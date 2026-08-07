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Wed, July 29, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Head of Investor Relations - Mark Donohue

Chief Executive Officer - Matti Shem Tov

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer - Jonathan Collins

Chief Accounting Officer - Michael Easton

TAKEAWAYS

Total Revenues -- $587.3 million, representing a 5.5% decrease due to inorganic divestitures and lower organic transactional revenues.

-- $587.3 million, representing a 5.5% decrease due to inorganic divestitures and lower organic transactional revenues. Adjusted EBITDA -- $247.2 million, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 42.1% as cost efficiencies mitigated revenue declines.

-- $247.2 million, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 42.1% as cost efficiencies mitigated revenue declines. Net Loss -- $268.6 million, primarily driven by a $221.7 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the Life Sciences & Healthcare segment divestiture.

-- $268.6 million, primarily driven by a $221.7 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the Life Sciences & Healthcare segment divestiture. Adjusted Diluted EPS -- $0.19, up from $0.18 in the prior year period, reflecting improved operational discipline and lower interest expense.

-- $0.19, up from $0.18 in the prior year period, reflecting improved operational discipline and lower interest expense. Organic ACV Growth -- 1.5% as of June 30, 2026, driven by improved product pricing and progress toward a subscription-led revenue base.

-- 1.5% as of June 30, 2026, driven by improved product pricing and progress toward a subscription-led revenue base. Academia & Government Revenue -- $300.3 million, a 5.7% decline caused by product group wind-downs and lower transactional activity.

-- $300.3 million, a 5.7% decline caused by product group wind-downs and lower transactional activity. Intellectual Property Revenue -- $198.3 million, down 2.1% year over year while recurring organic revenue remained flat.

-- $198.3 million, down 2.1% year over year while recurring organic revenue remained flat. Life Sciences & Healthcare Revenue -- $88.7 million, representing an 11.7% decrease due to transactional headwinds and product rationalization.

-- $88.7 million, representing an 11.7% decrease due to transactional headwinds and product rationalization. Organic Transactional Revenue -- Declined 15.7% during the quarter, reflecting a deliberate shift toward recurring subscription models and lapping of prior year one-time items.

-- Declined 15.7% during the quarter, reflecting a deliberate shift toward recurring subscription models and lapping of prior year one-time items. Organic Subscription Growth -- 0.7%, driven by new sales and price increases across the core information services portfolio.

-- 0.7%, driven by new sales and price increases across the core information services portfolio. Total Debt -- $4.25 billion, following $218.4 million in total debt reduction during the first half of 2026.

-- $4.25 billion, following $218.4 million in total debt reduction during the first half of 2026. Free Cash Flow -- $44.0 million in the quarter, a decrease from $50.3 million in the prior year period due to the timing of working capital payments.

-- $44.0 million in the quarter, a decrease from $50.3 million in the prior year period due to the timing of working capital payments. Full-Year Revenue Guidance -- $2.30 billion to $2.42 billion, with management currently indicating results just below the midpoint due to foreign exchange impacts.

-- $2.30 billion to $2.42 billion, with management currently indicating results just below the midpoint due to foreign exchange impacts. Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance -- $980 million to $1.04 billion, with expected margin expansion of approximately 200 basis points.

-- $980 million to $1.04 billion, with expected margin expansion of approximately 200 basis points. Full-Year Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance -- $0.70 to $0.80, representing approximately 9% growth at the midpoint of the range.

-- $0.70 to $0.80, representing approximately 9% growth at the midpoint of the range. Full-Year Free Cash Flow Guidance -- $365 million to $435 million, with expectations at the low end of the range due to transaction costs and restructuring.

-- $365 million to $435 million, with expectations at the low end of the range due to transaction costs and restructuring. Debt Reduction Target -- $900 million for the full year, to be executed using free cash flow and proceeds from the Life Sciences & Healthcare divestiture.

-- $900 million for the full year, to be executed using free cash flow and proceeds from the Life Sciences & Healthcare divestiture. Pro Forma Recurring Revenue Mix -- Expected to increase from 89% to approximately 92% following the completion of the Life Sciences & Healthcare segment sale.

-- Expected to increase from 89% to approximately 92% following the completion of the Life Sciences & Healthcare segment sale. Web of Science Research Intelligence -- Secured 77 paying customers to date and generated a multimillion-dollar annualized contract value pipeline.

-- Secured 77 paying customers to date and generated a multimillion-dollar annualized contract value pipeline. Capital Expenditures -- $110.5 million for the first half of the year, a decrease of $16.4 million from the prior year period.

-- $110.5 million for the first half of the year, a decrease of $16.4 million from the prior year period. Bond Repurchases -- $75 million of 2028 notes repurchased during the quarter at an approximate 3% discount to par.

-- $75 million of 2028 notes repurchased during the quarter at an approximate 3% discount to par. Organic ACV Growth Guidance -- 2.0% to 3.0%, with targets refined to the lower half of the range to reflect the Life Sciences & Healthcare divestiture.

-- 2.0% to 3.0%, with targets refined to the lower half of the range to reflect the Life Sciences & Healthcare divestiture. Subscription Revenue -- $403.3 million, a 0.6% decrease driven primarily by the strategic wind-down of specific noncore product groups.

-- $403.3 million, a 0.6% decrease driven primarily by the strategic wind-down of specific noncore product groups. Operating Cash Flow -- $98.7 million for the quarter, compared to $116.3 million in the prior year period.

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RISKS

CFO Collins stated, "free cash flow is now likely to be at the low end of the range as we have contemplated the full transaction cost to close the LS&H divestiture and have also incorporated additional restructuring costs to achieve incremental cost savings," noting nearly $70 million in one-time costs related to the deal.

CFO Collins reported, "we experienced an adjusted EBITDA headwind of $7 million due to the appreciation of a basket of foreign currencies compared to the U.S. dollar" during the second quarter.

SUMMARY

Management reported that **Clarivate Plc** (CLVT -1.62%) is executing a strategic portfolio rationalization through the divestiture of its Life Sciences & Healthcare segment to Altaris, sharpening focus on its core academic and intellectual property markets. The company stated that this transition will increase its recurring revenue mix to 92% on a pro forma basis while simplifying the operating model toward a subscription-first business. The company is directing net proceeds from divestitures toward debt reduction, targeting a $900 million reduction in total debt by the end of 2026 to enhance financial flexibility. Management noted that the integration of agentic AI into proprietary datasets, including the global launch of Web of Science Research Intelligence and the development of the IP-1 platform, is intended to drive organic growth acceleration through 2027.

Michael Easton has been appointed as the next Chief Financial Officer, effective Aug. 8, 2026, succeeding Jonathan Collins.

CEO Shem Tov attributed the company's competitive advantage to its curated datasets, stating, "What differentiates Clarivate in this industry is our ability to apply AI to highly curated proprietary datasets that have been built and refined over decades."

The Intellectual Property segment saw the return of Simon Webster as president, who previously served as the CEO of CPA Global.

Management identified the Web of Science Research Intelligence platform as an AI-native solution for research strategy, developed with over 50 partners across 20 countries.

The company introduced Nexus Connect, an AI-native gateway allowing academic researchers to access scholarly resources through chat agents like ChatGPT and Claude.

The RiskMark product was named the best AI tool for lawyers at the 2026 CODiE awards for its ability to reduce trademark risk assessment time from hours to minutes.

Management stated that the Academia & Government segment has 75% of its annual business already secured as of late July, consistent with prior year levels.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

ACV : Annualized Contract Value represents the annualized value of all active customer subscription-based license agreements.

: Annualized Contract Value represents the annualized value of all active customer subscription-based license agreements. Agentic AI : Artificial intelligence systems capable of using tools and performing multi-step tasks to solve complex problems autonomously or semi-autonomously.

: Artificial intelligence systems capable of using tools and performing multi-step tasks to solve complex problems autonomously or semi-autonomously. LS&H : Life Sciences & Healthcare segment of the company.

: Life Sciences & Healthcare segment of the company. A&G : Academia & Government segment of the company.

: Academia & Government segment of the company. VCP : Value Creation Plan, the company's strategic framework for business model optimization and growth acceleration.

: Value Creation Plan, the company's strategic framework for business model optimization and growth acceleration. Nexus Connect : An AI-native gateway providing a university connector with AI chat agents for research workflows.

: An AI-native gateway providing a university connector with AI chat agents for research workflows. IP-1 : A unified AI platform combining proprietary intellectual property data with agentic capabilities for patent and trademark intelligence.

: A unified AI platform combining proprietary intellectual property data with agentic capabilities for patent and trademark intelligence. EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, a measure of core operating profitability.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to Clarivate's Q2 earnings conference call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question-and-answer session. To raise your hand, press star one. To withdraw your question, press star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Mark Donohue, Head of Investor Relations at Clarivate. Please go ahead.

Mark Donohue: Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the Clarivate second quarter 2026 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and webcast and is copyrighted property of Clarivate. Any rebroadcast of this information in whole or in part without prior written consent of Clarivate is prohibited. And the accompanying earnings call presentation is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. During our call, we may make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the business or developments in Clarivate's business to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information about the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from results and performance, can be found in Clarivate's filings with the SEC and on the company's website.

Our discussion will include non-GAAP measures or adjusted numbers, Clarivate believes non-GAAP results are useful in order to enhance understanding of our ongoing operating performance but they are a supplement to and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of these measures to GAAP measures are available in our earnings release and supplemental presentation on our website. With me today are Matti Shem Tov, Chief Executive Officer; Jonathan Collins, Chief Financial Officer and Michael Easton, Chief Accounting Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will open up the call to your questions. And with that, it is a pleasure to turn the call over to Matti.

Matti Shem Tov: Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. The key messages today are straightforward. We are delivering on our commitment and now we have the building blocks in place to accelerate organic growth. During the quarter, we advanced our AI innovation roadmap, grew organic ACV year-over-year, maintained disciplined cost management, and strengthened our balance sheet through deleveraging. These actions will deliver further long-term value to shareholders. In the second quarter, we drove continued progress across the business. Organic ACV growth improved to 1.5% and profit margin has expanded to more than 42%. At the segment level, Academia & Government and Life Sciences & Healthcare, each delivered 2% organic ACV growth.

A sign of continued progress here is the shift from transactional to recurring revenue. We expect to see this continue in the coming quarters as we focus on subscription revenue. In the Intellectual Property segment, recurring organic revenue improved to flat in the quarter. We continue to expect a return to growth in the second half. We advanced key innovation milestones including introducing two new agentic AI products, Nexus Connect and IP-1, which I will discuss in greater detail later. And, in early July, we announced the agreement to sell our Life Sciences & Healthcare segment, sharpening our focus on AI-driven transformative intelligence and enhancing our financial profile. I will also share more here in a minute.

These results reflect the steady execution of the value creation plan which we launched in late 2024. We are moving forward with urgency. Our progress is clear. We are investing wisely, operating with more discipline, and directing resources towards the highest value growth opportunities. What differentiates Clarivate in this industry is our ability to apply AI to highly curated proprietary datasets that have been built and refined over decades. As a result, we believe that we are on a path towards accelerating our growth rate over the next couple of years. Turning to the A&G segment. Our strategy is to be the trusted layer between AI and research.

That means using cloud-based proprietary data, domain expertise, and local solutions to help institutions make better decisions with confidence and transparency. This quarter, we launched Web of Science Research Intelligence globally. This is an AI-native platform for research strategy, impact, and funding. It is shaped by more than 50 development partners and early adopters across 20 countries. Its insights are grounded in publisher-neutral Web of Science data. It provides the full editorial provenance. It has already generated a multimillion-dollar ACV pipeline and we have secured 77 paying customers to date. This is a great example of incremental pipeline resulting from new AI-driven products.

We also introduced Nexus Connect, an AI-native gateway that provides a single university connector with AI chat agents such as ChatGPT and Claude. It allows students and researchers to access scholarly resources and services seamlessly integrating with various AI platforms to enhance the research experience. The important point is that we are embedding Clarivate proprietary intelligence into existing research workflows for the academic community. It is leading to new revenue streams. We are applying the same innovation approach to the IP segment. We announced the development of IP-1, a unified AI platform that combines purpose-built AI agents with private, trusted proprietary assets and unique expertise.

This platform's agentic AI capabilities allow IP professionals to efficiently solve both patent and trademark intelligence questions as well as simplify daily complex workflow across the entire IP lifecycle. IP-1 is being developed in close collaboration with leading corporate IP teams and law firms. We look forward to discussing this in the coming quarters. We are seeing more market validation for our IP innovation. Recently, RiskMark was named the best AI tool for lawyers at the 2026 CODiE awards. It was recognized for its use of predictive and generative AI to reduce trademark risk assessment from hours to minutes. This marks the product's second industry recognition following its 2025 LegalTech Predictive AI Solution of the Year award.

In June, we were pleased to welcome Simon Webster as president of our IP segment. Simon is a proven leader in the global IP ecosystem with more than two decades of experience including as CEO of CPA Global, which Clarivate acquired in late 2020. During his time at CPA Global, the organization delivered compounded annual organic growth in the mid-single digits. Our priorities in IP are retention across annuities and software, increase commercial intensity and accelerate AI innovation supported by our proprietary data assets. Importantly, our IP business has meaningful differentiators. Scale, trusted relationships with leading law firms, and blue-chip corporate IP teams, a strong recurring annuity, and renewal engine, and differentiated proprietary content.

We believe this strength, combined with disciplined execution under Simon's guidance, positions IP to improve its performance, over time. As mentioned before, in early July, we announced an agreement to sell our Life Sciences & Healthcare segment to Altaris. This marks an important step in our portfolio rationalization effort, and is a clear example of the VCP in action. This transaction creates a more focused company as a subscription-first provider simplifying our operating model and allowing us to make more targeted investments in organic growth. It also improves the quality of Clarivate's revenue base. On a pro forma basis, recurring revenue mix increases from 89% to approximately 92% improving predictability, retention and cash-flow visibility.

We plan to use the net proceeds to reduce debt, which extends our average maturity, strengthens our balance sheet and enhances financial flexibility enabling further shareholder value creation. Let me bring to your attention slide 12. I will walk you through the progress we have made since launching the value creation plan in late 2024. It starts with business model optimization. We have meaningfully shifted our revenue towards a recurring subscription-based model. This gives us greater visibility, greater predictability, a higher quality base to build on. We have also improved our go-to-market by sharpening how we sell and how we serve customers. We have improved the momentum of our recurring business and set a stronger foundation for future bookings.

At the same time, we have accelerated our AI innovation across the business. We have a robust and growing portfolio of new AI-powered products, deepening the value we deliver to customers and reinforcing our competitive position. We have rationalized the portfolio. We have taken deliberate action to divest non-core assets announcing several disposals so that our capital and our attention are concentrated on our two major markets, which brings me to what is next. Accelerating organic growth. With a more focused portfolio and higher quality recurring revenue base, a stronger go-to-market engine, exciting new products, and a healthier balance sheet, we expect sequential improvement in recurring organic growth in the second half of 2026 and continued momentum into 2027.

We are investing in the right opportunities and we are more confident than ever in our ability to execute, accelerate organic growth and deliver long-term value to shareholders. I will turn it over to Jonathan to discuss this quarter's results in more detail.

Jonathan Collins: Thank you, Matti. Slide 14 is an overview of our second quarter and first half results compared with the same periods last year. Q2 revenue was $587 million bringing first half revenue to nearly $1.2 billion. The change in the quarter over the prior year was due to the inorganic disposals, lower organic transactional revenues, and a modest foreign exchange impact partially offset by organic recurring revenue growth. The second quarter net loss was $269 million. The change over the prior year was driven entirely by the non-cash impairment charge triggered by the definitive agreement we reached to divest the LS&H segment.

Adjusted diluted EPS in the second quarter was up $0.01 over the prior year to $0.19, bringing the first half to $0.38, which is a 19% increase over the same period last year. Operating cash flow was $99 million in the quarter. The change compared to last year was driven by lower adjusted EBITDA from the disposals and foreign exchange as lower interest expense was offset by higher working capital requirements due to timing of receipts and disbursements. Please turn with me now to page 15 for a closer look at the drivers of the second quarter top and bottom line changes from the prior year. The changes over the prior year were driven by three primary factors.

First, organic revenues declined by $9 million as recurring growth of about 1.5% only partially offset lower transactional revenues. We mitigated the revenue impact through cost efficiencies leaving a negligible impact to profit. Second, the businesses we are disposing of reduced revenue by $24 million but were largely offset by cost reductions due to the wind-downs yielding a net $7 million reduction in adjusted EBITDA. And finally, while the top line was essentially unchanged due to foreign exchange, we experienced an adjusted EBITDA headwind of $7 million due to the appreciation of a basket of foreign currencies compared to the U.S. dollar.

In total, disciplined cost management allowed us to maintain our adjusted EBITDA margin over the same period last year despite the revenue decline. Please turn with me now to page 16 for the same analysis for the first half. While organic revenues are down $5 million over last year, cost discipline has completely mitigated the impact and contributed $8 million to adjusted EBITDA. The strategic disposals have lowered revenue by $49 million but have expanded profit margins, yielding only a $10 million reduction in adjusted EBITDA.

For the comparable period in the prior year, the U.S. dollar was weaker against the basket of foreign currencies, which caused a foreign exchange tailwind of $12 million on the top line but resulted in a profit headwind of $5 million due to transaction gains last year that did not recur this year. Overall, the strategic disposals and disciplined cost management drove margin expansion of nearly a full percentage point in the first half of the year, an improving trend we expect to continue in the second half of the year.

Please turn with me now to page 17 to see how our adjusted EBITDA converted to free cash flow and how we continued to allocate our capital in a disciplined manner to further strengthen the balance sheet. Free cash flow was $44 million in the second quarter, which was $6 million lower than the same period last year. The change was due to higher working capital, largely due to the timing of collections and payments, partially offset by lower interest and capital spending. We used free cash flow and excess cash on hand to repurchase another $75 million of bonds due in 2028 at a modest discount of about 3%, bringing the first half debt reduction to $218 million.

Please turn with me now to page 18 for a look at our full-year financial guidance ranges which remain unchanged from the guidance we initially provided in February, affirmed in April, and then refined a few weeks ago when we announced the agreement to sell the LS&H segment. Today, we are further refining our indications within these ranges, largely to reflect the impact associated with the divestiture of the LS&H business, which we expect to close by the end of the year. For modeling purposes, rather than estimating the closing date, assume the transaction will close at year-end. If it closes prior, we will modify the guidance accordingly at the time to reflect the impact.

We now expect our organic annual contract value to be in the lower half of the range entirely due to the fact that LS&H will be excluded from this metric in the second half as it will be moved to discontinued operations. Importantly, we expect A&G to approach 3% and the IP segment to return to growth by year-end to blend to about 2.25% growth. We still expect recurring organic growth of about 1.5% near the midpoint of our range, which remains an improvement of nearly a percentage point over last year.

Our revenue is now expected just below the midpoint of the range at $2.35 billion due entirely to foreign exchange, and our organic recurring revenue mix will be above the high end of the original range at about 92% as LS&H moves to discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA should remain at just over $1 billion for a profit margin of nearly 43% at the midpoint of the range. We still expect adjusted diluted EPS will grow about 9% at the midpoint of the range to $0.75.

Finally, free cash flow is now likely to be at the low end of the range as we have contemplated the full transaction cost to close the LS&H divestiture and have also incorporated additional restructuring costs to achieve incremental cost savings to recognize the full benefit next year. Please turn with me now to page 19 for a reminder of the full-year top and bottom line changes we are expecting compared to last year. We continue to expect adjusted EBITDA margin will expand by about 200 bps driven by a return to organic growth, continued cost discipline, and completion of the strategic disposals. We anticipate organic growth of about 1%, led by subscription revenue growth from continued ACV acceleration.

We have plans in place to achieve cost efficiencies to fully offset inflation, driving $25 million of profit growth. This will account for about a third of the profit margin expansion. The inorganic disposals are expected to lower revenue this year by $125 million and we are reducing operating expenses by about $100 million which yields a profit impact of about $25 million delivering the remaining two-thirds of the profit margin expansion. As a reminder, our guidance assumes we will own the LS&H business until year-end, and if the transaction closes earlier, a revision to our guidance will be made at that time.

We now anticipate foreign exchange will be essentially flat compared to last year, comprising the only change to our revenue and adjusted EBITDA indication within their respective ranges. Please turn with me now to page 20 to step through the expected seasonality of our revenue and profits this year. We have refined based on our first half results. We continue to anticipate the business will accelerate organically in the second half of the year led by improved retention and new business sales. The organic growth, further cost efficiencies, and the benefit of the strategic disposals should inflect profit margins as we move through the balance of the year.

Revenue should be seasonally lower in Q3, and then higher in Q4 due to the normal cadence of patent and trademark renewals and transactional revenues. Please turn with me now to page 21 to review how we expect the more than $1 billion of adjusted EBITDA will convert to free cash flow and how we plan to allocate this capital alongside the proceeds from the LS&H divestiture to reduce our debt this year by about $900 million.

Due to the transaction costs we will incur at the closing of the LS&H divestiture, we now expect free cash flow will be flat compared to last year, but the vast majority of the one-time cost of nearly $70 million will not recur next year. We continue to expect cash interest will improve by about $20 million over last year due to the debt we repaid last year and this year. Cash taxes are still expected to be $5 million to $10 million higher than last year due largely to the new corporate tax in Jersey. Anticipate the change in working capital this year will be a use of approximately $25 million primarily due to incentive compensation payments.

We are also expecting a $10 million benefit associated with lower impaired contractual costs reflected on the other row. And while we remain committed to investing in product innovation, the disposals and cost efficiencies will improve capital spending by about $20 million. From a capital allocation perspective, we plan to use the free cash flow we generate in the second half of the year and the proceeds from the LS&H divestiture to retire notes due in the next few years. I will now turn the call back over to Matti for some closing remarks before Q&A.

Matti Shem Tov: Before we transition to Q&A, I want to touch on our other announcement today: Michael Easton has been appointed as our next chief financial officer, effective August 8. Many of you already know Michael. He serves as our chief accounting officer and is a member of our senior leadership team. He is well regarded and brings more than 25 years of finance and leadership experience. Michael has a deep understanding of our business and has been key to strengthening financial discipline, governance, and operational execution across Clarivate. He will be focused on accelerating growth, improving profitability, strengthening free cash flow generation and maintaining disciplined capital allocation. I want to thank Jonathan for his leadership.

He has made many meaningful contributions to our company over the years. He oversaw the successful integration of the three acquisitions that today comprise Clarivate, setting up the segment operating structure we have today and transforming the finance organization. Personally, in the last two years, He has been an important partner to me in advancing the VCP, working to improve profitability and strengthening our balance sheet. I wish Jonathan every success in the future. Operator, we will turn to Q&A now.

Operator: Thank you. We will begin the question-and-answer session now. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star one again. We ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question to allow for optimum sound quality. If you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Please stand by now while we compile the Q&A roster. First question comes from the line of Scott Wurtzel with Wolfe Research. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Scott Wurtzel: Hey, guys. Good morning, and thank you for taking my questions. Just wanted to touch on you guys cited some timing around renewals that may have impacted the ACV growth during the quarter. Is anything around that due to longer sales cycles? And anything we should expect to persist at all in the second half of the year?

Jonathan Collins: Hey, good morning, Scott. Thanks for the question. We believe that our results for Q2 and the first half are in line with our original expectations. If I remind everyone, we pointed the equivalent of page 20 in Q1 indicated we expected to see a pullback in recurring organic growth in Q2. Subscriptions were a part of that. So ACV we continue to make progress over the last six quarters. It is not always going to be linear. But we continue to see strong renewal rates. and good opportunities for the new products to convert to sales. The timing of renewals is something we see in the business, from time to time.

So we do not think it is an elongation of the renewal cycle, and the organic ACV growth of about a percent and a half in the end of June is generally in line with our first half organic growth for subscription revenues at about 1.2%. So we are generally where we expected. As we indicate also on page 20 in this quarter's deck, we expect the ACV and the organic recurring revenue to inflect in the second half of the year. We have good line of sight to that. At this point, in the year, the A&G business, as of the end of July, has 75% of this year's business in the bag.

Very similar to what we saw at this point last year. The fall is an important renewal cycle, but we are already well on our way, and we have good line of sight for the second half of the year. Thanks for the question, Scott.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Toni Kaplan with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Toni Kaplan: Thank you. so much. I was hoping you could talk about the MCP opportunity, where you think the like, which client types are going to more gravitate towards, utilizing your data over MCP, which segments, etcetera. And just how you are thinking about how it could contribute to growth, and is it included in the subscription, or is there an upcharge for it? And also, Jonathan, congratulations on your new opportunity. Thanks, Jonathan.

Matti Shem Tov: Yeah. So I will take this one. Thank you, Toni. I have to take a broader view on the AI innovation we are doing. We are very much focused. And since I joined, since we started the-- the VCP, we are delivering on 19 different initiatives. Regarding external and new product that we are delivering. We are very, very pleased with the progress so far. We see the AI enablement of our existing product. It is a source for revenue for new logos, new products, new returns, improving your retention, and I think also to allow us to have some AI-specific pricing for new products. So new revenue generation or new revenue stream.

For example, Web of Science Research Intelligence, definitely a revenue, a new revenue stream. Alma Specto, a new revenue stream. IP-1, and I have been talking about, and we are very excited about IP-1. Definitely a new revenue stream. Nexus Connect, another product from A&G which involves MCP. And we see the customers in the three segments, including Life Sciences, are the ones to consume our data, our proprietary data.

So either directly through us with our UX or a new AI-enabled product or using their own systems, there is a tendency in some of the bigger customers who would like us to embed our capabilities, MCP capabilities into their respective, you know, corporate AI product, and this is why you see more of our product whether it is embedded into Anthropic, ChatGPT, and other generic LLMs. By and large, bigger customers would like to be able to embed this suite through MCP. Smaller customers may want to use it in our environment. But this is just early days overall.

We are very pleased with the momentum that we are having introducing AI, either our own native or embedding our proprietary data into the MCP environment of the customer basically, as a corporate AI infrastructure.

Jonathan Collins: Thank you.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Manav Patnaik with Baird. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Manav Patnaik: Thank you. And congratulations, Jonathan and Michael, for your new roles. I just had a question on the expectation for acceleration of organic growth, I think, that is sequentially 100 basis points? Can you flesh that out a bit if it is different between Academia & Government and then the IP side as well? And, just thinking, going into 2027, I guess, maybe just, is that 100 basis points for the full year as well in 2027, or how we should think about that?

Matti Shem Tov: I think we are pretty positive on both segments. We have a line of sight and momentum building up in IP as well. We are back to recurring flat in Q2. We believe that we are going to improve recurring in the second half of the year for IP as well. With a great new momentum. And here, it is really worth mentioning the rejoining of Simon to Clarivate. He has been in the industry for 20 years. He was kind enough to come back and support us. He will utilize all of his IP know-how and expertise in accelerating the progress on the IP turnaround.

So we do believe IP will be turned around faster with Simon in place and with the great assets in annuity, software and intelligence that we have, and with the AI innovation I have mentioned. You know, I have mentioned RiskMark as a product. It has won three awards. And I am also happy about IP-1. IP-1 is not just intelligence. IP-1 is, in fact, an agentic environment in which IP professionals. Basically, we are taking a different route. So we all know about the tailwinds and the other one which has been a little bit contracting. And, basically, we are just going to disrupt the market using both our agentic capabilities and expertise and our proprietary data.

That is on the IP side. On the A&G side, momentum is also building with the new Web of Science Research Intelligence, with a new Alma Specto, and with, obviously, Nexus Connect. And some of the new innovation coming out from the A&G product hubs. Optimistic on both sides.

Operator: Your next question, please. Your next question comes from the line of George Tong with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

George Tong: Good morning. Thank you. I wanted to dive more into transactional revenue performance. To what extent would you say the transactional revenue declines are due to industry factors versus idiosyncratic execution factors. And what gives you confidence that there is a path for a transactional revenue performance to improve?

Matti Shem Tov: Let me start, and I will hand it over to Jonathan. The idea that we are moving is part of my playbook or the playbook we have used in the VCP is to move away from transactions. So going into this VCP, there were certain businesses that we divested completely, like the one-time books, the one-time files, the real-world data. We got out faster completely. But with the divestiture of Life Sciences, we are also giving away, some of the Life Sciences with a little bit higher. that is transactional. There is still a portion of transactional business that will stay with us and is supporting the one-time piece that we had.

But still within this transactional business, there are still business that we as a business are ambitious to transform to subscription. Just one simple example is the batch files of Web of Science. This will be gradually improved to our subscription rate going in and beyond 94%, 92%. Now I will hand it over to Jonathan to provide some more specifics about the quarter.

Jonathan Collins: Yeah. Thanks, Matti. Just a little bit of a different, additional color on the quarter, George. The Life Sciences business is still in our organic results in Q2. We did not, reach agreement until after the end of the quarter. But that business, saw some headwinds in the quarter on transactional in particular. As Matti said, we have been looking to migrate some of those things, to subscription, that is a piece of it, but also we just saw some headwinds in Life Sciences. In the other two businesses, yeah, the business can be lumpy quarter to quarter.

We knew we lapped a couple of things in Q2 in both of those businesses that were going to be a bit of a headwind. But we do expect that to ameliorate in the second half of the year. We have better line of sight into that. Our full-year guide does contemplate this. Transactional will be down slightly year-over-year. But I think we will see some improvement on that in the second half. Thanks for the questions, George.

Operator: Thank you. As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press star one now to raise your hand and join the queue. Your next question comes from the line of Shlomo Rosenbaum with Stifel. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Adam Parrington: Hi. This is Adam Parrington on for Shlomo. Was there any client that might have impacted the Life Sciences business that drove the revenue decline due to the kind of transactional movement?

Jonathan Collins: Yeah. Thanks for the question. No. There is nothing discrete or specific, as I mentioned. Matti talked about the fact that we have had an emphasis over the last year or so of really providing good subscriptions to migrate some of the transactional business away from. So, certainly, that is an item, but nothing specific that we would highlight on an individual basis. Other than just some headwinds in that area on the transactional side.

Adam Parrington: Okay. And the buyer of the Life Sciences division aware of the performance in the second quarter when they announced the deal? I just want to verify what could potentially trigger it, sort of a MAC clause or anything like that.

Jonathan Collins: No. Certainly, this is nothing to that level, and, no, that process is moving exactly as we would expect. We worked through the process to reach an agreement and all of the approvals that are required are customary, and we expect those to occur in the coming months, and we expect this to close before the end of the year.

Adam Parrington: Thank you.

Operator: We have reached the end of the Q&A session. I would now like to turn the call back to Matti for closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Matti Shem Tov: As we close, I want to just repeat the key takeaways. Today are very, very clear. We have the building blocks in place to accelerate organic growth and we will continue to deliver on our commitment to drive long-term shareholder value. Thank you for joining us.

Operator: This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.