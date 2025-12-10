Six Flags recently made significant executive changes, hoping for a turnaround.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Nov. 14, 2025, Rush Island Management reduced its position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN +1.75%) by 3,306,963 shares during the third quarter. The move brought the fund’s FUN stake down to 487,121 shares, with a reported market value of $11.07 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

What else to know

The fund’s sale leaves FUN at 0.76% of reportable AUM, below the previous quarter’s 7.5%.

Top five holdings as of Sept. 30, 2025:

SBA Communications : $182.4 million (12.5% of AUM)

: $182.4 million (12.5% of AUM) Essex Property Trust : $159 million (10.9% of AUM)

: $159 million (10.9% of AUM) Healthcare Realty Trust : $140.7million (9.6% of AUM)

: $140.7million (9.6% of AUM) Federal Realty Investment Trust : $132.9 million (9.1% of AUM)

: $132.9 million (9.1% of AUM) NNN REIT: $130.68 million (9.0% of AUM)

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-14) $14.60 Market capitalization $1.48 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.14 billion Net income (TTM) ($1.75 billion)

Company snapshot

Six Flags operates amusement and water parks, resorts, and themed attractions across North America, leveraging intellectual property such as Looney Tunes, DC Comics, and PEANUTS.

It targets families, thrill-seekers, and tourists seeking entertainment and leisure experiences in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The company employs approximately 5,000 people and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a leading operator of amusement and water parks, with a portfolio spanning 17 states and multiple countries in North America. The company leverages well-known intellectual property to differentiate its attractions and drive guest engagement.

Foolish take

The timing of Rush Island's sales is interesting. While the firm clearly lost conviction in its investment in Six Flags, the company announced meaningful executive changes just 10 days into the fourth quarter.

On Oct. 10, Six Flags said executive chairman Selim Bassoul and lead independent director Daniel J. Hanrahan would both step down at year end. Bassoul had already shifted from the chief executive role to executive chairman after three years in the CEO role in mid-2024. Had Rush Island known of the upcoming changes, it's unclear if the firm would have had a different mindset on the sale.

Bassoul joined Six Flags in 2020 shortly after leaving Middleby Corporation. Bassoul ran Middleby for 15 years, spearheading a remarkable turnaround for the commercial and residential kitchen equipment technology company.

The results of his tenure at Six Flags were not as positive, though the stock didn't begin to tumble until approximately the time he shifted out of the CEO position. Rush Island may have decided that Six Flags had lost its way.

On Nov. 24, however, Six Flags named John Reilly, a seasoned executive in the recreation and amusement industry, as the new CEO. With a new leader in place, and the stock down 69% year to date, Rush Island may decide to buy back those shares. Investors will have to wait for its next SEC filing to know for sure.

