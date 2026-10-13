The semiconductor landscape is shifting as traditional leaders and new giants battle for dominance in the artificial intelligence era. Choosing between Intel (INTC -3.20%) and NVIDIA (NVDA -1.29%) requires weighing a massive turnaround effort against explosive growth.

Intel is attempting to reinvent itself as a world-class chip manufacturer while maintaining its legacy PC and server presence. NVIDIA remains the undisputed leader in graphics processing units (GPUs) that power modern data centers. Comparing these two helps investors decide if they prefer a high-margin growth leader or a value-driven recovery story.

The case for Intel

Intel is a veteran among semiconductor stocks, focusing on designing and manufacturing semiconductors through various business divisions, such as its data center and foundry segments. The company maintains a strategic partnership with Applied Materials (AMAT -1.87%) to develop next-generation AI chipmaking capabilities. This foundry strategy aims to build chips for other companies, though expanding this infrastructure requires significant capital.

In the fiscal year ended Dec. 27, 2025, revenue reached $52.9 billion, representing a slight decline of 0.5% compared with the prior fiscal year. The company reported a net loss of $267.0 million, resulting in a negative net margin of 0.5%. This performance reflects the ongoing costs of its transition and competitive pressures in its core markets.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 0.4x, while the current ratio, measuring the ability to pay short-term obligations, was 2.0x. Free cash flow was negative at $4.9 billion, which is calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) represented 25.1% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for NVIDIA

NVIDIA dominates the market for hardware that powers accelerated computing and artificial intelligence. The company serves massive cloud service providers and has a long-standing agreement with Microsoft (MSFT +1.14%). It is also strengthening its technology through deals such as its "acqui-hire" of Groq, which focuses on specialized chips for language model inference, with Nvidia hiring Groq's founder and other key members of the team.

In the fiscal year ended Jan. 25, 2026, revenue reached $215.9 billion, a surge of 65.5% over the previous year. This growth drove net income to $120.1 billion, resulting in a net margin of 55.6%. These figures highlight the massive demand for its chips across global data centers and enterprise AI deployments.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, NVIDIA maintained a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1x, which compares total debt to shareholder equity. Its current ratio stood at 3.9x, indicating a strong position to cover near-term liabilities. Free cash flow reached $96.7 billion.

Collapse INTC & NVDA : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics INTC – Intel $101.35 – 3.20 % ( - $3.35 ) NVDA – Nvidia $226.32 – 1.29 % ( - $2.96 ) Market Cap $536B 52wk Range $32.89 - $142.35 Gross Margin 39.05 % P/E Ratio -47.80 EPS (TTM) -$2.12 Dividend & Yield N/A Market Cap $5.5T 52wk Range $164.27 - $243.37 Gross Margin 74.67 % P/E Ratio 28.61 EPS (TTM) $7.91 Dividend & Yield $0.52 (0.23%) INTC – Intel $101.35 – 3.20 % ( - $3.35 ) Market Cap $536B 52wk Range $32.89 - $142.35 Gross Margin 39.05 % P/E Ratio -47.80 EPS (TTM) -$2.12 Dividend & Yield N/A NVDA – Nvidia $226.32 – 1.29 % ( - $2.96 ) Market Cap $5.5T 52wk Range $164.27 - $243.37 Gross Margin 74.67 % P/E Ratio 28.61 EPS (TTM) $7.91 Dividend & Yield $0.52 (0.23%)

Risk profile comparison

Intel faces significant competitive threats within the semiconductor industry, particularly as rivals move faster in AI innovation. The company also deals with ongoing regulatory scrutiny and risks related to protecting its intellectual property. Furthermore, potential volatility in market demand for its products could disrupt its long-term manufacturing turnaround plans.

NVIDIA deals with high revenue concentration, as a limited number of partners and customers account for a large portion of its sales. It faces legal challenges, including securities class actions and regulatory hurdles regarding its $20 billion deal with Groq, which was challenged because it effectively transferred Groq's core technology and key engineering talent to NVIDIA without the transaction being treated as an acquisition. Geopolitical risks in regions like Taiwan and strict U.S. export controls also limit its ability to sell into certain international markets.

Valuation comparison

NVIDIA carries a lower Forward P/E based on future earnings estimates, though it maintains a higher P/S ratio based on sales over the past twelve months.

Metric Intel NVIDIA Forward P/E 67.7x 24.7x P/S ratio 9.3x 18.3x

Valuation metrics include sourcing from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

NVIDIA and Intel are key players in the burgeoning AI market, making both ideal companies to invest in. That said, between the two, I would choose NVIDIA over Intel.

Intel stock has soared more than 180% in the past 12 months through Oct. 12, while NVIDIA is up about 25% in that time. However, a year ago, Intel had a lot to prove after struggling to benefit from the AI boom.

That's why Intel's fiscal 2025 sales of $52.9 billion represented a year-over-year decline. Its stock jumped as new CEO Lip-Bu Tan began to deliver on turnaround efforts. The company's $16.1 billion in its fiscal Q2, ended June 27, was a substantial 25% year-over-year revenue increase.

NVIDIA's stock has not risen as much as Intel's, and given its much lower forward earnings multiple, shares are a better value. The company added a massive $150 billion to its existing share repurchase program in a sign it believes its stock is undervalued.

But what makes NVIDIA the stock to buy is its dominant position in the AI ecosystem. The semiconductor giant doesn't just sell GPUs essential to AI systems. Its CUDA software platform is integral to optimizing GPUs for AI, making switching costs high for customers.

Building on this, NVIDIA acquired Hugging Face, a platform for developers to construct open AI models. This move positions the company as a key player in assisting the AI economy to flourish.