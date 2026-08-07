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Friday, July 31, 2026 at 4:00 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Director, Investor Relations - Andres Viroslav

Chief Executive Officer - Damian Kozlowski

Chief Financial Officer - Dominic Canuso

TAKEAWAYS

Diluted EPS -- $1.45, representing 14.2% growth year over year, exceeding internal profitability forecasts.

-- $1.45, representing 14.2% growth year over year, exceeding internal profitability forecasts. Full Year 2026 EPS Guidance -- $5.95 to $6.05, representing an increase from previous forecasts due to momentum in fintech fees and gross dollar volume.

-- $5.95 to $6.05, representing an increase from previous forecasts due to momentum in fintech fees and gross dollar volume. Fourth Quarter 2026 EPS Target -- $1.65 to $1.75, reflecting the anticipated ramp-up of new fintech programs.

-- $1.65 to $1.75, reflecting the anticipated ramp-up of new fintech programs. Full Year 2027 EPS Guidance -- $8.10 to $8.30, maintained as a preliminary target based on the current implementation pipeline.

-- $8.10 to $8.30, maintained as a preliminary target based on the current implementation pipeline. Fintech Gross Dollar Volume (GDV) -- $53.45 billion, increasing 22.5% year over year and 1.8% sequentially.

-- $53.45 billion, increasing 22.5% year over year and 1.8% sequentially. Average Total Loans -- $7.63 billion, increasing 5% from the previous quarter and 16% year over year.

-- $7.63 billion, increasing 5% from the previous quarter and 16% year over year. Average Fintech Loans -- $1.39 billion, representing 18% of total average loans, up from 8% in the second quarter of 2025.

-- $1.39 billion, representing 18% of total average loans, up from 8% in the second quarter of 2025. Average Total Deposits -- $8.41 billion, increasing 4.4% year over year, primarily driven by deposits sourced from fintech relationships.

-- $8.41 billion, increasing 4.4% year over year, primarily driven by deposits sourced from fintech relationships. Net Interest Margin (NIM) -- 3.85%, down from 4.44% in the prior year quarter, reflecting a portfolio shift toward fintech loans that generate fee income.

-- 3.85%, down from 4.44% in the prior year quarter, reflecting a portfolio shift toward fintech loans that generate fee income. Non-Interest Income (Excluding Credit Enhancement) -- $47.3 million, increasing 16.7% year over year and representing 34.3% of total revenue.

-- $47.3 million, increasing 16.7% year over year and representing 34.3% of total revenue. Fintech Fees -- 29.7% of total revenue when excluding credit enhancements, up from 25.8% in the second quarter of 2025.

-- 29.7% of total revenue when excluding credit enhancements, up from 25.8% in the second quarter of 2025. Share Repurchases -- $50 million returned in the second quarter through the purchase of 870,129 shares at an average price of $57.46.

-- $50 million returned in the second quarter through the purchase of 870,129 shares at an average price of $57.46. Annual Repurchase Forecast -- $200 million for 2026, with future repurchases projected to be approximately 100% of annual net income.

-- $200 million for 2026, with future repurchases projected to be approximately 100% of annual net income. Return on Equity (ROE) -- 34.7% for the quarter, continuing an upward trend management reported as approximately triple the banking industry average.

-- 34.7% for the quarter, continuing an upward trend management reported as approximately triple the banking industry average. Efficiency Ratio -- 41.0%, reflecting positive operating leverage from investments in AI and fintech platform scale.

-- 41.0%, reflecting positive operating leverage from investments in AI and fintech platform scale. Real Estate Bridge Lending (REBL) Criticized Loans -- $46 million, declining 22% sequentially to the lowest level since mid-2023.

-- $46 million, declining 22% sequentially to the lowest level since mid-2023. Consumer Credit Fees -- $6.5 million, increasing 64.9% year over year due to the growth of credit sponsorship products.

-- $6.5 million, increasing 64.9% year over year due to the growth of credit sponsorship products. Off-Balance Sheet Deposits -- $1.12 billion, increasing 32% since year-end 2025 as the company manages balance sheet composition.

-- $1.12 billion, increasing 32% since year-end 2025 as the company manages balance sheet composition. Average Cost of Deposits -- 1.63%, representing a 55-basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2025.

-- 1.63%, representing a 55-basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2025. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio -- 9.09% for the Bank, maintaining levels in excess of well-capitalized regulatory benchmarks.

-- 9.09% for the Bank, maintaining levels in excess of well-capitalized regulatory benchmarks. Fintech Loan Provision -- $25.8 million, which is offset by credit enhancements where partners provide financial protection against consumer credit losses.

-- $25.8 million, which is offset by credit enhancements where partners provide financial protection against consumer credit losses. Non-Fintech Provision -- $0.4 million, reflecting stable credit performance in traditional lending and leasing portfolios.

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RISKS

Canuso stated, "We should see some compression in NIM as we migrate further to the fintech lending," noting that the shift in loan mix toward fee-based fintech products will impact traditional interest margin calculations.

Kozlowski noted that growth targets and capital returns are "subject to development implementation timelines in fintech and our stock price for any future buybacks," indicating external variables could affect the pace of earnings per share accretion.

Management reported that ending fintech loans decreased 45.3% sequentially to $901.5 million, which Canuso attributed to a "one-time change" in payment processing timing that accelerated due dates and impacted period-end balances.

SUMMARY

Management reported that the shift toward a fintech-centric business model is driving record profitability, with second quarter performance surpassing internal forecasts for both earnings and gross dollar volume. The company stated that its Apex 2030 strategy is progressing through the onboarding of new credit sponsorship programs and the expansion of the Cash App partnership. The company indicated that its capital return philosophy remains focused on returning the equivalent of its entire capital base to shareholders through buybacks, with the projected timeline for this cycle decreasing from 4.5 years to approximately three years. Management noted that investments in artificial intelligence and platform infrastructure are increasing productivity, allowing the firm to scale payment volume significantly faster than market growth while controlling non-interest expenses.

CEO Kozlowski attributed sales momentum to the company's competitive moat, stating, "We've spent over the last 10 years well north of $100 million just for the base platform," which he argued would take competitors three to five years to replicate.

Management reported that the Cash App program is currently ramping up and is expected to provide more material contributions to gross dollar volume growth starting in late Q4 2026 and Q1 2027.

Canuso noted that the company is "fairly neutral" regarding interest rate sensitivity, explaining that while there may be minor intra-quarter impacts from Fed rate changes, the overall effect is managed through disciplined repricing.

The company expects to announce two new credit sponsorship programs within the next six months, focusing on high-velocity loan products that utilize the balance sheet less intensively than existing legacy programs.

CEO Kozlowski highlighted the utility of AI in financial crimes compliance, noting that "AI-empowered narrative writing capability" is improving monthly and helping the firm manage headcount while processing higher transaction volumes.

Management confirmed that the Aubrey property in OREO has reached 70% occupancy and is expected to reach stabilization and a potential takeout by the first quarter.

The company stated it would soon make an announcement regarding its first embedded finance partner as part of its strategy to build a robust integrated platform.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

Apex 2030 : The Bancorp's strategic roadmap focused on expanding fintech initiatives and long-term earnings growth.

: The Bancorp's strategic roadmap focused on expanding fintech initiatives and long-term earnings growth. Credit Sponsorship : A banking model where the bank originates loans for fintech partners who provide credit enhancements to cover potential losses.

: A banking model where the bank originates loans for fintech partners who provide credit enhancements to cover potential losses. Embedded Finance : The integration of banking and payment services directly into non-financial platforms or applications.

: The integration of banking and payment services directly into non-financial platforms or applications. GDV (Gross Dollar Volume) : The total dollar amount spent on prepaid, debit, and credit cards issued by the bank.

: The total dollar amount spent on prepaid, debit, and credit cards issued by the bank. IBLOC : Insurance-backed line of credit, which is a loan secured by the cash value of a life insurance policy.

: Insurance-backed line of credit, which is a loan secured by the cash value of a life insurance policy. NIM (Net Interest Margin) : A measure of the difference between the interest income generated by a bank and the amount of interest paid out to its lenders.

: A measure of the difference between the interest income generated by a bank and the amount of interest paid out to its lenders. OREO : Other Real Estate Owned; property held by a bank after an unsuccessful foreclosure sale.

: Other Real Estate Owned; property held by a bank after an unsuccessful foreclosure sale. REBL : Real Estate Bridge Lending; short-term financing used to bridge the gap between the acquisition of a property and its permanent financing or sale.

: Real Estate Bridge Lending; short-term financing used to bridge the gap between the acquisition of a property and its permanent financing or sale. SBLOC: Securities-backed line of credit; a loan secured by a portfolio of marketable securities.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to The Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand the conference over to Andres Viroslav. Andres, please go ahead.

Andres Viroslav: Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for The Bancorp's Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call. On the call with me today are Damian Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer; and Dominic Canuso, our Chief Financial Officer. This morning's call is being webcast on our website at [www.thebancorp.com](https://www.thebancorp.com). There will be a replay of the call available via webcast on our website beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. Before I turn the call over to Damian, I would like to remind everyone that our comments and responses to questions reflect management's view as of today, July 31, 2026. Yesterday, we issued our second quarter earnings release and updated investor presentation.

Both are available on our Investor Relations website. We will make certain forward-looking statements on this call, these statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions we mentioned today. These factors and uncertainties are discussed in our reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, we will be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures during this call. Additional details and reconciliations of GAAP to adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are in the earnings release.

Please note that the Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to forward-looking statements, which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Now I'd like to turn the call over to The Bancorp's Chief Executive Officer, Damian Kozlowski. Damian?

Damian Kozlowski: Thank you, Andres. Good morning, everyone. The Bancorp earned $1.45 a share in the second quarter. EPS growth year-over-year was 14.2%. ROE was 34.7%, continuing on its upward path The Bancorp already has an ROE roughly triple the average of the banking industry, and we expect sizable increases over the next 3 years. Consistent with our capital return philosophy, profitability increases are expected to be returned to our shareholders through share repurchases. In the last 4.5 years, The Bancorp has returned the equivalent of 100% of equity capital based back to shareholders through buybacks. We expect that time frame to decrease to around 3 years over the next 3 years.

After that buying back the equivalent of our capital base in 2 years or less is a reasonable forecast. This results in annual EPS accretion of approximately 5% to 10% depending on the price of shares purchased and before our projected increase in net income, which should result in dramatic EPS accretion over the next 5 years. Fintech GDV continue to grow significantly above trend at 22.5% year-over-year for the second quarter of '26. Fintech revenue growth in the quarter, which includes both fee and spread revenue was 21% year-over-year. Our 3 main fintech initiatives that underpin our Apex 2030 strategy continue to progress quickly and are well positioned for substantial long-term success.

Our onboarding of new programs and expansion of current programs continues within or exceeding our targets. The Cash App program is now ramping up and should start contributing to GDV growth and profitability over the coming quarters with more material contributions coming in late Q4 and Q1 of '27. Credit sponsorship balances continue to surpass our expectations. We anticipate announcing 2 new programs that subject to implementation timing and other customary factors would be expected to come online next 6 months. Embedded finance platform development continues with significant progress in building a robust integrated platform connected to our one-of-a-kind ecosystem. We should soon make an announcement on our first embedded finance partner.

Lastly, we're increasing our full year guidance to a range of $5.95 to $6.05 EPS for '26. We are targeting a range of $1.65 to $1.75 a share in the fourth quarter of '26 and we are maintaining a preliminary guidance for '27 of $8.10 to $8.30 a share. Our guidance in '26 and '27 includes anticipated stock buybacks. 2026 buybacks are forecast to be $200 million in total or $50 million a quarter, and we forecast future share repurchases to be near 100% of annual net income.

We expect that our 3 main fintech initiatives along with platform efficiency and productivity gains from restructuring and AI tools, plus a high level of capital returned through buybacks will be the driving forces behind continued EPS accretion. EPS gains are subject to development implementation time lines in fintech and our stock price for any future buybacks. And now I'll turn the call over to our CFO, Dominic Canuso. Dominic?

Dominic Canuso: Thank you, Damian. The second quarter was a very strong quarter, topping off record level earnings for the first half of the year and positions us well to achieve our expectations for the second half of '26 and full year '27. While ending loans were down from the first quarter, this was due to a change in month-end customer billing cycle and payment due dates with our lending partner. This does not affect customer performance or our economics. Average loans for the quarter of $7.63 billion increased 5%, not annualized from the first quarter and 16% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Average fintech loans in the quarter were $1.39 billion or 18% of average total loans, up from 15% in the first quarter and 8% in the second quarter of '25. Our strategy is to continue to shift the loan mix towards the higher velocity, higher returning credit sponsorship business. Average deposits increased $97 million or 1.2% not annualized from the first quarter and $357 million or 4.4% from the second quarter of last year. The average cost of deposits decreased 7 basis points in the quarter to 1.63%, which is 55 basis points lower than the second quarter of '25.

We ended the quarter with $1.1 billion in net deposits swept off the balance sheet, which is down 16% from the first quarter due to seasonality but up 32% from year-end '25. While there may be quarter-to-quarter fluctuations in our off balance sheet sweeps due to seasonality or other factors, due to the strength of our partnership model and their growth, we expect this to increase over time. NIM of 3.85% in the second quarter was relatively flat with the first quarter and consistent with expectations.

Our fintech lending fees, which are recognized as fee revenue generates an equivalent to an additional 28 basis points of NIM compared to 24 basis points in the prior quarter and 18 basis points in the second quarter of '25. In addition, we generated $680,000 in fee revenue from our deposit sweeps, which would equate to 3 basis points of additional NIM. Noninterest income, excluding credit enhancement, was $47.3 million, an 8.2% increase not annualized compared to the first quarter and 16.7% versus prior year quarter. This equates to 34.3% of total revenue with 29.7% of total revenue coming from fintech fees, up 1 percentage point from the first quarter and 4 percentage points from the second quarter of '25.

As I mentioned last quarter, growth in credit sponsorship loans is a leading indicator of fintech fees due to the velocity of the portfolio and was demonstrated in the growth in the fintech fees in the quarter, including the 17% nonannualized growth from the first quarter, specifically from the consumer credit fintech fee line. Credit performance was strong across all asset classes with continued improvements in REBL and leasing. REBL criticized loans were down another $13 million or 22% to $46 million the lowest level since mid-'23.

When excluding the fintech credit sponsorship loans, which are supported by full credit enhancement, our traditional lending portfolio saw a provision of $0.4 million in the quarter, consistent with the loan growth and overall credit performance from the traditional lending portfolio. Noninterest expense in the quarter was $56.5 million with an efficiency ratio of 41%. Costs continue to be managed prudently, generating continued positive operating leverage driven by our investments in AI, repositioning our revenues towards fintech and the demonstrated scale of our fintech platform. Operator, you may now open the call for questions.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Joe Yanchunis with Raymond James.

Joseph Yanchunis: So I was hoping to start with the fintech loans. Can you provide a little more detail on the payment timing dynamic that you called out that impacted the period-end balances? And I mean, should we think of average balances as a better indicator of the underlying trajectory? And do you expect like the period end balance to kind of normalize over the next couple of quarters?

Damian Kozlowski: Yes. So it's -- sure. It doesn't affect our economics and stuff, but Dominic will go into detail.

Dominic Canuso: Sure. Thanks, Joe. Yes, I would say, overall, average balances in each quarter are more indicative of our economics because traditionally, the fintech lending products are short term in nature and are affected by seasonality. With that said, this was a onetime change, particularly with the credit -- the fintech lending product where we actually accelerated the payment due date by 1 day to actually align with the terms and conditions with the customer. So there was no contractual changes, no changes with our customer performance and no changes in our economics. And you saw that in both the loans stepping down and deposits on an ending balance basis. From here, it's normalized. So this was a onetime change.

So while average balances will be more indicative of economic performance. The ending balance from here forward will also be in line with the change in average balances.

Joseph Yanchunis: Got it. I appreciate that. And then you mentioned expecting 2 additional sponsored lending programs to come online over the next couple of quarters. Can you help us think about the characteristics of those programs? Are they going to be similar to like Chime and be balance sheet intensive or something a little more higher velocity than fee income?

Damian Kozlowski: No, they will be much higher velocity, our Chime relationship is extremely synergistic. And so it will be less -- it will be -- once again, it will be very structured it will be with partners that you'll know. It will be similar types of loan products, though we'll have changes as we go forward in different categories. But they won't use the balance sheet in the same way that Chime does.

Joseph Yanchunis: Got it. So would that volume show up under GDV then?

Damian Kozlowski: Well, no, the loans will be loans, of course, and there may be some spend in these programs off the back of the loans in certain cases. But no, they will be booked as loans, and you'll see them in the fintech loan line and may have some ancillary impact on GDV.

Joseph Yanchunis: Understood. And then last one for me here. Just kind of want to talk about your outlook for a moment. I mean, you made a couple of tweaks to the 4Q number, reiterated your preliminary 2027 outlook. Can you walk us through some of the factors behind the change in the 4Q number?

Damian Kozlowski: Dominic, do you want to handle that?

Dominic Canuso: Sure. Yes, I would say this was a minor change in our expectations, and it really comes down to honing in on the timing of that pipeline that we just talked about, which is why we reiterated our 2027 expectations. So from our perspective, we continue to anticipate a ramp-up in profitability from the second quarter to the fourth quarter and ability for that step-off point to hit our 2027 target. So from our perspective, the changes in that -- to that range is really a function of aligning with the phasing of onboarding and the growth anticipated from those programs.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Tim Switzer with KBW.

Timothy Switzer: The first one I have is on net interest margin or maybe more appropriately NII for you guys. But how should we think about the trajectory of NII going forward and the potential impact of Fed rate hikes? And what's the impact of higher rates on your loan yields now that, that portfolio has kind of changed a little bit?

Damian Kozlowski: Dominic will go into detail, but the -- we're fairly neutral on the balance sheet. We're slightly maybe a little bit asset sensitive on that side. So rate hikes won't really help us that much, but it won't definitely will not hurt us. Dominic?

Dominic Canuso: Sure. And just to hone in on that. We are -- we try to manage to the interest rate neutral position. However, there could be some intra month or intra-quarter impact from the timing of any Fed rate changes due to the timing in which they impact loans versus deposit repricing resets. But over a quarter or 2, it's a very neutral impact, and we've been disciplined in managing to that level. From an NII perspective, as we look through the rest of the year, I would say on a dollar basis, it's relatively neutral.

We should see some compression in NIM as we migrate further to the fintech lending, but that should be offset by continued strength in the traditional lending average balance for the second half of the year. On a NIM equivalent, just like you saw this quarter, we may see a slight tick down in that traditional calculation of NIM, but when you normalize for the fintech lending fees like we saw this quarter when incorporating those, it actually blended up a couple of basis points. So in summary, NII should be flat for the -- near flat for the second half of the year with a step down in NIM and a slight flat to up on the equivalent.

Timothy Switzer: Very helpful. Okay. And on the card fees, good to see some of the acceleration in GDV. Is there any color on how much was driven by Square, Cash App and the other new programs versus legacy ones? And Damian, in your comments about Cash App making a more significant contribution in late Q4 and Q1 of next year. That seems like it changed from your commentary previously about the second half of this year. So is that a little bit more delayed by other programs? I mean, appear to be making up for it right now?

Damian Kozlowski: Cash App is very unique because of the potential volume there because it's an ongoing program is very large compared to for the portfolio. So it can really produce a lot of incremental growth. That's usually not the case where it's that large. And it's really just impacting us now. And will ramp through the end of the year. So it's -- it will have a meaningful impact on GDV as we approach the end of the year. It's not really -- we don't give independent for each program. We'll let the programs give their own dialogue on their growth. But it's very broad-based.

It's coming from most of our 15 verticals and it's really -- you see across the virtual, the neobank, the virtual wallet segment, you see it through health care, corporate payments. It's very broad-based.

Timothy Switzer: Okay. All right. So if I'm interpreting what you're saying correctly, it sounds like the acceleration would have happened regardless of Chime -- or sorry, Cash App further acceleration over the course of the year, quarter-over-quarter.

Damian Kozlowski: Yes, this has nothing -- there's very little of Cash App in there. It's really not impacting your number, maybe up 1 point percent or less at this point, but it's quickly ramping, and it should really start to affect GDV as we approach the end of the year.

Timothy Switzer: Okay. Great to hear. And then I know this has been a common discussion point on these calls recently, but you have some prominent partners who have applied for a bank charter. Others who have indicated they will eventually maybe apply. And could you provide some examples of how Bancorp could still provide some BaaS services to companies with an ILC or other type of charter and what those partnerships could look like?

Damian Kozlowski: Yes. So we provide a very scalable infrastructure, right? And we're talking about there's many segments we're in that you really never going to be a bank, right? It could be corporate payments, it could be healthcare. In certain cases, they're never going to government payments. There's never going to be a bank, they're never going to become a bank. So you're really talking about the neobank segment. And we're providing an incredibly scalable middle office platform that can't be replicated by these programs, right? That cost to go in to replicate it is enormous. And we are a very small expense on their own financial lines. So there's a lot of value we bring.

You enter our ecosystem, you benefit from this incredible scale and sophistication that's very hard to replicate on your own. So we don't think -- first of all, it takes a very long time to build these platforms the right way. It would -- you lose an information, which is, in a lot of cases, a big competitive advantage of us. You lose the sophistication with regulators. So we think that it's not going to impact us especially in the near to the medium term.

And as the -- we continue to build our scale and become much more efficient, I think we can add value to those regardless of the license or not, we can add substantial value to these large programs, nevertheless. And so we don't think it's going to impact us.

Timothy Switzer: Okay. I mean if they're applying for these charters, they obviously want to do something with it. So like how could these change what your partnership or programs look like? And is there any sense of your product base where we see more risks or more opportunities as this goes on, whether that's deposits, credit sponsorship, the payment side or anywhere else?

Damian Kozlowski: Yes. Yes, it depends on what charter they want, but it's usually a funding situation where they want to have, in some way, a deposit. And we're talking about a charter that's consumer base that's not an industrial charter, right? So they become a bank and they are able to self-fund, but we're kind of doing that already, if you think about it with the Chime where they're using our balance sheet. But for some of these programs that are only lending base, they want that capability to self-fund. And that's where it's mostly coming from.

Dominic Canuso: And Tim, just to add to that one consideration is if you think about the velocity of the loans generated, particularly by NEOs, having their own balance sheet allows them to be the buyer first choice and control the economics around holding loans. So to the extent there are partners with bank charters that want to hold the loans.

We actually see that as a potential benefit because as the velocity increases, we are looking to off-balance sheet these loans over time as we grow that business, and it would be a logical place for that particular partner if they had a charter to hold their own loan after we originate and go through our compliance efficiencies that we bring to the table. So we think there could be a net-net benefit in that particular situation.

Timothy Switzer: Okay. Yes. And just to make sure I understand your point here, it would make a lot of sense for Bancorp to still be the originator of these loans for a lot of the neobanks because you guys have the expertise on the regulatory side? And Damian, going back to your comment on my first question about how expensive it is to build this out and you guys have spent a lot of time on infrastructure. I think in the past, you guys have shared the overall investment cost it took to build the robust regulatory compliance infrastructure you guys have over the last, like 5-plus years. Could you go into that just a little bit behind it? [indiscernible].

Damian Kozlowski: It's very expensive. I mean, we've spent I mean, over the last 10 years, well north of $100 million, just $100 million just for the base platform. So -- and that's every year, you're investing in building for the future. So that adds up every year. And it's not just the amount of money, it's the amount of time that it takes to do that. it takes multiple years to build a platform that's robust enough to handle the broad middle office that you need to do in compliance, the regulatory relationships but also the tech stack. And we have that already.

We've invested in it to really have the best-in-class over 10 years and to catch up to that in a shorter time frame, just cost more money. So to say you can do it in 3 years, you're going to balloon your costs. And this has been seen when people try to build it out. in other places, the cost -- the shorter time that you take to try to do it, and that's problematic in itself, the cost skyrocket. So if you're going to get your banking license and you want to have everything done in-house. That's -- first of all, it starts with multiyear. It doesn't start with a 6-month project. This is a 3- to 5-year project.

It requires you to increase your investment upfront because you're going to want to reduce the time and that is going to have a significant premium to what we're charging, right? So the payback on that investment, and you're going to get less quality, of course, especially over the first part of that until you get sophisticated, it's going to be multitudes of what we charge over any reasonable time. So there is a real value we believe we bring the investment is prohibitive to get to where we are. And at the end of the day, it's a time frame issue. I mean we're talking about long-term commitments, ongoing investment and it will never be at scale.

No matter how big you are, you'll never be at our scale, not even close. So you can't -- you'll never get to that unit cost that we can get to across our portfolio.

Dominic Canuso: Just to add a finer point to that. There is a significant benefit to all of our partners from what we call the halo effect, right? We're at $200 billion of GDV in the last 12 months. So our ability to see across payment types, across partners, across programs, ongoing fraud financial crimes that we can transfer the benefit across all of our partners that you just can't get with one program or a few programs.

And then just to add, again, we have added slides in our investor presentation, particularly Slide 11 that demonstrates the scale and efficiency of our platform on a cost per GDV basis and our ability to improve our operating leverage and increase it over time, which, again, comes down to the inability to replicate.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Manuel Navas with Piper Sandler.

Manuel Navas: Talk about the fintech loan balances. Is the target still the same in terms of growth by the end of the year? And how would you judge kind of the progression of growth so far this year, like it's $1.4 billion on an average basis. Is that the number we should be growing from in the third quarter?

Dominic Canuso: I would say -- go ahead.

Damian Kozlowski: No. Go ahead, Dominic.

Dominic Canuso: We do expect that to continue to improve both with our existing partners and the pipeline. The exact amount is a function of the timing of the launch of partners and the velocity and product that are launched. So we do expect it to increase. We talked about working towards a $2 billion level by the end of this year. We expect to work towards that. However, we could have programs that just have higher velocity and lower average balances, but ultimately deliver the fourth quarter expectations and full year 2027 outlook that we've provided.

Manuel Navas: And with just to kind of confirm, on the client side, on the customer side, there was no disruption in any services from this payment date processing shift?

Dominic Canuso: Not at all. In fact, it was just an acceleration of a couple of days of the payment from the credit builder Chime card product to align with the actual terms and conditions. So it was seamless and effectively unnoticeable. It just changed the ending balance by 1 or 2 days depending. So again, no change in economics, customer impact, customer terms or performance.

Manuel Navas: Okay. And the progression and growth of that program is going as expected outside of this kind of figuring out some nuts and bolts, but the progression of that program continues well?

Dominic Canuso: Absolutely. It's on, if not better, and as you've seen in the average balance of growth that we demonstrated in the quarter.

Manuel Navas: Yes. And then switching over -- you still have the range on the 2027, based on this quarter's results, your progression with programs that are expected to hit. What are kind of like the updated factors driving the low end or the high end of the '27 EPS guide, please?

Dominic Canuso: Sure. At the end of the day, the range that we're talking about is $0.20 on $8. So it's incredibly small range from a percentage perspective and just captures the recognition of significant growth from where we are today to the fourth quarter into a full year of next year. And recognizes the fact that our pipeline is strong and that the exact timing and launch and phasing of those programs have some variability to it, which we're comfortable with because we -- when we launch new products and partners we want to be disciplined to have the right controls around it, the enterprise risk management around it.

So the range we're offering is really, really tight and it demonstrates that there could be some phasing, but the overall economics and growth in ROA and ROE hold to be significantly above this year.

Operator: The next question comes from Joe Yanchunis with Raymond James.

Joseph Yanchunis: I just want to ask a couple more. So as sponsored lending becomes a larger part of the balance sheet, can you discuss how the framework for monitoring fintech counterparties have evolved? Like beyond credit enhancements what ongoing financial liquidity or operational metrics you track to ensure your partners remain capable of supporting their obligation?

Damian Kozlowski: Yes. First of all, you got to remember, we're dealing with very large enterprises, many of which are public companies, okay? So the disclosure there is enormous. And we go through a very rigorous process around all our partners and third-party risk management. So we delve into understanding their liquidity, their business plans, their metrics, what they expect to spend on things like marketing. We get a full disclosure of not only their current financial position, but their future forecast. And we test that. And we monitor it very closely and ensure that the partner has the wherewithal to continue business and build its own business. And we do disengage when -- and we do it early. We don't wait.

We monitor these things, and we've done smaller programs in the past, and we've disengaged from those programs when they're not successful before you get to a point where there will be a -- some type of impact. So we take very proactive high scrutiny and this is continuous through our third-party risk management process.

Joseph Yanchunis: And then I was also hoping you could provide an update on your AI initiatives? Are the productivity gains still tracking in line with your expectations? And where do you see the next opportunities for [indiscernible]?

Damian Kozlowski: It's incredibly exciting. It's the improvement in AI has been dramatic over the last year. where it's really impacting us, first of all, is in 2 ways on an enterprise level where our people are getting more empowered through AI to make their jobs more interesting even and vut the -- and get their productivity up substantially. And then secondly, in use cases. One, for example, is the financial crimes where we have AI-empowered narrative writing capability that's improving monthly and making our people much more productive. And this really helps us manage the number of employees and make them much more efficient and productive, make their job better and it's improving rapidly.

So we're growing this GDV and in 4, 5, 6x what the market is growing, and we're able to handle that new volume by using some of these tools. So it's very exciting. It's getting better. We really are embedding it in the way we do business in both ways, enterprise level and then use case level. And it's going to have a dramatic impact on our ability to continue to grow and control our expenses going into the future.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Arif Gangat with [ Cygnus Capital ].

Arif Gangat: I had a question about the debt balance on the balance sheet. It increased meaningfully both sequentially and year-over-year. If you could please kind of share your thinking around funding the business with additional debt and if we should expect that to continue?

Damian Kozlowski: Dominic, do you want to handle that?

Dominic Canuso: Sure. Yes, when looking over the financials year-over-year, clearly, that's impacted by the upsizing of the debt issuance in late 2025, which was very strategic for us as we saw an opportunistic position to raise debt, repurchase our shares and have an accretive impact to our shareholders, which has played out meaningfully over the past year and aligns with our capital return philosophy, which we talk about. There was an increase quarter-over-quarter in some short-term borrowings, more from a liquidity perspective as we just manage the balance sheet. We're very focused on optimizing our returns and have significant access to borrowing, first of which is the fact that 95% of our deposits are from fintech and FDIC insured.

So they're very stable and granular and low cost. We have $1.1 billion of deposits off balance sheet, which we have the ability to pull back and optimize both to fund the business and/or generate revenue. We have more than 50% of our deposit base in readily accessible borrowings at market costs. And most importantly, strategically, we expect our business -- our core business on the fintech side to continue to grow deposits.

And so with the fact that we're near maxed out on the asset side of the balance sheet with the run rate to continue to grow deposits, we see ample opportunity to continue to fund the business without taking on any long-term debt and any short-term borrowings would be to fund intra-month or intra-quarter seasonality.

Arif Gangat: Got it. That's very helpful. I appreciate it. Just to clarify, sequentially, debt went up ballpark $265 million or so. So from a liquidity point of view, given that the fintech loan book for the reasons you outlined earlier on the call, the onetime change actually shrunk. Can you help us understand what drove the liquidity need?

Dominic Canuso: Sure. Well, first, is the first quarter is a seasonally high deposit generating quarter. And so there is an expectation that there's a seasonal step down from first to second quarter, plus the continued average balance growth that we've seen, both on the traditional lending side and the fintech side. The impact from 1Q to 2Q is more seasonal in nature and not business trend. It's -- the long-term trend is our ability to fund the business. And so as I mentioned, we expect for the rest of this year, the deposit growth to outpace our lending growth, so that will bring that amount back lower. And again, we have many levers to pull to be able to optimize that.

So when we consider liquidity, the cost and access of liquidity, that's all incorporated in our expectations for continued earnings growth and EPS growth in our guidance that we provided.

Arif Gangat: Okay. Very helpful. I appreciate it. And then I do have another question on -- a couple of questions on the REBL portfolio. The 10-Q is not filed yet, but if you could please share how much of the REBL book, just ballpark you expect to mature within the next 12 months?

Damian Kozlowski: So we're over -- so we have -- go ahead, Dominic.

Dominic Canuso: Sure. Just as a reminder, the REBL portfolio is structured. These are structured loans at 3-year loans with a plus 2 1-year extensions. So in general, they're naturally short term in nature. So we expect any year, 1/3 of the portfolio to churn or redo, and with the continued improvement, the maturation of the investments in the loan portfolio, the properties themselves, the loan to value continues to improve. The sponsors are stronger and so -- and we're comfortable with where pricing is in the market relative to where the pricing -- contractual pricing of the book. So we do not see a credit or price cliff given the short-term nature of that portfolio.

We're very comfortable with how it's performing and its expectations to continue to contribute meaningfully on an ROA and ROE basis going forward.

Damian Kozlowski: Yes, we did have a bump -- yes, just adding to that, we did have a bump in the past, but we're through that, and that was because we got back into the business in the early 2020s, the '22 vintage, which became a migrated in credit quality due to all the pandemic, that bump we've gotten through. So now it's much more on a normal basis because we're originating kind of as a replacement cycle. So you're getting a much a normal role on the portfolio.

Arif Gangat: Got it. Okay. I think if memory serves from the March Q, as of 3/31, roughly just shy of $1 billion was slated to come due. So my question is, is it your expectation that those loans as they mature would be refied out by external third-party lenders generally? Or would you folks look to refinance yourselves out with a new loan to the same sponsor?

Damian Kozlowski: We don't do new loans. What we do unless we had an asset that's been repositioned what usually occurs is that it's a 3-year loan with 2 options to extend it depending on if they accomplish their business plan and everything, they -- so there's 2 extensions built in. And that's totally dependent on completion of the project. After that is done, then they go if they choose to, they -- well, they will leave, right? They usually a lot of agency, but the refi with another bank. We don't do the stabilized finance. So that's where the role comes from. And you can be anywhere in that cycle.

So when you're looking at that number, that could be somebody that's extended already. It could be somebody who's just finished their project. But we want to keep generally, we want to keep loans when you complete a project and they want to extend a year or even 2, that's a very good stabilized loan. And it's usually at their discretion, even though we obviously have a say in it, but it's their discretion because they want to -- they're waiting for change in interest rates or they're looking out for their own takeout strategy within their portfolio. So we accommodate that and that's built into the structure of the credits.

Arif Gangat: Okay. Got it. Very helpful. And then lastly, could we please have an update on the status of the Aubrey stabilization and how are you folks thinking about getting that asset out of OREO?

Damian Kozlowski: Yes. So it's past 70% of occupancy, right? We want to -- we're so far along. We have a few buildings. There's a lot of buildings at the site. So we still -- we're down to the last few buildings, and we're in 3 phases of renovation of those buildings. We're way north of 70% of the buildings that are already completed. So we're at the point now that the appraisal is way above 50% and our basis is in the low 40s. So now we're at the point that we're going to get to the stabilized takeout. And so that's a different market than somebody who's going to be a financial sponsor. There's just been so much work done.

We're at the breakeven point. And as we continue with the occupancy, we'll actually, it will be a profit positive rather than a drag. So we're just -- we should be able to be completed from the first quarter, and that's where the stabilization will occur.

Operator: We have reached the end of the Q&A session. I will now turn the call back to Damian Kozlowski for closing remarks.

Damian Kozlowski: Thank you, everyone, for joining us on the call today. We will be attending various investor conferences during the third quarter, and we'll be on the road with investors in the coming weeks. We look forward to meeting with many of you throughout the quarter. Thank you, operator. You may discontinue the call.

Operator: This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.