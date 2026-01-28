Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,937.83
-0.6%
-40.20
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,940.21
-0.2%
-75.39
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,528.27
-1.4%
-329.17
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$87,533.00
-2.3%
-$2,042.59
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$94.40
-0.8%
-$0.76
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.81
+3.1%
+$0.74
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$709.46
-0.3%
-$2.13
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,438.76
+1.1%
+$15.84
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$178.02
-3.7%
-$6.86
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.11
-1.4%
-$0.68
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$239.00
-1.7%
-$4.01
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$330.50
-1.7%
-$5.78
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$724.24
+8.3%
+$55.51
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$428.32
-11.1%
-$53.31
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$190.71
-0.4%
-$0.81
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$423.70
-1.8%
-$7.76
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

Flowserve provides engineered flow management equipment and services to global infrastructure and industrial markets.

On Jan. 28, 2026, Paradice Investment Management LLC disclosed a purchase of 178,356 shares of Flowserve (FLS +1.18%), an estimated $11.46 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Jan. 28, 2026, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 178,356 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of this share purchase is $11.46 million, based on the average closing price over the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in Flowserve rose in value by $17.87 million, a figure that incorporates both trading activity and stock price changes.

What else to know

This purchase increased Flowserve’s stake to 6.98% of Paradice's reportable 13F assets under management (AUM).

  • Top holdings after the filing:
    • Globus Medical: $46.10 million (8.98% of AUM)
    • Tandem Diabetes Care: $45.67 million (8.89% of AUM)
    • Envista: $37.11 million (7.23% of AUM)
    • Lear Corp.: $36.86 million (7.18% of AUM)
    • Flowserve: $35.84 million (6.98% of AUM)

As of Jan. 28, 2026, shares were priced at $76.90, up 28.49% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 12 percentage points.

Company overview

MetricValue
Revenue (TTM)$4.69 billion
Net Income (TTM)$452.78 million
Dividend Yield1.09%
Price (as of market close Jan. 28, 2026)$76.90

Company snapshot

  • Flowserve provides industrial flow management equipment, including pumps, valves, seals, and related aftermarket services, serving critical infrastructure sectors.
  • The company generates revenue from the sale of engineered products and aftermarket services, leveraging both direct sales and global distributor networks.
  • Primary customers include companies in oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceuticals, power generation, water management, and general industrial markets.

Flowserve is a leading provider of flow management solutions with a global footprint and a diversified customer base. The company’s strategy centers on delivering engineered products and aftermarket services that are essential to the operation of mission-critical industrial processes. Competitive advantage is driven by technical expertise, a broad product portfolio, and strong relationships in end-markets requiring high reliability and regulatory compliance.

What this transaction means for investors

Paradice’s purchase of Flowserve again in Q4 (after opening the position in Q3) is very interesting to me. Particularly because the firm originally purchased the stock at $53 per share in Q3, and Paradice essentially doubled down on it at $69 in Q4. That is a significant vote of confidence in my eyes -- and I think the stock is deserving of these purchases, even at a higher price.

While Flowserve has mustered only 3% annual sales growth over the last five years, its net income has jumped by 10% each year over that time. This growth may seem underwhelming, but the company has a significant growth opportunity ahead as a picks-and-shovels provider to the nuclear energy industry. Though these nuclear sales currently only account for roughly 14% of Flowserve’s sales, the nuclear industry could be poised to boom as skyrocketing AI and data center growth may force governments (and mega-cap tech companies) to reckon with how to meet soaring energy demand.

That’s where Flowserve comes in. Three-quarters of the 416 active nuclear reactors worldwide use Flowserve products, such as its pumps. Management believes this nuclear flow opportunity could be worth more than $10 billion over the next decade -- a massive figure for a $10 billion market-cap stock. Despite this potential and its stable core industrial, energy, and chemical operations, Flowserve still trades at only 19 times forward earnings -- even after its shares rose 28% in the last year. If you believe nuclear energy will play a bigger role in the future, Flowserve may be a way to get exposure to that niche. Paradice’s purchases could make a lot of sense here.

About the Author

Josh Kohn-Lindquist
Josh Kohn-Lindquist is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering consumer goods, industrials, and technology stocks. Previously, Josh was a senior mutual fund accountant at Gemini Fund Services. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of South Dakota.
TMFJoryko
X@Jorykoli

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Globus Medical. The Motley Fool recommends Flowserve. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Flowserve Stock Quote

Flowserve

NYSE: FLS
$77.81 (+0.01%) $+0.91

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services