Image source: The Motley Fool.

Monday, May 4, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Chief Executive Officer — Herriot Tabuteau

Chief Financial Officer — Nick Pizzie

Chief Commercial Officer — Ari Maizel

Chief Operating Officer — Mark Jacobson

Vice President, Investor Relations — Ashley Dong

Need a quote from a Motley Fool analyst? Email [email protected]



TAKEAWAYS

Total Revenue -- $191.2 million, reflecting 57% year-over-year growth driven by AUVELITY, SUNOSI, and contribution from SYMBRAVO.

-- $191.2 million, reflecting 57% year-over-year growth driven by AUVELITY, SUNOSI, and contribution from SYMBRAVO. AUVELITY Net Product Revenue -- $153.2 million, up 59%, with more than 223,000 prescriptions (35% year-over-year growth) and 5,500 new prescribers in the quarter.

-- $153.2 million, up 59%, with more than 223,000 prescriptions (35% year-over-year growth) and 5,500 new prescribers in the quarter. AUVELITY FDA Approval -- Received FDA approval for treatment of agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; second FDA breakthrough therapy and priority review for AUVELITY.

-- Received FDA approval for treatment of agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; second FDA breakthrough therapy and priority review for AUVELITY. AUVELITY Market Access -- 78% commercial coverage and 100% Medicare/Medicaid, totaling 86% lives covered across channels.

-- 78% commercial coverage and 100% Medicare/Medicaid, totaling 86% lives covered across channels. AUVELITY Sales Force -- Expansion completed to approximately 630 representatives, targeting 68,000 HCPs; primary care now makes up 35% of AUVELITY prescribers.

-- Expansion completed to approximately 630 representatives, targeting 68,000 HCPs; primary care now makes up 35% of AUVELITY prescribers. AUVELITY Peak Sales Outlook -- Management now projects at least $8 billion in annual peak revenue, with roughly equal contributions from both major depressive disorder and Alzheimer's disease agitation.

-- Management now projects at least $8 billion in annual peak revenue, with roughly equal contributions from both major depressive disorder and Alzheimer's disease agitation. SUNOSI Net Product Revenue -- $33.9 million, up 34%, with 54,000 prescriptions (16% year-over-year growth) and 500 new clinicians prescribing; payer coverage steady at 83%.

-- $33.9 million, up 34%, with 54,000 prescriptions (16% year-over-year growth) and 500 new clinicians prescribing; payer coverage steady at 83%. SYMBRAVO Net Sales -- $4.1 million, with more than 17,000 prescriptions reflecting 36% growth versus fiscal Q4 2025; primary care prescribing rose to 32% from 20% at launch.

-- $4.1 million, with more than 17,000 prescriptions reflecting 36% growth versus fiscal Q4 2025; primary care prescribing rose to 32% from 20% at launch. SYMBRAVO Market Access -- Secured commercial payer contract effective this month covering 17 million lives, increasing total payer coverage to 57%.

-- Secured commercial payer contract effective this month covering 17 million lives, increasing total payer coverage to 57%. Cost of Revenue -- $14.7 million, rising from $9.8 million; R&D expense $52.7 million (up from $44.8 million) due to a onetime acquisition-related expense.

-- $14.7 million, rising from $9.8 million; R&D expense $52.7 million (up from $44.8 million) due to a onetime acquisition-related expense. Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) Expense -- $185 million, up from $120.8 million, mainly due to AUVELITY prelaunch activities for Alzheimer's disease agitation, DTC campaign, sales force ramp, and SYMBRAVO launch support.

-- $185 million, up from $120.8 million, mainly due to AUVELITY prelaunch activities for Alzheimer's disease agitation, DTC campaign, sales force ramp, and SYMBRAVO launch support. Net Loss -- $64.5 million, or $1.26 per share, versus $59.4 million, or $1.22 per share, includes $23.4 million in stock-based compensation.

-- $64.5 million, or $1.26 per share, versus $59.4 million, or $1.22 per share, includes $23.4 million in stock-based compensation. Cash and Equivalents -- $305 million at quarter end, compared to $323 million at previous year-end; management expects cash to be sufficient until reaching cash flow positivity under the current plan.

-- $305 million at quarter end, compared to $323 million at previous year-end; management expects cash to be sufficient until reaching cash flow positivity under the current plan. R&D Milestone -- Submitted NDA for AXS-12 in cataplexy and narcolepsy; multiple Phase III studies ongoing or initiating soon, including in smoking cessation, ADHD (pediatric), binge-eating disorder, MDD with excessive sleepiness, and shift work disorder.

-- Submitted NDA for AXS-12 in cataplexy and narcolepsy; multiple Phase III studies ongoing or initiating soon, including in smoking cessation, ADHD (pediatric), binge-eating disorder, MDD with excessive sleepiness, and shift work disorder. Pipeline Expansion -- Pipeline now totals six product candidates across ten target indications, including recent acquisition of AXS-20 (balipodect), a PDE10A inhibitor for schizophrenia and Tourette syndrome; Phase III-enabling activities to begin this year.

-- Pipeline now totals six product candidates across ten target indications, including recent acquisition of AXS-20 (balipodect), a PDE10A inhibitor for schizophrenia and Tourette syndrome; Phase III-enabling activities to begin this year. Gross to Net Discounts -- AUVELITY and SUNOSI in the low- to mid-50% range, SYMBRAVO in the high 70% range; SYMBRAVO discounts expected to remain elevated near-term as access evolves.

-- AUVELITY and SUNOSI in the low- to mid-50% range, SYMBRAVO in the high 70% range; SYMBRAVO discounts expected to remain elevated near-term as access evolves. Peak Sales Guidance (Additional Products) -- Management reaffirmed $300 million to $500 million for SUNOSI and $500 million to $1 billion for SYMBRAVO at peak.

SUMMARY

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM +8.31%) delivered year over year top-line growth across its commercial portfolio, buoyed by significant AUVELITY expansion in both approved use and prescriber reach. Management confirmed the successful completion of the AUVELITY sales force buildout in anticipation of launching the product for Alzheimer's disease agitation in June, marking the company's second FDA breakthrough therapy indication for the asset. The company reported a broad late-stage clinical trial agenda, with new NDAs, numerous pivotal trials in progress, and the addition of AXS-20 to its development pipeline, positioning the organization for sustained growth. Elevated spending—particularly on SG&A—reflected focused investments in commercial infrastructure and launch preparations, while management reiterated confidence in the sufficiency of its cash reserves until positive cash flow is reached.

Management said, "AUVELITY is the only approved treatment for Alzheimer's disease agitation with efficacy on symptom relapse demonstrated in long-term trials" and cited HCP market research indicating high perceived efficacy and safety.

Management expects AUVELITY's addressable Alzheimer’s agitation market to be significant, with "7 million patients, of which 76% are impacted by agitation symptoms."

SG&A outlays rose due to accelerated prelaunch investments, rapid sales force hiring, and ongoing AUVELITY direct-to-consumer advertising, with guidance for slower growth rates in SG&A after Q2.

Gross to net discounts for AUVELITY and SUNOSI are projected to improve over 2026 "consistent with prior year trends," while SYMBRAVO discounts are expected to remain "elevated as we build our access."

Management noted "a near perfect overlap" between existing sleep team targets and AXS-12's potential market in narcolepsy, positioning for efficient launch upon approval.

Leadership stated, "At the earliest IRA negotiations will not impact AUVELITY until 2031," and the new $8 billion AUVELITY peak sales projection "contemplates any type of IRA impact."

Expansion into both community and long-term care channels is underway for AUVELITY, with approximately half of 68,000 target HCPs treating both depression and Alzheimer's agitation.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

AUVELITY : Axsome's oral, NMDA and sigma-1 receptor antagonistic antidepressant, indicated for major depressive disorder and Alzheimer's-associated agitation.

: Axsome's oral, NMDA and sigma-1 receptor antagonistic antidepressant, indicated for major depressive disorder and Alzheimer's-associated agitation. SUNOSI : Branded solriamfetol, a wakefulness-promoting agent commercialized by Axsome.

: Branded solriamfetol, a wakefulness-promoting agent commercialized by Axsome. SYMBRAVO : Axsome's multi-mechanistic, oral acute migraine therapy.

: Axsome's multi-mechanistic, oral acute migraine therapy. AXS-05 : Investigational therapeutic targeting depression, Alzheimer's agitation, and smoking cessation.

: Investigational therapeutic targeting depression, Alzheimer's agitation, and smoking cessation. AXS-12 : Norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in development for narcolepsy with cataplexy.

: Norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in development for narcolepsy with cataplexy. AXS-14 : Selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in Phase III for fibromyalgia.

: Selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in Phase III for fibromyalgia. AXS-20 (balipodect) : Oral, selective PDE10A inhibitor intended for schizophrenia and Tourette syndrome.

: Oral, selective PDE10A inhibitor intended for schizophrenia and Tourette syndrome. PDE10A Inhibitor : Compound that blocks phosphodiesterase 10A, being researched for neuropsychiatric indications.

: Compound that blocks phosphodiesterase 10A, being researched for neuropsychiatric indications. Gross to Net Discount (GTN) : Difference between product’s list price and realized revenue after rebates and discounts to payers.

: Difference between product’s list price and realized revenue after rebates and discounts to payers. NDA (New Drug Application): Submission to the FDA requesting approval to market a new pharmaceutical.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Herriot Tabuteau: Thank you, Ashley, and good morning, everyone. In the first quarter of Axsome delivered strong year-over-year growth and execution across the business. This performance was driven by our commercial products and the advancement and expansion of our R&D pipeline, which is now composed of 6 innovative potentially first-in-class or best-in-class product candidates. Starting with our Commercial business. Total revenue for our 3 marketed products was $191 million, representing year-over-year growth of 57%, driven by AUVELITY and SUNOSI with contribution from SYMBRAVO.

Building on the strong clinical profile of our marketed products in the quarter, we substantially expanded the sales force for AUVELITY, finalized plans for the expansion of the SYMBRAVO sales force and increased covered lives and quality of coverage for all of our marketed products. These initiatives will support continued strong revenue growth of the base business this year and beyond. Last week, we received FDA approval of AUVELITY for the treatment of agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, an indication which received FDA breakthrough therapy designation and priority review. This approval introduces a first-in-class treatment option for this highly prevalent debilitating and critically underserved neuropsychiatric condition.

As such, it marks an important milestone for the millions of patients living with Alzheimer's disease, their families and their caregivers. AUVELITY has now been approved in two indications that received FDA breakthrough therapy designation and were granted FDA priority review. The approval in Alzheimer's disease agitation combined with the health of the MDD business and the recent augmentation of the AUVELITY commercial infrastructure provide us with a clear line of sight to AUVELITY's market potential. Ari, will provide an update to our peak sales estimate for the AUVELITY franchise based on these developments. The approval in Alzheimer's disease agitation is a testament to our research and development productivity.

Since the start of this year, we have continued to advance and expand the rest of our industry-leading pipeline with a focus on developing first-in-class and best-in-class products. On the regulatory front, following the FDA approval of AUVELITY last week, we are pleased to share that we have submitted our NDA for AXS-12 for the treatment of cataplexy and narcolepsy. Clinically, our ongoing trials continue to progress, and we will be starting multiple Phase III trials within the next few months. Finally, we recently expanded our pipeline further with the addition of AXS-20 a potentially first-in-class 3 Phase III PDE10A inhibitor for Schizophrenia and Tourette syndrome. I will discuss each of these developments in detail later in the call.

All in all, Axsome is advancing the commercialization of 3 differentiated marketed medicines across 4 highly prevalent indications as well as an innovative pipeline of potentially first-in-class and best-in-class medicines that includes 6 product candidates targeting 10 different highly burdensome conditions in psychiatry and neurology. Looking ahead, Axsome is well positioned to realize robust growth driven by execution across our commercial portfolio, the long-term AUVELITY in Alzheimer's disease agitation and the advancement of the rest of our neuroscience pipeline. With that, I'll hand the call over to Nick to review our financial results for the quarter.

Nick Pizzie: Thanks, Herriot, and good morning, everyone. Our financial performance in the first quarter was strong with our 3 commercial products delivering continued double-digit revenue growth. Total revenue for the quarter was $191.2 million, a 57% increase compared to the first quarter of '25. We expect revenue growth to continue in 2026. AUVELITY achieved net product revenue of $153.2 million in the quarter, up 59% compared to the first quarter of 2025. SUNOSI net product revenue for the quarter was $33.9 million, a 34% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025. SUNOSI revenue consisted of $32.6 million in net product sales and $1.3 million in royalty revenue associated with SUNOSI sales in out-licensed territories.

Net sales for SYMBRAVO were $4.1 million in the quarter. Auvelity and Sunosi gross net discounts for the first quarter of 2026 were both in the low to mid-50s range. We anticipate the gross to net discounts for both products to improve throughout the year, consistent with prior year trends. SYMBRAVO gross net discount in the quarter was in the high 70% range, and we continue to expect it to remain elevated over the near term as access continues to evolve and awareness continues to build. Turning now to expenses. Total cost of revenue were $14.7 million compared to $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2025.

Our research and development expenses were $52.7 million in the quarter compared to $44.8 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase in R&D spend primarily reflects a onetime acquisition-related expense booked in the quarter. Our selling, general and administrative expenses were $185 million for the quarter compared to $120.8 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by the acceleration of prelaunch activities for AUVELITY in Alzheimer's disease agitation and commercialization activities for AUVELITY, which included the national direct-to-consumer advertising campaign and sales force expansion, along with commercial activities for SYMBRAVO.

Net loss for the quarter was $64.5 million or $1.26 per share compared to a net loss of $59.4 million or $1.22 per share for the first quarter of 2025, a $64.5 million net loss in the quarter includes $23.4 million in stock-based compensation expense. Our balance sheet remains strong. We ended the first quarter with $305 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $323 million as of the end of last year. Our overall financial performance reflects continued top line revenue growth and improving operating leverage driven by disciplined commercial execution. We anticipate that our current cash balance is sufficient to fund our operations into cash flow positivity based on our current operating plan.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to over now to Ari, who will provide additional details on the key drivers behind our medicines and the broader commercial performance of the business.

Ari Maizel: Thank you, Nick. The first quarter of 2026 was a pivotal period for Axsome's brands, reflected in ongoing demand for our medicines, meaningful improvements in payer coverage and sales force expansion activities. Our promotional efforts across HCP and patient audiences, combined with a broadening commercial infrastructure will support Axsome sales objectives throughout 2026. Starting with AUVELITY. More than 223,000 prescriptions were written in the quarter, representing 35% year-over-year growth and remaining consistent with the prior quarter. By comparison, the antidepressant market grew 1% year-over-year and declined by 1% compared to Q4 of 2025. AUVELITY performance in the quarter was highlighted by a continued shift towards earlier line use, with first-line, first-switch prescriptions increasing to 56% of overall demand.

Primary care adoption also expanded in the quarter, now representing 35% of total AUVELITY prescribers. These trends reflect meaningful improvements in market access over the last 2 years, broadened awareness of the brand, driven by our national direct-to-consumer campaign and our concentrated effort in expanding use among primary care providers, a key driver of earlier line utilization and an important foundation to support early trial in connection with the upcoming Alzheimer's disease agitation launch. Additionally, more than 5,500 new prescribers were activated in the quarter, bringing the total number of unique prescribers for AUVELITY since launch to approximately 60,000. We continue to make important progress with formulary access for AUVELITY.

Commercial coverage is at 78%, and alongside Medicare and Medicaid coverage at 100%, total coverage is now at 86% of all lives across channels, establishing a strong foundation of access for AUVELITY in advance of the launch in Alzheimer's disease agitation. We expect both the quantity and quality of coverage to continue to expand and improve. AUVELITY's growth to date in the depression market continues to reflect its compelling clinical profile highlighted by rapid and durable symptom improvement and a distinctly favorable safety and tolerability profile. Last week's FDA approval of AUVELITY as a treatment for agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease is a significant advancement for patients and a major milestone for the brand.

We are very pleased with the product label, which provides compelling clinical information regarding AUVELITY's impact on agitation for Alzheimer's patients. AUVELITY is a first-in-class treatment for this patient population, demonstrating rapid and durable symptom improvement with a favorable safety and tolerability profile. AUVELITY is the only approved treatment for Alzheimer's disease agitation with efficacy on symptom relapse demonstrated in long-term trials. In a short-term study, the most common adverse reactions were dizziness and dyspepsia and only 1.3% of patients discontinued treatment due to an adverse reaction, the same rate as placebo.

In market research, HCP's rate AUVELITY's clinical profile in Alzheimer's disease agitation as highly compelling from both an efficacy and safety perspective with clear potential for first-line use in appropriate patients. We are expanding the AUVELITY sales team to approximately 630 representatives, enabling Axsome to reach 68,000 HCP targets across primary care, psychiatry, neurology and geriatric specialists to treat both MDD and Alzheimer's agitation patients across community and long-term care settings. Our expansion efforts are substantially complete, positioning us well for the commercial launch in June. We believe AUVELITY has the potential to play a significant role in the treatment of Alzheimer's agitation, and together with the MDD indication, further broadens its use across serious neuropsychiatric conditions.

AUVELITY's expanded sales force and strong foundation of coverage position the brand to drive growth across both indications throughout the second half of 2026. Taking into account the recent label expansion in Alzheimer's disease agitation, the clinical profile in this indication, the health and the trajectory of the MDD business and recent investments in our sales infrastructure, we are now able to update our peak sales outlook for the product. We now believe AUVELITY has the potential to generate at least $8 billion in annual revenue at peak, with approximately equal contribution from each indication.

Over the extended life of the product, we see a clear path to achieving this growth potential, supported by the underlying fundamentals of the business as we continue to scale. Turning now to SYMBRAVO. More than 17,000 total prescriptions were written in the quarter, representing 36% growth versus Q4 2025. More than 5,000 new patients started SYMBRAVO treatment in the quarter. Neurology specialists accounted for approximately 60% of total [indiscernible] in the quarter with primary care representing approximately 32%, an increase from 20% in the first quarter of launch.

While headache specialists will remain a critical prescriber segment for SYMBRAVO, the increase in primary care prescribing is an encouraging signal of SYMBRAVO's potential, and reinforces the early experience with SYMBRAVO as a safe and tolerable acute migraine treatment that provides fast migraine pain improvement sustained through 24 and 48 hours. Based on SYMBRAVO's growth within its launch year, increasing demand for education of the only branded multi-mechanistic acute migraine treatment in the market, we are increasing the SYMBRAVO sales team by approximately 50 representatives. Our expanded SYMBRAVO sales force of 150 representatives will support broader reach in the primary care market while deepening engagement with headache specialists and neurologists throughout the country.

We are also pleased to announce a major commercial payer contract for SYMBRAVO effective this month, securing coverage for approximately 17 million lives. The agreement reflects SYMBRAVO's compelling clinical profile and its potential to address the needs of patients with inadequate response to [indiscernible]. Overall payer coverage for SYMBRAVO is approximately 57% representing 56% in the commercial channel and 57% in government channels. We expect coverage for SYMBRAVO to expand and evolve throughout 2026. And finally, in Q1, approximately 54,000 SUNOSI prescriptions were written, representing 16% year-over-year growth and a 3% decline sequentially. By comparison, the wake-promoting agent market grew 1% year-over-year and declined by 5% versus Q4 of 2025.

Nearly 500 new clinicians prescribed SUNOSI in the quarter, bringing the total cumulative prescriber base to more than 16,500 since launch. Payer coverage for SUNOSI remained steady at approximately 83% of lives covered across channels. Overall, the first quarter of 2026 was marked by significant progress across Axsome's Commercial business, including strong demand for our products, key advancements in market access, launch preparations for AUVELITY in Alzheimer's disease agitation and disciplined organizational growth designed to maximize the potential of our singular CNS portfolio. Looking ahead, Axsome is well positioned to deliver on our commercial objectives across our innovative portfolio through the balance of the year. We look forward to sharing our continued progress with you over the coming months.

I will now turn the call back to Herriot to discuss our singular CNS pipeline.

Herriot Tabuteau: Thank you, Ari. I will now touch on reason developments and upcoming milestones for the rest of our pipeline. Starting with AXS-12, as I mentioned, we recently submitted our NDA for AXS-12 for the treatment of cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy. Narcolepsy is a rare and debilitating neurological condition that affects approximately 185,000 people in the U.S. We are excited by potential of AXS-12 to provide a new and differentiated treatment option to patients living with narcolepsy. We look forward to announcing the FDA's decision on the acceptance of the filing. Beyond AXS-12 in Narcolepsy, we are also developing the full suite of clinical programs in our leading neuroscience pipeline.

Starting with AXS-05, we are on track to initiate a pivotal Phase II/III trial in smoking cessation, this quarter. Moving on to Solriamfetol. Our Phase III programs for the molecule continue to progress. These include ADHD, Binge eating disorde, MDD with symptoms of excessive daytime sleepiness and excessive sleepiness in shift work disorder. For ADHD, we are on track to initiate 2 pediatric Phase III trials, 1 in children and 1 in adolescence of this quarter. For MDD, we recently initiated the CLARITY study a Phase III, double-blind, placebo-controlled randomized withdrawal trial. In the trial, patients who achieved a sustained response during the open-label period will be randomized to continue solriamfetol or switch to placebo.

The primary end-point of that trial is time to relapse with depressive symptoms. For Binge-eating disorder, our ENGAGE Phase III double-blind randomized controlled trial is progressing, and we anticipate top line results in the second half of this year. Finally, for Shift Work Disorder, the Phase III trial continues to enroll with top line results anticipated in 2027. Turning now to AXS-14, our novel, highly selective and potent norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor for fibromyalgia. Enrollment is ongoing in the FORWARD Phase III trial. We look forward to sharing updates on this program as the study progresses. OFS 17, our novel oral selective GABAA-pen for epilepsy, pep-transfer and Phase II trial enabling activities are well underway.

Lastly, we recently acquired AXS-20, or balipodect, a potentially first-in-class oral potent selective PDE10A inhibitor. We plan to develop AXS-20 for the treatment of Schizophrenia and for Tourette syndrome. We plan to initiate Phase III trial enabling activities for AXS-20 in Schizophrenia later this year. I will now turn the call back to Ashley for Q&A.

Ashley Dong: Thank you, Herriot. Operator, please open the line for Q&A.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Our first question today is coming from Ash Verma, from UBS.

Ashwani Verma: Congratulations again on all the progress. So I know it was the second day of Q&A. But maybe just on ADA, are you thinking about the LTC market in the long run? I mean, clearly, right now, 40% of these patients reside in LTC but the current prescriber mix is really PCP. But when you think about the long run, how much of -- for this -- for you to completely extract value out of this market? How much of a focus does LTC need to become in the long run?

Ari Maizel: Thanks for question this is, Ari. Our sales team of approximately 630 representatives, we'll call them both community and long-term care facilities. And so for us, it's important to be present and to educate prescribers and care partners within both facilities or both settings of care. Ultimately, it's a concentrated market that allows for efficient promotional activities. And we expect that it will go over time as the brand ramps. But we believe the community and long-term care are both very important for this market and look forward to sharing some updates as we get going with the launch.

Ashwani Verma: Got it. And can I ask a quick follow-up? So just on the ADA indication, I know that you're using this unique 30 mg dextromethorphan dose in the titration pack, which you haven't used for this launch. Is this supplied in the channels already? Or does this, in any way, become like a bottleneck for the whole launch at this point?

Mark Jacobson: As a reminder, we'll be launching next month. And Ari touched on the items that are being finalized right now for a launch. Do you want to recap those again, Ari?

Ari Maizel: Yes. I mean we're finalizing our sales and marketing resources and training our sales force on the new indication. The titration dose will be available at the time of commercial launch.

Operator: Next question is coming from Marc Goodman from Leerink.

Marc Goodman: Those are pretty big peak sales numbers. Can you help us just understand like why did you feel like you had to raise them today? And second, you just talk about what went into the forecasting there and $4 billion in each indication?

Ari Maizel: Thanks, Marc. While the FDA approval of AUVELITY and Alzheimer's disease agitation provides greater certainty regarding the long-term sales potential of the product, and as you know, Alzheimer's disease is a large and growing market, 7 million patients, of which 76% are impacted by agitation symptoms. And of course, there are only 2 approved agents on the market. So when we review our proprietary market research on HCP perceptions, potential use of the product, taken together with the clarity around the final label, it really provides confidence that AUVELITY will be used as a frontline treatment in Alzheimer's agitation and we've seen growing uses frontline treatment and MDD.

Our -- the foundation of market access that we built, along with growing adoption in primary care, which, of course, is a critical provider segment in the Alzheimer's space. I think these things taken together with our MDD penetration and growth trajectory and the increased sales force to support both indications give us confidence in the potential to achieve our updated peak sales estimate for AUVELITY.

Operator: Next question is coming from Andrew Tsai from Jefferies.

Lin Tsai: I have a bigger picture question, now with AUVELITY approved in Alzheimer's agitation, how does that embolden you guys to pursue even more indications, I'd imagine you can directly go to Phase III with AUVELITY for other indications? And this drug has a long tail, too. So maybe talk about when you might learn more about indication expansion of opportunities? Or is that it with AUVELITY?

Mark Jacobson: Andrew, the -- we did touch on the next indication that we've been working on for some of that smoking cessation. So stay tuned for updates there. And the next step with that program is initiating the Phase II/III pivotal trial. So we'll have updates there soon. And the product is very interesting given the -- that it targets MDA and sigma-1 receptors, high potential applicability to other neuropsychiatric conditions and that's something that the team is obviously exploring. But right now, next formal step is moving to smoking cessation trial initiation.

Lin Tsai: Great. And then as a follow-up, with your new PDE10 asset that's starting Phase III-enabling studies this year, can you talk about the efficacy safety profile why it did not necessarily hit [indiscernible] in Phase II and why you think you can produce a different outcome in Phase III and correct me if I'm wrong, but I think schizophrenia studies could be relatively fast. So could it be possible we get data maybe 2028?

Herriot Tabuteau: Sure. Thanks for the question on balipodect. With regards to the efficacy, there was a Phase II trial, which you mentioned, which was done in schizophrenia. This was a randomized double-line [ theme-controlled ] trial. And the -- when we looked at the data there was clear separation, the magnitude of treatment effect, for balipodect was on the high end when you look at historical treatments for schizophrenia. Now because of the size of the study, obviously, it was not powered for statistical significance. But despite that, there was a very clear trend, and there was statistical significance on various measures, including, for example, global measures.

So clinicians were able to see, the highly significant improvements in schizophrenia, and there were also on other measures, which were positive. For example, the rates of discontinuations due to lack of efficacy, a wide gap with half of patients who weren't placebo discontinued the lack of efficacy versus in the low double digits for balipodect. So clearly, there was a very strong signal there. And when you look at the safety profile, it is very distinct, obviously, from [indiscernible]. So very excited about this potentially first-in-class treatment. And as it relates to timing of starting a Phase III trial, this is a Phase III-ready asset. What we need to do is to restart manufacturing of clinical supplies.

So the Phase III enabling activities are ongoing this year, and we would anticipate, we are targeting potentially starting a Phase III trial around the end of the year.

Operator: Next question is coming from Ami Fadia from Needham & Company.

Ami Fadia: Firstly, on SYMBRAVO, can you give us some more details around where you're seeing utilization and how you see the drug evolves with sort of this expanding payer coverage? How do you see the evolution of gross to net and also utilization as the year progresses? And then with regards to AUVELITY, just to follow-up to a previous comment. You think about the IP runway you have. How are you thinking about sort of really expanding the number of engagements where you explore this product ahead of the IP runway and the IRA. So could we expect to see you look at multiple other indications? Or will it be sort of more sequential?

Ari Maizel: Thanks, Ami. I'll start with the SYMBRAVO question. We've been really pleased that SYMBRAVO has found its way into the treatment paradigm for many headache specialists, and what we're seeing is approximately 60% of uses in the first and second line setting. The feedback that we get from HCPs is that SYMBRAVO has been particularly effective for patients with inadequate or partial response to triptanes, and we expect those patients to be the primary focus moving forward. Obviously, the market access win that we're announcing today is an important step for long-term patient access. We think it will have a positive impact on GTN in the future.

But the focus of the team is to continue to expand access for patients, which will help to drive reductions in GTN over time. But for the short term, we expect to continue to be elevated as we build our access.

Herriot Tabuteau: Great. And as it relates to the question on new indications or additional indications for AUVELITY, given the IP runway, you are correct. We're in a very favorable position given that there is a very long exclusivity runway for AUVELITY and also the fact that the product is commercialized, we are not resource constrained as it relates to potentially developing for other indications. The other interesting thing about the product, which Mark touched upon is that it's unique pharmacology which is applicable to a number of potential CNS indications. So we have very clear ideas as you can imagine, internally, around what these additional indications are. And we want to make sure that we move in a very measured way.

And if there is something that is worth doing, we think it's worth doing quickly. And so stay tuned as it relates to other potential indications, which could further increase the value of the product long term.

Operator: Next question is coming from Jason Gerberry from Bank of America.

Jason Gerberry: Another follow-up question on the PDE10, my understanding was that I think Axsome and acquiring this asset plan to push dose relative to what was studied by Takeda to get their receptor occupancy. So wondering if you can speak to that dynamic, how high you'd be looking to push dose and confidence that the support of data, give you a safe dose strength to interrogate? And then as my follow-up, are there any signs or indications that antipsychotic use in nursing homes is coming down at all in the wake of the March OIG report that was dubbed, I think, inappropriate use of antipsychotics in nursing homes.

So just curious if you have any insights as you [indiscernible] for your own ADA launch?

Herriot Tabuteau: Yes. Thanks for the question. With regards to the PDE10 inhibitor, we have not discussed dosing that relates to the product. However, the dose that was studied was effective, had the number of subjects per arm than what you would have -- what you would have seen in the [indiscernible] Phase III trial in schizophrenia. Clearly, it would have reached statistical significance.

Ari Maizel: Yes. And regarding your question on antipsychotic use, there hasn't been an immediate drop in antipsychotics in an overall substantial way. I think the news is still relatively new. But what I will say is that the awareness of that report and the sensitivity on using antipsychotics with this patient population is very high among providers and family members. So we think that provides a good foundation for the AUVELITY launch in the Alzheimer's disease agitation space, and expect there to be continued focus on antipsychotic use moving forward.

Operator: Our next question today is coming from Ram Selvaraju from H.C Wainwright.

Raghuram Selvaraju: Firstly, on the commercial side, I was wondering if you could provide us with some additional details regarding the deployment of the field sales force the degree to which sales reps currently promote more than 1 product or are dedicated to promoting a single product within your commercial product range and how you expect this to evolve going forward? In other words, to what extent do you expect to deploy sales representatives dedicated to a specific product in a specific indication versus having them promote more than 1 product at a time and to what extent this strategy will be reflected going forward in the deployment of the commercial sales force?

And then with respect to clinical development directions, I was wondering if you could comment generally perhaps on your interest in muscarinic receptor modulation, particularly as this pertains to both the neuropsychiatric and cognitive dysfunction dementia fields. And if you could also give us a sense with respect to balipodect, where you expect the specific safety advantages of this product to lie within the neuropsychiatric indications that you expect to target?

Ari Maizel: Yes, I'll start with the deployment of sales force question. So up to this point, we largely had our sales teams focused on one specific brand. Part of that is related to the unique specialist audiences that are particularly important in the launch phase. And so for AUVELITY that's psychiatry, for SYMBRAVO headache specialists and neurologists and for SUNOSI, sleep specialists. With the Alzheimer's agitation launch, because of the high degree of overlap, in call points for MDD and ADA. That team will be supporting and promoting both indications.

But in terms of long-term potential or vision for the team, as you know, our portfolio on our pipeline is unique in that there are many shared call points for certain therapeutic areas. And so that's something we'll continue to evaluate, and we'll share as we make some progress moving forward.

Herriot Tabuteau: Great. As it relates to the pipeline questions with regards to your question on muscarinic receptor modulation, that mechanism of action does not fall into our current pipeline, so we don't have much to add there. And as it relates to balipodect and the potential safety advantages, just as a reminder, this is a PDE10A-inhibitor. And so it works by regulating cyclic-AMP and cyclic-GMP levels, downstream from D1 and D2 receptors. So the potential safety advantage and this has been shown in preclinical studies as well as in clinical studies is one of the advantages is that what has not been seen or changes in the glucose levels of prolactin levels.

So as you know, with ease of antipsychotics, one of the major side effects has to do with metabolic side effects. And so we have seen preclinically as well as clinically that this could be a major benefit with cAMP and balipodect.

Operator: Next question is coming from David Amsellem from Piper Sandler.

David Amsellem: So just two for me. With the significant expansion of the commercial infrastructure, what's your appetite for the acquisition of a market-ready or commercial stage asset? I know you focused on expanding the pipeline, but you have a lot of infrastructure now that you can leverage. So maybe talk to that? And then secondly, a question on [ reboxetine ], and how you're thinking about the underlying commercial opportunity in the landscape where you're going to have Orexin-2 receptor agonist as options in this population?

Herriot Tabuteau: In terms of being able to acquire a marketed product, we have done that in the past, and we did that with SUNOSI, which was our first acquisition. Having said that, we have such a rich portfolio marketed assets, new indications and also a very late-stage pipeline that we have enough to focus on to drive longer and as well as the near-term value. So short-term and near-term value inflections and long-term sustainable value creation. With regards to the Orexin-2 agonist, so if you look at narcolepsy, this is an orphan indication, but a large one 185,000 patients, and what we see is that there's a lot of heterogeneity in this patient population.

There's a lot of polypharmacy, not every drug works. Also, there is a lot of side effect liability with the current treatments. And each treatment will have a different side effect profiles. So -- the -- what we like about our product, about AXS-12, a couple of things. One, it works very quickly. So we have an onset of action, which is at 1 week. And currently, all the other products on the market take a lot longer about 1 month to work. Secondly, the efficacy that we've seen is durable. So we have data up to 6 months, and all of that efficacy comes with a very favorable side effect profile and a first-in-class mechanism of action for narcolepsy.

Lastly, with regards to some of the other ancillary symptoms of narcolepsy. The data does show that AXS-12 has the potential to also beneficially affect EBS as well as cognition. So we're very excited by the potential to provide a new treatment option to patients.

Operator: Our next question today is coming from Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim Partners.

Yatin Suneja: Congrats on all the success and progress. Just a question on ADA. Actually, two questions. One is how should we think about sort of guidance at what point you think you might be able to establish guidance if that's even possible? Two, if we're all trying to model the ADA RAM curve. Obviously, when you launch AUVELITY in MDD, I think awareness was not there. So how much more -- like how should we think about the early launch in MDD? And how do we sort of model it for ADA? Any guidance there would be really helpful.

Nick Pizzie: Sure. Jatin, this is Nick, as it relates to guidance, first of all, we gave guidance, right? We have peak sales guidance out there of at least $8 billion for AUVELITY, $300 million to $500 million for SUNOSI and $500 million to $1 billion for SYMBRAVO. So that's our peak sales guidance. And obviously, a lot of fluidity now with the expansion, with the approval, with market access continuing to grow and evolve. So at this point, there's just -- there's many variables out there from a short-term perspective. So we want to see how they evolve, and then we can take a look at potential guidance down the road.

Ari Maizel: And regarding the ADA ramp, obviously, it's very challenging to predict exactly how any launch will ramp over time. As you mentioned, the AUVELITY in MDD, on one hand, is an [indiscernible] even though a different marketplace and same product and obviously, we're optimistic because there's greater awareness, better market access, a larger sales team. On the other hand, there's one analog in this market with Rexulti. And although the clinical profiles are very different, it does give some sense of uptake in the settings of care, which we'll be entering. So I think we'll learn more as we get into the launch, and we'll be able to share those details of what we're observing.

Operator: Next question is coming from Sean Laaman from Morgan Stanley.

Sean Laaman: AXS-12, I'm just wondering what is sort of price and payer discussions, if any, have been like? And what's the kind of investment you think you need to make to ensure that this drug has a success given there is such hot debate on the Orexin-2 agonist and the large market potential there.

Ari Maizel: Yes. Thanks, Sean, for the question. Obviously, we've been engaged with payers on early education around the clinical trial programs in the data, we have not specifically engaged in pricing discussions. So I'll have to defer to a later time to share some of those details. But there is genuine interest in new narcolepsy products for the reasons Herriot stated earlier, which is that -- there's significant inadequate response, treatment switching and polypharmacy. And so payers are very mindful of ensuring that treatment options that are available have strong efficacy, safety, and tolerability. In terms of the investment required, we'll have more to share as we get closer to a potential approval.

But as we've mentioned previously, we have established a sleep team for SUNOSI that is in market today. And obviously, there is a near perfect overlap in terms of ACV targets for SUNOSI and AXS-12, if approved.

Nick Pizzie: Yes. Maybe just a little bit further on to Ari's comments from a financial perspective, you would consider -- you would think of orphan drug pricing. From top line, as Ari shared, we already have the infrastructure set up with the sleep team, and the marketing team from sleep. So what we would anticipate that a lot of synergies with AXS-12 in the current infrastructure and improving -- continuing to improve the operating leverage within the P&L.

Sean Laaman: How excited are you about that product? It doesn't seem to get a whole heap of airplay amongst the investor discussions. So how excited are you about it?

Ari Maizel: Very excited. We are very excited. The feedback we're getting from KOLs and early market research is really strong. And because these patients are very difficult to treat and are frankly dissatisfied with existing treatment options. We believe there will be significant room for AXS-12 to make a significant impact in this marketplace.

Operator: Next question today is coming from David Hoang from Deutsche Bank.

David Hoang: Congrats on all the recent progress. So first, I wanted to come back to the peak sales number they you put out there for AUVELITY. If I heard you correctly, I think you said 50-50 for the MDD versus ADA indications. And so the MDD number strikes me as a large one, and I'm just wondering if you look at other kind of other antidepressants or comparable products in the market to help you get to that number? And then maybe a follow-up there is, does that contemplate evolving competition in the field over the next few years, let's say? And for example, do you see psychodelic therapies as competitors to AUVELITY?

Ari Maizel: Yes. Thanks, David. I think, obviously, we're -- we take a look at market analogs, but they don't fully drive our decisions, which is largely based on our internal research and analysis. And what we're seeing in terms of adoption rates, penetration, the improvements in our commercial infrastructure related to sales force and market access and now the additional data in Alzheimer's disease agitation. In some ways, AUVELITY stands on its own in this marketplace because of its novelty in terms of mechanism of action as well as the clinical profile that it delivers when compared to other treatment options.

And so we're confident in the potential that we shared earlier today, and look forward to sharing some additional updates as we grow the brand, particularly as we get into the Alzheimer's disease agitation launch, which is a really important milestone for the brand.

Operator: Next question is coming from Myles Minter from William Blair.

Myles Minter: Congrats on the quarter. First of all just on the ENGAGE study of solriamfetol and Binge-eating disorder. How are you thinking about what you'd like to see from an efficacy standpoint there? Should we be looking at the [indiscernible] data set of about 1.5-day reduction in binge-eating days over that weak period, so that it will be about 18 to 20 days over your 12 weeks in ENGAGE. That's the first one. And then on AXS-14, very curious as to the randomized withdrawal nature of the trial that you're conducting in fibromyalgia, that seems great from a probability success standpoint.

Just reading some recent guidance from the FDA, I think that they make statement that it's not necessarily a robust comparative from the safety aspects of that drug. Was there any sort of conversations that you're already over the hurdle per se on the safety data requirements for AXS-14 with the previous data from Pfizer that you don't have to do any additional studies beyond this one?

Herriot Tabuteau: Thanks for the questions. As it relates to the Binge-eating disorder study, it's hard to say what we're looking for. Obviously, we powered the study to detect a treatment difference. One of the limitations of making predictions is that currently, there's only one product that's approved. So not very many studies have been done, in binge-eating disorders. So that's exciting. And we look forward to the data readout to see what we see. Obviously, what we're looking for is a positive study. So we're looking for a statistically significant improvement with our drug versus placebo. As it relates to AXS-14, we are very excited about the clinical trial, which we've launched.

With regards to the safety data, just as a reminder, 2 randomized double-blind placebo controlled trials have been conducted. And both of those were positive. These were very large studies. And also, there were 2 long-term safety trials with hundreds of patients treated out to at least a year. So plenty of randomized as well as the long-term safety data with AXS-14.

Operator: The next question is coming from Matthew Hershenhorn from Oppenheimer.

Matthew Hershenhorn: Congrats again on the ADA approval. We were wondering just about your overall BD strategy following the recent deals for AXS-17 and balipodect especially in terms of additional capacity and other areas you'd like to add to. Do you consider psychedelics or neuroplastigens as a potential complement to your psychiatry portfolio? And if the recent policy and regulatory dynamics as well as some strategic interest for those inform your thinking there at all? I really appreciate it.

Herriot Tabuteau: Thanks for the question. We don't, as you know, comment specifically on the business development. But what we can share is that we think very carefully and we're very selective as to what we add. Now we don't really need to add anything anymore. We have the pipeline right now, which is very deep and very broad and late stage. And so we did announced at least 2 recent business development transactions, which provide us 2 new NCEs with novel first-in-class mechanisms of actions. And then that complements on the rest of our pipeline. So we've demonstrated our ability to generate what we believe will be an inflection in the base business already.

And then also, we are ensuring that inflection will be sustained with the current pipeline that we have.

Operator: Next question is coming from Ben Burnett from Wells Fargo.

Benjamin Burnett: I want to ask just a question about the CLARITY solriamfetol study. Is that -- so to randomize withdrawal study, maybe give a little color as to why that design was chosen? And I guess if it's positive, would you expect to have to do a parallel study after that?

Herriot Tabuteau: Thanks for the question. So we do anticipate that we would need 2 positive trials. That's the standard for any approval from any indication at the FDA, and in terms of the reason for the randomized [indiscernible] design, one of the challenges with neuropsychiatric indications and depression in particular is by dosing response. So how do you deal with that? So in the prior studies in the prior study, which we conducted with solriamfetol in this indication. What we saw in the active arm was clearly a very renounced antidepressive effect. So -- what we wanted to make sure is that we're able to tease out and really demonstrate that this is a drug effect.

And while minimizing the impact of the placebo response. So that's the rationale behind the selection of that study design.

Benjamin Burnett: Okay. And can I also ask just like long term, how are you thinking about profitability? And does the increased conviction in AUVELITY and what that could do from a sales perspective? Does -- I guess does profitability start to become a goal for the company? Or is the focus kind of more on sort of revenue growth?

Nick Pizzie: Right now, our focus continues to be on revenue growth. So I think if you have to put things in priority order, revenue growth is number one. Then getting the cash flow positivity is two, and then profitability shortly thereafter.

Operator: Our next question is coming from Greg Suvannavejh from Mizhuo.

Graig Suvannavejh: Congrats on all of the progress and especially the ADA agitation approval. I've got questions on AUVELITY, and I'm curious if you could provide some color around how we should think about this year's quarterly sequential growth given seasonality dynamics given that while ability is still growing year-over-year in MDD. As you get to bigger numbers, it starts slowing down, but then you've got the ADA launch. So I guess do you anticipate year-over-year growth in 2026 be perhaps bigger than you saw in 2025? And then just a follow-up on AUVELITY, just given ADA approval.

Can you tell us how you're thinking about IRA implications and how we should think about as you add more Medicare patients, how we should think about including that in our models or not in terms of any impact there?

Herriot Tabuteau: I'll start with the first question around quarterly sequencing. We haven't guided specifically on sales ramp over the course of the year. But as you know, Q1 is a quarter in which market seasonality comes into effect. But we believe it's transitory in nature, as evidenced by the early demand trends that we're seeing in Q2.

Nick Pizzie: And then maybe just a little bit on the IRA, Greg. At the earliest IRA negotiations will not impact AUVELITY until 2031. Obviously, assuming Ability meets the requirements for negotiation of being a top spin Part D product. And it is important to note that the $8 billion that we shared today contemplates any type of IRA impact.

Operator: The next question is coming from Brian Skorney from Baird.

Unknown Analyst: This is Charlie on for Brian. So just kind of following up on an earlier question, Curious how you're thinking about positioning SUNOSI ahead of potential Orexin agonist launch later this year as well as with your expansion of the sales force there and wrapping up the expansion of the Auvelity sales force, how should we think about kind of the ramp of SG&A spend throughout 2026?

Nick Pizzie: Maybe I'll take the SG&A question first. So SG&A increased this quarter. Primarily for four reasons. First off, we typically do see a bit of phasing of higher spend in SG&A in Q1 versus the rest of the year just on the underlying business. Secondly, we accelerated the marketing spend in preparation of approval of ADA to make sure that the infrastructure was established and ready to launch in June. So we're moving along there very nicely. Thirdly, the field force expansion was actually faster than we anticipated. So we're pleased with where we are in preparation for a June launch. And fourth, we actually continue to have DTC spend for AUVELITY in MDD.

So as we think about the rest of the year, we would anticipate SG&A will likely increase in Q2, but at a slower rate than what we've seen from Q4 to Q1 and likely level out shortly thereafter. But it's -- importantly, it's we should note that we expect to see continued operating leverage in the P&L as top line revenue growth is anticipated to outpace the growth that we expect to see in operating expenses.

Ari Maizel: Yes. And regarding your question on AXS-12. Obviously, it's a great time for treatment developments in the narcolepsy space and we're very excited about the potential for AXS-12 to enter this marketplace, without sharing specifics around the Orexin, I would just say that we're very pleased with the Phase III clinical trial results. Herriot mentioned earlier, significant reduction in weekly cataplexy attacks, as early as week 1, very safe and tolerable [indiscernible] benefits across a variety of secondary end points including excessive daytime sleepiness and cognition. So we think there's a real opportunity for AXS-12 to make a difference for patients, and we'll look forward to news regarding the submission.

Operator: Next question today is coming from Madison El-Saadi from B. Riley Securities.

Madison Wynne El-Saadi: Congrats on progress. A couple related to AUVELITY. Our understanding is that long-term care formulary additions or gated by these quarterly reviews that facilities have. And so just given everything we know in terms of payer coverage, sales force expansion, the general profile of the landscape Curious if there could be a bolus of ADA agitation patients? And then just as a follow-up, I guess, over the next, say, call it, 12 months, how many prescribers do you expect may prescribe ability for both depression and for AD agitation?

Ari Maizel: Yes. Thanks for the question, Madison. Regarding LTC bolus, I think it's difficult to predict exactly, but our team has been actively engaged with payers and LTC organizations to ensure patient access for AUVELITY. So we'll have more to share once we get into the commercial launch. And in terms of MDD and ADA prescribing, I think it's important to note, and I think we shared this on our call last Friday, that we'll be calling on roughly 68,000 HCPs with our expanded sales team, and approximately half of those targets are considered high-volume treaters of both Alzheimer's disease agitation and major depressive disorder.

So I think that gives you some sense of the potential for ability to be used across both indications within a single prescriber or clinicians practice.

Operator: Next question is coming from Rudy Li from Wolfe Research.

Guofang Li: Just a quick follow-up to your long-term guidance of ADA in AUVELITY sales. How should we think about the uptake maybe for the relatively near term, maybe in the next 2, 3 years, just additional color like on your key assumptions and what's going to give you confidence with the trajectory to ADA peak sales? And secondly, just can you talk about your OUS development plan for AUVELITY, since now we already secured 2 indications in the U. S.

Ari Maizel: Yes, and thanks for the question. When you think about uptake in the next 2 to 3 years, obviously, there will be a lot to learn over the next several months as we see our expanded sales force in the market for both indications.

And obviously, Alzheimer's agitation indication will be new since we launch, and so it's hard to share specifics on what we expect the uptake to be, but we have seen strong growth in new patient starts and new rider activation, within NDV, which we expect to continue, and there will be another increase relative to the Alzheimer's agitation market, which share some common targets with MDD, but there are some distinct targets that we're adding to the call plan for this year.

So I think we'll have more to share as we get into the Alzheimer's agitation launch, but -- the update to the peak sales estimate was guided by our internal analysis and ultimately the final label for agitation, which gives us confidence that in both indications, it will be increasing first frontline use of the product.

Herriot Tabuteau: As it relates to OUS, our primary focus is on executing a launch in ADA and successful commercialization in the U.S. while identifying the ideal partner ex U.S. So as we said in the past, our plans, our partner ex U.S. and our primary focus is to ensure that we find a partner that shares our vision for the drug in its future.

Operator: We reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over for any further closing comments.

Herriot Tabuteau: Thank you, operator. Axsome today represents a singular CNS platform. with our differentiated marketed products and a broad pipeline of potentially first-in-class and best-in-class treatments targeting unmet medical needs in psychiatry and neurology we are well positioned to deliver substantial long-term value for patients and shareholders. We look forward to providing updates on our progress throughout the balance of the year. Thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning. Have a great day.

Operator: Thank you. That does conclude today's teleconference and webcast. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and have a wonderful day. We thank you for your participation today.