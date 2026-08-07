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Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Investor Relations - Paul Mansky

President and CEO - David Moezidis

CFO - Bryan Schumaker

TAKEAWAYS

Revenue -- $756 million, representing 18% growth year over year driven by broadening demand across multiple end markets.

-- $756 million, representing 18% growth year over year driven by broadening demand across multiple end markets. Non-GAAP EPS -- $0.75, an increase of 36% year over year and exceeding the high end of previous guidance ranges.

-- $0.75, an increase of 36% year over year and exceeding the high end of previous guidance ranges. Full Year 2026 Revenue Outlook -- $3 billion, an upward revision representing approximately 13% growth and a projected historical high for the company.

-- $3 billion, an upward revision representing approximately 13% growth and a projected historical high for the company. Advanced Computing and Communications (AC&C) Revenue -- Increased 71% year over year and 21% sequentially, driven by artificial intelligence program wins and production ramps.

-- Increased 71% year over year and 21% sequentially, driven by artificial intelligence program wins and production ramps. Medical Revenue -- Grew 22% year over year and 4% sequentially, reflecting overall demand improvement and new program bookings.

-- Grew 22% year over year and 4% sequentially, reflecting overall demand improvement and new program bookings. Semiconductor Capital Equipment (Semi-Cap) Revenue -- Increased 17% year over year and sequentially as momentum strengthened throughout the second quarter.

-- Increased 17% year over year and sequentially as momentum strengthened throughout the second quarter. Industrial Revenue -- Grew 13% year over year and 20% sequentially, aided by revenue acceleration from the scheduled wind down of the Phoenix facility.

-- Grew 13% year over year and 20% sequentially, aided by revenue acceleration from the scheduled wind down of the Phoenix facility. Aerospace and Defense (A&D) Revenue -- Declined 12% year over year and 7% sequentially due to program transitions and timing within the defense sector.

-- Declined 12% year over year and 7% sequentially due to program transitions and timing within the defense sector. Q3 2026 Revenue Guidance -- $755 million to $795 million, representing 14% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

-- $755 million to $795 million, representing 14% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range. Q3 2026 Non-GAAP EPS Guidance -- $0.76 to $0.82, based on a projected 36.4 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

-- $0.76 to $0.82, based on a projected 36.4 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Non-GAAP Operating Margin -- 5.2%, up 50 basis points year over year and 40 basis points sequentially due to higher revenue volume.

-- 5.2%, up 50 basis points year over year and 40 basis points sequentially due to higher revenue volume. Non-GAAP Gross Margin -- 10.5%, an improvement of 30 basis points year over year and 20 basis points sequentially, primarily reflecting increased volume.

-- 10.5%, an improvement of 30 basis points year over year and 20 basis points sequentially, primarily reflecting increased volume. Operating Cash Flow -- $35 million, generated during the quarter while continuing to invest in inventory and capacity to support future growth.

-- $35 million, generated during the quarter while continuing to invest in inventory and capacity to support future growth. Free Cash Flow -- $22 million, representing net operating cash less approximately $13 million in capital expenditures.

-- $22 million, representing net operating cash less approximately $13 million in capital expenditures. Cash Conversion Cycle -- 59 days, an improvement of 26 days year over year and 8 days sequentially due to efficiency gains across major working capital categories.

-- 59 days, an improvement of 26 days year over year and 8 days sequentially due to efficiency gains across major working capital categories. Inventory Turns -- 5, remaining within the company's target range while supporting increased production volume.

-- 5, remaining within the company's target range while supporting increased production volume. Capital Allocation -- $6 million returned to shareholders through dividends; management paused share buybacks during the quarter.

-- $6 million returned to shareholders through dividends; management paused share buybacks during the quarter. Balance Sheet -- $315 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $134 million of cash net of debt and more than $500 million in available borrowing capacity.

-- $315 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $134 million of cash net of debt and more than $500 million in available borrowing capacity. Bookings -- Reached record levels during the quarter, with the Aerospace and Defense sector serving as the largest contributor to new business.

-- Reached record levels during the quarter, with the Aerospace and Defense sector serving as the largest contributor to new business. Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate -- 26.6% for the second quarter, with guidance for the third quarter set at 26% to 27%.

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RISKS

Moezidis stated, "The supply chain environment is tight. I signaled that a couple of quarters ago. We started seeing that tightness in memory," regarding potential execution constraints.

Moezidis noted that the Aerospace and Defense sector is "expecting a transition year driven primarily by program timing within defense," which impacted first half performance.

SUMMARY

Management increased its full year 2026 revenue outlook to $3 billion, citing broadening demand across four of five reporting sectors and record quarterly bookings. The company reported double-digit growth in the Advanced Computing and Communications segment driven by artificial intelligence program ramps, while the Semiconductor Capital Equipment sector saw momentum throughout the period. Financial performance was supported by operational execution and a reduction in the cash conversion cycle. Management also detailed ongoing infrastructure investments in Malaysia and Thailand to support regional growth and customer demand.

Moezidis indicated that while the defense sector remains strong due to replenishment, the company is winning new business in space, stating, "we're actually winning in the defense space, and we continue to win in space."

The company expects High Performance Computing (HPC) revenue to start contributing "very late in Q4 and into 2027," rather than significantly impacting the current fiscal year.

Benchmark began ramping operations at its fourth Precision Technologies facility in Penang, Malaysia, during the third quarter of 2026.

Schumaker stated that Benchmark plans to break ground on a third building at the Ayutthaya, Thailand campus in the third quarter of 2026, with construction completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027.

Moezidis attributed growth in the Medical sector to overall demand improvement and a competitive takeaway that functioned as a "lift and shift" engagement, accelerating time to revenue.

The competitive takeaway in the Industrial sector was attributed to execution, which allowed the company to "work closely with the customer to bring forward new creative solutions that opened the door for us to take the business away from one of our competitors."

Management indicated that inventory turns were within the target range of five, contributing to broad-based working capital efficiency and a 26-day year-over-year improvement in the cash conversion cycle.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

Semi-Cap : Semiconductor Capital Equipment; specialized machinery used in the fabrication of integrated circuits.

: Semiconductor Capital Equipment; specialized machinery used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. AC&C : Advanced Computing and Communications; a sector focused on computing systems, networking, and telecommunications technology.

: Advanced Computing and Communications; a sector focused on computing systems, networking, and telecommunications technology. A&D : Aerospace and Defense; a business segment serving military and commercial aviation customers.

: Aerospace and Defense; a business segment serving military and commercial aviation customers. PT Facility : Precision Technologies facility; a site dedicated to high-precision manufacturing and testing of complex subsystems.

: Precision Technologies facility; a site dedicated to high-precision manufacturing and testing of complex subsystems. HPC : High Performance Computing; the use of parallel processing for running advanced application programs efficiently and reliably.

: High Performance Computing; the use of parallel processing for running advanced application programs efficiently and reliably. EMS : Electronic Manufacturing Services; the provision of design, manufacturing, and support services for electronic components and assemblies.

: Electronic Manufacturing Services; the provision of design, manufacturing, and support services for electronic components and assemblies. Cash Conversion Cycle: A financial metric measuring the number of days a company takes to convert its investments in inventory and other resources into cash flow from sales.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to the Benchmark Electronics Q2 2026 Earnings Call. I will now hand the conference over to Paul Mansky, Benchmark Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Paul Mansky: Thank you, Piercy, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today for Benchmark's Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. With us today are David Moezidis, our President and CEO; and Bryan Schumaker, our CFO. After the market closed, we issued an earnings release pertaining to our financial performance for the second quarter of 2026, along with a presentation, which we will reference on this call. Both are available under the Investor Relations section of our website. This call is being webcast live, a replay of which will be available approximately 1 hour after we conclude. The company has provided a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the earnings release as well as in the appendix to the presentation.

Please take a moment to review the forward-looking statements disclosure on Slide 2 of the presentation. During our call, we will discuss forward-looking information. As a reminder, any of today's remarks which are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties as described in our press releases and SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially from these statements. Benchmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For today's call, David will start with highlights from the quarter, followed by Bryan with further detail on our results and guidance. We'll then turn the call back to David to share his perspective on sector trends and closing remarks.

I'll now turn the call over to our CEO, David Moezidis, to discuss Slides 4 and 5.

David Moezidis: Thank you, Paul. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. I'm pleased to report that our second quarter results reflect strong execution and continued broadening of demand across the markets we serve. Revenue of $756 million was up 18% compared to last year, while EPS of $0.75 grew at more than twice that rate. Both were above the high end of our guidance from last April. We saw healthy double-digit growth in 4 of our 5 sectors with A&D undergoing previously discussed program transitions. I would note that with another strong quarter of bookings in Q2, A&D led the way, which speaks to our optimism around the sector in the coming quarters.

At the same time, our focus on execution allowed us to deliver operating income and EPS growth of 30% and 36%, respectively, well within our objective to grow both at 1.5x to 2x the pace of revenue throughout 2026. I'll let Bryan speak to our expectations for the September quarter in a moment. But relative to the full year, I would leave you with this. Demand in the majority of our markets continues to improve. We are winning. And while there's always room for improvement, we are executing well operationally. Combined, this gives us the confidence to increase our 2026 revenue outlook to $3 billion, representing approximately 13% growth and achieving a historical high for the company.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Bryan to walk through the details for the quarter.

Bryan Schumaker: Thank you, David, and good afternoon, everyone. Please turn to Slide 6. Revenue in the quarter was $756 million, up 18% year-over-year, and non-GAAP EPS was $0.75, up 36% year-over-year. Both exceeded the high end of the guidance range from our last earnings call. As a reminder, our non-GAAP results exclude certain items as detailed in Appendix 1 of this presentation. For the second quarter, non-GAAP gross margin was 10.5%, improving 30 basis points year-over-year and 20 basis points sequentially, primarily due to volume. Non-GAAP operating margin of 5.2% was up 50 basis points year-over-year and 40 basis points sequentially. This improvement was driven by higher revenue, which was partially offset by increased variable compensation expense.

Our second quarter non-GAAP effective tax rate was 26.6%. Please turn to Slide 7 for the second quarter 2026 revenue performance by sector. Semi-Cap revenue grew 17%, both year-over-year and sequentially as momentum strengthened throughout the quarter. Industrial revenue increased 13% year-over-year and 20% sequentially, benefiting in part from revenue acceleration associated with the planned wind down of our Phoenix facility. Meanwhile, Medical revenue once again delivered solid performance, growing 22% year-over-year and 4% sequentially. Within AC&C, revenue grew considerably at 71% year-over-year and 21% sequentially, driven by the AI-related program wins David has spoken to over the last couple of quarters. Finally, A&D was down 12% year-over-year and 7% sequentially.

Please turn to Slide 8 for our trended non-GAAP financials. In Q2, we delivered year-over-year and sequential improvement in revenue, profitability and earnings, reflecting disciplined execution and favorable mix. This momentum is expected to continue throughout the balance of 2026, positioning us to drive operating income and earnings growth at 1.5x to 2x the pace of revenue growth. Please refer to Slides 9 and 10 for an update on our balance sheet, cash flow and working capital performance. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet, which gives us the flexibility to invest in growth, fund strategic priorities and remain disciplined in our capital allocation.

We ended the quarter with $315 million of cash and $134 million of cash net of debt, while maintaining more than $0.5 billion of available borrowing capacity. In the second quarter, we generated $35 million in operating cash flow and $22 million in free cash flow while continuing to invest in inventory, capacity and capabilities to support future growth. In line with our balanced capital allocation strategy, we also returned $6 million to shareholders through dividends during the quarter. Capital expenditures were approximately $13 million in Q2, primarily supporting growth initiatives across the business. For the full year, we still expect capital spending to be in the range of 2% to 2.5% of revenue.

Our fourth PT facility in Penang remains on schedule and began ramping operations earlier this quarter -- this third quarter. Additionally, in Q3 2026, we plan to break ground on our third building in the Ayutthaya, Thailand campus. We expect construction to be completed in Q4 2027 to support the growth we're seeing in the region. Turning to working capital. Our cash conversion cycle of 59 days improved 26 days year-over-year and 8 days sequentially. Consistent with our operational discipline across the organization, the improvement in cash cycle days was broad-based among the major working capital categories. Inventory turns were within our target range of 5, while payables versus receivables improved 3 days sequentially and 16 days year-over-year.

These results demonstrated our ability to support growth while continuing to improve working capital efficiency and cash generation. Please turn to Slide 11 for our third quarter guidance. For the third quarter of 2026, we are guiding revenue to a range of $755 million to $795 million, representing 14% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. We forecast non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.76 to $0.82. We anticipate non-GAAP gross margin of 10.5% to 10.7% and non-GAAP operating margin of 5.3% to 5.5%. GAAP expenses are projected to include approximately $8.4 million of stock-based compensation and $3.5 million to $4 million of nonoperating expenses, including amortization, restructuring and other charges.

Interest and other expenses are assumed to be approximately $3 million. We remain focused on initiatives to structurally lower our tax rate over time. However, for the third quarter, we anticipate our effective tax rate will be in the range of 26% to 27%. Finally, for the quarter, we project weighted average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 36.4 million. With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to David for our outlook by market sector and closing remarks. David?

David Moezidis: Thank you, Bryan. Turning to Slide 12 for our outlook by sector. Within Semi-Cap, we saw demand improve throughout the quarter, and that momentum has continued into Q3. This reflects both improving end market conditions and the benefits of program wins secured during the last downturn. We expect these conditions to continue throughout 2026 and are pleased to be ramping production in our fourth Penang PT facility to support customer demand. Looking ahead, we expect second half Semi-Cap revenue growth to accelerate versus both the first half and the prior year period. Turning to Industrial. Excluding the onetime event Bryan mentioned, revenue was slightly above expectations, delivering modest year-over-year growth. Our outlook for the sector remains unchanged.

Looking further out, we continue to see significant opportunities in Industrial, reflected by very strong bookings in the quarter, which included a competitive takeaway. In Aerospace and Defense, following 2 years of approximately 20% growth, we entered 2026 expecting a transition year driven primarily by program timing within defense. While this impacted first half performance, we expect to improve in the second half over the first half. Meanwhile, we have continued to win new business. That momentum was evident in Q2, where A&D was the biggest contributor to our total bookings in the quarter. For 2026, we continue to expect revenue to be roughly consistent with the prior year.

However, as new programs ramp and given the multiyear nature of this market, we expect to return to growth in A&D in 2027. Moving to Medical. We are pleased with our continued performance in the quarter, both in terms of revenue growth and new bookings. Q2 included a strong number of engineering wins across multiple customers. While engineering engagements typically are smaller than manufacturing awards, they are important indicators of future growth opportunities as they convert into broader program wins and production ramps. And finally, turning to AC&C. We delivered outstanding results driven by the production ramp of one of the AI-related wins we have previously discussed.

While still early in the ramp, our visibility continues to improve, and we remain excited about the opportunities ahead. In summary, turning to Slide 13. Our performance in Q2 continues to validate our strategy, maintaining relentless focus on customer success while driving operational excellence across the enterprise. Done consistently, this amplifies the good times and helps insulate the business during the more challenging periods. For Benchmark and a growing number of our customers, demand conditions are improving, reflected in double-digit growth across most of our sectors, record bookings and a revised 2026 revenue outlook that represents a new high for the company.

To fully realize this opportunity, we must continue to invest in the business, and we are, not only in production capacity, including Penang and Thailand, but also in our people and processes. We will continue aligning our investments with customer demand and growth opportunities while maintaining a strong focus on return on investment. As a result, we believe we are well positioned to drive both growth and operating leverage over the long term. 2026 has been off to a strong start, but we still have work to do. We remain focused on execution and look forward to updating you on our progress throughout the year.

With that, I would like to again thank our customers, shareholders and the entire Benchmark team around the world for their continued trust, dedication and execution. Operator, we can now open for questions.

Operator: Your first question is from the line of Steven Fox with Fox Advisors.

Steven Fox: I had a few questions. I guess, first of all, on the Aerospace business, can you give us a little more color into the new bookings that you're talking about, especially as it relates to maybe current events in Iran or government budgets changing, et cetera? Like what kind of trends do you think you're capitalizing there? And then I had a couple of follow-ups.

David Moezidis: Yes. Steven, I think it's a similar question to last quarter, right? We see the defense environment remaining strong. And there's a combination of things that lead us to continue to believe that it's going to remain strong. I think I used the word replenishment in our last call. But beyond that, we're actually winning. We're winning in the defense space, and we continue to win in space, which is something that I highlighted in our previous calls as well. So we're really, really proud by the performance of the team. And as I mentioned, the team led the way in bookings this quarter.

Steven Fox: Great. That's helpful. And then on the competitive takeaway you mentioned in the Industrial market, can you give a little bit more color in terms of why you were able to have success with that customer and gain share there?

David Moezidis: Yes, absolutely. So fundamentally, it comes down to execution. So a lot of credit to our operations team for executing with that customer and allowing us to work closely with the customer to bring forward new creative solutions that opened the door for us to take the business away from one of our competitors and increase our share of wallet with this particular customer.

Steven Fox: Got it. And then, David, just bigger picture on what you're seeing. Obviously, there's a lot of concerns over what maybe around the corner that we're not seeing. Like can you -- what can you say about just sort of the shape of the orders or bookings or anything else that maybe a nuance that gives you confidence that there's legs to the current upturn?

David Moezidis: Yes. Look, we continue to remain optimistic on the year. And as you can see, if we didn't have that optimism, we wouldn't be signaling the 13% growth for the year and a new revenue high for the company. So that in itself hopefully reflects our view. Now I also want to share with you that it's not always smooth sailing, right? We've got to work the supply chain. We've got to execute operationally, which I have a lot of confidence we're going to be able to do that. The supply chain environment is tight. I signaled that a couple of quarters ago. We started seeing that tightness in memory. So we're working the supply chain proactively.

We have an excellent supply chain team that is working day and night to make sure that we're able to execute and meet our customer orders. And thus far, Steven, I'm really pleased to say we've been able to do that.

Operator: Your next question is from the line of Max Michaelis with Lake Street Capital Markets.

Maxwell Michaelis: Congrats on kind of the beaten guide up here and the $3 billion milestone. First question for me is kind of around the advanced computing space. I mean, you're seeing a significant ramp in AI-related revenue. I mean, the clustered AI, the on-prem cloud programs you've kind of mentioned. Can you help size up sort of the next-gen HPC opportunities, how they're different? And then sort of -- I mean, I would assume we expect to see accelerating growth in 2027 from that program starting to ramp here in Q4. But can you help size that program up versus the current ones you're currently kind of ramping here?

David Moezidis: Max, it's somewhat tough for us to size it, right, because we typically don't go there. What I can tell you is you actually said it properly, we expect HPC to start picking up very late in Q4 and into 2027. So from that perspective, I think we could start seeing it contribute more in '27 than we will in '26. However, if you combine the activities that we have, just like you mentioned, in clustered AI and the on-prem business and then bolt on the HPC, we remain optimistic about the prospects of AC&C.

Maxwell Michaelis: Okay. No, that makes sense. And I kind of want to go back to supply chain. Is there any data you can give us around sort of lead times and kind of the difference of what those were 90 days ago maybe?

David Moezidis: It really depends on the components, right, that we're talking about. The more complex the component and it has reliance on fabs out there like a TSMC or some of the players in the space, those are the ones that you need to be a lot more thoughtful about lead times increasing. In some areas, we've seen lead times go from 3, 4, 5 months to suddenly 7, 8, 9 and in some cases, 12 months. Again, as I mentioned earlier in the call, we have a fantastic supply chain team that works very hard to make sure that we're putting the orders in place in a timely manner.

Naturally, we lived through this during COVID and the whole golden screw phenomenon, so there was a lot of lessons there, and we're working hard to make sure it doesn't repeat. Again, things like memory, it stands on its own, and we're managing that as well.

Maxwell Michaelis: All righty. Last one for me, and then I'll hang up the mic here. So if we go back to kind of late 2025, early 2026. I mean we're all kind of waiting for Semi to return, and I would say it has. As bookings starts to pick up strength and it clearly shows it has as well. I mean, what are your thoughts going forward in '26 and 2027? Where do you think bookings in the Semi space sort of peaks? Do you expect the strength? What are your customers saying about kind of what order trends should look like going into the back half of the year and into 2027?

Or does it continue to rise from here you think?

David Moezidis: Okay. Look, that's a really good question, and it has several dimensions to it with regards to the response. There is a lot of bookings that we were very successful with in '23, '24, '25, and we're now seeing the fruits of that labor, if you will. So from a bookings today, new incremental bookings, I don't want you to think that those new incremental bookings are required for the performance that we've laid out in front of us in the next couple of quarters, which we're going to continue to see that strength accelerate into the second half year with our Semi group.

Now with regards to our ability to continue to be successful, what I can tell you is we've been able to increase share of wallet just in this quarter with 3 of our core customers. So we're pleased with that particular performance. So there were still bookings in the quarter with respect to Semi. So this is an area that we're really positive on.

Operator: Your next question comes from Anja Soderstrom with Sidoti.

Anja Soderstrom: Congrats on the great quarter here. So with the expansions in Penang and Thailand, how much revenue is that expected to support? And what's the margin profile there? And what are you expected to support? What verticals are they supporting?

Bryan Schumaker: Yes. We don't give the individual revenue by factory, but it is contributing to what we're seeing over there. If you think about the Penang facility, we talked about it being PT. So if you think of the margin profile of that Semi-Cap. And then the Thailand facility is more of an EMS facility. So they're complementary to other size of factories that we have already in our portfolio. So it's in line with those, just to give you an idea from a revenue standpoint.

Anja Soderstrom: Okay. And how should we think about CapEx given those expansions?

Bryan Schumaker: Yes. So we talked about the 2% to 2.5% for 2026. I see that probably continuing into next year as we're doing the same thing with the new factory with Thailand ramping up kind of the build-out from Q3 to next year, Q4 time frame kind of getting that up and going. So I would think right now, at this point, that's about what I'd align with is that 2% to 2.5% for next year, too, because it will change depending on kind of where we see the growth and we continue to see growth, and we're going to invest in that growth, just to be clear.

Anja Soderstrom: Okay. And then in terms of cash conversion days, you had a really nice job there for the quarter. How should we think about that going forward?

Bryan Schumaker: Look, we did have a great one, and we're very happy with that. The team is doing a great job to drive that on all factors. If I look at kind of where I -- when I came in, it was the 90 and now we've gotten it down to the 59. So great momentum on that front. Yes, we could as inventory grows, but we are looking at the turns, and we got into the 5 turns, and we're going to continue to drive that to the 5 to 5.5. So again, our focus is on this cash conversion cycle, and we'll continue to drive it.

Anja Soderstrom: Okay. And then how should we think about the capital allocation priorities and the fact that you didn't do any buyback for the quarter?

Bryan Schumaker: Yes, that has not changed. I mean we're still -- again, the dividend is solid, not changing that thing. The dividend. We're going to continue to look at buybacks to offset dilution. That is not changing. Yes, we took a pause this quarter, but it's definitely something we're still looking at for the full year to offset dilution.

Operator: Your next question is from Patrick Muth with Needham. Patrick Muth This is Patrick Muth on for Jim Ricchiuti over at Needham. I wanted to dive into a little bit about the Medical side of the business. You guys mentioned signs of a turn in Medical. Can you unpack what's driving that? Is it primarily from new program ramps -- program ramps, excuse me, underlying demand improvement? Any color on that would be helpful. And then my second question is on the OpEx trajectory. How should we start to think about your expense levels going forward? And are there any step-ups in OpEx plan to support growth? Or should we expect leverage from here?

Bryan Schumaker: So on the OpEx side, I'll take that first. Yes, as we look at it, we're still going to drive leverage through that. I mean we've talked about the initiatives, some of them that we have in place. and looking at the top line, driving that, getting the utilization out of our factories and dropping it down. It was impacted this quarter with variable comp as we continue to overperform for the year. So -- but we believe for the full year and going forward to leverage that OpEx. And that's why we talked about the 1.5x to 2x EPS growth compared to the top line. So that leverage will continue.

David Moezidis: Okay. Patrick, I'll address your first question. If you go back to last January, actually, it was this time exactly last year, we signaled on the call that we felt Medical is -- has bottomed, has found the bottom, if you will. And fortunately, it proved to be accurate. And we've seen Medical continue to perform really well since then. Your question is what's driving the growth in Medical? And I'd say there's 3 catalysts to it. One is the overall demand picking up. That was really a big element of it.

The other thing is while the medical space was going through its, if you will, channel inventory digestion period, we worked really hard to continue to drive bookings -- and one of the bookings was also a very meaningful win for us, which I've shared on these calls, which was a competitive takeaway, which actually was a lift and shift type of an engagement, which means the time to revenue is much faster. So those are the dynamics that have helped contribute to the success of Medical over the course of exactly the last 12 months.

Operator: There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Paul Mansky for closing remarks.

Paul Mansky: Thank you, Piercy, and thank you, everyone, for participating in Benchmark's Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. During Q3, we'll be participating in Needham's 15th Annual Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics and Power Conference on August 17 and Sidoti's Small-Cap Conference on September 24. For updates to these and other investor conferences and events, including a replay of today's call, please refer to the Events section of our website at ir.bench.com. With that, thank you again for your support, and we look forward to speaking with you soon.

Operator: This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.