Salvatore Privitera, Chief Technical Officer of AtriCure (ATRC +2.98%), sold 3,657 shares of common stock on Sept. 8, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $201,000 Shares sold 3,657 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 147,000 Post-transaction value $7.91 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($55); post-transaction value based on Sept. 8, 2026, market close ($53.73).

Key questions

What was the motivation for this transaction?

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established in February 2026, indicating that the timing of the execution was determined well in advance of the transaction date.

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established in February 2026, indicating that the timing of the execution was determined well in advance of the transaction date. How significant is the remaining equity position?

Privitera retains a direct stake of approximately 147,000 shares in AtriCure, which carries a market value of $7.9 million as of the Sept. 8, 2026, market close.

Privitera retains a direct stake of approximately 147,000 shares in AtriCure, which carries a market value of $7.9 million as of the Sept. 8, 2026, market close. What is the recent context for the company's valuation?

The transaction was executed at $55 per share, while the company reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $569.6 million and net income of $10.6 million.

The transaction was executed at $55 per share, while the company reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $569.6 million and net income of $10.6 million. How has the stock performed leading up to this filing?

Shares of the medical device company were priced at $53.73 at the Sept. 8, 2026, market close, reflecting a 49% increase over the preceding 12 months.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-09-09) $53.03 Market Capitalization $2.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $569.6 million Net Income (TTM) $10.6 million

Company Snapshot

AtriCure designs, manufactures, and markets specialized medical devices for the surgical treatment of cardiac tissue and intercostal nerves, with a comprehensive product portfolio that includes radiofrequency ablation technologies such as the Isolator Synergy Clamps and multifunctional diagnostic pens such as the MAX Pen.

The company generates revenue by selling proprietary surgical ablation devices and related technologies to hospitals and surgical centers, leveraging its specialized expertise in cardiac arrhythmia treatment and nerve ablation.

AtriCure primarily serves cardiac surgeons and interventional cardiologists across the United States, Europe, Asia, and other international markets, targeting healthcare institutions that perform cardiac surgical procedures and manage arrhythmias.

AtriCure is a mid-cap medical device company with a market capitalization of $2.7 billion and TTM revenues of $569.6 million, demonstrating strong operational momentum. The company maintains a focused competitive position in the specialized cardiac ablation market through proprietary radiofrequency and multifunctional device technologies that enable both therapeutic intervention and real-time diagnostic assessment during surgical procedures. With 1,350 employees and a global distribution footprint, AtriCure leverages its differentiated product portfolio and clinical expertise to capture market share in the growing cardiac surgery and arrhythmia treatment segments.

What this transaction means for investors

On Sept. 8, Privitera sold 3,657 shares in a transaction valued at approximately $201,000. However, according to the transaction details, this isn't a sale that shareholders should be overly worried about. This transaction was part of a trading plan established in February 2026. The sale wasn't a spur-of-the-moment decision, and it doesn't, in and of itself, indicate that anything may be amiss with AtriCure. In addition, although the insider sold 3,657 shares, Privitera still holds 147,264 shares, indicating continued alignment with the company's current and future success. Also, the stock price has been performing well, which should also alleviate any concerns shareholders may have.

Over the last 12 months, the AtriCure stock price has climbed 55.5%. For what could be ahead for the stock price, analysts appear cautious with their price targets. According to CNN, the median one-year price target from the 10 analysts covering the stock is $52. At the price as of this writing, $54.54, that would represent a 4.6% loss.