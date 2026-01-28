Image source: The Motley Fool.

Jan. 28, 2026

Call participants

Chief Executive Officer — David Bozeman

President, North American Surface Transportation — Michael Castagnetto

Chief Operating Officer — Arun Rajan

Chief Financial Officer — Damon Lee

Vice President, Investor Relations — Charles Ives

Takeaways

Total company revenue -- Declined approximately 7.4% year over year, reflecting ongoing macro headwinds such as weak global freight demand and falling ocean rates.

-- Declined approximately 7.4% year over year, reflecting ongoing macro headwinds such as weak global freight demand and falling ocean rates. Adjusted gross profit (AGP) -- Down approximately 7.4% year over year; included a 13% decline in Global Forwarding AGP and a 2% increase in North American Surface Transportation (NAST) AGP, with the decline in Global Forwarding driven primarily by falling ocean rates and the February 2025 sale of the Europe Surface Transportation business.

-- Down approximately 7.4% year over year; included a 13% decline in Global Forwarding AGP and a 2% increase in North American Surface Transportation (NAST) AGP, with the decline in Global Forwarding driven primarily by falling ocean rates and the February 2025 sale of the Europe Surface Transportation business. NAST volume growth -- Combined truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) volume rose approximately 1% year over year; truckload volume increased approximately 3%, and LTL volume was up approximately 0.5%, resulting in demonstrable market share growth versus the CAS index’s 7.6% volume decline.

-- Combined truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) volume rose approximately 1% year over year; truckload volume increased approximately 3%, and LTL volume was up approximately 0.5%, resulting in demonstrable market share growth versus the CAS index’s 7.6% volume decline. Gross margin expansion -- NAST AGP margin increased 20 basis points year over year; Global Forwarding gross margin expanded 120 basis points year over year despite significant pressure from ocean rate declines.

-- NAST AGP margin increased 20 basis points year over year; Global Forwarding gross margin expanded 120 basis points year over year despite significant pressure from ocean rate declines. Productivity gains -- NAST delivered a double-digit increase in shipments per person per day for the full year, and Global Forwarding productivity improved by a high single-digit percentage rate, driven by automation and lean AI deployment.

-- NAST delivered a double-digit increase in shipments per person per day for the full year, and Global Forwarding productivity improved by a high single-digit percentage rate, driven by automation and lean AI deployment. Personnel expenses -- Q4 personnel expenses were $337 million, which included $15.2 million in restructuring charges; excluding restructuring charges in both years, Q4 personnel expense was $321.8 million, down $28.8 million, or 8.2% year over year, attributed to cost discipline and productivity initiatives.

-- Q4 personnel expenses were $337 million, which included $15.2 million in restructuring charges; excluding restructuring charges in both years, Q4 personnel expense was $321.8 million, down $28.8 million, or 8.2% year over year, attributed to cost discipline and productivity initiatives. Headcount -- Average headcount fell 12.9% year over year, and 3.8% sequentially, demonstrating the company’s decoupling of headcount growth from volume growth.

-- Average headcount fell 12.9% year over year, and 3.8% sequentially, demonstrating the company’s decoupling of headcount growth from volume growth. SG&A expenses -- Totaled $138.7 million in Q4; after adjustments for restructuring and divestiture-related items, SG&A decreased $11.8 million, or 7.9% year over year.

-- Totaled $138.7 million in Q4; after adjustments for restructuring and divestiture-related items, SG&A decreased $11.8 million, or 7.9% year over year. Operating margin -- Company operating margin, excluding restructuring costs, expanded by 320 basis points, while NAST operating margin, also excluding restructuring costs, grew by 310 basis points year over year.

-- Company operating margin, excluding restructuring costs, expanded by 320 basis points, while NAST operating margin, also excluding restructuring costs, grew by 310 basis points year over year. Cash & liquidity -- $305.4 million in operating cash generated in Q4, and $1.49 billion in liquidity at quarter-end, including $1.33 billion of committed funding and a $161 million cash balance.

-- $305.4 million in operating cash generated in Q4, and $1.49 billion in liquidity at quarter-end, including $1.33 billion of committed funding and a $161 million cash balance. Net debt to EBITDA -- Ended Q4 at 1.03 times, an improvement from 1.17 times at the end of Q3, providing additional balance sheet flexibility.

-- Ended Q4 at 1.03 times, an improvement from 1.17 times at the end of Q3, providing additional balance sheet flexibility. Capital returns -- Returned $207.7 million to shareholders in Q4, including $133.3 million in share repurchases, and $74.3 million in dividends.

-- Returned $207.7 million to shareholders in Q4, including $133.3 million in share repurchases, and $74.3 million in dividends. 2026 guidance -- Personnel expenses projected at $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion, SG&A at $540 million to $590 million, and capital expenditures at $75 million to $85 million.

-- Personnel expenses projected at $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion, SG&A at $540 million to $590 million, and capital expenditures at $75 million to $85 million. Tax rate -- Q4 effective tax rate was 18.1%, with the full-year rate at 18.7%; 2026 tax rate guidance is 18%-20%, with Q1 expected below 15% due to stock-based compensation-related items.

-- Q4 effective tax rate was 18.1%, with the full-year rate at 18.7%; 2026 tax rate guidance is 18%-20%, with Q1 expected below 15% due to stock-based compensation-related items. AI implementation -- Over 30 custom-built AI agents deployed; 95% of missed LTL pickup checks are now automated, resulting in 350 hours of manual work saved per day, and a 42% reduction in return trips for missed freight.

-- Over 30 custom-built AI agents deployed; 95% of missed LTL pickup checks are now automated, resulting in 350 hours of manual work saved per day, and a 42% reduction in return trips for missed freight. Vertical & service expansion -- Double-digit year-over-year volume growth in retail and automotive verticals; enhanced solutions include a drop trailer asset management system, and expanded US-Mexico cross-border capacity.

Risks

Chief Financial Officer Damon Lee stated that macro headwinds, particularly “a significant drop in ocean rates driven by a market imbalance from declining demand and growing vessel capacity,” led to a 13% year-over-year AGP decline in Global Forwarding, and this ocean rate normalization is expected to persist into Q1.

Cost pressures from elevated spot truckload rates, driven by December’s seasonal decline in capacity and winter storms, “did carry over to January,” causing a challenging start to Q1, as described by Damon Lee.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW +3.38%) reported market share gains in surface transportation, with both truckload and LTL volumes growing despite the broad market’s 7.6% volume decline. The company offset macroeconomic headwinds through productivity initiatives and margin expansion in both NAST and Global Forwarding, even as overall AGP and revenue declined due to the normalization of ocean freight rates and the prior divestiture of Europe Surface Transportation. Management highlighted structural cost reductions and automation, driving operating leverage and enabling a significant reduction in headcount without eroding service quality. Management reiterated confidence in 2026 operating targets, with further productivity improvements expected from continued lean AI deployment and disciplined cost controls.

Company executives emphasized optionality in balancing margin expansion with aggressive market share growth, noting, “once we get beyond that target, you know, we'll make an earnings growth and a quality of earnings growth decision.”

The proprietary builder culture and in-house engineering teams were credited for rapid implementation and scalability of custom AI innovations, providing “speed to ideate, build, operationalize, and scale our AI agents.”

In NAST, double-digit productivity gains since 2022 have resulted in “more than 40% increase in shipments per person per day,” contributing to industry-leading efficiency and lower cost to serve.

NAST delivered volume outperformance in retail and automotive sectors due to targeted strategic investments, with double-digit growth in both verticals and specifically tailored solutions.

Global Forwarding’s performance reflected persistent ocean freight adversity, but gross margin improvements were attributed to “revenue management discipline” and process centralization.

Management expects productivity improvements in 2026 to be “over-indexed” to the year as more automation is incorporated, and stated that their cost structure now allows scaling volume without corresponding increases in headcount.

Industry glossary

NAST : North American Surface Transportation segment, focusing on domestic truckload and less-than-truckload logistics within North America.

: North American Surface Transportation segment, focusing on domestic truckload and less-than-truckload logistics within North America. AGP : Adjusted Gross Profit, a non-GAAP measure reflecting profit after direct costs related to providing services.

: Adjusted Gross Profit, a non-GAAP measure reflecting profit after direct costs related to providing services. LTL : Less-than-Truckload, referring to freight shipments that do not require a full truck, typically combining multiple customers’ goods in one shipment.

: Less-than-Truckload, referring to freight shipments that do not require a full truck, typically combining multiple customers’ goods in one shipment. Lean AI : The company’s proprietary operating model, combining lean process methodology with custom AI deployment to automate, optimize, and scale logistics processes.

: The company’s proprietary operating model, combining lean process methodology with custom AI deployment to automate, optimize, and scale logistics processes. CAS freight shipment index : A broad industry benchmark that measures North American shipment volumes, often referenced to gauge market share performance.

: A broad industry benchmark that measures North American shipment volumes, often referenced to gauge market share performance. Quote-to-cash life cycle : The end-to-end process from generating a freight quote through booking, shipping, invoicing, and cash collection.

: The end-to-end process from generating a freight quote through booking, shipping, invoicing, and cash collection. AgenTik/Agentic AI: Advanced proprietary AI agents built by C.H. Robinson to automate and optimize logistics workflows across the organization.

Full Conference Call Transcript

David Bozeman: Thank you, Charles. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Over the past year, we've consistently said that we're not immune to macroeconomic conditions, but that we are managing them better than we have in the past. The fourth quarter certainly provided a challenging macro environment, with weak global freight demand, rising spot costs in trucking, and falling ocean rates all providing headwinds to our business. The cash freight shipment index declined year over year for the thirteenth consecutive quarter and was the lowest Q4 reading since the financial crisis of 2009.

Spot market cost for truckload capacity spiked during the last five weeks of the quarter due to a seasonal decline in capacity, three winter storms, and incremental pressure from the cumulative enforcement of various commercial driver regulations. International freight continues to be impacted by global trade policies, which caused previous front loading, a dislocation of shipments, and a more pronounced decline in demand after the Q3 peak season. Combined with excess vessel capacity, this caused ocean rates to decline substantially versus a year ago, consistent with the expectations that we laid out at our investor day in December 2024. And we are not impervious to these volume and rate dynamics.

However, we've consistently focused on controlling what we can control, which is providing differentiated service and solutions to our customers and carriers, executing with discipline, and continuously improving our business model and our cost to serve. This focus and the strength of our lean AI, which is the combination of our lean operating model, industry-leading technology, and the best logisticians, has enabled us to consistently outperform over the last two years. And we did it again in Q4. In NAST, we grew our total volume by 1% and our truckload volume by approximately 3% on a year-over-year basis, compared to a 7.6% year-over-year decline in the CAS freight shipment index. This reflects another quarter of demonstrable market share growth.

This was accomplished while mitigating some of the market pressure on gross profits through strong revenue management practices and by improving our cost of hire advantage. These disciplines enabled us to improve our NAST AGP margin by 20 basis points on a year-over-year basis, despite the pressure on spot market costs from a decline in available capacity. In Global Forwarding, we expanded gross margins by 120 basis points year over year through improved revenue management discipline. We also continue to evolve our Global Forwarding business to a more cohesive, centralized model with standardized and lean AI-enabled processes.

We continue to improve our productivity and cost to serve across the enterprise, resulting in a double-digit productivity increase in NAST for the full year and a high single-digit productivity increase in Global Forwarding. As we continue to purposely engineer our work to drive higher automation, a lower cost to serve, and improve customer outcomes, all of this is aimed at building the best model for demonstrable outgrowth while continuing to have industry-leading operating margins. I'm proud of our employees for navigating difficult market conditions with discipline and ingenuity and for embracing the culture shift that has fundamentally changed this company. Changing the culture of a company is hard work.

We've shifted to a culture of solving problems with speed, and the implementation of a lean operating model has contributed greatly to this change. We certainly encountered challenges along the way, but how we solve them now is different, and it's not easy for others to replicate. With the discipline and tools that we've armed our people with, we solve challenges with a lean mindset, with experimentation, and with urgency. As we've said consistently over the past year, we are not waiting for a market recovery to improve our financial results, and the strategies that our team is executing are built to be effective in any market environment.

With our strong balance sheet and cash flow generation, we are comfortable operating in an environment that is lower for longer. We're also highly confident in our ability to continue executing on all of our strategic initiatives, including further increasing our operating leverage when freight demand eventually inflects. Our model with an industry-leading cost to serve is highly scalable, and we expect it will improve further as we continue to harness the evolving power of AI to drive automation across the quote-to-cash life cycle of a load. While we made considerable progress, we're still in the early innings of our lean AI journey. Lean AI is our unique disciplined approach to AI innovation that is transforming supply chains.

It combines the principles of our Robinson operating model rooted in lean methodology with the power of custom-built AI and the expertise of our people to maximize value, minimize waste, and drive better outcomes for customers and carriers. As a result, we are building an ever-expanding fleet of AI agents that continues to not only improve our productivity and operational performance by automating manual tasks that free up our industry-leading talent to focus on more strategic, higher-value work, but they're also directly enhancing the service and value we deliver to our customers and contributing to our market share gains.

In other words, we are using our trusted domain expertise to build technology that delivers on our customer promise and drives higher value for all of our stakeholders. We are the trusted provider that customers look to for cutting-edge innovation, differentiated solutions, and best-in-class service. And while we're pleased with the results we've delivered in the last two years, we are still in the early stages of our transformation. Significant runway exists as we continue to deepen the lean mindset and scale custom-built AI agents across the enterprise. I'll turn it over to Michael now to provide more details on our NAST results.

Michael Castagnetto: Thanks, David, and good afternoon, everyone. In Q4, the macro conditions that David mentioned provided another opportunity for us to test our lean disciplines, our revenue management practices, and our ability to widen our cost of capacity advantage versus the market. While we continue to identify opportunities for further improvement, the expertise and discipline of our team and the resilience of the Robinson operating model once again demonstrated what we can do in a difficult freight environment. For the eleventh consecutive quarter, the team delivered market share growth in Q4. With the freight recession exceeding three years, the CAS freight shipment index declined on a year-over-year basis for the thirteenth consecutive quarter in Q4 and was down 7.6%.

In contrast, our combined truckload and LTL volume delivered positive growth of approximately 1% year over year. Truckload volume rose approximately 3% year over year, and LTL volume increased approximately one-half a percent year over year, reflecting market share gains in both modes. One of the keys to our consistent market share gains has been volume growth in some key verticals that we've specifically targeted. During Q4, we delivered double-digit year-over-year volume growth in both the retail and automotive verticals. These results reflect the execution of our strategic focus and our expanded capabilities that directly support these segments and evolving customer needs, such as our leading drop trailer and cross-border capabilities.

Over the course of 2025, we augmented our value-added solutions in these areas, including the introduction of our drop trailer asset management system and cross-border freight consolidation while expanding our warehousing and cross-docking space at the US-Mexico border. These solutions are designed to address real customer pain points while simplifying complexity, reducing costs, and delivering consistent high-quality service across the supply chain. In our greater than $3 billion LTL business, where we move more LTL freight than any other 3PL in North America, we delivered year-over-year volume growth for the eighth consecutive quarter, reflecting consistent outperformance versus the broader LTL market.

Through our deep, long-standing relationships with LTL carriers and our proven ability to manage service variability among the carriers to deliver a consistently high level of service to our customers, they continue to turn to us to simplify the complexities of LTL freight and to reduce their costs. One example of how we're applying our lean AI to simplify complexity is with AI agents that we launched in 2025 to address a widespread shipper pain point of missed LTL pickups. These new AI agents are tracking down missed pickups and using advanced reasoning to determine how to keep freight moving.

They're also collecting and analyzing previously unavailable data that LTL carriers are now using to improve their technology, scheduling, and operations. As a result, shippers' freight moves up to a day faster, and return trips to pick up missed freight have been reduced by 42%. Additionally, 95% of our checks on missed LTL pickups are now automated, saving over 350 hours of outsourced manual work a day. This is another example of Robinson only deploying AI agents that can deliver tangible business results. As Arun and Damon like to say, there's no hobby AI at Robinson.

As I mentioned earlier, Q4 also provided another opportunity to test our revenue management practices and our ability to widen our cost of capacity advantage versus the market. That opportunity arose due to a five-week stretch of capacity disruptions caused by a seasonal decline in capacity, three consecutive winter storms, and incremental pressure from the cumulative enforcement of various commercial driver regulations. As a result, the dry van load-to-truck ratio increased to approximately 10 to 1 versus 6 to 1 during the comparable period in 2024, and spot market costs for truckload capacity spiked.

Our team of freight experts once again responded to the spot rate inflection, supported by our lean operating model disciplines and our cost and price discovery tools, to widen our cost of hire advantage during the quarter and to capture higher-margin loads in the spot market to somewhat offset the margin pressure on our contractual portfolio. Despite the tougher conditions and the higher mix of contractual volume, these efforts enabled us to hold our truckload AGP per mile flat year over year and to deliver improvement in our NAST gross margin.

Our ability to deliver these results continues to give us confidence in our ability to handle a sustained spot rate inflection better than we have in the past, resulting in a gross margin squeeze that we expect to be shorter in duration and shallower in impact than historically. Our team continues to actively assess the market and optimize for the most effective combination of volume and margin to enhance earnings performance. With strategic agility built into our model, we have the flexibility to pivot toward volume or margin as market dynamics evolve, making disciplined, data-driven adjustments in real-time, all while staying focused on long-term value creation.

We're also making smarter use of our proprietary digital capabilities and getting actionable data and AI-powered tools into the hands of our freight experts faster, enabling them to make better decisions and to capture the optimal freight for us. These digital capabilities also enabled us to continue delivering double-digit productivity increases in NAST in 2025. Since 2022, we have delivered a more than 40% increase in shipments per person per day, and this is measured across the entirety of our NAST organization. This enhanced efficiency is not only lowering our industry-leading cost to serve, but it is also elevating the customer experience by enabling faster, more reliable service.

And while shifts in market dynamics and regulatory changes continue to occur, we remain confident in the strength and reliability of our carrier network. Our diversified carrier base and thorough vetting give us a high degree of comfort in our ability to navigate these changes without disruption and to maintain a high level of service quality for our customers. Looking ahead to Q1, it is typically a seasonally weaker quarter compared to Q4, and then the market usually shows seasonal growth in Q2 and Q3. For Q1, the ten-year average of the CAS freight shipment index reflects a 2.3% sequential volume decline from Q4.

The spot rate trend in Q1 is historically a near mirror image of Q4, with rates ramping up in Q4 and then trending back down to preholiday levels by the end of Q1 or early Q2 as capacity returns after the holidays and demand enters a softer period. The timing, frequency, and severity of winter storms during Q1 usually impact the pace and magnitudes of those trends. There is less elasticity in the supply of capacity, and market events now cause more dramatic changes in spot rates. And the cost pressures that we experienced in December have carried into January.

As David said in his opening comments, we'll remain focused on what we can control, regardless of market conditions, and we will continue to deliver industry-leading solutions and flexibility that only a scaled broker can provide to customers and carriers. Our people and their unmatched expertise enable us to deliver exceptional service and greater value, and they are relentlessly driving improved results. I'm proud of our 2025 results and proud of our team that continues to learn and improve. With much more runway for improvement in front of us, we're still in the early innings of our transformation journey.

With that, I'll turn it over to Arun to provide an update on the innovation we're delivering to strengthen our customer and carrier experience and improve our gross margin and operating leverage.

Arun Rajan: Thanks, Michael, and good afternoon, everyone. As David and Michael mentioned, we continue to scale several innovations to better serve our customers and widen our competitive moat, including our fleet of secure proprietary custom-built AI agents across the extensive processes within our quote-to-cash life cycle of an order. One component of C.H. Robinson's culture that enables us to widen our moat is our builder culture, which has existed at Robinson for many years and resulted in the company's proprietary transportation management system and extensive application stack that sits on top of it.

This builder culture has honed the company's skills around the fundamentals of engineering, data science, infrastructure, security, and privacy, and we have an in-house team of more than 450 engineers and data scientists that effectively and efficiently build fit-for-purpose AI agents. Builder culture is in contrast to a buy-and-integrate culture where companies end up cobbling software and systems together. Companies with a strong builder culture, such as the tech companies that I came from, Travelocity, Zappos, and Amazon, had a strategy of owning the technology and building it. And this is our strategy as well.

Once we've invested a fixed cost to build software or an AI agent, the marginal cost per transaction is very low, and now a highly scalable model has been created. As we scale our AI solutions, the primary incremental cost is just the cost of AI tokens versus paying by the transaction to a software-as-a-service provider, and the cost per token has declined significantly due to the tremendous competition in this space. So owning the technology and engineering it in such a way that we have a scalable model is a critical component to widening our moat. Our build model is also important from a speed of implementation perspective.

If a company is using multiple third-party providers to create and implement AI agents, they are beholden to that external provider who doesn't know the business as well. With our builder culture, we're leveraging the vast domain expertise of our in-house team that has engineered our technology landscape and has a deep understanding of our industry. We own and control the code, and we own the application layer because we are building our own AI agents. We therefore have more control over the implementation process and the speed of integrating those agents into our proprietary technology landscape. That faster speed to ideate, build, operationalize, and scale our AI agents is a differentiator and is showing up in our outperformance.

The difference at Robinson is our industry-leading technology is combined with our lean AI operating model, and we expect that our in-house team with deep domain expertise will enable us to sustainably build and implement our proprietary AI innovations in a disciplined, cost-effective way that maximizes the return on our tech investments. Our fleet of AI agents is growing quickly as we continue to pioneer new ways to automate manual tasks and supercharge our industry-leading freight experts to solve for complexity and deliver high-quality service to our customers and carriers.

We continue to leverage and scale the use of Eugenic AI to power new capabilities that are backed by our unmatched data and scale, and we are continuing to disrupt from within. Agentic.ai's advanced reasoning capabilities are allowing us to unlock previously trapped value in unstructured data such as phone calls, emails, and tribal knowledge through its ability to understand context and make real-time decisions. However, unlike linear rules-based automation, AgenTik AI operates with a degree of autonomy and unpredictability, making its progress nonlinear and requiring ongoing human-in-the-loop oversight as it advances through cycles of progress and retrenchment.

Our Lean AI process of discovering, learning, and building, where missteps and resulting learnings are milestones, is not only necessary but is the best path to uncover what truly works. Continued improvements of our service, the cost-efficient AI task agents that listen, learn, and act all day, every day, enable us to deliver fast, accurate, and personalized service at scale and in any market. All of these innovations are delivering on three items that are key to our strategy. The first is providing a superior customer and carrier experience to elevate our service offering and drive market share growth.

The second is responding more surgically and faster than ever to dynamic market conditions by performing more frequent algorithmic price and cost discovery, which, along with our operating model rigor, adds to our revenue management practices, contributing to the gross margin improvement that we're delivering. And finally, the growing automation of our quote-to-cash life cycle enables us to decouple headcount growth from volume growth and to create greater operating leverage and operating margin expansion. As David said, all of our strategies are aimed at building the best model for demonstrable outgrowth while continuing to have industry-leading operating margins.

As technology continues to evolve, we will continue to disrupt from within to stay at the forefront of the evolution and to further widen our competitive moat. With that, I'll turn the call over to Damon for a review of our fourth-quarter results.

Damon Lee: Thanks, Arun, and good afternoon, everyone. As you have heard, we delivered another quarter of disciplined execution as we further advanced our focused strategic initiatives aimed at market share growth, continued optimization of adjusted gross profit or AGP, disciplined cost management, and further productivity gains, all supported by our lean AI operating model. The macro environment continued to provide significant headwinds in Q4. Our Q4 total revenue and AGP declined approximately 7.4% year over year, respectively. The AGP decline was driven by a 13% year-over-year decline in Global Forwarding's AGP, primarily due to a significant drop in ocean rates driven by a market imbalance from declining demand and growing vessel capacity.

The February 2025 sale of our Europe Surface Transportation business also contributed to the decrease in AGP and was partially offset by a 2% increase in NAST AGP. On a monthly basis compared to Q4 of last year, our total company AGP per business day was down 5% in October, up 6% in November, and down 12% in December. This was primarily driven by lower ocean rates, which caused Q4 ocean AGP per shipment to decline 15.2% year over year, and this was most pronounced in December. In the face of those headwinds, we continued our track record of outperformance. Turning to expenses, Q4 personnel expenses were $337 million, including $15.2 million of restructuring charges related to workforce reductions.

Excluding restructuring charges in 2025 and 2024, our Q4 personnel expenses were $321.8 million, down $28.8 million or 8.2% due to our continued productivity and cost optimization efforts and the divestiture of our Europe Surface Transportation business. Our average headcount was down 12.9% year over year in Q4 and was down 3.8% sequentially, illustrating how we continue to decouple headcount growth from volume growth and optimize our organizational structure. Our Q4 SG&A expenses totaled $138.7 million. Excluding $900,000 of other restructuring charges in 2025 and a $3.1 million net benefit in 2024 primarily related to the divestiture of our Europe Surface Transportation business, SG&A expenses were down $11.8 million or 7.9% year over year due to cost optimization efforts.

As a result of our efforts to grow market share, improve gross margins, and increase our productivity and operating leverage, we expanded our operating margin, excluding restructuring costs, by 320 basis points year over year. And despite the considerably tougher macro conditions for truck brokerage, NAST expanded their operating margin, excluding restructuring costs, by 310 basis points year over year. This is the lean AI strategy at work, and we remain confident in the 2026 operating income target that we updated last quarter. Turning to our 2026 annual operating expense guidance, we expect 2026 personnel expenses to be in the guidance range of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion.

This includes an expectation that we will generate double-digit productivity improvements in both NAST and Global Forwarding in 2026 as we continue to implement AgenTeq AI across our quote-to-cash life cycle of an order. As we shared last quarter, along with our updated 2026 operating income target, these productivity improvements are expected to be over-indexed to 2026. On a quarterly basis, it's important to note that our Q1 personnel expenses are expected to increase sequentially due to the employer portion of FICA taxes resetting to a higher level until employees' annual FICA wage limits are met.

This impact is estimated to be approximately $15 million in Q1 versus Q4, after which the quarterly FICA taxes and personnel expenses are expected to decline. We expect 2026 SG&A expenses to be $540 million to $590 million, including depreciation and amortization of $95 to $105 million for the year. Although most of our SG&A expenses are subject to inflation, we expect continued cost improvements to partially offset the inflationary impact. Shifting back to Q4, our effective tax rate for the quarter was 18.1%, resulting in a full-year tax rate of 18.7%. For 2026, we expect the full-year tax rate to be in the range of 18% to 20%.

As a reminder, our tax rate historically is lower in Q1 from stock-based compensation deliveries that occur in the quarter. As a result, we expect our Q1 tax rate to be below 15%. Our capital expenditures were $15.7 million during the quarter, bringing our 2025 total to $70.5 million. For 2026, we expect our full-year capital expenditures to be $75 to $85 million. Turning to cash and our balance sheet, we generated $305.4 million in cash from operations in Q4, and we ended Q4 with approximately $1.49 billion of liquidity. This included $1.33 billion of committed funding under our credit facilities and a cash balance of $161 million.

Our net debt to EBITDA leverage at the end of Q4 was 1.03 times, down from 1.17 times at the end of Q3. This financial strength is a key differentiator in our industry, giving us the ability to continue investing through the bottom of the freight cycle to further enhance our capabilities and to return capital to our shareholders. While our capital allocation strategy remains grounded in maintaining an investment-grade credit rating, our financial strength and improved leverage ratio enabled us to return approximately $207.7 million of cash to shareholders in Q4 through $133.3 million of share repurchases and $74.3 million of dividends.

Through the disciplined execution of our strategy, with our lean operating model and AI innovation at its core, Q4's results further validate the lean AI transformation underway at C.H. Robinson. I have been part of significant transformations in my career, most recently at General Electric. What we're doing at Robinson is carving a similar path, and I'm extremely proud of the progress we have made. And as we've said, we are still in the early innings of our transformation. We are excited about the significant runway that remains in executing our lean AI strategy and in our ability to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and long-term value for all of our stakeholders.

With that, I'll turn the call back to David for his final comments.

David Bozeman: Thanks, Damon. As you've heard in our prepared remarks today, we've made significant progress in 2025 on the transformation of C.H. Robinson into the global leader in lean AI supply chains. Our differentiating lean AI gives us a unique opportunity to create new ways to solve complex challenges at scale, helping our customers build supply chains that are smarter, faster, and more resilient in a world where disruption is constant and agility is essential. With today's geopolitical landscape, there are a lot of unknowns and potential volatility that will be out of our control. But what is in our control is our ability to discover, learn, innovate, and solve problems.

And that is where the lean operating model is so important to our success. As lean disciplines continue to be deployed more broadly across our organization, our teams are becoming increasingly equipped to identify root causes of problems, implement countermeasures, and drive meaningful improvements. That's how we've consistently delivered our outperformance for the last two years and how we're positioned to continue doing so regardless of market conditions or cycle. And as we lead our industry and stay on offense with our lean AI strategy, we've never been more excited about the future.

Our technology is lifting manual, repetitive work off our people's plates, freeing them up to use their expertise to do more strategic work, to reach more customers, to garner more wallet share, and to move up the value stack by leveraging our growing capabilities to provide better outcomes and more value for our customers and carriers. Our technology is improving our gross margins by allowing us to better align capacity and pricing with the specific needs of our customers and to specific market conditions. These superior dynamic costing and pricing capabilities will be even more important when we officially see a turn in overall freight demand.

And our technology is augmenting our evergreen productivity initiatives and improving our industry-leading cost to serve. I want to thank our people for their relentless efforts throughout 2025 to provide exceptional service to our customers and carriers, for embracing the Robinson operating model, and for continuing to execute with discipline. We've reinvigorated a winning culture, and we're getting our swagger back. But we're nowhere near done. We are the new disruptor. We will continue to lead with purpose and move with urgency, and we expect to drive sustainable outperformance across market cycles.

You've heard us say that we expect the next two years to be more exciting than the last two years, and the last two years have been pretty damn exciting. That concludes our prepared remarks. I'll turn it back to the operator now for the Q&A portion of the call.

Operator: Thank you. As a reminder, to ask a question, please press 1 on your telephone keypad. The first question comes from Thomas Wadewitz with UBS. You may proceed with your question.

Thomas Wadewitz: Yeah. Great. Thank you, and congratulations on the results against a pretty tough market backdrop. I wanted to, I think from Damon, maybe I wanted to see if you could give a little more perspective on the first quarter. I think the progression through by month with AGP growth showed more pressure in December. I guess that's unsurprising you commented on Ocean and obviously spot rates up in truck. But how should we think about the kind of net revenue growth in or adjusted gross profit growth in the first quarter and just to shape that a little better? And then I wanted to give you one other.

We, you know, I think we're pretty optimistic about what you can do in kind of 2027. I know that's looking out a lot further, but if you look at ways to get a stronger market for truckload pricing and volume growth, do you think you can kind of overshoot meaningfully on that operating margin target in NAST? I mean, if you get can you get to a mid-forties number against a strong backdrop? Is that something where you really wanna kinda, you know, just not let it get too high and do a lot more on the volume side? So I guess two different time frames, but thank you for the time.

Damon Lee: Yep. Thanks for the thanks for the question and the comments, Thomas. So look, as it relates to progression from Q4 to Q1, I mean, as you noted, I mean, December was a challenging month for the market, and certainly, you know, we weren't immune to those pressures. You know, what I would say as you think about December going into Q1 is certainly December was heavily impacted by Global Forwarding and the ocean rate normalization that we've been talking about for quite a while.

We gave our 2026 operating target update, if you remember back in Q3, you know, and we called it out on our waterfall, we mentioned that ocean rates were continuing to normalize, and we expect that to continue into Q1 as well as we've highlighted as part of our path to $6 EPS with no market growth. So certainly, Q3 was a heavy normalization quarter that continued into Q4. Our path to $6 EPS with no market growth. So certainly, Q3 was a heavy normalization quarter that continued into Q4. December as a standalone month was heavily influenced by ocean rates, and it was clearly the number one driver for what you see in December's result there.

You know, just specifically for Q1, and as you know, we don't give guidance, so I'll keep my comments fairly elevated here. You know, certainly, the spot rate cost pressure that we saw in December certainly did carry over to January. Right? So that wasn't a Thanksgiving to end-of-year event. Those cost pressures did carry over to January. You know? But our commitment in Q1 is to continue to demonstrate the outperformance, continue to demonstrate the execution of our strategy, and continue to use the tools like revenue management that's at our disposal to continue to drive outperformance both on the top line and the bottom line in Q1.

So Q1, starting out a little challenging, but Q4 ended a little challenging, you saw the results we delivered. So we feel confident we'll continue to over-deliver and execute our strategy in Q1. You know, as it relates to your broader question around the future, specifically 2027, we won't go quite as far as giving guidance there. I will remind, you know, the audience here that, you know, we've talked a lot about optionality as it relates to our margins going forward. Right? And we're gonna make the right decisions for Robinson and the right decisions for our investors.

And in many cases, you know, converting that margin to demonstrable market share in many cases could be the right decision for the company and for our shareholders. So what I would say is, you know, we're still on a really good trajectory to get to those mid-cycle margins that we laid out for NAST and Global Forwarding with 40% being the margin target for NAST at mid-cycle. Still on a very good trajectory to get to that target. But once we get beyond that target, you know, we'll make an earnings growth and a quality of earnings growth decision on whether we continue to expand margins at that point or whether we reinvest that into the March able growth.

Thanks for the question, Thomas.

Thomas Wadewitz: Great. Thank you.

Operator: The next question comes from Bascome Majors with Susquehanna. You may proceed with your question.

Bascome Majors: Thanks for taking my questions. Just to follow-up on that last point about 2027. You talked a little bit longer term strategically about, you know, the balance of volume and margin expansion. You talked a little bit in the prepared remarks tactically about tweaking price intra-day and making the right decision minute by minute. How do you think somewhere between that, you know, how does it feel in '26 right now, the balance of margin expansion? And you potentially seeking more share growth, you know, on that bridge to a world where you might consistently have margins above your mid-cycle level? Thank you.

Damon Lee: Yeah. Thanks for the question, Bascome. What I would say is that I'll just start again with the option. Right? We want to make the right decision for what I consider quality earnings growth. Right? And so we're experimenting with that every day, every week, every month. Today. In 2025 and now coming into 2026. Right? I mean, certainly, we're making revenue management decisions, you know, multiple times an hour. You know, hundreds of times a day on that right balance between volume and margins. Right? And it really does come down to the trade-off. Once we get to what we consider is our threshold for quality of earnings, which we've set out already. Right?

40% for NAST, at mid-cycle and 30% for Global Forwarding. We feel like that is a fair and it's typically been acknowledged by the market that, look, those are the thresholds we'd expect you guys to be able to get to. And we've agreed with that. Right? We've set our targets in a similar range. But we believe beyond that point, we really don't have anything left to prove on a quality of earnings perspective. Right? So we'll make the decision beyond that point on what is the right decision for earnings growth. And in many cases, that will be supercharging the outgrowth of the market that you've seen us do today.

So if you take Q4 where truckload outgrowth over the CAS index was over a thousand basis points, we think we can certainly beat that mark when we get to a point of investing margin into profitable growth for our businesses. Right? So it's all about optionality. It's all about quality earnings growth as we go through '26 and '27 and beyond. And we do believe it's important to establish those quality of earnings thresholds that I've mentioned. But beyond that, we'll make the right decisions for the company and our shareholders on a high quality of earnings growth that we think will be difficult to compete with in the industry.

David Bozeman: Hey, Bascome. And I think that was well said by Damon. The other thing is that we often say is that we're just gonna be disciplined and measured in how we're going about this with the right economics and we're not stopping that. That's just how we've done it, and that's how we're gonna continue to do it.

Bascome Majors: Thank you both. Thank you.

Operator: The next question comes from Brandon O'Grincey with Barclays. You may proceed with your question.

Brandon O'Grincey: Hey. We get this response a lot like, okay. What is C.H. Robinson doing, and why can't other competitors just copy it? And I think especially for transportation folks, investors, you don't need to fully understand what a lean operating model means, the way you guys are, like, very targeted in deploying AI. So I don't know. Maybe if you or Arun could dig into that. Appreciate it.

David Bozeman: Yeah. We can do that. First of all, good for the question, Brandon. It certainly, we don't have the real estate to go really, really deep to answer that question. So I'll kinda give you the highlights. And then when we hit the road, we can go out of the sky. Much deeper. Essentially, three key things that we're driving the company with. Number one, it's our people. We start there. That's why customers do business with us. Really, the best logisticians in the world. Two, it's our technology, which we think is industry-leading. It is internally built, and it's a competitive advantage for us.

And then three is our lean operating model, which is the motor that brings all of this together and what has been the change for the company as we've gone through this transformation. And, essentially, it drives a rhythm and a cadence and drives accountability but also innovation and speed in a company and, quite frankly, in an industry that is not the norm. And so when we talk about making changes at breakneck speed, like Damon talked about, that's really going to inputs versus outputs. And it's allowed us to use our data and make it intelligent. And really, really makes that a competitive advantage.

We think it deepens the moat, widens the moat when we operate at that pace and scale for what we're calling lean AI. So a number of things we can go deeper on, but those are the three things. But I'll have Arun just touch on how then that supercharges that technology. That's really been a game changer for us.

Arun Rajan: Yep. So just adding to Dave's comments on the technology side, you know, I talked about our builder culture. And we're a company that builds software. We have an engineering culture. We build software. So there's a couple of things that are super important in that. When the operating model connects our strategy, our technology, and then we build towards that, we have this massive advantage. And so by being a builder culture, we don't rely on third-party software vendors as an example to get our work done. Obviously, we depend on Microsoft as a hyperscaler.

But in terms of don't have to buy software from third parties and cobble them together, which I've seen other companies do, and that is expensive, and it takes a long time. The builder culture is also driven by domain. Our engineers have been at this company for a long time, and they understand this industry really well. So in terms of speed that both Dave and Damon just talked about, we get incredible speed with this builder culture and this domain knowledge that sits in-house. And then that gets compounded with the accumulation of our data that we've got in terms of our pricing and costing capabilities. To put all that together, and you get this advantage.

And finally, you know, AI and agentic AI, back to our builder culture, the fact that our engineers can implement it versus having to hire, you know, Accenture to come and do the work, is a big differentiator. We don't need a consultant to come in and do the work. We trained our engineers internally to go after these opportunities. And everything connects back to our strategy and our financials, which, as we discussed, you know, we discussed at Investor Day. That's how it plays out.

David Bozeman: And, Brandon, just putting a period on that, we do have the experience within the team now on doing lean transformations. It's you ask what's the difference. It's not easy to do this. It takes discipline. You have to be measured. And you really have to lead from the top to do this. That is something that this industry has not really done, but we don't own that. We didn't create AI. We didn't create lean. We didn't do any of that, but we do execute, I think, at a high level with that, and there's a long way for us to go. So a lot more from what you've seen so far.

Brandon O'Grincey: Thank you both.

Operator: The next question comes from Jonathan Chappell with Evercore ISI. You may proceed with your question.

Jonathan Chappell: Thank you. Good afternoon. Michael, Brandon covered one of the bigger long-term questions we get, shifting to one of the shorter-term ones. I think there's a lot of confusion about how this cycle could be different for a broker. You mentioned in your commentary shorter and probably less painful margin squeeze at the early part of the cycle. But I guess if there's any way to give any tangible evidence or any way to kind of explain why it would be shorter and maybe less painful this time around. Either using some examples from what you've implemented in the last two years or, you know, anything else that could help us put a pin on it.

Michael Castagnetto: Yeah, Jonathan. Thanks for the question. You know, I'd start with, you know, maybe playing off a little bit where Arun just finished, is taking that data and technology and putting it in our people's hands. So we've talked about that for the last couple of quarters that we're getting information into our people's hands quicker, more accurately, and more often. And that's really showed up in Q4 in our cost of hire advantage and how we performed versus the market in what was a difficult period. You know, as we said, we weren't immune to the squeeze, but we do think we handled it better than the market.

But we also think we handled it better than we probably would have handled it ourselves, whether it was a quarter ago, a year ago, etcetera. You know, when you think about an actual market inflection, which we're all, you know, we've been trying to predict as an industry for the better part of three and a half years now, is we still even saw in Q4, and we saw this through CAS, there wasn't a material demand change during the quarter. We're still having to go take share, you know, intelligently, as Damon said, on the right crate with the right combination of service for our customers and the freight that fits us.

And so the real question is in the inflection is what does the demand signal look like? And we believe with a true demand signal where we start to see additional freight enter the marketplace, our ability through cost of hire advantage and then to match the right freight with the right carrier to service our customers' needs, we believe we'll be able to manage that squeeze. We've said multiple times, we aren't gonna be immune from it. We will feel that squeeze when it happens. We have a high expectation that we will manage it quicker.

We will address it faster and more intelligently, and that we'll get to the other side of that squeeze, which historically, for us, is a good place. To get to the other side of that squeeze and demand is starting to grow as an industry.

Jonathan Chappell: Okay. Thank you.

Operator: The next question comes from Reade Fei with Stephens. You may proceed with your question.

Reade Fei: Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Obviously, you've made strides here with the technology that you've been implementing and the headcount reduction that you've continued to make. This seems different from the old C.H. Robinson where maybe these heads would need to come back with volumes. But how do you balance this headcount reduction without compromising the human touch that we know some shippers and carriers prefer from their broker and avoid maybe losing some of that volume as we make these headcount reductions? But any thoughts there would be helpful.

David Bozeman: Hey, Reade. This is David. Just real quick. Thanks for the question. I'm gonna start, but we need to double click on what you're here so the guys will jump in. I'll just start with, you know, the way we look at that is we don't start and have headcount. You know, there's not a headcount KPI at Robinson. That's just not the way that we operate the business. Because we engineer the business, and again, the output might be a shift in our headcount because, again, we are shifting to more customer focus. That order-to-cash process, which has a lot of friction, a lot of entry-level headcount on that, we're automating that.

And for some of that, we're not backfilling, and that's something that we're shifting out of. But we just don't look at it in the traditional fashion of cutting at a percent for a headcount. That's just not how we operate the business. I just wanted to set that structure up first, and then we can double click on where I think you're getting at in your question.

Damon Lee: Yeah. Reade, I'll add a little color, and then, ultimately, let Michael wrap this up since, you know, we've had significant benefit in our NAST business to date. I think just to pivot from what David was saying there. I mean, if you think about how we've generated the productivity that we've generated, how we've generated the results we have, we have fundamentally changed the processes. Right? So this isn't asking people to work harder. This isn't hoping that we can do something when volume returns. A process which used to be, you know, a heavy human touch process before, is now a light human touch process today. The process itself has fundamentally changed.

The technology allows us to scale at a very large magnitude. And so it's really not even a question of if we add headcount back to these processes when volume returns. The question is that there's no reason to. Right? The process has fundamentally changed where that it no longer requires, you know, human scale when the volume returns. Right? So I would say think about it in terms of, you know, a process through our lean model and our technology that is just fundamentally different than it was, you know, kinda pre the journey that Robinson's on. Take the example we give often around our request for freight quote operation. Right?

Previously, we were only getting to 60% of those requests. Today, we get to 100%. Previously, it was taking a cycle time of seventeen to twenty minutes. Today, it takes less than thirty-two seconds. Right? That process has fundamentally changed. Right? So if, you know, if today we're doing, you know, 600,000 requests for freight quotes and it goes to 6,000,000, we don't have to add anyone back to the process to manage that inflection in volume because the technology can absorb that scale. Right? That process is fundamentally changed. That's just one example. Think about that across the 30 agents plus that we've operationalized at scale at Robinson.

And I think that'll just give you a little bit of the color on why it's different. Right? It's not about working harder or asking people to work harder. The processes themselves have fundamentally changed. And so, therefore, the human input that would have been required four, five, six years ago when an inflection may happen is just no longer required today. Michael, add some color there.

Michael Castagnetto: Yeah. So, Reade, the one thing I will agree with you on, though, is the importance of relationships in our business and connecting with customers and connecting with them where we deliver the highest value. And so our focus has been to increase and improve the customer-facing roles and experience, our carrier roles and experience. We were very public about our reinvestment into SMB and adding folks in that space. We do believe there are continued to be more opportunities for us to take away tasks that are not maybe driving the higher value or higher return for our customers as we work to provide supply chain solutions.

You know, we had a press release just this week on our LTL missed pickup agent. And so that's, you know, we said in the release, 350 hours a day of human work that was done just to follow-up on missed pickups. Well, that's an example of, you know, we won't have to have humans doing that in the future. But it's not really a high-value concept in terms of do we need somebody doing that role? The relationship is now our people will get that information more accurately.

They're gonna get it quicker, and they're gonna be able to call their customers and talk to them about a solution to a pickup that maybe was missed and what are we gonna do about it, how do we fix this for the next time. So really think it's a great question, but I think there's a really good blend going on between meeting what you described and how we're accomplishing it.

Reade Fei: Awesome. Thanks for the color.

Damon Lee: Thank you. Got it. Thank you.

Operator: The next question comes from Scott Group with Wolfe Research. You may proceed with your question.

Scott Group: So when you guys talk about demonstrable market share growth, is this sort of high single-digit spread versus CAS what you have in mind? Or do you think that spread should be bigger over time? And then maybe just, Damon, just one, like, numbers question. If I take I just take the fourth quarter personnel expense and annualize it, you sort of get, like, a little bit below the midpoint of your guide for personnel expense. So it doesn't feel like the guide has double-digit productivity savings in there. So I don't know. Any thoughts on that? Thank you.

Damon Lee: Yeah. So, Scott, thanks for the thanks for the questions. I'll take the personnel expense one first, and then we can answer the first question second. So on personal expenses, I think, certainly, as we define productivity as shipments per person per day. Right? It's certainly different math than the dollars of personnel cost. Right? If you think about personnel cost, it includes not only the salaries of our people, but it also includes benefit costs, which are typically inflationary. And then the one thing we're really proud of is the success that we've realized the last eighteen to twenty-four months. Our people have been a huge portion of that success. Right? And so we've been rewarding our people.

We did so in '25. We'll continue to do so as the performance warrants that. And so I think, you know, part of that math between double-digit productivity gains and what you're seeing on the percentage on personnel expense is really some of those items that aren't tied directly to, you know, headcount per se. Right? So it is benefit cost. It is rewarding our employees, you know, for the great job that they're doing. But make no mistake. We're committed to yeah. And one other item there is just, you know, our $6 target is based on no market growth. Right? But we do have growth built into our plan next year. So no market growth.

But, certainly, we do have outgrowth built into our plan. And when we talk about productivity, it is a combination of, I would call traditional productivity and cost avoidance. And so, certainly, that cost avoidance won't show up as part of that double-digit math, but it'll show up as operating leverage as we deliver that outgrowth above a zero market assumption. So if you take everything that I just kinda went through there, I mean, that's the rationale why the math is gonna always be different between a shipments per person per day productivity number that we've pegged at double digits for 2026 versus the dollars you would calculate on personnel expenses. But make no mistake.

We're committed to our double-digit productivity. You know, we're committed to the continuous improvement that we've talked about now for eighteen plus months. And we're committed with high confidence to the $6 EPS target that we updated in our Q3 earnings call again, with a very high confidence. Right? So all of that together hopefully, that gives you a little clarity and color. But all of it together, we're, you know, we feel really good about where we're going. And a high degree of confidence committed to our $6 EPS target with no market growth.

David Bozeman: Yeah. I think at the end, you had the question about a demonstrable Yes. Call out. Michael, you could jump in here, but, I mean, essentially, we look at it. And if you look at the CASS index, and how we're performing in, you know, between 801,000 basis points different, we think that is starting to be demonstrable differences across the board on performance and proud of the team for doing that in very, very tough conditions that we're not immune from. So that's some of the color that we feel. But, Michael, anything to add then?

Michael Castagnetto: Yeah. I'll just jump in one point, and I'll give it to Michael is, I mean, Scott, the way we think about demonstrable right, is I mean, look. Certainly, our relative comparison to Cass is it's a data point for us to know, you know, how we're performing versus the overall market. But when we talk about demonstrable, it is really about taking market share within this industry. Right? And if you think about where our share is today, there's no cap. Where that share can go tomorrow. Right? So when we talk about demonstrable, it's I wouldn't limit it to just a certain outperformance of Cass. Right?

Because I think, you know, that relative performance is gonna be very dependent on, you know, that market for that specific time period to that specific quarter. Right? But our commitment is to take demonstrable market share as we move into the future. That optionality that I talked about, which we're not even really putting in play today. We are. But it's below the 40% threshold. That optionality we talk about at investing future margins into even more demonstrable outgrowth. That's what really gets us excited. Everything we're doing today on productivity, everything we're doing today on revenue management, all of that is setting the stage for taking demonstrable market share in the future. We're already doing that today.

We feel like we could do that at another level in the future.

Michael Castagnetto: Yeah. I think, Damon, you covered it. Only thing I'd add is we're very cognizant of outperformance within the conditions of the current business that's the right return for our customers, our carriers, and our shareholders. And so we really do we expect to outperform the market? Absolutely. The level of that outperformance will be driven by that combination of what's the right mix for those three stakeholders at that time.

David Bozeman: That's right. As supported by our strategy. Right? Scott, if you remember, our strategy is to outgrow our end markets and expand our operating margins. So what Michael just walked through was there's always gonna be some level of governor on our outgrowth. Right? We don't want that freight. We only want good freight. And, certainly, we use our margins to dictate that decision.

Operator: Our last question comes from Richa Harnane with Deutsche Bank. You may proceed with your question.

Richa Harnane: This is Ralphie. There are questions and this now concludes our question and answer session.

Charles Ives: I would like to turn the call back over to Charles for closing comments.

Charles Ives: All right. It looks like we're up on time. So thank you, everyone, for joining us today. That does conclude our call. We'll talk to you again in the coming days. Thanks. A good evening. Thank you.