Image source: The Motley Fool.

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Chief Executive Officer — Phil Gallagher

Chief Financial Officer — Ken Jacobson

TAKEAWAYS

Consolidated Sales -- $5.3 billion, representing a 6% decrease both year over year and sequentially, yet reaching the high end of guidance due to stronger Asia and Farnell results offset by softness in the Americas and EMEA.

-- $5.3 billion, representing a 6% decrease both year over year and sequentially, yet reaching the high end of guidance due to stronger Asia and Farnell results offset by softness in the Americas and EMEA. Adjusted Diluted EPS -- $0.84, exceeding the high end of guidance, with an $0.08 benefit from a facility sale and leaseback gain.

-- $0.84, exceeding the high end of guidance, with an $0.08 benefit from a facility sale and leaseback gain. Cash Flow from Operations -- $141 million generated in the quarter, resulting in $585 million fiscal year-to-date and $859 million over the last four quarters.

-- $141 million generated in the quarter, resulting in $585 million fiscal year-to-date and $859 million over the last four quarters. Gross Margin -- 11.1%, 78 basis points lower year over year, but 54 basis points higher sequentially, primarily due to a seasonal mix shift to the West.

-- 11.1%, 78 basis points lower year over year, but 54 basis points higher sequentially, primarily due to a seasonal mix shift to the West. Electronic Components Segment Sales -- Down 6% year over year and 7% sequentially, with Asia as the sole region posting year-over-year growth at 13%.

-- Down 6% year over year and 7% sequentially, with Asia as the sole region posting year-over-year growth at 13%. Farnell Segment Sales -- Declined 10% year over year, but increased 6% sequentially; operating margin improved to 3%, up approximately 200 basis points quarter over quarter.

-- Declined 10% year over year, but increased 6% sequentially; operating margin improved to 3%, up approximately 200 basis points quarter over quarter. SG&A Expense -- $435 million, decreasing $32 million (7%) year over year and $1 million sequentially, inclusive of a $9 million gain from the facility transaction.

-- $435 million, decreasing $32 million (7%) year over year and $1 million sequentially, inclusive of a $9 million gain from the facility transaction. Inventory -- Reported inventory up $18 million sequentially, but down $57 million when adjusted for foreign currency impacts; management aims for further $100+ million reduction in the next quarter.

-- Reported inventory up $18 million sequentially, but down $57 million when adjusted for foreign currency impacts; management aims for further $100+ million reduction in the next quarter. Book-to-Bill Ratio -- Global book-to-bill continues to improve, with Asia at parity, and overall IP&E book-to-bill above parity company-wide.

-- Global book-to-bill continues to improve, with Asia at parity, and overall IP&E book-to-bill above parity company-wide. Tariff Exposure -- CFO Jacobson stated, "between 7% to 10% of our annual Americas sales is from products that originate from China," with about 30% of this routed via Canada or Mexico and thus not subject to U.S. tariffs.

-- CFO Jacobson stated, "between 7% to 10% of our annual Americas sales is from products that originate from China," with about 30% of this routed via Canada or Mexico and thus not subject to U.S. tariffs. Share Repurchases -- $101 million of shares repurchased in the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to $251 million and progressing beyond the stated goal of reducing shares outstanding by at least 5% for the fiscal year.

-- $101 million of shares repurchased in the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to $251 million and progressing beyond the stated goal of reducing shares outstanding by at least 5% for the fiscal year. Dividend Paid -- $0.33 per share or $28 million paid in quarterly dividends.

-- $0.33 per share or $28 million paid in quarterly dividends. Leverage -- Gross leverage at quarter-end was 3.2x; available committed borrowing capacity totaled approximately $1.2 billion.

-- Gross leverage at quarter-end was 3.2x; available committed borrowing capacity totaled approximately $1.2 billion. Q4 Guidance -- Sales projected between $5.15 billion and $5.45 billion; diluted EPS guidance of $0.65 to $0.75, with an expected 86 million diluted shares outstanding.

RISKS

CEO Gallagher acknowledged, "we are experiencing one of the most challenging uncertain times that I’ve witnessed in my 40-plus years in distribution," citing macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds, especially pronounced in EMEA.

Sales in EMEA declined 24% year over year, marking continued regional demand challenges; management expects further sequential decline of 5% or more in EMEA for the next quarter.

Gross margin declined 78 basis points year over year and both main business segments saw year-over-year margin pressure due to challenging mix and market conditions.

Farnell’s year-over-year sales fell 10%, and while sequential trends improved, sustained pressure from Europe’s weak macro environment limits recovery pace.

SUMMARY

Avnet (AVT +1.85%) delivered third quarter results that reached the high end of sales and EPS guidance, led by outperformance in Asia and Farnell even as overall demand in the Americas and EMEA weakened. Despite year-over-year contraction in revenue and gross margin, operating cash flow and capital returns—through both dividends and share repurchases—were highlighted as key areas of management focus. Inventory reduction remains a near-term strategic priority, with a targeted decrease exceeding $100 million in the upcoming quarter.

Management emphasized active mitigation of tariff impacts, noting that "the current environment regarding tariffs is dynamic," and detailed that up to 10% of Americas revenue is at risk from recent China-originating product tariffs.

CEO Gallagher reiterated confidence in the company’s ability to navigate regulatory and market uncertainty, declaring, "is to minimize the complexity so our suppliers and customers can achieve their goals in the most cost-effective way possible."

Guidance for the next quarter incorporates expectations for continued EMEA softness and largely flat performance in Asia and the Americas, with foreign exchange providing some support to topline forecasts.

Management reported improved book-to-bill ratios globally, but backed this with cautious commentary on persistent customer destocking and strategic focus on supply chain and expense discipline.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

Book-to-Bill Ratio : A metric comparing new orders received to units shipped and billed; a ratio above 1.0 indicates rising demand relative to supply.

: A metric comparing new orders received to units shipped and billed; a ratio above 1.0 indicates rising demand relative to supply. IP&E : Industry abbreviation for Interconnect, Passive, and Electromechanical components, a major product category distributed by Avnet.

: Industry abbreviation for Interconnect, Passive, and Electromechanical components, a major product category distributed by Avnet. Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ): Designated area within the United States where imported goods can be stored or processed duty-free until they enter U.S. commerce.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Phil Gallagher: Thank you, Joe and thank you everyone for joining us on our third quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call. I am pleased we delivered financial results ahead of our expectations for the third quarter. We achieved sales of $5.3 billion near to the high end of our guidance and adjusted EPS of $0.84 above guidance. We also generated $141 million of cash flow from operations in the quarter. Our results were driven by slightly better-than-expected performance in Asia and Farnell, offset by expected ongoing weaknesses in the West, with Europe presenting the most challenging market conditions. Semiconductor and IP&E lead times and pricing continue to be stable for most technologies.

Our global book-to-bill ratio continues to improve with our Asian region achieving parity in the quarter and with the Americas and EMEA approaching parity. I would note that the IP&E book-to-bill ratio across the company continues to improve above parity. Our backlog continues to be lower due to a combination of shorter lead times and customers still in the destocking mode. Cancellations have remained at normal levels. Customers continue to work through the elevated inventories. And while our inventory is down marginally after accounting for foreign currency, I want to emphasize that inventory on hand which is comprised of a diverse supplier mix as a strategic asset and an important part of the value proposition we bring to our customers.

And we stand at the ready to provide our customers with the product they need as the destocking process runs its course. At the same time, we expect to continue to optimize our inventory composition and reduce core inventory levels where needed in the coming quarters. Turning to our electronic components results. At the top line, our electronic component sales declined on a sequential basis and on a year-on-year basis due to the economic backdrop and certain geopolitical factors. On the other hand, Asia was the only region with year-on-year sales growth. In EMEA, we continue to experience weak demand across the region. In the quarter, the industrial end market increased slightly while other verticals were down sequentially.

The aerospace and defense end market was the only vertical that showed growth on a year-on-year basis. In the Americas, we saw sequential growth in the transportation and compute end markets, while other verticals were down sequentially. All verticals with the exception of compute were down on a year-on-year basis. We do not see any meaningful increase in shipments in advance of the anticipated tariff increases. Results for our Asia region were better than expected, even after allowing for the seasonal declines attributed to the Lunar New Year. Sales for Asia were down 8.5% sequentially. However, sales increased 13% year-on-year, representing the third consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth.

While sales for all verticals were down sequentially as expected, we saw year-on-year growth in the industrial, communications and transportation end markets. Similar to last quarter, we experienced a slight benefit in Asia from customers ordering due to the uncertainty of potential regulatory changes in the U.S. Demand creation revenues as a percentage of total revenues remained stable. Our demand creation wins increased as our field application engineers continue to find ways to create solutions for our customers even in these challenging markets. One bright spot to mention is Abacus, our specialty IP&E business in EMEA recorded solid increases in demand creation revenues and gross profit dollars.

Now turning to Farnell, we are encouraged by the progress Farnell’s making and sales increased 6% sequentially and operating income increased to 3% for the quarter. We continue to be challenged given the macro environment in Europe where a large portion of our sales are derived. While our team still has a lot of work to do, I expect that we will see steady improvements at Farnell. We will continue to execute against our strategy and focus on those growth opportunities we can control, including leveraging existing Avnet core customer and supplier relationships, thus our branding of the Power of One. Now regarding recently announced tariffs, we understand that this topic is front and center for all Avnet stakeholders.

I want to take a moment to talk about what we are doing to mitigate the impact of tariffs on our customers and our own financials. First, I will start by saying the current environment regarding tariffs is dynamic, and our remarks today are based on what we know at this time. As we’ve mentioned before, when tariffs on goods originating from China went into the effect in 2018, we implemented changes to our systems and processes to minimize the impact of tariffs where we could and pass through tariffs to our customers as seamlessly as possible.

In response to recently enacted tariffs earlier this month, our team has been making the necessary adjustments to our systems and processes to capture and mitigate the widening scope of those that are currently applicable. Some of our solutions to minimize the impact include leveraging our global logistics and services footprint, collaborating with suppliers so we can minimize the impact on our customers and offering alternative country of origin products and solutions that are not subject to tariffs. To conclude, we are experiencing one of the most challenging uncertain times that I’ve witnessed in my 40-plus years in distribution. Supply chains today are very complex. And as I like to say, complexity is our friend.

At Avnet, our job and a big part of our value proposition is to minimize the complexity so our suppliers and customers can achieve their goals in the most cost-effective way possible. We at Avnet have a long history of adapting to evolving technologies, market cycles, geopolitics and shifts in regulations. I am confident we’ll weather these current challenges and emerge stronger. I want to thank our team for their dedication and perseverance in helping us to achieve our goals. It is during times like these that our efforts demonstrate to all of our stakeholders the value that we provide at the center of the technology supply chain.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Ken to dive deeper into our third quarter results. Ken?

Ken Jacobson: Thank you, Phil, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your interest in Avnet and for joining our third quarter earnings call. Our sales for the third quarter were approximately $5.3 billion, near the high end of our guidance range and down 6% both year-over-year and on a sequential basis. Relative to expectations, Sales in Asia and Farnell were higher than expected, while the Americas and EMEA sales were slightly lower than expected. Regionally, on a year-over-year basis, sales increased 13% in Asia but declined 24% in EMEA and 9% in the Americas. From an operating group perspective, electronic component sales declined 6% year-over-year and decreased 7% sequentially. Farnell sales declined 10% year-over-year, but increased 6% sequentially.

For the third quarter, gross margin of 11.1% was 78 basis points lower year-over-year but 54 basis points higher sequentially in part due to a seasonal mix shift to the West. The same seasonal mix shift impacted EC gross margin, which was higher sequentially but down year-over-year. Gross margins for each EC region remained relatively consistent on a sequential basis. Farnell gross margin was also down year-over-year, but up sequentially largely due to an increased mix of on-the-board components. Farnell gross margin of the product category level, including on-the-board components continues to be stable. Turning to operating expenses. We continue to manage expenses well and take costs out where necessary.

SG&A expenses were $435 million in the quarter, down $32 million or 7% year-over-year and down $1 million sequentially. Operating expenses for the quarter included a $9 million benefit from the gain on the sale and leaseback of the facility. As a percentage of gross profit dollars, SG&A expenses were slightly higher sequentially at 74%. Foreign currency positively impacted operating expenses by approximately $4 million sequentially and $7 million year-over-year. For the third quarter, we reported adjusted operating income of $153 million and our adjusted operating margin was 2.9%. By operating group, Electronic Components operating income was $172 million and EC operating margin was 3.5%.

The year-over-year decline in EC operating margin was primarily due to the sales mix shift to Asia. Farnell operating margin was 3%, up approximately 200 basis points quarter-over-quarter reflecting improved sales and gross margin. It is early days, but we are encouraged by this improvement. We believe the Farnell business has stabilized and is seeing modest improvement in the number and size of customer orders. Farnell operating expenses were down $12 million year-over-year, but up $3 million sequentially on higher sales. Farnell continues to execute against its cost reduction program, but a majority of the planned actions have been completed exiting the third quarter. Turning to expenses below operating income.

Third quarter interest expense of $61 million decreased by $12 million year-over-year and decreased $1 million sequentially due to lower average borrowings. This lower interest expense positively impacted adjusted diluted earnings per share by $0.11 year-over-year. Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 23% in the quarter as expected. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.84 exceeded the high end of our guidance for the quarter and included an approximately $0.08 benefit from the gain on sale and leaseback of the facility during the quarter. Turning to the balance sheet and liquidity.

During the quarter, working capital remained flat sequentially and included a slight increase in reported inventories of $18 million, a $326 million decrease in receivables and a $307 million decrease in payables. Sequential increases in foreign currency exchange rates added $93 million of working capital, including $75 million to reported inventories. Excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, inventories decreased by $57 million compared to last quarter. We remain focused on reducing inventory levels where elevated, noting that we also want to make investments where needed. Our return on working capital was stable with last quarter.

We generated $141 million of cash from operations in the quarter, $585 million fiscal year-to-date and $859 million over the past 4 quarters. We expect to generate positive operating cash flows next quarter. Year-to-date, our debt is lower by $260 million. We ended the quarter with a gross leverage of 3.2x, and we had approximately $1.2 billion of available committed borrowing capacity. During the quarter, net cash used for CapEx was $27 million, within our expected quarterly levels of approximately $25 million to $35 million. CapEx is expected to be between $55 million to $65 million next quarter due to the planned purchase of an office building.

In the third quarter, we paid our quarterly dividends of $0.33 per share or $28 million. We also repurchased approximately $101 million of the shares, bringing the year-to-date repurchase total to $251 million. We are ahead of our goal to reduce shares outstanding by at least 5% this fiscal year. Additionally, we have more than $400 million left on our current share repurchase authorization. Book value per share increased to approximately $56 a share or a sequential increase of $1 per share, primarily due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. With regard to our capital allocation, we continue to prioritize our existing business needs, including working capital and CapEx.

We remain committed to our road map of delivering a reliable and increasing dividend and balancing debt paydown with share repurchases as our shares continue to be undervalued by the market. Turning to guidance. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, we are guiding sales in the range of $5.15 billion to $5.45 billion and diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.65 to $0.75. Our fourth quarter guidance assumes flat sales compared to last quarter at the midpoint, driven in part by favorable foreign exchange rates, primarily in EMEA. Our overall sales guidance in constant currency assumes lower sales in EMEA and flattish sales in Asia and the Americas.

This guidance also assumes similar interest expense compared to the third quarter, an effective tax rate of between 21% and 25% and 86 million shares outstanding on a diluted basis. Our team has made a significant effort to adjust our processes for this latest round of tariffs. For additional context, we currently estimate that between 7% to 10% of our annual Americas sales is from products that originate from China. We continue to work with our suppliers and customers to mitigate the impact of tariffs where possible. In summary, our third quarter performance was better than expected despite the challenging market conditions.

Our team continues to focus on generating operating cash flow and over the past year, we have been able to balance the pay down of debt with returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Before turning to questions, I want to echo Phil’s comments in thanking our team for continuing to focus on the things that we can control. We will continue to work closely with our suppliers and customers to mitigate the impact of current and any future tariffs to the extent possible. Our global scale and the diversification of our distribution center locations, the supplier technologies we provide and the vertical markets we serve gives us the ability to reduce complexities and better serve our customers.

With that, I will turn it over to the operator to open it up for questions. Operator?

Operator: Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today is coming from Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo. Your line is now live.

Joe Quatrochi: Yes. Thanks for taking the questions. I wanted to kind of understand the puts and takes on the revenue guide for the June quarter. It’s a bit weaker than some of your suppliers that have already guided for the quarter, implying their revenue would be up low or mid or even in some cases, high single digits sequentially. So I wanted to kind of understand the difference there? And then maybe on – as a follow-up to that, how do we think about your inventory expectations given that you are guiding for flattish growth and some of your suppliers are guiding for growth?

Ken Jacobson: Yes, Joe, thanks. I guess what I would say is, I think we’ve taken the same approach that we have over the past several quarters to kind of come up with the guide. So I don’t think we view it as conservative. We don’t view it as necessarily aggressive as well. And I think the real story is the West in Europe, in particular, right, I think in kind of euro looking at a sequential down 5% plus. So I think if you look at the guidance range, if you look at the high-end of that guidance range, you could get to this low single-digit growth sequentially. But that’s all going to be probably coming from Asia, right.

Asia is where we have the strength now and the West is kind of weak. And so when you get the upside in sales in Asia, it’s lower calorie sales. And so that’s kind of how we are thinking about things. And I know we will get into some questions on tariffs and things like that. I think we are going to make some more progress. $57 million reduction in inventory in constant currency, we will make some more progress this quarter, I would say, $100 million kind of plus is what we are looking at. So, we continue to kind of work that side of things and think there is more opportunity there to relieve the inventory.

So, that’s kind of what we are seeing right now.

Joe Quatrochi: Okay. And then as a follow-up on tariffs, I mean you kind of touched upon it in the prepared remarks, opportunities for your supply chain services for your customers? And can you talk about that? And what does that look like? And can you remind us of any just kind of the details from the financial profile of that business.

Ken Jacobson: Yes. I mean I think it’s an opportunity to continue to help our customers across all of our service offers, including supply chain and service. I wouldn’t say it’s unique to that. I guess how we look at it is this is where our global scale and geographic footprint helps us. Again, we talked about 7% to 10% of our Americas business being country of origin China, and even some of that goes to Mexico or Canada, which wouldn’t be subject to tariffs. So, look, it’s complicated, but I think our footprint is going to serve us well to help customers reduce that complexity.

But at the end of the day, stuff coming from China into the U.S. is going to be subject to tariffs, right. We can’t stop that. We can try to get different country origins and mitigate the best we can, and we are working through that right now. So, we do see – this is another example. I think we referred to it as just more complexity, which serves us better to help our customers deal with that. But it’s challenging right now in terms of everyone is running, heads cut off [ph]. But the team is doing a great job, trying to adjust real time to what’s coming out.

And we don’t listen to the news, we are more focused on what the government actually issues, but it’s coming at us pretty fast. But we think we are lockstep with what the changes are and we are implementing things as quickly as we can.

Phil Gallagher: Yes. So, I will just jump in on that. Thanks Ken. And we are super proud of the team here. We have got a tremendous amount of experience with this. It’s not new. I think we reemphasized that in the script. It’s going back to ‘17, ‘18. So, it’s just a little bit more complex than that, obviously with what’s going on. But we have the processes in place. We have got the logistics centers options. You got the FTZ setup. And the word really is because – are you going to pass it on, that’s going to be the next question. The answer is yes. And we are doing that and have done that in the past.

But the real thing we try to do is mitigate upfront all together, right. So, the key is mitigation. So, that’s why we very intentionally put the complexity in the script, the complexity is finance, that’s what we deal with, okay. And that’s our job is to make things simpler, if you will, or streamline for our customers and suppliers. On the guidance, I am going to reemphasize what Ken mentioned is, look, we don’t stress the team. We don’t make up numbers. We roll it up, bottoms up. We have some conversations with the field – regional presence, it is what we believe is our best estimate.

And I think the guidance this quarter is particularly complex given the tariffs, given the geopolitical uncertainty that there was no reason to go and stretch that out. If we do better, we do better, great. But we are very confident with the guide, okay, as we have been in the past, and it’s what we are seeing today, and that’s what we are reporting.

Joe Quatrochi: Thanks for the details.

Phil Gallagher: You bet.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Our next question is coming from William Stein from Truist [Technical Difficulty]

William Stein: Hi. Can you hear me?

Phil Gallagher: Okay. Will.

William Stein: Great. Thanks for taking my questions. First, on Farnell, you did a bit better there than we expected in the quarter, both revenue, but especially in margins. Can you elaborate a little bit on what went on in the quarter and what your longer term expectations are for that business, please?

Phil Gallagher: Sure can, Will. Yes, so the word I would use – we are not celebrating by any stretch. But the word I would use on Farnell is we are encouraged, okay. We put a plan in place with the new leader, Rebecca and team and are executing to the plan, both in OpEx reductions as well as SKU expansion and streaming the processes and becoming more – driving more efficiency. What happened – what’s encouraging – you are right, in the operating margin, our goal there, Will, is we stated this, I want to see continuous improvement quarter-on-quarter to work our way back into double digit, okay.

From what period of time exactly, tough to call, but we definitely will see that we went from where we were to one to three, let’s get to five to six right on down the line. And that’s the charter for now, and it really moves our needle as you know, from an EPS standpoint, when, not if and when we do that. I will give you – let me give you some encouraging comments here, Will, that they happened throughout the quarter. Across the board, we saw customer line items continue to increase in shipments in all three regions, okay.

So, that’s a – I don’t know if that’s canary in the coal mine as we talk about, but it was a good sign. It wasn’t any one region, but in Asia-Pac, we are up close to double digit. In European line items, the activity was up in the teens and almost 10% in the Americas. So, across the board, we saw increased line in activity. The order values maybe not be tracking quite at the same rate, but the volume is going up, and we continue to see that as we get into April and the book to bill is positive. So, it’s kind of steady as she goes with Farnell.

We believe, as you know, passionately in the – success for Farnell and the impact it can have on Avnet Inc. And we will continue to leverage Avnet and Farnell is that power of one theme, we continue to market out to the suppliers and customers.

William Stein: Thanks for that. The next thing I would like to linger on for a minute is inventory. There is always this sort of push and pull at least in the discussion. I think you tend to always cite that investors push you to keep that number low. I think that’s fair. But you today and in the past have talked about this as being sort of strategic and highly valuable to both customers and suppliers. So, I wonder, first, would you consider establishing a higher sort of go-forward target level for inventories? Like maybe this is the right level for a longer term level.

And if not, if you are trying to get them down, I am sort of surprised that even on the FX-adjusted or a constant currency basis, you had revenue down 6% in the quarter. You talked about trying to get this number down, yet it was only down about 1% on constant currency. So, sort of which approach is right? Are you targeting higher levels longer term? And if not, why didn’t it come down faster? Thank you.

Phil Gallagher: So, you are talking in total, Avnet then, okay. First, I will talk about Farnell. Okay. Let me take a shot at that and pass it over to Ken. As we have stated in the past, Will, suppliers have listened to this as well as our customers, inventory is not a bad thing, okay, so in distribution. And what we shoot for – we are going to continue to shoot to bring inventory down more. We have to do that. But I want to emphasize that the inventory is not up across the board. We have mentioned this before. There is – most of our inventory and SKUs by commodity are fine. And actually, we need to invest more, okay.

But there is a handful, let’s just say why, that we have more inventory than we probably had anticipated, and we need to work that down. And some of that was also strategic. We called that out a few earnings calls ago, a couple of calls in a row that we had a few strategic opportunities to increase our inventory and get some better returns for that and we did it. And it’s good inventory. And again, we got the returns on it. So, I think there is a – it’s a constant balancing act. I mean at the end of the day, what we shoot for is the right returns, okay.

We need to get the right return on working capital and ROCE number. That’s ultimately the metric, okay. And that – if we get more inventory and we get higher margins and we get a greater return that’s fine, okay. But right now, we are just a little bit over inventory. We want to bring it and continue to bring it down and that’s what we are going to track to do. But we don’t want to bring our inventory down to where we are not competitive, okay, or where we are not helping the suppliers and customers meet their goals. Ken?

Ken Jacobson: Yes. I would just say, well, I think it’s as the sales were down, it’s more challenging, right, to continue to turn the inventory. But we have made a lot of progress in certain areas, not. Inventory is not one thing. It’s lots of things, and there is some progress behind the scenes. So, even though you could say, optically the $57 million is not a big number relative to the base, we would say, but there was a lot of churn within that, that was helpful for the future quarters to come. So, I think I would echo Phil’s comments, there is opportunity here.

It doesn’t mean we are going to just necessarily bring inventory levels down to a target number just for the target number, right. We want to have it within the context of the business. I think it’s a fair statement to say perhaps in some supplier lines or in some opportunities, we may need to hold more than historical levels, but maybe there is others, we have more opportunity. So, we continue to drive that with the team. And again, we think we will make additional progress this quarter, clearly, slower than we would have anticipated a year ago and not where we wanted to be, but we do think we are making progress even if it’s modest.

William Stein: Thank you.

Phil Gallagher: Thanks Will.

Operator: Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Wamsi Mohan from Bank of America. Your line is now live.

Wamsi Mohan: Hi. Yes. Thank you. It’s Wamsi filling in for Ruplu today. A few questions are on tariffs for me. Have you seen any activity around order patterns and linearity changed at all based on the tariff news? And in particular, has there been anything that you can see relative to pull in or maybe activity jumping up in Asia ahead of end products getting shifted to the U.S.

Phil Gallagher: Yes. Hey Wamsi. How are you doing? I will go first, let Ken jump in. The overriding answer is not much, okay. And maybe that’s surprising. It kind of is to us a little bit. We thought we would see more. We talked about pull-ins ahead of tariffs and things along those lines. We didn’t see – we thought we would actually see it, Wamsi, in the December quarter before all this started, and that didn’t happen either. I mean modestly, but not much, and we didn’t see much in the March quarter. We will see how that plays out. As we called out in the script, we saw some modest pull-ins in Asia-Pac.

But again, in the grand scheme of things, not that much really. And as I said, it kind of surprised us a little bit, we thought we would have seen more. But at the same time, as Ken pointed out in the script, the impact to us today coming out of China is 7% to 10%. So, it’s not – I think sometimes the perception it’s everything we have is getting hit and it’s really not. It’s still a big – it’s still a sizable number, but as a percentage of our, I will call it, exposable sales to tariffs it’s relatively low.

Ken Jacobson: I think in Asia, in particular, in the December quarter, maybe we saw, $50 million kind of, let’s say, attributed to pull-in benefit. And maybe this quarter, it was closer to $100 million, I think in the guidance, we assume something similar. So, it’s – we are seeing a little bit of uptick that’s contributing to the overall demand, but we are not seeing it to be massive swings in demand there. But we continue to monitor it, definitely some uncertainty and definitely some currency movement in Asia as well as of late.

Wamsi Mohan: Yes, that’s helpful, Phil. Maybe just to think through this quantifying that you have done 7% to 10%, as we think about that, I think you said that some of that also goes via Canada and Mexico. So, what is the ability for you to kind of shift maybe geographical exposure there in working with your customers? That’s question one. And two, as you think through, are you expecting cash flow timing issues relative to when these tariffs go and impact on that exposable piece, or can you just walk us through the dynamic there based on when maybe payments are being made versus what you might be able to recoup?

Ken Jacobson: Yes. So, maybe I will start. I mean again, we think our flexibility on our footprint, our distribution center footprint in particular, is helpful. So, we do have not only warehouse in the U.S., but also warehouses in Mexico. The warehouses in the U.S. are designated as foreign trade zones, which means until the product moves out of there, it’s not subject to tariffs, so it acts as a buffer there. So, high level numbers, that 7% to 10% that originates from China, 30% of that probably ultimately goes to Mexico or Canada. So, it’s not subject to tariffs.

We have done certain things with our suppliers to become importer of record, so we can control the drawbacks and things like that. So, I would say right now, not a significant heavy lift on working capital or cash flow. I think as the tariffs start to multiply, we got to monitor, right. Again, our goal is to mitigate or minimize the tariffs but we are going to have to pass it through if we have to pay them. Customers don’t want to pay tariffs. They are already paying what they perceive as high prices. So, there is always that dynamic. But again, that’s not new to us. We will continue to work through it.

And so we don’t see – as of this date, with the tariffs, we were kind of commenting on the script of any meaningful working capital drag or cash flow drag beyond what we deal with in terms of sometimes receivables come past due. We work with our customers to collect them. The inventory is still probably the biggest opportunity much more than the tariffs kind of draw on working capital in terms of cash flow.

Phil Gallagher: And Wamsi, we are talking – that’s why we focus mostly on the China. I mean for Mexico, it’s going to – we think at the end of the day, it’s only less than 1%, maybe 1.5% of revenues – of products coming in from Mexico…

Ken Jacobson: In the Americas.

Phil Gallagher: In the Americas, yes.

Wamsi Mohan: Okay. That’s super helpful. If I could just one quick last one. This might be a little unusual. But in terms of your visibility into looking into AI-driven components or components that end up in AI-based systems, how much visibility do you have into that? And would you say that anything has changed either for the better or worse in that if – to the extent that you have visibility there?

Phil Gallagher: Yes. No. We do have some visibility to that, predominantly in Asia-Pac and within Asia-Pac, Taiwan. So, we are seeing some benefit. It’s not monstrous for us, Wamsi, a lot of that goes direct and a lot of some – and there is some like I don’t want to buy out there. We don’t happen to have that market and that goes direct. But we are seeing ancillary products, if you will, around the AI that we are seeing some benefit. We do have visibility to that, and it’s – I could call it out, it’s 3% to 7% of our – 3% to 5% of our business probably in Asia-Pac, somewhere along those lines.

Wamsi Mohan: Okay. Great. Thanks.

Phil Gallagher: What we do. That’s fine. I just – you can hang up. Thanks Wasmi. But we do believe there is going to be a tail of opportunity coming out of AI on the edge that it’s going to, for sure, benefit what we do, okay, and on a more global basis over time.

Ken Jacobson: And I would also add to the supply chain services, large OEMs, there is opportunity to participate. We are seeing more and more opportunities to get our foot in the door there in that kind of area with supply chain services.

Operator: Thank you. We reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to Phil for any further closing comments.

Phil Gallagher: Yes. Thanks. I want to thank everybody for attending today’s earnings call. And I look forward to speaking to you again at our full fiscal year 2025 earnings report in August. Have a great day. Thanks.

Operator: Thank you. That does conclude today’s teleconference and webcast. You may disconnect your line at this time and have a wonderful day. We thank you for your participation today.