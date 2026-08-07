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Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Chief Executive Officer - Gernot Ruppelt

President - Bart Kelleher

TAKEAWAYS

Adjusted Earnings -- $48.3 million or $1.18 per share, reflecting positive market conditions and higher product tanker rates.

-- $48.3 million or $1.18 per share, reflecting positive market conditions and higher product tanker rates. Net Income -- $60.5 million, which includes a $12.2 million gain from the sale of the Ardmore Engineer.

-- $60.5 million, which includes a $12.2 million gain from the sale of the Ardmore Engineer. Dividend -- $0.79 per share for the second quarter, based on the company policy of paying out two-thirds of adjusted earnings.

-- $0.79 per share for the second quarter, based on the company policy of paying out two-thirds of adjusted earnings. MR Spot TCE Rates -- $51,870 per day for the second quarter, driven by long-haul volumes and elevated refining margins.

-- $51,870 per day for the second quarter, driven by long-haul volumes and elevated refining margins. Chemical Tanker TCE Rates -- $26,887 per day during the second quarter, compared to $20,409 per day in the prior year.

-- $26,887 per day during the second quarter, compared to $20,409 per day in the prior year. Third Quarter MR Guidance -- $29,600 per day with 45% of revenue days fixed, representing a 20% increase year over year.

-- $29,600 per day with 45% of revenue days fixed, representing a 20% increase year over year. Third Quarter Chemical Guidance -- $25,000 per day with 50% of revenue days fixed, a 10% increase year over year.

-- $25,000 per day with 50% of revenue days fixed, a 10% increase year over year. Operating Cash Breakeven -- $10.8 thousand per day, providing financial flexibility across market cycles.

-- $10.8 thousand per day, providing financial flexibility across market cycles. Vessel Sale -- $35.5 million from the sale of the 2014-built Ardmore Engineer, which was delivered to the buyer in June 2026.

-- $35.5 million from the sale of the 2014-built Ardmore Engineer, which was delivered to the buyer in June 2026. Newbuilding Order -- Four 40,500 dwt Handysize product and chemical tankers on order with deliveries scheduled to begin in late 2028.

-- Four 40,500 dwt Handysize product and chemical tankers on order with deliveries scheduled to begin in late 2028. Liquidity -- $342.1 million total liquidity as of June 30, 2026, including $48.1 million in cash and $294 million in undrawn revolving credit capacity.

-- $342.1 million total liquidity as of June 30, 2026, including $48.1 million in cash and $294 million in undrawn revolving credit capacity. Effective Leverage -- 24% inclusive of forward capital expenditures for newbuildings.

-- 24% inclusive of forward capital expenditures for newbuildings. Revenue -- $116.2 million for the quarter, an increase of $44.2 million from the same period last year.

-- $116.2 million for the quarter, an increase of $44.2 million from the same period last year. Refined Product Inventories -- A decline of nearly 100 million barrels since March 2026, which management indicated creates a need for a restocking cycle.

-- A decline of nearly 100 million barrels since March 2026, which management indicated creates a need for a restocking cycle. Crack Spreads -- Nearly $70 per barrel for benchmark products, representing the highest level on record.

-- Nearly $70 per barrel for benchmark products, representing the highest level on record. MR Fleet Age -- 14 years on average, the highest level recorded this century.

-- 14 years on average, the highest level recorded this century. Existing Fleet CapEx -- $3 million estimated for the remainder of 2026, with no planned drydockings for the year.

-- $3 million estimated for the remainder of 2026, with no planned drydockings for the year. Operating Leverage -- Each $10,000 per day increase in TCE rates translates to approximately $2 per share in additional annual earnings.

-- Each $10,000 per day increase in TCE rates translates to approximately $2 per share in additional annual earnings. Voyage Expenses -- $29.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $4.6 million year over year due to higher bunker prices.

-- $29.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $4.6 million year over year due to higher bunker prices. Vessel Operating Expenses -- $19 million, up from $15.4 million in the prior year reflecting the addition of three vessels to the fleet in late 2025.

-- $19 million, up from $15.4 million in the prior year reflecting the addition of three vessels to the fleet in late 2025. Newbuilding Installments -- $18.4 million in estimated payments for the remainder of 2026, with a total of $165.2 million in payments through 2029.

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RISKS

CEO Ruppelt stated, "if there is going to be a super El Nino, this will really only play out on a forward basis where if you are entering the traditional dry season in January, with already low water levels, This is really only going to kick in Q2 27," referring to potential transit interruptions in the Panama Canal.

Management stated, "The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has significantly disrupted shipping transits via the Strait of Hormuz... This increases security concerns and uncertainty," noting that any resolution of the conflict could lead to a reversal of favorable trading patterns.

SUMMARY

Management reported that Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC -1.82%) achieved financial results driven by record-high crack spreads, trade disruptions in the Middle East, and multiyear highs in Atlantic refinery utilization. The company expanded its fleet renewal program by exercising options for two additional Handysize tankers, bringing the total order to four vessels while maintaining a variable dividend payout of two-thirds of adjusted earnings. Market fundamentals were supported by a significant decline in global refined product inventories and structural shifts in refining capacity toward Asia and the Middle East, which have increased ton-mile demand.

CEO Ruppelt stated that the new Handysize vessels provide "maximum optionality" because they can carry a wide range of refined oil products, crude oil, and advanced chemical cargoes.

Management noted that the energy transition is proceeding at a slower pace than previously anticipated, with the IEA now forecasting oil demand growth through 2050.

President Kelleher stated that half of the global MR fleet will be over 20 years old within five years, a figure that is "more than 3x the size of the current order book."

The company reported that U.S. Gulf clean product exports have reached historical highs as cargoes continue to travel longer distances to replace displaced supply.

CEO Ruppelt noted that the company will continue to assess the "economic rationale" for two remaining options on Handysize newbuildings that are declarable later this summer.

The company is integrating artificial intelligence and digitalization across the fleet, including the implementation of real-time propulsion automation.

Management indicated that energy security has become a "growing priority for governments worldwide," reinforcing long-term seaborne supply chain demand.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

TCE : Time Charter Equivalent, a shipping industry measure used to calculate the average daily revenue performance of a vessel after deducting voyage expenses.

: Time Charter Equivalent, a shipping industry measure used to calculate the average daily revenue performance of a vessel after deducting voyage expenses. MR Tanker : Medium Range tanker, a vessel typically between 25,000 to 50,000 deadweight tons used for transporting refined petroleum products and chemicals.

: Medium Range tanker, a vessel typically between 25,000 to 50,000 deadweight tons used for transporting refined petroleum products and chemicals. Handysize : A tanker size typically between 15,000 to 35,000 deadweight tons, though Ardmore's newbuildings are specified at 40,500 deadweight tons.

: A tanker size typically between 15,000 to 35,000 deadweight tons, though Ardmore's newbuildings are specified at 40,500 deadweight tons. Ton-mile demand : A unit of shipping volume representing one ton of cargo transported one mile.

: A unit of shipping volume representing one ton of cargo transported one mile. Crack spread : The difference between the price of crude oil and the petroleum products refined from it, representing refining margins.

: The difference between the price of crude oil and the petroleum products refined from it, representing refining margins. IMO 2 : A maritime certification for tankers designed to carry hazardous chemical cargoes and requiring specific containment standards.

: A maritime certification for tankers designed to carry hazardous chemical cargoes and requiring specific containment standards. DWT: Deadweight Tonnage, a measure of how much weight a ship can safely carry, including cargo, fuel, and stores.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Ardmore Shipping's Second Quarter 26 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and an audio webcast and presentation are available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. www.osmoshipping.com. We will conduct a question-and-answer session after the opening remarks. Instructions will follow at that time. A replay of the conference call will be accessible anytime during the next week by dialing +1 (888) 660-6.34 thousand. Or +1 (646) 517-4.15 thousand. And entering passcode 94.4 thousand. At this time, I will turn the call over to Gernot Ruppelt, chief executive officer of Ardmore Shipping.

Gernot Ruppelt: Good morning, and welcome to Ardmore Shipping's second quarter 26 earnings call. First, let me ask our President, Bart Kelleher to discuss forward-looking statements.

Bart Kelleher: Thanks, Gernot. Turning to slide 2. Please allow me to remind you that our discussion today contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the second quarter 26 earnings release which is available on our website. And now I will turn the call back to Gernot.

Gernot Ruppelt: Thank you, Bart. Let me outline the format of today's call, which you can see here on slide 3. First, I will give you a brief overview of our second quarter highlights, and how we are executing on our capital allocation policy. I will then hand over to Bart, who will cover the market outlook and update you on our financial and operating performance. Thereafter, I will conclude the presentation before opening up the call for questions. Now, turning to Slide 4, covering our earnings highlights. We are pleased to report another strong quarter for Ardmore. Adjusted earnings were 48.3 million or $1.18 per share. Market conditions remained positive throughout the second quarter and into the third.

In addition to long-term sectoral trends, the continued disruption in The Middle East is driving higher refining margins and long-haul volumes. Boosting product tanker TCE rates. We are declaring a dividend of €0.79 per share in line with our policy of paying out 2/3 of adjusted earnings. And as announced during the quarter, we exercised options on 2 additional Handysize tanker newbuildings, at the same terms as agreed at the start of the year taking our total order to 4 vessels with deliveries beginning in late 28. Now turning to Slide 5. Where we highlight our TCE performance. Our second quarter TCE reflects favorable market conditions. And rates in the third quarter remain well above seasonal levels.

Our MR tankers earned $51.9 thousand per day for the second quarter. So far in the third quarter, with 45% booked, MRs earned $29.6 thousand per day which represents a year-over-year uplift of 20%. Our chemical tankers earned $26.9 thousand per day for the second quarter. So far in the third quarter, with 50% booked, chemical tankers earned $25 thousand per day represents a year-over-year increase of 10%. To put things in perspective, current MR rates are therefore at levels nearly 3x our operating cash breakeven of $10.8 thousand per day. Moving to slide 6, we highlight our capital allocation activity. We continue to return capital to shareholders while investing in the business.

As mentioned, we contracted 2 additional Handysize product and chemical tanker newbuildings bringing our total order to 4 vessels with options for an additional 2. These highly flexible assets are capable of carrying the full range of mainstream oil and refined products as well as the majority of advanced chemical cargoes edible oils, and other liquids. All fully consistent with our long-term commercial strategy and organizational capability. We are declaring our 15th consecutive quarterly dividend representing a yield of approximately 20%. Reflecting the doubling of our payout level as introduced earlier this year. And our operating cash breakeven remains at a low $10.8 thousand per day providing us with considerable financial flexibility across all market conditions.

With that, I would like to hand over to Bart to cover the market outlook.

Bart Kelleher: Thanks, Gernot. Turning first to the market, starting with Slide 8. Product tanker markets were exceptionally strong throughout the second quarter. And have remained very firm into the third. With positive underlying fundamentals amplified by the continued disruption in The Middle East. Refining margins remain elevated and benchmark crack spreads reached nearly $70 per barrel, the highest level on record. As a result, Atlantic refinery utilization is running at multiyear highs. And correspondingly, US Gulf clean product exports are at historical high. As shown in the chart on the upper right. With cargoes continuing to travel much longer distances. The map in the bottom right demonstrates how replacement cargoes now need to be sourced over longer-haul routes.

In addition, the Panama Canal Authority is closely monitoring water level. Further cuts to canal throughput could provide an additional tailwind for ton mile demand. Moving to Slide 9. Refined product inventories have declined by nearly 100 million barrels since March. Looking ahead, this creates a need for a meaningful restocking cycle. Adding an additional layer of demand on top of actual consumption. Higher oil volumes are anticipated to boost refinery throughput and support an extended period of elevated trading activity, as inventories are replenished. The IEA projects significant expansion of oil supply in 2027. As non OPEC production continues to grow. And energy security remains a key priority. With inventories likely to get replenished to an even higher level.

This would support sustained firm demand for product tankers well beyond current disruption. Moving to slide 10. And the impact of the Russian diesel export ban. As a result of domestic refinery outages, and growing fuel shortages, earlier this month, Russia imposed a full ban on diesel exports. Russian clean product exports continue to decline accordingly. As shown in the bottom left chart. Displaced buyers are sourcing replacement cargoes from elsewhere, boosting demand for the compliant fleet in an already tight market. For example, Brazilian importers are replacing Russian supply. Reducing reliance on sanctioned vessels, and benefiting the mainstream fleet. Turning to slide 11, and long-term demand fundamentals.

As we have emphasized, energy security remains a growing priority for governments worldwide. Diversification of import sources and the securing of seaborne supply chains are reinforcing long-term demand for product tankers. The structural shifts in refining capacity continue in parallel. Expansion is concentrated in As and The Middle East, while closures persist in Europe and The United States. This ongoing dislocation between refining hubs and major points of consumption continues to drive ton mile demand. Furthermore, the energy transition is proceeding at a slower pace than previously anticipated. The IEA now forecast oil demand growth through 2050. These structural dynamics underpin a constructive long-term in addition to the supportive near term dynamics we discussed.

Moving to slide 12, for the supply picture. As we have pointed out in the past, the MR fleet is the oldest it has been in decades. As the chart on the left illustrates, the average age of the fleet is nearly 14 years old, the highest this century. While the MR order book represents just 16% of the existing fleet. And if we examine the Handysize order book, it stands at just 6% with an even higher average fleet age of 18 years. Moving to the chart on the right, within the next 5 years, half of all MRs will be over 20 years old and approaching the scrapping.

This is more than 3x the size of the current order book. And the dynamics in the handy market are even more favorable. As a reminder, even if older vessels are not immediately scrapped in a strong market, their utilization levels decline materially as they age past 20 years. With that, I would like to shift to our financial and operating performance. Turning to Slide 14. Where we highlight our continued focus on financial strength. Hardmore's balance sheet remains robust. Effective leverage is a modest 24% inclusive of our forward newbuilding CapEx. Our low operating cash breakeven of $10.8 thousand per day or $11.7 thousand per day, including pro rata dry dock CapEx gives us significant financial flexibility.

We have nearly 300 million of undrawn revolving debt capacity providing ample coverage for our new building commitments with access to a wide range of additional financing options as well. As always, Ardmore remains focused on optimizing TCE performance closely managing costs, and maintaining a strong balance sheet. Turning to Slide 15 for financial highlights. For the second quarter, we are reporting EBITDA of 61.1 million And as mentioned earlier, earnings per share of $1.18. We continue to frame EBITDA as an important comparable valuation metric against our IFRS reporting peers. A full reconciliation is provided in the appendix alongside our third quarter guidance figures. Importantly, our strong operating leverage positions Ardmore to capture market volatility.

Every $10 thousand/day increase in TCE rates translates to nearly $2 per share in additional annual Moving to Slide 16 for operational highlights. As a reminder, we have no planned drydockings this year and limited activity through 2027. Existing fleet CapEx for the balance of 2026 is estimated at only 3 million On the innovation front, we are harnessing AI and digitalization across our fleet. Now including real time propulsion automation. With that, I am happy to hand the call back to Gernot and look forward to answering any questions at the end.

Gernot Ruppelt: Thank you, Bart. Wrapping up then with slide 18, Bart is performing extremely well. We are capturing TCE rates at multiples of our cash breakeven. The market backdrop remains highly supportive as we discussed driven by long-term fundamentals as well as more immediate market forces. We continue to take a disciplined and deliberate approach to capital allocation distributing 2/3 of earnings while executing on targeted and measured growth. Our decisions are and will be guided by our long-term strategy strong corporate governance, and our commitment to create value across market cycles. And with that, we now welcome your questions. Thank you.

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. You will hear a prompt that your hand has been raised. If you wish to decline from the polling process, please press * followed by 2. And if you are using a speakerphone, please lift the handset before pressing any keys. First question comes from Omar Nokta with Clarksons Securities. Please go ahead.

Omar Nokta: Thank you. Hi, Gernot and Bart. Thank you for the update. Just a couple of questions from my end, and maybe just first the Handy options. You have the 4 new buildings now on order. After exercising those 2 options. Gearing at the company overall remains, I would say, quite low, and you are back to being in that cash territory. As you kind of look forward, it seems that just the way this market is coming in, as you just said at the end of your comments, Gernot, that you are bringing in revenues at multiple of your breakeven.

It looks like you are going to continue to be in this net cash territory or at least you are on pace for that How do you think about fleet expansion from here? You have those 2 options. Again on the Handy what is the thought on exercising those Is there a time when those have to be exercised? And then just in general, how are you thinking about further expansion?

Gernot Ruppelt: Yeah. Good morning, Omar. Great question. Thank you. Definitely, we do like the shifts that we have ordered. We like the design. We also see value in the prices we agreed and of course, we do like the optionality also that they provide. Options are options, so we will continue to assess, of course, the economic rationale. They are declarable later this summer. Why do we like them? Well, the fundamental backdrop we believe is quite positive and how these assets in particular fit into this. If you think about what we discussed here, we are tracking long term oil demand growth. Investment in fossil energy has been consistently on the rise since that dip we saw during COVID.

And it looks that we also have the oil supply to really match it. Adding to that is the theme around energy security, which creates a whole different set of needs, which is benefiting really the whole energy oil supply chain and tankers included. But it is, of course, not just about fossil when you think about energy security, because all of a sudden diversification of your energy sources becomes very much part of that theme of supply chain resilience, which I think is top of the agenda for enterprise and state actors alike.

So these particular assets really provide us maximum optionality, not just in their near term trading performance because they are so versatile and can optimize TCE performance, But they really give you a wide range of strategic direction whether it is mainstream refined oil products, whether it is crude oil and dirty products, certainly a wide range of chemical products, edible oils, and other really interesting liquids as well. And there is liquid markets for all of these. And in itself, the handy market, of course, is also quite liquid. it is a good size.

And there is a high degree of overlap with what we are doing on the MRs as well, so a broader trading footprint and our commercial strategy. So that is the strategic rationale. that is the fundamental and market outlook rationale. Then when it comes to capital allocation, very neatly fits into how we continue to balance of course, the continued rationale to reinvest in the business. Continue to embrace opportunities for selective and well measured growth, while at the same time returning capital to shareholders and maintaining responsible debt levels. That, of course, is something we continue to look on a dynamic basis as well.

Last year, at around this time, we saw a lot of value and secondhand values that had dropped significantly acted on those very decisively Those would have appreciated by 30, 35% in value since and are happily trading in our fleet. At the same time, we saw now at the start of the year really an opportune time to invest on a more forward looking basis. In the in the start of this of this set of at the moment, 4 new buildings with options that are options that we will continue to assess as we move along.

Omar Nokta: Okay. Yeah. Thanks, Gernot, for that detail. And maybe just 1 another question, and then I will turn it back. it is a bit more on the market. And you mentioned in your answer just now a bit of the diversification that we are seeing in sources of oil How are you kind of seeing things develop here? Obviously, it is been a very volatile year. Hormuz closed. It reopened. Now it is back to closed. Potentially. You have the Red Sea as a potential risk. For transit, which had already been there, but maybe a bit more heightened now.

Have you seen any sort of immediate response in the product market as to the latest developments there on the geopolitical front? And then also, how do you think about where MR rates can be as we move forward here over the next few months?

Gernot Ruppelt: I believe you are touching on a great point here, where markets continue to be very much in motion and probably more than that we can really verbalize in a presentation like this. But the status quo is there is no status quo. And even the events of the last 24 hours and last few days and weeks, of course, always trigger reactions in the underlying commodity pricing. For oil and of course the underlying oil products as well. And with that, relative price point, creates regional arbitrage, creates arbitrage in within the system as well. And we certainly have seen freight react as well.

An important point to make is that I think there is a lot going on beyond The Middle East as well. Of course, there are the long term fundamentals that we discussed here, not just on the demand side, but also on the supply side. But US Gulf refineries cranking out product at record levels. Refining margins really high, At the same time, I think we touched on briefly is the situation with the Panama Canal. But I believe it is somewhat overlooked whereby we have already had some initial signals from the Panama Canal Authority that they might actually interrupt some of the transits. No. That has not happened yet.

But just speaking with a market participant on this recently, we continue to see really low rainfalls here from August through October. If there is going to be a super El Nino, this will really only play out on a forward basis where if you are entering the traditional dry season in January, with already low water levels, This is really only going to kick in Q2 27. I believe there is really a multitude of factors that really can continue to drive volatility on freight to really a wide range of outcomes. Yeah. No. Certainly a lot of moving parts. Great. Well, thank you, Gernot. I will pass it back. Thanks, Omar. Thank you.

Operator: Please press 1 now. We have no further questions. This does conclude your conference call for today. We thank you for participating. And at this time, we ask that you please disconnect your lines.