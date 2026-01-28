Accessibility Menu
VictoryShares Core Short-Term Bond ETF targets short-duration debt securities, balancing yield and risk for fixed income investors.

On Jan. 14, 2026, Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 138,413 shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB +0.04%), an estimated $7.05 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

Victory Portfolios II - VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Quote

NASDAQ: USTB

Victory Portfolios II - VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
Today's Change
(0.04%) $0.02
Current Price
$50.94

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated Jan. 14, 2026, Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 138,413 shares. The estimated transaction value is $7.05 million, calculated using the average fourth-quarter 2025 closing price. The quarter-end valuation for the position declined by $7.09 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movements.

What else to know

  • This sale brought the USTB stake down to 1.4% of Redhawk’s 13F reportable assets under management
  • Top holdings after the filing:
    • NYSEMKT: GLD: $48.23 million (5.4% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT: SPY: $31.67 million (3.6% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT: OEF: $27.06 million (3.0% of AUM)
    • NASDAQ: NVDA: $25.69 million (2.9% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT: CGMS: $16.79 million (1.9% of AUM)
  • As of Jan. 13, 2026, USTB shares were priced at $50.89, down 0.5% from the 52-week high
  • USTB’s one-year total return (including dividends) is 5.8%, lagging the S&P 500 by 11.7 percentage points
  • The position was previously 2.2% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter

ETF overview

MetricValue
AUM$891,768,400
Price (as of market close January 13, 2026)$50.89
Dividend yield4.6%
One-year total return6.4%

ETF snapshot

  • The investment strategy focuses on short-term debt securities and derivatives, maintaining a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of three years or less.
  • The portfolio primarily consists of U.S. and foreign bonds, with up to 20% of assets allocated to non-U.S. dollar-denominated and emerging-market debt instruments.
  • Structured as an exchange-traded fund with a 4.6% dividend yield.

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF offers institutional and retail investors targeted exposure to short-duration fixed-income markets, seeking to balance yield and interest-rate risk. The fund's strategy emphasizes a diversified portfolio of high-quality debt securities, with the flexibility to include select foreign and emerging-market bonds to enhance diversification. USTB's competitive yield and disciplined risk management position it as a core fixed income holding for investors seeking stability and income in a liquid ETF structure.

What this transaction means for investors

Redhawk made several moves in the fourth quarter, which may reflect the asset manager’s changing views of market opportunities heading into 2026. Redhawk effectively reduced exposure to short-term bonds, gold, and high-growth tech stock Nvidia, while increasing its exposure to stocks in general through the SPDR S&P 500 and SPDR S&P 100 ETFs.

Overall, this reflects a typical sector rotation from high-risk to low-risk assets. Gold is making a historic run, recently soaring to over $5,000 per ounce. Taking profits on gold and rotating into stocks makes sense from a value perspective.

Nvidia is seeing tremendous demand for its data center chips used for artificial intelligence (AI). Redhawk reduced its position, but the chip stock still comprises one of its top five holdings. Based on 13F filings, Redhawk has held Nvidia since 2019, so it’s obviously sitting on significant gains.

The increased exposure to SPY and OEF is a low-risk way for an investor to express confidence in the economy. High spending on AI may continue to drive strong economic growth this year, while lower interest rates will be beneficial for stocks in general.

About the Author

John Ballard
John Ballard has been a contributing writer at The Motley Fool since 2016, covering consumer goods and technology stocks. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in real estate finance from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
TMFRazorback

