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Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. ET

Call participants

Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer — Stephen D. Steinour

Chief Financial Officer — Zachary J. Wasserman

President, Consumer and Regional Banking — Brantley R. Standridge

Chief Credit Officer — Brendan Lawlor

Investor Relations — Eric Wasserstrom

Operator

Takeaways

Adjusted EPS -- $0.37, up 9%, driven by organic growth and recent partnerships.

-- $0.37, up 9%, driven by organic growth and recent partnerships. Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) -- Increased 36% on an adjusted basis, reflecting higher net interest income and fee revenue.

-- Increased 36% on an adjusted basis, reflecting higher net interest income and fee revenue. Adjusted tangible book value -- Grew 9% year over year.

-- Grew 9% year over year. Net interest income -- Rose $301 million, or 18.7% sequentially, and was up 33% year over year.

-- Rose $301 million, or 18.7% sequentially, and was up 33% year over year. Net interest margin (NIM) -- Reached 3.24%, up 9 basis points from the prior quarter; management noted that holding higher Fed cash reduces reported NIM but has negligible impact on revenue.

-- Reached 3.24%, up 9 basis points from the prior quarter; management noted that holding higher Fed cash reduces reported NIM but has negligible impact on revenue. Organic loan growth -- End-of-period balances increased 1.5%, or $2.2 billion, excluding Cadence.

-- End-of-period balances increased 1.5%, or $2.2 billion, excluding Cadence. Core deposits -- Increased $3.8 billion, or 2.3% quarter over quarter, excluding Cadence, due to relationship-driven client growth.

-- Increased $3.8 billion, or 2.3% quarter over quarter, excluding Cadence, due to relationship-driven client growth. Fee income growth -- Adjusted fee income up 18%; payments revenue rose 21% and capital markets organic revenue grew nearly 60%.

-- Adjusted fee income up 18%; payments revenue rose 21% and capital markets organic revenue grew nearly 60%. Wealth management -- Revenue increased 19%, with net inflows and household acquisition driving results; underlying growth was about 10% excluding M&A and certain segments.

-- Revenue increased 19%, with net inflows and household acquisition driving results; underlying growth was about 10% excluding M&A and certain segments. Loan and deposit fees -- Increased 28%, driven by commercial activity; 18% growth excluding acquisition effects.

-- Increased 28%, driven by commercial activity; 18% growth excluding acquisition effects. Operating expenses -- Increased $20 million sequentially (normalized), reflecting ongoing cost management amid increased scale.

-- Increased $20 million sequentially (normalized), reflecting ongoing cost management amid increased scale. Operating leverage -- Delivered 220 basis points of positive operating leverage on a trailing four-quarter basis, excluding one-time items.

-- Delivered 220 basis points of positive operating leverage on a trailing four-quarter basis, excluding one-time items. AI program -- Management highlighted enterprise-wide artificial intelligence initiatives contributing to expense efficiency and productivity gains.

-- Management highlighted enterprise-wide artificial intelligence initiatives contributing to expense efficiency and productivity gains. Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) -- Unmodified LCR of 118%, with contingent liquidity covering 173% of uninsured deposits.

-- Unmodified LCR of 118%, with contingent liquidity covering 173% of uninsured deposits. Deposit insurance -- 69% of total deposits are insured.

-- 69% of total deposits are insured. Adjusted CET1 ratio -- Maintained within the 9%-10% operating range and well above regulatory minimums.

-- Maintained within the 9%-10% operating range and well above regulatory minimums. Share repurchases -- Repurchased over $250 million year-to-date, including $150 million in the first quarter and over $100 million in Q2, totaling approximately 15 million shares retired.

-- Repurchased over $250 million year-to-date, including $150 million in the first quarter and over $100 million in Q2, totaling approximately 15 million shares retired. New share buyback authorization -- Board approved a $3 billion authorization, replacing the previous program.

-- Board approved a $3 billion authorization, replacing the previous program. ROTCE performance and target -- Delivered return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) in the 16%-17% range for 12 months, and raised 2027 target to 18%-19%.

-- Delivered return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) in the 16%-17% range for 12 months, and raised 2027 target to 18%-19%. Efficiency ratio guidance -- For Q4, targeting a mid- to low-54% efficiency ratio, an improvement from prior sub-55% guidance.

-- For Q4, targeting a mid- to low-54% efficiency ratio, an improvement from prior sub-55% guidance. Basel III Endgame impact -- Anticipates 7.5%-8% RWA reduction, resulting in an 80 basis-point increase in reported CET1 ratio.

-- Anticipates 7.5%-8% RWA reduction, resulting in an 80 basis-point increase in reported CET1 ratio. Cadence and Veritex integrations -- Operational systems integration on track; Veritex conversion completed and Cadence scheduled for June.

-- Operational systems integration on track; Veritex conversion completed and Cadence scheduled for June. Q1 net charge-offs -- Recorded at 26 basis points, with overall credit metrics stable; criticized asset ratio at 4.3% and nonperforming asset ratio at 72 basis points post-Cadence merger.

-- Recorded at 26 basis points, with overall credit metrics stable; criticized asset ratio at 4.3% and nonperforming asset ratio at 72 basis points post-Cadence merger. Raised fee revenue guidance -- Updated 2026 full-year fee revenue growth expectation to 31%-33%, up 4 percentage points.

-- Updated 2026 full-year fee revenue growth expectation to 31%-33%, up 4 percentage points. Expense guidance -- 2026 operating expense growth now guided to the lower half of 32.5%-33.5% range, inclusive of higher variable costs from increased fee revenue.

-- 2026 operating expense growth now guided to the lower half of 32.5%-33.5% range, inclusive of higher variable costs from increased fee revenue. 2027 EPS guidance -- Management forecasted $1.90-$1.93 in earnings per share, underpinned by synergy realization and disciplined cost management.

-- Management forecasted $1.90-$1.93 in earnings per share, underpinned by synergy realization and disciplined cost management. Deposit growth campaigns -- Achieved 160% production increase in the Cadence commercial bank and 30% growth in the Veritex footprint, post-integration efforts.

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Risks

Management noted, “economic growth this year will likely be lower than originally forecasted,” indicating expectations of a softer macro environment for the remainder of the year.

Loan growth is expected to track closer to the midpoint of guided range, not the upper end, due to portfolio mix management and economic calibration.

Net interest margin is projected to trend into the high 3.20% range for 2026, compared to earlier guidance in the mid-3.30% range; 5 basis points of the reduction stem from holding higher Fed cash balances, and 2-3 basis points from asset optimization and deposit costs.

Management is “a little bit more measured” regarding future exposure to commercial real estate, especially construction, indicating ongoing portfolio de-risking.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN 2.83%) reported 9% earnings per share growth, 36% PPNR growth, and 9% tangible book value growth on an adjusted basis. The company expanded both net interest income and fee-based revenues across payments, capital markets, and wealth management. Huntington Bancshares executed significant integration milestones for recent Cadence and Veritex partnerships, supporting improved loan and deposit growth alongside robust capital return activities and expense discipline. Revised 2026 guidance reflects more conservative outlooks for loan growth, net interest margin, and macro conditions, but the firm raised fee revenue projections and remains on track for enhanced efficiency and ROTCE expansion in 2027. Management characterized the liquidity profile as industry-leading and disclosed a new $3 billion share repurchase authorization, positioning for further capital distributions as regulatory factors evolve.

Management linked the ongoing integration of acquired platforms directly to higher realized revenue and cost synergies, driving upward revisions to efficiency and earnings targets.

Raised expectations for regulatory capital ratios and highlighted anticipated benefits from Basel III Endgame, which could enable expanded shareholder returns through buybacks and dividends.

Fee-related businesses are expected to maintain above-balance-sheet growth rates, with “double-digit” expansion anticipated for payments, wealth, and capital markets in the next two years as integration synergies materialize.

Active cost-containment measures, including incremental $50 million expense reductions and disciplined investment pacing, preserve positive operating leverage even as loan growth moderates.

Deposit gathering remains robust, with new market and digital initiatives contributing to substantial primary customer and deposit growth, especially in the South and Texas markets.

Credit quality was repeatedly emphasized as stable, though exposure to commercial real estate construction will be actively reduced in coming cycles as part of ongoing portfolio optimization.

Industry glossary

PPNR (Pre-provision net revenue) : Income before provisions for credit losses, reflecting core operating earnings power.

: Income before provisions for credit losses, reflecting core operating earnings power. ROTCE (Return on tangible common equity) : Net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common equity, measuring profitability adjusted for intangibles.

: Net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common equity, measuring profitability adjusted for intangibles. CET1 ratio (Common Equity Tier 1 ratio) : Regulatory measure of a bank’s core equity capital relative to its risk-weighted assets, indicating capital adequacy.

: Regulatory measure of a bank’s core equity capital relative to its risk-weighted assets, indicating capital adequacy. LCR (Liquidity coverage ratio) : Regulatory liquidity metric comparing a financial institution’s high-quality liquid assets to its total net cash outflows over a 30-day stress period.

: Regulatory liquidity metric comparing a financial institution’s high-quality liquid assets to its total net cash outflows over a 30-day stress period. Basel III Endgame : Final rules under the Basel III international banking framework, updating capital calculation methods and risk weightings.

: Final rules under the Basel III international banking framework, updating capital calculation methods and risk weightings. Criticized asset ratio: The proportion of total loans classified as “criticized” (special mention, substandard, or doubtful) by bank regulators, used to gauge loan portfolio risk.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Stephen Steinour: Thanks, Eric. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. We delivered an outstanding first quarter by all measures, driven by disciplined execution across the franchise that is translating into strong profitability and returns. The essential question that we, our peers across the industry and our customers all face in this moment is about the outlook for the economy. So let me open with our perspective. We're operating in a dynamic global environment with geopolitical developments adding complexity to the outlook. We're watching these factors closely. And currently, we characterize conditions across our footprint as remaining consistent with prior quarters. We see broad-based strength across commercial end markets.

Our clients are taking a thoughtful long-term approach to decisions, and we're not seeing any signs of a material shift in underlying demand. The consumer story is a bit more mixed with middle and upper income consumers continuing to spend in a manner supportive of the overall economy, while lower income households continue to feel pressure from the cumulative impacts of inflation. Importantly, these factors do not change our outlook for performance this year. We delivered a strong first quarter. Pipelines for the second quarter are healthy and customer activity continues to be steady. What differentiates Huntington in this environment is the flexibility and resilience of our operating model.

We are a well-diversified superregional bank supported by strong capital, liquidity and credit fundamentals, and we are well positioned to perform in a range of scenarios. As we look ahead, we believe the firm is approaching an inflection point where strong core performance, combined with the benefits of our new partnerships, will drive higher returns and accelerate our earnings and tangible book value growth. There are 5 key messages I'd like to leave with you. First, we operate a differentiated super regional bank model with multiple growth engines, and that model is working exceptionally well.

We've continued to invest in strategic areas, including our Carolinas expansion, the build-out of our vertical specialty businesses, partnerships with Cadence and Veritex and the Janney and TM Capital acquisitions, which will support durable earnings generation for years to come. Second, our core continues to perform very well. Organic growth remains the foundation of our strategy with strong performance across our businesses and geographies and standout results in value-added fee services, including record capital markets performance in the first quarter. Third, our balance sheet, grounded in our aggregate moderate to low risk appetite provides us the confidence and flexibility to perform well in an uncertain future.

We have very strong liquidity as well as good capital and reserves and remain vigilant in our outlook. Consistent with this, we made the decision to temporarily build additional liquidity, improving our already peer-leading liquidity position. Fourth, our partner integrations are on track to deliver expected cost and revenue synergies from Veritex and Cadence, and we remain excited about the extraordinary growth opportunities we continue to see in our core and across Texas and the South. We also successfully integrated the Janney and TM Capital acquisition, which became accretive within 3 months and contributed to a record quarter for our capital markets businesses, reflecting strong execution by the team.

And fifth, our earnings power generates significant capital, grows tangible book value and supports consistent shareholder returns. That strength enables us to reinvest in the franchise while returning excess capital in a value-creating way. We bought back shares in Q1 and continued buying quarter-to-date. Turning to Slide 4. On an adjusted basis, we generated 9% earnings per share growth, 36% PPNR growth and 9% tangible book value growth. Importantly, over the last 5 quarters, we have consistently delivered ROTCE at the target range we set at our 2025 Investor Day of 16% to 17% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Building on that performance, we raised our ROTCE target to 18% to 19%, driven by expected synergies from our partnerships, growth in high-return value-added services as well as continuing capital return. We remain confident in our ability to deliver that level of profitability in 2027. Slide 5 highlights the strength of our balance sheet. Our liquidity, capital and credit profile put us in a position of strength to deliver consistent performance across a wide range of operating environments. Liquidity is a clear point of differentiation. We added cash to our balance sheet this quarter and available contingent liquidity now represents approximately 173% of uninsured deposits. 69% of our total deposits are insured, and our unmodified liquidity coverage ratio is 118%.

All of these metrics are well above peer median. Capital remains strong. Our adjusted CET1 ratio is well above regulatory minimums and within our 9% to 10% operating range. We expect Basel III Endgame to be beneficial to our regulatory capital position. As you know, we manage credit with rigor and conservatism. Our reserve levels remain well above peers, while net charge-offs continue to trend well below the peer median. Taken together, this balance sheet strength enables consistent performance throughout economic cycles and the ability to selectively capture organic growth opportunities. Turning to Slide 6. We remain exceptionally focused on disciplined, rigorous execution of the integration of our partnerships, which is proceeding very well.

Importantly, our core business continues to perform at a very high level as we execute this integration. Dedicated integration teams are operating with clarity and discipline across 3 priorities: First, welcoming new colleagues and customers into the franchise. This includes aligning regional leadership, expanding specialty banking and targeted fee capabilities and successfully onboarding over 6,000 new colleagues and 1.5 million new customers. Second, executing the operational and systems integration is advancing on schedule. The Veritex conversion was completed in the first quarter, and we're on track for the Cadence conversion in June. And third and most exciting, we are delivering the expenses and revenue synergies we've committed to.

Cost initiatives are tracking on schedule, and we're already seeing revenue benefits as customers adopt more of the Huntington platform, particularly through deeper engagement across capital markets and payments, increased card usage and new consumer account openings. Because of this focus on realizing the synergies, combined with the continued outstanding performance of our historical core, we are approaching an inflection point where execution will compound earnings power and higher returns, engaging our flywheel that drives powerful long-term value creation. And with that, I'll turn it to Zach to discuss the quarter's financial results in detail.

Zachary Wasserman: Thank you, Steve, and good morning, everyone. Turning to Slide 7, I'll cover our financial performance. We delivered another quarter of exceptional execution and profitability in Q1, reflecting strong underlying performance across the franchise. For the quarter, earnings per common share was $0.25. On an adjusted basis, excluding acquisition-related expenses and other notable items, EPS was $0.37, up 9% year-over-year. Growth was driven by strong organic execution across the company and contributions from recent partnerships. That performance translated into higher net interest income and strong fee revenue generation. Fee revenues were a particular bright spot for the quarter, exceeding our plan and reflecting strong customer activity trends across the businesses.

We also managed our expenses with discipline, targeting baseline efficiencies and continuing investments to drive future revenue growth initiatives. Pre-provision net revenue increased 36% on an adjusted basis. Cadence and Veritex were not included in the prior year quarter, and their addition meaningfully increased average balances and revenue. Overall, the quarter demonstrated our ability to drive strong organic growth while simultaneously integrating our recent partnerships and executing against our cost and revenue synergy objectives. I'll review the drivers of this performance in detail on the next several pages. Turning to loan growth on Slide 8. We delivered solid organic momentum again in the quarter.

Excluding the addition of Cadence, on an end-of-period basis, loan balances increased 1.5% or $2.2 billion, reflecting solid fundamental performance across the franchise. Organic growth was driven by continued strength in our core markets and commercial verticals. Within commercial, we saw meaningful contributions from our corporate specialty banking verticals, including financial institutions, tech and telecom and industrials as well as growth from asset finance and middle market banking across both legacy and new geographies. Overall, our first quarter performance demonstrates consistent organic execution, highlighting the durability and breadth of our multiple growth engines and supporting continued earnings expansion. Turning to deposits on Slide 9. We delivered solid deposit growth while maintaining disciplined pricing.

On an end-of-period basis, excluding Cadence, core deposits increased $3.8 billion or 2.3% quarter-over-quarter, driven by continued growth in primary banking relationships in both consumer and commercial. This reflects our sustained focus on relationship-led deposit gathering. Cadence deposits contributed materially to growth this quarter, and we intentionally optimized select acquired funding categories, consistent with our plan and prior guidance. Overall, our deposit strategy continues to support revenue growth and provide robust core funding for organic loan growth. On to Slide 10. Turning to net interest income. We delivered strong dollar growth and continued margin expansion in the first quarter. Net interest income increased $301 million or 18.7% sequentially and was up 33% year-over-year.

Net interest margin was 3.24%, up 9 basis points from the prior quarter. The increase in NIM was driven by lower funding costs, reduced hedge drag and purchase accounting, partially offset by lower free funds benefit and higher Fed cash balances. As Steve mentioned, during the quarter, we elected to add approximately $4 billion of higher cash balances at the Fed to further strengthen our liquidity profile. This has a negligible impact on revenues. However, the denominator effect of holding higher cash will reduce the reported NIM calculation. I'll cover this in more detail in our guidance outlook. Moving to fee income on Slide 11. We had an absolutely outstanding quarter of fee income generation.

This performance reflects continued underlying momentum across our core fee businesses with contributions from both organic activity and recent acquisitions. On an adjusted basis, excluding all acquisition and divestiture activity this year and last, fee income grew 18% year-over-year. Payments revenue increased 21% year-over-year, supported by continued client activity and product penetration. On an organic basis, excluding the impact of acquisitions, overall payments grew approximately 10%, primarily driven by growth in commercial payments. Wealth Management revenue grew 19%, driven by ongoing household acquisition and positive assets under management net inflows. Excluding M&A and the impact of lower revenue from our corporate institutional custody and trust business, underlying growth was approximately 10%, reflecting strong and broad-based client engagement.

Capital Markets delivered its strongest revenue quarter on record and beat our initial plan with broad-based contributions across loan syndications, advisory, debt capital markets, fixed income sales and trading and rate hedging as well as the inclusion of recently acquired capabilities. This was a truly phenomenal quarter of performance for our capital markets teams, with revenue, excluding the impact of all acquisitions, growing nearly 60% year-over-year. Loan and deposit fees also continued a trend of robust growth, supported by our commercial lending activity. These fees were up 28% year-over-year, driven by strong loan commitment fees. Excluding acquisition-related impacts, loan and deposit fee growth was approximately 18%. Moving to expenses on Slide 12.

On a normalized basis, excluding onetime costs and the impact of absorbing Cadence's expense base as well as Janney and TM Capital, operating expenses increased just $20 million sequentially. This reflects continued cost discipline and ongoing expense reengineering, which are core elements of our value creation flywheel. These efficiencies are supporting sustained reinvestment in the business while also enabling delivery of strong positive operating leverage, which was 220 basis points this quarter on a trailing 4-quarter basis, excluding onetime items. And to provide more detail on a very important area of investment for a moment, we have a comprehensive enterprise-wide AI program underway that is gaining momentum and already contributing to productivity and efficiency across the company.

We're applying AI in 5 key areas. The first is in technology, where we're rapidly improving the software delivery life cycle. The second is in agentic process transformation. We're driving efficiencies in major processes throughout the company. The third is in customer-facing use cases, where we're identifying opportunities to embed AI into key products and services going forward. The fourth is in colleague productivity and training, where we're expanding significantly the tool set for our colleagues and increasing their readiness to deploy AI in their day-to-day work. And lastly is in our data and platforms to support future customer-facing capabilities.

This investment and activity is disciplined, focused on generating real operating outcomes, and we see AI as an increasingly important enabler of expense efficiency and operating leverage over time. Turning to Slide 13. Our capital position remains strong, supporting organic growth, solid dividend yield and increased capital return through share repurchases. Over the past year, we've increased adjusted CET1 by 30 basis points and continue to manage adjusted capital to our 9% to 10% operating range. Our capital priorities remain unchanged, funding high-return loan growth, supporting our dividend and then all other uses, including returning excess capital to shareholders. As noted at a conference in March, we increased our 2026 share repurchase plans to $550 million.

This reflected our expectation of strong capital generation as well as lower-than-expected upfront dilution from the Cadence marks. Year-to-date repurchases have totaled more than $250 million with $150 million in the first quarter and more than $100 million thus far in Q2. In total, that represents retiring approximately 15 million shares. Finally, including our strong capital generation and confidence in our outlook, the Board approved a new $3 billion share repurchase authorization, replacing the prior program. Turning to Slide 14. We are creating shareholder value through disciplined execution as reflected in our ability to consistently generate returns at our targeted levels.

Today, we are operating at a return on tangible common equity that is consistent with the 16% to 17% range we outlined at our 2025 Investor Day, demonstrating the strength of our underlying earnings power and the delivery of our commitments. As we complete the Cadence integration and we realize targeted synergies, we are well positioned to further expand returns. This positions the business to increase return on tangible common equity by 200 basis points in 2027 to a range of 18% to 19%. This reinforces the power of our operating leverage, capital generation and disciplined management approach. Turning to Slide 15. Credit performance remains stable and well controlled across the portfolio.

Net charge-offs were 26 basis points, reflecting continued strong credit outcomes. Forward-looking credit metrics also remained stable with the criticized asset ratio at 4.3%, well within our historical range. The nonperforming asset ratio was 72 basis points, consistent with our expectations post-merger with the Cadence portfolio. Let's turn to Slide 16 for our outlook for 2026. As we look ahead, our plan is broadly tracking within our range of expectations, and the underlying fundamentals of the franchise remains solid. Organic growth is strong. Cost and revenue synergies are tracking as expected, and the Cadence integration remains firmly on plan. Importantly, we continue to have strong line of sight to 2 important milestones.

The first key milestone is our Q4 performance that will fully include the run rate benefits of the cost synergies from both Veritex and Cadence and where we expect to deliver a Q4 efficiency ratio in the mid- to low 54% level, a clarification and improvement from the prior guidance of less than 55%. This is indicative of the significant expense efficiencies we are driving. This reflects our ongoing reengineering of baseline operating expenses as well as the benefits of the cost synergies. As we've noted, Veritex cost synergies will fully be reflected in the run rate in the second quarter with Cadence reaching full run rate in the fourth quarter.

The Q4 efficiency ratio will also benefit from incremental targeted cost management actions we're now taking. I'll expand on those more in a moment. The second key milestone is our 2027 earnings per share projection of $1.90 to $1.93 with a return on tangible common equity of between 18% and 19%. We're fully on track to deliver these results. As we update our outlook for this year, the macro environment is certainly more uncertain now. As Steve noted, we're not yet seeing material impacts in our business. However, it is clear our customers across all segments are also watching the environment cautiously. Hence, at the margin, economic growth this year will likely be lower than originally forecasted.

Starting with net interest income, we now expect to be at the low end of our guided range. This reflects 2 primary dynamics. First, on loan growth, we're fine-tuning our plan to reflect the current environment and actively manage portfolio mix, and we now expect growth to track closer to the midpoint of our range versus the high end of the range earlier in the year. Second, on funding, we continue to drive strong deposit growth. Q1 was yet again another quarter of approximately 2% sequential growth, and our outlook throughout the remainder of 2026 is for continued strong organic growth.

We are consistently acquiring new primary bank customers at peer-leading rates and gathering core funding as we deepen those relationships, supported by highly analytical and segmented pricing management capabilities. The environment continues to be competitive, while also rational and predictable. We expect to hold and improve on deposit costs. However, the improvement we're seeing is modestly less than our prior assumption. This reinforces our focus on optimizing loan growth rather than pursuing volume at the expense of marginal returns. Additionally, as mentioned earlier, we have elected to carry approximately $4 billion of incremental Fed cash, which has no material impact on actual net interest income dollars, but does reduce reported NIM.

Putting these factors together, we now expect 2026 NIM to trend into the high 3.20s compared to our prior expectation in the mid-3.30s. 5 basis points of this change is related to the higher Fed cash balances, which reduced the NIM metric with de minimis impact on revenue. Approximately 2 to 3 basis points of the impact is from the combination of asset optimization and deposit costs. As we work through the integration and optimization of the Cadence portfolio, we would also expect some quarter-to-quarter variability in reported NIM, though the full year trajectory remains consistent with this outlook.

And as before, we continue to forecast a rising NIM in the back half of this year and further increases into 2027. While these dynamics move our NII outlook to the low end of our range, we're largely offsetting the impact to earnings through 2 factors. First, we're generating outstanding fee income growth. We have made extensive investments in payments, wealth management and capital markets, and our teams are executing exceptionally well. Based on our current pipeline of activity, we're raising our expectations for fee revenue growth by 4 percentage points to 31% to 33%. And second, we are calibrating expense growth with the revenue environment.

As we've consistently said, if revenue conditions were to soften, we will modulate expenses accordingly. Against this backdrop, we're accelerating targeted efficiency initiatives and rephasing select investments. As a result, we're tightening our 2026 expense growth range to the lower half of the 32.5% to 33.5% range. Importantly, this is inclusive of higher variable costs from the projected higher fee revenues. All of this will likely result in full year operating leverage that is modestly lower than our initial guidance, and we now expect it to be in the range of 400 to 450 basis points for this year.

Importantly, as I indicated earlier, we expect to exit 2026 with a fourth quarter efficiency ratio in the mid- to low 54% level. One last item to call out. Our share count for 2Q will be approximately 2.055 billion shares, including the first full quarter impact from the Cadence partnership. We continue to anticipate share repurchases totaling at least $550 million this year, including the approximately $250 million we've completed year-to-date. Concluding on Slide 17. Our operating model continues to perform, generating strong revenue, earnings and tangible book value growth. This supports the investments we're making in our capabilities, which will enable our long-term competitive vibrancy and substantial value creation we create for shareholders.

With that, we'll conclude our prepared remarks and move to Q&A.

Eric Wasserstrom: Thank you, Zach. We will now take questions. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Jon Arfstrom with RBC Capital Markets.

Jon Arfstrom: Just a couple of guidance clarification questions. Zach, can you talk a little bit more about the balance sheet optimization project, just kind of why you're pursuing it, the overall goal, the time line and then how you measure success with the strategy of what you're pursuing?

Zachary Wasserman: Yes. Great question, Jon. Thank you. And as I noted in the prepared remarks, what we're doing is a few things really primarily to calibrate against what we see as the economic environment, which continues to be supportive generally of the plan, but at the margin, is a little softer in terms of economic growth outlook. And so it's more realistic for us to forecast loan growth in the midpoint of the range. And as we do that, as you noted, we're looking to further optimize the balance sheet. I would characterize that the strength we're seeing in loan growth is quite broad-based.

One area, though, that we continue to see the opportunity to tune lower is commercial real estate, in particular, construction within commercial real estate. So that's a long-term strategic expectation of seeing that reduce as a percent of the overall loan base. And certainly, that's an area that we will optimize further in light of this environment. The other dynamic is clearly we will want to continue to match fund the loan growth with core deposit growth. And my expectation is we will continue to see deposits growing at or above the growth of loans on a sequential basis from here.

But clearly, there's an opportunity to calibrate that level and to really make sure we're being very judicious about managing the NIM ultimately as well. So those are really the primary drivers. And as I noted, that will bring NII to the low end of our growth range, offset, however, by stronger fees, lower expenses and a profit-neutral outcome for this year.

Jon Arfstrom: Okay. Fair enough. And then there's so many questions to ask here. But I just -- I wanted to ask about the authorization, the $3 billion buyback authorization. Why that size? What's the plan for utilizing that? It's just a big gap between $3 billion and the recently updated $550 million plan?

Zachary Wasserman: Yes. Great question, Johnny. This is Zach. I'll take that one as well. A couple of things I would say. Firstly, I think what we're seeing now emerge in the industry as a best practice is to have an evergreen authorization that's extant for a period of time. So part of this is just ensuring that we can have a good functioning program over a multiple year time period. With that being said, I would also highlight that our guidance we've given is for approximately $550 million of share repurchases this year and next year, $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion. So already, you're north of the $1 billion that we had before in terms of an authorization.

The last thing I'll say, and we may touch on this with further questions, so I'll be brief. But clearly, Basel III represents an opportunity. And we'll work through what that is over the course of time. But our expectation is that, that would represent additional share repurchase opportunity in 2027.

Operator: Our next question is from Erika Najarian with UBS.

L. Erika Penala: I guess this is a 2-parter. Zach, maybe if you could just further unpack the incremental cost actions. I heard you loud and clear that you're -- you would always modulate the expense outlook to reflect the revenue environment. But I'm wondering if sort of what the cost savings that you identified incrementally are. And to that end, Steve, we're hearing from some of your smaller peers that they have been able to hire away Cadence producers and talked about a culture clash. And obviously, those are your rivals. So I wanted to hear from you yourself in terms of the retention.

Zachary Wasserman: Great questions, Erika. I'll take the first one, and then we'll pass it over to Brant to take the second one. So in terms of cost efficiencies, look, a couple of things I'd say. One is, and I noted you highlighted in your question, but we really are genuinely very committed to this management of positive operating leverage, delivery of the efficiency ratio improvements that we've talked about for the fourth quarter and into 2027 and continuing this approach of very rigorous, disciplined reengineering of our baseline costs. We've taken out more than 1% of the cost base each year for 6 years in a row.

This will be the seventh consecutive year of doing that, but also reinvesting significantly into the business. And so I would characterize what we're doing now is very much tuning. We're bringing the growth of expenses down to the low end of the range. And that's inclusive, by the way, of incremental expenses that will come from higher fee revenues. The baseline kind of tuning action that we did for expenses was about $50 million. And generally, what we look at when we do those kind of things is twofold. One, can we accelerate our efficiency programs? And frankly, we are. What we're seeing is very encouraging momentum, particularly in agentic process transformation.

And so we're leaning into that, and we'll see incremental benefit here. The second thing is looking at our overall investment program and seeing where there are valuable but slightly longer payback, maybe less critical investments that we can rephase. And so that's really the approach. Again, pretty marginal in the grand scheme of our overall expense growth this year, but important for us to demonstrate that discipline, and that's the actions we're taking. We don't believe it has any substantive impact on our growth this year or expectations for next year. I'll stop there and turn it over to Brant to address the other question.

Brantley Standridge: Erika, this is Brant. Thank you for the question on talent. First of all, we operate today in a number of markets that are very competitive from a talent perspective. And when you think about a partnership like with Cadence, turnover is something that we expect and plan at some level. And in some cases, it's initiated by us. I would share that overall retention remains very, very strong. We have been successful at retaining leadership, and that's translated to the teams. Our leaders on the ground and our leadership has been very focused from the beginning on communicating and delivering an outstanding colleague value proposition.

And it's focused on very fast decisions on talent and/or early on support as we go through the process and providing those bankers with even more capability to serve their customers. I would also note that we've been successful in hiring new talent to support these teams. And you may have saw this week, we made some pretty significant announcements in both Austin and Dallas that support that effort. We feel very good about where we are with talent and our opportunities going forward.

Stephen Steinour: This is Steve. I'll comment over the top, Erika, and maybe pick a little bit up on Jon's question. We're in a position now where we can -- we've got clear line of sight to full expense synergies. Revenue synergies are off to a very good start. These are calibration moves, at least the way we think about it and very, very confident in our ability to get to our 2027 run rate. So we're throwing off a lot of capital at these return levels, and they'll support the buyback complemented with the new capital regs. In the context of the cost actions, we've always said as we see the situation requiring some level of adjustment, we'll adjust.

We're -- while our customers are generally in the same position they were 90 days ago in terms of confidence and activities this year, loan growth has been good. There is increasing concern about the impact of inflation and the consequence of what's going on in the Middle East. So we're just trying to be a little more cautious, get ahead of it, stay ahead of it. And we think these are prudent actions in a variety of ways. In terms of our colleagues, we have great colleagues that have joined us from Veritex and Cadence. And some of the businesses that a couple of these groups have been doing are not really in line with our credit philosophy.

And so there's an adjustment. And if -- and so we're not going to compromise on our credit views. And so that creates a little bit of a friction for some colleagues. It's going to result in us being positioned where we want to be over time with the portfolios as a whole. And these are marginal areas in terms of the adjustments overall. And we have a tremendous amount of hiring. We announced some of it this week. There's a fair amount more already in the pipeline. So more to come. We're going to be net investing. We are even more pleased and confident of the springboard that we characterize Texas as.

And the management team and I have been in Dallas and Houston for the last couple of weeks. We really are excited about what we're seeing there. So quite optimistic about our future. Thank you, both.

L. Erika Penala: And if I could just ask my second question. And given the stock reaction to begin, I just have to compound this. So first, Zach, could you give us more detail on what the potential RWA deflation is going to be under the revised standardized approach for Basel III Endgame? And just to compound this, I guess I'm scratching my head a little bit. The stock is underperforming the BKX and you essentially told us your earnings outlook is the same. You're still growthy, but you're continuing to balance growth and profitability. You gave us upside on buyback. You connected the Basel III opportunity to the buyback. So again, I'm sorry to compound this question.

What do you all think the market is not fully understanding about your story?

Zachary Wasserman: Thanks, Erika. And I'll note with humor that I think that was the third question, but I'll take it anyway because it's a great question. In terms of Basel III, obviously, the teams continue to kind of dive in and really analyze this. But from what we can see at this point, it's fairly constructive. And obviously, we're pleased that the proposal is out and the industry can kind of work through it and get to finality with the Federal Reserve here. The RWA delta that we see at this point under standardized approach is about 7.7%, to be precise, sort of in the range of 7.5% to 8% reduction in RWA.

That should represent approximately 80 basis points of reported CET1 benefit. The drivers of that are all the typical categories that you're likely seeing from many others, the mortgage book, the retail loans, commercial, industrial, et cetera. And so quite positive. Clearly, more needs to take place here before this is finalized before we have certainty of the implementation date, but very constructive. One thing I will highlight, and we've talked about this a lot, that we already have moved to an internal capital management framework that is inclusive of AOCI. And so whereas there will be a phase-in AOCI on a reported basis, that really won't affect the way we kind of think about capital, our capital management plan.

So this really is quite a net benefit for us. And presuming that the economy is in a sound position and the outlook continues to be good, our expectation is it would represent a pretty meaningful opportunity to increase capital distributions, both in the terms of -- in form of share repurchases and dividends and that sort of underlying the point I made to the question earlier. Look, in terms of how the market is valuing the company, a couple of things I would say. One is we, of course, are very, very frustrated that the fundamental exceptionally good performance of the company is not being represented in the valuation of the company.

With that being said, we also can only focus on what we can control. And for us, the delivery of what we talked about at our last conference over the next -- between 2025 and 2027, 30% earnings per share growth, an increase of 200 basis points of return on capital to a peer-leading level, a 53% efficiency, which will represent meaningful improvement and repositioning and continuing to position the franchise for very significant long-term growth. We think as those results are delivered and importantly, by the fourth quarter, when you really see the run rate of that, that, that will be so manifestly obvious that the valuation of the company can only recover from there.

Operator: Our next question is from Manan Gosalia with Morgan Stanley.

Manan Gosalia: Zach, on the NII guide, how much of this is coming from lower spreads on loans and higher deposit costs given that you're competing in basically highly competitive growth markets?

Zachary Wasserman: Yes. Thanks for the question, Manan. I'd say the revenue outlook is really a function of both the lower loan growth coming through as we discussed. And that will be kind of north -- at the middle of the range as opposed to we were tracking to the high end, frankly, before. And also modestly lower net interest margin. Probably what I've discussed is margin trending into the high 3.20s relative to the mid-3.30s we're discussing before.

That's, call it, 7 to 8 basis points lower, of which 5 basis points is just the kind of calculus based on higher -- holding higher cash balances, 2 to 3 bps being sort of a lower core NIM from a slightly higher deposit cost trajectory. Still expect to see deposit costs go down, to be clear, just not as rapidly and slightly lower asset yields as we optimize. So that's really the kind of the core part of that and the outcome is a function of both of those things. Brant, maybe might tap on to that in terms of what we're seeing in deposits.

Brantley Standridge: Yes. Manan, you mentioned deposit competition. Obviously, it's competitive, but we view it as rational, and we're used to competing. The Midwest is one of the most competitive regions from a deposit perspective, and Huntington has been successful for a number of years and in fact, this quarter. Our focus has been for many years and continues to be on driving primary customer household growth. And we've been able to successfully do that at a rate of 3% to 5% a year for many years. This puts us at the very top of the industry. That top quartile customer growth translates to very strong and leading deposit growth.

And with the growth initiatives and efforts in the new partnerships, we have a number of new levers that create opportunity for us. Our new markets and branch expansion in the Carolinas is turning to be quite successful. In fact, our first 7 branches now with less than a year, have $215 million in new deposits. We've just turned on digital in the South and have done so already in Texas. And in fact, just in the Veritex footprint in the first 2 months, deposit production is up 30% year-over-year.

We ran our first deposit growth campaign in the new Cadence footprint, and we're seeing year-over-year increase in production of 160% -- and in their commercial bank, we have a number of 2 new deposit verticals that are contributing significant growth and one very scaled deposit vertical that continues to grow. So it is competitive. We're watching it very, very closely, but we have a number of levers that allow us to continue to expand our deposit base with the foundation of growing new customers.

Manan Gosalia: Got it. That's great. And then as my follow-up, it's good to see that you're recalibrating the expenses based on the macro environment. I was wondering if you could unpack a little bit what flexibility you have on the expense side. And as you think about that $1.90 to $1.93 EPS for 2027, if some of these macro headwinds continue, what opportunity you have to continue to recalibrate the expenses?

Zachary Wasserman: Yes. Thanks, Manan. This is Zach. I'll take it. As we come into every year, we develop a pretty rigorous and clear expense contingency management plan so that if revenues outperform, we know where we'll manage and accelerate investments or if revenues are slightly lower, where we will modulate them. And that was -- we effectively just deployed that plan just now. And certainly, there are further increments of that plan that are possible. We have a very strong ability to pull the levers of the business from an expense perspective to manage through.

The question we will always ask ourselves, of course, is what's the best posture to ensure the long-term value creation plan, the long-term growth of the company. With that being said, our default would be to offset and to manage positive operating leverage. And the ways we would do that are very much indicative of what I said. There are generally ways that you can continue to allocate more resources to efficiency programs maybe than we had previously done and shift resources to that, and that would be the first area that we go. The second is really just dialing back kind of overall expenses, just hunting for opportunities in every area. And then the last is, is around investments.

And to the extent that the revenue diminution that one would see hypothetically is economic driven, then clearly, that's very prudent to pull back the pace of investments spending in that. And so those are the kind of the typical modus operandi. And the answer, we have quite a bit of flexibility to be able to do that. At this point, to be clear, we're not seeing that environment come through. And our expectations for this year are within percentage points of where they had been before. And the outlook for next year is likewise very much consistent to what we had planned before.

Stephen Steinour: Manan, we've done an extraordinary amount of investment in the last 3 years in the company and yet manage the core expenses quite dynamically. What we're talking about is just tuning the rate of investment at this stage. But we have multiple levels -- planned levels of reduction should -- at some point, there's going to be a downturn should that downturn occur. We don't think it's this year, not in the foreseeable future, but we're -- we have a recession readiness playbook, and that includes what we're going to do on the expense side when it occurs.

Operator: Our next question is from John Pancari with Evercore.

John Pancari: On the net interest income front on your updated guide, on the loan side, I know you noted the optimization impact. Can you give us a little bit of color on loan pricing and spreads? Has that impacted your outlook at all? And then on the cash at the Fed and that component of the updated margin expectation, what drove that change in the need of cash at the Fed? Wouldn't that have already been something that would have been baked into your expectation?

Zachary Wasserman: Thanks, John. I'll address that. So in terms of loan optimization and spreads, as I noted, I think a little earlier, not seeing any significant spread movements. I think in -- for really high-quality commercial borrowers in competitive markets, we're seeing some modest spread compression. I'd characterize it on the range of between 5 and 15 basis points, but really not overly significant. And as we really look at forward pipelines, there isn't an expectation of further changes from here. And so clearly, I think we and the whole industry is really driving for loan growth, carefully calibrating deposit growth to match that, being very judicious about marginal spreads. The environment looks quite rational.

I would also call it predictable, which is enabling us to really kind of calibrate here effectively, we believe. And so that's what we're seeing on the ground. In terms of the cash, look, I think -- so no, that level of cash had not been included in our prior plan, and we increased cash levels. And therefore, it's a modest change, again, a neutral revenue change, so not anything that economically really is impactful at all. And look, I would encourage you to consider that as just another example of Huntington with very discipline, ensuring that we're always in a position of strength. Liquidity, we know, is a really critical risk pillar.

It's the one that could move the fastest. We genuinely have no concern whatsoever about our own liquidity or our customers' confidence in us. With that being said, the environment could change quickly, and we want to be -- ensure that we're always in that incredibly strong position of strength. I'd lastly just highlight that unmodified LCR of 118% is one of the highest in the industry, let alone for large banks. And so this is just more of that strength.

Stephen Steinour: And John, the Middle East issues are what drove us to that decision.

John Pancari: Got it. All right. And then secondly, on the capital front, I appreciate the priorities that you mentioned in your commentary earlier, and I appreciate the buyback color. I guess, Steve, if you could just maybe update us on your thoughts around potential incremental M&A interest. Obviously, you are very busy integrating the 2 deals. But can you update us on how you're thinking about potential incremental opportunities that may come around just given the regulatory backdrop? And if you do have interest, how can we think about the size of a potential deal on the whole bank side, if there was something you would pursue?

Stephen Steinour: John, I was waiting for that question. Thank you for it. Our stance hasn't changed. We're consistent on this issue. The primary focus for us is driving organic growth. We are really, really pleased with what we're seeing develop, but it's early in Texas and the South. And so we are spending a lot of time in those markets. The underlying franchise, the historic core franchise is performing exceptionally well. So there was a question of whether we could do 2 of these partnerships and integrate them and drive the core. We're answering that question, I think, very, very strongly. We're going to continue to focus on the core. There's not a reason to change our focus.

We've always said if we can't drive the core, we will not pursue inorganic opportunities, and that hasn't changed. In terms of scale, I don't see us doing anything big. You look at a company that's going to be somewhere around $300 billion. And if it's 5%, 10%, maybe someday, perhaps, but nothing imminent. And we can grow at the low -- we can grow at that 5% level just driving the core, and that's the focus. We're going to get to those 2027 returns and deliver the goods, and that's our priority.

Operator: Our next question is from Ken Usdin with Autonomous Research.

Unknown Analyst: This is [ Ben Raisbeck ] on in place of Ken. I wanted to ask on fee income. Can you just walk through the raised expectations for the fee income guide and what drove some of that better performance in payments, wealth and capital markets? And then like what types of growth rates should we expect out of these businesses on a go-forward basis once the acquisitions are fully integrated? And then did you include any revenue synergies in the fee income outlook?

Zachary Wasserman: Thanks, Ben. I counted 3 questions in there, but I'll address them all. They're all on the topic of fees, so they're fair game. Look, just as I said in some of the prepared remarks, really, really strong fee performance in the quarter. And effectively, what you're seeing is us pull that through and just continue to forecast the really exceptional performance we're seeing right now, which we have a lot of confidence in. Every one of our businesses is exceeding the plan. So payments is doing exceptionally well. Wealth continues to grow just really, really sustainably with customer acquisition, with asset gathering and of course, capital markets.

We just -- I really -- I personally want to congratulate our capital markets team on an absolutely phenomenal quarter, both organically, 60% year-on-year growth, but also the welcoming of TM Capital and Janney, and we're thrilled to have our new colleagues contributing meaningfully as well. And I would say that the broad preponderance of other fees continues to perform pretty well also. And loan and deposit fees, which are clearly calibrated to the activity we've got going on in our commercial lending primarily are really growing well also. So what you saw us do in terms of an increase in the guidance is really a function of those things continuing.

I will say we are very encouraged by the early progress on revenue synergies. And we've discussed in a mid-quarter conference this year that we'd expect somewhere between $50 million and $75 million of revenue synergies in our plan for this year, although that was largely already in our guidance. So I wouldn't characterize the increase as really being driven by that. But certainly, we are expecting to see that and already starting to see meaningful progress in cap markets and payments, and I think wealth coming alongside that over time also. So really good. As you think about the long term, and I'd direct you back to a couple of things.

One, in our Investor Day in 2025, we talked about high single-digit fee growth, growing faster than the balance sheet generally, growing as a percentage of the revenue base of the company and that the 3 major power alleys for fee growth growing in the double digits. That continues to be our general long-term assumption. However, I will say that over the next couple of years, I'd expect even faster growth than that. And that's really driven by the revenue synergies, which are weighted heavily toward fee revenues. I might...

Brantley Standridge: Ben, this is Brant. Just to add to Zach's comments. First of all, from a revenue synergy perspective, the 3 areas, cap markets, payments and wealth is the place we're seeing a lot of significant early wins. In some cases, it's because there's new product capability that we offer in either payments or cap markets that were not offered for Cadence and Veritex customers in the past, and that creates an opportunity. And in some cases, the scale of those is much greater. For example, in the wealth business, we now have across the South and across Texas, access to a much larger group of advisers that can serve even more of the customers.

In the wealth business specifically, we've just in the last month announced a major platform upgrade. In fact, we are upgrading both of our wealth platforms that really make us best-in-class. We have seen over the course of the last year, one, AUM growth that's north of 13%. Now the market has helped, but net flows have actually doubled year-over-year. So we're seeing very strong growth in the wealth business. Early results from a payments perspective, especially as it relates to Cadence and Veritex have been very, very strong. And Zach mentioned earlier, the record quarter from a capital markets perspective. So we feel great about the long-term trajectory of those 3 businesses.

They're places that we're investing, and they're absolutely at the center of our revenue synergy opportunity and springboard that we have with the Veritex and Cadence partnership.

Stephen Steinour: I see, Ben, you've taken advantage of Erika's precedence. Thank you for the questions.

Operator: Our next question is from David Chiaverini with Jefferies.

Brian Violino: This is Brian Violino on for Dave. Just a follow-up on the revenue synergy discussion from the prior question. I think you talked about reinvesting a portion of those synergies back into the business. Is that still the plan? And I guess, could you talk about which areas you're looking to grow with those synergy dollars?

Brantley Standridge: Brian, I'll take that question. Yes, we do have reinvestment. That's one of the advantages of these partnerships is our ability to be able to do that. I would mention a couple of areas. One is in the form of bankers and teams. And we made an announcement this week where we've expanded our middle market presence in Austin and also adding to regional banking and middle market banking in Texas. We will be adding more capabilities across the footprint with more teams. So that's one example of how we're reinvesting back. Another example is digital. We've been able to launch digital now in Texas beginning of this year.

Cadence, the Southern footprint, we've been able to launch just this month. And this will give us the ability to substantially upgrade and reimagine, reengineer the digital capabilities that we offer customers today. We have leading capabilities. We intend to make them even better. So those would be 2 very large examples of things that we will do to invest back in the business. We're going to continue to invest in our payments business and ensure that we have world-class products and capabilities to serve the growing commercial and regional bank that we have within the company.

And then lastly, I just mentioned earlier the major platform upgrades that we're doing in the wealth business to continue to support its growth. Those would be some of the examples of things that we're doing to invest back in the business.

Operator: Our next question is from Chris McGratty with KBW.

Sean Culhane: This is Sean Culhane on for Chris. Really appreciate the color you guys have given so far this morning. But just a quick one on credit and underwriting and reserve expectations from here. Saw you reiterated the 25% to 35% NCO guide that's kept your reserve comfortably above peers. But is there any industries you guys are watching or anything in terms of how we should think about the rest of the year?

Brendan Lawlor: Thanks, Sean, for the question. This is Brendan. I'll take that. You noted the strong credit quarter that we've had and the peer -- the top quartile peer reserve that we have as well. And I think that positions us for the future. As we look out over the horizon, one of the areas that we've talked about being a little bit more measured in is commercial real estate and particularly on the construction side. And that's an area that, over time, we will reduce our exposure to, but it will be in an organic fashion over the next 2-plus years. So it's a place we're watching. We're always vigilant on the entire portfolio.

But we feel good about our positioning, and this quarter is just another example of that.

Stephen Steinour: Thank you very much. And let me conclude with 3 key thoughts. First, we continue to have tremendous organic growth momentum across our franchise. This is evident in our strong core loan and deposit growth and in the outstanding contributions from our strategic value-added fee services, payments, wealth management and capital markets, which are all contributing meaningfully to the results. And second, our integration activities are fully on track. Veritex is fully integrated and the Cadence systems migration in June marks the final major milestone in that process.

So we're focused on delivering the cost synergies from these partnerships, which we expect to accelerate in the third quarter and be fully run rated into our earnings power in the fourth quarter. Executing against these commitments is a key priority for us ahead of other strategic actions. And third, we are firmly on track to deliver our key financial targets. We continue to see a clear path to our 2027 EPS target of $1.90 to $1.93, driven by organic revenue growth, disciplined expense management and realization of the cost and revenue synergies from these partnerships. Fourth quarter of this year will provide a clear view of the earnings power of our go-forward franchise.

We've got strong momentum, a clear plan and a team that knows how to execute, and we are performing at a very high level. So finally, let me say thank you to the more than 25,000 colleagues for everything you do to serve our customers and strengthen the franchise every day. Thank you all for your interest in Huntington. Have a great day.

Operator: This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you again for your participation.