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Monday, May 4, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Chief Executive Officer — Ameet Mallik

Chief Financial Officer — Jose Carmona

Head of Investor Relations — Nicole Riley

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TAKEAWAYS

Net Product Revenue -- $20.0 million for ZYNLONTA, up from $17.4 million, reflecting stable demand with noted quarter-to-quarter variability in customer ordering patterns.

-- $20.0 million for ZYNLONTA, up from $17.4 million, reflecting stable demand with noted quarter-to-quarter variability in customer ordering patterns. Operating Expenses -- On a non-GAAP basis, total operating expenses decreased by 13% relative to the prior year, attributed primarily to lower research and development costs.

-- On a non-GAAP basis, total operating expenses decreased by 13% relative to the prior year, attributed primarily to lower research and development costs. GAAP Net Loss -- $33.0 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, narrower than $38.6 million, or $0.36 per share in the comparable period.

-- $33.0 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, narrower than $38.6 million, or $0.36 per share in the comparable period. Non-GAAP Net Loss -- $19.7 million, improved from $24.0 million during the same period last year.

-- $19.7 million, improved from $24.0 million during the same period last year. Cash Position -- Cash and cash equivalents were $231 million, compared to $261.3 million at year-end, maintaining the company's previously disclosed expected cash runway at least into 2028.

-- Cash and cash equivalents were $231 million, compared to $261.3 million at year-end, maintaining the company's previously disclosed expected cash runway at least into 2028. Cost of Product Sales -- Increased by $1.6 million to $3.6 million due to the reallocation of personnel costs from R&D to commercial manufacturing activities; management indicated this shift will continue.

-- Increased by $1.6 million to $3.6 million due to the reallocation of personnel costs from R&D to commercial manufacturing activities; management indicated this shift will continue. LOTIS-5 Readout Timing -- The company expects to announce top line data from the LOTIS-5 Phase III trial before the end of June and is currently blinded to the data.

-- The company expects to announce top line data from the LOTIS-5 Phase III trial before the end of June and is currently blinded to the data. LOTIS-7 Milestone -- Full enrollment of approximately 100 patients at the selected dose is anticipated in the second quarter, with complete data expected by year-end.

-- Full enrollment of approximately 100 patients at the selected dose is anticipated in the second quarter, with complete data expected by year-end. Upcoming Data Releases -- Additional data from investigator-initiated trials in indolent lymphomas are expected between late 2026 and mid-2027.

-- Additional data from investigator-initiated trials in indolent lymphomas are expected between late 2026 and mid-2027. Future Revenue Potential -- Management stated that ZYNLONTA has "the potential to reach peak annual revenues of $600 million to $1 billion in the U.S, assuming both compendia listing and regulatory approval."

-- Management stated that ZYNLONTA has "the potential to reach peak annual revenues of $600 million to $1 billion in the U.S, assuming both compendia listing and regulatory approval." Disclosure Commitments -- CEO Mallik said top line LOTIS-5 results will include "all the relevant information on the primary endpoints, of course, the median PFS, hazard ratio, any information that we have on key secondary endpoints as well as top line safety data."

-- CEO Mallik said top line LOTIS-5 results will include "all the relevant information on the primary endpoints, of course, the median PFS, hazard ratio, any information that we have on key secondary endpoints as well as top line safety data." Blackout Period -- CFO Carmona said, "Until the top line data has been presented, we will remain in a blackout period, which means we may need to cancel our participation in any conferences as well as meetings with investors and analysts."

SUMMARY

Management emphasized stable underlying demand for ZYNLONTA, with quarterly revenue fluctuations attributed to ordering patterns rather than fundamental shifts in patient utilization. CFO Carmona confirmed a meaningful reduction in operating expenses, which, together with available cash, extends the expected runway into 2028 and underpins strategic flexibility. The call disclosed no indication of near-term revenue growth acceleration in 2026; management stated that a positive LOTIS-5 top line readout could only drive a higher revenue trajectory beginning next year, pending further regulatory and compendia actions. Both the upcoming LOTIS-5 and LOTIS-7 data releases were presented as key inflection points, with clear timing outlined but no early data access or trend provided by leadership. There was explicit clarification that an ongoing shift in personnel costs will permanently elevate cost of product sales in future quarters.

No revenue impact from LOTIS-5 results is anticipated in 2026, with increases expected to begin in 2027 upon formal approval and compendia listing.

The top line announcement for LOTIS-5 will include median progression-free survival, hazard ratios, and available data on overall survival and secondary endpoints; sub-analyses are reserved for later medical meetings.

Management asserted that quarter-to-quarter sales fluctuations do not yet establish a new growth trend and are still in the range of normal demand variability.

Publication and compendia inclusion of LOTIS-5 results are targeted for the first half of 2027, with a supplemental biologics license application submission planned by year-end subject to favorable data.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

Compendia Listing : Formal inclusion of a drug in recognized medical or reimbursement compendia, critical for insurance coverage and prescribing practices.

: Formal inclusion of a drug in recognized medical or reimbursement compendia, critical for insurance coverage and prescribing practices. Investigator-Initiated Trial (IIT) : A clinical study designed and managed by non-company investigators, often academic centers, testing a corporate product in novel indications or combinations.

: A clinical study designed and managed by non-company investigators, often academic centers, testing a corporate product in novel indications or combinations. Progression-Free Survival (PFS): The length of time during and after treatment in which a patient lives without disease worsening, commonly used as a clinical trial primary endpoint.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Nicole Riley: Thank you, operator. Today, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter 2026 financial results and business updates. This release and the slides we will use in today's presentation are available on the Investors section of the ADC Therapeutics website. I'm joined on today's call by our Chief Executive Officer, Ameet Mallik, who will discuss our operational performance and recent business highlights, followed by our Chief Financial Officer, Pepe Carmona, who will review our first quarter 2026 financial results. We will then open the call to questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that some of the statements made during this conference call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially. They are identified and described in the accompanying slide presentation and in the company's filings with the SEC, including Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.

ADC Therapeutics is providing this information as of today's date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this conference call as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, except as required by law. The company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Today's presentation also includes non-GAAP financial reporting. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to and not in isolation or as a substitute for the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. You should refer to the company's first quarter 2026 earnings release for information and reconciliation of historical non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Ameet Mallik. Ameet?

Ameet Mallik: Thank you, Nicole. We continue to make good progress in the first quarter of 2026 as we advance towards multiple important milestones for ZYNLONTA over the remainder of the year, beginning with the expected LOTIS-5 top line readout in the second quarter. From a commercial perspective, we continue to focus on execution and delivering on our commercial strategy, maintaining ZYNLONTA as a differentiated treatment option for third-line plus DLBCL patients. First quarter net product revenues were $20.0 million as compared to the prior year's first quarter net product revenues of $17.4 million. The increase was driven primarily by normal quarter-to-quarter variability in customer ordering with underlying demand broadly stable.

Looking toward the second line plus setting where we believe the largest growth opportunity lies. For LOTIS-5, our Phase III confirmatory trial of ZYNLONTA plus rituximab, we expect to share top line data before the end of June, potentially bringing us another step closer to providing this combination to significantly more patients. While this time line is rapidly approaching, I do want to highlight that we are currently still blinded to the data. Turning to LOTIS-7. We expect to complete enrollment of approximately 100 patients at the selected dose level of ZYNLONTA plus glofitamab in the second quarter with full data anticipated by year-end.

In indolent lymphomas, we continue to anticipate data publication between the end of 2026 and mid-2027 from the multicenter investigator-initiated trials ZYNLONTA in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma and of ZYNLONTA as a monotherapy to treat relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma. We continue to pay close attention in the quarter to managing our cost base and optimizing our balance sheet. On a non-GAAP basis, we've reduced our total operating expenses by 13% versus Q1 2025, and we ended the first quarter of 2026 with a healthy cash balance of $231 million. This maintains our expected cash runway at least into 2028, enabling us to deliver against our strategy.

We are building off the well-established role of ZYNLONTA as a single-agent therapy in third line plus DLBCL where ZYNLONTA has a profile of rapid, deep and durable efficacy, as well as manageable safety with simple and convenient administration. We believe the relative stability we've seen in net product revenues over multiple quarters demonstrates that ZYNLONTA has a clear place in this market. This is just a starting point as we believe in the potential for ZYNLONTA to reach significantly more patients by expanding use into earlier lines of therapy in DLBCL and into indolent lymphomas. The data we've seen across these settings so far have been consistently encouraging with the potential to be highly differentiating.

Through expansion into these settings in DLBCL and into indolent lymphomas, we are confident that ZYNLONTA has the potential to reach peak annual revenues of $600 million to $1 billion in the U.S., assuming both compendia listing and regulatory approval. The upcoming LOTIS-5 trial readout, if positive, we'll begin to unlock the value of our life cycle management efforts with ZYNLONTA. Taken together with the upcoming data expected from LOTIS-7 and the indolent lymphoma studies, we expect to accelerate our revenue growth trajectory starting in 2027. Now I would like to turn the call over to Pepe Carmona, our CFO, who will discuss financial results for the first quarter. Pepe?

Jose Carmona: Thank you, Ameet. On the financial front, ZYNLONTA net product revenues in the first quarter of 2026 were $20 million as compared to $17.4 million in the same quarter in 2025. Licensing revenues and royalties were lower this year due to $5 million milestone we received from our partner in the prior year period. Cost of product sales increased by $1.6 million to $3.6 million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2026. This increase reflects a shift in the allocation of certain personnel costs due to a change in focus from research and development activities to commercial manufacturing activities. Total operating expenses were $46.1 million for the first quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, total adjusted operating expenses were $42.9 million for the quarter. Total adjusted operating expenses were down by 13% over the prior year period, primarily driven by lower R&D expenses. As Ameet noted, when managing our costs carefully, and we remain disciplined in our capital allocation towards potential value creation while driving efficiency. On a GAAP basis, we reported a net loss of $33 million for the first quarter of 2026 or $0.21 per basic and diluted share as compared to a net loss of $38.6 million or $0.36 per basic and diluted share for the same period in 2025.

On a non-GAAP basis, the adjusted net loss was $19.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, as compared to a net loss of $24 million for the same period in 2025. The lower net loss on both GAAP and non-GAAP basis was primarily due to reduced R&D expenses. The year-over-year reductions on a per share basis were additionally impacted by the higher number of weighted average shares outstanding. You can find the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures for the first quarter in the compounding financial tables of the press release issued earlier today and in the appendix of this presentation.

At the end of the first quarter, we had cash and cash equivalents of $231 million as compared to $261.3 million as of December 31, 2025. This provides us with an expected cash runway at least into 2028. Turning to upcoming milestones. We expect to have multiple data catalysts during the remainder of 2026 across the ZYNLONTA program. First, we expect to share the top line data for LOTIS-5 before the end of June with publication of full results anticipated by the year-end. As Ameet noted, we're currently blinded to the data.

Until the top line data has been presented, we will remain in a blackout period, which means we may need to cancel our participation in any conferences as well as meetings with investors and analysts. Assuming the results are positive, we plan to submit a supplemental biologics license application to the FDA by year-end, with potential publication and compendia inclusion in the first half of 2027 and confirmatory approval to follow thereafter. With LOTIS-7, we are on track to complete enrollment in the second quarter. We plan to share the next update with full data at a medical meeting by the end of 2026.

In addition, assuming positive results, we plan to pursue compendia inclusion as well as assess our regulatory strategy. With indolent lymphomas, we expect the lead investigator to share additional data at medical conferences between the end of 2026 and mid-2027, and we plan to assess regulatory and competing strategies once sufficient data are available. I will now turn the call back over to Ameet.

Ameet Mallik: Thank you, Pepe. To close, I am pleased with our start to 2026. We have achieved solid commercial performance while maintaining our strict capital discipline as we look forward to multiple anticipated value-creating catalysts, beginning with the expected LOTIS-5 readout. We are excited about delivering on our strategy and confident we can drive significant potential long-term growth starting in 2027. We can now open the line for questions.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Maury Raycroft with Jefferies.

Maurice Raycroft: Congrats on the progress. You mentioned on the call that you remain blinded to the data. Can you clarify if the database is locked at this point and when you reach the 262 events? And from a process standpoint, can you say what's happening currently? And what are the drivers that will allow you to unblind the data?

Ameet Mallik: Yes. Thanks for the question. So what I can tell you is we're on track to be able to read the data. So the -- we're completely blinded to the data side. I don't know any information yet. But as soon as the database gets locked and we do the statistical analysis, we'll then be able to disclose top line data. So we're not at that point yet. But we are on track to basically to share the data this quarter.

Maurice Raycroft: Got it. Okay. And for when you reach the 262 events, is there anything more on that you're saying? From a timing perspective?

Ameet Mallik: Yes, we're not commenting on exactly where we're going to the events. But what I can tell you is we're on track to hit the -- to basically to get to the top line results this quarter in the second quarter.

Maurice Raycroft: Okay. Understood. Maybe one other quick question. Just following the site level interventions you implemented to address the early dropout in censoring, do you have any perspective potentially from the IDMC to provide any indication that sensoring rates improved after those changes? I guess any -- any more color on that could be helpful.

Ameet Mallik: I can't comment further. What I can tell you is the last IDMC look, which is from a safety standpoint, was last fall. And again, that recommendation wants to proceed as it is. There's been -- any other looks from the IDMC at the data.

Operator: Next question comes from Michael Schmidt with Guggenheim.

Michael Schmidt: I have a couple. Maybe first commercially, the $20 million in 1Q, it's about 15% growth annually. I know you mentioned ordering pattern, but it just seems more growth than we've seen in recent quarters. And just curious if there's anything else going on in terms of driving more volume perhaps in the approved indication in the market? And then the other question I just had on LOTIS-5, so great to hear that the data is still on track for this quarter. Could you just comment on how much of the result, you'll be able to disclose in the top line announcement?

Will you be able to share things like median PFS or perhaps asset ratios, et cetera, in the top line release?

Ameet Mallik: Yes. Thanks, Michael. So first, on sales, as you recall, Q3 was quite low and the Q4 was quite strong. So we had $16.8 million, the $22.3 million, now we're at $20 million. I think it's too soon to call a change in trend, to be honest right now. But I think what we're seeing is definitely very good execution. We're happy that we've been able to maintain our share despite a very competitive environment. And there is quarter-to-quarter variability as we saw in the Q3 was one of the lowest quarters in the Q4 is one of the higher quarters in the last couple of years.

But I think after 2 quarters in that $20-plus million range, it's encouraging, but too soon to call the trend. So I think if this continues, that may cause us to sort of change where we think the range is going to be. But I think at this point, just given the variability that we've seen in the last couple of years, I think -- we think it's -- we're still in the range of normal demand within the content of custom order variability.

With regards to LOTIS-5, we plan to share all the relevant information on the primary endpoints, of course, the median PFS, hazard ratio, any information that we have on key secondary endpoints as well as top line safety data. So we do want to make sure that the disclosure is clear with the information that we have and well understood what the result is. At the same time, a lot of sub analyses and other things that are typically less relevant for top line results, but critical for, let's say, a medical conference or publication. Those would be details that would come later in the year.

Operator: Your next question comes from Eric Schmidt with Cantor.

Eric Schmidt: A couple of questions for me also on LOTIS-5. First, with regard to procedures. Do I take that base comments to mean that you're now entering the quiet period? Is that starting after today?

Ameet Mallik: We started actually a quiet period, we have to do earnings, of course, but we haven't been engaging with analyst or investors since April 1. So for the whole quarter until we disclose the data.

Eric Schmidt: And then Ameet, on the information that you'll be able to disclose with regard to the top line data for LOTIS-5 this quarter. Will we get some thoughts on how survival is trending? I know the trial's primary endpoint is PFS and you're well powered there. But wondering if you'll be able to provide color on OS trends. And then if you know at this point, how many OS events or how mature the OS data might be at the time of the PFS top line look?

Ameet Mallik: Yes. So in addition to TFS, which obviously will be mature, we will give the information that we have on overall survival. So whether it's mature or it's a trend, we will provide the information that we have on overall survival as well as the other key secondary endpoints as well like response rate, duration of response. So we plan to share all the information we have. I can't comment right now on how many events we have with regards to overall survival. But what I can tell you is it will be -- with whatever information we have, we will make a part of the disclosure.

Eric Schmidt: And then maybe just one modeling it for Pepe. The change that we saw from personnel from R&D into cost of goods. Is that an ongoing transition? Are we expecting COGS to be inflated in subsequent quarters as well?

Jose Carmona: It is going to continue throughout all quarters from now on. So it's a reallocation of those expenses into cost of goods, and we capitalize on time inventory, but the cost of goods are going to increase because of this fixed cost and now it's getting allocated.

Operator: [Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from Sudan Loganathan with Stephens.

Sudan Loganathan: My first one, I wanted to ask what -- what you believe the immediate impacts post the LOTIS-5 top line results in the second quarter could be, for instance, if it is positive, good PFS readout, how this may change of ZYNLONTA is prescribed reviewed in the second half of this year, even prior to complete listing? And then secondly, I just wanted to ask, even push over to the IITs, how does that add some incremental value over the next year or 2?

Ameet Mallik: Sure. Yes. So once we get to the top line readout, assuming it's positive, we then would work to kind of go down too fast. One is to prepare the sBLA submission that typically 4 to 5 months, we expect to have that certainly before the end of this year. And then that could lead to our approval thereafter next year. And then in addition, we plan to submit to a medical congress and publication by the end of this year. to share the full details as a result, that would be the basis that we would submit to compendia.

So we expect that we could get compendia inclusion sometime in the first part of next year and then an approval sometime thereafter in 2027. So we don't expect any revenue impact this year. We expect this year to be largely in line with what the previous years are and only see revenue trajectory increase next year as we'll only start promoting the product once we have a formal approval sometime around the middle of next year. And your second question was around the IITs, correct?

Sudan Loganathan: Yes. Yes.

Ameet Mallik: Okay. So with the IITs, we have both marginal zone and follicular lymphoma IITs. Both of those -- let's call it the data on the full study will be disclosed sometime between the end of this year and the middle of next year. We expect publications to happen around that same time and then to be submitted for compendia inclusion after that. In addition, we're evaluating the regulatory approach for , but we would taking in lymphomas when we move forward in parallel.

Operator: There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to Ameet Mallik for closing remarks.

Ameet Mallik: Thank you all for joining the call today and for your continued support. We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress and look forward to speaking to you soon. Operator, you may now end the call. Thank you.

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and ask that you please disconnect your lines.