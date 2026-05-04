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Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 8 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Chief Executive Officer — Seth Yon

Chief Financial Officer — Elizabeth Taylor

TAKEAWAYS

Net Revenue -- $103.1 million for 2025, representing 19% year-over-year growth and marking the company’s first time surpassing $100 million.

-- $103.1 million for 2025, representing 19% year-over-year growth and marking the company’s first time surpassing $100 million. Q4 Net Revenue -- $27.5 million, up 5% year over year; excluding $1.8 million in prior-year BIASURGE sales from hurricane disruption, growth was 13%.

-- $27.5 million, up 5% year over year; excluding $1.8 million in prior-year BIASURGE sales from hurricane disruption, growth was 13%. Gross Margin -- 93% for both the year and Q4, with Q4 up approximately 175 basis points driven by product mix and lower manufacturing costs.

-- 93% for both the year and Q4, with Q4 up approximately 175 basis points driven by product mix and lower manufacturing costs. Gross Profit (Q4) -- $25.7 million, reflecting a $1.6 million (7%) increase over the prior year quarter.

-- $25.7 million, reflecting a $1.6 million (7%) increase over the prior year quarter. Operating Expenses (Q4) -- $24.6 million, up $2.8 million (13%) due to a $1.8 million noncash IP impairment and a $1.2 million rise in R&D expense.

-- $24.6 million, up $2.8 million (13%) due to a $1.8 million noncash IP impairment and a $1.2 million rise in R&D expense. Operating Income (Q4) -- $1.1 million; excluding the $1.8 million impairment, operating income was $2.9 million, a 28% increase.

-- $1.1 million; excluding the $1.8 million impairment, operating income was $2.9 million, a 28% increase. Other Expense (Q4) -- $2.2 million, up from $1.3 million, primarily because of increased interest on the CRG term loan and higher losses from equity investments.

-- $2.2 million, up from $1.3 million, primarily because of increased interest on the CRG term loan and higher losses from equity investments. Net Loss from Continuing Operations (Q4) -- $1.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, versus net income of $0.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the prior year.

-- $1.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, versus net income of $0.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (Q4) -- $4.7 million, compared to $4.1 million previously.

-- $4.7 million, compared to $4.1 million previously. Cash Provided by Operations -- $6.8 million for FY2025, compared to $24,000 used in 2024; includes approximately $9 million of THP-related cash outflows.

-- $6.8 million for FY2025, compared to $24,000 used in 2024; includes approximately $9 million of THP-related cash outflows. Cash and Debt (Year-End) -- $16.6 million in cash and $46 million in long-term debt at December 31, 2025.

-- $16.6 million in cash and $46 million in long-term debt at December 31, 2025. Distributor Network Growth -- Over 450 contracted distributors at 2025 year-end, up from over 350 a year earlier.

-- Over 450 contracted distributors at 2025 year-end, up from over 350 a year earlier. Facility Customer Base -- Products sold into over 1,450 healthcare facilities by year-end, compared to over 1,300 last year; products approved or contracted at over 4,000 facilities.

-- Products sold into over 1,450 healthcare facilities by year-end, compared to over 1,300 last year; products approved or contracted at over 4,000 facilities. Surgeon User Growth -- Year-over-year increase in surgeon customer base across traditional and new surgical specialties.

-- Year-over-year increase in surgeon customer base across traditional and new surgical specialties. THP Segment Wind-Down -- Discontinued operations substantially complete by year-end; cash use in second half 2025 totaled $5.3 million (below prior guidance).

-- Discontinued operations substantially complete by year-end; cash use in second half 2025 totaled $5.3 million (below prior guidance). Vizient Contract for BIASURGE -- BIASURGE awarded an Innovative Technology contract, effective January 1, 2026, granting access to approximately 1,800 facilities via Vizient’s GPO network.

-- BIASURGE awarded an Innovative Technology contract, effective January 1, 2026, granting access to approximately 1,800 facilities via Vizient’s GPO network. Clinical Evidence -- BIASURGE demonstrated high antimicrobial efficacy and low cytotoxicity in peer-reviewed comparative studies, while ALLOCYTE Plus showed sustained neurological and clinical improvement with no adverse events across 10 lumbar spinal fusion patients.

-- BIASURGE demonstrated high antimicrobial efficacy and low cytotoxicity in peer-reviewed comparative studies, while ALLOCYTE Plus showed sustained neurological and clinical improvement with no adverse events across 10 lumbar spinal fusion patients. Intellectual Property -- Converted 11 provisional patents into nonprovisional filings in 2025, submitted 3 additional provisional patents, and filed corresponding U.S. and PCT applications for international coverage.

-- Converted 11 provisional patents into nonprovisional filings in 2025, submitted 3 additional provisional patents, and filed corresponding U.S. and PCT applications for international coverage. OsStic Launch Timeline -- Remains on track for U.S. commercial introduction of OsStic synthetic injectable bone bio-adhesive in Q1 2027, with preclinical testing showing 40x bond strength over traditional bone cement.

-- Remains on track for U.S. commercial introduction of OsStic synthetic injectable bone bio-adhesive in Q1 2027, with preclinical testing showing 40x bond strength over traditional bone cement. Full-Year 2026 Guidance -- Net revenue expected to range from $116 million to $121 million (13%-17% growth); Q1 2026 net revenue projected at $26.7 million to $27.2 million (14%-16% year-over-year growth).

-- Net revenue expected to range from $116 million to $121 million (13%-17% growth); Q1 2026 net revenue projected at $26.7 million to $27.2 million (14%-16% year-over-year growth). Sales Team Investments -- Targeted expansion planned for field sales representatives and R&D spending in 2026 to support scalable growth.

-- Targeted expansion planned for field sales representatives and R&D spending in 2026 to support scalable growth. Balance Sheet Position -- Company stated it is “comfortable” with liquidity position based on year-end cash and expected cash flows.

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RISKS

Fourth quarter net loss from continuing operations was $1.1 million versus a profit last year, with profitability negatively impacted by higher other expenses and a $1.8 million noncash IP impairment charge.

Annual long-term debt increased to $46 million from $30.7 million, with interest and related fees raising other expenses year over year.

Operating expenses rose 13% in Q4, largely due to increased R&D investment and the one-time impairment. This may signal elevated short-term spend relative to operating income.

SUMMARY

Sanara MedTech (SMTI 3.75%) reported record net revenue for 2025, achieving $103.1 million driven by a substantial year-over-year increase and further expansion of its distributor and facility customer base. Liquidity was strengthened through improved cash flow from operations, despite one-time cash outflows related to the completed wind-down of discontinued THP operations. Notable commercial milestones included a Vizient GPO contract for BIASURGE, effective at the start of 2026, and robust progress in intellectual property and clinical evidence supporting the anchor product portfolio. Management reaffirmed double-digit net revenue growth guidance for 2026 and confirmed strategic investments in sales infrastructure, research, and development to maintain growth and operational focus as a pure-play surgical products company.

Gross margin achieved 93% for the full year 2025, reflecting the impact of product mix and manufacturing efficiencies.

The commercial launch of OsStic is targeted for Q1 2027, supported by preclinical data showing material bond advantages over incumbent bone cements.

Management stated, “we don't have reimbursement risk” for main surgical products, clarifying supply-cost status within hospital DRGs as a competitive positioning advantage.

Facility and surgeon penetration levels remain relatively low relative to contracted market opportunity, indicating untapped potential for core products within existing client relationships.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

DRG ("Diagnosis-Related Group") : A hospital payment classification system in which products coded as supply costs are not subject to separate reimbursement risk.

: A hospital payment classification system in which products coded as supply costs are not subject to separate reimbursement risk. Vizient : The largest group purchasing organization (GPO) in the U.S. healthcare sector, providing centralized contracting and supply chain solutions.

: The largest group purchasing organization (GPO) in the U.S. healthcare sector, providing centralized contracting and supply chain solutions. BIASURGE : A proprietary no-rinse antimicrobial surgical irrigation solution developed by Sanara MedTech.

: A proprietary no-rinse antimicrobial surgical irrigation solution developed by Sanara MedTech. OsStic : Sanara/Biomimetic’s synthetic injectable bone bio-adhesive product, pending FDA approval.

: Sanara/Biomimetic’s synthetic injectable bone bio-adhesive product, pending FDA approval. THP (Tissue Health Plus) : A now-discontinued business segment previously operated by Sanara MedTech, classified as "discontinued operations" in financial reporting.

: A now-discontinued business segment previously operated by Sanara MedTech, classified as "discontinued operations" in financial reporting. PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) application: An international patent filing mechanism to protect intellectual property globally during the evaluation process.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Seth Yon: Thanks, operator, and welcome, everyone, to our fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings call. Let me outline the agenda for today's call. I'll begin by reviewing several key financial accomplishments for the full year 2025. I'll then discuss our fourth quarter net revenue performance as well as our commercial execution across the three key initiatives, our commercial strategy. After this, I'll provide an update on a few other select areas of operational progress in the quarter. Elizabeth will cover our fourth quarter financial results in further detail and review our full year net revenue guidance for 2026, which we reaffirmed in our earnings release today.

I'll then conclude our remarks with some thoughts on our positioning as we enter 2026, our strategic priorities for the year and our outlook before we open the call for questions. With that said, let's get started. Looking back at our financial performance for the full year 2025, I'd like to highlight several key accomplishments to demonstrate the significant progress we've made as an organization. First, we exceeded $100 million of net revenue for the first time in our company's history. Specifically, we generated $103.1 million of net revenue for the full year 2025, representing growth of 19% year-over-year.

Importantly, we accomplished this impressive performance while maintaining the size of our field sales team with 40 representatives at the end of 2025. Our field sales headcount at the end of 2025 was essentially unchanged compared to the end of 2024, 2023 and 2022. Our performance demonstrates the strength of our hybrid commercial model, which includes both field sales reps and a growing network of independent distributor partners. Together, they raise awareness of our products and educate prospective surgeon customers on their benefits and clinical applications. Second, we drove significant improvements in our profitability profile on a year-over-year basis.

Specifically, we expanded our gross margins by approximately 200 basis points to 93% for the full year 2025 and demonstrated notable operating leverage. We ultimately achieved a $1.5 million or 80% reduction in net loss from continuing operations and a $7.9 million or 86% improvement in adjusted EBITDA, resulting in $17 million for the full year 2025. Third, this performance, coupled with improvements in our working capital management, ultimately enabled us to generate $6.8 million of cash provided by operations for the full year 2025. This compares to $24,000 of cash used in operations for the full year 2024.

In short, our financial results in 2025 reflect the fundamental strength of our surgical business and support our recent strategic decision to focus our resources and capabilities on the surgical market. Turning to an overview of our fourth quarter net revenue performance. Our team delivered solid commercial execution in the fourth quarter, generating net revenue of $27.5 million, representing growth of 5% year-over-year. Our net revenue growth was largely driven by sales of soft tissue products with modest contributions from sales of our bone fusion products as well. As a reminder, our net revenue in the fourth quarter 2024 benefited from approximately $1.8 million of BIASURGE sales due to the industry disruption caused by Hurricane Helene.

Excluding the $1.8 million of BIASURGE sales related to this dynamic, our net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 13% year-over-year. Importantly, our fourth quarter net revenue performance came in at the high end of both the preliminary range that we provided in our press release on January 23, 2026, as well as the expectations we shared on our third quarter's earnings call in November 2025. With these results as our backdrop, I'll now share on our commercial execution. In 2025, our team continued to drive momentum across the three key initiatives of our commercial strategy, which represents important drivers of our growth.

As a reminder, these three initiatives are: one, strengthening our relationships with independent distributors; two, selling into new health care facilities; and three, expanding the existing health care facilities we serve. I'll now share updates on our progress across each of these initiatives, beginning with our relationship development with independent distributors. In 2025, we significantly grew our network of distributor partners. Specifically, we ended 2025 with over 450 contracted distributors compared to over 350 at the end of 2024. Given the significant progress we've made in expanding the size of our distributor network, our team has also focused increasingly on optimizing our distributor relationships.

We are doing this by onboarding newly contracted distributors, training their sales representatives and partnering with them to educate prospective surgeon customers about the clinical benefits of our products. Our partnership approach to engaging and working with our distributor remains our core component of our commercial philosophy. We believe it's one of the items that differentiates Sanara in the market and provides important advantages for our organization going forward. Turning to our second commercial initiative, adding new facility customers. We continue to leverage our network of distributor partners to begin selling into new health care facilities where our products have been contracted or approved.

I'm pleased to report that we achieved our stated target, which we initially provided on our first quarter earnings call in May 2025 of selling into over 1,450 health care facilities by the end of 2025. This compares to over 1,300 facilities in 2024. We continue to see significant runway to add new health care facility customers to our base over the coming years as our products were contracted or approved for sale in over 4,000 facilities at year-end. With respect to the third initiative I mentioned, penetrating our existing facility customers, we continue to drive adoption of our products by adding new surgeon users within the health care facilities we currently serve.

In both the fourth quarter and full year 2025, we realized strong year-over-year growth in the size of our surgeon customer base. We continue to add new surgeon users ranging across a variety of specialties, including our traditional focus of spine and orthopedics as well as general, plastic and vascular surgery. Despite our progress in 2025, our surgeon penetration within the over 1,450 health care facilities we serve remains relatively low. With that in mind, we believe that the opportunity to go deeper within these existing facilities remains perhaps our largest untapped opportunity for future growth.

In summary, our progress across each of the key commercial initiatives leaves us well positioned as we enter 2026 with multiple levers to drive continued growth in the surgical market. In addition to our commercial execution, the broader Sanara team made significant progress during the fourth quarter with respect to multiple areas of our strategy. I'd like to take a minute to highlight several important operational accomplishments. During the quarter, we continued to wind down the operations of Tissue Health Plus or the THP segment following our decision to cease operations, which we discussed in detail on our third quarter 2025 earnings call.

I'm pleased to report that the THP wind-down process was substantially complete at the end of 2025, consistent with our previously stated expectations. From a financial perspective, total cash use related to THP over the second half of 2025 was $5.3 million, below the $5.5 million to $6.5 million range we shared on our second quarter earnings call in August 2025. As a reminder, the operations of THP, which were previously reported as the THP segment are classified as discontinued operations for the three months and full years ending December 31, 2025, and 2024. And importantly, we continue to anticipate no material cash spend related to THP going forward.

With this in mind, we are entering into 2026 as a leaner, pure-play surgical company focused on continuing to bring innovative products to the operating room setting. In the fourth quarter, we also continued to support the future growth of our BIASURGE product by expanding into health care facility approvals. Most notably, we secured an innovative technology contract from Vizient. For those unfamiliar, Vizient is the largest group purchasing organization in the U.S. with an extensive client base of health care facility customers. Through Vizient's innovative technology program, Vizient works with councils led by hospital experts from its client base. These councils are tasked with evaluating products and assessing their potential to bring innovation to health care delivery.

Following evaluation, our BIASURGE product was awarded an Innovative Technology contract as it was deemed to offer unique qualities and a potential benefit over other products available in the market today. As a reminder, BIASURGE is a no-rinse irrigation solution that enables surgeons to cleanse wound bed more efficiently than with saline alone. It also provides broad-spectrum antimicrobial effectiveness, helping to reduce the risk of surgical site infections. Beginning January 1, 2026, BIASURGE is now available to Vizient's network of health care facility customers. We believe this contract provides approximately 1,800 health care facilities with access to BIASURGE at contracted pricing and prenegotiated terms.

All in all, it represents a significant opportunity to further expand BIASURGE customer base in 2026 in the coming years. In addition to these efforts, we continue to support our surgical product portfolio by expanding and enhancing our body of clinical evidence. Our products were featured in multiple peer-reviewed studies published during the first quarter. I'll take a moment to highlight two of them. A comparative peer-reviewed in vitro study featuring BIASURGE was published in the Journal of Arthroplasty. It evaluated the effectiveness of 9 commercially available irrigation solutions, including BIASURGE.

Specifically, it assessed their ability to prevent the formation of biofilm on orthopedic implant materials by two common types of bacteria that are notorious for causing severe antibiotic-resistant infections in surgical wounds. The researchers also evaluated the cytotoxicity of each irrigation solution to ensure the patient's safety. In this study, BIASURGE exhibited high antimicrobial efficacy and low cytotoxicity. It is identified as one of the two irrigation solutions that were most effective in preventing biofilm formation among the 9 products tested. Our ALLOCYTE Plus product was also featured in a long-term clinical study published in the Journal of Spine and Neurosurgery. This study evaluated the outcomes of lumbar spinal fusion that used ALLOCYTE Plus as a stand-alone graft substitute.

Ten patients were followed for 24 to 36 months, demonstrated successful solid bone healing within 6 months of receiving the operation. No adverse events, including complication, graft failures or revision surgeries were reported during the follow-up period. Importantly, these patients also demonstrated sustained improvements in both neurological and clinical outcomes as well. The study's findings support our position that ALLOCYTE Plus provides a safe, biologically active alternative to using traditional autogenous iliac crest bone grafts, which tend to be associated with the complications in donor site morbidity. Our R&D team also remains focused on expanding our IP portfolio to protect and advance our existing products.

As a reminder, in 2024, we submitted 11 provisional patent applications covering innovations in proprietary antimicrobial and hydrolyzed collagen technologies, including novel formulations, treatment applications and key component advancements. Over the course of 2025, our team converted these 11 provisional patent applications into nonprovisional filings, a major step forward in the progress towards securing approval while also submitting the corresponding U.S. and PCT applications for international protection. In addition to this progress, we submitted an additional three provisional patent applications that protect specific components and compositional aspects of our CellerateRX Surgical product. We look forward to continuing to expand the breadth of IP protection as well as our future product development efforts related to our surgical products.

Lastly, we continue to make progress in our efforts to expand our portfolio through our partnership with Biomimetic Innovations, or BMI, with the goal of bringing OsStic to the U.S. commercial market. As a reminder, during the first 9 months of 2025, BMI achieved all of the key product development, clinical, regulatory and medical education milestones outlined under our agreement. Based on our continued progress in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the initial months of 2026, I'm pleased to report that we remain on track to introduce the OsStic synthetic injectable bone bio-adhesive to the U.S. market in the first quarter of 2027.

Given its status as an FDA-designated breakthrough device, we believe OsStic will be the first synthetic injectable bone bio-adhesive available in the U.S. once it receives regulatory approval. In preclinical mechanical testing, OsStic demonstrated bonding to bone that was 40x stronger than traditional calcium phosphate bone cement. We expect OsStic to represent a new anchor product for our bone fusion portfolio and look forward to bringing this innovative technology to support the more than 100,000 periarticular fractures that occur in the U.S. each year. In summary, 2025 was a significant transition year for Sanara MedTech.

Perhaps most notably, Sanara transitioned to new leadership in both CEO and CFO roles to guide the next phase of our growth and development as an organization. As a company, we navigated the strategic realignment of our business to focus solely on the opportunities in the surgical market going forward. And in tandem, our team successfully executed our strategy in the surgical market, driving significant commercial, financial and operational progress across all major fronts. Our progress this past year is a credit to the remarkable team of individuals who work at Sanara MedTech.

It also reflects our team's commitment to advancing the treatment of surgical wounds for the benefit of all the constituents in the health care industry, including patients, surgeons and health care systems. With that said, I'll turn it over to Elizabeth to cover our fourth quarter 2025 financial results in greater detail and review our full year net revenue guidance for 2026.

Elizabeth Taylor: Thanks, Seth. I will begin by reiterating that the operations of THP, which were previously reported as the THP segment, have been classified as discontinued operations for the three months and full years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024. As such, unless noted otherwise, all commentary that follows is on a continuing operations basis. In our earnings press release issued today, we have included tables detailing our historical results of operations on a continuing operations basis in 2025, 2024 and 2023, which aligns with our reporting going forward. Given that Seth covered our net revenue results for the quarter, I'll begin with gross profit. All percentage changes referenced throughout my remarks compare to the prior year period, unless otherwise specified.

Fourth quarter gross profit increased $1.6 million or 7% to $25.7 million. Fourth quarter gross margin increased approximately 175 basis points to 93% of net revenue, driven primarily by sales of soft tissue repair products and lower manufacturing costs related to CellerateRx Surgical. Fourth quarter operating expenses increased $2.8 million or 13% to $24.6 million.

The change in operating expenses was driven by a noncash impairment charge of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, which was related to a write-down of certain IP assets in connection with our strategic shift to focus on products in the surgical market and a $1.2 million increase in research and development expenses, which was primarily due to product enhancement initiatives associated with our soft tissue repair products. Operating income for the fourth quarter was $1.1 million compared to $2.3 million last year. Excluding the aforementioned $1.8 million noncash impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2025, our operating income increased $0.6 million or 28% to $2.9 million.

Other expense for the fourth quarter was $2.2 million compared to $1.3 million last year. The increase in other expense was primarily due to higher interest expense and fees related to our CRG term loan as well as higher share of losses from equity method investments. Net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter was $1.1 million or $0.13 per diluted share compared to net income from continuing operations of $0.9 million or $0.10 per diluted share last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $4.7 million compared to $4.1 million last year. Turning to the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2025, we had $16.6 million of cash and $46 million of long-term debt.

This compares to $15.9 million of cash and $30.7 million of long-term debt as of December 31, 2024. For the full year 2025, we were pleased to generate $6.8 million of cash provided by operating activities compared to $24,000 of cash used in operating activities in the full year 2024. The increase in cash from operating activities was driven in part by the reduction in net loss from continuing operations and improvements in working capital efficiency compared to the prior year. Importantly, we estimate that $6.8 million of cash generated from operating activities in the full year 2025 was inclusive of approximately $9 million of cash used in operating activities related to THP.

As Seth mentioned, we continue to anticipate no material cash spend related to THP going forward. Turning to our net revenue guidance for the full year 2026, which we introduced via press release in January and reaffirmed in our earnings release today, we continue to expect full year 2026 net revenue to range from $116 million to $121 million, representing growth of approximately 13% to 17% compared to net revenue of $103.1 million for the full year 2025. Lastly, we would like to share a few additional considerations for modeling purposes.

With respect to operating expenses, as Seth will discuss further, in connection with our enhanced focus as an organization on the surgical market, we are investing in our field sales team and R&D initiatives to lay the foundation for strong, sustainable growth in 2026 and the coming years. With $16.6 million of cash at December 31, 2025, combined with our expected cash flows from operations, we are comfortable with our balance sheet liquidity in 2026. From a modeling perspective, as a reminder, we typically pay employee commissions and annual bonuses in the first quarter of our fiscal year, requiring a higher outlay of cash.

Lastly, given the proximity to the end of the first quarter and for avoidance of doubt, we would like to provide additional transparency regarding our expectations for the first quarter net revenue results. Specifically, we expect net revenue of approximately $26.7 million to $27.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, representing growth of approximately 14% to 16% year-over-year. With that, I will now turn it back to Seth for closing remarks.

Seth Yon: Thanks, Elizabeth. Sanara MedTech is providing full year net revenue guidance in 2026 for the first time in our company's history. The decision to introduce net revenue guidance was made as a part of our commitment to provide increased transparency regarding our anticipated future performance. It reflects the significant scale we have achieved as a company in recent years as well as the evolution and development of our organization across multiple fronts. As Elizabeth mentioned, we are reaffirming our full year net revenue guidance today, which reflects growth of 13% to 17% in 2026. We look forward to delivering growth within this range and providing updates on our progress throughout the year.

Before opening the call for questions, I'd like to share some closing thoughts on our positioning and strategic priorities as we enter 2026. In short, we like how we're positioned heading into this year. We are entering 2026 as a focused pure-play surgical company dedicated exclusively to the operating room setting with three anchor products, two currently in the market, CellerateRx Surgical and BIASURGE and one in our pipeline, OsStic. Our anchor products possess differentiated capabilities that enable them to satisfy clear clinical needs in the treatment of surgical wounds. They are not subject to reimbursement risk, and they collectively address a multibillion-dollar annual opportunity in the surgical market.

To effectively capitalize on this opportunity, we've developed an effective time-tested commercial team, model and strategy that has enabled us to achieve significant commercial scale and momentum. And based on our historically strong margin profile and balance sheet condition as of December 31, 2025, we believe we have the resources necessary to achieve our primary strategic and financial objectives this year through focused execution and disciplined capital allocation. In terms of our strategic priorities for 2026, we are focused on the following three items: First, continuing to penetrate the surgical wound market by executing our commercial strategy with our existing products.

Specifically, we remain focused on driving further progress in developing our distributor network, expanding our facility customer base and adding new surgeon users within the facilities we currently serve. These three initiatives have been the foundation of our commercial success in recent years, and we see substantial runway for continued growth across each of them as we move through 2026 and beyond. Second, pursuing targeted investments in our business to support our growth in 2026 and future years. Stepping back, given Sanara's broader scope of focus in prior years, the company historically pursued investments in opportunities outside of our core business in the surgical market. Going forward, we are committed to pursuing a focused approach as a pure-play surgical company.

With that commitment, we are intent on supporting our surgical product portfolio and commercial distribution network with investments that will protect and enhance our position in the surgical market and prove to be truly impactful over time. Specifically, we are investing in our surgical field sales team and R&D initiatives to lay the foundation for strong, sustainable growth. With respect to our field sales team, as I mentioned earlier, the size of our team has remained essentially consistent for multiple years with roughly 40 sales representatives. During the first quarter of 2026, we are making targeted investments to expand our sales rep coverage in key territories across the U.S.

We are currently focused on onboarding and training, and we expect these new reps to become increasingly productive as they develop over the balance of 2026. With respect to our R&D initiatives, we will continue our efforts to expand the portfolio of clinical evidence supporting our anchor products while bolstering our IP protection. In addition, we are investing in several longer-term product development initiatives with a focus on pursuing enhancements to strengthening our existing surgical portfolio and address the evolving needs of our customers. These investments are designed to deepen our competitive moat and ensure that we maintain our position as a leader in bringing innovative surgical products to the market.

Lastly, we are focused on bringing OsStic to market through our strategic partnership with BMI and preparing for U.S. commercialization in the first quarter of 2027. We believe OsStic represents a significant opportunity to expand our presence in the bone fusion market and provide surgeons with a truly differentiated solution for periarticular fracture repair. In conclusion, we are committed to focused execution and targeted capital allocation across these three strategic priorities in 2026. We believe our successful execution on these items will position us for strong, sustainable growth this year as well as cash generation and profitability in the years to come. I'd like to close by thanking the entire Sanara MedTech team for their exceptional work in 2025.

I'd also like to thank our shareholders and customers for their continued support and to those on today's call for their interest in Sanara MedTech. With that, operator, you may now open the call for questions.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] your first question for today is from Yi Chen with H.C. Wainwright.

Eduardo Martinez-Montes: This is Eduardo on for Yi. Congrats on all the progress in the year. I had a question on BIASURGE, following the Vizient contract effective January 1, how much of your growth in 2026 do you think is attributable to this new volume of GPO versus organic growth in existing accounts? And do you anticipate any other of these deals to materialize in 2026?

Seth Yon: This is Seth. So I'll answer that question. First of all, the Vizient contract was a really significant thing for us to accomplish and to get on to that contract. To our knowledge, we're the only [ wash ] to have done that. It will still take a little bit of time to go out and educate at the facility level. And so we haven't given guidance specific to a product in past, just talking more about soft tissue repair, which BIASURGE would fall to. So our team is working daily inside those 1,800 accounts to continue to get access into those accounts and bring that technology to life.

It was a major step forward for us as we think back to a soft launch in that product just a couple of years ago. You're doing that at a pretty slow pace, right? You have to do that one facility at a time. And now to have on contract 1,800-plus facilities, we think that gives us great runway to perform in 2026, but truly well beyond that as well.

Eduardo Martinez-Montes: Got it. And then if I could ask another one on CellerateRX growth. So with this new study and cost effectiveness, do you see any opportunity for -- what do you think the impact on growth and maybe reimbursement in terms of cost effectiveness? And do you expect any other studies for CellerateRX to come out during this next year that could also bolster?

Seth Yon: Yes. Well, first of all, we believe strongly in clinical evidence, specific to our anchor products, CellerateRX, BIASURGE and then soon to be OsStic as well once that commercializes. So we'll continue to put energy against that from all those different fronts, both scientifically, clinically and then economically. We feel really confident in that economic study that came out. We think that facilities will see great value in that as well to showcase a product that, again, is a supply cost inside the DRG. So I think it's really important to understand for everybody on this call, we don't have reimbursement risk with that product and won't into the future. That, again, is a supply cost.

So I think it only strengthens our relationships inside the hospital with the clinical evidence that we have specific to Cellerate and now the economic evidence to come alongside of that is really significant. So we think it has an impact for our numbers going forward as a result of all of that research that's been done.

Operator: We are currently seeing no remaining questions at this time. That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for your participation.