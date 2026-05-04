Vantage Point layers active country rotation on a passive international base

On May 1, 2026, Vantage Point Financial LLC disclosed a new position in iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (CORO 0.63%), acquiring 126,317 shares in the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $4.06 million, based on quarterly average pricing.

Acquired 126,317 shares; estimated trade size $4.16 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value rose by $4.06 million, reflecting both share purchases and price movements

Position represents a 1.42% increase in 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake: 126,317 shares valued at $4.16 million

New holding places CORO outside the fund’s top five positions, with 175 total reportable holdings after the quarter

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 1, 2026, Vantage Point Financial LLC established a new position in iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (CORO 0.63%) by acquiring 126,317 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $4.16 million, calculated using average pricing over the January to March 2026 quarter. The fund ended the quarter holding these shares, valued at $4.06 million.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 1.42% of its $285.07 million in reportable U.S. equity assets as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings after the quarter included: NYSEMKT: DFAC: $38.97 million (13.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DCOR: $21.71 million (7.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DFIC: $13.04 million (4.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: USFR: $13.03 million (4.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DFSD: $7.56 million (2.7% of AUM)

The ETF has gained 35.5% over the past 12 months, besting the S&P 500 by 6.73% within that time frame.

Company/Etf overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 1, 2026) $34.78 Revenue (TTM) n/a Net income (TTM) n/a Dividend yield n/a

ETFsnapshot

CORO offers an actively managed international country rotation exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to provide exposure to global equity markets.

the fund generates revenue primarily through management fees and investment income by allocating assets across various international markets based on a proprietary rotation strategy.

It targets institutional and retail investors seeking diversified international equity exposure and tactical asset allocation.

iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF provides investors with access to a dynamic portfolio that adapts to shifting global market conditions. The fund leverages BlackRock's expertise in active management and country selection to optimize risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. Its strategy is designed to offer a competitive edge by systematically rotating allocations among international markets based on quantitative and qualitative factors.

What this transaction means for investors

Vantage Point already has meaningful international equity exposure.Dimensional's international core equity ETF, (DFIC 1.15%), sits in their top five at about $13 million — roughly three times the size of the new CORO stake. So this isn't an institution stepping into international for the first time. It's layering an actively managed country-rotation sleeve on top of a passive international base they already own. The two products aren't substitutes. DFIC delivers broad developed-market exposure weighted by a factor model. CORO is iShares' attempt to actively shift country weights based on quantitative signals — same asset class, different mechanic. The thing worth understanding about an active overlay is that it only earns its keep when country weights diverge meaningfully from a passive international index and that divergence delivers return net of fees. CORO launched too recently to have a track record, so there's no history yet showing whether the rotation is producing active return. The real test of this filing isn't that one institution bought in — it's whether CORO's country allocations end up looking materially different from a standard passive international ETF, and whether that difference shows up in the numbers.