Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF provides global bond exposure with a diversified mix across credit qualities and geographies.

What happened

According to a Jan. 15, 2026, SEC filing, DiNuzzo Private Wealth, Inc. added 62,255 shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP 0.08%). The estimated value of the trade, based on the average share price over the quarter, was $3.43 million. The fund’s quarter-end position value increased by $3.06 million, a figure that includes both trading and market price movement effects.

What else to know

Buy activity brings the DFGP stake to 2.57% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth’s $919.22 million in reportable assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:DFCF: $103.99 million (11.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DFSD: $97.99 million (10.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DFUS: $87.34 million (9.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DFLV: $62.10 million (6.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DFAS: $51.23 million (5.6% of AUM)

As of Jan. 15, 2026, DFGP shares were priced at $54.46, up 7.2% over the prior year on a total return basis, underperforming the S&P 500 by 11 percentage points.

by 11 percentage points. DFGP’s annualized dividend yield was 3.43% as of Jan. 16, 2026; shares were 3.05% below their 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.12 billion Dividend Yield 3.43% Price (as of market close January 15, 2026) $54.46 1-Year Total Return 7.18%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on global diversification across U.S. and foreign debt securities, targeting both investment-grade and select lower-rated fixed income instruments.

The portfolio is composed of a broad mix of fixed-income assets, including securities rated from AAA to Baa3 by Moody’s and equivalent by Fitch, providing exposure to various credit qualities and geographies.

The ETF operates as an open-ended fund structure.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF is a globally diversified fixed income fund with a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, offering investors access to a wide spectrum of U.S. and international bonds. The fund seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through disciplined credit selection and broad sector allocation, while maintaining a competitive dividend yield of 3.43% and a one-year price change of 7.18%. DFGP’s strategy emphasizes both quality and diversification, aiming to provide stable income and capital preservation for institutional portfolios.

Expand NASDAQ : DFGP Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Today's Change ( -0.08 %) $ -0.05 Current Price $ 54.40 Key Data Points Day's Range $ 54.40 - $ 54.40 52wk Range $ 51.92 - $ 56.17 Volume 2.8K

What this transaction means for investors

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF holds 1,343 securities for a total of around $2.1 billion in assets under management. It invests in a global portfolio of market debt with a mix of credit ratings, spread across U.S. and foreign government and corporate debt. The additional risk of lower-rated and foreign debt translates to higher yields than more conservative holdings like U.S. Treasury bonds. Its average duration of just under seven years may appeal to investors looking for reliable income over a longer time period, and who believe interest rates may hold steady beyond the short term.

Benchmarked to the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index, the ETF’s goal is to maximize returns, though its 17.5% total return since its November 2023 inception significantly underperforms the S&P 500’s 63% return over that time. Its expense ratio is around 0.22%.

DiNuzzo’s addition of 62,000 shares is relatively modest given the makeup of its portfolio, and DFGP remains outside the fund’s top holdings at just 2.6% of total assets under management. This position makes sense as part of a large and diversified portfolio (DiNuzzo holds more than $900 million in assets under management across more than 1,300 holdings).