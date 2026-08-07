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Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Senior Director of Investor Relations - Christopher McGinnis

President and Chief Executive Officer - Thomas Tedford

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer - Deb O'Connor

TAKEAWAYS

Net Sales -- $415.1 million, reflecting a 5.1% increase driven by the EPOS acquisition and favorable foreign exchange.

-- $415.1 million, reflecting a 5.1% increase driven by the EPOS acquisition and favorable foreign exchange. Comparable Sales -- decreased 2.3% as growth in the Americas was offset by soft demand in the International segment and global technology peripherals.

-- decreased 2.3% as growth in the Americas was offset by soft demand in the International segment and global technology peripherals. Adjusted Diluted EPS -- $0.29, up from $0.28 in the prior-year period due to cost management and the integration of the EPOS acquisition.

-- $0.29, up from $0.28 in the prior-year period due to cost management and the integration of the EPOS acquisition. Adjusted Operating Income -- $48.1 million, an increase from $47.1 million as cost savings more than offset organic volume declines.

-- $48.1 million, an increase from $47.1 million as cost savings more than offset organic volume declines. Americas Segment Net Sales -- $262.9 million, up 5.8% behind strong back-to-school sell-in and growth in Mexico.

-- $262.9 million, up 5.8% behind strong back-to-school sell-in and growth in Mexico. International Segment Net Sales -- $152.2 million, an increase of 4% supported by a 10.8% sales contribution from EPOS.

-- $152.2 million, an increase of 4% supported by a 10.8% sales contribution from EPOS. EPOS Sales -- $22.4 million during the second quarter, which exceeded management's internal expectations for the integration period.

-- $22.4 million during the second quarter, which exceeded management's internal expectations for the integration period. Cost Reduction Savings -- $100 million targeted for the full year, with the company remaining on track to meet these productivity objectives.

-- $100 million targeted for the full year, with the company remaining on track to meet these productivity objectives. Adjusted Gross Profit -- $138 million, with a margin of 33.1% representing a 20-basis-point improvement from cost-saving initiatives.

-- $138 million, with a margin of 33.1% representing a 20-basis-point improvement from cost-saving initiatives. Americas Adjusted Operating Margin -- 21.2%, an increase of 380 basis points compared to the prior-year period which was impacted by tariff disruptions.

-- 21.2%, an increase of 380 basis points compared to the prior-year period which was impacted by tariff disruptions. Year-End Leverage Ratio Guidance -- 3.7 to 3.9x, representing a planned reduction from the current peak borrowing level of 4.3x.

-- 3.7 to 3.9x, representing a planned reduction from the current peak borrowing level of 4.3x. Full-Year Net Sales Outlook -- growth of 2% to 5%, an increase from the previous guidance range of flat to 3%.

-- growth of 2% to 5%, an increase from the previous guidance range of flat to 3%. Full-Year Adjusted EPS Guidance -- $0.87 to $0.91, raised from the prior range of $0.84 to $0.89 following first-half performance.

-- $0.87 to $0.91, raised from the prior range of $0.84 to $0.89 following first-half performance. Free Cash Flow Guidance -- $75 million to $85 million, supported by significant cash generation expected during the second half of the year.

-- $75 million to $85 million, supported by significant cash generation expected during the second half of the year. Q3 Sales Guidance -- down 1% to up 2%, reflecting a prudent outlook regarding global macroeconomic conditions.

-- down 1% to up 2%, reflecting a prudent outlook regarding global macroeconomic conditions. Q3 Adjusted EPS Guidance -- $0.17 to $0.21, as the company anticipates an adverse product and geographic mix.

-- $0.17 to $0.21, as the company anticipates an adverse product and geographic mix. EPOS Cost Synergies -- $15 million, which management expects to realize within 18 months of the acquisition closing date.

-- $15 million, which management expects to realize within 18 months of the acquisition closing date. Tariff Refund Claims -- $20 million expected for receipt in 2026 based on Phase 2 submissions, with an additional $5 million planned for 2027.

-- $20 million expected for receipt in 2026 based on Phase 2 submissions, with an additional $5 million planned for 2027. Capital Expenditures -- $15 million projected for the full year, focused on internal infrastructure and growth initiatives.

-- $15 million projected for the full year, focused on internal infrastructure and growth initiatives. Inventory Levels -- $327.6 million, with organic inventory levels declining while the EPOS acquisition added $14 million.

-- $327.6 million, with organic inventory levels declining while the EPOS acquisition added $14 million. Dividend Payments -- $13.8 million paid year-to-date, following the declaration of a $0.075 per share quarterly dividend.

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RISKS

Tedford stated, "industry trends worsened as global PC shipments declined," noting that computer accessory categories were directly impacted by lower hardware demand.

Tedford noted that "demand in Australia and EMEA was weaker than expected due to geopolitical and economic conditions," which led to purchasing hesitancy among customers.

O'Connor indicated the company anticipates "a lower gross profit and operating income margin compared to prior year due to higher inflationary costs and the fact that our pricing efforts will lag cost increases."

SUMMARY

Management at **ACCO Brands Corporation** (ACCO +0.00%) raised full-year sales and earnings guidance following a second quarter that exceeded internal projections. The company is currently executing a multiyear cost reduction program while integrating the EPOS acquisition to transition the portfolio toward higher-growth technology categories. Performance during the period was supported by strong seasonal placements in the North American back-to-school market and growth in Mexico, which mitigated soft demand in Brazil and specific International territories. Management reported that while near-term demand for technology peripherals is challenged by shifting enterprise investment toward artificial intelligence and lower global PC shipments, the company remains focused on long-term expansion in these categories.

President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Tedford noted that enterprise spend has slowed as customers "navigate a fairly dynamic AI environment that's taking up operating budgets that were probably initially focused on accessory spend."

The company completed a distribution system upgrade at its largest EMEA facility, which management stated had previously disrupted supply chain operations and customer deliveries.

EPOS integration has shifted from IT infrastructure and synergy realization toward identifying growth opportunities across the global platform.

In the gaming accessory category, Tedford stated he expects the fourth quarter release of Grand Theft Auto 6 "to drive positive sales momentum."

The Americas segment reported margin recovery as product sales and margins moved past the tariff-related disruptions that impacted the business a year ago.

The company reported it has no debt maturities until 2029 and finished the second quarter with $205 million available for borrowing under its revolver.

Management confirmed that back-to-school sell-through for its brands was in line with or better than planned during the first few weeks of the season.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

EPOS : A recently acquired high-end audio and video solutions brand primarily focused on the enterprise and gaming markets.

: A recently acquired high-end audio and video solutions brand primarily focused on the enterprise and gaming markets. EMEA : A geographic segment encompassing Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

: A geographic segment encompassing Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Technology Peripherals : External computer or gaming hardware devices, such as headsets, mice, and docking stations, that connect to a main system.

: External computer or gaming hardware devices, such as headsets, mice, and docking stations, that connect to a main system. Adjusted Results : Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude specific items like restructuring costs, amortization of intangibles, and one-time charges to reflect core operating performance.

: Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude specific items like restructuring costs, amortization of intangibles, and one-time charges to reflect core operating performance. Free Cash Flow: A measure of financial performance calculated as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to ACCO Brands Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand the conference over to Chris McGinnis, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Chris, please go ahead.

Christopher McGinnis: Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to ACCO Brands conference call to review our second quarter results. Speaking on the call today is Tom Tedford, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACCO Brands; and Deb O'Connor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Slides that accompany this call have been posted to the Investor Relations section of accobrands.com. When speaking about our results, we may refer to adjusted results. Adjusted results exclude amortization and restructuring costs, noncash goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, bargain purchase gain, unusual tax items and other nonrecurring items and include adjustments to reflect the estimated annual tax rate on quarterly earnings.

Schedules of adjusted results and other non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are in the earnings release and slides that accompany this call. Due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts, we do not reconcile our forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. Forward-looking statements made during the call are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management based on the information we have at the time the statements are made. Our forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and our actual results could differ materially. Please refer to our earnings release and SEC filings for an explanation of certain risk factors and assumptions.

Our forward-looking statements are made as of today, and we assume no obligation to update them going forward. Now I will turn the call over to Tom Tedford.

Thomas Tedford: Thank you, Chris. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for ACCO Brands second quarter earnings call. Last night, we reported second quarter results with sales and adjusted EPS exceeding our outlook. We are pleased with our first half performance, reflecting the results of our multiyear cost reduction program and our renewed focus on commercial excellence and strategic growth initiatives, including the recent acquisition of EPOS. Our work integrating EPOS is progressing as planned, and we are pleased with the results in the quarter. Based on the first half performance, we are raising our full year outlook for both sales and adjusted EPS while maintaining a prudent view of the second half of the year.

Our outlook reflects the seasonally adverse product and geographic mix in the back half of the year as well as an uncertain global operating environment. Deb will review the details of the drivers of our revised annual outlook. Second quarter consolidated sales grew 5%, ahead of our expectations, driven by strong performance in the Americas segment, solid contribution from the EPOS acquisition and favorable foreign exchange. In the Americas segment, sales benefited from strong back-to-school placements in North America and solid growth in Mexico. This more than offset weak industry demand in technology peripherals as well as soft demand in Brazil.

North America back-to-school is an important season for ACCO Brands and product sales and margins are recovering from the tariff disruption a year ago. Our focus on creative product solutions, strong supply chain support and compelling value for our consumers has been well received by our channel partners. In Latin America, sales were mixed with strong performance in Mexico, offset by weaker sales in Brazil due to a soft economy, which has created hesitancy in customer purchasing and an adverse product mix. Over the past several quarters, we have adjusted our product assortment, go-to-market strategies, sales incentive plans and pricing where appropriate to better align with consumer needs.

In the International segment, sales growth was driven by the EPOS acquisition and favorable foreign exchange. Demand in Australia and EMEA was weaker than expected due to geopolitical and economic conditions. EMEA sales were also negatively affected by a systems upgrade at our largest distribution center in Europe. That upgrade is now behind us with performance improving in June. Sales for technology peripherals were soft in the second quarter. The difficult demand environment for peripherals reflects cautious spending for end users due to elevated hardware costs, constrained memory chip availability, a soft console gaming market and shifts in enterprise investments to AI. We expect these trends to continue in the second half of the year.

In gaming accessories, second quarter comparisons were difficult due to last year's initial load-in of accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. We remain optimistic in our PowerA brand and believe we are well positioned to benefit when industry dynamics improve. We expect the fourth quarter release of Grand Theft Auto 6 to drive positive sales momentum in gaming accessories categories. In computer accessories, industry trends worsened as global PC shipments declined. Our computer accessory categories were directly impacted by lower hardware demand. EPOS integration remains on track with second quarter sales ahead of our expectations.

We continue to expect approximately $80 million in sales in 2026 and $15 million in cost synergies in 18 months from the closing date of the acquisition. While the near-term demand environment is challenging, the targeted technology peripheral categories in which we compete offer attractive long-term growth opportunities. We continue to execute our strategy to expand our global market shares and enhance our technology peripherals portfolio through organic and inorganic initiatives in these large and growing categories. Turning to cost optimization and productivity. We continue to manage costs well and expect to realize our targeted $100 million cost reductions this year. In summary, I am pleased with the second quarter results and the execution against our value-enhancing initiatives.

We are making meaningful progress on our strategy to transform ACCO Brands into a more focused, efficient and growth-oriented company. I will return to answer your questions. Now let me turn the call over to Deb.

Deborah OConnor: Thank you, Tom, and good morning, everyone. We were pleased to deliver second quarter sales and adjusted EPS above our outlook. Reported sales in the second quarter increased 5% and comparable sales were down 2%. Growth in the quarter was driven by the EPOS acquisition and favorable FX. Comparable sales reflect growth for back-to-school products in North America as well as strong performance in Mexico. This was partially offset by soft demand in Brazil and in technology peripherals. Our International segment experienced a weak quarter in most markets. Adjusted gross profit for the second quarter was $138 million, an increase of 6% with a margin rate of 33.1%, which was up 20 basis points.

The margin rate increase was mostly attributable to cost savings. Adjusted SG&A expense of $89 million is up compared to the prior year, but the increase is entirely due to the EPOS acquisition. We continue to have strong cost mitigation in place with savings more than offsetting cost inflation. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter was $48 million, up versus the prior year, reflecting cost savings, partially offset by fixed cost deleveraging due to organic volume declines. The integration of EPOS remains on track, and our full year outlook includes $80 million of 2026 sales.

As we previously mentioned, EPOS has a higher gross profit rate than our consolidated average, but we expect it to be neutral to adjusted EPS for the year. We remain on track to deliver the outlined $15 million in cost synergies within 18 months from the date of the acquisition. Before moving to the segment results, let me provide an update on the status of our tariff refunds. We recently submitted claims for $20 million of refunds related to Phase 2, which we expect to receive in 2026. We will submit an additional claim of $5 million expected to be received in 2027. Our actual results and our outlook does not assume any benefit from these 2 claims.

We are accounting for this benefit as a gain contingency, which delays our recording of the refund until receipt is assured. Let's turn to our segment results for the second quarter. In the Americas segment, sales were up 6% with comparable sales up 2%. We had good growth in Learning & Creative in both North America and Mexico, which was partially offset by softer demand in Brazil and in our core office and technology peripheral products. We now expect sales of back-to-school products to be up mid-single digits for the full season. The Americas adjusted operating income was $56 million in the second quarter, up approximately $13 million with the margin rate improving 380 basis points to 21.2%.

The margin rate improvement was driven by stronger volume and cost savings. Remember that prior year results were impacted by tariff-related disruption and the current year margin rate is comparable to the 2024 rate. In the International segment for the second quarter, sales were up 4% with comparable sales down approximately 9%. Demand in EMEA and Australia was soft due to purchasing hesitancy related to geopolitical and economic factors. In addition, the planned EMEA distribution system upgrade disrupted our supply chain and customer deliveries, which also negatively impacted sales. This disruption is behind us, and we saw improved performance in June. International adjusted operating income was $4 million with the margin rate at 2.4%, both down versus the prior year.

The second quarter is seasonally our weakest margin quarter due to lower sales and volume. This was compounded by the softer demand. Historically, the second half has had stronger sales and improved margin rate. Due to our seasonality, we generally use cash in the first half of the year and generate significant cash flow in the second half of the year. Year-to-date free cash outflow was $39 million, comparable to last year and in line with our plan. While inventory was up $14 million compared to last year, this was entirely due to the EPOS acquisition as underlying organic inventory was down. During the quarter, we returned $7 million to shareholders in the form of dividends.

At quarter end, we had approximately $205 million available for borrowing under our revolver and finished the quarter with a consolidated leverage ratio of 4.3x, which is well below our debt covenants. Just a reminder that the second quarter is our peak quarter for borrowing, and we anticipate leverage to be within the range of 3.7 to 3.9x at year-end. Now let's move to the outlook. For 2026, we are raising our expectation for both full year reported sales and adjusted EPS. We expect reported sales to be up within a range of 2% to 5% and adjusted EPS to be within the range of $0.87 to $0.91.

This outlook reflects a prudent sales expectation in the back half of the year as we are forecasting weaker demand due to geopolitical and economic factors. In addition, the second half sales has a greater mix of lower growth traditional office products. We do anticipate a lower gross profit and operating income margin compared to prior year due to higher inflationary costs and the fact that our pricing efforts will lag cost increases. Free cash flow is expected to be within the range of $75 million to $85 million with $24 million in restructuring payments and $15 million in CapEx. Lastly, as I previously said, we anticipate a consolidated leverage ratio within a range of 3.7 to 3.9x.

For the third quarter, we expect reported sales to be within a range of down 1% to up 2%. We expect adjusted EPS to be within a range of $0.17 to $0.21. While the current environment remains dynamic, we are confident in the future of our company. We have no debt maturities until 2029 and a long history of productivity savings and cost management. Our strategy pivot is an exciting opportunity for ACCO Brands to accelerate growth and potential value creation for our shareowners. Now let's move on to Q&A, where Tom and I will be happy to answer your questions. Operator?

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Your first question is from the line of Greg Burns with Sidoti.

Gregory Burns: Could you just talk about, I guess, the performance you're seeing in the back-to-school channels, what you're seeing there? How the inventory levels look in the channel and what your sense is for how the retailers are approaching the back-to-school season?

Thomas Tedford: This is Tom. We're pleased with the early reads that we see in back-to-school. Our sell-in was strong. We see the sell-through or sellout of our products, again, early in the season to be in line or better than our plan. And our brands are taking share in the first few weeks of back-to-school. Our inventory positions are in a good spot. Our supply chain teams work very closely with our customers to ensure that we set on time. Our sell-through targets are consistent to prior year, and we came out of the season last year fairly clean across most retailers. So we're cautiously optimistic about the season, and we'll see.

This is an important few weeks of selling for our brands in retail.

Gregory Burns: All right. And with the EPOS acquisition, I know you have a line of headsets through PowerA. I think it's the LucidSound brand. Is that like something that you license? And what are the opportunities for you to leverage EPOS through PowerA and gaming?

Thomas Tedford: Good question. LucidSound is not a licensed brand. It's an own brand for ACCO Brands. It's largely dedicated to retail, and it's exclusively supporting gaming consumers. EPOS has a bit of a different consumer set. It's predominantly focused on enterprise. It is a brand that has unified certification certificates across most of the solutions that are in the market today, including things like Microsoft Teams, Google Meet. So it serves a different purpose. It serves a different consumer. It's typically higher quality sound and audio solutions. So there are opportunities for us to expand the EPOS brand to serve more customers, more consumers within our portfolio. We're early in the integration efforts.

We have focused the initial integration efforts on ensuring that we're doing no damage to the company. So the IT infrastructure, getting the synergy conversations complete and behind us. We just now are starting to focus on the growth opportunities and growth synergies. So we're excited about what the potential is for the EPOS product portfolio and capabilities within our organic product portfolio, but we're early in identifying those growth opportunities. As we said in our prepared remarks, we're very pleased with EPOS in the first few months of ownership. They've overachieved our expectations. We've inherited a great team, really strong capabilities, a great product portfolio. So we're excited about the future.

Operator: Your next question is from the line of Kevin Steinke with Barrington.

Kevin Steinke: Great. So you raised your full year guidance for sales and adjusted EPS despite some cautious comments about the second half of the year. So is that just that raise being driven by the stronger back-to-school season or kind of any other factors that you would point to?

Deborah OConnor: No, I think that's right, Kevin. I think we've had a strong first half, and it flowed through to the full year. Our expectations for the back half are fairly consistent with what we've been saying all along. But I do think we've had a stronger first half than we had previously provided.

Kevin Steinke: Okay. Makes sense. And you talked about the softer industry demand for technology peripherals. I think previously, you had made some comments about a pretty good pipeline for computer accessories. And do you think that demand eventually comes back? Or I know you're putting a lot of emphasis on the technology peripherals strategically going forward. So maybe just what the pipeline looks like or what your view is longer term on that -- those categories?

Thomas Tedford: Yes. Good question, Kevin. So we continue to be optimistic about the future growth opportunities within our technology peripheral categories. Long term, we see them as very attractive growth opportunities for the company. We think our brands have a strong position in the categories in which we compete in that we can leverage for growth. Our pipeline has been disrupted in the short term within our enterprise businesses, predominantly supported by our Kensington brand globally. Enterprise spend has slowed, particularly in the second quarter.

The beginning of the year was consistent with our expectations in the planning process, but Q2 saw a significant slowdown in some of our end-user demand in our pipeline, while still robust, our close rate is just slowing. We think those deals are just getting postponed as enterprises are trying to absorb the additional hardware expenses that they're experiencing, and they're navigating a fairly dynamic AI environment that's taking up operating budgets that were probably initially focused on accessory spend. So there's a number of dynamics that in the short term are disrupting demand, but we do think long term, these are very attractive categories for our company to compete in.

Kevin Steinke: Great. That's helpful. You mentioned some better-than-expected performance in Mexico. Maybe any factors what was driving that strength there?

Thomas Tedford: Yes. So last year, we made some aggressive changes in how we went to market, including some aggressive price increases. We have really looked at that business very strategically, looked at how we go to market, our pricing in our core categories, our sales incentive plans, our product assortment. And I think it's just a combination of a number of changes that we've made strategically in the market. Our team there is doing a great job of executing against our strategies, and you can see it in the results.

Operator: Your next question is from the line of Hale Holden with Barclays.

Hale Holden: I had just 2 questions. The first one is you guys are doing really well with the integration of the EPOS acquisition. And I was wondering where that kind of leaves you in terms of future M&A pipeline or ability to integrate another acquisition of that size soon? Or would you need more time?

Thomas Tedford: Yes. It's a good question, Hale. So we certainly want to be careful about our pipeline. We're excited about opportunities we see in the market. We are getting close to the completion of the internal integration of EPOS and starting to shift our efforts towards growth initiatives and growth synergies. But we do think the pipeline is attractive. We think in the near term, there may be opportunities for us. But we obviously can't comment on any specifics, but we're close to the end of the integration efforts for EPOS and should be in a position to do something again relatively shortly.

Hale Holden: Great. And I just wanted to kind of pull the thread on, I guess, Kevin's question before me. So just the thought pattern there is that AI integration or spending in enterprises was reducing PC buys or overall tech accessory buys and that could continue for a couple of months, a couple of quarters. We're not really sure until things get back into balance.

Thomas Tedford: Yes. So you may have seen or you may start seeing hardware really being impacted by these shifts and these cost increases and disruptions. Accessories, particularly, our accessories tend to flow along with hardware deployments. And so with PC sales being down, it's impacting our accessories attach rates.

Operator: Your final question is from the line of William Reuter with Bank of America.

William Reuter: So Deb, you mentioned some incremental inflationary impacts. How has that cost increased this year? And I guess, how much greater cost do you expect versus your expectations at the beginning of the year?

Deborah OConnor: Yes. So we started seeing some in the second quarter that were a little bit greater. I think as we look to the back half, there's a lot of factors that weigh into how much inflation will actually come through, how long the conflicts continue and how long fuel is questionable. So we've, again, as I said, kind of programmed the back half here comparably to what we've done in the past. Our price increases generally lag when you're thinking of kind of our International segment and some of the global entities around the world.

So we're kind of comparable to where we were, except we're a little hesitant to -- a little more hesitant as we see these conflicts going longer.

William Reuter: Got it. I guess you mentioned the timing of price increases. Are you having to meaningfully raise your prices as a result of these higher input costs?

Thomas Tedford: So our pricing strategy is different by market and geography and product category. So we're looking at each one of our categories, each one of our geographies, assessing the ability to pass through price. We don't want to harm demand in an environment that's already got a cautious consumer and business spending dynamic that we're trying to navigate through. But we do anticipate having to push through additional cost increases globally, and those will differ by market and differ by product category.

Operator: There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Tom Tedford for closing remarks.

Thomas Tedford: Thank you, everyone, for joining us. We are pleased with our second quarter results and expect the combination of the EPOS acquisition, momentum from our growth initiatives and positive foreign exchange to drive revenue improvement in 2026. Our commitment to operational excellence through continued cost management and productivity programs position us to deliver improved profits and cash flow. With our optimized operational structure and momentum with leading brands, we have a strong platform to generate consistent free cash flow while strategically repositioning ACCO Brands towards faster-growing technology peripheral categories. I want to thank our ACCO Brands team for their dedication and good work this quarter.

We appreciate your interest in ACCO Brands, and I look forward to talking with you when we report our third quarter results in October.

Operator: This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.