iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD -0.04%) offers broad corporate debt exposure across various maturities, while iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB +0.09%) focuses exclusively on long-term bonds with at least 10 years to maturity.

Both funds allow investors to access the investment-grade corporate bond market, but they target different segments of the yield curve. This comparison explores how their maturity profiles affect risk, cost, and historical performance for those looking to fine-tune their fixed-income allocations.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IGLB LQD Issuer iShares iShares Share price (as of 8/20/26) $47.87 $106.06 Expense ratio 0.04% 0.14% 1-yr return (as of 8/20/26) 0.3% 1.1% Dividend yield 5.5% 4.7% Beta 1.94 1.35 AUM $2.9 billion $29.1 billion

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is the more affordable option with a 0.04% expense ratio. While both funds are cost-efficient, it currently provides a higher payout with a 0.78 percentage point yield advantage over its broader counterpart.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IGLB LQD Max drawdown (5 yr) (34.1%) (25.0%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $847 $955

What's inside

The iShares iBoxx $Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF tracks an index of liquid, investment-grade corporate bonds across various maturities. As a fixed-income fund, it has no equity sector breakdown and currently holds 3,157 bonds. It was launched in 2002. iShares iBoxx $Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has paid $4.96 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$106.06 share price works out to a 4.7% yield.

Collapse LQD & IGLB : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics LQD – iShares Trust - iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $ 104.32 – 0.04 % ( - $ 0.04 ) IGLB – iShares Trust - iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $ 47.11 + 0.09 % ( + $ 0.04 ) 52wk Range $ 104.31 - $ 112.93 Dividend & Yield $5.02 (4.81%) 52wk Range $ 47.05 - $ 52.60 Dividend & Yield $2.61 (5.55%) LQD – iShares Trust - iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $ 104.32 – 0.04 % ( - $ 0.04 ) 52wk Range $ 104.31 - $ 112.93 Dividend & Yield $5.02 (4.81%) IGLB – iShares Trust - iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $ 47.11 + 0.09 % ( + $ 0.04 ) 52wk Range $ 47.05 - $ 52.60 Dividend & Yield $2.61 (5.55%)

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF focuses exclusively on long-term corporate debt with maturities exceeding 10 years. This fixed-income fund also has no equity sector breakdown and holds 3,824 individual bonds. It was launched in 2009. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has paid $2.61 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$47.87 share price works out to a 5.5% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Which looks like the better buy

Corporate bonds are loans companies take out to fund their business operations or growth strategies. When you buy a corporate bond, you essentially lend the company money. In exchange, the company pays you interest and then repays the principal on a predetermined timeline. That timeline is one of the ways these two corporate bond funds differ.

LQD holds debt securities across various maturities (its weighted average maturity is 12.80 years). In contrast, IGLB holds corporate bonds with remaining maturities more than 10 years long (its weighted average maturity is 21.95 years). LQD's mix of bond maturities leads to a lower dividend payout than IGLB, as longer-term loans tend to have higher interest rates. But it's also delivered more growth over both one- and five-year periods than IGLB, with less total downside and more liquidity, given its nearly $30 billion in assets under management.

Investors seeking the highest payout should lean toward IGLB's higher dividend yield and lower fees. Those who want broader bond market exposure and lower volatility may be more comfortable with LQD.