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Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Director of Investor Relations - Jason Hershiser

Chief Executive Officer - Ingrid Joerg

Chief Financial Officer - Jack Guo

TAKEAWAYS

Revenue -- $2.7 billion, representing a 31% increase due to higher metal prices and improved revenue per ton.

-- $2.7 billion, representing a 31% increase due to higher metal prices and improved revenue per ton. Net Income -- $148 million, up from $36 million in the second quarter of 2025 due to higher gross profit.

-- $148 million, up from $36 million in the second quarter of 2025 due to higher gross profit. Basic EPS -- $1.07 per share, compared to $0.25 per share in the prior-year period.

-- $1.07 per share, compared to $0.25 per share in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA -- $439 million, including a non-cash metal price lag benefit of $129 million.

-- $439 million, including a non-cash metal price lag benefit of $129 million. Segment Adjusted EBITDA -- $310 million, an 88% increase from $165 million in the prior-year period, reflecting the sum of operating segment results before the non-cash impact of metal price lag.

-- $310 million, an 88% increase from $165 million in the prior-year period, reflecting the sum of operating segment results before the non-cash impact of metal price lag. Total Shipments -- 381,000 metric tons, a 1% decrease as higher A&T shipments were offset by lower PARP volumes.

-- 381,000 metric tons, a 1% decrease as higher A&T shipments were offset by lower PARP volumes. A&T Segment Adjusted EBITDA -- $135 million, a 61% increase and a new quarterly record driven by improved demand in aerospace and TID.

-- $135 million, a 61% increase and a new quarterly record driven by improved demand in aerospace and TID. A&T Shipments -- 65,000 metric tons, increasing 21% due to record aerospace demand and onshoring in the U.S. industrial market.

-- 65,000 metric tons, increasing 21% due to record aerospace demand and onshoring in the U.S. industrial market. A&T Adjusted EBITDA per Metric Ton -- $2,083, a 32% increase from $1,572 in the prior-year period.

-- $2,083, a 32% increase from $1,572 in the prior-year period. PARP Segment Adjusted EBITDA -- $165 million, a 123% increase reflecting improved pricing and strong recycling performance in North America and Europe.

-- $165 million, a 123% increase reflecting improved pricing and strong recycling performance in North America and Europe. PARP Shipments -- 266,000 metric tons, a 4% decrease as higher automotive shipments were offset by lower packaging volumes.

-- 266,000 metric tons, a 4% decrease as higher automotive shipments were offset by lower packaging volumes. PARP Adjusted EBITDA per Metric Ton -- $621, up from $268 in the second quarter of 2025.

-- $621, up from $268 in the second quarter of 2025. AS&I Segment Adjusted EBITDA -- $26 million, a 44% increase primarily due to lower operating costs.

-- $26 million, a 44% increase primarily due to lower operating costs. AS&I Shipments -- 55,000 metric tons, which remained stable across both automotive and industry extruded products.

-- 55,000 metric tons, which remained stable across both automotive and industry extruded products. AS&I Adjusted EBITDA per Metric Ton -- $477, a 45% increase from $329 last year.

-- $477, a 45% increase from $329 last year. Free Cash Flow -- $90 million for the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to $95 million.

-- $90 million for the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to $95 million. Full Year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance -- $980 million to $1,020 million, excluding metal price lag, raised from previous targets.

-- $980 million to $1,020 million, excluding metal price lag, raised from previous targets. Full Year 2026 Free Cash Flow Guidance -- In excess of $300 million, an increase from prior expectations.

-- In excess of $300 million, an increase from prior expectations. Capital Expenditures -- $330 million for the full year, including $100 million for return-seeking projects at Issoire, Muscle Shoals, and Ravenswood.

-- $330 million for the full year, including $100 million for return-seeking projects at Issoire, Muscle Shoals, and Ravenswood. Liquidity -- $1.1 billion at quarter end, consisting of $163 million in cash and $895 million in available credit and factoring facilities.

-- $1.1 billion at quarter end, consisting of $163 million in cash and $895 million in available credit and factoring facilities. Leverage -- 1.8 times, remaining within the target range of 1.5 to 2.5 times.

-- 1.8 times, remaining within the target range of 1.5 to 2.5 times. Share Repurchases -- $20 million spent to repurchase 623,000 shares during the quarter, with $287 million remaining in the current authorization.

-- $20 million spent to repurchase 623,000 shares during the quarter, with $287 million remaining in the current authorization. Senior Note Redemption -- $100 million partial redemption of 5.625% Senior Notes due June 2028 completed in July.

-- $100 million partial redemption of 5.625% Senior Notes due June 2028 completed in July. Holding and Corporate Expense -- $16 million in the quarter, an increase from $12 million last year primarily due to higher labor costs.

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RISKS

Joerg stated, "Automotive demand in Europe remains weak, particularly in the premium vehicle segments where we have greater exposure," noting that increased competition from Chinese manufacturers is impacting the battery electric vehicle market.

Joerg noted, "We are seeing some inflationary pressures in freight, lubricants, and coatings as a result of the conflict in the Middle East," though the company currently expects the net impact to be manageable.

Joerg indicated that although scrap spreads were favorable in the first half, "metal and scrap markets are moving very fast," which creates uncertainty regarding regional premium volatility through the remainder of the year.

SUMMARY

Management reported record second quarter financial performance across all operating segments and raised the 2026 full-year outlook, now expecting to reach 2028 strategic targets two years ahead of schedule. The company stated that results were driven by record aerospace demand, significant recycling performance benefits in North America, and temporary supply shifts in the automotive rolled product market. Constellium noted that while packaging shipments declined as the company prioritized automotive orders, underlying demand in core markets remains healthy. The company remains focused on executing return-seeking capital investments in recycling and aerospace capabilities to drive future margin expansion.

CEO Joerg announced that the new Airware cast house in Issoire is operational and undergoing customer qualifications, with a planned ramp-up in 2027 to meet record levels of commercial aircraft backlogs.

Joerg attributed the 9% decrease in packaging shipments to the company prioritizing automotive body sheet production during North American supply shortages, stating, "underlying packaging demand remained healthy in both North America and Europe."

CFO Guo confirmed that over 50% of the company's 2027 energy consumption is already locked in under its three-year rolling hedging program, providing cost visibility beyond the nearly fully hedged 2026 period.

Joerg noted the possibility of a 30% export tax on aluminum scrap in Europe currently under debate, which the company expects would "support scrap spreads" and benefit its recycling operations if implemented in 2027.

Guo indicated that while recycling benefits were significant in the first half, the company expects these to taper off to more modest levels in the second half of 2026 as market conditions normalize.

Joerg stated that the updated 2026 guidance implies achieving the previously set 2028 target of $900 million in Adjusted EBITDA and $300 million in Free Cash Flow "two years ahead of schedule."

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

A&T : Aerospace & Transportation, a business segment focusing on high-performance rolled and extruded products.

: Aerospace & Transportation, a business segment focusing on high-performance rolled and extruded products. Airware : Constellium's proprietary brand of high-performance aluminum-lithium alloys designed for aerospace applications.

: Constellium's proprietary brand of high-performance aluminum-lithium alloys designed for aerospace applications. AS&I : Automotive Structures & Industry, a business segment providing extruded components and crash-management systems.

: Automotive Structures & Industry, a business segment providing extruded components and crash-management systems. BEV : Battery Electric Vehicle.

: Battery Electric Vehicle. LME : London Metal Exchange, the global benchmark for industrial metal pricing.

: London Metal Exchange, the global benchmark for industrial metal pricing. Metal Price Lag : The timing difference between when the price of aluminum is set for revenue and when the cost is recognized from inventory.

: The timing difference between when the price of aluminum is set for revenue and when the cost is recognized from inventory. OEMs : Original Equipment Manufacturers.

: Original Equipment Manufacturers. P&ARP : Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, a business segment producing materials for beverage cans and automotive body sheets.

: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, a business segment producing materials for beverage cans and automotive body sheets. Pass-through Business Model : A strategy where changes in raw material costs are passed directly to customers, reducing company exposure to metal price volatility.

: A strategy where changes in raw material costs are passed directly to customers, reducing company exposure to metal price volatility. Scrap Spread : The difference between the market price of primary aluminum and the cost of recycled aluminum scrap.

: The difference between the market price of primary aluminum and the cost of recycled aluminum scrap. TID: Transportation, Industry, and Defense; a sub-segment of Constellium's Aerospace & Transportation division.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Good day. Welcome to the Constellium second quarter 2026 results conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during the session, you will need to press star one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand has been raised. To withdraw your question, please press star one again. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Director of Investor Relations, Jason Hershiser.

Jason Hershiser: Thank you, Andrew. I would like to welcome everyone to our second quarter 2026 earnings call. On the call today, we have our Chief Executive Officer, Ingrid Joerg, and our Chief Financial Officer, Jack Guo. After the presentation, we will have a Q&A session. A copy of the slide presentation for today's call is available on our website at constellium.com. Today's call is being recorded. Before we begin, I'd like to encourage everyone to visit the company's website and take a look at our recent filings. Today's call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Such statements include statements regarding the company's anticipated financial and operating performance, future events and expectations, and may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. For a summary of specific risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the factors presented under the heading Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K. All information in this presentation is as of the date of the presentation. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, today's presentation includes information regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures attached in today's slide presentation, which supplement our GAAP disclosures. With that, I would now like to hand the call over to Ingrid.

Ingrid Joerg: Thank you, Jason. Good morning, good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for your interest in Constellium. Before we start, I wanted to say we are very pleased with the second quarter performance, including record Adjusted EBITDA. During the quarter, we benefited from strong operational focus, cost control, and improved market dynamics. As a result, we achieved stronger financial performance across all of our operating segments compared to last year and compared to last quarter. Given our record performance in the quarter and in the first half, and our improved outlook for the second half, we are raising our outlook for the full year.

As we said previously, we expect 2026 to be a record year for the company, both in terms of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. Let's begin on slide number five and discuss the highlights from our second quarter performance. I would like to start with safety, our number one priority. We delivered strong safety performance in the second quarter with a recordable case rate of 1.5 per million hours worked. This brings our year-to-date recordable case rate to 1.3 per million hours worked versus 1.9 in 2025. Despite this strong achievement, our safety journey is never complete and we remain focused on this critical priority every day.

Turning to our financial results, which were ahead of our own expectations despite macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. During the quarter, we benefited from current market dynamics, including an improved Aerospace and TID environment, supply shortages of automotive raw products in North America, and strong recycling performance in both North America and Europe. Shipments were 381,000 tons in the second quarter, as higher shipments in A&T were offset by lower shipments in PARP. Revenue of $2.7 billion increased 31% compared to the second quarter of 2025 due to higher revenue per ton, including higher metal prices. Remember, while our revenues are affected by changes in metal prices, we operate the pass-through business model, which reduces our exposure to metal price risk.

Our net income was $148 million in the quarter, compared to net income of $36 million in the second quarter last year. The main driver of the increase was higher gross profit in the quarter versus last year. Compared to the second quarter last year, Adjusted EBITDA increased over 200% to $439 million in the second quarter this year. This includes a positive non-cash impact from metal price lag of $129 million. If we exclude the impact of metal price lag, which as you know, is the way we view the real economic performance of our business, we achieved an Adjusted EBITDA of $310 million in the quarter.

This represents an all-time record for the company and is up 88% versus the $165 million in the second quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA was up in each of our operating segments in the quarter versus last year, including a new quarterly record for both A&T and PARP. Our Free Cash Flow was $90 million in the quarter, and during the quarter, we've returned $20 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 623,000 shares. We ended the quarter with leverage at 1.8 times. Earlier this week, we completed the $100 million partial redemption of the senior notes due in June 2028.

Before turning the call over to Jack, I wanted to make a few comments regarding the expected impact from the conflict in the Middle East. In terms of metal supply, we do source some metal from the Middle East today, both slabs and billets, but they represent a small percentage of our overall needs. As such, we believe the impact on metal supply for us is limited at this stage, and we should be able to resource through a combination of internal and external metal flows. On energy, most of our energy costs are locked in for 2026.

In other cost categories, we are seeing some inflationary pressures in freight, lubricants, and coatings, but we expect the net impact from this to be manageable. We currently do not expect any impact on our supply chain from the lack of freight capacity. In terms of other indirect impacts from the Middle East conflict, we have not seen much end market disruption at this stage, we continue to monitor it closely. To wrap up on this topic, the overall impact from the conflict in the Middle East appears digestible at this point. The longer-term impacts remain uncertain and difficult to predict, but we are confident in our ability to manage our business in any environment.

With that, I will now hand the call over to Jack for further details on our financial performance.

Jack Guo: Thank you, Ingrid. Thank you everyone for joining the call today. Please turn now to slide seven, let's focus our A&T segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA of $135 million increased 61% compared to the second quarter last year and represents a new quarterly record for A&T. Volume was a tailwind of $40 million due to higher shipments in both aerospace and TID. Aerospace shipments were up 14% in the quarter versus last year as a result of improved demand. TID shipments were up 26% versus last year due to an improved market environment, including increased demand from onshoring in the U.S.

TID also benefited from automotive coil shipments from Ravenswood due to the supply disruption in automotive raw products in North America. Price and mix was a tailwind of $16 million, mostly due to improved contractual and spot pricing in aerospace and TID. Costs were a headwind of $7 million, primarily as a result of higher operating costs given higher activity levels. FX and other was a tailwind of $2 million in the quarter due to the weaker U.S. dollar. Now turn to slide eight, let's focus on P&ARP segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA of $165 million increased 123% compared to the second quarter last year, also represents a new quarterly record for P&ARP.

Volume was a headwind of $5 million in the quarter as higher automotive shipments were more than offset by lower packaging shipments. Packaging shipments decreased 9% in the quarter versus last year, though underlying packaging demand remained healthy in both North America and Europe. Automotive shipments increased 15% in the quarter as we benefited from the supply shortages in North America of aluminum automotive body sheet. Price and mix was a tailwind of $20 million as a result of improved pricing and favorable mix in the quarter.

Costs were a tailwind of $74 million, which includes favorable metal costs given continued improvement in scrap spreads, significantly higher metal pricing environment in North America, and higher throughput and improved productivity in our recycling operations in both North America and Europe. FX and other was a tailwind of $2 million in the quarter. Now turn to slide nine, let's focus on our AS& segment. Adjusted EBITDA of $26 million increased 44% compared to the second quarter last year. Volume was stable as shipments in both automotive and industry extruded products were flat compared to last year. Price and mix was a $5 million headwind in the quarter.

Costs were a tailwind of $12 million, primarily due to lower operating costs. FX and other was a tailwind of EUR 1 million in the quarter. It is not on the slide here, but our holdings and corporate expense was EUR 16 million in the quarter. Holdings and corporate expense was up EUR 4 million from last year, mainly due to higher labor costs and unfavorable foreign exchange translation. For the full year in 2026, we now expect holdings and corporate expense to run at approximately EUR 55 million. It is also not on the slide here, but I wanted to summarize the current cost environment we're facing. As you know, we operate a pass-through business model.

We're not materially exposed to changes in the market price of primary aluminum, our largest cost input. Our other metal costs, which includes our recycling profits, we continue to benefit from the current market dynamics in the second quarter, including the highly favorable scrap and metal pricing environment. Looking to the second half of the year, our scrap needs are essentially locked in for the third quarter, and a large portion are locked in for the fourth quarter, both at favorable levels. We expect other metal costs to remain favorable in the second half of the year, though at a more modest level than the first half.

From a year-over-year basis, we expect the benefit in other metal costs to taper off as we move through the rest of the year. It is important to bear in mind that recycling is core to what we do, as it takes a significant amount of investment and know-how, and we're focused on making the best out of the current favorable conditions and delivering a strong return on our recycling investments for our shareholders. Moving on from metal costs. Inflationary pressures continue today across multiple operating cost categories, including labor, energy, maintenance, and supplies, albeit at more normal levels.

As Ingrid mentioned previously, we're beginning to see some elevated inflationary pressures in other categories such as freight, lubricants, and coatings as a result of the conflict in the Middle East, though we expect the net impact from this to be digestible at this point. Regarding tariffs, we have made progress on pass-throughs and other actions to mitigate a portion of our gross tariff exposure, and we believe at this stage our direct tariff exposure remains manageable. The indirect positive impacts from the tariffs continue to ramp up, including higher demand for U.S. domestically produced aluminum products, a more favorable pricing environment compared to expensive imports, and improved recycling profits in the U.S.

Put it all together, we continue to believe that the current tariff and trade policies are a net positive for us. Based on our views of the known tariff impacts, both direct and indirect, and all of our mitigation efforts to offset the direct impacts, are including our guidance today. Wrapping up on costs, we have demonstrated strong cost performance in the past, and we're confident in our ability to maintain a right-sized cost structure in any environment. Let's turn to slide 10 and discuss our Free Cash Flow. We generated EUR 90 million of Free Cash Flow in the second quarter, bringing our year-to-date total to EUR 95 million.

The year-over-year increase in the first half is a result of higher segment-Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by an unfavorable change in working capital, higher CapEx, and higher cash taxes. Looking at 2026, we have increased our target for Free Cash Flow generation to more than EUR 300 million for the full year. We expect CapEx to be approximately EUR 330 million, which is unchanged from previous guidance. As a reminder, CapEx this year includes approximately EUR 100 million of return-seeking CapEx, primarily related to key aerospace and recycling and casting projects we announced previously at Issoire, Muscle Shoals, and Ravenswood.

We expect cash interest of approximately EUR 125 million, in line with prior guidance, and cash taxes of approximately EUR 105 million, up from prior guidance mainly due to increased profitability. We expect working capital and other to be a larger use of cash for the full year than prior guidance, mainly due to higher metal prices. We expect to use the Free Cash Flow generated this year for our share repurchase program and for debt reduction. As Ingrid mentioned previously, we continued our share buyback activities in the quarter. During the quarter, we repurchased 623,000 shares for EUR 20 million, bringing our year-to-date total to 1.8 million shares for EUR 48 million.

Since we started the share repurchase program in 2024, we have repurchased 15.3 million shares for EUR 241 million, or around EUR 15.75 per share. As of the quarter end, we have approximately EUR 287 million remaining our current share repurchase program that expires in December 2028. Let's turn to slide 11 and discuss our balance sheet and liquidity position. At the end of the second quarter, our net debt of EUR 1.8 billion was down EUR 64 million compared to the end of 2025. We reduced our leverage to 1.8 times by the end of the quarter, which is well within our target range.

We expect leverage to trend lower in 2026 and to maintain our target leverage range of one and a half to two and a half times over time. As you can see in our debt summary, the earliest bond maturity we have is the EUR 325 million, 5.625% Senior Notes due June 2028. Earlier this week, we completed a EUR 100 million partial redemption of those notes, leaving EUR 225 million in aggregate principal outstanding. Our liquidity increased by EUR 192 million from the end of 2025 and remains very strong at over EUR 1 billion as of the end of the second quarter. With that, I'll now hand the call over to Ingrid.

Ingrid Joerg: Thank you, Jack. Let's turn to slide number 13 and discuss our current end market outlook. The majority of our portfolio today is serving end markets benefiting from durable and attractive secular growth trends, in which aluminum, a light and infinitely recyclable material, plays a critical role. Turning first to the aerospace market. Aerospace demand improved during the first half of the year and is running ahead of our expectations coming into the year. Commercial aircraft backlogs are at record levels today and continue to grow. Major aerospace OEMs remain focused on increasing build rates for both narrow and wide body aircraft. This is evidenced by higher plane deliveries year-over-year and rising delivery ambitions in the near term.

As such, we believe that aluminum destocking in the supply chain has and will continue to ease. Demand for high-value add products, which is one of our core focus areas, remains strong. We remain confident that the long-term fundamentals driving commercial aerospace demand continue to be intact, including growing passenger traffic and greater demand for new, more fuel-efficient aircraft. In addition, demand remains stable in the business and regional jet market, whereas demand for space and military aircraft is robust. We believe we are a leading provider of proprietary aluminum solutions for those customers in the space and military aviation markets today.

As you know, we are investing in additional capacities and capabilities such as our third Airware cast house in Issoire. I'm pleased to announce the cast house is up and running, and we have begun customer qualifications. We expect the cast house to ramp up in 2027, and it will further strengthen our leadership position in the future. Looking across our entire commercial and military aviation and space businesses, we believe our product portfolio is unmatched in the industry, and we have industry-leading R&D capabilities for aluminum aerospace solutions. Turning now to packaging. Demand remains healthy in both North America and Europe, the long-term outlook for packaging continues to be favorable.

This is supported by the growing consumer preference for the sustainable aluminum beverage can, capacity growth plans from the can makers in both regions, the greenfield investments ongoing here in the U.S. We continue to see aluminum gain share against other substrates in the beverage market, the majority of new beverage products are launched in aluminum cans today due to its sustainable attributes. Aluminum cans are highly recyclable, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the benefits from recycling packaging materials at our facilities in Muscle Shoals and Neuf-Brisach. Packaging markets are relatively recession-resilient, with stable growth as we've seen in the past.

Longer term, we continue to expect packaging markets to grow low to mid-single digits in both North America and Europe, providing a strong base load for operations in both regions. Let's turn now to automotive, which continues to be a bit of a different story in North America versus Europe. In North America, demand is resilient despite an uncertain macro environment. Last year, a U.S.-based facility of another aluminum supplier was impacted by fire, a very unfortunate event, which created an interruption in the aluminum rolled product supply chain in North America. The entire industry mobilized to ensure we limit the impacts on our customers.

In the second quarter this year, both P&ARP and A&T businesses continue to help our customers during this outage. On the automotive structure side, we are negatively impacted by the outage as some OEMs were forced to reduce production on certain platforms impacted by the disruption on the rolled product side. The overall impact in 2026 is a net positive on our results, which we expect to continue throughout the year but starts to taper off in the third quarter. Automotive demand in Europe remains weak, particularly in the premium vehicle segments where we have greater exposure. European markets are seeing increased Chinese competition today on the BEV side, European OEMs are also facing stiffer competition in Chinese auto markets.

Longer term, we believe electric and hybrid vehicles will continue to grow, at a lower rate than previously expected. Secular trends such as lightweighting, fuel efficiency, and safety will continue to drive the demand for aluminum products. As a result, we remain positive on this market over the longer term. As you can see on the page, these three core end markets represent over 80% of our last 12 months revenue. Turning lastly to other specialties. These markets are typically dependent upon the health of the industrial economies in each region, including drivers like the interest rate environment, industrial production levels, and consumer spending patterns.

Industrial market conditions in North America and Europe became more stable in the second half of 2025, and we believe the markets, particularly in Europe, have bottomed after a prolonged downturn. We believe TID markets in North America provide us with many opportunities today, given the current tariffs make imports less competitive compared to domestic production, and you see this in our results in the first half. These include opportunities in land-based defense, semiconductor, and commercial transportation, among other markets. As you know, we are focused on niche, high value-added applications in most industrial markets.

To conclude on the end markets, we like the fundamentals in each of the markets we serve, and we strongly believe that the diversification of our end markets is an asset for the company in any environment. Turning lastly now to slide number 14, we detail our key messages and financial guidance. Our team delivered strong second quarter results that were ahead of our expectations, despite ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. We achieved record quarterly Adjusted EBITDA, returned EUR 20 million to shareholders with the repurchase of 623,000 shares, and reduced our leverage to 1.8 times. I want to thank each of our Constellium team members for their relentless focus on execution, which continues to drive our strong performance.

Even though the current landscape remains volatile, we have a strong track record of navigating and executing in any environment. Based on our current outlook for 2026, we are now targeting Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the non-cash impact of metal price lag, in the range of EUR 980 million-EUR 1.02 billion, and Free Cash Flow in excess of EUR 300 million. With this revised guidance, we now expect to achieve our 2028 targets two years ahead of schedule. Our guidance assumes the recent demand trends in our end markets that I described earlier will continue, and the overall macroeconomic environment will remain relatively stable.

Looking ahead, we like our end market position, and we are optimistic about our prospects, which include harvesting the benefits from our previously announced return-seeking investments and capturing future market opportunities. To conclude, we are extremely well-positioned for long-term success. Our focus remains on executing our strategy and increasing shareholder value. With that, operator, I will now open the Q&A session.

Operator: Thank you. As a reminder, to ask a question, please press *11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press *11 again. One moment, please. Our first question comes from the line of Corinne Blanchard with Deutsche Bank.

Corinne Blanchard: Hey, good morning, team. Congratulations on the very strong quarter and the EBITDA raise. Two questions. Maybe the first one, can you help us understand the gap or the bridge to the second half of the year? You had very strong 1Q and 2Q, and even with the guidance and the outlook rates for the year, it does imply, I would say, a softer second half. Can you try to bridge what are the key puts and takes, and where could it get better, actually, than maybe the implied guidance?

Ingrid Joerg: Thank you very much, Corinne. Good morning. I start, then I'll let Jack complete. As you know, we always have some seasonality between the first half and the second half of the year. We have lower demand in summer and in December, particularly in our European operations, we tend to schedule our planned outages and major maintenance activities during these times, which is why we also have a little bit of a higher maintenance cost in the second half of the year. As you know, also last year, we had some positive one-offs in Q3 in our AS&I segment, we had a particularly strong Q4 of our A&T segment.

If you think at the normal cadence between first half and second half, we are actually very close to historic proportion between first and second half of the year. Jack.

Jack Guo: I think Ingrid already alluded to this point, remember, the metal and recycling market environment was quite adverse in the first half of 2025, the market stabilized in the third quarter of 2025, improved significantly in the fourth quarter. Compared to 2025, you would expect more benefits in the first half of this year, the second half with the incremental recycling benefits to begin to taper off.

Corinne Blanchard: Okay. Thank you. Maybe the second question. I know everyone is probably wanting to get an answer there. Can you talk about the scrap spread? Obviously, it has been a tailwind for the first six months or even late last year, and I think has really supported your share price. We have seen a compression recently in North America. How do you view the potential impact later this year? Coming with that question, how do we think about 2027?

Jack Guo: I'll start. On the scrap spreads, well, first of all, I think in terms of volume, as we mentioned, we're mostly locking for the back half of the year, and the spreads at which we have locked in are actually quite favorable, and they're, believe it or not, similar to the first half of the year. I think the compression you're alluding to occurring is more of the metal price movement, the downward pressure on the metal price movement. I would say that, looking at our guidance today, the market conditions, where the metal price in the market has now moved closer to now our revised assumptions for the back half of the year.

I think it's really important to keep in mind that, look, we control what we can control. Productivity and recycling is really important outside of the market factors. That includes optimizing the most favorable types of scrap, enhance productivity, enhance consumption, reducing melt loss. We're focused on maximizing the returns on the recycling investments there. In terms of 2027, I would say it's still a little early for us to comment on the 2027. We're trying. I would say the dealers are probably more in a little bit of a wait-and-see mode at the moment.

Ingrid Joerg: Sorry, I was on mute. Thank you. I appreciate that. I pass it on.

Operator: Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Katja Jancic with BMO Capital Markets.

Katja Jancic: Hi. Thank you for taking my questions. Maybe starting on the fact you basically reached your 2028 EBITDA target, and I know there are puts and takes, but can you maybe discuss some of those puts and takes when we look to 2027 and 2028, or how we should think about EBITDA moving forward from 2026?

Ingrid Joerg: Yes. Thank you very much, Katja. Good morning. Let me start, then I let Chuck complement as usual. I think we gave a really strong outlook for 2026 today, and that includes, as you know, a very favorable scrap and metal environment in North America, as well as automotive opportunities unrelated to the market performance. We're very confident with our 2026 guidance, given that we have much better visibility now into the second half of the year, and we expect a record performance for the company in 2026. If you think beyond that, the strategic development of the company remains unchanged, and 2028 was more of a milestone than a destination for us.

If you think in terms of future development for the company, we are continuing our strategy that we have laid out before. We have our strategic pillars of returning to better operational performance in Muscle Shoals and Valais after the flooding, which I think we can say we have successfully achieved. We have our other pillars around investments, around markets and market recovery, and then execution and cost control with our Vision 2028 program. If I start with the investment side, you know we have our recycling center in Fayssac that is ramping to full capacity in 2027. We'll have our casting complex in Muscle Shoals that is going to come online in 2027 as well.

We have our two new casting complexes in Ravenswood, with the first one coming online in 2028. All of these investments are targeted to reduce the metal cost for the company, and support as well our growth. We have our Airware cast house that, as I just explained, we have started up on time and within budget. We are currently doing customer qualifications, and we expect to ramp up this growth investment in 2027, which will help us to benefit from a market recovery that is happening right now in the aerospace segment. No change here.

These will support our continued growth in the markets where the markets are actually either growing or remaining stable or resilient, like for example, automotive in the U.S. I think in terms of markets, aerospace, you have seen that the volumes have started to grow. We see a continued easing in the supply chain for both Airbus and Boeing. This is going to be a trend for several years in a row. Automotive is resilient in North America. Europe remains below our initial expectations. European industrial markets have bottomed out, and we are seeing some small improvements on the hard alloy extrusion side. TID markets are strong in commercial transportation in North America and semiconductor markets for plate.

Packaging remains very stable with growth both in the U.S. and in Europe. We intend to benefit from the market recovery and continued market growth, in all our segments, and we feel we are very well-placed to be successful in those core markets. Last but not least, we are really targeting a step change in operational performance. Efficiently load our assets and control our cost with our Vision 2028 program. If we take everything together, we feel very confident with the strategy we've laid out, and we think we have lots of opportunities ahead of us to continue to grow the company.

Katja Jancic: Maybe just a quick one on the energy costs. I know you mentioned you're locked in for 2026. Can you talk about how much of your energy costs are locked in for 2027 at this point?

Jack Guo: Katja, yeah, absolutely. We have a three-year hedging program that's on a rolling basis. At this point, more than 50% of the energy consumption forecasts are locked in for 2027.

Katja Jancic: Thank you.

Ingrid Joerg: Thank you.

Operator: Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Bill Peterson with JPMorgan.

Bill Peterson: Yeah. Hi, good morning, and thanks for taking the questions and nice job on the financial performance. Sorry to kind of beat a dead horse here, is there a way you can quantify the maximum headwind that you experienced on scrap spreads in 2024 and early part of 2025 versus maybe what might appear to be a maximum tailwind that you've had here in the first half, so investors can better understand sort of a snapshot of the company's true earnings power?

Scrap spreads aside, you've talked about all the qualitative things you have ahead of you, the Airware cast house, Ravenswood, slab caster, maybe there's uplifts from taxing contracts, can you help us quantify what the benefits could be on those items into 2027? Thanks.

Jack Guo: Bill, I don't think we will quantify the maximum headwinds or tailwinds. I would say, a way to sort of understand directional benefits, is to take a look at the cost bucket for PARP, in each of the quarters, and you'll see a large portion of that is driven by whether it's adverse headwinds or tailwinds from the additional recycling activities. Again, there is a market element to this, there are things within our control, we're consuming more scrap that's more optimal for our operations. I wouldn't discount the efforts we're putting into the recycling benefits either.

Bill Peterson: On the second question on what's under your control and how that could uplift for next year.

Ingrid Joerg: I think it was related to our investments, correct, Bill?

Bill Peterson: All the investments you have ahead of you should raise your sort of core earnings power beyond scrap spreads.

Ingrid Joerg: I think we have the Nostitz Recycling Center that is going to run at full capacity. It's incremental to this year's performance because we are already running at high utilization rates. I think what is not included in 2026 is our Airware investment. That cast house, if qualified successfully, will start operating in 2027 and gradually ramp through the year, and support our aerospace segment, our A&T segment. The Ravenswood investments are going to come in 2028 only. The Muscle Shoals cast house is also cost reduction project will come in towards the second half of the year more in terms of benefits, gradually ramp up.

Bill Peterson: Okay. Thanks for that.

Ingrid Joerg: Sorry, just to complete, Bill. I think we said all of them are over 15% IRR, and obviously some are more attractive than that.

Jack Guo: The only other thing I'll add is, look, understand the excitement about recycling benefits, but it's one of the cylinders in our engine, as we said in the past or other cylinders for future growth as laid out by Ingrid.

Bill Peterson: No, that makes sense. This is somewhat conceptual, but the EU seems to be considering a ban or export duties on aluminum scrap, I guess the proposal is expected in September. Should EU ban or reduce exports, how should we think about that in terms of scrap spreads, both in the U.S. and in Europe?

Ingrid Joerg: I think it's still under debate. There won't be an export ban. It's going to be an export tax from what we know today. There should be a decision in September. As an industry association, we have asked for a 30% export tax. Having experience with the European Commission, probably the 30% is not going to be realistic, we nevertheless expect that this is going to come. Most likely, no impact before beginning of 2027, because after it has been decided, needs to be voted by the member states. It's definitely going to support scrap spreads in Europe, and it's good for our recycling investment in Nostitz.

Bill Peterson: Thanks, Ingrid. Thanks, Jack, for all the information.

Jack Guo: Thank you, Bill.

Ingrid Joerg: Welcome. Thank you.

Operator: Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Timna Tanners with Wells Fargo.

Timna Tanners: Yeah. Hey, good morning. First off, I wanted to ask about some of the end market color you provided. You mentioned that packaging volumes fell, but underlying demand was good. If you could please clarify what might have caused that. Then on the aerospace side, you talked about slowing destocking, but any thoughts on timing to a switch to what's normally a restocking after a period of destocking?

Ingrid Joerg: Okay. Thank you for the question, Timna. Good morning. I think on the packaging side, our volumes were lower this year because we were giving preference to supporting the automotive market in the U.S. We have been using our rolling capacity for more, let's say, technically more difficult products. The conversion of capacity is not one to one. The market continues to be very strong, and as automotive taper us off, we expect to be doing more packaging, again, on our side. On the aerospace, I think it's very difficult to see when restocking will continue.

What we are seeing right now is that on both sides, U.S. and Europe, there's a lot of working capital investment by the service providers and distributors in this market segment. We are benefiting from this. I don't think we see a restocking at this point. I think the higher purchase rate, is equivalent to the increased build rates that we're seeing and the increased activity.

Timna Tanners: Okay. That's really helpful. Thank you. I hope you'll forgive me for taking another stab at the guidance question. If I look at the low end of your guidance, it basically assumes flat EBITDA year-over-year second half. I know you mentioned there were one-offs that contributed to a strong second half a year ago. At the same time, if I look year-over-year, yes, Oswego benefits should roll off Q4 you said, but at the same time, we have much higher LME prices year-over-year. We do have that better aerospace outlook. I'm just trying to reconcile what could drive the lower end of the guidance that we might be missing.

Ingrid Joerg: I think on the lower side, I think there's still some uncertainty on the macro environment, on the geopolitical side. I think metal and scrap markets are moving very fast. I think on the scrap spread, the percentages at which we purchase, I think we feel pretty comfortable with the guidance we've been giving. Obviously LME and Midwest premium or European premiums are quite volatile in this uncertain environment, and I think this could be either positive or negative, and we have been taking the approach based on the knowledge that we are having today in the middle of the road.

Timna Tanners: Okay. Thanks again.

Ingrid Joerg: Thanks, Timna.

Operator: Thank you. As a reminder, to ask a question, please press * one on your telephone. The next question comes from the line of Alex Stansbury with UBS.

Alex Stansbury: Hey, guys. Congrats on the quarter, thanks for the question. I guess shifting to the A&T segment. The segment reached a record EBITDA per ton of EUR 2,000 plus in the second quarter. How much of that is driven by sustainable aerospace and defense fundamentals versus more temporary benefits? Then, how should we, as investors, think about a normalized EBITDA per ton range over the next 12 to 24 months?

Ingrid Joerg: Can I start?

Jack Guo: It's up to you.

Ingrid Joerg: I think Q2, was a very strong quarter on the aerospace side, both in terms of volumes also productivity, with an extremely strong product mix that we had in the second quarter. You should think that the EUR 2,000 per ton are an exceptional quarter on the A&T performance. We had also very strong TID in the quarter, with relatively attractive pricing. I think both of those together have been driving the margin for Q2. Our guidance for the longer term through cycle is EUR 1,300 per ton, and we feel that's a fair value that we are guiding.

Jack Guo: Yeah. What I would add, Alex, is, since 2022, we have averaged at about maybe a little bit above EUR 1,500 per ton, and we're obviously running above that in today's environment. Expectation is margins should remain at a high level, not as high as over EUR 2,000 per ton, but definitely at a high level, in 2026.

Ingrid Joerg: Yeah.

Jack Guo: 2027. Yes.

Alex Stansbury: Awesome. Thanks, guys. Just one more. You mentioned you expect tightness in the North American auto sheet market to start to normalize in 3Q. I guess, are you currently seeing any evidence that the new capacity is beginning to impact pricing or customer negotiations, or does that market still remain constrained?

Ingrid Joerg: No, I think, we have limited automotive capacity in the U.S., we expect to be fully booked for the next several years. We have not seen any impact from new entrants in the market. As you know, qualification takes a long time. Once you're nominated for a platform, you keep the platform for the duration of the contract. Any new competition would be on new platforms or new requests for quotations only.

Alex Stansbury: Sorry. I was referring to the Oswego restart, as in the new capacity.

Ingrid Joerg: Oswego is not really new capacity. Oswego is restoring the capacity that was there before. As you know, there was material inflow from Europe, from Asia to support the missing volume from Oswego during the outage time. All of that should normalize between now and year-end. It's not additional capacity in the market. It's reinstalling the capacity that existed before, and that is covered by existing contracts.

Alex Stansbury: Awesome. All right. Thanks, guys.

Ingrid Joerg: Thank you.

Operator: Thank you. I'm showing no further questions. With that, I'll hand the call back over to CEO, Ingrid Joerg, for any closing remarks.

Ingrid Joerg: Thank you. Well, thank you, everybody, for your interest in Constellium. As you can see, the momentum for the first quarter continues in the second quarter this year. We delivered record performance in the first half and increased our outlook for 2026. We look forward to updating you on our progress in October. Thank you very much.

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating. This does conclude today's program. You may now disconnect.