decision.

Amazon relies on its massive Prime membership base and industry-leading cloud infrastructure to drive growth. Alibaba serves as the backbone of Chinese digital commerce while expanding its own cloud and artificial intelligence initiatives. They are often compared because both companies dominate their respective regions through integrated logistics and vast technology ecosystems.

The case for Amazon.com

Amazon.com operates as a multifaceted technology and logistics powerhouse, serving hundreds of millions of customers globally. As a leader among retail stocks, the company generates revenue through online and physical stores, third-party seller services, and advertising. It maintains commercial agreements with various businesses, including major consumer brands like PepsiCo (PEP +0.56%), for fulfillment and technology services.

In the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2025, revenue reached nearly $716.9 billion. This represented a 12.4% increase compared with the prior fiscal year. Net income for the period was roughly $77.7 billion, resulting in a net margin of approximately 10.8%.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.4x. This ratio measures total debt, including both short-term and long-term obligations, against shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term liabilities with current assets, was nearly 1.1x. Free cash flow was nearly $7.7 billion, which is the cash generated from operations minus capital expenditures.

The case for Alibaba

Alibaba Group is a global leader in technology and commerce, focusing primarily on its core Chinese marketplaces, Taobao and Tmall. The company also reaches international buyers in over 190 countries through platforms such as AliExpress and Lazada. While Alibaba does not disclose individual name-brand customers in its latest annual report, its ecosystem enables interactions among hundreds of millions of users and enterprises.

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, revenue was roughly $153.2 billion. This was an increase of approximately 2.7% year over year. Net income reached nearly $15.5 billion, with the company reporting a net margin of approximately 10.1% for the period.

As of its March 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.2x. This indicates a relatively low level of total debt compared to the equity held by shareholders. The current ratio was approximately 1.3x, suggesting sufficient liquidity for immediate business needs. Free cash flow for the period was negative, totaling roughly -$7.6 billion, representing cash from operations after subtracting capital expenditures.

Collapse BABA & AMZN : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics BABA – Alibaba Group $110.78 – 0.53 % ( - $0.59 ) AMZN – Amazon $259.53 – 1.10 % ( - $2.90 ) Market Cap $276B 52wk Range $91.99 - $182.50 Gross Margin 37.70 % P/E Ratio 24.60 EPS (TTM) $4.25 Dividend & Yield $1.05 (0.95%) Market Cap $2.8T 52wk Range $196.00 - $287.20 Gross Margin 50.77 % P/E Ratio 20.87 EPS (TTM) $12.43 Dividend & Yield N/A BABA – Alibaba Group $110.78 – 0.53 % ( - $0.59 ) Market Cap $276B 52wk Range $91.99 - $182.50 Gross Margin 37.70 % P/E Ratio 24.60 EPS (TTM) $4.25 Dividend & Yield $1.05 (0.95%) AMZN – Amazon $259.53 – 1.10 % ( - $2.90 ) Market Cap $2.8T 52wk Range $196.00 - $287.20 Gross Margin 50.77 % P/E Ratio 20.87 EPS (TTM) $12.43 Dividend & Yield N/A

Risk profile comparison

Amazon faces intense competition from well-funded rivals across e-commerce, cloud services, and digital advertising. The company deals with ongoing regulatory and antitrust scrutiny, including the De Coster v. Amazon lawsuit scheduled for trial in 2027. Management must also navigate risks related to labor unionization efforts and a heavy reliance on suppliers based in China, which exposes the business to potential trade disruptions.

Alibaba faces a complex regulatory environment in its home market, which can impact its operational flexibility and long-term strategy. The company encounters stiff competition from other major digital platforms in the Chinese consumer discretionary sector. Additionally, geopolitical tensions may affect its international expansion efforts and the global adoption of its cloud computing services by international enterprises.

Valuation comparison

Alibaba appears significantly more affordable than Amazon when looking at both future earnings estimates and trailing revenue multiples.

Metric Amazon.com Alibaba Forward P/E 20.5x 17.1x P/S ratio 3.6x 1.7x

Valuation metrics include sourcing from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

forward P/E measures the share price against future earnings estimates for the next twelve months. The P/S ratio compares the market value of the company to its sales over the past twelve months.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Amazon got its start as an online bookseller, but today, the company sells just about any type of product you can imagine. Both Amazon and Alibaba operate massive e-commerce marketplaces, but their businesses extend well beyond online retail.

Alibaba serves as a middleman, connecting manufacturers and suppliers in China with buyers worldwide. Consumers can purchase items through its subsidiaries Taobao and AliExpress. It provides logistics and cloud computing services and has been investing heavily in AI. Alibaba's stock trades at a much lower earnings multiple compared to Amazon's, which could appeal to value-oriented investors. However, that pricing reflects the risks associated with its Chinese operations and stiff competition from other platforms.

Amazon also operates a third-party marketplace and sells products directly to consumers. But it offers much more: cloud computing through AWS, advertising, logistics, digital entertainment, and AI. These operations provide multiple opportunities for growth and help support its premium valuation.

Alibaba's lower valuation could offer greater upside, but not without considerable risk. Even with its higher multiple, I think Amazon is the better buy. Its consistent long-term growth and strong competitive position, along with its diversified products and services, make it a more attractive investment.