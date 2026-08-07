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Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

President and Chief Executive Officer - Aaron Berg

Executive VP, President of Research & Development and Chief Scientific Officer - Steven Ketchum

Chief Financial Officer - Pete Fishman

Investor Relations - Devin Sullivan

TAKEAWAYS

Total Net Revenue -- $42.2 million, decreasing 42% from the prior year period primarily due to the inclusion of a $25 million upfront licensing payment in 2025.

-- $42.2 million, decreasing 42% from the prior year period primarily due to the inclusion of a $25 million upfront licensing payment in 2025. U.S. Product Revenue -- $32.2 million, representing a 12% decline reflecting ongoing pricing pressure from generic competitors despite higher product volumes.

-- $32.2 million, representing a 12% decline reflecting ongoing pricing pressure from generic competitors despite higher product volumes. Europe Product Revenue -- $5.4 million, consisting entirely of supply shipments to Recordati and increasing 11% from the first quarter of 2026.

-- $5.4 million, consisting entirely of supply shipments to Recordati and increasing 11% from the first quarter of 2026. Rest-of-World Revenue -- $1.4 million, declining from $3.5 million due to normal variability in partner purchasing patterns and shipment timing.

-- $1.4 million, declining from $3.5 million due to normal variability in partner purchasing patterns and shipment timing. Licensing and Royalty Revenue -- $3.1 million, reflecting royalties from the Recordati agreement and partially offsetting the absence of the prior year's upfront payment.

-- $3.1 million, reflecting royalties from the Recordati agreement and partially offsetting the absence of the prior year's upfront payment. Operating Loss -- $12.0 million, narrowing by 25% from $16.0 million as lower operating expenses offset increased cost of goods sold.

-- $12.0 million, narrowing by 25% from $16.0 million as lower operating expenses offset increased cost of goods sold. Net Loss -- $7.7 million, improving from a net loss of $14.1 million in the second quarter of 2025.

-- $7.7 million, improving from a net loss of $14.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. Cash and Investments -- $314.6 million, increasing from $303 million at year-end 2025 with the company remaining debt free.

-- $314.6 million, increasing from $303 million at year-end 2025 with the company remaining debt free. Operating Expenses -- $27.0 million, a 59% reduction reflecting the completion of the global restructuring plan and a $70 million annual cost savings initiative.

-- $27.0 million, a 59% reduction reflecting the completion of the global restructuring plan and a $70 million annual cost savings initiative. Selling, General and Administrative Expense -- $22.2 million, declining 43% year over year following organizational resizing.

-- $22.2 million, declining 43% year over year following organizational resizing. Research and Development Expense -- $4.8 million, remaining consistent with ongoing global regulatory support and scientific commitments.

-- $4.8 million, remaining consistent with ongoing global regulatory support and scientific commitments. Inventory -- $164.1 million, declining by $31.8 million from December 31, 2025, through disciplined purchasing and inventory management.

-- $164.1 million, declining by $31.8 million from December 31, 2025, through disciplined purchasing and inventory management. Working Capital -- $439 million, supporting the company's leaner cost structure and financial flexibility.

-- $439 million, supporting the company's leaner cost structure and financial flexibility. U.S. Market Share -- 48%, increasing from 43% as of June 30, 2025, despite multi-source generic competition in the icosapent ethyl market.

-- 48%, increasing from 43% as of June 30, 2025, despite multi-source generic competition in the icosapent ethyl market. U.S. Branded Prescriptions -- 14% increase year over year, demonstrating continued commercial execution in the domestic market.

-- 14% increase year over year, demonstrating continued commercial execution in the domestic market. Europe In-Market Demand -- 69% increase year over year, supported by commercial launches in 11 European countries including a recent launch in Romania.

-- 69% increase year over year, supported by commercial launches in 11 European countries including a recent launch in Romania. Global Partner In-Market Demand -- 59% increase year over year, driven by the combined efforts of Recordati and six other commercial partnerships.

-- 59% increase year over year, driven by the combined efforts of Recordati and six other commercial partnerships. China In-Market Volume -- 90% year-to-date growth, reflecting significant demand in the Asian territory.

-- 90% year-to-date growth, reflecting significant demand in the Asian territory. Full-Year 2026 Cash Outlook -- 10% expected growth, compared to the cash balance as of December 31, 2025.

-- 10% expected growth, compared to the cash balance as of December 31, 2025. Annual Cost Savings -- $70 million, with the company confirming the full achievement of its previously announced target.

-- $70 million, with the company confirming the full achievement of its previously announced target. Global Commercial Footprint -- 22 countries, representing the current reach of VASCEPA and VAZKEPA through partnered and company-managed channels.

-- 22 countries, representing the current reach of VASCEPA and VAZKEPA through partnered and company-managed channels. U.S. IPE Market Growth -- 3%, reflecting the expansion of the overall icosapent ethyl market during the second quarter.

-- 3%, reflecting the expansion of the overall icosapent ethyl market during the second quarter. Cost of Goods Sold -- $27.2 million, rising 22% due to higher product volumes and the impact of regaining an exclusive PBM relationship in late 2025.

-- $27.2 million, rising 22% due to higher product volumes and the impact of regaining an exclusive PBM relationship in late 2025. Positive Cash Flow -- $7 million, representing the third consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from operations.

-- $7 million, representing the third consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from operations. Non-GAAP Net Income -- $790,000, adjusting for stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, and litigation-related expenses.

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RISKS

Fishman stated, "U.S. product revenue declined to $32.2 million from $36.5 million in Q2 2025, driven by ongoing pricing pressure in the competitive generic market," noting that while volumes increased, net pricing remains under significant pressure.

SUMMARY

Management reported a shift toward a scalable business model following the completion of restructuring activities and the one-year anniversary of its international partnership strategy. Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN +0.70%) is maintaining its lead in the U.S. icosapent ethyl market while transitioning to a royalty and supply-based revenue stream in Europe through its partner Recordati. Financial results reflected narrowed operating losses and three consecutive quarters of positive operating cash flow. Management stated that the organizational focus has shifted to supporting global commercial partners through regulatory, scientific, and medical expertise.

CEO Berg stated, "we continue to work closely with our exclusive financial adviser, Barclays, as we actively evaluate additional potential opportunities to enhance shareholder value."

Recordati has positioned VAZKEPA as a priority brand in its European cardiovascular portfolio, leveraging established infrastructure in Italy and Spain to drive early uptake.

The 2026 ACCAHA multi-society dyslipidemia guideline and the cardiovascular kidney metabolic syndrome guideline both formally recommend high-dose icosapent ethyl for high-risk patients.

Amarin will support its Australian partner, CSL Seqirus, at the Cardiac Society of Australia and New Zealand Annual Scientific Meeting to present data on secondary prevention after myocardial infarction.

CFO Fishman indicated that while the company holds authorization for share repurchases through the second quarter of 2029, capital deployment is being evaluated across multiple forms.

Management confirmed that U.S. exclusivity with key payers is expected to remain in place through the end of 2026, helping stabilize domestic volumes.

The company plans to participate in the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Munich, where it will present five scientific abstracts including new REDUCE-IT analyses.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

VASCEPA / VAZKEPA : A prescription medication containing icosapent ethyl used to reduce cardiovascular risk and treat severe hypertriglyceridemia.

: A prescription medication containing icosapent ethyl used to reduce cardiovascular risk and treat severe hypertriglyceridemia. IPE : Icosapent ethyl, the active ingredient in VASCEPA, which is a highly purified form of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA).

: Icosapent ethyl, the active ingredient in VASCEPA, which is a highly purified form of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). REDUCE-IT : A landmark cardiovascular outcomes trial that demonstrated significant risk reduction with high-dose icosapent ethyl.

: A landmark cardiovascular outcomes trial that demonstrated significant risk reduction with high-dose icosapent ethyl. PBM : Pharmacy Benefit Manager, a third-party administrator of prescription drug programs that negotiates with pharmaceutical manufacturers.

: Pharmacy Benefit Manager, a third-party administrator of prescription drug programs that negotiates with pharmaceutical manufacturers. Apo B : Apolipoprotein B, a protein that is a primary component of many lipoproteins and serves as a biomarker for cardiovascular risk.

: Apolipoprotein B, a protein that is a primary component of many lipoproteins and serves as a biomarker for cardiovascular risk. Residual Cardiovascular Risk: The risk of cardiovascular events that remains despite achieving target levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol with statin therapy.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Good morning, and welcome to Amarin Corporation's conference call to discuss its Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Devin Sullivan, Investor Relations for Amarin. Devin Sullivan Thank you for your time and attention this morning as we discuss Amarin's 2026 second quarter financial results. On today's call are Aaron Berg, President and Chief Executive Officer; Steve Ketchum, President, Research & Development and Chief Scientific Officer; and Pete Fishman, Chief Financial Officer Other members of the senior management team will be available as needed during the Q&A session following the prepared remarks. Aaron will provide a state-of-the-company update.

Steve will review recent medical and regulatory activities, and Pete will discuss the numbers. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's press release and related Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.amarincorp.com, as well as a replay of this call shortly after its completion. Please be aware that during this call, we may make certain statements related to our business that are deemed forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but rather are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements.

Additionally, we assume no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. For a discussion of the material risks and important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings, which are available either on our company website or the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR system. With that said, I'd now like to turn the call over to Amarin's President and CEO, Aaron Berg. Aaron, please go ahead.

Aaron Berg: Thanks, Devin, and thank you all for joining us today. Q2 2026 marked an inflection point for Amarin, highlighting the 1-year anniversary of our dual commercial strategy that combines continued execution of our U.S. business with a fully partnered international commercial platform. The successful implementation of these actions has resulted in a scalable business model while defining a clear path towards sustainable growth and profitability. We're seeing a promising early-stage international sales trajectory in a number of markets where there remains significant unmet need and long-term potential for VAZKEPA while preserving a leading U.S. presence for VASCEPA, supported by a financial foundation that includes a growing cash position and no debt.

Our restructuring activities are now complete, resulting in a significantly lower cost base. This refined organizational structure and expense framework will enhance our ability to efficiently execute our long-term growth strategy. As you may have noticed in our press release, we're now able to provide an outlook for certain key metrics for full-year 2026, reflecting the clarity afforded by our new operating model and the strong partnerships that make up its foundation. This underscores how far the business has progressed in the past year while validating our global go-to-market initiatives and reinforcing the continued outstanding execution of our talented, committed team.

As of June 30, 2026, VASCEPA was commercially available in 22 countries via both our fully partnered international commercial strategy and company-managed U.S. presence. Our accelerating international growth is being driven primarily by our exclusive license and supply agreement with Recordati, which covers 59 countries across Europe, as well as our 6 other commercial partnerships in the rest of the world that cover regions, including Canada, China, Israel, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Across this combined global partner network, in-market demand for VASCEPA rose by 59% in cumulative year-over-year volume as of June 30 compared to the same period last year.

As of the end of Q2, VAZKEPA is commercialized in 11 countries in Europe, including a recent launch in Romania, and Recordati continues to invest meaningfully with pricing, reimbursement, market access and adoption advancing in numerous additional countries across the licensed territory. Under Recordati's leadership, VAZKEPA is in an early but promising stage of commercialization in Europe's large cardiovascular market, where the disease affects an estimated 62 million people and carries an annual economic burden of approximately EUR 282 billion across the European Union. In-market demand in Europe for VAZKEPA under the Recordati partnership rose by 69% in Q2 2026 from Q2 2025.

Spain and the U.K., though early, are leading commercial adoption, providing a strong foundation for future growth as pricing, reimbursement, and commercialization efforts continue across the broader territory. In Italy, where Recordati has one of the country's most established pharmaceutical commercial organizations, VAZKEPA launched with significant commercial support and has demonstrated strong early uptake. VAZKEPA is positioned by Recordati as a priority brand in its cardiovascular portfolio, backed by an expanded cardiovascular commercial infrastructure across Europe, including dedicated field representatives, medical science liaisons and marketing investment.

In its 2025 annual report, Recordati referred to VAZKEPA as a best-in-class treatment option that complements its existing cardiovascular portfolio, is supported by a robust clinical data package and makes a meaningful impact for cardiovascular patients with residual cardiovascular risk. While driving utilization in launch markets, Recordati is actively progressing pricing, reimbursement, and market access across additional territories, building a meaningful base for long-term royalty and milestone growth as additional countries come online. While very early, the commercial performance since the June 2025 licensing transaction is encouraging in that Recordati's established cardiovascular infrastructure, broader geographic footprint, and tremendous execution have unlocked substantially greater value from VAZKEPA than would have otherwise been possible had Amarin continued VAZKEPA commercialization throughout Europe alone.

The commercial momentum generated by Recordati thus far materially exceeds historical European growth rates achieved by Amarin prior to the licensing transaction. As a reminder, European markets each follow their own regulatory process for pricing, reimbursement and market access, so commercial launches can progress at different speeds and under varying requirements across countries despite an overarching EU framework. In the U.S., our core business continues to serve as a highly efficient tax-generating base with VASCEPA retaining a leading position in the icosapent ethyl market despite ongoing generic pressure. We continue to expect to maintain our exclusivity with key payers through the end of 2026. The overall U.S.

IPE market, based on third-party data, rose by 3% in Q2 2026 compared to Q2 2025. VASCEPA's share of the market rose to 48% as of June 30, 2026, up from 43% in the same period last year. Despite continued pricing pressure, VASCEPA branded prescriptions increased 14% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2026, reflecting continued commercial execution in a competitive market. We expect U.S. volumes to remain stable through the end of 2026. Outside of Europe and the U.S., we continue to support our partners in advancing regulatory submissions in various other countries across Asia. We recently received approvals in Singapore and South Korea and look forward to the launches in these territories in 2027.

As our international footprint continues to expand, the work of our medical affairs, regulatory, and R&D teams becomes increasingly important. Beyond supporting Amarin's own scientific objectives, these teams provide critical expertise to our commercialization partners around the world to contribute to our joint success, helping them navigate local regulatory requirements, continuing to contribute to an already robust library of scientific evidence supporting the benefits and unique attributes of icosapentethyl, engaging with key scientific leaders, supporting reimbursement discussions, and preparing for successful product launches.

Through scientific exchange, congress participation, publication support, medical education initiatives and ongoing regulatory collaboration, these teams help ensure that our partners have access to the latest data and insights supporting VASCEPA as they work to improve access for patients in their respective markets. To provide additional perspective on the scientific, medical and regulatory activities supporting our global growth strategy, I'll now turn the call over to Steve Ketchum. Steve? Steven Ketchum Executive VP, President of Research & Development and Chief Scientific Officer Thank you, Aaron.

Supporting our global commercialization strategy is an experienced medical affairs, regulatory, technical operations, and R&D organization that works closely with our partners throughout the product life cycle, from regulatory submissions and scientific exchange to market access and commercial launch. Together, these teams help advance the science behind VASCEPA and VAZKEPA while enabling successful regional commercialization across our global partner network. Our commitment extends well beyond supplying product. We believe sustained scientific leadership is one of the most important ways we create value for patients, health care providers and our partners.

More than 7 years after the landmark REDUCE-IT results and more than 6 years after the U.S. approval of VASCEPA for cardiovascular risk reduction, we continue to invest in meaningful scientific research that expands our understanding of cardiovascular risk and reinforces the role of high-dose VASCEPA in contemporary clinical practice. Beyond generating new evidence, our teams work closely with partners through publication initiatives, scientific congresses, key opinion leader engagement, launch planning, regulatory support and medical education, helping ensure they are equipped with the latest evidence to support successful commercialization and expand patient access across global markets.

That commitment is reflected in a steady cadence of scientific advancements, guideline recognition and partner-led educational initiatives that continue to strengthen the global evidence base for high-dose VASCEPA Icosapent ethyl. In May, we announced new data from a post-hoc analysis of the REDUCE-IT trial that was presented at the European Atherosclerosis Society, or EAS, Congress in Athens, Greece. The analysis conducted in the REDUCE-IT placebo arm found that among statin-treated patients with elevated triglycerides, risk-weighted apolipoprotein B, or apo B, more effectively identified patients who remained at increased residual cardiovascular risk compared with traditional lipid biomarkers.

These recent findings add to the body of evidence that many high-risk patients continue to face substantial residual cardiovascular risk despite statin therapy and highlight the potential value of more refined lipid metrics to better identify patients who may benefit from evidence-based treatment. Prior findings from REDUCE-IT have shown that VASCEPA consistently reduced major adverse cardiovascular event risk across the spectrum of lipoprotein A levels, including in patients with elevated lipoprotein A, an increasingly recognized contributor to residual risk. These previously published findings suggest that any future benefits from emerging lipoprotein A-lowering therapies may be complementary to the established cardiovascular risk reduction demonstrated with VASCEPA.

This growing body of evidence complements the continued recognition of high-dose icosapent ethyl and leading international treatment guidelines. Both the 2026 ACCAHA multi-society dyslipidemia guideline and the more recently released ACCAHA Multi-Society cardiovascular kidney metabolic syndrome guideline formally recommend high-dose icosapent ethyl for appropriate high-risk patients. Together with recommendations from more than 70 medical societies worldwide, these endorsements underscore the strength of the evidence supporting VASCEPA and reinforce its important role in addressing residual cardiovascular risk. Looking ahead, we remain committed to advancing the science that supports patients, clinicians and our commercialization partners. Early next month, we will support our Australian partner, CSL Seqirus, at the Cardiac Society of Australia and New Zealand, or CSANZ Annual Scientific Meeting in Sydney.

As one of the region's premier cardiovascular congresses, CSANZ provides an important forum for scientific exchange and physician education. During the meeting, CSL Seqirus will sponsor a medical education session entitled Transforming Secondary Prevention after MI, Imaging Residual Risk and targeting what remains, featuring Professors Peter Psaltis and Adam Nelson, in addition to presenting many oral abstracts entitled Benefits of icosapent ethyl in patients with prior peripheral artery disease, REDUCE-IT-PAD. We are proud to support these efforts as part of our broader commitment to advancing cardiovascular science and helping our partners educate clinicians with the latest evidence. Later in August, we will also participate in the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Munich.

As one of the world's largest cardiovascular meetings, bringing together more than 33,000 health care professionals from nearly 170 countries, ESC provides an important platform to share new scientific findings. We are pleased to have five scientific abstracts accepted, including multiple new REDUCE-IT analyses and mechanistic data that continue to deepen our understanding of the clinical benefits of high-dose VASCEPA. We also anticipate the release of the European cardiovascular kidney metabolic guideline during the ESC meeting, representing another important milestone for cardiovascular care and providing an additional opportunity to engage the global scientific and clinical community. Our continued investment in science reflects a simple belief. Strong clinical evidence drives better patient care while creating long-term commercial opportunity.

Beyond supporting current commercialization efforts, we continue to evaluate cost-effective opportunities to further advance the science of icosapent ethyl and explore potential future life cycle management initiatives. While these efforts remain in the early stages and no development decisions have been made that are appropriate for public disclosure today, we believe disciplined scientific innovation remains an important component of long-term value creation. We will communicate developments when there are meaningful updates to share without setting unrealistic expectations. By continually expanding the evidence base and providing our partners with ongoing scientific, regulatory, technical, operational and medical expertise, we are helping accelerate global access to VASCEPA and VAZKEPA, support successful commercialization across international markets and ultimately improve cardiovascular outcomes for patients worldwide.

With that overview of our scientific progress and partner support activities, I'll turn the call back to Aaron. Thanks, Steve. Before turning things over to Pete, I want to emphasize that the story we've altered is functioning as intended, with each chapter of execution adding momentum that supports the next phase of growth. We'll continue to advance our organic growth initiatives and execute with a high level of financial and operational discipline. Additionally, we continue to work closely with our exclusive financial adviser, Barclays, as we actively evaluate additional potential opportunities to enhance shareholder value. Our commitment to patient care remains the foundation of everything we do, shaping our strategy, guiding our decisions and directing our investments.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Pete to take us through the numbers.

Peter Fishman: Thanks, Aaron. As Aaron mentioned, the benefits of our dual sales model and now completed restructuring plan are becoming increasingly clear with execution against three key priorities: advancing international growth through our partners, operating with a significantly lower cost base and continuing to strengthen cash generation. In summary, European product revenue increased from Q1 2026, and total operating expenses, excluding restructuring charges, materially declined from Q2 2025. We also generated positive cash flow for the third consecutive quarter and improved our cash position by $12 million from year-end 2025.

Total net revenue in Q2 2026 was $42.2 million compared to $72.7 million in last year's second quarter, which included a $25 million upfront payment associated with the commencement of the Recordati transaction. Product revenue was $39.1 million compared to $46.6 million. By geography, U.S. product revenue declined to $32.2 million from $36.5 million in Q2 2025, driven by ongoing pricing pressure in the competitive generic market, partially offset by higher product volumes. Importantly, despite this pricing pressure, the U.S. business remains profitable and continues to generate cash. Second quarter product revenue in Europe was $5.4 million under our new partner model and consisted entirely of supply shipments to a record high.

This compared to $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 under our previous sales model. Lower revenue despite the increased in-market demand of 69% reflected the transition to record high. Q2 2026 European revenue increased 11% from Q1 2026 and was up by 140% from Q4 2025. We're encouraged by this early momentum. Rest of World revenue in Q2 2026 was $1.4 million, down from $3.5 million in the prior year period, reflecting normal variances across multiple geographies as these respective markets continue to develop.

Cost of goods sold in Q2 2026 rose 22% to $27.2 million from $22.4 million due to increased product volumes, primarily associated with regaining an exclusive PBM relationship in the U.S. beginning in Q3 2025. Lower operating expenses reflected the success of the now completed global restructuring, which we commenced in mid-2025. The decrease was in line with the previously announced approximately $70 million in annual cost savings and established a more efficient operating expense baseline. In Q2 2026, total operating expenses declined by 59% or $39.3 million to $27 million. Excluding the restructuring charge of $22.8 million in Q2 2025, total operating expenses decreased 38% from the prior year period. We incurred no material restructuring charges in Q2 2026.

Selling, general and administrative expense for Q2 2026 was $22.2 million, a 43% decline from $38.7 million one year ago. R&D expenses were in line with our ongoing commitments and our partners' ongoing expansion into new markets. R&D reflects our commitment to global regulatory support and to the science underlying our global branded product. Our operating loss in the second quarter narrowed to $12 million from an operating loss of $16 million in last year's second quarter. Despite the increase in cost of goods for the quarter, we narrowed our operating loss by 25%. Turning to the balance sheet.

We ended the quarter with cash and investments of $314.6 million, up from $303 million at year-end 2025, with no debt and working capital of $439 million. Importantly, we generated $7 million of positive cash flow from operations in the second quarter, our third consecutive quarter of positive cash flow, and we continue to expect positive cash flow for full year 2026. Given the stronger cash position and continued cash generation, I also wanted to briefly address our previously authorized share repurchase program. We recognize that many shareholders are eager for an update, and we appreciate your continued interest. As we have discussed previously, the U.K.

High Court approval obtained in connection with the authorization remains in effect through Q2 2029. Since obtaining that approval in 2024, the business has evolved considerably. Today, we are operating from a stronger financial position with improved cash generation. We understand our responsibility to deploy capital in a way that benefits shareholders. Capital deployment can take a number of forms, and we will continue to evaluate our options carefully and provide updates if and when there are material developments. Disciplined inventory management remains a high operational priority and an important driver of cash flow and overall business health. As of June 30, 2026, inventory declined by $19.5 million from March 31, 2026, and by $31.8 million from December 31, 2025.

This reflects our multiyear approach to purchasing API at the appropriate time, considering manufacturing lead times, supply continuity requirements, and evolving demand trends across our markets. This discipline allows us to support expected commercial demand while avoiding unnecessary working capital tied up in inventory. The business continues to strengthen, supported by key milestones achieved over the past year. Under our new operating model, we are operating with a leaner cost structure, working capital discipline, and greater financial flexibility to support our U.S. profitability and sustainable international growth through our partners. I now ask the operator to open the call to questions.

Operator: Your first question for today is from Paul Choi with Goldman Sachs.

Kyuwon Choi: Aaron, the first one is just on the reimbursement landscape in Europe. I appreciate that it's country by country. But in terms of the major markets, can you maybe give us an update on what still needs to be done in the various key geographies in Europe? And then my second question for Peter is just on cost of goods coming in a little bit higher than I think the Street had been modeling. Can you maybe just help us understand if this is the sustainable rate that you're expecting given volume growth that you're anticipating here on a go-forward basis?

Aaron Berg: Paul, thanks for the question. Appreciate it, and thanks for joining us. Regarding Europe and reimbursement, as you noted, it's a different pace and different rate across all the countries. So where we've launched, or now Recordati is commercializing primarily in the U.K., Spain, Portugal, as well as now getting off the ground in Italy. The reimbursement is there, always looking for ways to improve regionally. But given the growth in end market demand, we're very pleased with where we are and how Recordati has made commercializing VASKEPA a priority. And they even noted the strong growth yesterday themselves in their earnings call. They're also evaluating a number of other countries.

I mean ultimately, we'd like to see the ability to launch in France; that would be, of course, sometime in the future. But obviously, we have confidence in our partner to be able to do something there, but we just don't have an update at this time. As you know, it's a lengthy process there. They have partnered with us in 59 countries. They're exploring a number of countries that we as Amarin would never even have considered, and some of those are sizable markets. Hopefully, we'll see how that plays out, and we can get reimbursement in those countries and ultimately launch as well. So off the ground early. Back to Italy, that's a very big omega-3 market.

It certainly is one that Recordati knows extremely well, a very established, competent cardiovascular organization. And they're off the ground strong, and the more they get regional reimbursement and favorable reimbursement there, we're excited about what they can do there. So overall, we're pleased with Europe. A lot of work to do, very early, 15-year partnership, as you know. And right now, we're extremely encouraged. Pete, do you want to touch on the COGS?

Peter Fishman: Yes. Thanks, Aaron. So as you know, COGS is calculated using a weighted average cost of our inventory on hand, which is primarily driven by our API for the volumes sold in the quarter. When you look at the comparison from Q2 '26 to Q2 '25, the increase is due to regaining that PBM exclusive, which was effective in Q3 2025. So when you look at Q3 compared to Q2 in 2026, that material variance, and also when you look at Q3 '25 to Q3 '26, that material difference, you should start to see it level off. You're right that the primary driver is that increase in volume.

But as we've talked about in the past, we've spent the last few years renegotiating the supply agreements that have enabled us to drive our inventory levels down to more appropriate levels, but it's also allowed us to manage the cost structure in our purchasing.

Operator: Your next question is from Jessica Fye with JPMorgan.

Unknown Analyst: This is Jose on for Jess. On the licensing revenues of $3.1 million in the second quarter, curious if you're seeing any revenues from Recordati starting to roll in this year? And if so, what should we expect Recordati revenues to ramp up in the second half and beyond?

Aaron Berg: I'll comment on growth from an end market perspective, and then I'll have Pete talk about the revenue side of things. And as you know, we're not to give revenue guidance, but Pete will comment on that. Obviously, the more that they grow in market demand, the greater the acceleration in revenue growth as well. The end market demand has been tremendous at 69% for Recordati for Europe, and they just got started. So we're encouraged by what that will do. Obviously, the more we can help them, the more they invest in market demand, the more it will drive revenue. Pete, do you want to comment on the numbers on revenue specifically?

Peter Fishman: Yes. On the licensing revenue, that also includes royalty revenue. And so there is a portion of that is made up from Recordati. There was $1.4 million in royalty revenue for the quarter, which is a growth from Q1. So as you're seeing that end market demand growth, you're also seeing product revenue growth of 11% from Q1 '26. So we are seeing that growth. We're encouraged by the continued momentum in the early stages from Recordati. But yes, when you look at the licensing revenue line of $3 million, there is a portion of that related to Recordati.

Operator: We have reached the end of the question-and-answer session, and I will now turn the call over to Aaron for closing remarks.

Aaron Berg: Thank you, operator. We continue to have strong confidence in our strategy. We've got optimism about the scale of the opportunities that lie ahead, long-term partnerships, and a lot of untapped potential worldwide. And certainly, we have a tremendous product that continues to provide that benefit. So we're executing extremely well. We've got enormous pride in our team, and the commitment and the progress that we're making with this new strategy, and we look forward to continuing to report those results to you. So thank you all for joining us today. I appreciate you taking the time and look forward to keeping you apprised of our progress. Have a good day.

Operator: This concludes today's conference, and you may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.