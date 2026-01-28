Image source: The Motley Fool.

Chief Executive Officer — Philip R. Gallagher

Chief Financial Officer — Kenneth A. Jacobson

Total revenue -- $5.6 billion, up 6% sequentially and up slightly year over year, surpassing company guidance.

-- $5.6 billion, up 6% sequentially and up slightly year over year, surpassing company guidance. Adjusted operating margin -- 2.5% for the quarter, with Electronic Components at 3% and Farnell at 4.3%.

-- 2.5% for the quarter, with Electronic Components at 3% and Farnell at 4.3%. Asia sales growth -- 18% year over year, representing 48% of total sales compared to 41% in the prior-year quarter.

-- 18% year over year, representing 48% of total sales compared to 41% in the prior-year quarter. EMEA sales -- Down 17% year over year; in constant currency, down 21%.

-- Down 17% year over year; in constant currency, down 21%. Americas sales -- Decreased 2% year over year, while communications end market increased sequentially.

-- Decreased 2% year over year, while communications end market increased sequentially. Electronic Components sales -- Increased 1% year over year and 6% sequentially across all regions.

-- Increased 1% year over year and 6% sequentially across all regions. Farnell sales -- Up 3% year over year and 5% sequentially, with first year-on-year operating margin improvement since fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022.

-- Up 3% year over year and 5% sequentially, with first year-on-year operating margin improvement since fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. Gross margin -- 10.6%, down 99 basis points year over year and 49 basis points sequentially, primarily due to regional mix shift toward Asia and unfavorable product/customer mix.

-- 10.6%, down 99 basis points year over year and 49 basis points sequentially, primarily due to regional mix shift toward Asia and unfavorable product/customer mix. SG&A expenses -- $451 million, up $1 million year over year and $16 million sequentially; foreign currency impact accounted for $14 million sequentially and $10 million year over year.

-- $451 million, up $1 million year over year and $16 million sequentially; foreign currency impact accounted for $14 million sequentially and $10 million year over year. Cash flow from operations -- $139 million for the quarter and $725 million for the fiscal year.

-- $139 million for the quarter and $725 million for the fiscal year. Inventory reduction -- Inventory dropped $185 million sequentially and over $400 million year over year (constant currency), mainly from Europe; overall inventory still targeted for further reduction.

-- Inventory dropped $185 million sequentially and over $400 million year over year (constant currency), mainly from Europe; overall inventory still targeted for further reduction. Interest expense -- $58 million, down $6 million year over year and $3 million sequentially, aided by lower borrowings, improving adjusted diluted EPS by $0.05 year over year.

-- $58 million, down $6 million year over year and $3 million sequentially, aided by lower borrowings, improving adjusted diluted EPS by $0.05 year over year. Share repurchases and dividends -- $415 million returned to shareholders during the fiscal year, achieving nearly 7% reduction in shares outstanding; $300 million remains in current repurchase authorization.

-- $415 million returned to shareholders during the fiscal year, achieving nearly 7% reduction in shares outstanding; $300 million remains in current repurchase authorization. Book-to-bill ratio -- Improved above parity in all regions and in the IP&E segment, with growing backlog noted by management.

-- Improved above parity in all regions and in the IP&E segment, with growing backlog noted by management. Turns business -- Orders within lead time increased across all regions, signaling inventory normalization at customers.

-- Orders within lead time increased across all regions, signaling inventory normalization at customers. Fiscal first quarter 2026 guidance -- Sales expected in the $5.55 billion-$5.85 billion range and diluted EPS between $0.75 and $0.85, with guidance assuming 2% sequential sales growth at midpoint.

-- Sales expected in the $5.55 billion-$5.85 billion range and diluted EPS between $0.75 and $0.85, with guidance assuming 2% sequential sales growth at midpoint. Capital expenditures -- $60 million in the quarter, including planned office building purchase; projected to normalize to $25 million–$35 million per quarter in fiscal 2026.

-- $60 million in the quarter, including planned office building purchase; projected to normalize to $25 million–$35 million per quarter in fiscal 2026. Book value per share -- Increased sequentially by $3, reaching about $59, driven primarily by foreign currency exchange effects.

-- Increased sequentially by $3, reaching about $59, driven primarily by foreign currency exchange effects. Leadership changes -- Dave Youngblood appointed as Chief Digital Officer, and Gilles Beltran promoted to EMEA President as part of planned executive succession.

-- Dave Youngblood appointed as Chief Digital Officer, and Gilles Beltran promoted to EMEA President as part of planned executive succession. Farnell digital engagement -- Approximately 70% of transactions are digital, contributing more than 50% of revenue and expected to rise.

Risks

Chief Financial Officer Jacobson said, "Moving into fiscal year 2026, we expect some operating expense headwinds as a result of our decision to invest in our people by providing merit pay increases, which were not awarded in fiscal year 2025."

Gross margin fell 99 basis points year over year and 49 basis points sequentially, due mainly to increased sales mix in Asia and unfavorable product and customer mix.

EMEA sales declined 17% year over year, with constant currency showing a 21% decrease, as market recovery in the region remains slow.

Chief Executive Officer Gallagher stated, "there is still work to do" on reducing inventories, highlighting continuing excess in certain product categories.

Summary

Avnet (AVT +1.85%) reported $5.6 billion in sales for the quarter, driven by significant growth in Asia and sequential demand gains in most served markets. The company's backlog and book-to-bill ratios increased across all regions and segments, supported by improving order patterns and normalized lead times. Despite progress, gross margin compressed due to an increased Asia mix and product/customer dynamics, while EMEA sales remained notably weak. Capital allocation remained disciplined, with major cash returns to shareholders and clear operating expense headwinds flagged for fiscal 2026 tied to merit increases. Guidance for the next quarter anticipates slight sequential top-line growth and continued investment to position the business for a broader recovery.

Farnell's margin showed its first year-over-year improvement since fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, with management targeting a return to double-digit operating margins over the next two years while maintaining operational discipline in expense reductions.

Inventory management initiatives contributed to a year-over-year reduction exceeding $400 million on a constant currency basis, but management indicated elevated levels persist in select categories and targeted further progress in coming quarters.

Management reiterated that Asia's expansion is currently shifting the sales mix, which directly reduces overall margins, but expects eventual margin uplift as EMEA and Americas recover.

Avnet finished the fiscal year with 3.4x gross leverage and about $1.1 billion in committed borrowing capacity, reflecting continued focus on balance sheet strength amid uncertain market conditions.

Industry glossary

Book-to-bill ratio : A measure of incoming orders ("bookings") relative to product shipments ("billings"); a ratio above parity signals demand outpacing supply, indicating potential growth.

: A measure of incoming orders ("bookings") relative to product shipments ("billings"); a ratio above parity signals demand outpacing supply, indicating potential growth. Turns business : Sales generated from customer orders placed within suppliers' lead times, indicating near-term, in-period demand rather than long-term backlog.

: Sales generated from customer orders placed within suppliers' lead times, indicating near-term, in-period demand rather than long-term backlog. IP&E : Interconnect, Passive, and Electromechanical components—a segment covering connectors, capacitors, resistors, and other key hardware pieces in electronic systems.

: Interconnect, Passive, and Electromechanical components—a segment covering connectors, capacitors, resistors, and other key hardware pieces in electronic systems. Farnell : Avnet's distribution business specializing in electronic kits, tools, and industrial automation components targeted at engineers and entrepreneurs, operating largely online.

: Avnet's distribution business specializing in electronic kits, tools, and industrial automation components targeted at engineers and entrepreneurs, operating largely online. SG&A: Selling, General, and Administrative expenses, encompassing overhead and non-production operating costs.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Philip R. Gallagher: Thank you, Joe, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 earnings call. For the fiscal year, we delivered $22.2 billion in revenues and $3.44 of adjusted diluted earnings per share. Looking back, this was a year of intense focus on managing the things within our control, including competing well in the market, strengthening our supplier and customer relationships by demonstrating the value Avnet brings to the technology supply chain. Controlling costs, while continuing to make investments that enable our long-term strategy. Optimizing our working capital and generating healthy cash flows and continuing to return cash to shareholders through buybacks and the dividend.

We also announced a couple of key executive additions this fiscal year, including the appointment of Dave Youngblood, a 25-year industry veteran as our Chief Digital Officer and more recently, the promotion of Gilles Beltran, a 23-year veteran of Avnet as the new President of our EMEA region. Congratulations, Gilles. Gilles will be succeeding Slobodan Puljarevic, better known as Puli and Mario Orlandi, who have co-led the EMEA region with distinction for many years. They will remain with us for the next several quarters to ensure a smooth transition. Succession planning is critical to any organization, and we have a thoughtful structured process in place at Avnet.

Mario and Puli, did a great job leading the success of our EMEA region over the years and also developing talent for the next generation of leadership. I want to thank them for their many years of tireless dedication. And I want to express my gratitude to our team for their unwavering commitment and hard work in driving us toward our objectives. In challenging markets like we have faced the past couple of years, our collective efforts truly highlights the critical role we play at the heart of the technology supply chain, reinforcing our value to all stakeholders. Now turning to the recent completed fourth quarter.

I am pleased, we delivered another quarter of financial results that exceeded our sales and EPS guidance. In the quarter, we achieved sales of $5.6 billion and adjusted operating margins of 2.5%, highlighted by a 4.3% operating margin in our Farnell business. We also generated $139 million of cash flow from operations in the quarter. Sales were better than expected, led by Asia which delivered 18% year-over-year growth in the quarter. Sequentially, demand increased across most of the markets we serve. On an year-on-year basis, demand increased in the compute, transportation and communication end markets globally. Semiconductor and IP&E lead times and pricing remained stable for most technologies. Our Book-to-bill ratio improved across all regions and Farnell last quarter.

The improvement was led by our Europe and Asia regions, which were both above parity. Bookings also continued to grow in our IP&E business and remain above parity as well. We continue to coordinate closely with suppliers and customers to effectively manage our backlog, which is growing again. New customer orders within lead times, which we refer to as our turns business, also increased across all regions and is a positive sign that customer inventories are normalizing. Order cancellations have remained at normal levels. I am pleased with our progress on reducing inventories. Although, there is still work to do.

Even so, we believe we are well positioned today and remain focused on ensuring we have the right inventory in hand, balancing reductions with investment opportunities. We expect to continue to be disciplined in optimizing our inventory as we move through fiscal year 2026. Now with that, let me turn to the fourth quarter results. At the top line, our Electronic Components business increased on a sequential basis and year-over-year. All regions were higher sequentially and notably, this was our fourth consecutive quarter of year-over- year growth in Asia. Sales in Asia were better than expected and demand in most end markets increased both year-over-year and sequentially.

Similar to last quarter, we experienced a slight benefit from customers ordering due to the uncertainty of potential regulatory changes in the U.S. In the Americas, demand increased sequentially for the communications end market and compute was strongest on a year-on-year basis. We did not see pull-ins in any magnitude and customer billings for tariffs were not meaningful during the quarter. In EMEA, the market is still mixed with some signs of improvement in certain end markets. In the quarter, most end markets increased sequentially. The communications market was the only vertical that showed growth year-on-year. With that said, we are optimistic that bookings in EMEA will grow in September as the Europeans return from their typical summer vacation period.

From a demand creation standpoint, revenues increased 7% sequentially, as our field application engineers continue to engage with our customers and suppliers on design wins and registrations. The strength of our FAEs and technical teams is a key part of our value proposition. Now turning to Farnell. The team continued to deliver on the strategy that Rebeca Obregon and her leadership team put in place 1 year ago. Rightsizing the cost structure, reorganizing the management team and leveraging Avnet's broader relationships and bolstering our digital and e-commerce capabilities. In the quarter sales were higher both sequentially and year-on-year with improved operating margin.

We are pleased that Farnell's results have stabilized but we still have work to do to achieve its full margin potential. We are confident, they are well positioned for steady improvement. To conclude, Avnet has momentum as we enter the new fiscal year, despite challenging business conditions over the last 2 years. And with that, we have a number of reasons to be optimistic about fiscal 2026, beginning with Asia's double-digit growth in fiscal 2025. The region has historically led us out of cycles in the past, and this one should be no different. Stabilization at Farnell, with a right- sized cost structure and synergies from the Power of One initiative, Farnell's poised for steady growth.

Book-to-bills above parity in all regions and in our IP&E business, which is one of our higher-margin growth opportunities. We have made significant investments in our digital infrastructure to boost our customer experience and data insights. Demand creation, as semiconductors become more pervasive, the value of Avnet's engineering capabilities will further increase. And finally, lead times have normalized. Our backlog and turns business are improving. And through it all, gross margins have held up well for each of our EC regions in fiscal 2025 compared to fiscal 2024. I continue to feel optimistic about our value proposition and are encouraged by the positive signs that market conditions are beginning to turn in the Americas and EMEA.

At the center, of the technology supply chain, we are well positioned to help solve for the increasing complexity our customers and suppliers face around the world and bring resiliency to the supply chain. With that, I'll turn it over to Ken to dive deeper into our fourth quarter results. Ken?

Kenneth A. Jacobson: Thank you, Phil, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your interest in Avnet and for joining our fourth quarter earnings call. Our sales for the fourth quarter were approximately $5.6 billion, above the high end of our guidance range, up 6% sequentially and up slightly year-over-year. Regionally, on a year-over-year basis, sales increased 18% in Asia but declined 17% in EMEA and 2% in the Americas. In constant currency, EMEA sales were down 21% year-on-year. From an operating group perspective, Electronic Component sales improved 1% year-over-year and 6% sequentially. Farnell sales increased 3% year-over-year and 5% sequentially.

For the fourth quarter, gross margin of 10.6% was 99 basis points lower year-over- year, mainly due to a higher mix of Asia sales, and 49 basis points lower sequentially, mainly due to product and customer mix, in addition to some impact from foreign currency exchange rate changes. The regional mix shift to Asia impacted EC gross margin year- over-year. Sales from the Asia region represented 48% of fourth quarter sales in fiscal 2025 compared to 41% in the year ago quarter. Gross margins for the Americas and Asia regions were lower both sequentially and year-on-year, while gross margins for EMEA increased year-on-year and declined on a sequential basis.

Overall, on a region-by-region basis, we believe gross margins are generally stable, although they can be impacted by product or customer mix within any given quarter. Farnell gross margin declined both sequentially and year-over-year, primarily as a result of a higher mix of off-the-board components and single-board computers. Farnell gross margins at the product category level, including on-the-board components continues to be stable. Turning to operating expenses. We continue to manage expense well and take costs out where necessary. SG&A expenses were $451 million in the quarter, up $1 million year-over-year and up $16 million sequentially. Foreign currency negatively impacted operating expenses by approximately $14 million sequentially and $10 million year-over-year.

Excluding the impact of foreign currency and the prior quarter benefit from the gain on sale and leaseback facility, our operating expenses decreased approximately 2% both year-on- year and sequentially. As a percentage of gross profit dollars, SG&A expenses were slightly higher sequentially at 76%. Moving into fiscal year 2026, we expect some operating expense headwinds as a result of our decision to invest in our people by providing merit pay increases, which were not awarded in fiscal year 2025. We believe these increases are necessary to reward and retain our employees, especially ahead of the expected market recovery this fiscal year.

For the fourth quarter, we reported adjusted operating income of $143 million and our adjusted operating margin was 2.5%. By operating group, Electronic Components operating income was $157 million and EC operating margin was 3%. The year-over-year decline in EC operating margin was primarily due to the sales mix shift to Asia and the sales decline in EMEA. Farnell's operating income was $17 million and operating income margin was 4.3%. Operating margin was approximately 129 basis points quarter-over-quarter and up 25 basis points year-over-year, reflecting improved sales and the benefits of prior operating expense reduction efforts. It is worth noting that this is the first year-on-year improvement in Farnell operating margin since Q1 of FY '23.

Farnell operating expenses were down $7 million year-on-year and down $5 million sequentially on higher sales. There is still a lot of work ahead of us at Farnell, but as expected, we are seeing steady improvement, led this quarter by the increase in sales of single-board computers and the improvement in the number and size of customer orders. Turning to expenses below operating income. Fourth quarter interest expense of $58 million decreased by $6 million year-over-year and decreased by $3 million sequentially due to lower average borrowings. This lower interest expense positively impacted adjusted diluted earnings per share by $0.05 year-over-year.

We continue to look for ways to further reduce interest expense, including paying down debt with operating cash flows or reducing our average borrower rates. Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 23% in the quarter as expected. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.81 exceeded the high end of our guidance range for the quarter. Turning to the balance sheet and liquidity. During the quarter, working capital increased $29 million sequentially and included a $35 million decrease in reported inventories, a $232 million increase in receivables and a $168 million increase in payables. Sequential increases in foreign currency exchange rates added $202 million to working capital, including $150 million to reported inventories.

Excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, inventories decreased by $185 million or approximately 4% compared to last quarter. On a year-over-year basis, in constant currency, inventories are down over $400 million or approximately 8%. We remain focused on reducing inventory levels where elevated, noting that we also want to make investments where needed. Our return on working capital was 9.4% for the quarter. We generated $139 million of cash from operations in the quarter and $725 million for the fiscal year. We expect lower cash flow from operations in Q1, primarily due to certain income tax payments that need to be made. For the fiscal year, we lowered our debt by $237 million.

We ended the quarter with a gross leverage of 3.4x, and we had approximately $1.1 billion of available committed borrowing capacity. During the quarter, net cash used for capital expenditures was $60 million, which included the planned purchase of an office building. We expect capital expenditures to return to normal levels of approximately $25 million to $35 million per quarter in fiscal year 2026. For the fiscal year, we returned a total of $415 million to shareholders through our share repurchases and dividends. In the fourth quarter, we paid our quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share or $28 million. We also repurchased approximately $50 million worth of our shares.

We achieved our goal to reduce shares outstanding by at least 5% this fiscal year as we repurchased nearly 7% of our outstanding shares. Additionally, we have more than $300 million left on our current share repurchase authorization. Book value per share increased to approximately $59 or a sequential increase of $3 per share, primarily due to the changes in foreign currency exchange rates. With regard to our capital allocation, we continue to prioritize our existing business needs and investing in areas that can make our overall business better. We also remain focused on ensuring we have a strong balance sheet and making sure our leverage remains at appropriate levels. Turning to guidance.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, we are guiding sales in the range of $5.55 billion to $5.85 billion and diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.75 to $0.85. Our first quarter guidance assumes sequential sales growth of approximately 2% at the midpoint and assumed sales growth in all regions. This guidance also assumes similar interest expense compared to the fourth quarter, an effective tax rate of between 22% and 26% and 85 million shares outstanding on a diluted basis. Our team has made significant effort to adjust our processes for tariffs. We continue to work with our suppliers and customers to mitigate the impact where possible.

During the fourth quarter, less than 3% of the Americas sales and less than 1% of global sales were from customer tariff billings. In summary, our fourth quarter performance is better than expected despite the challenging market conditions. Our team continues to focus on generating operating cash flow, and over the past year, we've been able to balance the pay-down of debt with returning cash to shareholders through our share repurchase and dividend programs. I want to echo Phil's comments and thanking our team for continuing to focus on the things we can control.

Our global scale, and the diversification of our distribution center locations, the supplier technologies we provide and the vertical markets we serve gives us the ability to reduce complexities and better serve our customers. With that, I will turn it back to Phil for one last word before questions. Phil?

Philip R. Gallagher: Thanks, Ken. And before we go to questions, as some of you may know, Joe Burke, will be retiring and leaving Avnet at the end of the year. And I want to thank him for his many contributions over his remarkable 37-year career at Avnet. Joe has been instrumental in setting the foundation of our finance team, having served as our long-time Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations. I've been grateful for his leadership through the years, and I will miss his insight, wisdom, candidness and his dry sense of humor. Joe, I wish you the best in your retirement. Congratulations. You got it. So with that, I'll turn it over to the operator, we'll open it up for questions.

Thank you.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Joe Quantrochi from Wells Fargo & Company.

Joseph Michael Quatrochi: Congrats to Joe Burke. Thanks for all the help over the last several years. Maybe just to start, it feels like the commentary on EMEA is definitely maybe a bit more positive than 90 days ago. So can you talk about just kind of what's changed there? And like what end markets maybe you are driving?

Philip R. Gallagher: Yes, Joe, appreciate the question and comment on Joe. Well, we have more optimism, okay, as we look at EMEA right now. I would put it that way. I mean, as you know, it's fallen down -- if you look at our charts as a percentage of our revenue, it's come down quite a bit. It's been soft. So we're just starting to see -- again, we're not celebrating, I'll be really clear. But the bookings are coming back modestly. When I look at the backlog buildup in EMEA, it's starting to increase year-on-year. I'm looking at it as we speak. And Q-on-Q, So I'd just say it's modest, but we're definitely starting to see some movement there.

And for us, that's a big deal. It's a critical region from a profitability standpoint, as you know.

Joseph Michael Quatrochi: And then I guess as a follow-up, I appreciate that FX is kind of making the inventory dynamic a bit more difficult to kind of track quarter-to-quarter for at least just looking at it on the balance sheet at that point in time. But I guess, how should we think about just inventory trends in the September quarter that you're thinking about relative to trying to still work that down maybe in some pockets?

Kenneth A. Jacobson: Yes. Joe, I'd say we expect the EC business to continue to drive inventory down -- a modest decline next quarter and then offset a little bit by Farnell. So i think this quarter was about $186 million, net of FX. Some of that was coming from Farnell, a lot of it came from Europe. But continued progress in the core, including Asia and the Americas. So still have work to do there on the inventory side, but would expect despite the up sales a little bit to bring inventory down a little bit still.

Philip R. Gallagher: Yes. And I'll just add to that. As we talked in the past, Joe, and we put it in the script, we're still making investments in inventory, too. So it's not all a bad thing, right? So it's a handful of commodities, more that are driving a lot of the upside in inventory need to keep working that down while we continue to make sure we have the appropriate SKUs and inventory levels to service the balance of the customer base. We want to get back into the mid-80s, if we can, from days of inventory. That's still our goal.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Ruplu Bhattacharya with Bank of America.

Ruplu Bhattacharya: My questions, Joe. We're going to miss you. Stay in touch. You're retiring too soon. I mean, so really appreciate all the help.

Joseph Burke: Thank you, Ruplu.

Ruplu Bhattacharya: All right. Phil, I wanted to start by asking on the core business. So Asia remains strong. How do you see that trend continuing over the next couple of quarters? How do see the mix of regions? And how does that impact the core business margins as we go forward?

Philip R. Gallagher: Yes. Great question. I'll let Ken jump in on the margins a bit. Yes, I will make it really clear too. We're super proud of our team in Asia Pac. And they have been not only growing and increasing share, but holding their margins as well. So they have 4 quarters in a row of year-on-year growth, its pretty good and proud of them and our position there. As far as the next several quarters, we feel pretty good about Asia. So they're still cranking along and as you know, Ruplu, typically, and it's a little delayed this time it seems.

But typically, the turn of the market, which is why we're cautiously optimistic, starts in Asia Pac then typically swings around to the West. And just hasn't happened yet. But that -- we feel confident about our Asia -- continuing to perform well. And then, yes, as we put in the slide, you can see that Asia has grown as a bigger percentage of our business. It's had an impact on the margin. That really is the impact, with Europe coming down and Asia going up. It's just been the swing in the margins. It's just a clear math issue, but we have no intention of slowing down in Asia, to increase the balance of the other regions.

We got to get the other regions to start growing, again, an increase in the margin profile. Ken, do you want to jump in?

Kenneth A. Jacobson: Ruplu, I think Phil mentioned the script, but I want to emphasize, we kind of measure the businesses in terms of their stand-alone gross margin, right? We can't necessarily control the mix because of the fact of where the different markets are at. But each of the regions really were flattish year-over-year for the full year. So we feel pretty good about that, that fundamentally, the gross margins are holding up. Again, EMEA was down 21% in constant currency year-over-year this past quarter, we can kind of move that tide. You should see normal margin uplift.

So how long it takes to kind of catch up that mix from what it was before, is still to be determined based on how fast the recovery is. But just getting back to growth in Europe has some positive benefits on the margin and the Americas as well, right? So we should, as the West begins to grow year-over-year and starts to recover, we should start to see a more favorable mix to the West, but getting back to where it was, it may take some more time.

And clearly, that would have an impact on the broader operating margin of EC, but you also have Farnell that's out there that could help lift that up to, if that begins to recover and expand their margin that helps the overall business uplift -- the overall operating margins.

Ruplu Bhattacharya: Well, that's a great segue into my next question, which is on Farnell. What are some of the things that you guys are doing to improve margins there? One aspect was, you've hired a Chief Digital Officer and your. Can you give us like how much of sales for Farnell are now? That's now come through the online portal. And how do you see margins trending? It was at 4.3% this quarter. How should we think about -- how about that going forward?

Philip R. Gallagher: Yes. So some of the things we've done there, as you know, we changed and we put in the script, we changed leadership at Farnell, obviously, a year ago, and Rebeca has made a lot of changes. We've probably turned over roughly 70% of the executive team or a little bit more and have been very assertive on reducing non-value-added expenses and getting that out, which is ongoing to drive more efficiency.

As far as the digital side of the equation, we brought Dave Youngblood in, he's got a great background, well respected in the industry and -- he's [indiscernible], if you will, with Rebeca and the digital team at Farnell and make some real progress on the site in some of the areas in which we need to improve from a digital customer experience standpoint. So we're doubling down there, not backing off at all. And the overall activity in Farnell, line item wise that goes through digital 70% from an activity standpoint, probably close to 50-plus percent from the revenues, and we -- and that will continue to increase.

Kenneth A. Jacobson: And Ruplu, I will also add that we have the opportunity we have with more partnering with Avnet to help drive the top line, too. So in addition to the belief that the market will recover for on-the-board components, which should help their gross margin and their sales overall. There are some things on the revenue side that we have within our control, including the efficiency of our e-commerce and proposition there as well as the partner with Avnet that should continue give Farnell a lift over the upcoming quarters.

Philip R. Gallagher: Yes. Rupul on the margin, just going back, the message of the Farnell team is continuous improvement. Okay, will be a tailwind for Avnet to Ken's point. So got the 4.3%. Now we just need to -- quarter-on-quarter, see that continue to improve, and that's the plan over the next, let's call it, 4 to 8 quarters to get back into double-digit operating margins plus.

Ruplu Bhattacharya: If I can just sneak one quick one, and it's a very top level, high-level question. The industry has been going through an inventory correction over the last year, 1.5 years. Phil, do you think that we're at the bottom of this is excess inventory now out of the channel? And how do you see that -- are we now at an inflection point, do you think?

Philip R. Gallagher: I think we're getting close, Ruplu. I don't have a crystal ball in front of me to give you an exact answer. But when you look at some of the -- book-to-bill started to increase the -- I'll call it short interval or turns business, drop in orders from customers are starting to increase, which means they're short, right? They're coming in and buying. Still would a little bit more visibility out there from the customers from a forecasting standpoint. They're still a little conservative on that front. And because lead times are kind of settled down, right? There's not much change.

I actually look at the lead times -- there's hardly any change at all across the board in semi- passives and interconnect other than high bandwidth memory and things like that. We track and looking at it as we speak, and the inventory by our top suppliers, which I won't get into by individual. But there's no question, if you look at the semi set of suppliers that have reported so far. The inventory days are definitely down in total, roughly 11 to 12 days from a couple of quarters ago. And IP&E has been pretty well steady. So there's not been an issue in the IP&E.

When you look at EMS, again, not mentioning any names, their inventories are down from 1 year ago, roughly 20-plus days. So -- and then there are some OEMs we track, and they're in the 54-day range of inventory, which is also down. So there are some indicators. Again, that's not a statement of fact across the board because I think there's still a little bit more inventory than we would like to see out there. But -- and speaking for ourselves. We brought inventory down. Yes, we want to bring it down more, but it's definitely down.

And so that's -- we just do some of our optimism, not overly optimistic, but optimism as our backlog increases and lead times stabilize and you see some of these days of inventory coming down.

Operator: Our next question comes from the line of Melissa Fairbanks with Raymond James.

Melissa Ann Dailey Fairbanks: I have a few questions. To start with though, Joe, I'm hopeful we can still play golf together in the spring. That would be great. You might have more time. Just to follow up on some of Ruplu's questions on Farnell margins in particular. Phil, I think you kind of hinted at it, get back to a double-digit margin percentage. I'm wondering what we should think of as being a normalized margin for Farnell? Obviously, we had some pretty extraordinary situations, conditions going on during the supply chain crisis. Just wondering what kind of the -- if you could let us see that spreadsheet, let us know what the internal targets are for margins?

Kenneth A. Jacobson: I can't do that, Melissa.

Michail Paraskevopoulos:

Marktfeld LP: I would love to see whatever spreadsheet you're looking at right now with all the lead times and inventory levels. I would love to see that.

Joseph Burke: There's about twenty of them on the table. You want to pop over. But anyway, thanks, Melissa. Yes. So we do have -- you're right, we went to that -- we swung way up in that, let's call it, the false market several years ago with the shortage of supply and got into that 14% operating margin, that's all public data, as you know. And then when the tide went down and all the stuff showed up at the bottom of the harbor, we went down to dam near breakeven at 1%. We can't let that happen again.

So we are modeling -- I don't want to say a peak, but they definitely get into double digit, 10%, 11%, 12%, 13% operating margin over the next couple of years. And if there's a correction like we saw, which will come as the market is up, it will come down again some day, but to not let it get down to like below mid -- like 5% or something like that. So that's kind of the range, but we definitely want to get to an average of greater than 10% operating margin is where we want to get to.

Melissa Ann Dailey Fairbanks: I had a couple of questions for Ken. You mentioned that you would restart the merit increases that we didn't see in fiscal '25. Just wondering how we should model OpEx going forward? If it's the September quarter outlook that kind of contemplates that entire uplift? Or it's going to be kind of like a rolling, I don't know if it's on a calendar year or fiscal year for those merit increases?

Kenneth A. Jacobson: Yes, the full impact in the guidance in the first quarter. So how I think about it is, there's been some currency impact on the Q4 number. But really, the impact here is really the merits. So think about it being $8 million to $10 million for those and it's already in the run rate. Now with that being said, there's a few things we're looking at to help curb potentially other inflationary things that come with the new fiscal year.

So I wouldn't expect expense to go down a lot, but there could be a little bit of movement there down, but that was probably a good point for your models, the number -- modeling for Q1, extrapolating out to the year, assuming there's no massive volume increases. We always have some OpEx tied to volumes, up or down, but it's a pretty good run rate now getting into the Q1.

Melissa Ann Dailey Fairbanks: Okay. And maybe as a last question, asking you guys to pull out your crystal ball forecasting. It was nice to see interest expense come down a little bit in the June quarter, that you're guiding for flattish during the September quarter. Assuming that we are starting to see some stabilization, maybe even an inflection point in some of the broader demand. What should we be assuming in terms of inventory investment and then potentially what that means for the interest expense going forward?

Kenneth A. Jacobson: Yes. I think mostly how we look at it is we have enough dollars of inventory, right, for the current level of sales even for some growth. It's really about continuing to get a higher quality mix. There are some pockets where we need to continue to work it down. So I would say we expect to still to come down again modestly, but at the same time, we wouldn't expect to utilize a lot of cash to grow the business here.

So there's still some work to do internally in terms of the inventory, but we expect it to go down a little bit still, all things be equal, but even with more aggressive recovery, we think we've got enough dollars and we'll begin to turn it faster.

Operator: Gentlemen, there are no further questions at this time. I'll now turn it back to Phil Gallagher for closing remarks.

Philip R. Gallagher: Thank you, operator, and let me thank everyone for attending today's earnings call and look forward to speaking to you again at our first quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings report in October. Have a great rest of the summer.

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.