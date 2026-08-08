Michael Maher, the CFO and treasurer of Savers Value Village, Inc. (SVV +12.01%), sold 49,742 shares of common stock on August 7, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 49,742 Transaction value $613,319 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 20,163 Post-transaction value $246,391.86

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($12.33); post-transaction value based on August 7 market close ($12.22).

Key questions

What was the primary driver of this transaction?

The sale was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 2, and involved the immediate liquidation of shares acquired via the exercise of stock options at a strike price of $7.11.

The sale was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 2, and involved the immediate liquidation of shares acquired via the exercise of stock options at a strike price of $7.11. How does this sale affect the executive's total equity exposure?

While direct common stock holdings decreased to 20,163 shares, Maher still holds 89,486 direct derivative securities, providing continued alignment with company performance.

While direct common stock holdings decreased to 20,163 shares, Maher still holds 89,486 direct derivative securities, providing continued alignment with company performance. What is the current market context for the stock?

As of the transaction date on August 7, 2026, shares of Savers Value Village had realized a one-year gain of 8%.

As of the transaction date on August 7, 2026, shares of Savers Value Village had realized a one-year gain of 8%. What is the scale of the company's retail operations?

Headquartered in Bellevue, Savers Value Village operates as a specialty retailer in the consumer cyclical sector.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06) $10.91 Market Capitalization $1.70 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.70 billion Net Income (TTM) $24.8 million

Company Snapshot

Savers Value Village operates a network of specialty retail stores across the United States, Canada, and Australia under multiple banners, including Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue, generating revenue through the retail sale of pre-owned merchandise, including textiles, footwear, accessories, housewares, and books.

The company operates a circular retail model by sourcing second-hand goods from non-profit partners, processing and curating inventory, and reselling these items at value-oriented price points to cost-conscious consumers seeking affordable merchandise.

Savers Value Village primarily serves price-sensitive consumers and environmentally conscious shoppers who seek quality pre-owned goods at discounted prices, with operations spanning three major geographic markets across North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Savers Value Village is a leading specialty retailer in the pre-owned merchandise sector with a $1.70 billion market capitalization and TTM revenue of $1.70 billion. The company's business model leverages strategic partnerships with non-profit organizations to source inventory while maintaining a differentiated value proposition in the specialty retail landscape. The company's competitive positioning is reinforced by its established multi-banner retail network, established supply chain relationships with non-profit partners, and focus on the resilient discount retail segment.

What this transaction means for investors

Maher's sales ran on a schedule he locked in back in March, months before this week's earnings, so selling the day after the report is coincidence, not a read on it, and the shares came from options struck at $7.11 that were worth far more to exercise than to leave sitting. He kept close to 90,000 options, so his stake in the outcome is essentially intact.



The report those sales happened to follow was a solid one, carried by the U.S. business. Comparable sales there rose 6.6% on more visits and fuller baskets, lifting second-quarter revenue 7.4% to $448 million. What keeps the stock from running is the bottom line, since net margin sits near 1.3% and profit was flat year over year as newly opened stores drag on costs until they mature. Maher's own guidance calls for that pressure to ease as those locations ramp, and ultimately, selling options he was always going to exercise, on a schedule set half a year ago, tells you nothing about the quarter that just landed.