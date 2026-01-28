Accessibility Menu
Vanguard Malvern Funds - Core Plus Bond Fund offers diversified fixed income exposure, blending core bonds with select higher-yield sectors.

On Jan. 15, 2026, PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC, reported selling out its entire stake in VPLS, an estimated $4.91 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Jan. 15, 2026 SEC filing, PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC, sold all 62,410 shares of Vanguard Malvern Funds - Core Plus Bond Fund (VPLS 0.07%) over the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value is $4.91 million, calculated using the average share price for the period. The fund reported a quarter-end decrease in position value of $4.91 million, reflecting both trading activity and underlying price changes.

Vanguard Malvern Funds - Core Plus Bond Fund Stock Quote

NASDAQ: VPLS

Vanguard Malvern Funds - Core Plus Bond Fund
Today's Change
(-0.07%) $-0.06
Current Price
$78.33

What else to know

  • The fund sold out of VPLS; the position now represents n/a of reportable 13F assets under management.
  • Top holdings after the filing include:
    • NYSEMKT:IVV: $31.12 million (13.6% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT:SPYG: $25.31 million (11.1% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT:VEA: $23.38 million (10.2% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT:IBDV: $12.94 million (5.7% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT:IBDZ: $12.83 million (5.6% of AUM)
  • As of Jan. 14, 2026, shares were priced at $78.53, down 1.2% from the 52-week high.
  • VPLS returned 9.5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 10.5 percentage points.
  • The fund's annualized dividend yield is 4.8% as of Jan. 15, 2026.

ETF overview

MetricValue
AUMN/A
Price (as of market close 2026-01-14)$78.53
Dividend yield4.76%
1-year total return9.54%

ETF snapshot

  • Investment strategy focuses on a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities, including corporate bonds, U.S. Treasury obligations, and mortgage-backed securities, aiming for a balance of yield and risk.
  • Underlying holdings span various maturities and credit qualities, with at least 80% of assets allocated to bonds and related fixed income instruments.
  • Structured as an ETF, the fund offers exposure to the core-plus bond segment on the NASDAQ exchange.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) provides investors with broad exposure to the U.S. fixed income market by combining core bond holdings with select allocations to higher-yielding sectors. Its diversified portfolio and focus on income generation make it a compelling option for institutional investors seeking stable cash flow and moderate capital appreciation within a liquid ETF structure.

What this transaction means for investors

PFG Private Wealth completely exited its position in the Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF, while adding to its position in other bond funds, such as the iShares iBonds Dec 2030 ETF and the iShares iBonds Dec 2034 ETF. These moves may reflect shifting interest rates and inflation expectations heading into 2026.

The firm may be switching from the VPLS, which includes a mixture of investment-grade and riskier bonds in emerging markets, to the two iShares ETFs that exclusively focus on investment-grade bonds with set maturity dates. The IBDZ and IBDV ETFs offer higher cash flow certainty, which may have greater appeal to investors.

Keep in mind that PFG Private Wealth manages money for individual clients, and clients have differing return/risk tolerances that the fund manager may also be accounting for when shifting its bond allocation.

About the Author

John Ballard
John Ballard has been a contributing writer at The Motley Fool since 2016, covering consumer goods and technology stocks. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in real estate finance from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
TMFRazorback

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

