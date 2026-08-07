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Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

President and Chief Executive Officer - Stephen D. Griffin

Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, and Treasurer - Ian W. McLeod

Executive Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations - Matthew Hall

TAKEAWAYS

Total Revenue -- $32.6 million, an increase of 16% reflecting record performance in the commercial channel and strength in OEM sales.

-- $32.6 million, an increase of 16% reflecting record performance in the commercial channel and strength in OEM sales. Commercial Channel Revenue -- $13.9 million, growing 17% year over year and representing the strongest quarterly performance in company history.

-- $13.9 million, growing 17% year over year and representing the strongest quarterly performance in company history. International Revenue -- $12.6 million, a record level representing 22% growth due to market share gains in osteoarthritis pain management and higher contributions from regenerative solutions.

-- $12.6 million, a record level representing 22% growth due to market share gains in osteoarthritis pain management and higher contributions from regenerative solutions. OEM Channel Revenue -- $18.7 million, an increase of 14% driven by favorable order timing and Monovisc unit volumes exceeding projections.

-- $18.7 million, an increase of 14% driven by favorable order timing and Monovisc unit volumes exceeding projections. Gross Margin -- 65%, an expansion of 1,400 basis points from 51% in the prior year reflecting higher manufacturing productivity, increased throughput, and favorable product mix.

-- 65%, an expansion of 1,400 basis points from 51% in the prior year reflecting higher manufacturing productivity, increased throughput, and favorable product mix. Adjusted EBITDA -- $7.1 million, representing a 22% margin and the highest level since 2020 due to commercial growth and gross margin expansion.

-- $7.1 million, representing a 22% margin and the highest level since 2020 due to commercial growth and gross margin expansion. Net Income -- $3.3 million, or 10% of total revenue, reflecting record sales and disciplined expense management.

-- $3.3 million, or 10% of total revenue, reflecting record sales and disciplined expense management. Integrity Performance -- $2 million for the second consecutive quarter, with year-to-date sales up approximately 39% due to international demand and adoption of larger implant sizes.

-- $2 million for the second consecutive quarter, with year-to-date sales up approximately 39% due to international demand and adoption of larger implant sizes. International OA Pain Management -- 32% growth for Cingal and 24% for Monovisc, contributing $2 million in incremental revenue during the second quarter.

-- 32% growth for Cingal and 24% for Monovisc, contributing $2 million in incremental revenue during the second quarter. Adjusted Operating Expenses -- $17.5 million, a 6% decline year over year after excluding approximately $800,000 in one-time severance costs.

-- $17.5 million, a 6% decline year over year after excluding approximately $800,000 in one-time severance costs. G&A Expense -- Declined 30% after excluding severance, reflecting increased organizational focus, operating efficiencies, and disciplined spending.

-- Declined 30% after excluding severance, reflecting increased organizational focus, operating efficiencies, and disciplined spending. R&D Expense -- $7.3 million, compared to $6.3 million last year, reflecting investments in Cingal and chemistry, manufacturing, and controls activities for drug-combination product regulation.

-- $7.3 million, compared to $6.3 million last year, reflecting investments in Cingal and chemistry, manufacturing, and controls activities for drug-combination product regulation. Stock-Based Compensation -- Declined 28% year over year, contributing to reduced shareholder dilution.

-- Declined 28% year over year, contributing to reduced shareholder dilution. Cash and Equivalents -- $38.4 million at quarter end with zero debt, providing financial flexibility for strategic priorities.

-- $38.4 million at quarter end with zero debt, providing financial flexibility for strategic priorities. Debt and Credit Facility -- The company extended its credit facility with a $50 million revolving commitment and an accordion feature for a total potential capacity of $100 million.

-- The company extended its credit facility with a $50 million revolving commitment and an accordion feature for a total potential capacity of $100 million. Share Count -- Approximately 13.3 million shares outstanding, which management identified as the lowest count in more than 50 years following a $15 million repurchase program.

-- Approximately 13.3 million shares outstanding, which management identified as the lowest count in more than 50 years following a $15 million repurchase program. 2026 Total Revenue Guidance -- Raised to 5% to 10% growth, up from the previous range of 1% to 9%.

-- Raised to 5% to 10% growth, up from the previous range of 1% to 9%. 2026 Channel-Specific Guidance -- OEM revenue growth raised to 0% to 5% while commercial channel growth is narrowed to 12% to 18%.

-- OEM revenue growth raised to 0% to 5% while commercial channel growth is narrowed to 12% to 18%. 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Guidance -- Increased to 13% to 17%, up from the prior range of 5% to 10%, reflecting improved operating leverage.

-- Increased to 13% to 17%, up from the prior range of 5% to 10%, reflecting improved operating leverage. 2027 Revenue Guidance -- Total company revenue expected to grow 0% to 5% based on a new policy to exclude revenue from unapproved products such as Hyalofast.

-- Total company revenue expected to grow 0% to 5% based on a new policy to exclude revenue from unapproved products such as Hyalofast. Manufacturing Throughput -- Capacity expansion doubled throughput for Monovisc and Cingal production lines while yield and efficiency improved for Orthovisc and nonorthopedic lines.

-- Capacity expansion doubled throughput for Monovisc and Cingal production lines while yield and efficiency improved for Orthovisc and nonorthopedic lines. International Stocking Orders -- Increased more than 50% for the Integrity platform during the second quarter, with June being the strongest month to date.

-- Increased more than 50% for the Integrity platform during the second quarter, with June being the strongest month to date. Cingal Clinical Progress -- Bioequivalence study enrollment remains on track for completion by year-end 2026 to support a future New Drug Application submission.

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RISKS

Griffin stated, "pricing will continue to be a headwind, but volume will more than offset it," noting the persistent pricing pressure in the United States osteoarthritis market.

Griffin noted that regarding Hyalofast, "the timing of an approval remains outside of our control," citing ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding clinical endpoints.

Griffin stated, "We continue to anticipate quarterly revenue variability, due to customer ordering patterns," acknowledging potential volatility in the OEM channel.

SUMMARY

Management reported progress on three strategic priorities focused on revenue growth, operational excellence, and pipeline advancement. **Anika Therapeutics, Inc.** (ANIK +6.25%) stated that investments in manufacturing capacity and process improvements contributed to expanded profit margins and higher throughput across core product lines. CEO Griffin indicated that the organization is undergoing a lean transformation to drive long-term efficiency and accountability while reducing general expenses. Management also noted that regulatory milestones for late-stage candidates remain a focus as the company aligns its commercial and manufacturing infrastructure with FDA drug-combination requirements. The company confirmed a shift in financial forecasting to include only approved products to provide a more disciplined outlook.

CEO Griffin stated the company is "in the early innings of improving returns" through a lean transformation that emphasizes waste elimination and productivity gains in manufacturing.

McLeod indicated that the company is adopting a new revenue guidance practice for 2027 to include only revenue from products with regulatory approval, resulting in the exclusion of $3 million in previously forecasted Hyalofast sales.

CEO Griffin stated that discussions with the FDA regarding Hyalofast center on "co-primary clinical endpoints within the Premarket Approval submission" and that the company expects to respond to a deficiency letter in the coming weeks.

The company expanded its chemistry, manufacturing, and controls capabilities to support the Cingal application, which requires a "substantially different regulatory and manufacturing framework" than typical medical devices.

Griffin attributed the current lag in cash flow to the timing of shipments in June, noting that the company is "driving for positive free cash flow the second half of the year" as receivables convert.

Management noted that recent production upgrades successfully doubled throughput at a production step that previously constrained Monovisc and Cingal manufacturing output.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

Bioequivalence : A study to determine if a new drug or delivery method produces the same effect in the body as an existing approved drug.

: A study to determine if a new drug or delivery method produces the same effect in the body as an existing approved drug. Cingal : A combination treatment for osteoarthritis pain that pairs hyaluronic acid with a steroid for fast and long-lasting relief.

: A combination treatment for osteoarthritis pain that pairs hyaluronic acid with a steroid for fast and long-lasting relief. CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls) : Regulatory data regarding the manufacturing processes, quality controls, and chemical properties of a drug or combination product.

: Regulatory data regarding the manufacturing processes, quality controls, and chemical properties of a drug or combination product. HA (Hyaluronic Acid) : A naturally occurring substance in the body used as a base for injectable osteoarthritis treatments and regenerative tissues.

: A naturally occurring substance in the body used as a base for injectable osteoarthritis treatments and regenerative tissues. HYAFF : Anika's proprietary technology that chemically modifies hyaluronic acid to create physical forms such as fibers and membranes.

: Anika's proprietary technology that chemically modifies hyaluronic acid to create physical forms such as fibers and membranes. Hyalofast : A biodegradable support for cartilage regeneration currently under FDA review.

: A biodegradable support for cartilage regeneration currently under FDA review. Integrity : A regenerative hyaluronic acid-based patch used for rotator cuff and other tendon repairs.

: A regenerative hyaluronic acid-based patch used for rotator cuff and other tendon repairs. Monovisc : A single-injection hyaluronic acid treatment for osteoarthritis knee pain.

: A single-injection hyaluronic acid treatment for osteoarthritis knee pain. NDA (New Drug Application) : The formal process for drug sponsors to propose that the FDA approve a pharmaceutical for sale in the United States.

: The formal process for drug sponsors to propose that the FDA approve a pharmaceutical for sale in the United States. OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) : A channel where Anika manufactures products sold under a partner's brand, such as through the J&J DePuy Synthes partnership.

: A channel where Anika manufactures products sold under a partner's brand, such as through the J&J DePuy Synthes partnership. Orthovisc : A multi-injection hyaluronic acid treatment for joint pain.

: A multi-injection hyaluronic acid treatment for joint pain. Osteoarthritis (OA) : A common form of arthritis that occurs when the protective cartilage on the ends of bones wears down over time.

: A common form of arthritis that occurs when the protective cartilage on the ends of bones wears down over time. PMA (Premarket Approval): The FDA process of scientific and regulatory review to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of high-risk medical devices.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Matthew Hall: Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Anika Therapeutics' second quarter 2026 conference call and webcast. With me on the call are Steve Griffin, president and chief executive officer and Ian W. McLeod, senior vice president, chief accounting officer, and treasurer. They will present our second quarter 2026 financial results and business highlights. Please take a moment and open the slide presentation and refer to slide 2. Before we begin, please understand that certain statements made during today's call constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties.

The company's actual results could differ materially from any anticipated future results, performance, or achievements. We make no obligation to update these statements should future financial data or events occur that differ from the forward-looking statements presented today. Please also see our most recent SEC filings for more information about risks that could affect our performance. In addition, during the call, we may refer to several adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures, which may include adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income from continuing operations, and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations, which are used in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP financial measures.

We believe that non-GAAP measures provide an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations and performance, but when considered with GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of GAAP measures, they provide an even more complete understanding of our business. A reconciliation of these adjusted non-GAAP financial results to the most comparable GAAP measures is available at the end of the presentation slide deck and in our second quarter 2026 press release. With that context, I will turn the call over to our President and CEO, Steve Griffin, to walk through our performance and discuss our priorities moving forward. Steve?

Stephen D. Griffin: Thanks, Matthew. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. The second quarter marks great progress in our efforts to build a stronger, more profitable Anika. We delivered commercial channel revenue growth, significant gross margin expansion, our highest adjusted EBITDA since 2020, and improved profitability while continuing to invest in our growth initiatives. These results reflect execution against the three strategic priorities I highlighted in my first earnings call in February. Accelerating sustainable revenue growth, driving operational excellence across the organization, and advancing our hyaluronic acid-based innovation pipeline. Our first priority remains accelerating sustainable revenue growth, and the second quarter results reflect progress in that direction. In the second quarter, commercial channel revenue increased 17% to a record level.

This was driven by focused execution and broad growth in our international OA pain management and regenerative solutions businesses. The momentum was evident in our international commercial business, where focused execution and portfolio alignment continued to deliver results. CINGAL grew 32% and MONOVISC grew 24% year-over-year. Together contributing $2 million of incremental profitable revenue. The growth we have seen through the first half of the year with CINGAL growing 23% and MONOVISC growing 19%, has contributed more than $3 million of incremental revenue. These results underscore the durability and growing scale of our international OA pain management franchise.

We believe this sustained growth also reflects the benefits of the increased focus and alignment across our international business following the portfolio actions completed over the last 18 months. During the quarter, we hosted our international distributor meeting. with more than 35 of our international distributors represented providing an opportunity to align around growth priorities, share best practices, and strengthen commercial execution. As our organization and distribution partners increasingly concentrate their attention on our core portfolio. We are seeing improved engagement, greater market focus, and stronger execution which we believe is contributing to the growth trends we are seeing today. Within regenerative solutions, integrity remains a growth driver.

Global surgeries and units sold increased both sequentially and year-over-year, with year-to-date sales up approximately 39% and revenue just under $2 million for the second consecutive quarter. Growth was driven by expanding international demand and continued adoption of the larger sizes introduced late last year, reflecting increased surgeon confidence and broader utilization of the platform across a variety of anatomies and tendon applications. We remain encouraged by the progress of Integrity. The recently launched larger sizes have exceeded our initial expectations, supporting our view that the platform can address a broader range of tendon repair procedures and patient anatomies.

We also continue to advance our post-market clinical follow-up study, with enrollment expected to be completed in the coming quarters, further strengthening the clinical evidence supporting the technology and providing the data needed to file in the EU. Internationally, momentum remains positive, with stocking orders outside the U.S. increasing more than 50% in Q2 and June representing the strongest month to date. As product availability expands and surgeon experience grows, we believe Integrity is positioned to support continued adoption across both U.S. and international markets. The strength of our HA-driven regenerative business extends beyond Integrity, Hyalofast performed well during the quarter outside the U.S., contributing to double-digit growth in international regenerative solutions revenue.

Its sustained adoption and expanding use across geographies highlight the strength and depth of this regenerative hyaluronic acid-based technology. Together, these drivers continue to enhance the franchise's reach and support sustainable long-term growth. The OEM channel grew 14% year-over-year, driven primarily by favorable order timing across both of our U.S. OA pain management products sold through our partnership with J&J through DePuy Synthes. Within the portfolio, performance was led by MONOVISC unit volumes that exceeded projections for the quarter. Supported by favorable U.S. end-market sales, Monovisc more than offset lower than expected OrthoVisc revenue. While we believe a portion of the quarter's performance benefited from order timing, underlying demand trends remain encouraging.

Given our performance through the first half of the year, we are raising our full year OEM revenue guidance, expecting low-single-digit revenue growth. We continue to anticipate quarterly revenue variability, due to customer ordering patterns. The current DePuy Synthes team has driven improved demand and enhanced commercial execution. Their focus on physician outreach, customer support, and franchise development has contributed meaningfully to the momentum we are seeing today. We look forward to continuing to build on that momentum together in the years ahead. While commercial channel execution and our J&J partnership remain important growth drivers, we also continue to focus on opportunities to expand and optimize revenue across our broader OEM product portfolio.

We have several long-standing OEM relationships and legacy programs that generate attractive revenue and cash flow. And we continue to evaluate ways to enhance both growth and profitability. While these programs may be smaller individually than our primary growth drivers, collectively they represent an important contributor to shareholder value and are an area where disciplined execution can drive incremental returns. Our second priority strengthening operational discipline and execution has been an increased area of focus and contributed to second quarter financial performance and profitability. Gross margin improved to 65% in the second quarter representing one of the highest levels we have delivered in recent years.

This performance reflects progress across manufacturing productivity, operational efficiency, product mix, and disciplined execution throughout the organization. Many of the operational improvements contributing to these results are structural. During the first half of the year, we completed several projects to address manufacturing constraints. On our Monovisc and CINGAL manufacturing line, we completed a capacity expansion project that effectively doubled throughput at a production step that had previously constrained manufacturing output. We also successfully completed a planned upgrade of our OrthoVisc and non-orthopedic manufacturing line, resulting in meaningful improvements in yield, throughput, and production efficiency. These investments strengthen our ability to support future growth while further improving the efficiency and cost structure of our manufacturing operations.

Through the first half of the year, we have increased our focus on improving how we can run our core business, and those efforts contributed to our strongest quarterly profitability performance since 2020. We view current performance as evidence that we are building a more efficient, higher-return business and our teams believe we are in the early innings of improving returns. Our focus remains on applying lean principles across the organization, eliminating waste, simplifying processes, and improving productivity. Here in Bedford, we are optimizing our manufacturing operations to increase throughput and maximize facility utilization. We have added targeted headcount to support higher production levels while still increasing gross margin.

Enabled by process improvements, waste reduction, and a greater focus on value-added activities. In addition, we continue to make capital investments to enhance manufacturing capabilities, increase efficiency, and support future volume growth. Our manufacturing capabilities are becoming an important competitive advantage, and we believe they can create additional value over time. While we are encouraged by the early progress made to date, we believe opportunities remain to increase throughput through our facility, improve productivity, and deliver higher profitability. Turning to our third priority, advancing our HA-based innovation pipeline, we continue to make progress across our development programs, while building capabilities we believe will strengthen the long-term value of our innovation platform.

Our strategy remains focused on leveraging our deep expertise in hyaluronic acid and HYAFF technologies to address unmet needs across OA pain management, and regenerative solutions. Starting with Hyalofast, we remain actively engaged with the FDA as the PMA review process continues. We are working through the agency's deficiency letter, and expect to complete our response in the coming weeks. Based on our recent engagements, the co-primary endpoints of our clinical study are the most important components of the review and could impact the timeline for ultimate product approval. While the timing of an approval remains outside of our control, our confidence in the long-term opportunity for Hyalofast remains unchanged.

Importantly, product continues to perform well outside the United States, contributing to double-digit revenue growth in international regenerative solutions revenue during the quarter. Continued adoption across multiple international markets reinforces the clinical value of the product and the strength of our regenerative solutions portfolio. We remain fully committed to bringing Hyalofast to patients in the United States and completing the PMA process. Turning to CINGAL, enrollment in our bioequivalence study continues to progress as planned. As the program advances, the primary focus increasingly shifts to the chemistry manufacturing and controls activities required to support the NDA submission. CINGAL is regulated as a drug combination product, creating a substantially different regulatory and manufacturing framework for hyaluronic acid.

As a result, establishing the manufacturing and quality systems necessary to support hyaluronic acid as a drug is a critical component of the program. To support these efforts, we have expanded our CMC capabilities this year and are making targeted investments in manufacturing as a drug to ensure we meet FDA's drug manufacturing requirements. These necessary CMC activities will likely be the final workstream completed before the NDA submission. This investment will also improve manufacturing scale over the coming years. Beyond these later-stage programs, we continue to focus on long-term growth potential to unlock value from our hyaluronic acid and HYAFF platforms.

Our regenerative suture and tape program continues to make encouraging early progress, and highlights the versatility of our HYAFF fiber, across soft tissue repair applications. More broadly, we remain focused on identifying and advancing differentiated applications where our biomaterials expertise, can create meaningful clinical and commercial value. With that, I will now turn the call over to Ian to walk through the financial details.

Ian W. McLeod: Thanks, Steve. Please refer to slide 5 of the presentation. Before discussing the quarter in detail, I will take a moment to call out our first half performance. Year-to-date, revenue increased 14% to $62 million driven by growth in our commercial and OEM channels. Notably, international revenue reached a record $23 million, up 17% year-over-year. This growth translated into improved financial performance. First half gross margin expanded more than 1,400 basis points to 65%. That led to $11 million in adjusted EBITDA, as compared to a breakeven start last year. The actions taken this year are translating into measurable improvements in both growth and profitability. Now turning to the quarter.

Anika generated $32.6 million in total revenue, an increase of 16% year-over-year. Commercial revenue grew 17% to $13.9 million driven by international execution, momentum in Integrity, and growth across both our OA pain management and regenerative solutions portfolios. International revenue reached a record $12.6 million, increasing 22% year-over-year reflecting broad-based growth across markets and product categories. This performance was driven by market share gains in OA pain management and increasing contributions from our regenerative solutions products. Notably, our growth comes from multiple products, geographies and channels, reflecting the broadening reach of our business. The OEM channel grew 14% year-over-year, supported by MONOVISC demand and favorable order timing.

While quarterly OEM performance can vary, the strength of the first half supports our increased full year outlook. Assuming a relatively even revenue contribution between the third and fourth quarters, our outlook implies strong year-over-year growth in the third quarter, and moderate growth in the fourth quarter. As a result of a difficult comparison with a strong Q4 in 2025, gross margin expanded to 65%, compared to 51% in the prior year. This improvement reflects higher manufacturing productivity, increased throughput, favorable product mix, and the continued impact of our operational excellence initiatives. These results demonstrate the operating leverage inherent in our business model as we continue to improve execution, across our manufacturing operations.

Turning to operating expenses, total operating expenses were $18.3 million compared to $18.5 million in the prior year period. Excluding approximately $800,000 of one-time severance costs, adjusted operating expenses were approximately $17.5 million, down 6% year-over-year. G&A expenses excluding severance declined 30% in the quarter reflecting increased organizational focus, disciplined spending, and the benefits of the actions we have taken to improve operating efficiencies across the company. R&D expense was $7.3 million compared to $6.3 million in the prior period, reflecting investments in our highest-priority pipeline programs. This includes advancement of CINGAL, where enrollment in our bioequivalence study is progressing as planned, as well as expanded CMC activities required to support NDA submission.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $7.1 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22%, our strongest quarterly profitability performance since 2020. We ended the quarter with $38.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt. This provides financial flexibility as we continue investing in our strategic priorities while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation. Consistent with that approach, we recently extended our credit facility. The amended agreement maintains substantially similar terms while reducing the overall facility's size to better align with our current needs.

The facility includes a $50 million revolving commitment along with an accordion feature that provides the flexibility to request up to an additional $50 million of borrowing capacity, for a total potential commitment of $100 million. We believe this structure provides ample liquidity and financial flexibility to support our strategic priorities while maintaining an efficient capital structure. As part of our disciplined approach to capital allocation, we completed our previously announced $15 million share repurchase program during the first half of the year. Combined with actions we have taken to reduce equity-based compensation, shares outstanding declined to approximately 13.3 million shares, representing the lowest share count in more than 50 years.

Stock-based compensation expense declined 28% year-over-year in the second quarter, reducing dilution and allowing a greater portion of value created by the business to accrue to shareholders. Taken together, these actions reflect our focus on disciplined capital allocation, operational efficiency, and driving value on a per-share basis. Turning to our outlook, based on our first half performance, commercial momentum, favorable OEM revenue trends and improving profitability, we are raising our full year 2026 guidance. We now expect OEM channel revenue growth of 0% to 5% compared to our previous expectation of down 5% to flat. For the commercial channel, we now expect 12% to 18% growth, compared to our prior outlook of 10% to 20%.

This narrowed outlook is supported by Integrity adoption, sustained international OA pain management growth, and ongoing strength across our regenerative portfolio. As a result, total company revenue guidance now includes increased growth of 5% to 10%, from 1% to 9% previously. Additionally, we are raising our adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to 13% to 17%, compared to our prior expectation of 5% to 10%. This increase reflects the operating leverage across the business. Profitability in the second half will be modestly lower than the first half, due to OEM order timing. Lastly, impacting our 2027 revenue forecast, we are adopting a new revenue guidance practice to include only revenue from products that have received regulatory approval or clearance.

Our outlook now excludes the previously implied $3 million of Hyalofast sales in the U.S. Despite this change, total company revenue is expected to be between 0% and 5% growth in 2027. With that, I will turn the call back over to Steve.

Stephen D. Griffin: Thanks, Ian. Before we open the call for questions, I would like to leave you with a few final thoughts. The second quarter reflects solid progress on our strategic priorities. We delivered commercial channel revenue growth, expanded gross margins, improved profitability, advanced our pipeline, and raised our full year outlook. Just as importantly, we see multiple opportunities ahead to strengthen and grow the business. An important contributor to this progress is the culture we are building through our lean transformation. By empowering teams closest to the work to solve problems, and improve processes every day, we are becoming a more efficient, agile, and accountable organization.

Finally, to the many employees listening in on today's call, I want to thank you for your commitment, perseverance, and for driving the positive changes taking place here at Anika. Your contributions and hard work are making these changes possible. I also want to thank our distributor partners whose dedication helps bring products to our patients around the world and to the patients who place their trust in our therapies every day. Looking ahead, our priorities remain driving sustainable growth, improving profitability, and creating shareholder value. With that, operator, let's now open the line for questions.

Operator: Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. You will hear a prompt that your hand has been raised. If you wish to decline from the polling process, please press *2. If you are using a speakerphone, please lift the handset before pressing any keys. One moment, please, for your first question. And your first question comes from Anderson Schock from B. Riley Securities. Please go ahead.

Anderson Schock: Congrats on the strong quarter. So first, I mean, strong first half for OEM revenue and you have raised full year guidance for growth in this channel. However, the guidance does imply a pretty meaningful sequential step down in the back half. Is this mainly a reversal of first half order timing? Or does it reflect visibility into the second half pricing or volume?

Stephen D. Griffin: Appreciate the question, Anderson. I would say we did note in our prepared remarks that there is a little bit of favorability, probably between $1 million and $2 million, just due to order timing in the second quarter. That does drive some of that sequential step down. The other element, when you take a look at last year, and I know Ian noted it in his comments is fourth quarter was very strong in last year's quarterly split. And so, you know, we would expect to see some level of decline related to that.

But broadly speaking, when we talk about the OEM channel, you know, for a while now, almost two years, we have been talking about it being flat or modestly lower. And we are raising our guidance now to imply that it is actually going to grow year-over-year. We are really pleased with the performance in the end-market from a product perspective here in the U.S. that has helped to support that. Pricing always remains volatile quarter to quarter. But underlying it, when we add it all together, revenue overall is expected to grow, which is a nice change of pace.

Anderson Schock: Okay. Got it. And then gross margin, this is now the third quarter above 60%, improving sequentially. What I guess, what are the main drivers here, and how sustainable are these levels? Should we view this as the new norm?

Stephen D. Griffin: I would say in short, yes. Think the mid-60s is where you could expect us to operate at. You know, the main drivers that you asked about, I noted in my remarks about the lean transformation. I mean, lean is all about eliminating waste and driving throughput and productivity. We have been able to increase our output without increasing our operating expenses. We have been able to improve our yields. And then I noted there have been a number of projects that our teams have worked to implement in our manufacturing operations that have benefited in terms of how we make our products. So we are really, really proud of that work.

And I think, you know, this represents a really important step for us. As you noted, third consecutive quarter of a mid-60s gross margin and something that I think we, you know, will look to hold ourselves accountable to. The other element that I would note though is you know, we are really still very much so in the early innings of what we are looking to accomplish. So when we think about the number of projects that we have on deck to go execute across our operations, you know, we do see multiple opportunities to continue to create value. We are going to continue to invest in the manufacturing side of the business.

Anderson Schock: Okay. Got it. Thank you. And then on CINGAL, can you give us an update on the bioequivalence study enrollment? Does this current pace still support completion inside 2026?

Stephen D. Griffin: In short, yeah. I would say the bioequivalence study is going as we would have expected. Enrollment remains on track, and we did historically note that we would expect it to be completed in and around year-end, and there has been no change to our expectations associated with that. So it is a small study. It is not something that I have concern around at this point. But enrollment continues.

Anderson Schock: Okay. Got it. Thank you for taking our questions.

Stephen D. Griffin: Thank you.

Operator: And your last question comes from Michael Petusky from Barrington Research. Please go ahead.

Michael Petusky: Hi. Good morning. So, Steve, I just want to I guess, drill down on your commentary around the sustainability of gross margin in the mid-60s. Obviously, the first couple of quarters here, you have had the benefit of probably some decent favorable mix, you know, with OEM and then, you know, on the other side, you have you know, you have put in, you know, some good improvements in terms of manufacturing productivity.

And so I just want to make sure, just in terms of the second half, I mean, you presumably will not have that kind of favorable tailwind in terms of orders in OEM and I just want to make sure that sort of the, I guess, the productivity improvements on manufacturing sort of fill that gap. And just want to drill down and make sure you are saying what I think you are saying. Thanks.

Stephen D. Griffin: Yeah. I appreciate that first question, Mike. I would say, you know, we have started the year at 64% to 65%. I mean, gross margin is never going to be in a straight linear line, as you know. So there is always some level of volatility. But implied in our guidance is that we will maintain sort of that 64% level. There is an element of mix that has to do with how gross margin plays out from a business perspective. But not in a way that is more material than the overall impact of the projects that we have been able to implement.

The gains that we have been able to drive from improved yields and better throughput will start to, you know, continue to flow through. So what you heard me say is accurate is that second half of the year, we expect to see sort of that 64% range. And we will stand behind it.

Michael Petusky: Great. Just in terms of, you know, the communication between you guys and your U.S. Distributor for MonoVisc, OrthoVisc, I mean, what is your expectation in terms of pricing over the next, say, six to 12 months? I mean, is there anything you can sort of speak to there in terms of your expectation of, I mean, moderate declines, more than moderate give-ups there. I mean can you speak to that at all? Thanks.

Stephen D. Griffin: Yeah. We maintain very close communications and regular dialogue with J&J and DePuy Synthes. And I would say our expectations for the full year was always that there would be some element of price erosion offset by volume. And I would say the beneficial sort of results so far through the first half of the year and also what is implied in our guidance is that pricing will continue to be a headwind, but volume will more than offset it. And that is what we have seen thus far. So I think the modest decline in pricing that you noted is probably a fair representation of what we would expect to see. In the coming months and quarters.

And as it relates to longer-term, I mean, I think there is always going to be that trade-off between price and volume. And I think at this point, they are for the year, they are probably going to be offsetting each other to the point where we will grow, overall from a revenue perspective driven by higher volume. And we will expect to see some decline from an OrthoVisc perspective. And, we have not given, you know, much longer-term guidance beyond that. But I think the pricing headwind in that dynamic that has always been in place here in the U.S. market will continue. As we look to drive volume.

Michael Petusky: Great. Just a couple more. In terms of what you guys have been able to do, it feels like you guys have gotten meaningful things done in terms of your internal processes there. And I assume that you know, like much every other company, go after the low-hanging fruit, the things that are easiest to accomplish first. And I am just curious, I mean, is there more juice to be squeezed here? I mean, do you see meaningful opportunities to continue to sort of improve the way you guys do things that presumably can support continued margin progress? Thanks.

Stephen D. Griffin: Yeah. I think it is a good question, and I would I am going to break apart my answer in kind of two steps. The first one is we did institute a very sizable restructuring on the G&A side earlier this year. that has resulted in a 30% reduction in G&A in the quarter and, as you know, a 28% reduction in stock-based comp. So from a structural change perspective, you know, there is nothing further. But as it relates to the operating expenses of the business, when we think about sort of manufacturing operations, I still think that there is a very long way to go. We are very much so in the early innings of this lean transformation.

Those will not play out over 90 days. They take years. It is a playbook that is been developed by, you know, many other companies. But when deploying this lean transformation, you are really looking for both daily improvement in operations, but also sort of breakthrough projects that can impact our business over a longer time horizon, that being years. We are working on both of those things simultaneously. So I think we are just very much so in the early innings of the manufacturing improvements that we are looking to drive. But I think in terms of the low-hanging fruit that you referenced from a G&A perspective, I think those are, you know, mostly behind us.

Michael Petusky: Okay. Great. And then just last one. So, Steve, and maybe asking you to put your CFO cap back on. Obviously, you guys have moved the needle across a lot of metrics, you know, you know, over a very short period of time. The one metric that has not sort of come along at least over the past couple of quarters is the cash generation. I guess I just wonder, obviously, you have a strong balance sheet. You do not need necessarily to generate cash in the near-term. But I am just curious how you think about cash generation moving forward and maybe timing for that coming alongside some of the other improvements you guys have been able to, achieve?

Thanks.

Stephen D. Griffin: Yeah. I would say it is definitely an area of focus of mine and Ian's and our teams. I think the reason for why you see a little bit of a lag from a cash flow perspective is we did see a larger amount of orders go out during the June time period. So AR is a little higher than normal. And we do not really ever have an AR issue in this business. So it is more so from a timing perspective, you would not expect to see some of that cash flow convert until the second half of the year. We do typically see a difficult start to the year from a cash flow timing perspective.

That is just the seasonality effect of this business. And a stronger end of the year. So we would expect that trend to continue such that we are driving for positive free cash flow the second half of the year. I would say the other area that we have been very conscious about is investing in inventory to support our manufacturing operations. Having the appropriate levels of safety stock to enable our operations to run at the pace that they are running now is key. And that is something that we pay very close attention to and make decisions around very carefully, but have been a conscious decision that we have made.

It is absolutely an expectation of ours that over time, we generate stronger free cash flow and probably more of a conversation for 2027 and beyond.

Michael Petusky: Great. Great. Thank you. Thank you very much. Appreciate it.

Stephen D. Griffin: Yeah. Thank you.

Operator: And there are no further questions at this time. Mr. Steve Griffin, you may continue.

Stephen D. Griffin: Great. Thank you, everybody, for listening in on today's call, and we look forward to speaking to you after the coming quarter.

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you very much for your participation. You may now disconnect. Have a great day.