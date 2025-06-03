Image source: The Motley Fool.

Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 9 a.m. EDT

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Interim Chief Executive Officer — Kenneth Seipel

Chief Financial Officer — Heather Plutino

RISKS

Distribution center performance was reported as "below expectations," with management stating there is "significant room for improvement" and outlining process and personnel changes underway.

Full-year gross margin expansion guidance was revised slightly downward due to an "extended time line for the repair phase of our supply chain transformation."

Management highlighted "a significant degree of uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment" in updating their 2025 outlook, particularly referencing tariff risks and product flow.

Sales to EBITDA flowthrough is expected to decline in the second half of FY2025 due to the reinstatement of bonus expense accrual.

TAKEAWAYS

Total Sales : $201.7 million, an increase of $15.4 million or 8.3% compared to Q1 FY2024, representing broad-based performance across all apparel and home categories.

: $201.7 million, an increase of $15.4 million or 8.3% compared to Q1 FY2024, representing broad-based performance across all apparel and home categories. Comparable Store Sales : 9.9% comparable store sales growth, producing a 13% two-year stack and marking the third consecutive quarter of sequential comparable store sales improvement.

: 9.9% comparable store sales growth, producing a 13% two-year stack and marking the third consecutive quarter of sequential comparable store sales improvement. Gross Margin : 39.6% gross margin, up 90 basis points year-over-year, driven by higher initial markups, lower freight, and a 70 basis point improvement in shrink, partially offset by higher in-season markdowns.

: 39.6% gross margin, up 90 basis points year-over-year, driven by higher initial markups, lower freight, and a 70 basis point improvement in shrink, partially offset by higher in-season markdowns. Operating Expense Leverage : Adjusted SG&A improved 220 basis points to 36.9% of revenue, attributed to disciplined cost control and improved top-line results.

: Adjusted SG&A improved 220 basis points to 36.9% of revenue, attributed to disciplined cost control and improved top-line results. Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA was $5.4 million, up $6.2 million (adjusted EBITDA) versus Q1 FY2024 with a reported sales-to-adjusted EBITDA flowthrough of 40%, higher than the 20%-25% company target.

: Adjusted EBITDA was $5.4 million, up $6.2 million (adjusted EBITDA) versus Q1 FY2024 with a reported sales-to-adjusted EBITDA flowthrough of 40%, higher than the 20%-25% company target. Diluted EPS : $0.11 (GAAP diluted EPS), or $0.17 as adjusted, versus a prior year loss per share of $0.42, or $0.32 as adjusted.

: $0.11 (GAAP diluted EPS), or $0.17 as adjusted, versus a prior year loss per share of $0.42, or $0.32 as adjusted. Inventory : Dollar value reduced by 7.6% at quarter end year-over-year, average in-store inventory down 4.9%, and a 45% decrease in product aged 7 months or more, reflecting fresher inventory and active markdown strategies.

: Dollar value reduced by 7.6% at quarter end year-over-year, average in-store inventory down 4.9%, and a 45% decrease in product aged 7 months or more, reflecting fresher inventory and active markdown strategies. Balance Sheet : No debt, $42 million in cash at quarter end, and full availability on a $75 million revolver, resulting in approximately $117 million in liquidity at quarter end.

: No debt, $42 million in cash at quarter end, and full availability on a $75 million revolver, resulting in approximately $117 million in liquidity at quarter end. Share Repurchase : 251,000 shares repurchased for $6.3 million, with $40 million remaining under the repurchase authorization.

: 251,000 shares repurchased for $6.3 million, with $40 million remaining under the repurchase authorization. Store Remodeling : 19 remodels completed in the quarter, 36 store remodels year-to-date, bringing 25% of the fleet to updated format; performance is in line with past remodel upticks.

: 19 remodels completed in the quarter, 36 store remodels year-to-date, bringing 25% of the fleet to updated format; performance is in line with past remodel upticks. 2025 Outlook Updates : Full-year comp store sales now guided to the high end of mid single-digits, gross margin expansion expectation revised to approximately 200 basis points versus FY2024, SG&A leverage guided to 60-80 basis points, and EBITDA (non-GAAP) forecast raised to $6 million-$10 million.

: Full-year comp store sales now guided to the high end of mid single-digits, gross margin expansion expectation revised to approximately 200 basis points versus FY2024, SG&A leverage guided to 60-80 basis points, and EBITDA (non-GAAP) forecast raised to $6 million-$10 million. Capital Expenditures : Full-year capital expenditures are guided at $18 million-$22 million, with plans for up to 5 new stores, up to 5 closures, and 50 remodels.

: Full-year capital expenditures are guided at $18 million-$22 million, with plans for up to 5 new stores, up to 5 closures, and 50 remodels. Tariff Impact : Management reports product costs held flat despite tariff-related volatility, and sees opportunity from "extreme value deal flow" in the disrupted market.

: Management reports product costs held flat despite tariff-related volatility, and sees opportunity from "extreme value deal flow" in the disrupted market. AI-Based Allocation System : Testing phase exceeded expectations with company-wide rollout planned post-back-to-school and pre-holiday, intended to improve inventory efficiency.

: Testing phase exceeded expectations with company-wide rollout planned post-back-to-school and pre-holiday, intended to improve inventory efficiency. Strategic Goal: Management reaffirmed the "clear path to achieving a target of $40 million to $50 million of EBITDA" (non-GAAP) as part of their three-year plan.

SUMMARY

Citi Trends (CTRN 20.55%) achieved broad-based growth in all major product and geographic segments in Q1 FY2025, with apparel and non-apparel categories both up significantly, with comp trends consistent across all climate zones and store volumes. Management described a sharpened focus on "off-price" and "extreme value branded product," aiming for this segment to drive an incremental 10% of top-line over time (long-term target; not yet achieved). The quarter reflected heightened operational discipline, including store refreshes, enhanced product allocation, detailed KPI tracking, and an evidence-based expansion strategy leveraging three years of transaction data and geolocation analytics. A potential EBITDA margin headwind was disclosed from bonus expense accruals returning after a pause, which is expected to lower flow-through in the second half. Real estate growth will rely on proprietary site selection tools and detailed customer profiling, as part of a disciplined approach to both in-market backfilling and entry into new markets.

Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Seipel stated the company is "gaining traction on our strategic transformation." citing a structured three-phase plan -- repair, execute, optimize -- supported by foundational retail process upgrades and enhanced product value equations.

Both Seipel and Chief Financial Officer Heather Plutino noted that all major product and regional categories contributed to growth, eliminating prior overreliance on any single line of business.

Management’s "data-driven expansion strategy" was emphasized, with integration of comprehensive transaction and geolocation data to inform real estate investment and minimize market entry risk.

Ongoing supply chain transformation was framed as requiring more time, impacting gross margin guidance, while evolving tariff conditions have led to both operational challenges and unique sourcing opportunities.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

Off-Price : Product sourced and sold at a significant discount to the manufacturer's suggested retail price, often involving inventory closeouts or brand overstock, aimed at value-conscious consumers.

: Product sourced and sold at a significant discount to the manufacturer's suggested retail price, often involving inventory closeouts or brand overstock, aimed at value-conscious consumers. Extreme Value Product : Brand-name merchandise acquired at substantial discounts, typically at least 50%-70% off MSRP, designed to attract customers seeking perceived bargains on recognized brands.

: Brand-name merchandise acquired at substantial discounts, typically at least 50%-70% off MSRP, designed to attract customers seeking perceived bargains on recognized brands. Shrink : Loss of inventory from causes such as theft, error, or damage, expressed as a percentage of revenue or stock on hand.

: Loss of inventory from causes such as theft, error, or damage, expressed as a percentage of revenue or stock on hand. Two-Year Stack: The sum of comparable sales growth over two consecutive years; a key metric for evaluating compounded performance trends.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Kenneth Seipel: Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today for our first quarter earnings call. I'm happy to report at Citi Trends we're gaining traction on our strategic transformation. I'm pleased to report that our first quarter progress in which total sales grew $15.4 million or 8.3% over the prior year and our adjusted EBITDA increased $6.2 million, representing a sales to profit flow-through of 40%. Our strong profit flow-through was driven by gross margin expansion of 90 basis points and meaningful operating expense leverage of 220 basis points, demonstrating our ability to leverage the cost structure as we grow the top line.

A highlight of our first quarter performance was our comparable store sales growth of 9.9% over the prior year, which is a 2-year stack of 13%. These metrics demonstrate that we're clearly gaining market share. Before I provide a comprehensive review of our first quarter wins as well as areas in which we see opportunity to improve, I'd also like to take a moment to recap the 3 strategic phases of our business journey. This is the framework on which we are building a high-performance company positioned for long-term sustainable and profit growth. So Phase 1 is a repair phase. In this phase, we focused on reestablishing fundamental practices and foundational improvements.

So this includes implementing the 3-tiered product plan with opening price points, core value products and familiar brands, while also developing our extreme value product capabilities, which enables us to offer well-known brands at amazing prices. The repair phase also includes building and improving foundational retail processes across the organization from merchandise allocation planning, along with standardization of our reporting and our metrics. So in Phase 2, the execute phase, we're focused on developing consistent execution capabilities and best practices. During this phase, we're improving our core product selection and value creation as well as our supply chain speed, which will measurably reduce our working capital requirements and improve our inventory turns.

And we're leveraging SG&A expenses across all areas of the business to ensure sufficient sales-to-profit flow-through. And finally, Phase 3, the optimization phase. This phase will prepare us for business acceleration. This means leveraging new systems and processes, fueling efficient sales to EBITDA flow-through while simultaneously developing our new store expansion capabilities. The combination of these 3 phases, repair, execute and optimize creates the foundation for accelerated growth and positions Citi Trends to capitalize on the significant market opportunity ahead of us as we expand into both existing and new markets. So with that backdrop, let me walk you through what worked in the first quarter, what the opportunities are and what's next in our journey.

So during the first quarter, we made significant progress on our strategic product initiatives. We took another meaningful step toward offering off-price deals and extreme value branded product, our enhanced focus on delivering exceptional value merchandise continued to resonate strongly with our customers across all of our categories. We achieved strong first-quarter performance across all apparel and home categories, and many of our focused categories experienced double-digit growth. Plus-size business, which we flagged as a growth opportunity, showed meaningful improvement in the first quarter. As you might recall from prior calls, we've been focused on rebuilding our footwear business and the shift to off-prices enabled us to generate consistent top-line improvements in this category as well.

In all categories, our merchants continue to improve the product value equation, adding several new brands to the assortment at exceptional prices while enhancing the style and quality of the overall assortment. On the opportunity side, the accessory business is currently in transition and was slightly below plan for the quarter. We're actively refining this assortment to better meet our customer needs. Our merchants are in the midst of adjusting our offering of handbags, jewelry and beauty to be more consumer relevant, and I look forward to updating you on the progress here in the future. Looking ahead, we have several initiatives underway to further strengthen our product offering.

We're specifically focused on product intensification areas that offer significant growth potential. This includes a broader, more consistent assortment of plus sizes for women and extended sizes for Big Men. We're improving trend relevancy for our juniors and young men's offering alongside continual development of our women's accessories and family footwear. And as we're nearing the important back-to-school season, our children's team is laser-focused on building on the strength that they've developed in the market by executing an enhanced assortment of branded and core product.

Our comprehensive product strategy, combining our 3-tiered approach of opening prices, value products and familiar brands with our expanding extreme value capabilities positions us well to serve customers across all income levels while driving both traffic and basket growth. As we also mentioned in the Q4 call, we have leveraged extensive consumer research to sharpen our focus on understanding both the demographics and ethnography of our African-American customer base. This research revealed that we have a significant group of average and higher-income customers, which creates a tremendous opportunity for us expanding our product assortment to continue to meet their fashion needs.

Our customers have responded very positively to recognizable brands at amazing prices as many of our brands have quickly become some of our best-selling products. As we advance our assortment relevancy, we expect to add a large number of new brands to our product offering this year with a longer-term goal of ensuring that most desired brands are available to our customers at a strong value. As we've moved deeper into the execute phase of the transformation, a notable highlight has been our sustainability -- excuse me, our substantially improved preseason product planning and in-season execution capabilities.

Our detailed focus on planning, combined with enhanced product allocation practices has allowed us to maximize sales opportunities while operating on a leaner inventory base. As I mentioned, we registered the first quarter comparable store sales increase of 9.9%, and that was with average in-store inventories down roughly 5%. This achievement reflects our disciplined approach to inventory management, our continued focus on maximizing productivity across all areas of the business and positions us well for continued working capital optimization. Regarding our stores, we've made meaningful strides in consistently executing neat, clean and organized shopping experiences for our customers.

We've implemented new wayfinding signage systems to improve in-store navigation, making it easier for customers to find what they're looking for and enhancing their overall shopping experience. These improvements support our strategy of creating a welcoming environment that encourages both traffic and basket growth. And while we're pleased with our store-level operational improvements, distribution center performance was below expectations for this quarter. Although our DCs still remain very stable and functional, we recognize that there's significant room for improvement in this critical area. We're actively making personnel and process changes to drive improved second half performance as efficient distribution capabilities are essential to our long-term success.

And we're also in the final stages right now of testing our new AI-based allocation system, and I am excited to report that test performance has exceeded our expectations. We're currently planning for a full chain rollout following the back-to-school season and prior to the holiday period. This technology will be a game changer for our inventory efficiency and represents a significant step forward in our operational capabilities. As part of our execute phase, we've implemented comprehensive KPIs and performance dashboards across all key functions. This enhanced visibility into performance metrics, combined with standard operating procedures gives us confidence in our ability to drive continual operational improvement through the balance of the year.

These systems create the accountability and transparency necessary to achieve our operational excellence goals and support our path to sustainable profitability. Our growth initiatives continue to gain momentum as we build the foundation for expansion. During the quarter, we maintained our disciplined approach to fleet optimization and enhancement, continuing our remodel program with 36 store refreshes completed year-to-date. These investments are showing solid returns, and we're seeing strong customer response to our refreshed store environments, which aligns with our strategy of maximizing market share in existing locations. We're taking a data-driven approach to our expansion strategy that positions us for intelligent, profitable growth.

We've engaged a third-party expert to help develop company-specific site selection tools tailored to our unique customer base and market positioning. This partnership represents a significant investment in growth capabilities and will provide us with sophisticated analytics to guide our real estate expansion decisions. We've leveraged actual transaction data from the past 3 years across every single store location and recently completed a comprehensive fleet-wide geolocation study to complement the [ swift ] data set. This combination of transactional and geographical intelligence gives us unprecedented insight into our customer behavior patterns and market dynamics.

In the near future, we'll have detailed store-specific profiles of our shoppers and their shopping habits, which will enable us to more accurately identify and duplicate our most successful locations. This analytical approach is critical to our strategy of both backfilling existing markets with new locations and entering new select markets. By understanding the specific characteristics that drive success in our current locations, we can minimize risk and maximize probability of success as we expand our footprint. And finally, we're working closely with our Board of Directors to develop a comprehensive plan that will guide our growth strategy for the next 3 years.

As I previously stated, we have a clear path to achieving a target of $40 million to $50 million of EBITDA, and this plan will provide the detailed initiatives road-map to achieve that goal. The strategic planning process ensures that our growth initiatives are aligned with our financial objectives and that we have the operational capabilities to support sustainable expansion while maintaining our focus on profitability and shareholder returns. And now a few comments, if I may, regarding the current tariff environment. As we discussed on our last call, we're maintaining an aggressive approach to business growth while ensuring that we have adequate flexibility to react and adjust to the evolving macro environment.

The new administration's introduction of potential changes in tariffs continues to create uncertainty for business, but our teams have demonstrated remarkable agility in navigating these challenges. I'd like to specifically recognize our entire merchant team for their outstanding work over the last couple of months in this unpredictable tariff environment. They have successfully navigated the ever-changing landscape and have been able to hold overall product costs flat, identify alternative sourcing opportunities when needed and position us to take advantage of off-price opportunities presented by this disrupted environment. Their expertise and quick adaption have been instrumental in protecting our margin profile while maintaining our competitive price advantage.

So while the tariff situation has introduced many challenges, it's also created a good deal of opportunity. As an off-price extreme value retailer, we're well-positioned to capitalize on tariff-related disruptions in the market. In fact, we're currently reviewing a large amount of extreme value deal flow and expect that deal flow to increase as the fall progresses. In the end, my direction to the team is in addition to being aggressive and flexible, also stay focused on our strategy, let's play our game, and let's win at our game. So with that, I can turn it over to Heather for a review of the first quarter results. Heather?

Heather Plutino: Thank you, Ken, and good morning, everyone. I'm excited to have the opportunity to walk you through our first quarter results and how we're thinking about the balance of the year. Before I dive in, let me set the stage by stating that we remain encouraged by the broad positive trends we are seeing across the business as we gain market share, thanks to the strategic and foundational improvements implemented over the last few quarters by our Citi Trends teams. Now the details of the first quarter. Starting with the top line, Q1 sales were $201.7 million, up $15.4 million or 8.3% compared to Q1 2024.

Comparable store sales grew 9.9%, our third quarter of sequential comp improvement, and we delivered a 2 year stack of 13%. Comp store sales were positive each month of the quarter, starting with low single-digit comps in February, impacted by weather and delayed tax refunds, then significantly improving to low double-digit comps in March and April as tax refunds caught up and the Easter selling season kicked in. Importantly, improvement to last year was fairly consistent across climate zones and store volumes with broad-based strength across most product categories. We delivered strong results across our retail metrics in the quarter with increased traffic, mid-single-digit transaction count growth and strong and improved conversion rates.

We also saw an increase in basket as customers showed a willingness to add units while trading into higher ticket extreme value product procured as part of our strategy shift. Gross margin was 39.6% in the quarter, a 90 basis point expansion compared to last year. The primary drivers of the year-over-year increase were higher initial markups and lower freight, partially offset by higher markdowns as we followed our updated approach to take more in-season markdowns, keeping our inventory fresh. Gross margin was also helped by a 70 basis point improvement in shrink as we continue to make notable progress again this quarter, evidenced by improved results from the 179 physical inventory counts taken in the quarter.

Adjusted SG&A expense totaled $74.4 million or 36.9% of revenue compared to $72.8 million or 39.1% in the prior period. The 220 basis point improvement in SG&A rate was driven largely by disciplined cost control and the impact of improved top-line results, demonstrating our ability to leverage the cost structure as we grow the top line. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $5.4 million, an increase of $6.2 million versus Q1 2024 results. Sales to EBITDA flowthrough, as Ken mentioned was 40%, well above our goal of 20% to 25%. Diluted earnings per share were $0.11 or $0.17 as adjusted compared to a loss per share of $0.42 or $0.32 as adjusted in the first quarter of 2024.

During Q1, we remodeled 19 stores, ending the quarter with 25% of the fleet in an updated format. Second quarter to date, we've completed an additional 17 remodels, getting us to the year-to-date remodel count of 36 stores Ken spoke of in his remarks. Now turning to the balance sheet. Total inventory dollars at quarter end decreased 7.6% compared to last year, with average in-store inventory down 4.9%. Importantly, Q1 inventory was significantly fresher than last year with a 45% reduction in product aged 7 months or more, reflecting the impact of our 2024 markdown of aged goods plus our dedication to taking timely in-season markdowns. We are pleased with our current inventory level, composition and freshness.

At the end of the quarter, we remained in a healthy financial position with a strong balance sheet, including no debt, no drawings on our $75 million revolver and $42 million in cash. With liquidity of approximately $117 million, we remain able to more than sufficiently fund our business initiatives, building on our foundational strength for future profitable growth. In the first quarter, we repurchased approximately 251,000 shares for a total spend of $6.3 million, ending the quarter with $40 million remaining on our repurchase authorization. Now turning to our fiscal 2025 outlook.

Based on our first quarter results and our confidence in the continued effectiveness of our turnaround plan, along with recognition that there is a significant degree of uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment, we are pleased to update our outlook for 2025 as follows. With the strength of our first quarter sales, we now expect full year comp store sales growth of mid-single-digits on the high end of our previous outlook of low to mid-single-digit growth. We now expect full year gross margin expansion of approximately 200 basis points versus 2024, slightly below previous outlook due to an extended timeline for the repair phase of our supply chain transformation.

SG&A is now expected to leverage in the range of 60 basis points to 80 basis points versus 2024, above our previous outlook of 30 basis points to 50 basis points. The improvement is driven by leverage from higher sales and includes the build of our incentive compensation accrual. I want to share a few comments on the incentive comp accrual to keep in mind for modeling purposes. Bonus expense accrual was reinstated in the first quarter of 2025 after no accrual in the last 3 quarters of 2024. As a result, sales to EBITDA flow-through, particularly in the second half of 2025, will be lower than what we delivered this quarter.

We anticipate returning to an EBITDA flow-through rate that meets or exceeds our goal of 20% to 25% once this period of bonus-to-no-bonus comparison is behind us. Turning back to outlook. With these [ updates, we ] now expect full year EBITDA to be in the range of $6 million to $10 million, a $20 million to $24 million improvement versus fiscal 2024. There is no change to our expected effective tax rate of approximately 0% for the year. We continue to plan to open up to 5 new stores, to close up to 5 stores and to remodel approximately 50 locations in the year.

And finally, expected full-year capital expenditures remain in the range of $18 million to $22 million. Before I turn the call back to Ken, I want to emphasize how pleased we are with our first quarter results and the improving trends we've seen over the past 3 quarters. There is a new level of energy at Citi Trends, and we're getting used to the idea of winning. We're committed and we're focused. The foundational enhancements we've already made and the improvements we are continuing to make are setting this company up for sustainable profitable growth. I'm confident that our strategic initiatives plus our disciplined execution will continue to deliver meaningful value to our shareholders.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Ken. Ken?

Kenneth Seipel: Thanks, Heather. Before we open the call for questions, I do want to take a minute and express my sincere gratitude to our entire Citi Trends team for their exceptional hard work during this quarter. I'm particularly impressed by the willingness to embrace our strategic initiatives and execute them in a clear, focused and consistent manner. The progress we're seeing today is a direct result of their dedication and commitment to our transformation journey. And also speaking on behalf of our entire team, we are very pleased with the meaningful progress we've made. But collectively, we remain humbly aware of the need for continual business improvement.

We understand that we're still in early stages of the turnaround with significant opportunity ahead of us as we continue to strengthen our foundation and build toward our long-term objectives. Our strategic plan remains crystal clear: maintain an unwavering focus on our core African-American customer, deliver compelling product and value proposition that features trendy fashions, great brands and extreme value treasures that our customers can't find anywhere else, execute our business model with consistency and precision, drive attractive profit flowthrough as we leverage our cost structure and position ourselves for long-term square footage expansion as we capitalize on the substantial opportunities ahead of us.

The combination of our highly differentiated market position, our strengthened operational capabilities and our healthy balance sheet positions Citi Trends to generate meaningful free cash flow and drive significant shareholder returns. We have a clear line of sight to our targeted EBITDA range of $40 million to $50 million, and we are excited about the upside potential as we continue to execute our strategy. So I'd like to thank everyone for your continued interest and support of Citi Trends. And with that, I'd like to turn it over to the operator to open up the lines for questions. Operator?

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Michael Baker with D.A. Davidson.

Michael Baker: Okay. Can you hear me okay?

Kenneth Seipel: Yes, we got you, Mike.

Michael Baker: Great. Awesome. I wanted to focus on the merchandising and the closeout aspect, if I could. Can you just remind us where you are in that process? I think in the past, you did some level of closeouts, more end of season. And as I understand that this is more in-season sort of treasure hunt type stuff. So can you just articulate the change in your closeout strategy? And then to the extent that you can, quantify what closeouts were in the past, what they are now in season versus end of season, what it could be over time? Just a little bit more context and color on that whole closeout opportunity would be great.

Kenneth Seipel: Yes. For sure, Mike. Good question. I think probably best to kind of dimensionalize the word off-price, which gets tossed around quite a bit and really does mean a lot of different things to different retailers. So very specifically, when you think about off-price as it relates to Citi Trends, it really falls in a couple of different buckets. So there is an end-of-season closeout opportunity, as you described, which the company over the years had participated in from time to time. So there were certain points of it. I actually don't have a specific number of what the company had done historically. There was some of that in the assortment in many of our categories.

So that's that typical end of season buy a good deal and you can bring it in type of closeout. Then the other side of this, which has been where we have been focusing in addition to is adding what I call what I've tabbed extreme value product. And that is a little different in as much as it quite often is either current or just past season product, but the qualification on this is a little bit different. It has to have a high brand cache, meaning well-known brand, and we have to buy it at a significantly discounted rate.

The goal here would be to have a brand that's offered at least 50% off and in many cases, in the 70% off the manufacturers suggested retail. It's a little different discipline to buy. These deals sometimes are a little bit messy. They're oftentimes have to require a lot of levels of negotiation to get to and the processing is a little bit more difficult. But the markup, the value and the resonation with the consumer is very strong. So that portion is what I would say we're trying to bring a renewed emphasis on in Citi Trends. And I think I've stated perhaps in one of my -- I think actually in January, I rolled this out.

But long term, our goal would be to make this extreme value portion of the off-price segment, incremental about 10% top line. And that's going to take us a little bit of time to grow into that. We're not quite there yet. We're still testing and learning as we go. But as we go forward, I see incremental 10% relative to that particular portion of the business. And we will continue to do end-of-season closeouts. We still are actually, and that's a key part of what our merchants do on a regular basis. So I hope that helps dimensionalize what's in our core history versus where we're headed in terms of the future.

Michael Baker: Yes, sure. It absolutely does. If I could ask, I suppose, a related follow-up. All seems like it's going well. I suppose it's maybe an obvious question and the answer is probably just being conservative. But just comped up 9.9%. Current quarter, at least a month through is mid to upper single-digits. Your full-year guidance is below that. Is that tougher comparisons just being conservative? Or is there something else that we should know about as to why comp trends would decelerate so much in the back half of the year implicit in that outlook?

Kenneth Seipel: Yes. A couple of things happening there, Mike. Thank you again for that question. We are -- as you know, in the back half of the year, we had a 5.3%, I think it was in Q3 and a little over 6% in Q4. So we are going up against more difficult compares in the back half. We're looking at our business probably more collectively on a 2-year stack comp basis. And we're coming off of a very strong 13, 2-year stack. We have a double-digit stack planned for Q2. And then we're bringing that 2-year stack down to upper single-digits as we go into the back half.

So I don't know if it's conservative or not, but as I mentioned earlier, there's enough uncertainty in the macro world right now around product flow and things of that nature. So we wanted to make sure that we don't get our forecasting too aggressive to the point where we invest too much expenses or anything in the business. So maybe there's a slight amount of conservatism in it, but I think the better way to look at our comp base going forward would be on a 2-year stack basis, and that's how we're thinking about it.

Operator: Our next question comes from the line of Jeremy Hamblin with Craig-Hallum Capital Group.

Unknown Analyst: This is Will on for Jeremy. Congrats on the strong results. I just wanted to follow up here on sales trends. Maybe specifically, if you could share any more color on specific category performance and maybe what you're seeing quarter-to-date. It sounds like plus size and footwear were strong. I guess, are you seeing these trends continue in Q2? And then maybe which categories you'd like to see the most improvement?

Kenneth Seipel: Yes, I'm happy to comment on that and certainly, Heather can add some additional detail if I miss. As I said in my remarks, and it absolutely is true, literally every single category had a tremendous Q1 really across the board. We had many of them into mid-single, upper single-digits. We had 5 or 6 categories that got into low double-digit growth. So very strong. And it's hard to kind of distinguish if there was one category that drove the business. It was really a combination of all of our categories working well together, which is why we didn't really talk about it.

But in our market basket, we saw our consumers actually adding to the units per transaction, which just means they're finding a better selection to shop, right? And so a big credit to the merchant team across the board. And I mentioned that our accessory business was a little bit off plan. But for them, they were still pretty much flat to [ OY ] and performing okay. So there's really no standouts one way or the other. Truly, the tide is rising when you think about category growth. And that kind of continues going forward.

And I'm quite pleased with that actually because it just means that all of our teams are really working hard to deliver a better product value equation, and our customers are finding a much more balanced shopping experience inside of our stores, and we're not over reliant on one category or the other. Now to your question about how we're emphasizing going forward, and also, as I called out, there are some categories that we believe we've underserved our customer, plus sizes and Big Men's are a couple that are obvious. And there's the assortments need to be broadened a little bit more. We need to be more consistent with how we offer those assortments. So there's clearly an opportunity.

As you know, the majority of our -- not the majority, but a large portion of our consumer does need plus size and Big Men apparel. So we see real opportunity there. And then the other thing I mentioned was also in trend, particularly in our young men's categories and our juniors. Again, both good businesses for us. This is about really fine-tuning and taking it to the next level and being a little bit more trend relevant and really offering some of those trends that would really distinguish us in the marketplace. So then beyond those categories, we're working to include grow our consumables business.

Our home business continues to do well, and we see opportunities there for them to be traffic drivers and basket builders of our assortment. And I would be remiss if I didn't talk about kids. It just has a tremendous history with the company in this past year and continues to perform well. So I guess in answering your question, I'm basically saying all of the above, but we are quite pleased with how everything is working. Heather, would you want to further clarify my generic answer there?

Heather Plutino: No. Honestly, I would double down on it, Ken, and say, well, one of my favorite things of the many great stats of this quarter is the broad-based improvement, right? So apparel was up significantly to last year. Non-apparel was up significantly to last year. Our stores were up across the board by region, by volume, by the market in which they sit. I mean it was like all boats rise. And that, I think, is the strongest statement we can make about the quarter. It was broad-based. So are there areas where we're leaning in?

Yes, Ken has walked you through that, right, plus Big Men's, young men's, juniors, making sure our trend is right and that we're showing up in the sizes that our customer is looking for. But it's working across the board. And that, to me, is the most exciting part.

Kenneth Seipel: If I may just add one additional thought to that, too, because we're talking about categories, but it's also important to understand that across our store fleet, Heather made this comment in her remarks, literally every single region, every single zone is actually improving at about the same rate whether regardless of demography. So we are happy to see that this thing is really resonating across all lines and all customers in all markets right now.

Unknown Analyst: Great. That is super helpful. And then I guess just a follow-up there, shifting over to the remodels. So 36 year-to-date. I guess I'm wondering if you're able to quantify what you've seen in terms of performance uplift from the recently remodeled units?

Heather Plutino: It's early yet, Will. I mean we did our first round of remodels in February. So we've only had a couple of months under our belt. But I will tell you that we're happy with the performance, and it's not inconsistent with prior classes of remodeled stores.

Operator: Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes our question-and-answer session. I'll turn the floor back to Mr. Seipel for any final comments.

Kenneth Seipel: All right. Well, again, thank you, everybody. We do appreciate your continued interest in our business, and we look forward to updating you on more results on our next call. Thank you very much.

Operator: Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.