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Friday, July 31, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Vice President of Finance and Treasurer - Chris Lessoway

President and Chief Executive Officer - Chad E. Lundberg

Chief Operating Officer - Kendall D. Arthur

Chief Financial Officer - Chad L. Kalmakoff

TAKEAWAYS

Total Production -- 71,243 BOE/d, exceeding the high end of the annual guidance range of 69,000 to 71,000 BOE/d.

-- 71,243 BOE/d, exceeding the high end of the annual guidance range of 69,000 to 71,000 BOE/d. Production Mix -- 88% oil and NGLs, reflecting the company's focus on high-margin liquid hydrocarbons.

-- 88% oil and NGLs, reflecting the company's focus on high-margin liquid hydrocarbons. Adjusted Funds Flow -- $254 million ($0.35 per share), driven by higher benchmark oil prices and increased production volumes.

-- $254 million ($0.35 per share), driven by higher benchmark oil prices and increased production volumes. Free Cash Flow -- $128 million ($0.18 per share), after investing $122 million in exploration and development activities.

-- $128 million ($0.18 per share), after investing $122 million in exploration and development activities. Net Income -- $175 million ($0.24 per share), which includes $21.4 million in total financial derivative gains.

-- $175 million ($0.24 per share), which includes $21.4 million in total financial derivative gains. Operating Netback -- $55.33 per BOE, up from $35.36 per BOE in the first quarter of 2026.

-- $55.33 per BOE, up from $35.36 per BOE in the first quarter of 2026. Net Cash Position -- $566 million, as the company maintains a debt-free status following its U.S. asset disposition.

-- $566 million, as the company maintains a debt-free status following its U.S. asset disposition. Share Repurchases -- 22 million shares for $136 million, at an average price of $6.27 per share.

-- 22 million shares for $136 million, at an average price of $6.27 per share. Total Buyback Volume -- 69 million shares, representing 9% of the shares outstanding since December 2025.

-- 69 million shares, representing 9% of the shares outstanding since December 2025. Quarterly Dividend -- $0.0225 per share, with the next payment scheduled for Oct. 1, 2026.

-- $0.0225 per share, with the next payment scheduled for Oct. 1, 2026. Full-Year Production Guidance -- Raised to approximately 71,000 BOE/d, an increase of one thousand BOE/d from the prior midpoint.

-- Raised to approximately 71,000 BOE/d, an increase of one thousand BOE/d from the prior midpoint. Exit Production Target -- 72,000 BOE/d in the fourth quarter, supported by the ramp-up of heavy oil drilling activity.

-- 72,000 BOE/d in the fourth quarter, supported by the ramp-up of heavy oil drilling activity. Capital Expenditures -- $122 million for the quarter, with full-year guidance maintained at $625 million.

-- $122 million for the quarter, with full-year guidance maintained at $625 million. Duvernay Gilby IP30 -- 1,630 BOE/d per well from the first three wells of the Gilby pad.

-- 1,630 BOE/d per well from the first three wells of the Gilby pad. Duvernay Liquid Content -- 88% to 90% liquids at the Gilby location, representing some of the highest oil cuts in the company portfolio.

-- 88% to 90% liquids at the Gilby location, representing some of the highest oil cuts in the company portfolio. Peavine IP30 -- 478 barrels per day per well for the six wells brought onstream during the quarter.

-- 478 barrels per day per well for the six wells brought onstream during the quarter. Heavy Oil Sales Price -- $94.92 per barrel, net of blending and other expenses.

-- $94.92 per barrel, net of blending and other expenses. Light Oil and Condensate Price -- $131.91 per barrel, as WTI benchmark prices averaged $92.79 per barrel.

-- $131.91 per barrel, as WTI benchmark prices averaged $92.79 per barrel. Duvernay Drilling Activity -- 17 wells planned for 2026, with 13 expected onstream by year-end.

-- 17 wells planned for 2026, with 13 expected onstream by year-end. Duvernay Development Costs -- $10 per foot, with a long-term commercial target of $9 per foot.

-- $10 per foot, with a long-term commercial target of $9 per foot. Pekisko Exploration Cost -- Approximately $2.5 million per test well, with two wells planned for early 2027.

-- Approximately $2.5 million per test well, with two wells planned for early 2027. Cash Interest Income -- $4.6 million for the quarter, reflecting a 2.75% yield on bank deposits.

-- $4.6 million for the quarter, reflecting a 2.75% yield on bank deposits. WTI Sensitivity -- Every $5 move in WTI impacts annualized adjusted funds flow by approximately $125 million.

-- Every $5 move in WTI impacts annualized adjusted funds flow by approximately $125 million. Total Sales Net of Blending -- $564.9 million, compared to $348.7 million in the same quarter last year.

-- $564.9 million, compared to $348.7 million in the same quarter last year. Wells on Production -- 26 net wells brought onstream during the period, consistent with the full-year development plan.

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RISKS

Arthur noted a drilling complication in the Duvernay where "the bottom hole assembly became stuck during drilling and was unrecoverable," resulting in one well being completed at half the planned lateral length.

Lundberg reported "$85 million of realized derivatives losses on oil contracts put in place at lower prices prior to the sale of our U.S. operations," which impacted second-quarter adjusted funds flow.

The company disclosed an ongoing dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency over reassessments asserting "taxes owing by the trusts of $244.8 million, late payment interest of $244.2 million and a late filing penalty... of $4.1 million."

SUMMARY

Management reported that the company's strategy remains centered on moderate production growth, commercialization of the Duvernay play, and the aggressive return of capital to shareholders. **Baytex Energy Corp.** (BTE +0.97%) has transitioned to a pure-play Canadian producer following the sale of its Eagle Ford assets, resulting in a significant net cash position on the balance sheet. Strategic priorities include optimizing heavy oil recovery through waterflood pilots and advancing the Gemini Thermal project toward a final investment decision. The company indicated it is building toward a total shareholder return target based on mid-cycle oil prices.

CEO Lundberg stated that the company is "targeting a 15% annual total shareholder return at a mid cycle price of $70 through production growth, dividends and buybacks."

CFO Kalmakoff confirmed the company has ruled out a substantial issuer bid for share buybacks, stating, "we like the NCIB approach it is tax efficient... and it is not trying to time the market."

COO Arthur noted that the company is "expanding waterflood pilots in the second half with 2 additional patterns at Peavine" to improve long-term recovery.

The company set a target of the second half of 2027 for a final investment decision on the Gemini Thermal project, which currently sits beyond the three-year outlook.

Management reported the appointment of Derek Evans and Deanna Zumwalt to the board, adding expertise in resource development and energy finance.

CFO Kalmakoff stated the company no longer has WTI hedges in place after the second quarter and does "not anticipate entering into WTI hedges" given the current balance sheet strength.

CEO Lundberg indicated that the first pad at Gilby "confirms high quality reservoir strong well results, and verifies inventory as we work towards running a full commercial program by 2027."

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

BOE/d : Barrels of oil equivalent per day, a measure used to express the energy content of all hydrocarbons in a single unit.

: Barrels of oil equivalent per day, a measure used to express the energy content of all hydrocarbons in a single unit. IP30 : The initial production rate of a well averaged over its first 30 days of operation.

: The initial production rate of a well averaged over its first 30 days of operation. WTI : West Texas Intermediate, a benchmark price for North American light sweet crude oil.

: West Texas Intermediate, a benchmark price for North American light sweet crude oil. WCS : Western Canadian Select, a benchmark price for heavy crude oil produced in Western Canada.

: Western Canadian Select, a benchmark price for heavy crude oil produced in Western Canada. NCIB : Normal Course Issuer Bid, a program through which a company repurchases its own shares from the open market.

: Normal Course Issuer Bid, a program through which a company repurchases its own shares from the open market. Waterflood : A method of secondary recovery where water is injected into a reservoir to maintain pressure and displace oil toward production wells.

: A method of secondary recovery where water is injected into a reservoir to maintain pressure and displace oil toward production wells. FID : Final Investment Decision, the point at which a company's board approves the capital for a major project.

: Final Investment Decision, the point at which a company's board approves the capital for a major project. SAGD : Steam Assisted Gravity Drainage, a thermal recovery technology used for heavy oil and bitumen extraction.

: Steam Assisted Gravity Drainage, a thermal recovery technology used for heavy oil and bitumen extraction. Mannville : A significant geological group in Western Canada containing various heavy oil horizons.

: A significant geological group in Western Canada containing various heavy oil horizons. Duvernay: A major shale play in Alberta known for producing light oil and natural gas liquids.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Baytex Energy Corp. Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity for analysts to ask questions. Using the form in the lower section of the webcast frame. I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Lessoway, Vice President of Finance and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Chris Lessoway: Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Baytex's second quarter 2026 results conference call. Joining me today are Chad E. Lundberg, our President and Chief Executive Officer Kendall Arthur, our Chief Operating Officer and Chad L. Kalmakoff, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, please note that our discussion today contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. I refer you to the advisories regarding forward looking statements, oil and gas information, and non-GAAP financial and capital management measures in yesterday's press release. All dollar amounts referenced in our remarks are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. Webcast participants can also submit questions online.

With that, let me turn the call over to Chad E. Lundberg.

Chad E. Lundberg: Good morning. Q2 was another strong quarter. Production averaged 71.2 thousand BOE per day, above the high end of our guidance for the second straight quarter. With continued outperformance across our heavy oil portfolio and first well results from our southern land block in the Duvernay that we call Gilby. We repurchased 22 million shares for $139 million and exited the quarter with net cash of $566 million With strong well performance to date, full year production guidance has been raised to 71 thousand BOE per day up 1 thousand from the midpoint of prior guidance.

With a targeted exit rate of 72 thousand BOE per day There is no change to our capital program of $625 million Momentum is building. With a renewed interest in Baytex we continue executing our strategy We have a clean balance sheet deep inventory and a team executing with discipline. Our Q2 results reflect that. I am pleased to announce the appointment of 2 new directors. Derek Evans and Deanna Zumwalt. These appointments enhance an already strong Board with depth in resource development and energy finance that is directly relevant to our strategy. Growing production, capitalizing on opportunities in our portfolio, and building toward our 15% total shareholder return target.

Thank you, Steve Riney and Jeffery Wojahn for your significant contributions to Baytex. I will now turn the call over to Kendall to walk us through operations, including our heavy oil, and Duvernay results, the waterflood pilots, and our second half program.

Kendall D. Arthur: Thanks, Chad. Production of 71.2 thousand BOE per day exceeded the high end of guidance. Representing 11% growth relative to Q2 2025. We invested $122 million on exploration and development and brought 24 wells on stream. Consistent with our full year plan and weighted to deliver strong production in the back half. Heavy oil was strong across the board. At Peavine, 6 of the wells brought on stream during the quarter have established average IP30 rates of 478 barrels per day per well results in Peavine continue to outperform internal expectations as development expands from the core. At Lloydminster, 7 Mannville wells were brought on stream across multiple horizons.

The stack keeps delivering, our multilateral and circulation steam capabilities are a significant advantage here. At Peace River, activity is picked up after spring breakup and we are on track with second half development now underway. We have an active second half plan throughout our heavy oil portfolio, with 4 rigs running and a fifth starting in Moranville in August. On waterfloods, both initial Piedmont pilots are now on injection. 1 testing repressurization, through producer to injector conversion, the other testing pressure maintenance on new development. We are expanding waterflood pilots in the second half with 2 additional patterns at Peavine and a REX formation test in Morinville. Both expected to be on injection by Q4.

At Utikuma, the 21 square mile seismic program is complete. Covering roughly 20% of our 109 section land position Initial interpretations confirm the presence of Pekisko Mounds and we are preparing for up to 2 exploration test wells in early 2027. In the Duvernay, the first pad was drilled on our South Gilby acreage and came on stream in June. 3 of the 4 wells delivered average IP30 rates of 46 BOE per day per well with 88% liquids. Amongst our strongest results in the Duvernay on a length normalized basis. The fourth well was completed at half lateral length after the bottom hole assembly became stuck during drilling and was unrecoverable.

This well delivered an IP30 of 866 BOE per day. These results strengthen our confidence in the development opportunity across our Southern Duvernay acreage The second Duvernay pad was drilled on our North Pembina acreage and completion operations are now well underway This pad is expected to be brought on production in September. The 2026 program is on track. 17 wells drilled 13 on stream this year, and the last 4-well pad to be completed and onstream in early 2027. Q2 was a safe and productive quarter I want to recognize our operating teams. field and office. Their focus and disciplined execution drove our strong 2Q results. With that, over to Chad L. Kalmakoff to discuss our financial performance.

Chad L. Kalmakoff: Thanks, Kendall. Our strong operating results translated into strong financial performance. We generated adjusted funds flow of $254 million in the second quarter or $0.35 per share. Our operating netback was $55.33 per BOE up from $35.36 per BOE in Q1, reflecting strong realized pricing and continued cost discipline. As a reminder, on an unheaded basis, every $5 move in WTI impacts our annualized adjusted funds flow by approximately $125 million The hedges that were in place prior to the sale of our US assets have rolled off as of Q2, we no longer have WTI hedges in place. With a strong balance sheet, we do not anticipate entering into WTI hedges.

We generated net income of $175 million in the quarter or $0.24 per share. Bringing year to date net income to $108 million or $0.15 per share. Free cash flow was $128 million or $0.18 per share compared to $2 million in Q1. The improvement reflects higher adjusted funds flow combined with investing $122 million on exploration and development. Holding annual capital flat while raising production guidance reflects strong operational performance and cost discipline. During Q2, we repurchased 22 million shares for $136 million at an average price of $6.27 per share.

And declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0225 per share payable October 1, Since the sale of our Eagle Ford business in December 2025, we have repurchased 69 million shares, approximately 9% of the shares outstanding, for $378 million In July, our normal course issuer bid was renewed providing capacity to repurchase up to 70.9 million shares by July 1, 2027. We continue to be active on the NCIB and anticipate repurchasing $650 million of shares from the proceeds of the U.S. disposition. Our balance sheet remains very strong. We exited the quarter with net cash of $566 million which allows us to execute our plans and be resilient through all parts of the cycle.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Chad.

Chad E. Lundberg: I want to close by putting Q2 in the broader context of where we are headed. The strategy is straightforward. Grow production 6-8% annually, capitalize on our heavy oil expertise, commercialize the Duvernay, drive the cost structure lower, and return capital to shareholders. it is that simple. We are targeting a 15% annual total shareholder return at a mid cycle price of $70 through production growth, dividends and buybacks that is the target we are building toward. The commodity price environment this quarter continued to prove constructive with WTI averaging $93 a barrel. And we maintain capital discipline throughout. The increased guidance reflects the quality of our inventory and strong execution from our teams.

Heavy oil is the foundation Over 12 years of de-risked drilling inventory, decades of multilateral and circulation steam expertise, active exploration, and waterflood pilots at Peavine that could meaningfully improve long term recovery. The Duvernay continues to advance. With the first pad now drilled on our southern acreage in Gilby. It confirms high quality reservoir strong well results, and verifies inventory as we work towards running a full commercial program by 2027. Gemini Thermal sits beyond the 3 year outlook. And we continue to advance our technical and commercial understanding working towards an FID target of H2 2027. Q2 was a strong quarter for Baytex. As we executed our plans and advanced our strategy.

I would like to thank our employees and service providers for their tremendous efforts to deliver these results. And lastly, before we open for questions, I want to acknowledge Brian G. Ector. Today is Brian's last day at Baytex, closing out nearly 2 decades as the trusted voice of this company to the investment community Brian has worked hard to set myself, Chris, and our company up for success. On behalf of everyone at Baytex, thank you, Brian. it is been a privilege. With that, operator, we are ready for questions.

Operator: We will now begin the analyst question and answer session. To submit your question in writing, please use the form in the lower right. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. To withdraw your question, please press *2. The first question today comes from Phillips Johnston with Capital 1 Securities. Please go ahead.

Phillips Johnston: Hi. Thanks for the time, and congrats again to Brian on his well deserved retirement. My first question is for Chad L. Kalmakoff. You just affirmed, I guess, the target of $650 million of buybacks for this year in your prepared remarks. You are about halfway through, I think at the end of June. If we look back at the monthly activity within the second quarter, it looks like there was some price sensitivity It looks like you guys dialed back some activity in May when share prices floating around $7 a share. So and I know at 1 point you guys were considering SIB to accelerate the buyback.

So question is, are you still-- I guess, my question is how opportunistic are you guys planning on being in terms of the share price in order to avoid procyclical buybacks?

Chad L. Kalmakoff: Thanks, Phillips. So it is-- generally, we really just like the dollar cost averaging. So we do try to be reasonably steady where we can. We do feel like so on a dollar per share day-- a dollar, sorry. A fixed dollar amount per day kind of naturally dollar cost averages to the lower end, so you are buying more at the lower end and less at the higher end? And the 650 million we are kind of back to about $2.5 million a day. We probably plan to be fairly steady with that through the back half of the year.

Phillips Johnston: Okay. Have you ruled out an SIB? At this point?

Chad L. Kalmakoff: Yeah. In fact, yeah, we have basically ruled out an SIB today. I think we can meet this commitment through the NCIB. We like the NCIB approach it is tax efficient. it is dollar cost averaging efficient, and it is not trying to time the market.

Phillips Johnston: Okay. Perfect. And then maybe second question for Kendall. Nice to see the strong results on the 3 Gilby wells. Wanted to ask if those results sort of alter your development strategy for the southern acreage going forward? And do you think the results imply some upside to your inventory assumptions? Or is it success there sort of already baked into what you have laid out?

Kendall D. Arthur: Yeah. I mean, I think thanks for the question. I think it is early, but obviously, I think it confirms our expectations for the acreage In terms of upside at this point in time, too early to say or comment further.

Chad E. Lundberg: Yes. I think, Phillips, like IP thirties are great and these wells at 1.63 thousand BOE per day, with 90% liquids essentially. Were great results. Some of it was a result of flowing through surface facilities and capacity, and then the second was just a little bit on performance. And really, the question now is where do these now trend to with respect to the curve. They are slightly beating right now, but we just need more time to analyze. No change to plans.

Phillips Johnston: Okay. That makes sense. Thanks, guys. Appreciate it.

Operator: Thank you. The next question comes from Amir Arif with ATB Capital. Please go ahead.

Amir Arif: Congrats on a great quarter. Just a follow-up question on the Duvernay. The results were very strong. I was just curious, did you do anything different on the completion approach out here? Or do you think it is more just a reflection of that southern acreage in terms of the oil cuts and the higher rates?

Chad E. Lundberg: Thanks, Amir. it is Chad L. Kalmakoff. I guess We-- this is a continuation of a long journey in the Duvernay. And so we are continuing to try new things. I think last year, as I have spoke before, was all about near wellbore uniformity. This year, we are really looking to far field. So as we move the sand and commodity further from the wellbore, can we still build that efficient frac pack to drain the reservoir? So there is some nuances with respect to the cluster and BIRF design. We have also been testing different tonnages and water loadings, and you can expect to see more of that through our program this year.

In terms of Gilby itself, we did test a higher tonnage loading specifically. But as of right now, it is just pad results, it is rock results, and it is going to take time as we just spoke to really understand what is happening and the nuances with the completion program.

Amir Arif: Yeah. No. that is that is helpful color. And then just a second question more on the, the Peavine injection pilots that you have on the first 2 are on injection. Was just curious what different pattern design are you planning to test with the 2 additional pilots that you are planning to do out there? So the 2 additional pilots are new injectors in combination with new drills.

Kendall D. Arthur: So injection on stream, same time, as production. That differs from 1 of the 2 original pilots, the first pilot is injection into our original discovery well, 2 leg lateral. Where that will be all about fill up, how fast can we fill up the injector that was a producer and then start to see response on the producers. These expanded patterns are just to gain an understanding of, a, slightly different rock so to continue to develop our statistical average of what this looks like. And then second, to observe what happens when we inject at the same time. and then start first production.

Amir Arif: Okay. But this is so similar to 1 of your existing injection, but it is a different pattern, different layout, or just different rates? That you are planning to send?

Kendall D. Arthur: So very, very similar to the second pilot. Where it is new injectors, new producers. Just a different pad. This pad's further to the west, so slightly different rock. Got it.

Amir Arif: Okay. that is helpful. And then on the Pekisko Mound opportunity set, I know you have run the seismic. Just curious when will you be starting to drill any of those prospects that might be on your lands?

Kendall D. Arthur: Hey. You betcha. Kendall here. Currently, we are just getting ready for permitting ready for what would be Q1 2027. that is also going in.

Amir Arif: Okay. And then do you know what the average cost would be on 1 of those tests? For the Pekisko?

Kendall D. Arthur: Yeah. Sorry. About $2.5 million per well.

Amir Arif: Okay. Sounds good. And then just a final question. Just more on the hedging policy. As you have let the hedges roll off, I know you have got a clean balance sheet. No need to add hedges, but historically you have put in wider collars to at least provide a floor for your CapEx level spend. Any thoughts in terms of going forward, planning to keep it completely unhedged? Or are you still thinking about maybe having some wider collars out there for some downside protection?

Chad L. Kalmakoff: Thanks, Amir. And I think actually now we are with the balance even before, I think we always kind of linked the hedging to the balance sheet. Where the balance sheet is at today, we are not looking to do any more WTI hedges, we will just let it flow with the commodity. Okay.

Amir Arif: Sounds great. Thank you.

Operator: Thank you, Amir. The next question comes from Dennis Fong with CIBCWM. Please go ahead.

Dennis Fong: Hi, good morning. Congrats on a strong quarter. And again, as well to Brian Ector. Thanks for taking my question. My first 1 is May maybe kind of continue to focus on the Duvernay You have obviously seen cost efficiencies as you continue to evolve kind of the way that you are developing it. Are you seeing anything further as you kind of move to a little bit more of a commercial style development and maybe ramp up the level of activity as well?

And can you talk through what some of the kind of further innovations or maybe we will call it tweaks your development model is to how you think about completion design and so forth as you evolve through the play.

Kendall D. Arthur: Sure. Thanks, Dennis. Just as a reminder, in 2024 we were about $11.50 per foot total DCE costs Last year, $10.50 per foot. This year, $10 per foot and our target is $9 per foot. and our target is $9.00. That has been a steady improvement on efficiency through the process. We are continuing to see efficiencies, We expect to have a full cost kind of reconciliation come out in Q3 as we are only on the second pad. We are just currently fracking second pad right now. What I can say is on the drilling rig, we are starting to see further efficiency going to the 17 wells per year now that we have committed to drill in 2026.

And then some on the completion rigs. To be very, very specific, some of the work we are doing with cluster designs that I talked about previously not only will help with respect to potential performance increase, but could help on the cost efficiency side, I. E, if we can put commodity in the ground at a more efficient way. Maybe we can put less in to garner the same results. We have gone to trials on wellbore gas where we are actually using gas right at site to power the frac equipment. that is been pretty exciting.

And then just some of the work we are doing with mud systems, centrifuges for further processing of the muds at surface-- drilling muds I should say, before they go back into the well to drill with are helping to improve costs on the drill side. Maybe just the last on infrastructure. So we have complete in Q2 our second of 5 main, water reservoirs. That will also help just with respect to the amount of lay flat we have to lay to ultimately frac the wells. So it is a variety of fronts. Kind of all fronts, not just drilling, we are really working on.

Dennis Fong: Great. I appreciate that color. Switching over to Gemini, I appreciate your comments about moving towards a decision in late 2027. Can you talk towards what is left in terms of work to do to feel comfortable moving forward with an FID on Gemini and kind of how to think about the items that you are balancing, going into a potential sanctioning of that? That project?

Chad E. Lundberg: Yeah. So there is 3 main things. I would start with this. We have continued to add to our Gemini team. So we had a skeleton crew, coming in leftover at Baytex, and we have now got 3 incremental team members great hires that we are really excited about advancing it forward. So the engine is running full steam ahead. there is 3 things that we are we are reacquainting with. First, on just the subsurface characterization. Furthering our understanding of the rock models, and deliverability. Second is on the surface facilities. So there is been a lot of work done in the last decade with respect to small scale modular SAGD operations. A lot of advancements technologically.

So we are just getting our hands around that and, ultimately, the capital costs. ultimately the capital costs And then the third is just regulatory So obviously, regulatory has been big part of our world for the last decade. Is significant optimism and it looks like there could be movement to help incentivize new growth in the province to fill this notional 3 million barrels of incremental egress out And so really just getting and putting a pin in the regulatory framework and how that intersects with the other 2 items that we are looking at. Great.

Dennis Fong: Really appreciate that color. I will turn it back. Thanks, Dennis.

Operator: This concludes the question and answer session from the phone lines. I would like to turn the conference back over to Chris Lessoway for any questions received on the webcast. Thanks, operator.

Chris Lessoway: Several questions here I will start with 1 for Chad K. Obviously, some cash on the balance sheet here at Q2. Maybe talk a little bit about how that cash is invested and what kind of rate we are earning on that cash?

Chad L. Kalmakoff: Thanks, Chris. So we do keep cash. it is within the Canadian chartered banks within our syndicate. Generally keep it liquid just in savings accounts for sure. Having quick access all the time. So we are generally getting around 2.75% on cash invested.

Chris Lessoway: Greg. Thanks, Chad. And I will follow this up with a question on debt as well. So a small portion of the USD bonds remain outstanding currently. Maybe talk about plans for those going forward and how we intend to fund them?

Chad L. Kalmakoff: Prepayment rules. So, yes, obviously, still kind of have the stub bonds left over from the Eagle Ford disposition. They are fine in the capital structure for now. I think the first call on those bonds would come next March. The opportunity to take them out if we felt that was the right idea. We have cash on hand to do that. We would not be looking to do any other funding alternatives to kind of take those out. Those will just be funded with cash on hand.

Chris Lessoway: Perfect. Thanks, Chad. Couple questions here on the waterflood. I will point these to Kendall. Maybe a couple comments on milestones we are working towards on the pilots. What are you looking to see And then a second question here, where is the waterflood-- where, sorry. Where is the water coming from? And just talk about availability as we expand those pilots.

Kendall D. Arthur: Yeah. Sure, Chris. First, just on the water and where it is coming from, that is just produced water from the field. Currently. So we have sufficient water volumes produced for the pilots that we are undertaking right now. Subsequently, into if we were to move into commercial operations with fairly dedicated source wells that would be a similar but different formation. Say, with no expectations on challenges there. With respect to what we are looking to see, probably that 12 to 18 month time frame depending on injectivity, starting to see response deviation from primary base decline rates, then also GORs becoming suppressed. For that time horizon.

And probably just I would just add that the very first is on the injectivity front. that is something that we are going to have a handle on right away. So several markers.

Chris Lessoway: Thank you. Last question here. I will put this back to Chad Kalmakoff. Remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange, maybe talk about that going forward?

Chad L. Kalmakoff: Yes. We are obviously on the NYSE. No plans to change that at all. So I think we can expect to trade on the NYSE for the foreseeable future.

Chris Lessoway: Perfect. So I think that wraps everything up for today. Thanks everyone for joining our call. For those of you who submitted webcast questions, that we did not get to, please reach out to our Investor Relations team, and we will follow-up directly. Thanks again for your time today, and have a great day.

Operator: This brings a close to today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.