RH operates a multi-channel platform delivering premium home furnishings to affluent consumers in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

On Jan. 27, 2026, Greatmark Investment Partners reported buying 16,560 shares of RH (RH +0.72%), an estimated $2.83 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated Jan. 27, 2026, Greatmark Investment Partners increased its position in RH by 16,560 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the shares acquired, calculated using the quarterly average closing price, was $2.83 million. The value of the RH position at quarter-end increased by $1.02 million, a figure that incorporates both trading activity and price movements.

What else to know

The fund’s RH stake now represents 2.07% of reported AUM after this buy.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:AFL: $64.90 million (7.7% of AUM) NYSE:AXP: $40.54 million (4.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $38.71 million (4.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:MSFT: $34.06 million (4.0% of AUM) NYSE:AN: $33.45 million (4.0% of AUM)



Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.41 billion Net income (TTM) $109.93 million Price (as of market close 1/26/26) $219.09 One-year price change (46.67%)

Company snapshot

RH offers a broad portfolio of home furnishings, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden products, and child and teen furnishings.

The company generates revenue through direct-to-consumer retail channels, including physical galleries, outlet stores, catalogs, and e-commerce platforms.

It targets affluent residential customers seeking premium home furnishings and design-driven products across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

RH is a leading specialty retailer in the home furnishings sector, operating a multi-channel platform that integrates physical retail galleries, digital commerce, and curated catalogs. The company’s strategy emphasizes differentiated design, premium product assortments, and immersive retail experiences to capture share in the high-end home market. RH’s competitive edge lies in its brand positioning, distinctive merchandising, and ability to serve design-oriented consumers seeking luxury home solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

One reason for the poor performance of RH stock over the past year has been added costs due to tariffs. Yet management has done a good job navigating a tough environment. Third-quarter revenue rose 9% despite what the company called “the worst housing market in almost 50 years, and the polarizing impact of tariffs.”

Investors have begun to recognize the strength of the business, even with the overhang of sluggish operating margins from higher tariff effects than anticipated. Shares have jumped 13.5% to start off 2026. That is likely due to the belief that the tariff picture is becoming more clear.

Earlier this month, President Trump paused a previously announced increase on tariffs for upholstered furniture. That gave investors a reason to buy the dip in RH shares.

With the additional shares, RH now accounts for 2.07% of Greatmark’s AUM, still leaving it outside the fund's top five holdings. There does seem to be more potential upside for RH, too. Signs of a housing recovery would likely cause the stock to jump again. Those who want a stake in housing and furniture stocks may want to start a position before that occurs.