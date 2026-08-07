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Friday, July 31, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

President and Chief Executive Officer - Richard Dierker

Chief Financial Officer - Lee McChesney

TAKEAWAYS

Net Sales -- $1.5 billion, representing 1.6% growth and exceeding management's prior outlook.

-- $1.5 billion, representing 1.6% growth and exceeding management's prior outlook. Organic Sales Growth -- 5.8%, driven by 4.3% volume growth and 1.5% positive price and mix.

-- 5.8%, driven by 4.3% volume growth and 1.5% positive price and mix. Adjusted EPS -- $0.89, exceeding the company's outlook of $0.88.

-- $0.89, exceeding the company's outlook of $0.88. Adjusted Gross Margin -- 45.4%, a 40-basis point increase reflecting 150 basis points from productivity programs and 110 basis points from higher-margin acquisitions.

-- 45.4%, a 40-basis point increase reflecting 150 basis points from productivity programs and 110 basis points from higher-margin acquisitions. Consumer Domestic Organic Sales -- 5.1% growth, driven by volume gains and favorable price and mix across household and personal care portfolios.

-- 5.1% growth, driven by volume gains and favorable price and mix across household and personal care portfolios. Consumer International Organic Sales -- 9.1% growth, led by higher volume and brand expansion in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

-- 9.1% growth, led by higher volume and brand expansion in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Specialty Products Organic Sales -- 2.8% growth, resulting from a combination of higher volume and higher price and product mix.

-- 2.8% growth, resulting from a combination of higher volume and higher price and product mix. Global E-commerce Sales -- 22.7% growth, with global online sales now representing 25.5% of total consumer sales.

-- 22.7% growth, with global online sales now representing 25.5% of total consumer sales. MISS MOUTH'S Consumption -- over 50% growth in the second quarter, with a market share gain of 3.5 points.

-- over 50% growth in the second quarter, with a market share gain of 3.5 points. THERABREATH Market Share -- 25.3% in the total mouthwash category, an increase of 4.5 points that solidified a #2 market position.

-- 25.3% in the total mouthwash category, an increase of 4.5 points that solidified a #2 market position. ARM & HAMMER Cat Litter Consumption -- 7.5% growth, resulting in a market share of 24.5% after a gain of 0.8 points.

-- 7.5% growth, resulting in a market share of 24.5% after a gain of 0.8 points. Cash From Operations -- $462 million for the first six months of 2026, a 10.8% increase driven by improved cash earnings and disciplined working capital.

-- $462 million for the first six months of 2026, a 10.8% increase driven by improved cash earnings and disciplined working capital. Full Year Organic Sales Guidance -- 4% to 5% growth, raised from the previous range of 3% to 4%.

-- 4% to 5% growth, raised from the previous range of 3% to 4%. Full Year Adjusted EPS Guidance -- 6% to 8% growth, increased from the prior expectation of 5% to 8%.

-- 6% to 8% growth, increased from the prior expectation of 5% to 8%. Full Year Cash From Operations Guidance -- 1,175 million, raised from the previous estimate of 1,150 million.

-- 1,175 million, raised from the previous estimate of 1,150 million. Full Year Adjusted Gross Margin Guidance -- 100 to 120 basis points of expansion, as productivity and mix are expected to offset inflation and transportation costs.

-- 100 to 120 basis points of expansion, as productivity and mix are expected to offset inflation and transportation costs. Marketing Expense -- $165.3 million, representing 10.8% of sales, an increase of 40 basis points.

-- $165.3 million, representing 10.8% of sales, an increase of 40 basis points. Adjusted SG&A Expense -- $241.4 million, which is 15.8% of net sales, reflecting the inclusion of TOUCHLAND amortization and costs.

-- $241.4 million, which is 15.8% of net sales, reflecting the inclusion of TOUCHLAND amortization and costs. Cost Headwinds -- $30 million expected for the full year, covering raw materials, transportation, and various premiums related to conflict in the Middle East.

-- $30 million expected for the full year, covering raw materials, transportation, and various premiums related to conflict in the Middle East. Phase II Tariff Refunds -- $15 million, expected to be received and reinvested in consumer-facing activities in the second half of 2026.

-- $15 million, expected to be received and reinvested in consumer-facing activities in the second half of 2026. Capital Expenditures -- $61.8 million for the first half of 2026, with a full-year expectation of approximately $130 million.

-- $61.8 million for the first half of 2026, with a full-year expectation of approximately $130 million. THERABREATH Household Penetration -- 14%, compared to a mouthwash category penetration of 65%.

-- 14%, compared to a mouthwash category penetration of 65%. MISS MOUTH'S Household Penetration -- 2.5%, compared to a stain remover category penetration of 50%.

-- 2.5%, compared to a stain remover category penetration of 50%. HERO Household Penetration -- 10%, compared to an acne category penetration of 30%.

-- 10%, compared to an acne category penetration of 30%. Q3 2026 Outlook -- approximately 3% organic sales growth and $0.89 in adjusted EPS, representing 10% growth.

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RISKS

McChesney stated, "inflation, tariffs and transportation" created headwinds of 400 basis points in the second quarter.

Dierker stated, "consumers are pressed. And we see that. Like when you see stuff go on promotion, I would say elasticities are higher than they normally would be," regarding competitive pressures in the laundry detergent category.

McChesney noted that the full-year outlook "reflects raw materials, transportation costs and various premiums resulting from the conflict in the Middle East," totaling approximately $30 million in cost pressures.

SUMMARY

Management reported that the second quarter performance exceeded internal projections across sales, earnings, and cash flow. The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook for organic sales and adjusted earnings per share, citing volume-driven growth and market share gains across core categories. Strategic focus centered on the integration of the MISS MOUTH'S acquisition and the expansion of the THERABREATH and HERO brands into new product segments and international markets. Management indicated that productivity initiatives are being used to offset inflationary pressures from transportation and raw materials.

The company completed the acquisition of the MISS MOUTH'S brand in June 2026, which currently holds the #1 stain remover position on Amazon.

CEO Dierker stated that new product launches are expected to account for "about half of our organic growth" as the company innovates in key categories across the portfolio.

Management reported filtering through 100 potential international merger and acquisition deals over the last six to 12 months.

The company accelerated its AI implementation plans to scale the technology faster and enhance its speed and agility relative to competitors.

Dierker attributed the success of the THERABREATH toothpaste launch to utilizing "premium great shelf space" gained through the performance of the mouthwash brand.

The ARM & HAMMER brand maintained laundry detergent market share despite a 300-basis point decrease in promotion while certain competitors increased promotional activity by 1,100 basis points.

CFO McChesney noted that the company expects to receive "approximately $15 million of Phase 2 tariff refund benefits during the second half of 2026," which will be reinvested into the business.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

ACV : All Commodity Volume, representing the percentage of retail sales in stores where a product is sold.

: All Commodity Volume, representing the percentage of retail sales in stores where a product is sold. Evergreen model : The company's long-term financial performance targets for consistent growth and returns.

: The company's long-term financial performance targets for consistent growth and returns. GAAP : Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting.

: Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting. Microban : An antimicrobial technology used in cat litter products to seal and destroy odors.

: An antimicrobial technology used in cat litter products to seal and destroy odors. SPD : Specialty Products Division, the company's segment providing animal productivity and industrial solutions.

: Specialty Products Division, the company's segment providing animal productivity and industrial solutions. TDP: Total Distribution Points, a measure of product availability across retail channels.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to the Church & Dwight's Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand the conference over to Mr. Rick Dierker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Church & Dwight. Please go ahead, sir.

Richard Dierker: Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining the call. We had a strong second quarter and first half. And I want to start by thanking all of our Church & Dwight employees all around the world for executing so well in a challenging environment. I'll begin with some thoughts on the broader environment and then a review of our Q2 results, and then I'll turn the call over to Lee McChesney, our CFO. And when Lee is done, we'll open it up for questions. Starting with the broader environment. Conditions remain dynamic. However, our categories are growing ahead of our original expectations, and Church & Dwight is growing even faster. Consumer spending remains resilient.

Our teams are executing with excellence, and we remain focused on offering high-quality solution-oriented products to consumers at the right value. Our brands continue to perform exceptionally well, driving a second straight quarter of industry-leading organic sales growth. Turning to the quarter. Net sales increased 1.6%, which was ahead of our outlook and organic sales grew 5.8%, almost 6%, well above our 3% outlook. This growth was broad-based across all 3 divisions and was primarily driven by volume growth of 4.3% and positive price/mix of 1.5%. Adjusted gross margin was 45.4%, up 40 basis points, and adjusted EPS was $0.89, above our $0.88 outlook. Overall, this is a great result.

And with the first half of the year behind us, it gives us great confidence to raise our sales, EPS and cash flow outlook for the full year. In Q2, we also completed the acquisition of the fast-growing MISS MOUTH's brand, the #1 stain remover brand on Amazon. We're encouraged by the strong initial sales results from the brand since the June acquisition. And I'm especially excited about the growth opportunities for MISS MOUTH's over the next 12 to 18 months. In the second quarter, MISS MOUTH's consumption grew over 50% and gained almost 3.5 share points.

And we think this is just the beginning as household penetration for the brand is currently just 2.5% compared to the category, which is 50%. Additionally, ACV for MISS MOUTH's is only 35% compared to 80% for the category, which again indicates plenty of room to run on distribution. Innovation and distribution gains remain a significant competitive advantage for Church & Dwight. They were a major contributor to our industry-leading growth. We're confident that our relentless focus on innovation will continue to drive strong growth, distribution gains at shelf and market share expansion. New product launches this year are expected to account for about half of our organic growth as we innovate in key categories across the portfolio.

Consumption across our largest categories grew at 2.7% in the second quarter, which exceeded our category growth expectations of around 2%. Now I'm going to turn my comments to each of the 3 divisions. First up is the U.S. business. Domestic organic sales increased 5.1% with sustained growth in both of our household and personal care portfolios. Growth was driven by volume and favorable price/mix with strong performance from THERABREATH, mouthwash and toothpaste, HERO, ARM & HAMMER cat litter and ZICAM. The ARM & HAMMER brand had another quarter of growth with laundry maintaining record shares across total laundry.

ARM & HAMMER laundry detergent consumption and category consumption grew about 1% in the quarter despite a step-up in competitor promotions and a lower level for ARM & HAMMER. The value segment of laundry continues to grow. Next up is litter, continued fantastic results as ARM & HAMMER cat litter consumption grew a robust 7.5% and share increased 0.8 points to reach 24.5%. While category promotional levels declined slightly, they remain at historically high levels. ARM & HAMMER cat litter launched DUAL DEFENSE with Microban Clumping Litter earlier this year, and that launch continues to do very well. HERO and THERABREATH continue to contribute considerably to overall performance.

THERABREATH achieved another quarter of record share gains, jumping 4.5 points to 25.3% share and further solidified our #2 position in total mouthwash. Even with that growth, household penetration remains relatively low at only 14% compared to the mouthwash category of 65%. Our THERABREATH toothpaste launch continues to perform well, and it's still early in the launch. It's off to a great start with a 1 point share in total toothpaste despite only just fully entering brick-and-mortar in the last several months. HERO consumption outpaced the patch category. And with the cleanser launch just starting now, we're confident in HERO continuing to gain share in total acne.

Facial cleansers represent a $650 million category and accounts for approximately 30% of the total acne category, lots of runway as HERO has, again, relatively low household penetration at 10% compared to the category of 30%, which gives us confidence in the continued growth of this brand. For TOUCHLAND, sales grew in the second quarter and with back half weighted innovation, new collaborations and activations, we expect continued sales growth in the second half of the year. Looking forward further, our international expansion, our innovation in new categories and future distribution opportunities continue to give us confidence in this brand as we look to 2027. Global e-comm was once again a strong contributor.

Global e-commerce grew 22.7% in the second quarter and global online sales now represent 25.5% of total consumer. Turning to international. Q2 was another great success with our international business delivering organic sales growth of 9.1%, driven by higher volume and favorable price/mix. Our great international brands are leading to share gains and growth that outpaced local countries GDP. In addition, our recent U.S. acquisitions are paying dividends across the world in a big way, where brands like HERO and THERABREATH are driving outsized growth. Our ability to scale brands to so many countries so quickly is getting better and better. Overall, our international team is executing very well. Our Specialty Products division also performed well.

Organic sales growth of 2.8% due to a combination of higher volume and higher price and product mix. I'll close by saying that we were very pleased with a great first half. The benefits of our strategic actions in 2025 are enabling greater focus on our growth initiatives. I am especially pleased with the time the entire organization is spending focused here on the future. Momentum is building. The category work surrounding ARM & HAMMER, our acceleration plans for oral care behind THERABREATH and the pipeline for M&A within the international business are just a few examples.

I'll provide a detailed update in early 2027, but I'll say more -- but I will say, I'm more optimistic about the future than I've ever been. I'm also very proud of our Church & Dwight team as we continue to execute well in a volatile environment. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Lee for more detail on the quarter.

Lee McChesney: Thank you, Rick, and good day, everyone. We appreciate you joining the call. As we now enter the second half of the year, we are encouraged with the results fueled by innovation and share growth, which provides us the momentum to deliver strong Church & Dwight Evergreen model results. The second quarter demonstrates the strength of our portfolio of categories, our leading levels of innovation and the execution capabilities of our teams around the globe. Similar to Rick, I also want to recognize our teams across the globe for their focus and execution this past quarter, very well done. Let's get into the details. We'll start with EPS. Second quarter adjusted EPS was $0.89, exceeding our outlook of $0.88.

Stronger-than-expected sales and continued gross margin improvement fueled our results and enabled increased investments in our brands. Organic sales in the second quarter grew 5.8%, well above our outlook of approximately 3%. And growth was broad-based across the business and primarily volume-driven with volume growth of 4.3% and positive pricing and mix of 1.5%. Our power brands once again gained share, fueled by well-received innovation and our robust distribution wins with our commercial partners. Strong organic growth and the contributions from our acquisitions more than offset the impact of our 2025 business exits and led to reported net sales growth of a positive 1.6% in the quarter, ahead of our expectations. Let's now turn to gross margin.

Our second quarter adjusted gross margin was 45.4%, an increase of 40 basis points versus last year. Our results were driven by 150 basis points from productivity programs, 110 basis points from our higher-margin acquisitions, combined with the impact of our successful portfolio actions and 180 basis points from the combination of volume, price and mix. These factors offset the headwinds from inflation, tariffs and transportation of 400 basis points. We continue to invest in our brands in the second quarter as marketing expense was $165 million, up $8.2 million or 40 basis points versus last year.

And similar to our strategy in past quarters, when our sales and gross margin results exceed our original expectations, we will utilize those opportunities to invest in our brands. Adjusted SG&A was $241.4 million or 15.8% of net sales, a 220 basis point increase versus the prior year. As we've noted in our 2026 outlook, SG&A in the first half of the year is primarily growing to the inclusion of TOUCHLAND's SG&A and amortization expense. Adjusted other expense increased by $9.2 million due to the lower interest income compared to last year. Let's now turn to cash flow. Cash flow remains a significant strength of the company.

And for the first 6 months of 2026, cash from operations was $462 million, an increase of 10.8% versus the prior year as we delivered improved cash earnings and executed disciplined working capital results. Capital expenditures were $61.8 million in the first half, and we continue to expect full year capital expenditures of approximately $130 million or roughly 2% of sales. Let's now turn our outlook to the outlook for 2026. And as detailed in our press release this morning, we are increasing our sales, earnings per share and cash flow outlook despite the challenging macro environment.

This improvement reflects the strength of our operating fundamentals, which is led by volume-based organic growth, steady market share gains and management's focus on gross margin expansion. Our outlook continues to reflect the impact of transitory cost pressures that developed over the past 100 days. Our latest outlook of approximately $30 million reflects raw materials, transportation costs and various premiums resulting from the conflict in the Middle East. And this outlook assumes a crude oil price of approximately $90 a barrel. Our teams have acted to fully mitigate this headwind this year through increased productivity. And separately, on a positive note, we expect to receive approximately $15 million of Phase 2 tariff refund benefits during the second half of 2026.

We will invest these proceeds in primarily costumer -- consumer-facing business activities. We are raising our full year organic sales outlook to approximately 4% to 5%, up from the prior outlook of 3% to 4%. The improved outlook reflects the strong first half execution and the continued momentum across the portfolio during the second half of 2026. And we now expect to adjust gross margin expansion of approximately 100 to 120 basis points for the year. And marketing investments is now expected to be at or above 11% of sales as we invest behind our brands and continue supporting our growth initiatives.

We are raising our adjusted EPS outlook to a growth rate of 6% to 8% versus our prior expectation of 5% to 8%. And we also now expect cash from operations of approximately $1.175 billion, up from $1.15 billion. And turning to the third quarter, we expect organic growth -- sales growth of approximately 3% and adjusted EPS of approximately $0.89 per share, representing approximately 10% growth versus the prior year, while we also invested approximately 12% rate of marketing as a percentage of sales. So to conclude, we are very pleased with our first half performance and are confident in our ability to deliver our improved outlook for the balance of 2026. Our portfolio remains strong.

Our brands continue to gain share, and our teams are executing well in a dynamic environment. Operator, we are now ready for questions.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Your first question from the line of Rupesh Parikh with Oppenheimer.

Rupesh Parikh: Also congrats on a nice quarter. So just going back to the organic sales growth delivery for the quarter. Just curious, at a high level, what are some of the areas that drove the significant upside that we saw on that line item?

Richard Dierker: Yes. Thanks, Rupesh. The good news is it was pretty broad-based. But as we said in the release, I think THERABREATH, cat litter, I would say ARM & HAMMER laundry was kind of flattish. Anything else you would add, Lee?

Lee McChesney: Sure. I think as Rick said, it's pretty broad-based, home care, personal care across the globe, really good to see international at 9% as well, and that was pretty broad-based across both Europe and Asia and Latin America as well.

Rupesh Parikh: Okay. Great. And then my follow-up question, just on the MISS MOUTH's acquisition. It sounds like very strong consumption that you guys are seeing right now. But as we look out the next couple of years, is -- I know you guys talked about this business growing double digits, but is there any more granularity you can give in terms of the types of growth rates you expect for the business?

Richard Dierker: Yes. I think it's a little early to do that. I mean we just bought it in June, early June. I would say a lot of work is going on to integrate and then accelerate this business. And I don't think we've been more excited about an acquisition in a long time. There's 5 individuals that came over. They've talked right into our fabric care business. We know fabric care really, really well. And retailers, our internal sales force are clamoring for this brand. And so it's already at a 13% share at a major retailer, and it's only been there for a few months as one example.

But I'd just go back to household penetration is [ 3 ], it's 50% for the category, probably the right time to talk about our North Star on growth ambitions is probably early 2027, but we think there's a lot of enthusiasm around this map.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Anna Lizzul with Bank of America.

Anna Lizzul: I was wondering if you could comment on the success you're seeing across ARM & HAMMER laundry. I wanted to follow up on the fact that you mentioned in the beginning of this year where you surpassed Tide Original on wash load volumes. And where are you seeing now the share gains for ARM & HAMMER across the value, mid-tier and premium tiers? And then on the premium side for the brands, you touched on TOUCHLAND earlier in the call and the expansion to toothpaste with the rollout. I wanted to see how you're thinking about this specific expansion as we move forward this year.

Richard Dierker: Yes. And on your second one, are you talking about THERABREATH or are you talking about TOUCHLAND?

Anna Lizzul: Sorry, THERABREATH, you're right.

Richard Dierker: Yes. Okay. Well, on laundry, look, laundry, in general, the good news or really the great news is despite a significant increase in promotion, I'd say we're back to historical levels of promotion in laundry. The category was up 200 basis points. Henkel was up 1,100 basis points and Proctor was up almost 200 basis points as well. Church & Dwight was down 300 basis points on promotion. And so despite that, the value segment grew, and we maintained our share. So just the world we live in these days, ARM & HAMMER is just so well positioned for growth.

There's a lot of couponing that happens off of the channel as well, and our competitors are spending on couponing, of course, as well. So ARM & HAMMER to hold share in an environment like that is fantastic. We -- over time, we'll make sure that we're at historical levels of promotion as well. So a lot of optimism on ARM & HAMMER laundry, especially behind our innovations, like we have a good, better, best strategy, and I'd say each of those tiers within laundry are doing well. Even our sheets, as Tide evo launches and takes shelf space and money behind it, we're the #2 player in the sheet space.

So our sheets are up 30% as well, and we're going along for the ride, which is great. So that's on ARM & HAMMER laundry. On THERABREATH, I would say, again, #2 mouthwash, lots of runway. Consumption grew 20% plus. We grew 4.5 share points to 25%. We're less than 1,000 basis points from the market leader who's LISTERINE. Our household penetration is still relatively low at 14% compared to the category at 65%. That is enabling us to go into other parts of oral care like toothpaste. Like we never deserved the space that we got for THERABREATH toothpaste. But because of the success of the mouthwash, we got some premium great shelf space.

And as a result, we have a great brand with a great value proposition on fresh breath and cleaning, and it's doing extremely well, and it's already at 1 share point. So I couldn't be more optimistic about our oral care franchise behind THERABREATH.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Chris Carey with Wells Fargo Securities.

Lee McChesney: Chris, you might be on mute.

Christopher Carey: Can you hear me?

Richard Dierker: Yes.

Christopher Carey: How about now?

Richard Dierker: We can hear you.

Christopher Carey: Okay. Great. Sorry about that. So I wanted to start with the oral care portfolio and specifically the THERABREATH rollout. You said that you're getting more than your fair share out of the gates. I wanted to -- I was wondering how you think you're tracking relative to the ambitions that you outlined at the Investor Day, I think it was an incremental $0.5 billion you feel like you're starting out stronger than expected? And was that shipment for that launch a bit stronger in the quarter than perhaps what you anticipated? I was surprised you didn't call it out some of the key drivers of organic sales.

Is that something that we should be mindful for going forward given the quite robust personal care implied organic sales number this quarter? Then I have a follow-up.

Richard Dierker: Yes. THERABREATH pace is off to a good start is what I would say. And it's meeting or slightly beating our expectations. I think there's a lot of great conversations in the works with additional retailers to get behind it, which is fantastic. Those conversations are easier when you have a THERABREATH mouthwash brand and business that's just, again, growing so fantastically well. So yes, I mean, for the quarter, THERABREATH pace was a contributor to net sales for sure. Did it overdeliver a little bit, maybe some. What was the other part of the question, Chris?

Christopher Carey: I think that was about it. It's starting stronger than you expected. It's early days, and it was a bit of a contributor, a bit more than expected in Q2, if I heard all that correctly. Just interrupt me if...

Richard Dierker: Yes. You really had asked in terms of the growth initiatives, like it's kind of early to talk about how it's doing first the growth initiatives. But it is laying the groundwork is what I would say, not just in oral care but all the ARM & HAMMER stuff, too. But that groundwork and the momentum that we're starting to build is fantastic.

Christopher Carey: Okay. The second question is, I think this is one of the highest inflation numbers that we've seen over the past 4 years or so. How quickly did that develop for you? Was that freight and logistics inflation that happened quicker than you anticipated? And should we be expecting about that kind of number as we go through the rest of the year? Or was that Q2 more of an anomaly? And I'm also struck just by a bit stronger price mix contribution to both top line and gross margin. Is there a bit of a step change in thinking about how you're going to be covering inflation this year with pricing?

Or is there a bit of a mix dynamic in that number as well?

Lee McChesney: Yes. Chris, so keep in mind, when we talked about the $25 million to $30 million of kind of Middle East derived inflation, our outlook in 2Q said it was going to be higher in 2Q. There is some transportation costs that were going to happen right away and then you get time to respond to it. Our productivity issues that we kicked off accelerated to mitigate that. We definitely would be more back half. But -- so it's a combination of two things. That number should drop down because there's just some anomalies in the second quarter. And then we have essentially more productivity in the back half.

So we have this outlook of 100 to 120 basis points of gross margin improvement. You can see where we are halfway through the year. That implies that gross margin will expand over 100 basis points in the back half of the year. On the price volume mix, that's a good number. Obviously, we always say never overreact to 1 quarter. The first quarter was just slightly negative. Our mindset is to drive volume growth, and we do drive positive mix. That's part of our algorithm. And then a reminder, this year, we do have the benefit of the portfolio actions that help as well, and that will be a benefit all year.

Richard Dierker: Yes. And I'd probably say in the quarter, when we don't spend as much on promotion on laundry, that helps year-over-year a little bit on the price side of it, too.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Bonnie Herzog with Goldman Sachs.

Bonnie Herzog: I just had a question on your improved outlook for the year. You took up your top line growth guidance by 1 point and now expect higher gross margins. And while you did raise the lower end of your EPS growth guidance, you did -- you kept the high end of the range. So I wanted to understand the drivers of that and maybe how much further you plan to step up reinvestments to drive sustainable top line growth ahead? Also, if you could provide some examples of these investments and any changes you might be making to your strategy given the pressured macro environment would be helpful.

Richard Dierker: Yes. Thanks, Bonnie. It's a good question. I would say, look back at our track record over the last 1, 3, 5, 10 years. What do we do when we feel like we're over delivering and performing well against our expectations and against the industry as we tend to spend back. Like we could, in theory, beat earnings and EPS in any 1 year, but we choose to spend more on marketing or we spend more on investments. And so we want to make sure that flywheel is going, that virtuous cycle happens, and we keep gaining share in shelf space and support the innovations that we're launching.

We -- so beyond marketing, we're also going to spend -- we've also started to spend money behind AI. And there's some initiatives we have in place. We're going to pull some of those forward as an example, so that we can scale faster. One of our core competencies, and I think competitive advantages is really our speed and agility. And so we're going to go try to adopt and adapt faster than most people.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Peter Grom with UBS.

Peter Grom: So you mentioned that consumption in your largest categories, I think, grew 2.7% in the quarter, above your expectation for 2%. So obviously, a lot of moving pieces within the quarter itself. So kind of curious if you could speak to what you saw throughout the quarter and maybe more specifically the exit rate? And just kind of as you think about the back half of the year, what are you embedding in terms of category growth?

Richard Dierker: Yes. I mean the short answer is we're still assuming around 2% for category growth. We continue to do better than that as you saw in the last couple of quarters. I think that's a good in general, walking around number for a while. Our monthly consumption numbers in Q2 were just -- were fantastic. June was also good with the exception of laundry as we didn't repeat some promotions in laundry. Sometimes we choose to do that. We also had a club promotion that we didn't do in the quarter as well. So I would say we did that fantastic growth without really -- with flattish impact from one of our larger businesses.

So I'm just -- again, consumption is going really well. Shares are doing really well. It's broad-based to my first answer to kind of Rupesh's question early on. So there are a lot of things that are going right. So this is the right time for us as a company especially because we're not distracted with some of those businesses that we've sold, Peter, we have the time to focus on the future. And so we're laying the groundwork for those 3 growth initiatives that we've talked about again and again and again. So a lot of internal time is being spent on the future right now.

Peter Grom: That makes sense. And then, Rick, you mentioned we're going to get some more color at a later date, but you did say that you were more optimistic than ever. And I guess just looking at the guidance and the 4Q implied exit rate would suggest some pretty nice momentum heading into next year. So maybe putting that all together, can you maybe just discuss why you are as optimistic as you've ever been and maybe what that means as it pertains to top and bottom line growth?

Richard Dierker: Yes. I don't know if it's good to top and bottom line growth yet, but I'll tell you like we're doing all this category working ARM & HAMMER. We're getting real consumer feedback. We're getting real good buy-in from some retailers on the ideas. We're making great progress on how and why they have a reason for being and have a right to win in a certain category. It's obvious why we're happy about THERABREATH and its success. And meanwhile, internationally, that brand, along with HERO is really developing a business of tens of millions of dollars. So there's good global expansion going on. And then the third growth initiative was really international growth.

And a piece of that is international M&A. And we've been talking a lot over the past few years about, hey, we have people here now. We have a process here now, but it's starting to go from theoretical to practical. And we filtered through 100 deals over the last 6 to 12 months now internationally. And so we're being as picky and as fussy as we always would be with any deal. But now we're starting to see the deal flow, which is great. So those are some examples.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Olivia Tong with Raymond James.

Olivia Tong Cheang: Regarding the competitive backdrop, you mentioned the promotional environment. Everyone is obviously talking about their various investments in affordability. I realize this isn't new to you, though, perhaps there are more tools out there now, whether it's leveraging retail relationships, AI and other tools. So to the extent that your competitors continue to invest in some of the affordability initiatives that they're pushing, can you provide a little bit more in terms of how you think about combating those, particularly if they start to continue to increase?

Richard Dierker: Yes, I think it's a fair question, Olivia. I would just tell you, though, like look at our track record over the last not 1 or 5, but decade or 2 of how we compete in household, right? And we have a great ability to do that. And sometimes it's trade promotion. Hopefully, usually, it's innovation, hitting the right price pack architecture and sizing. You want to deliver -- like I said in my remarks, a great high quality at a value price for the consumer. And it just so happens that our brands are at the intersection of that naturally.

And so they have to -- competitors have to compete a lot harder than we do because we naturally fall in those intersections.

Olivia Tong Cheang: Got it. And then on MISS MOUTH's, sort of similar to HERO, THERABREATH, TOUCHLAND, I know it's early days, but what do you think MISS MOUTH's can bring to you in terms of discussions with new retailers, new categories, geographic opportunities as you sort of assess the ability to grow that business beyond where it sits right now?

Richard Dierker: Yes, it has the ability to do all of that. When really you have a brand that's driving category growth, it's driving usage occasions, it's driving new consumers and young consumers of that into the category. It has a magic moment. It's actually not even the same consumer as OXICLEAN. OXICLEAN is a little bit more broader based, but MISS MOUTH's is really higher end and just a great see something, do something in terms of the stain. It is -- I don't want to get into too much detail.

I would just say it is additive for every retail conversation that we have, and we're working hard to not just do current capacity, but also what the future of that brand and where it has the right -- where consumers say it has the right to go because it's going to continue to broaden on forms and maybe even adjacencies.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Steve Powers with Deutsche Bank.

Stephen Robert Powers: To start, I think year-to-date, Rick, the consumption that you put -- I mean, the results you put up around to 5% volumetric shipments, both for the total company and I think even in the consumer domestic business. I guess how does that compare to your views on consumption year-to-date? And how does that inform your back half thinking? And I guess juxtaposed against that, it sounds like you made some choices this quarter that benefited the price/mix line that seem kind of unique to the quarter. So I just -- I guess, as I think forward, do we see sort of a return to more of a full promotional stance in the back half as well?

Richard Dierker: Yes. I would say consumption and our organic, there is no real disconnect. It's around 5% or so on both. So there's great momentum that we experienced in the first half. In the second half, we expect a lot of that to continue. I think even like -- I think we pulled the data on a 2-year stack as an example. And the 2-year stack for organic growth is 5% in the first half and 6% in the second half. So again, just really broad-based more than just one thing going on as a tailwind for the company. And you're right, I kind of referenced a little bit maybe a bit of a pullback in promotion that we had.

I wouldn't even say a pullback. I'd say we were at a certain level and there was an acceleration by other competitors. So I don't know about a year -- much year-over-year change from a price mix perspective, but a little bit from help from laundry. But there are other things happening in the portfolio. As we have these higher-margin products like a THERABREATH or like a HERO or even like a MISS MOUTH's, as they continue to grow, that's going to be a favorable flow on mix. Lee, anything you would add to that?

Lee McChesney: Yes. I mean I think Rick said it well. I mean we focus on volume growth. If you look at our history on price/mix, it's neutral to positive. It's just a little bit slightly higher in the second quarter. Some of that's a little bit year-over-year. As we look forward, that's going to be the equation. It's going to be volume driven. And we'll benefit from the things Rick talked about, the way we're positioned. we will do what we do on discounting, but we don't have to do as much as the others do.

Stephen Robert Powers: Perfect. Perfect. And then, Rick, I was hoping you could talk a little bit more about international M&A. As you said, you've been talking about it for a while. It seems from your -- from the way you're talking about it now, the excitement is building, anticipation is building. But I guess as you -- have you learned anything in terms of -- I mean, the opportunity has been there on paper for a long time, but it's also -- it's taken a little while to manifest in a transaction. Is it -- have you learned anything in terms of where it's harder just or not?

Just any perspective on kind of the opportunities you see it today versus when you set out to focus on this initiative?

Richard Dierker: Yes. I think we are busting our pick on it for a little while, and it was all about people and structure. It wasn't a bad approach, but we -- initially, we added M&A people and a person in Europe, for example. And I would say it was a little bit disconnected from the management teams. And it was almost like a center of excellence on M&A. We changed that approach about 6 to 8 months ago. And we said the management teams are responsible and the M&A person supports that.

And so the M&A -- all of a sudden, the international management teams, the country director and his or her staff, Australia, the same thing in Southeast Asia, the same thing in Latin America, the same thing. You have a right to go and an obligation to go look at not just what you hear from the bankers for our M&A contact, but where do you want? What brands would you like to go and look at? And that has -- when we made it, I guess, their objective and they owned it, I'd say that was the unlock for us. And of course, our M&A team is enabling and helping.

But I think we went into like right from first to third gear since we did that.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Lauren Lieberman with Barclays.

Lauren Lieberman: So I had two questions. First was at the risk of being redundant because I got a little bit confused on the way on Chris' question and the answer, which is the gross margin this quarter. I know you gave the bridge. But in total, it did come in below your expectations. And there wasn't a huge change on the inflation guide as you guys pointed out. So just curious on the slight shortfall in gross margins this quarter. And then my second question was just about how TOUCHLAND is trending. It's going to slide into organic sales going forward from here. So I just wanted to get an update on that brand.

Lee McChesney: All right. So I'll take the first question. Yes, just to answer the question. We had just slightly higher transportation costs in the second quarter, even a little bit higher than we thought. But as we talked about for the year, we're still at $30 million. So same type of impact.

Richard Dierker: And then on TOUCHLAND, I think my comments were really -- we had sales growth in the second quarter. We have a lot of back half weighted innovation, new collaborations with other brands and some activations up and down the channel. We expect sales growth in the second half of the year. And then we have a lot of work going on in innovation into, as we said before, another category or 2 and some other distribution opportunities, plus international expansion. I think that's a muscle that we've built really well with some of these brands now. It takes a little bit from regulatory perspective, but that's going to start hitting in 2027 as well.

So that should be a tailwind.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Javier Escalante with Evercore ISI.

Javier Escalante Manzo: I guess the punchline in laundry is that ARM & HAMMER is holding share without promoting or promoting less and while the others promote. But I don't know whether I heard this correctly because it sounded like a big number. But did you say that Henkel increased promotional activity by how much?

Richard Dierker: Yes, I said it's 1,100 basis points.

Javier Escalante Manzo: Okay. So that's high. So what does it mean right now given how the oil is trending? Do you -- have you seen any change given that the category is so slow? So if you can clarify that a little bit.

Richard Dierker: Yes. No, it's a good question, Javier. And look, I think I said last quarter, like when commodities are high and they stay high for a while, what tends to happen? Promotion tends to kind of dial back a bit. That is not what happened this past quarter. My belief is a lot of people got tariff refunds and they're spending it back and trying to drive volume. The good news for us is, again, ARM & HAMMER is at that intersection of value and just quality, and we don't need to promote as much in order to hit that kind of price point. And so we held share, which is fantastic.

And as we increase promotion a little bit at historical levels, of course, I tend to think that we're going to continue to do what we've done for the last 15, 20 years is gain share in ARM & HAMMER year after year.

Javier Escalante Manzo: And my second one is in cat litter, continue doing really well. You mentioned in Q1 that you got the strongest TDP growth in HPC, and we are seeing it. So any heading into back-to-school, any change in distribution, particularly in this business, if you can comment on that?

Richard Dierker: Yes. I would say litter is doing extremely well. To have 7.5% consumption growth and almost a full share point gained is great. And we're doing that the right way. We're doing that the way we've always done it, which is innovation. ARM & HAMMER cat litter is just known for innovation. Our new one this year on DUAL DEFENSE with Microban is a great example of that. And some competitors are spending a lot. We're within historical levels, and we're doing all the right things. And we've talked before about some of the attributes of why ARM & HAMMER does so well. We have the orange box, we have the black box. We have premium value.

So just again, litter is doing great.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Robert Moskow with TD Cowen.

Robert Moskow: One of the many positive surprises here is there's no mention of retailers reducing inventory in your categories. So my first question is, how do you think you dodge that bullet? Do you think it's because of the categories? Or do you think it's just because you, in particular, have the right inventory levels? And then I had another question on TOUCHLAND. You mentioned that it grew, but there's not a lot of commentary on how much it grew. Is the pace of growth decelerating compared to first quarter? Can you be more specific for us?

Richard Dierker: Yes. So let's see. The first question is on retail inventory. Look, if you look back at all of our transcripts probably for the last 10 or 15 years, we've talked about retail inventory maybe 2 or 3 times, and 2 of those times were earlier in 2025. There's always dynamics that are happening with retail inventory, but we never believe they are impactful enough for us to comment on or something that we can't overcome. So there's, I would say, some movements, but overall immaterial. The second one is on TOUCHLAND. I would say the business is growing and our outlook for that is probably high single digits these days.

But again, we're really comforted by the fact that we have this great innovation lineup. We have this great collab lineup coming, a lot of the support that we have in the back half with displays from these retailers. So yes, so TOUCHLAND continue to be optimistic about it.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Filippo Falorni with Citi.

Filippo Falorni: I wanted to ask about the international business. Solid performance there. It's now like continue to deliver on pretty tougher comparisons. Maybe can you give us a sense of what regions are driving the growth there? Where are you seeing the strength? And then the second part of the question, as you think about the opportunity for some of the recent acquisitions like THERABREATH, HERO, TOUCHLAND, how much more opportunity do you see for expansion of those brands internationally?

Richard Dierker: Yes. I'll take the brand one, and then I'll let Lee talk about kind of the countries and the regions. But we are still in early innings for baseball analogy for THERABREATH and HERO and very early for TOUCHLAND. I think we're hitting #1 share positions in many, many countries all over the world. We have great retailer discussions about how we're growing kind of the acne category with HERO. And of course, the mouthwash rollout is a little bit slower than the acne rollout, but they're both doing extremely well.

And once they get in market, these brands, because they are a problem solution, because consumers can see them working because they're premium brands for retail, they're driving category growth. Once they're in market, it starts to become kind of a virtuous cycle.

Lee McChesney: And I'll just pick up from there. Certainly, HERO, THERABREATH, BATISTE is a great driver in the quarter for us. And then if you think about that, taking those -- we're taking those across the globe. That's what we do really well. So you ask like which part is doing well. Quite frankly, very broadly, Europe, for example, Europe, as economy wants to be slower, we're growing at the levels you see at the total level here, doing really well in Asia and Latin America as well. So we said this in the first quarter. First quarter had a little bit of impact in the Middle East. You take it out, it was growing towards mid- to high single digits.

The outlook for the business is to be high single digits. That's what it is in the evergreen model, and it was great to see another strong quarter from them.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Andrea Teixeira with JPMorgan.

Andrea Teixeira: I just wanted to go back to what you mentioned about TDPs, Rick, in one of the categories. But I was hoping to see if you can explore a little bit on the TDPs on the laundry side and how we're cycling that. And you did say that you're not engaging your promo levels are below. Just curious and you're still getting share. Just curious to see the volume -- if you think about like volume share, if you can talk about that and as well as like how to think about TDPs for laundry and in general in the U.S. for the remainder of the year?

And when you're cycling that, do you see that cycling some of the TDP growth into next year? Or you're cycling some of it like in the third quarter?

Richard Dierker: Yes. So thanks, Andrea. Really, remember, last quarter, we kind of talked about our industry-leading TDP growth. And it was, I want to say, around 11% or 12%, and most of the industry average was at 5% or 6%. So we were double what most people were getting. And at the time, when we talked about TDP growth, I said it was very broad-based. It was across brands and across channels, and that was entirely true. So I think laundry, I don't have it in front of me, but I would guess it was high single digits for ARM & HAMMER. So that all was kind of towards the front part of the year.

So it takes a while for that to reset. But -- so that's into next year is what I would say all those TDP results help with.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Edward Lewis with Rothschild.

Edward Lewis: Just a couple from me, please, Rick and Lee. Just on BATISTE, I guess one of your power brands is a bit of a tricky [ '25 ] here in the U.S. and you called out strength in international. But I just wondered how things are going in the U.S. for BATISTE. Is it a category challenge you're facing there? Or is it more of a brand challenge? And then I think you went live on the ERP, didn't you in April. And looking back at what sort of you talked about or in the Investor Day, you talked about it being an engine of growth in the future, at least for aided there who implementing it.

And I just wonder, Rick, as the clear optimism you feel about the outlook for the business, how much does this new sort of upgraded ERP sort of feed into that optimism?

Richard Dierker: Yes. Thanks, Ed. So for BATISTE, we've talked about this -- it's really a tale of 2 cities. BATISTE internationally is doing phenomenally well. It's growing double digits. It's one of the main drivers of growth behind THERABREATH and HERO, behind innovation, the right pricing strategy. Our international BATISTE business is doing extremely well. BATISTE in the U.S. is growing. We're growing a little short of the category. Category grew 5.5%. We grew closer to 2% from consumption. So we lost a little bit of share, 1.4%. That was closer to 4 or 5 share points in prior quarters. We are making great headway on BATISTE. I've seen the inflection. I'm not worried about BATISTE.

We have a great set of actions that are already in market or lined up for market in late this year, early next year, on sizes and offerings and price pack architecture. So we have some great innovation queued up and just a lot of confidence in the BATISTE brand. So that's not something I really worry about long term. The ERP system, I think it's an underappreciated fact that we have a North American ERP system. And so as we do acquisitions, it is one of the things that enables us to do acquisitions so flawlessly and seamlessly. And just to give you a real-life example, we closed on MISS MOUTH's, I think, around June 1 or so.

And we're going to be fully integrated by end of August. Like that is lightning fast even for us. And so that capability is, I think, again, just a great advantage for us.

Operator: Your last question comes from the line of Kevin Grundy with BNP Paribas.

Kevin Grundy: Two questions for me, Rick, related to the pricing environment, where it would certainly seem like the cost environment and cost inflation we're seeing would justify additional pricing. So a lot of discussion about brand strength broadly from Church and from some of your peers, but it doesn't seem like in certain cases, that the industry is looking at pricing as a lever to offset the cost inflation where there's a clear justification for that. Like for Procter, it's a more premium portfolio than you, Clorox, sort of well documented what's going on from a market share perspective.

So I'm just trying to square some of the brand strength discussion and what would certainly appear to be a clear cost justification for additional pricing in this backdrop of a softer consumer environment, particularly in household products and some of the decisions not to take additional price. And what's different in the current environment versus past where the industry seems more inclined to move on price. So just your thoughts there, Rick, on retailers' openness for additional price in your portfolio, how you're thinking about it for Church and what you've included in your outlook?

Richard Dierker: Yes. Thanks, Kevin. My answer doesn't really change a lot from what I talked about last quarter. I think in this environment, consumers are pressed. And we see that. Like when you see stuff go on promotion, I would say elasticities are higher than they normally would be. So consumers are pressed. And so our job is to help offset that as best we can. And we said last quarter, we're going to do that with productivity, and we are fighting hard to do that, and we've largely done that, which is great. We said that if we couldn't do that and this inflationary environment stays higher for longer, then we would look at pricing eventually. And that's still true.

We believe -- we hope that this higher inflation environment isn't permanent. But meanwhile, we're fighting it with productivity. We're fighting it with trade and promotional optimization. And so far, we're winning. I mean look at our gross margin expansion as an example. I think a lot of our peer groups are going backwards on margin. So for a long time, typically, what you see is when inflation happens, promotional levels abate as a first step. That's not what's happening right now. Like I said before, I believe that a lot of tariff rebates are happening from retailers and to other manufacturers, and they're competing that away a bit.

So that has to play out a bit, Kevin, is my short answer to you, but we're in a great position to win either way.

Operator: There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Mr. Rick Dierker for closing remarks.

Richard Dierker: Okay. Thanks, everyone. Looking forward to talking again in the third quarter. And meanwhile, have a great rest of the summer. Bye.

Operator: This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.