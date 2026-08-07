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Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Vice President of Investor Relations - Mehul Patel

Board Chair, President, and CEO - Christopher Koch

CFO - Kevin Zdimal

TAKEAWAYS

Revenue -- $1.6 billion, rising 8% year over year driven by volume growth in both business segments and reroofing demand.

-- $1.6 billion, rising 8% year over year driven by volume growth in both business segments and reroofing demand. Adjusted EPS -- $7.03, representing a 12% increase year over year primarily due to higher operating earnings and share repurchases.

-- $7.03, representing a 12% increase year over year primarily due to higher operating earnings and share repurchases. Carlisle Construction Materials Revenue -- $1.2 billion, an 8% increase year over year as reroofing demand offset a mid-single-digit decline in commercial new construction.

-- $1.2 billion, an 8% increase year over year as reroofing demand offset a mid-single-digit decline in commercial new construction. Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies Revenue -- $389 million, up 10% year over year reflecting share gains in waterproofing and spray foam categories.

-- $389 million, up 10% year over year reflecting share gains in waterproofing and spray foam categories. Adjusted EBITDA Margin -- 26.2%, decreasing 70 basis points year over year because raw material and freight cost inflation outpaced pricing realization.

-- 26.2%, decreasing 70 basis points year over year because raw material and freight cost inflation outpaced pricing realization. CCM Adjusted EBITDA Margin -- 30.7%, down 90 basis points year over year as higher volumes were offset by elevated petroleum-based raw material costs.

-- 30.7%, down 90 basis points year over year as higher volumes were offset by elevated petroleum-based raw material costs. CWT Adjusted EBITDA Margin -- 19%, improving 380 basis points sequentially from the first quarter due to automation and manufacturing footprint consolidation.

-- 19%, improving 380 basis points sequentially from the first quarter due to automation and manufacturing footprint consolidation. Reroofing Exposure -- 70% of total sales, providing a noncyclical growth anchor that has averaged mid-single-digit growth over 20 years.

-- 70% of total sales, providing a noncyclical growth anchor that has averaged mid-single-digit growth over 20 years. Pricing Actions -- Three broad-based price increases, implemented in response to supply chain disruptions and inflation stemming from the Middle East conflict.

-- Three broad-based price increases, implemented in response to supply chain disruptions and inflation stemming from the Middle East conflict. Inflationary Impact -- $40 million, representing the price-cost hit at CCM during the second quarter as committed quotes lagged rising input costs.

-- $40 million, representing the price-cost hit at CCM during the second quarter as committed quotes lagged rising input costs. Share Repurchases -- $250 million in the quarter, with the full-year repurchase target increased from $1 billion to $1.2 billion.

-- $250 million in the quarter, with the full-year repurchase target increased from $1 billion to $1.2 billion. Free Cash Flow -- $203 million, reflecting seasonal working capital impacts during the peak construction period.

-- $203 million, reflecting seasonal working capital impacts during the peak construction period. Revenue Guidance -- Mid-single-digit growth for 2026, assuming no near-term recovery in new construction markets.

-- Mid-single-digit growth for 2026, assuming no near-term recovery in new construction markets. Margin Guidance -- Flat adjusted EBITDA margin for 2026, representing a 50-basis-point reduction from previous expectations due to inflation timing.

-- Flat adjusted EBITDA margin for 2026, representing a 50-basis-point reduction from previous expectations due to inflation timing. CCM Guidance -- Mid-single-digit revenue growth, with reroofing expected to grow 3% to 4% for the full year.

-- Mid-single-digit revenue growth, with reroofing expected to grow 3% to 4% for the full year. Vision 2030 Goal -- $40 adjusted EPS, with management expecting the adjusted EPS CAGR to exceed 11% since the strategy launch.

-- $40 adjusted EPS, with management expecting the adjusted EPS CAGR to exceed 11% since the strategy launch. Return on Invested Capital -- 25%, with management maintaining this target for 2026 and long-term through the Vision 2030 strategy.

-- 25%, with management maintaining this target for 2026 and long-term through the Vision 2030 strategy. New Product Sales Target -- 25% of sales, representing the goal for products introduced within the past five years to drive organic growth.

-- 25% of sales, representing the goal for products introduced within the past five years to drive organic growth. Capital Deployment -- $590 million, total capital returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks during the first half of 2026.

-- $590 million, total capital returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks during the first half of 2026. Balance Sheet -- $665 million in cash, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.7x as of Jun. 30, 2026.

-- $665 million in cash, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.7x as of Jun. 30, 2026. Henry Synergy Achievement -- 65% above initial targets, demonstrating integration success despite softness in residential end markets.

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RISKS

Zdimal stated, "The change in our margin outlook reflects the additional raw material and freight inflation impacts stemming from the extended conflict in The Middle East and related supply chain disruptions," regarding the downward revision to profitability guidance.

Koch noted, "The recent geopolitical events along with ongoing uncertainty around future interest rates have clouded the timing of a new construction market recovery," indicating a lack of visibility into end-market stabilization.

SUMMARY

Management reported a transition to a pure-play building products company while emphasizing a capital allocation strategy focused on high return on invested capital and consistent free cash flow generation. The company stated that record revenue and adjusted EPS were achieved despite significant macroeconomic headwinds, including inflation from the Middle East conflict and multiyear softness in new construction markets. Leadership highlighted the noncyclical nature of the reroofing sector and the progression of the Vision 2030 strategy, which targets organic growth through high-value product innovation and disciplined bolt-on acquisitions. The company indicated that pricing actions are expected to offset inflationary pressures by the fourth quarter of 2026 as legacy quotes are fulfilled.

CEO Koch addressed rumors of a potential transaction involving Owens Corning by stating, "Carlisle does not comment on rumors, or speculation."

The company announced it will reach a 50th consecutive annual dividend increase next month, which Koch indicated would place Carlisle in an elite group of "dividend kings."

Management reported the commercial launch of ThermaThin R-7 polyiso insulation, which Koch stated, "delivers approximately 23% higher R-value per inch than standard polyiso in many conditions," improving contractor productivity.

The company noted a shift in the data center market where specs are opening to premium TPO as a substitute for PVC due to supply constraints.

Within the CWT segment, management is implementing a new direct-to-contractor go-to-market strategy for spray foam using proprietary delivery vans in the Southeast and Southwest.

CWT reported $20 million in expected annual margin expansion from self-help initiatives, including robotic equipment in factories and in-house expanded polystyrene resin capacity.

Management stated that Henry's UltraTouch denim insulation is now stocked in nearly half of Home Depot stores nationwide, supporting retail channel growth.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

CCM : Carlisle Construction Materials, the segment focused on commercial roofing solutions.

: Carlisle Construction Materials, the segment focused on commercial roofing solutions. CWT : Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, the segment focused on building envelope and moisture protection.

: Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, the segment focused on building envelope and moisture protection. TPO : Thermoplastic Polyolefin, a single-ply reflective roofing membrane.

: Thermoplastic Polyolefin, a single-ply reflective roofing membrane. PVC : Polyvinyl Chloride, a roofing membrane used for chemical and fire resistance.

: Polyvinyl Chloride, a roofing membrane used for chemical and fire resistance. EPDM : Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer, a durable synthetic rubber roofing membrane.

: Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer, a durable synthetic rubber roofing membrane. Polyiso : Polyisocyanurate, a rigid foam board insulation used in roofing and wall systems.

: Polyisocyanurate, a rigid foam board insulation used in roofing and wall systems. MDI : Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, a key chemical component in the production of polyurethane foams and insulation.

: Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, a key chemical component in the production of polyurethane foams and insulation. VOC : Voice of the Customer, a process used to capture requirements and feedback for product innovation.

: Voice of the Customer, a process used to capture requirements and feedback for product innovation. R-value: A measure of thermal resistance used in the building and construction industry.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Good afternoon. My name is Rebecca, and I will be your conference call operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Carlisle Companies Second Quarter 26 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, we will conduct a question and answer session. I will now hand the conference over to Mr. Mehul Patel, Carlisle's vice president of investor relations. Mehul, please go ahead.

Mehul Patel: Second quarter 26 earnings call. I am Mehul Patel, vice president of investor relations We released our second quarter financial results earlier today, and you can find both our press release and a presentation for today's call on the Investor Relations section of our website. Joining me today are Christopher Koch, our board chair, president, and CEO and Kevin Zdimal, our CFO. Today's call will begin with Kevin, who will walk through our Q2 financial performance and updated full year 2026 outlook. Christopher will then follow with closing remarks and an overview of our long term value creation strategy. Following our prepared remarks, we will open up the line for questions.

Before we begin, please refer to slide 2 where we note that today's comments will include forward looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties which are discussed in our press release and SEC filings. As Carlisle provides non GAAP financial information, we have included reconciliations between GAAP and non GAAP measures in our press release in the appendix of our presentation materials, both of which are available on our website. With that, I will turn the call over to Kevin Zdimal on slide 3.

Kevin Zdimal: Thank you, Mehul, and good afternoon, everyone. I will review our second quarter results and discuss our updated outlook for the full year. Let's begin on slide 3. Our record second quarter results reflect the Carlisle team's relentless focus on execution and operational discipline. Continuing our track record of delivering results through challenging macro environments. Revenue was a record $1.6 billion. Increasing 8% year over year, and adjusted EPS increased 12%. to a record $7.03. These results demonstrate our unwavering commitment to operational excellence. Through disciplined pricing, productivity from the Carlisle operating system, and strong commercial execution, we delivered solid growth and profitability.

Despite a significant increase in petroleum based raw materials and freight costs stemming from the conflict in The Middle East and related supply chain disruptions. Inflation and several supplier force majeure events impacted key inputs across our roofing and insulation product lines. Our response was timely and commensurate with the cost pressure we expect in the coming months. Since the start of the conflict, we have announced 3 broad based price increases and implemented freight surcharges to offset higher raw material and freight costs. As we have seen in prior inflationary cycles, price realization typically lags rising costs.

As I mentioned on the first quarter call, we expected to see negative price costs in Q2 as we work through committed quotes and the required notification period to customers. We expect the benefit of our pricing actions to build through the second half of 26 turning positive in Q4. Turning to slide 4. Second quarter revenue increased 8% to a record $1.6 billion driven by solid performance in both CCM and CWT. Healthy re roofing demand, execution of our strategic initiatives, including improved traction in data centers, and a couple percentage points from customer prebuying ahead of announced price increases more than offset continued softness in new construction.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to $412 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.2%, down 70 basis-points year over year as a result of the expected impact of raw material and freight costs increased faster than pricing realization during the quarter. Carlisle operating system productivity improvements disciplined cost management, and synergies from recent acquisitions helped offset some of that pressure. Record adjusted EPS of $7.03 increased 12% year over year. Was driven by higher operating earnings and share repurchases partially offset by higher interest expense. Moving to CCM on slide 5. CCM delivered record revenue of $1.2 billion, an increase of 8% year over year. Reroofing demand remained healthy, growing approximately 3%, while commercial new construction declined mid single digits.

The vast majority of CCM's high single digit revenue growth from strong commercial execution. And the success of our strategic initiatives, while customer prebuys ahead of announced price increases contributed a couple percentage points of growth. Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $363 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 30.7%. Down 90 basis-points year over year. Margin performance was in line with the expectations we discussed last quarter and reflects the benefits of higher volumes partially offsetting elevated cost inflation during the period. Importantly, CCM achieved margins above 30% despite significant raw material and freight inflation. Underscoring the strength of our business model, the resilience of reroofing demand, and the effectiveness of the Carlisle operating system.

Turning to CWT on slide 6. Revenue increased an impressive 10% to $389 million. Through solid execution, on share gain initiatives, which more than offset continued softness in residential and nonresidential new construction end markets. Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $74 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 19%. Down 90 basis-points year over year. While margin was impacted by the same inflationary pressures affecting CCM, CWT's margin improved 380 basis-points sequentially from the first quarter. This improvement reflects the benefits of the structural efficiency initiatives we implemented over the past year, and CWT's relentless focus on costs. Investments in automation, footprint consolidation, and in house expanded polystyrene resin capacity are now largely in place and beginning to generate operating leverage.

We expect those benefits to continue building through the rest of the year and drive further margin improvement in the second half. Turning to slide 7 and our financial position. As of 6/30/2026, we had $665 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $1 billion available under our revolving credit facility. Net debt to EBITDA was 1.7x. Comfortably within our target range of 1x to 2x. This balance sheet strength allows us to continue in the business to drive organic growth, pursue disciplined m and a opportunities, and return significant capital to shareholders. Moving to cash flow on slide 8.

For the second quarter, operating cash flow from continuing operations was $244 million and free cash flow from continuing operations was $203 million. Reflecting the expected working capital impacts during the peak construction season. Capital expenditures were $42 million During the quarter, we repurchased $250 million of shares bringing year to date purchases to $500 million. Including $90 million of dividends we returned $590 million to shareholders in the first half of 26.

Given our strong cash generation, recent stock price levels versus our internal assessment of the intrinsic value of our shares we are increasing our full year repurchase target from $1 billion to $1.2 billion, which will bring our total share repurchases to more than $7 billion over the last 10 years. Now turning to our updated outlook on slide 9. Based on our first half performance, continued momentum in our strategic growth initiatives, and the pricing actions we have taken, we are raising our full year 2026 revenue outlook to mid single digit growth. But lowering margins 50 basis-points to now reflect flat adjusted EBITDA margin year over year.

The change in our margin outlook reflects the additional raw material and freight inflation impacts stemming from the extended conflict in The Middle East and related supply chain disruptions. We expect pricing to recover those costs but with a previously discussed lag in timing. Importantly, our structural margin expansion initiatives remain on track, and our long term margin outlook remains unchanged. With that consolidated outlook, we now expect CCM revenue growth up mid single digits with reroofing up 3%, to 4%. New construction down low single digits, and pricing realization through the second half.

We expect CWT revenue growth also up mid single digits, with meaningful margin improvement in the second half as the benefits of our structural initiatives continue to build. We continue to expect full year ROIC of approximately 25%, free cash flow margin of approximately 15%, and double digit adjusted EPS growth in 2026. Finally, turning to vision 2030, financial goals on slide 10. We remain confident in our long term targets of $40 of adjusted EPS and ROI above 25%. Despite a challenging environment over the last 2 years for new construction, and a difficult deal environment where sellers expectations continue to be elevated relative to our valuation, we remain on track to meet our 2030 objectives.

Through the end of 26, we expect our adjusted EPS CAGR since launching Vision 2030 to exceed 11%. We believe that our strong operational performance, a relentless focus on the Carlisle experience, investment and innovation, pursuit of accretive m and a, and superior capital allocation, keeps us well positioned to achieve our long term objectives. With that, I will turn the call over to Christopher.

D. Christian Koch: Thank you, Kevin, and thank you all for joining us today on our Q2 earnings call. I will begin by briefly emphasizing some points that Kevin touched on. But before I do, let me first address the rumors in the market recently regarding a Carlisle effort to acquire Owens Corning. We have not publicly commented on these rumors, and today, I would like to reiterate our stance by clearly stating Carlisle does not comment on rumors, or speculation. Turning to our second quarter performance and market conditions. The quarter demonstrated exactly what we mean when we say we focus our teams on what we can control, a hallmark of our results driven culture.

Despite significant macroeconomic headwinds, including the Middle East conflict, higher oil prices, and the continued multiyear drag from new construction markets, we delivered record revenue and record adjusted EPS. We also took decisive pricing actions in response to the significant events and ongoing conflict in the Middle East. We also made meaningful progress on structural improvements at CWT, and continued to convert our innovation pipeline into commercial wins. The recent geopolitical events along with ongoing uncertainty around future interest rates have clouded the timing of a new construction market recovery. The increase in our revenue outlook assumes no such improvement for new construction in 2026.

Instead, our revised outlook is built on continued superior capital allocation, relentless focus on operational excellence, delivering the Carlisle experience, and bringing to market the latest and innovative products and services to benefit our contractors. As a reminder, Carlisle is uniquely positioned to benefit from being a market leader with a hundred and 9 year history built on delivering innovative products to the strongest building products market in the world, The United States. We are also benefiting from our focus on reroofing. With 70 plus percent of our sales driven by reroofing, we have benefited from its largely noncyclical nature and its steady mid single digit growth over the last 2 decades.

Combined with our strong cash generation, we are positioned to deliver steady performance through almost any economic environment. With that context, I would like to provide an update on our key vision 2030 initiatives and why we believe Carlisle remains well positioned to create long term value for shareholders. Innovation remains central to our organic growth strategy and underpins our efforts to deliver 5+% organic growth. This quarter showed that our growing pipeline of new ideas generated by our new VOC process is translating into increased commercial momentum. We shipped the first orders of our award winning ThermaThin R-7 polyiso insulation in June, slightly ahead of schedule.

The initial project utilizing our new r 7 product was an energy efficiency building code driven win. It was all about helping a customer meet energy code requirements within a constrained roof assembly height. Thermothin 7 was the answer. Why? Because Thermothin 7 delivers approximately 23%, higher R-value per inch than standard polyiso in many conditions. Helping reduce material layers, roof height, number of delivery truckloads, crane lifts, and installation time. ThermaThin R-7 is 1 of a dozen new products we will launch in 2026 with half of them already launched in the market. Including our temperature sensing adhesive gun, and 16-foot seam shield. Additional launches including our high yield closed cell spray foam are scheduled for August.

On the retail side, Henry's UltraTouch denim insulation is now stocked in nearly half of Home Depot stores nationwide and delivering improving sales at stores it has been in for a year. While these recently introduced products will take time to ramp, more meaningful contributions will build into 2027. Our expanding new product pipeline, which will be enhanced and supported by our new addition to our research and innovation center, positions us to sustain an increasing cadence of new product introductions into the next decade. Importantly, we are on track to achieve our vision 2030 goal of generating 25% of total sales from products introduced in the past 5 years.

Innovation investment and new product introductions are a significant point of differentiation in the marketplace and will provide a meaningful response to competitive threats. And as the competitive landscape evolves, our focus on proprietary building envelope innovation, technical selling, code driven application expertise, and contractor productivity tools will distance us from the competition. While innovation is a key driver to growth, I also wanna spend few minutes on M&A, because capital allocation is 1 of Carlisle's core competencies, and an important driver of long term shareholder value creation. Our approach over the last decade has not changed.

We remain focused on targets within the building envelope, that add to our organic growth prospects, increase our connection to our contractors, enhance our product offering, strengthen our market positions, and increase our content per square foot. We have made a commitment to being superior capital allocators. That will not change. We seek to do deals that fit our 4 criteria, 1) an existing organic growth story, 2) tangible hard cost synergies. 3) a strong management team, and 4) the ability to deploy our Carlisle integration playbook. These are the foundation of our successful approach to M&A. Importantly, we require a clear path to value creation.

Through the Carlisle operating system and the Carlisle experience, we look to accelerate growth expand margins, and improve returns while maintaining the disciplined ROIC thresholds that have guided our capital allocation for decades. Whether investing organically, pursuing acquisitions, repurchasing shares, or increasing dividends, our objective is the same, deploy capital where it creates the greatest long term value for our shareholders. Our track record speaks for itself. Henry is a strong example. Even against softer residential end markets, it continues to deliver on profitability we underwrote. With EBITDA margins running in line with our original deal model, and synergies exceeding the initial target by 65%,, despite the challenging end markets.

Before I close, I wanna take a moment to reflect on what I believe defines Carlisle as much as any product line or market position. And that is our track record as a superior capital allocator. And what that has meant for our shareholders over the long term. Carlisle is best understood not merely as a roofing product company, but as a capital allocation story. For more than 5 decades through recessions, market cycles, and the transformation of our portfolio from a diversified industrial conglomerate to the focused 1 thing has remained constant. pure play building products company we are today, A relentless focus on ROIC and strong cash generation. That discipline is not a recent development.

It is a foundational to who we are and how we operate. Regardless of the business in our portfolio at any given time. Our industry leading ROIC of approximately 25% and free cash flow margin above 15% are not targets we aspire to, They are the results of this philosophy applied consistently and compounded over time. We have repeatedly converted operating profits into cash, and redeployed that cash at attractive rates of return through portfolio optimization disciplined m and a, share repurchases, and dividends. The result has been sustained long term value creation for our shareholders. Next month, Carlisle will announce its 50th consecutive annual dividend increase. That achievement will place us in an elite group.

Becoming what some call a dividend king. In fact, fewer than 60 publicly traded companies in The United States today have achieved this milestone out of thousands of public companies. It is a testament to the durability of our business model, to the dedicated management teams that have led this business since 1.98 thousand with the same core philosophies. A commitment to financial strength, and to providing our owners returns that few companies can claim they have demonstrated for half a century. Reaching this milestone reflects the strength and consistency of Carlisle's capital allocation model.

It means we have sustained margin resilience, and generated strong free cash flow through every environment we have navigated including periods of significant macro disruption, portfolio transformation, and end market headwinds. We are deeply proud of this record and equally committed to sustaining it. As we look forward, that same capital allocation philosophy built on ROIC discipline and a relentless focus on value creation will continue to guide every decision we make, and our shareholders can count on that. Stepping back, everything we accomplished this quarter connects to the same foundation. Carlisle operates an imperative business in what we believe is the world's best building products market, and we hold leading positions across key product lines.

Over 70% of the nonresidential building stock in North America is more than 25 years old, underpinning the recurring reroofing demand that anchors our resilience through cycles. Those advantages give us conviction to raise our full year revenue outlook even without assuming any improvement in the end market demand. We remain committed to being best in class operators and disciplined capital allocators, delivering on our vision 2030 strategy through growing sales, both organically and with bolt on acquisitions, expanding margins, and increasing free cash flow. As our employees all know, they do the work necessary to fulfill our commitments and deliver on our promises.

From our sales teams currently educating the market on our new products, to our innovators bringing us new solutions to everyday issues, to our factory teams making our products with industry leading safety, we recognize their efforts and thank everyone for another solid quarter. Thank you to all on the call for your time and continued interest in Carlisle. And with that, I will turn it back to the operator to open the line for questions.

Operator: Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question and answer session. For the sake of time, we kindly request each person limit themselves to 1 question to give everyone the opportunity to participate in the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star-1 to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star-1 again. We ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question to allow for optimum sound quality. If you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Please stand by while we compile the Q&A roster. Your first question comes from Susan Maklari with Goldman Sachs. Susan, please go ahead.

Susan Maklari: Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone.

Unidentified Speaker: Hi, Sue. Good afternoon.

Susan Maklari: Hi, Christopher. Hi, Kevin. My question is around the Vision 2030 target that you have outlined and talked about. Can you give us a bit more color on how the new products are positioning you to achieve those long term targets of an organic basis? And how we should also be thinking about the improvement in the margins that you are seeing as you are realizing the benefits of the Carlisle operating system and other efficiencies and productivity that are coming through.

D. Christian Koch: Yes. Sue, thanks for the question. Innovation, you know, we added in a 2025 our Vision 2030 strategy. We think it is 1 of the key axes for Carlisle to invest in it. So we were gonna and then we continue to make investments, and we will be a 3% level, hopefully, within the near future. We are funding products that are really like ThermaThin R-7 producing a lot of really tangible value to the contractor. We want the contractor. We want to see the building owners have a benefit. And our distribution channel partners have a preference for stocking Carlisle because of that end-user demand.

So when you think about ThermaThin R-7, we are creating value, as we saw in the example that I mentioned in the call, for everybody in that chain. And what we are-- our plan is to increase our profitability by increasing their profitability. So if you think about the cost per square foot, it is going up. And an R-7 insulation is higher priced, of course. So there is revenue growth that are embedded in that scenario. But there is also increased margin. That increased margin comes from us really splitting in essence the profitability that we would take with the contractor distributor and other people in the chain. Including the building owners.

And that shows up in different ways, whether we talk about you know, the number of cranes you need, truck loads, installation time, labor savings, things like that, or just operating the building more efficiently. So I think when you look at innovation, ThermaThin R-7, while it might not be the biggest product we launch over the next 5 years, it is absolutely representative of what we are trying to do here by creating that value, increasing and then increasing, really, profitability per square foot. And remember, our goal is going to be 25% of sales Right? Introduce you know, x amount of years. And so that will start to move up.

It will start to generate organic growth on the top line. And then hopefully have an impact on the margins as we go to the future. And then when you look at the Carlisle operating system, I mean, we have always targeted 1% to 2%. of sales as our as our savings during the year. COS continues to do a great job for us We continue to, as we said in the call, think about how we spend our money. Are we doing it efficiently? Return on invested capital, how do we put CapEx into the business under the COS enterprise and think about how we perform our task. Should we use automation?

You know, now we are putting in a lot of robotic equipment into the factories that increase productivity, reduce safety, concerns, increase efficiency, reduce scrap, things like that. So, COS is alive and well. There are even applications around AI that COS will start to take on. So I think you will continue to see this 1. Do not think I know you will continue to see COS as a contributor to that margin profile as well.

Susan Maklari: Okay. Thank you for all that color. I will I will pass it on.

D. Christian Koch: Oh, you are welcome.

Operator: Your next question comes from Timothy Wojs with Baird. Please go ahead.

Timothy Wojs: Hey, guys. Good afternoon. Yep. Nice job. Maybe just, first question, you know, 8% organic growth in CCM. I know you called out a couple of points there from pre buy. But that is, you know, definitely the strongest growth there we have seen in, you know, you know, several quarters. Just I guess if you could give us a little bit of color on the pricing piece and then you have a little bit more intel than maybe we do. But what is your feel on what the market actually grew in the second quarter and how you performed relative to that?

D. Christian Koch: Hey, Timothy, I will take the first 1 on this on the market. We do our Carlisle market survey. I think when we look at the overall market, we were seeing the new construction pretty much what we thought it was going to be down, low single digits. And then when we look at reroofing, you know, we have said it is it is consistently been in that, you know, low single digits to maybe mid single digits. I think there will be pockets. Obviously, data centers are 1 that continue to be a higher growth area. You see that, I think, in the PBC sales across companies.

1 thing I would say is there is been a little bit of a constraint on the ability to get PVC in the data center market. And so what we are seeing now is some of the specs are opening up, and we are seeing premium TPO be a substitute because it was a fine product to use. We could also use EPDM and other things. But in the past, it had been pretty much a PVC market. Now it is opening up to TPO. To address that need by end users and contractors to get these jobs done and get them up and running.

So, obviously, opening up that aperture into premium TPO helps us because, obviously, that is a sweet spot for us. there is some nice market growth in there. But I think overall, the market is pretty much what, you know, we thought it was. it is it is overall, you know, pretty much flat.

Kevin Zdimal: Yeah. Yeah. Timothy, as you looked at pricing in the second quarter, that is where for us we have pricing announcements that we have out there 3 of them, as you know. They take time to ramp up. You have jobs whether it is jobs that were previously bid and you protect those jobs. Or some pricing in place for notification with the distributors. So it takes time for all the pricing to flow through. Second quarter here was low single digits. We expect that to ramp to mid single digits and Q3 and then high single digits in Q4.

Timothy Wojs: Okay. Okay. that is helpful. And then maybe just you could help us a little bit on the modeling just to think about kind of the price cost impact in CCM on the EBITDA line? And then, you know, just another question. MDI supply has been tight. Have you had any issues accessing or getting supply of MDI, and have you heard of others that have had issues with that? Thanks.

D. Christian Koch: Yeah, Timothy. On the MDI, we talked about it, I think, at end of first quarter call where I would said we are concerned about price going up. And then I think I would mentioned that my concern was that eventually, if this thing continued, we would start to get supply issues, and that is what we are seeing with MDI. And they are not necessarily all related to The Gulf and what is going on there. Had some issues with chlorine and things like that. For us, we have been able to get our supply of MDI. We appreciate the supply chain and the commitment they make to Carlisle.

I would say that our thoughts would be though that there are others who might be a little more constrained on that, but we do not have you know, obviously, information that we can tell you that for sure.

Kevin Zdimal: And then, Timothy, to help you with the modeling, yes, we look at it. Q3 for CCM. We are expecting around a 29% EBITDA margin. Q4, we are looking around 28%,, and that is full year, right about 29% for CCM. CWT, we are expecting to be up for the full year 100 basis-points. On EBITDA with that is about 250 basis-points in both Q3 and Q4 for improvement.

Timothy Wojs: Alright. Sounds good. Everybody.

D. Christian Koch: Yeah. Thanks, Timothy.

Operator: Your next question comes from Tomohiko Sano with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Tomohiko Sano: Hi, everyone.

Unidentified Speaker: Kelly.

Tomohiko Sano: Hi, Tomohiko. Thank you for taking my questions. So, Christopher, you mentioned COS, Henry. what is the 1 biggest driver of success there? And on CWT with a 380-basis-point sequential margin improvement,, how much is from Kingman automation and EPS insourcing, and how should we think about the second half demand and margins, please? Thank you.

D. Christian Koch: Maybe we will take the how much the margin coming from Kingman and from the EPS and those improvements CWT. Mehul, you want to handle that 1?

Mehul Patel: Yes, Tomo. So as you know, we said this in the past, with those self help initiatives and margin expansion at CWT for the full year. We are expecting around $20 million of margin expansion And all those investments are in, so we are starting to see the contribution, which did help our Q2 results. If you look at the automation piece of it, that was approximately $3 million of, contribution. The footprint, consolidation, another $1 million. And then on the expanded polystyrene in house capability that we added, that is adding around $2 to $3 million in the quarter.

But, again, as I said, for the full year, it is $20 million, so, we will continue to see traction, grow in the second half.

D. Christian Koch: And, Tomohiko, I missed I think we had a connection issue. I missed the first part of your question. Can you repeat that, please? Sure, Christopher. So what is the 1 biggest driver of success of COS at Henry? Carlisle operating system at Henry, please. Oh, at Henry. Yeah. Well, I think the number 1 key driver of success is just culture. I think when we implement COS in any new acquisition, it tends to be something that brings people together and we couple it up with our real 2 in the box you know, a methodology for a deal integration where we are putting someone from Henry with someone from, you know, Carlisle.

And I would say at Henry, our leaders at that time, we had Steve Schorr running the 1 side from Carlisle, who is now vice chairman for us running our metal business. And we had Frank J. Ready who runs CWT, both very committed to driving safety, to driving efficiency, to driving being smart capital allocators in that. And so I think it is the culture that, you know, Henry was owned by private equity. They did a good job. They got a great return for their dollar. What Carlisle brings is a different system. A different commitment to safety and things like that.

And I think once people see that at the beginning of the acquisition, that they are involved that they are-- they have a framework I think the Henry people embraced it, and that to me, the culture is really the biggest driver. Thank you.

Tomohiko Sano: Appreciate it.

D. Christian Koch: Thank you, Tomo.

Operator: Your next question comes from Bryan Blair with Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Bryan Blair: Thank you. Good afternoon, guys. Afternoon. I was hoping you could, remind us of the key share gain initiatives, at CWT. Those certainly seem to be reading through Maybe drill down on the products and categories involved and if it is possible, you know, quantify the magnitude of run rate share capture.

Mehul Patel: Yeah. So overall, Bryan, I will take that 1. Share gain, obviously, was a huge contributor to CWT's top line performance, 8% organic growth. With markets down, you know, 3% to 4%. So overall, solid performance. And it is all coming from traction on all the work that they have been doing, around their share gain initiatives. So it is mainly around the waterproofing and the spray foam, parts of that business. Within waterproofing, advanced waterproofing, that is a cold fluid applied waterproofing technology, that is used in the commercial space. that is growing over 50%,. it is contributing approximately $15 million this year.

The second 1 is UltraTouch. that is the new product that we launched to the Bonded, Logic acquisition. that is in roughly half the stores. that is gaining some traction. it is probably growing. Know, $4 to $5 million, this year. And then within spray foam, we started a new, go to market strategy selling direct to contractor through our own delivery van. We started in the Southeast market and expanding that into additional markets, out West and the Southwest. that is approximately $10 million for the full year. And then you have a pretty significant traction on what we call base, share gain growth on base categories.

We are expanding into additional channels and distributors, between Roof Coatings and Roof Linings. So all that together, is, driving the growth while the markets are still, down for CWT.

Bryan Blair: Thanks, Mehul. Appreciate all the detail.

Operator: Your next question comes from Ryan Merkel with William Blair. Please go ahead.

Ryan Merkel: Hey, everyone. Thanks for the question. Wanted to ask on price cost. What is included in guidance for price/cost hit this year in dollars? And then for the margin guide, was the move to flat EBITDA margins, was that all price cost timing? Or is there something else in there?

Kevin Zdimal: Yeah. The move on the margin was 100% related to the price cost. As you know, we have had rapid inflation on both raw materials and freight. And so that ends up being a negative to us for the year. The second quarter was a minus about $40 million on the price cost at CCM. It was immaterial at CWT, a couple of million dollars there. So that piece of it was Q2. Q3, we look to get back to neutral there. And then Q4, a little bit positive. So that is what flows through the year on the price cost.

But, yeah, when you look at margins, that is going to have a hit on the margin also, as you get that additional revenue, as you know, from that pricing, you do not have the additional EBITDA dollars, that has a dilutive impact on the margins. So margins, go down. The outlook, as you know, on the revenue was increased from low single digits to mid single digits for the year. That implies high single digit growth in the second half at both CCM and CWT. Really both Q3 and Q4 for both of those businesses at that high single digit growth rate.

Ryan Merkel: Alright. Very helpful. Pass it on. Thanks.

Operator: Your next question comes from David MacGregor with Longbow Research. Please go ahead.

David MacGregor: Yeah. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for taking my questions. Let's talk about CWT. Is CWT turning the corner here? I mean, I know there is been a lot of work put in here. Frank and his team have been, you know, laser focused on, you know, the minutiae of turning this thing around. It looks like it is starting to move. You made a lot of investments. Mostly, you are realizing on those investments now. Can you get this back to, like, 2023 margins in a full year of 2027 benefit?

D. Christian Koch: Yeah, David. I mean, the question of turning the corner, I think, the whole team, and Frank and his team know this very well. When you look at all the initiatives, I mean, getting the UltraTouch launch and out into Home Depot, The real performance on this polyurethane and shifting the market strategy and, you know, going direct and really creating value there by the team in polyurethanes. I mean, Mehul mentioned the waterproofing and things like this. You know, all this is great. It just does not drive a lot of volume on dollars or EBITDA margins. Right? So what we really need is we really need that market turnaround.

I mean, that is what is been holding it back. So when we look at your guess is as good as mine here. Someone I think I would agree with this. They said that, you know, it is not a question in the resi market of when the recovery-- it is a question of when it occurs, not if. I think that is where we are. The team continues to do what they can. We mentioned doing things under their control, and they are making good progress. Pleased with everything on all fronts from safety, to raw material production in Canada where we were controlling more of that on EPS. So we have got it across the business.

The issue is we need some volume And once we get that, you know, I have always said, I think I am aspirational getting to 35% in this business over time with new products and some more m and a and, you know, bolt-on M&A there, which I think will happen. But the timing, I would like to think we will get through this conflict. We will get rates in a better position, and we will get homebuilding back on track. And we will be there. But yeah, I do not see it happening before the end of the year. and even next year, I just see that team needing to focus on self help. Right? Introducing new products.

Driving more efficiency, more automation, things like that to drive margin. So margin will improve. It just will improve a lot faster if we get some volume to throw on it.

David MacGregor: So, I mean, there is a lot going on in that segment. there is a lot of diverse businesses and designs, but what is the incremental margin? What should that volume when it recovers? What should it leverage at?

Kevin Zdimal: Yes. it is around 33%, to 35%,. And then as Christopher mentioned, as we get more operating efficiencies, our goal is to get that incremental higher?

David MacGregor: Okay. And with regard to m and a, is this a business you would continue to allocate new capital to from an M&A standpoint? Or I mean, I do not mean bolt ons, but maybe something a little more transformative, a little more substantial.

D. Christian Koch: You know, I do not think the business needs a transformative piece. I think we are starting to get really built out around this idea of the building envelope. You know, we have got MTL and we improved our position on metal for CCM. We start to get a little bit heavier into the metal panel business, which we can expand. There could be some opportunities there. When we look at EPS, we talked about having a nationwide system of EPS manufacturing that would mimic Henry's sealants business in 1 of the huge value propositions to Home Depot. So, you know, EPS, we probably got a couple areas still left to fill that we are working on, specifically the Southeast.

That will happen. When I look at polyurethane foams, that is been a tough market, as you know. Pricing has not been very good. We have got some players there that might have had some different objectives. But this move, again, I compliment the team to taking a different market approach to be able to show the value to the contractor So I think in every 1 of those areas, there is opportunities to add these bolt ons and expand. And it goes back to the 4 criteria really that we have got to have those hard synergies. I think when you start looking at transformative deals and CWT, you are talking now a new leg.

And then I wonder how we fulfill our 4 criteria. I think we could get the organic gross story, but I would be hard pressed to figure out how we are gonna get those synergies that, you know, we talked about delivering on the Henry acquisition. So yeah, I do not see us going in that direction as much as seeing us continue to drive the performance we have in increasing margins that way.

Operator: Your next question comes from McClaran Hayes with Zelman and Associates. Please go ahead.

McClaran Hayes: Hey. Good evening, guys. Yeah. Maybe sticking with CWT, that segment touches such a lot of different end channels. Just be helpful if you could share what you are embedding in your volume outlook across those different end channels.

Mehul Patel: Within CWT for the year? Yeah. I can take that 1. So overall markets, for us, we are assuming any improvement from the first half into the second half, so it is steady. The comps do get easier. So from an in-market standpoint, we are assuming down about 2%. You look at residential, new construction has started off down high single digits. In the second quarter, it was somewhere between mid single digits and high single digits. And in the second half, things are not getting better, but with easier comps, as I mentioned, it is gonna be down low single digits in our assumptions.

The commercial new segment, that 1's deteriorated further, we are assuming down mid single digits in the second half. And the R&R pieces for both commercial and residential were assuming flat. So you put those together, overall CWT in the second half, both Q3 and Q4 down a couple points.

McClaran Hayes: that is helpful. And are you seeing any difference in your ability to pass on price across those end channels?

Mehul Patel: You know, overall, we have not had any challenges in majority of the business. I would say expanded polystyrene is 1 area where we see more competitive pressure. And it is been more difficult. But waterproofing has not been any issues within polyurethane spray foam. The initial price increase, that we announced, have not had any issues. But with the MDI and polyols with the force majeures we are seeing elevated cost. There was some price cost pressure, but we have been able to get the first price increase. Thank you.

McClaran Hayes: Thank you.

Operator: There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Christopher Koch for closing remarks.

D. Christian Koch: Thanks, Rebecca. This concludes our second quarter earnings call. Thanks, everyone, for your participation. And we look forward to speaking with you at the next earnings call.

Operator: Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.