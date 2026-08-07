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Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Vice President, Investor Relations - Stacy Feit

Co-Founder and CEO - Chris Urmson

CFO - David Maday

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TAKEAWAYS

Revenue -- $2 million, reflecting commercial loads from both driverless and vehicle operator-supervised operations.

-- $2 million, reflecting commercial loads from both driverless and vehicle operator-supervised operations. Full Year Revenue Guidance -- $14 million to $16 million, representing growth of approximately 400% at the midpoint compared to the previous year.

-- $14 million to $16 million, representing growth of approximately 400% at the midpoint compared to the previous year. Operating Loss -- $266 million, which included $60 million in stock-based compensation during the second quarter.

-- $266 million, which included $60 million in stock-based compensation during the second quarter. Cash Use -- $225 million in operating cash, including $63 million in cash bonus payments funded through the at-the-market program.

-- $225 million in operating cash, including $63 million in cash bonus payments funded through the at-the-market program. Cash Liquidity -- nearly $1.2 billion in cash and short-term investments, including $215 million in net proceeds from the issuance of 30 million shares.

-- nearly $1.2 billion in cash and short-term investments, including $215 million in net proceeds from the issuance of 30 million shares. Capital Expenditures -- $31 million for the quarter, with full year guidance of approximately $150 million to support the capacity plan.

-- $31 million for the quarter, with full year guidance of approximately $150 million to support the capacity plan. Driverless Mileage -- nearly 440,000 miles completed since launch through the end of June, maintaining 100% on-time performance and zero attributed collisions.

-- nearly 440,000 miles completed since launch through the end of June, maintaining 100% on-time performance and zero attributed collisions. Cumulative Commercial Miles -- more than 6 million miles driven through June 30, 2026, across the company's autonomous operations.

-- more than 6 million miles driven through June 30, 2026, across the company's autonomous operations. Fleet Guidance -- 20 to 25 driverless trucks in operation by the end of the third quarter, scaling to more than 200 trucks by the end of 2026.

-- 20 to 25 driverless trucks in operation by the end of the third quarter, scaling to more than 200 trucks by the end of 2026. Revenue Run Rate -- $80 million expected by the end of 2026, primarily driven by the scaling of the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) fleet.

-- $80 million expected by the end of 2026, primarily driven by the scaling of the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) fleet. Hardware Cost Efficiency -- a reduction of more than 50% in hardware costs for the second-generation kit, supporting the path to breakeven gross margins.

-- a reduction of more than 50% in hardware costs for the second-generation kit, supporting the path to breakeven gross margins. LiDAR Performance -- the FirstLight LiDAR provides an extended range of one kilometer, enabling more than 34 seconds of reaction time at highway speeds.

-- the FirstLight LiDAR provides an extended range of one kilometer, enabling more than 34 seconds of reaction time at highway speeds. Manufacturing Capacity -- Roush commenced production at a dedicated facility with plans to reach an annual run rate of 1,000 trucks by October 2026.

-- Roush commenced production at a dedicated facility with plans to reach an annual run rate of 1,000 trucks by October 2026. Volvo Partnership Targets -- Volvo Autonomous Solutions expects to exit 2027 with more than 300 driverless trucks and projects $3 billion in autonomous revenue within five years.

-- Volvo Autonomous Solutions expects to exit 2027 with more than 300 driverless trucks and projects $3 billion in autonomous revenue within five years. Hirschbach Partnership -- an existing memorandum of understanding targets the deployment of 500 tractors across 2027 and 2028.

-- an existing memorandum of understanding targets the deployment of 500 tractors across 2027 and 2028. Commercial Pricing -- TaaS revenue targets approximately $2.00 per mile, while the Driver as a Service (DaaS) model targets $0.85 per mile.

-- TaaS revenue targets approximately $2.00 per mile, while the Driver as a Service (DaaS) model targets $0.85 per mile. Volvo VNL Launch -- driverless operations on the Volvo VNL autonomous platform are scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2027.

-- driverless operations on the Volvo VNL autonomous platform are scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2027. Third-Generation Hardware -- production of hardware components by AUMOVIO is scheduled for the second half of 2027 to support tens of thousands of trucks.

-- production of hardware components by AUMOVIO is scheduled for the second half of 2027 to support tens of thousands of trucks. Regulatory Progress -- the BUILD America 250 Act passed the House Transportation Infrastructure Committee 62-2, aiming to establish a national framework for autonomous trucks.

SUMMARY

Management reported that **Aurora Innovation, Inc.** (AUR +4.13%) transitioned into its commercial scaling phase during the second quarter, highlighted by the launch of Aurora Driver 2 and the deployment of second-generation commercial hardware. The company confirmed that its planned fleet of 200 driverless trucks for the end of 2026 is fully allocated to customers, establishing a foundation for the transition to the Driver as a Service business model in 2027. Strategic expansion is currently focused on the Laredo, Texas, corridor to capture high freight volumes driven by near-shoring trends. The company maintained its full year revenue guidance while managing liquidity through an at-the-market share issuance to fund operational scaling and capital expenditures for its dedicated manufacturing facility.

CEO Urmson stated that the new hardware kit provides a "superhuman standard for safety" through its one-kilometer FirstLight LiDAR range, allowing for significantly improved reaction times at highway speeds.

The company launched driverless delivery operations for Detmar Logistics between Midland and Monahans, Texas, utilizing a validated frac sand trailer to demonstrate system modularity.

Urmson emphasized the competitive necessity of autonomy, stating, "if you're not using our stuff in the next five years, you just won't be competitive in long haul."

CFO Maday indicated that the company is prepared to support up to 500 TaaS units in 2027 if required by customer adoption timelines before fully transitioning to the DaaS model.

Management reported that way station navigation and on-route third-party fueling are currently being piloted to enable continuous long-haul autonomous travel.

The company submitted its application for drivered testing in California following recent state regulatory changes permitting driverless truck deployment.

Urmson noted that while the autonomy system was not engaged during a recent manual-mode collision involving a red-light runner, simulations confirmed the Aurora Driver perceived the vehicle nearly 6 seconds prior to impact and would have avoided the accident.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

Aurora Driver : The company's integrated software, hardware, and data services platform designed to enable autonomous vehicle operation.

: The company's integrated software, hardware, and data services platform designed to enable autonomous vehicle operation. DaaS (Driver as a Service) : A business model where customers own the trucks and pay a per-mile fee to use Aurora's autonomous driving technology.

: A business model where customers own the trucks and pay a per-mile fee to use Aurora's autonomous driving technology. FirstLight LiDAR : A proprietary long-range Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) LiDAR system that measures both distance and velocity.

: A proprietary long-range Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) LiDAR system that measures both distance and velocity. FMCW LiDAR : Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave LiDAR, a technology that uses continuous light beams to provide high-resolution mapping and velocity data.

: Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave LiDAR, a technology that uses continuous light beams to provide high-resolution mapping and velocity data. ODD (Operational Design Domain) : The specific conditions, such as weather, geography, and time of day, under which an autonomous driving system is designed to function.

: The specific conditions, such as weather, geography, and time of day, under which an autonomous driving system is designed to function. Safety Case : A structured argument, supported by evidence, intended to justify that a system is safe for its intended application.

: A structured argument, supported by evidence, intended to justify that a system is safe for its intended application. TaaS (Transportation as a Service): A model where Aurora operates its own fleet of autonomous trucks to move freight for customers on a per-mile basis.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the Aurora Second Quarter 2026 Business Review Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Stacy Feit, Vice President, Investor Relations. You may now begin.

Stacy Feit: Thanks, Paul. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2026 business review call. We announced our results earlier this afternoon. Our shareholder letter and a presentation to accompany this call are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.aurora.tech. The shareholder letter was also furnished with our Form 8-K filed today with the SEC. On the call with me today are Chris Urmson, Co-Founder and CEO; and David Maday, CFO. Chris will provide an update on the progress we've made across the key pillars of our business, and David will recap our second quarter financial results. We'll then open up the call to Q&A.

A recording of this conference call will be available on our Investor Relations website at ir.aurora.tech shortly after this call has ended. I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that during the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied during this call. In particular, those described in our risk factors included in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other documents filed with the SEC as well as the current uncertainty and unpredictability in our business, the markets and economy.

Additional information will also be set forth in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof, and Aurora disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Our discussion today may include non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to and not as a substitute for or in isolation from our GAAP results.

Information regarding our non-GAAP financial results, including a reconciliation of our historical GAAP to non-GAAP results, may be found in our shareholder letter, which was furnished with our Form 8-K filed today with the SEC and may also be found on our Investor Relations website. Our discussion today may also include reference to forward-looking free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure. To the extent that this forward-looking financial measure is provided, it's presented on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. With that, I will now turn the call over to Chris.

Christopher Urmson: Thanks, Stacy. The second quarter represented a meaningful leap forward in our path to scale, anchored by a number of customer wins. To capitalize on this growing demand, we've launched our new fleet of driverless trucks based on the International LT series without a person behind the wheel. Last week, we debuted Aurora Driver 2, the combination of our new software, second-generation commercial hardware and this new truck platform. If you didn't get a chance to join the live stream, check out the video on Page 4 of the slide deck. This milestone officially moves Aurora into the start of our commercial scaling phase.

Backed by this momentum, we are fully allocated to exit the year with 200 driverless trucks in operation and are in negotiations with a number of Driver-as-a-Service business customers for 2027 and beyond. Our commercial momentum continues to accelerate after a strong start to the year, driven by a powerful customer flywheel effect. We recently executed Transportation as a Service agreements with two customers that aim to grow their networks with Aurora Driver-powered trucks, starting in Laredo, Texas, where near-shoring is driving unprecedented freight volume. Charger Logistics will utilize the Aurora Driver to add capacity on its network and drive higher utilization starting on the Dallas-Laredo route, one of the busiest corridors in Texas.

Value Truck will initially focus on boosting route density between two key corridors, Dallas-Laredo and Fort Worth-Phoenix. In addition, we expanded our operations with Volvo Autonomous Solutions with their launch of commercial freight service powered by the Aurora Driver for industry leaders, DSV and AVI-SPL. Proving the value of our technology across complex networks and diverse applications lays the groundwork for widespread market adoption. Every new customer acts as a pipeline multiplier. As the broader logistics industry prepares to adopt autonomy, we're streamlining our customer onboarding cycle. This velocity is a powerful testament to the pent-up demand for a solution that helps address systemic industry bottlenecks.

While expanding our commercial relationships, the Aurora Driver completed nearly 440,000 driverless miles since launch through the end of June, maintaining 100% on-time performance record and zero Aurora Driver attributed collisions. With additional trucks entering service weekly, we expect driverless miles to accelerate meaningfully moving forward. Our scaling plan for this new fleet prioritizes driverless delivery to and from customer facilities to further strengthen the Aurora Driver's value proposition. Our work with Detmar Logistics in West Texas illustrates this versatility. We have deployed driverless operations without a person behind the wheel between their facility in Midland, Texas and Capital Sand's mining site in Monahans, Texas along I-20.

To support this deployment, we validated a frac sand trailer with minimal integration work, demonstrating the modularity and adaptability of the Aurora Driver. To enable nationwide driverless trucking and ensure seamless end-to-end service for our customers, we recently began supervised testing of way station navigation and on-route fueling. While robotaxis will require extensive infrastructure build-out, the freight ecosystem's established service networks and turnkey truck stop footprint makes trucking a plug-and-play market for autonomous technology. Leveraging this infrastructure, we're now piloting third-party fueling and scaling at truck stops. In these pilots, truck stop staff fuel the truck as the Aurora Driver navigates in and out of the fuel island.

Looking ahead, truck stop personnel will utilize automated arrival notifications to efficiently secure, fuel and release Aurora Driver-powered trucks, enabling continuous long-haul travel. To support customer demand that is accelerating, we continue to advance our hardware and autonomy-enabled truck programs. The launch of our new fleet of driverless trucks also marks the initial commercial deployment of our second-generation commercial hardware kit. Engineered for 1 million miles of operation, this kit is designed to significantly increase uptime and reliability. It also delivers substantial performance gains, including a more efficient computer and an extended 1 kilometer range for FirstLight, our proprietary long-range FMCW LiDAR.

This long-range capability provides the Aurora Driver with more than 34 seconds of reaction time at highway speeds, setting a new superhuman standard for safety. Crucially, we expect this kit to drive a 50% plus reduction in Aurora Driver hardware costs, a key lever supporting our breakeven gross margin target. We expect to have 20 to 25 driverless trucks in operation by the end of the third quarter. To support our scaling plan, our upfitter Roush has commenced manufacturing at a dedicated facility for Aurora. We've already received the initial builds and expect Roush to ramp to an annual run rate of 1,000 trucks in October.

Concurrently, our ecosystem for series production is on a clear trajectory to hit its stride. At Volvo Group's 2026 Capital Markets Day, the company announced plans for Volvo Autonomous Solutions to begin driverless operations on the Volvo VNL autonomous in the first quarter of 2027. These trucks will be driven by the Aurora Driver. They expect to exit 2027 with more than 300 driverless trucks, paving the way for industrial scaling in 2028. We're seeing broad enthusiasm and engagement around the industry with Volvo projecting $3 billion in autonomous revenue within five years. The industrialization of autonomous freight is definitively at an inflection point.

Volvo has already completed several Aurora Driver-powered trucks on their pilot line ahead of the first quarter 2027 driverless launch. Looking further ahead, we've also built Volvo development trucks equipped with components of our third-generation commercial hardware kit manufactured by AUMOVIO. Our partnership with AUMOVIO is intended to support tens of thousands of trucks. We look forward to testing these systems in the coming quarters ahead of AUMOVIO's planned start of production in the second half of 2027. In parallel, PACCAR and Aurora are jointly defining the path to a scalable launch of our third-generation commercial hardware kit integrated with PACCAR's future autonomy-enabled platform on their assembly lines.

We designed our strategy to enable our asset-light commercial model to be deployed across the leading truck platforms, giving us unmatched flexibility to meet diverse fleet preferences as autonomous trucking scales. Our commercial readiness is matched by a highly supportive regulatory landscape. California recently joined the majority of other states in the U.S. to permit the deployment of driverless trucks. Last month, I had the privilege of representing our industry before the California Assembly Transportation Committee. This engagement provided an opportunity to share key learnings from our safe driverless operations, outline our thoughtful approach to regional expansion and foster shared confidence in the future of autonomous freight in the state.

We have submitted our application to begin the required driver testing in California. At the federal level, we're seeing historic momentum toward a unified national framework. In May, the U.S. House Transportation Infrastructure Committee passed the BUILD America 250 Act, 62-2, a truly bipartisan surface transportation reauthorization bill. This bill features a dedicated framework for the nationwide deployment of autonomous trucks that would help harmonize the current patchwork of state laws and addresses operational updates that Aurora has long championed. For example, the legislation would explicitly permit the use of cab-mounted warning beacons instead of manually placed warning devices when a commercial motor vehicle is stopped.

We continue to engage closely with lawmakers to advance this critical legislation into law and secure American leadership in the global autonomous transportation race. Improving road safety is an important component of that global leadership and core to the Aurora Driver's value proposition. To show you what this looks like in practice, I'd like to share a recent example that powerfully underscores our safety advantage. Earlier this month, one of our trucks was traveling on a frontage road in Fort Worth during a development mission. It was in manual mode, meaning the Aurora Driver system was not engaged in autonomy.

The truck was being driven by one of our most experienced vehicle operators with over 2 million miles of Class 8 driving experience and a spotless safety record. The Aurora truck was proceeding into an intersection on a green light, which had been green for more than 25 seconds. Unfortunately, another vehicle entered the intersection against the red light and collided with our truck. Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported by either party. However, our truck and the other vehicles sustained significant damage.

While the autonomy system was not engaged through a combination of log review and simulation, we were able to confirm the Aurora Driver perceived the red light runner nearly 6 seconds prior to the collision and would have slowed to avoid the collision even despite having the right of way with the green light. Events like this motivate our team to keep doing this incredibly important work. Last year, we began operating the first driverless Class 8 trucks on U.S. public roads. As we continue to scale driverless operations, our commitment to safety and transparency remains a core cultural tenet and key differentiator. Now we're entering our commercial scaling phase with Aurora Driver 2.

We're already fully allocated to exit the year with 200 driverless trucks. We've earned third-party validation for our safety case, and we've advanced the industrial partnerships to deliver at the scale this opportunity demands. As our fleet grows week by week, we're positioning Aurora to power a meaningful share of the $1 trillion U.S. logistics industry. I'm incredibly proud of the discipline our team has shown in executing our vision responsibly, establishing deep credibility and cultivating an ecosystem of partners, customers, regulators and investors who share our conviction in the future we're building. With that, I'll now pass it over to Dave, who will review our financial results.

David Maday: Thanks, Chris. Let's review our financial results for which we have provided a summary on Page 6 of the slide deck for reference. Second quarter 2026 revenue totaled $2 million across driverless and vehicle operator supervised commercial loads. The Aurora Driver achieved another record number of commercial miles driven during the quarter. Second quarter operating loss, including stock-based compensation, totaled $266 million. Excluding stock-based compensation of $60 million, R&D totaled $164 million, SG&A was $37 million and cost of revenue was $7 million. We used approximately $225 million in operating cash during the second quarter of 2026, and capital expenditures totaled $31 million.

Excluding $63 million in cash bonus payments, which were funded through our at-the-market program, our cash spend was within our externally communicated quarterly average target. During the quarter, we issued 30 million shares of Class A common stock through our at-the-market program for net proceeds of $215 million. Using a portion of these proceeds as planned to fund our -- the referenced cash bonus payments as well as the tax liability associated with the vesting of employee restricted stock units, we increased our liquidity by $126 million. In turn, we ended the quarter with a very strong balance sheet, including nearly $1.2 billion in cash and short-term investments.

We continue to expect 2026 revenue of $14 million to $16 million, up 400% year-over-year at the midpoint. Revenue will be back-end loaded with the fourth quarter projected to contribute over half of full year revenue as we scale driverless operations following the launch of our new fleet. We anticipate exiting the year with more than 200 driverless trucks in operation, which translates to an approximately $80 million revenue run rate for our Transportation-as-a-Service business. This establishes a powerful foundation for 2027 when we expect the core Driver-as-a-Service business model to commence. To support our scaling plan, we continue to expect quarterly cash use of approximately $190 million to $220 million on average in 2026.

This includes approximately $150 million in anticipated full year capital expenditures, primarily attributed to our capacity plan. The focused execution driving Aurora's 2026 transition continued in the second quarter. We are making the strategic investments necessary to bring Aurora Driver 2 to large-scale industrial deployment. With every truck on the road, we are driving a safer, more efficient era for logistics. With that, we will now open the call to Q&A.

Operator: Our first question is from George Gianarikas with Canaccord Genuity.

George Gianarikas: Maybe to start, you clearly have several strong tailwinds at your back. You have a proven technology that's ready to scale, macro pressures like tightening freight capacity, rising fuel costs. So given the positive commercial momentum you've been announcing and recent industry announcements like the one from TFI yesterday around expanding its autonomous operations, what specific catalysts do you think will drive the next like real inflection point in commercial adoption? And if I may ask, are you directly involved with TFI?

Christopher Urmson: Thanks, George. As you know, we're not going to comment about potential partnerships to customers until we're able to do that and aligned with them and whatnot. So no comment there. In terms of [ catalyst ] demand, I think it's just a continued building of trust and credibility, right? And we've seen with each step forward of the technology and each step forward with the customer adoption, we get this flywheel effect where the engagement we have with our commercial team just continues to grow and grow. And I expect as we put more and more of these second-generation trucks on the road and we continue to build the volume there, it success begets success here is my expectation.

George Gianarikas: And maybe as a follow-up regarding the unit economics and the scaling road map. How confident are you that you can achieve your projected hardware cost downs given what's happening from an inflationary perspective? And maybe on the hardware maintenance front, specifically on your proprietary LiDAR, how resilient is the stack against real-world steel degradation? Should the units require service or replacement? How does that cost curve look like for maintaining your in-house components at scale?

Christopher Urmson: Yes. So we continue to have confidence in our ability to bring -- to achieve the targets we have for the cost of the hardware kit and the maintenance support of that hardware kit to achieve our long-term economic objectives there. So continue to be very happy with that. It's really important to understand the level of rigor and testing we put these systems through to achieve the durability we intend to get out of them. We've been testing these units for months already, and we'll continue to test them forward so we can continue to build confidence in them. We've already begun some of the reliability testing for the third-generation hardware components.

So this is work that is in flight and gives us a lot of confidence on what we can expect going forward with the fleet. I don't know, Dave, if there's more you'd add.

David Maday: Yes. I think in terms of confidence of the economics just generally, obviously, we are already building our second-generation kit. So we have costs for the ones we're producing today and the ones that we'll be producing into next year, we have estimates. So we have a pretty good handle in terms of that. Certainly, there are some headwinds in terms of costs, but these kits are also designed and expected to last 1 million miles. So some minor increases in component costs. When you look at it on a unit economic basis, George, for gross profit over a per mile basis are not materially going to impact our gross margin projections.

Operator: Our next question is from Ravi Shanker with Morgan Stanley.

Ravi Shanker: Chris, you said that in the release that you are in negotiations with a number of customers for the DaaS business model for '27 and beyond. Can you just unpack that a little bit more and maybe give us a glimpse into what momentum of negotiations have been like, especially after the first few commercial agreements that you've announced in the last few months?

Christopher Urmson: Yes. Enthusiastic, I guess, would be the right way to frame it. So we announced a few months ago now that MOU with Hirschbach, we continue to progress that deal forward. That really will create the framework for the rest of the partnerships that we have in the space. The core elements of that, we have clarity on, and we'll just continue to move that forward. Customers want to own these assets. They want to see the benefit from it, and we're excited to get them to them.

David Maday: Yes. The other thing I'd say, Ravi, is that like for every customer that we sign up with Transportation-as-a-Service agreement, it is with the intent to then move into the Driver-as-a-Service in the following year. In terms of like the active negotiations, we are working with a couple of folks just to make sure that like the paper that we put in that we want to apply broadly works for everybody. And so that's why we're actively working with multiple folks. But the intent is, if you're a Transportation-as-a-Service customer today, we would expect that you'll start to add Driver-as-a-Service business model in 2027.

Ravi Shanker: Understood. And maybe as a follow-up, again, to the comment that Volvo is projecting $3 billion in autonomous revenue in five years. Not to make you answer for Volvo, but I'm assuming if they're putting out a revenue target, they have done some fairly detailed math on what they think the truck is going to cost and how they share the economics and such. I'm wondering if they've shared any of that with you and if you can share with us.

Christopher Urmson: Yes, we certainly can't share anything of Volvo's model with you, but I can share that we have clear an understanding of the economic arrangement between Aurora and Volvo, and we're excited for that. And we're excited to see them continue to grow their customer cohort, and we look forward to supporting them and helping them build their business.

Operator: Our next question is from Andres Sheppard with Cantor Fitzgerald.

Andres Sheppard-Slinger: Congratulations on the quarter and on getting Gen 2 out, very exciting. Wondering if you can maybe help us quantify the current fleet size, how many Gen 1 versus Gen 2 trucks are in operation today? As we think about your target for Q3, how should we think about that unit mix? And similarly, as we scale to the more than 200 trucks by year-end, how should we be thinking about that unit mix going forward?

Christopher Urmson: Yes. Great question. Thank you. So today, we have on order of 25 trucks that are operating and a handful of them are the new international trucks. We expect to grow that to 20 to 25 trucks that are the international trucks by the end of this quarter. And then by the end of the year, as we said, have a couple of hundred trucks operating. You can expect the vast majority, if not all, of that fleet will be -- well, all of that fleet by the end of the year will either be international or Volvo. And so we're excited to see those come online.

And we'll start to phase out the Peterbilt trucks with an eye to looking forward to reintroducing Peterbilt trucks with a third-generation hardware in the future.

Andres Sheppard-Slinger: Wonderful. Very helpful. And just a quick follow-up to that. You kind of alluded to there just at the end. So now that the Gen 2 has launched, will Gen 1 trucks just be phased out completely or upgrade? And how does the 50% improvement in hardware cost reduction on Gen 2, how does that change your path to profitability?

Christopher Urmson: Yes. We do expect to just phase those trucks out. They've served a really important purpose for us in demonstrating the technology, starting to build early customer traction and really kind of being a tremendous learning test bed for us as a company. But we're very excited to get on to the Gen 2 platform with all the benefits that come along with that and the ability to scale that for customers. So excited for that. In terms of the 50% cost reduction, this is what we've been talking about for some time as how that second-generation partner ultimately allows us to get to a point where we can operate the business with unit economic profitability.

And so we expect that to continue to play out as we continue to improve our execution and drive efficiencies in the operations of the business and improve the system. And then ultimately, that third-generation hardware will take another step function in hardware cost for us, and that will allow us to drive to the ultimate margins that we anticipate in the business.

Andres Sheppard-Slinger: Excellent. Congrats again. We'll pass it on.

Christopher Urmson: Thank you. Appreciate it.

Operator: Our next question is from Chris Pierce with Needham & Company.

Christopher Pierce: This year, year-to-date, you've had a lot of customer announcements. I guess I just want to understand, how are customers thinking about why are they moving forward? Is it to add capacity and win share? Is it to better utilize their assets? Or is it about lowering per hour driver costs? Like how do you -- would you bucket those?

Christopher Urmson: I'd say it's much more the first two of these. Every one of our customers put safety first and then talk about the importance of their people, their drivers and how this technology complements them. It really will -- we expect to allow them to expand their business, allow them to increase the utilization of their assets and allow them to have those incredible humans that they have on their team focus on things where they add the most value, where they can be the face of the company to their customers. So we're excited to see this help these customers grow and become more profitable.

Christopher Pierce: And on that, is it fair to say they see a situation where they can outgrow their peers or they can really grow their business and kind of win share by those that are moving slower? Is that sort of the right way to think about it?

Christopher Urmson: I think you'll have to ask them. But as we look at it, you've heard me say before that this technology is so impactful, transformational, improving safety, improving fuel economy, improving utilization for customers that if you're not using our stuff in the next five years, you just won't be competitive in long haul. So we're excited for that.

Christopher Pierce: Okay. Perfect. And then just one last one. In the letter, it talked about streamlining customer onboarding. Can you kind of give us an example of a gating factor that was up and has come down on your side and sort of why you chose to kind of highlight this?

Christopher Urmson: Yes. We're just seeing conversations move more quickly. We think part of that is just the visible experience and credibility we've built by operating driverless trucks for some time. Part of it is us just being smarter, understanding more what's involved in integrating with the customer business and getting the lessons learned from that and allowing us to do a better job of meeting the customers where they are today. So it's experience you just don't get without actually operating the fleet and serving customers.

David Maday: I'd say the other thing on that is because we've reached a point in the autonomy performance and the generalizability and just where we are, our ability to take a customer request and go react to that quickly has really improved dramatically. And so we have a few more trucks, and we're adding a lot more trucks. We have more people to support them and the autonomy systems. We can go react to customer requests much quicker. Remember, when we first started, we were on Dallas to Houston. So you couldn't talk about like when you were going to exactly get to like Oklahoma City right away.

And then once we got to a point where we were comfortable and generalizable, adding Oklahoma City as a potential route took weeks to do. And so our ability to move faster is one of the key elements as well.

Christopher Urmson: And then I'd just add to that one last point, which is you just wouldn't have been able to meet supply with trucks for our customers last year between both the limitation for first-generation hardware and the work we had to do the integration onto the new platform. And so at this point now, we kind of unlocked that ability to scale the business. And it's much easier to have a conversation with customers when we have clarity on how we can serve them and when we can serve them. I think we have others in line for questions here still.

Stacy Feit: Paul, are you able to open the line to the next question?

Christopher Urmson: Well, we apologize for folks waiting in line. We'll -- hopefully, the operator will come back here and connect us.

Operator: Our next question is from Ryan Sigdahl with Craig-Hallum Capital Group.

Ryan Sigdahl: Chris, maybe curious on Volvo, just how you're thinking about Aurora's place in the AV ecosystem longer term as OEMs like Volvo work to build out their own TaaS businesses or as they call it BaaS. And if you ultimately care who you're selling to, whether it's an OEM running their own fleet or whether it's direct to the fleet customers yourself under a DaaS model. And then maybe second to that, Dave, if you're willing to comment on the financial implications of OEMs TaaS versus fleet DaaS from an economics to Aurora standpoint?

Christopher Urmson: Yes. So we really think about that relationship we have with Volvo is kind of having two dimensions. So one is the integration with the OEM platform and then the support and engagement we have with Volvo Autonomous Solutions and their business. And when we look at Volvo Autonomous Solutions, we have a close relationship with them, of course, because of that broader relationship around the platform. But really, we look at them as a driver as a service customer to us, and that's great, and we are excited for them to go out and serve customers and build their business, and we will continue to work with them that way.

David Maday: Yes. Relative to the financial differences, I would say this, each of them, whether you're doing Aurora Driver for freight and selling a TaaS or a DaaS business or we're working with Volvo Autonomous Solutions, we have gross margin targets to run the business. We look at both our cost structure to support that business and then the necessary margins. And so we look at them all together. So it's a good balance. I don't want to say they're exactly the same because the inputs and the cost to support those businesses are slightly different. But we do look at holistically each of them independently and then add them up together to make sure that it matches our overall projections.

Ryan Sigdahl: Good. Then just on the Gen 2 international truck launch, in the video you posted last week, you could see at least a dozen, a little more than that kind of trucks in the background kind of implies you have high visibility to that 20 to 25 you guided for Q3. I guess, is that a reasonable inference? Or is there a reason some of those wouldn't necessarily be used for commercial operations? And then kind of second to that, I guess, would be just the path with Roush on track for 1,000 unit annual capacity by October, that implies 250 trucks a quarter.

I guess why wouldn't you exit the year with more than 200 commercial trucks on the road?

Christopher Urmson: So we have really good visibility in our access to trucks to support the 2025 at the end of the quarter. As you know, there's a ramp-up that it takes whenever you stand up a new manufacturing line. And so we expect that to ramp in Q4 to the full velocity. But we also understand that there may be challenges along that path. And so we're trying to provide what we think is reasonable guidance to where we expect that to net out. I don't know, Dave, if you'd add more there.

David Maday: Yes. I think for certain, we have -- if we have the ability to build more, I'm sure we have stronger customer demand, and we'll take advantage of that. But for right now, we think that this is a pretty good plan to what we've guided to before, and it is our appropriate target at this point in time. Relative to your trucks comp internally, the videos and everything you're going to see, we do have development trucks as well. We have first-generation and second-generation trucks out there. So I wouldn't look too much at it.

I think the important thing for us is we've got a handful of the international trucks already operating driverless on multiple routes and two customer endpoints as well. And by the end of the quarter, we expect to have 20 to 25. That will be the highest number of dedicated commercial trucks we've had going forward, and we're just going to build upon that. So we're super excited about the opportunity. Like this is like for a very long time, we've known this is coming, but like now we can confidently see the future and the growth in the truck supply. So we're excited as all about that.

Christopher Urmson: Yes. For us internally here, we've been investing heavily to get to this point and be able to start to see these things come off the line and get used, and it's going to be a blast.

Operator: Our next question is from Colin Rusch with Oppenheimer.

Colin Rusch: Can you talk a little bit about what you're seeing from Roush from a tack time perspective in terms of production and validation that gives you some comfort around the scale up to the 1,000 trucks a year?

Christopher Urmson: Yes. So first, I think it's just important to recognize that Roush does this, right? They're one of the folks that do finishing work from each OEMs and do this at scale, even scale much larger than what we're talking about. So part of the reason we selected them is the pedigree experience and competence that they have. So we have very little doubt there. We're still early in the ramp, but they're familiar with the work. We engage with them on a, if not a daily basis. And we just have a high degree of confidence that's going to come together.

David Maday: Yes. The other thing that I'd say, Colin, is tech time for like production supply when you're doing large scale, somewhat relevant here. This is a dedicated facility, dedicated stations. It moves through like an assembly line like instead of one person building the entire truck. So it will be highly efficient. But tech time is not necessarily the thing that we're looking for. We look at the number of stations and the number of trucks we can build per week, and we try to match that to the supply of the Aurora Driver hardware kits that we'll have coming forward.

Colin Rusch: Great. And then obviously, you guys are focused on the trucking market, but I'm sure you're getting a variety of components for other form factors and other applications. And given the sophistication of the platform and the kinds of learning cycles that you guys have demonstrated, just curious if you're starting to evolve your thinking about the ability to serve other markets and potentially carve out some other applications that could be a separate growth driver.

Christopher Urmson: Yes. We consistently believe that the Aurora Driver itself and the broad competence and capabilities we built as a company that allows us to deliver a safety-critical, highly complicated AI-enabled system into the world is going to travel. Right now, we look at the trucking market, and it's hard to imagine a market that would give you both better precision for and that has better opportunity for us to grow and succeed in the business. But for sure, we are starting to think about where are the other places that we should go apply this and exactly what the right timing is to begin investing in those spaces.

But I would not forgive myself, and I'm sure our investors would not forgive us if we didn't execute with excellence in delivering on the trucking application. And so we'll keep that very much front and foremost.

Operator: Our next question is from Scott Group with Wolfe Research.

Cole Couzens: It's Cole on for Scott. Can you size roughly how many trucks carriers intend to put on to their balance sheets in 2027 following some of your customer negotiations around the DaaS model?

Christopher Urmson: I don't think there's much more we can share there than what we've already said, which is with that MOU we have in place with Hirschbach, they're expecting to put 500 tractors into their fleet over '27 and '28. We'll look forward to sharing more with you as we can.

Cole Couzens: Okay. And maybe just on the OEM side, how do you think -- or do you think the OEM appetite to scale autonomous is keeping up with your targets? And what's the risk that you'll have to switch to a more transportation as a service dominated model going forward?

Christopher Urmson: Yes. Those feel like very different questions, right? So can the OEMs keep up with the demand? I'm a big believer in the market system and that if customers are seeing the benefits that they will with the Aurora Driver and the pull that will generate, it's going to encourage OEMs to produce vehicles to meet that demand, because this is going to be transformational. It's going to have a huge positive impact for our customers. And so I think that the more we can demonstrate that value, the more enthusiasm and energy the customer pool will generate with OEM partners. And then the second question is, do you think we'd have to pivot towards a Transportation-as-a-Service business?

Not from where we see today. No. Again, why do we have the approach -- why do we take the approach we're taking? We think we're really good at building autonomy systems and the driving capability, but we have the humility to understand that others are great at what they do. And so I would much rather support a Werner or Hirschbach or Schneider or any of these other companies that we work with and help them build and grow their business and allow us to stay focused on what we do. And I think together, that's the way we have the biggest impact in the world and the way we succeed best.

Operator: Our next question is from Michael Latimore with Northland Capital Markets.

Mike Latimore: In terms of launching new routes, can you discuss a little bit about the time to launch a new route? Do you expect that to continue to shrink? Maybe can you quantify where it is now versus where it would be optimally?

Christopher Urmson: Yes. So, first, we're really focused on where the customers want us to be operating, and that's going to drive route expansion for us. As we mentioned, there's a lot of excitement right now with routes coming out of Laredo given the nearshoring, and we're excited to be supporting customers there and continuing to build across the Southern Freight corridor. For us, we look at this as a thing where the cost for us to build new routes is going to continue to decrease and the time associated will continue to decrease. This is not a thing that I really worry about is driving the scale of our business over time.

This is something where you'll see us start to pick up more routes as customer demand for it drives it and through the back half of this year and in years going forward. But it's not really something that we think of as a major cost driver for the business.

Mike Latimore: How many routes do you expect to have by year-end?

Christopher Urmson: What we've shared is that we expect to be expanding into the Sunbelt through the year-end. We haven't been specific about the number of routes.

Mike Latimore: Okay. Great. And then on the Detmar program, any kind of additional opportunity there or expansion opportunities from kind of where you are now?

Christopher Urmson: Yes. I think that I would imagine like any other business, as we prove our value and demonstrate how we're able to support and help them grow their business, that will drive increased demand. And so, so far, we're excited to be off and started with them and operating driverlessly between their relevant endpoints. And we look forward to updating you as we continue to build that relationship with them.

Operator: Our next question is from Itay Michaeli with TD Cowen and Company.

Itay Michaeli: Just a first question on the Aurora Driver 2. I was hoping you could talk more about the degree of performance improvement in the new generation, just given it's both kind of hardware and software upgrades and whether that performance improvement comes in the form of safety or perhaps like just more ODD coverage?

Christopher Urmson: Yes. It really drives both a reduction in cost, which is important for us to grow our business. And then it does have some important performance and ODD expansion capabilities. We certainly wouldn't have put anything on the road that we didn't believe was safe. And so this continues to be a safe product that we have out there. But that extra range that we have with the FirstLight LiDAR allows us to react sooner, particularly to situations at night, which is a big advantage. And then the conditions in which we can operate continue to expand, which does a better job of serving our customers.

Itay Michaeli: Great. That's helpful. And then just as a follow-up, I'm curious what your latest thoughts on just like remote assistance and on-site support costs, kind of how to think about those over the next 12 to 18 months, just from what you've kind of gained experience with the last few quarters. And maybe along those lines, too, kind of how you think about insurance costs and how those are being treated in some of your latest customer agreements?

Christopher Urmson: Yes. On both remote assist and on-site support, we continue to see positive trends in how we're deploying the technology and how that is translating to the rate of -- that we need to. And ultimately, that will drive the cost of delivering the Aurora Driver. So we're excited for that. We continue to be on track in delivering a product that's going to be performance and meet our business objectives there. In terms of insurance, Dave, do you want to speak to that?

David Maday: Yes. Because we are the DOT holder today, right, for our Transportation as a Service business, we carry the insurance associated with that. So we have insurance coverage for all of our trucks. We have really good rates really on a per truck basis because of the safety performance of the system. And while still limited in a track record, we've got a pretty impressive tracker coming up to leverage. And so we'll continue to expand upon that. When we shift over to Driver-as-a-Service, this is an opportunity for both sides. It's an opportunity for us to just have coverage associated with the Aurora Driver itself and other things that happen.

And for our customers, it's an opportunity for them to have increased level of confidence and reduce incidents and safety and coverage for them, all things that they don't have today. So I think it's a win-win across the board.

Operator: Our next question is from Mark Delaney with Goldman Sachs.

Aman Gupta: You have Aman on for Mark. Maybe starting with some of the comments you made on the kind of path exiting the year. You talked about being able to leave the year with 200-plus driverless trucks, but also transitioning to DaaS next year. How should we think about your ability and willingness to add trucks beyond that into '27 and beyond? And how might that impact your cash use per quarter targets that you've laid out for '26 going into '27?

Christopher Urmson: Yes. So, in '27, it will be the transition year where we move from primarily Transportation as a service business to a primarily driver as a Service business over the course of the year. So we may add more trucks in '26 under the TaaS business. As we look at that, we obviously generate more revenue, but we expect to do so at a lower margin with a TaaS vehicle versus a DaaS vehicle. But I don't know, David, if you want to add more to that?

David Maday: Yes. We haven't provided any guidance for 2027 cash use and capital expenditures, but we do have projections. We will add additional TaaS units into 2027. It's not like we go from like on January 1, everything is DaaS. It's every customer, right, like this is customer adoption and support. So there's going to -- it's going to be kind of a customer-by-customer transition. We do have that built into our forecast for our overall liquidity projections. And I think we've shared before that we'd be willing to support up to 500 test trucks if needed. I don't think it will be that many, but like we obviously have flexibility in our modeling and in our financing to support that.

Aman Gupta: Understood. And maybe kind of to the earlier point that Chris, I think you made, how are you guys thinking about some of the other functions that you're planning to add like some of the other weather conditions and being able to haul different types of trailers? Can you maybe provide some color on progress there given that you're planning to do expansions more to customer demand?

Christopher Urmson: Yes. We continue to expand the conditions the truck can operate in. Right now, it has a fairly broad operating environment. One of the things we'll be looking to add as we get towards the end of this year is operation in light snow and cold weather. That will be an important enabler for the vehicle or for the system as we go forward. At this point, we have a fairly broad set of trailers that we do support, supporting many of the uses for our customers. But as we continue to add customers, we'll look at the trailers that are needed to support that growth of the business. Adding a trailer is not a big deal, right?

We take safety very seriously. And so it means that we do go through a process, a deliberate process to make sure that it actually works, not just kind of one shot it in hope. But it's not a material amount of effort.

Operator: Our next question is from David Vernon with Bernstein Research.

Justine Laufer: This is Justine Laufer is speaking on behalf of David Vernon. So, first, it looks like the number of driverless trucks in operation expected by year-end has gone from more than 200 mentioned last quarter to this quarter's presentation saying just 200 trucks. Has something changed with build rates or deals that shifted that outlook down slightly?

David Maday: Yes. Justin, it's Dave. Yes, I wouldn't read too much into that. We're fully allocated 200. We have the flexibility to go more. So I wouldn't look too much into it. if we had to get to 201, 202, 205, that's not really our concern. Right now, we've been really just trying to match the supply with our customer demand. And we said we have a lot of demand right now. We just want to make sure that we're pretty solid on the supply.

We'll actually have more trucks built than that, but we also have to have some trucks that are able to support development and then we have to have trucks that can backfill during regular scheduled repair and maintenance of base trucks and things like that. So I wouldn't read too much into it right now.

Justine Laufer: Got it. Okay. That's helpful. And then the other thing, I'm hoping that you can help us get a sense of the economic impact of these commercial deals being announced. Like when we see these press releases come out about new deals like the Hirschbach one or the value truck one, can you help us think about how to frame the revenue impact for investors? Like can you discuss and maybe like discuss the difference between the revenue impact of the TaaS versus DaaS deals?

David Maday: Well, obviously, the TaaS deals have a higher per mile revenue outlook because it's the full service. So as we've said before, kind of in that $2-plus range, whereas DaaS is targeting the $0.85 plus. So there's a substantial difference in TaaS versus DaaS on the revenue side, but there's also a substantial difference on the cost side and on the margin side. In terms of our announcements, essentially, I would guide it this way. We have -- we're fully allocated to 200 trucks. 200 trucks at the end of the year equals roughly a revenue run rate of $80 million, right?

So by the end of the year, before we add any trucks in 27, before we add any more to go above $200 million, we would have a contractual rate, which is roughly $80 million revenue run rate. So, for us, if you think about where we were to start the year and then in 1 year having a run rate of $80 million, it's hyper growth for us.

Operator: Thank you. We have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. This does conclude today's conference call. We thank you again for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.