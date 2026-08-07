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Fri, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Head of investor relations - Kimberly Booth

Chief Executive Officer - Charles Victor Magro

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer - David P. Johnson

Executive Vice President seed business unit - Judd O'Connor

Executive Vice President and Strategic Adviser - Robert King

future CEO for New Corteva - Luke Kism

TAKEAWAYS

Net Sales -- $11.3 billion in the first half, representing 4% growth driven by gains across almost all regions.

-- $11.3 billion in the first half, representing 4% growth driven by gains across almost all regions. Operating EBITDA -- $3.7 billion in the first half, a 10% increase reflecting value capture in the seed segment and productivity improvements.

-- $3.7 billion in the first half, a 10% increase reflecting value capture in the seed segment and productivity improvements. Operating EPS -- $3.80 in the first half, an increase of 14% year over year.

-- $3.80 in the first half, an increase of 14% year over year. FY 2026 Operating EBITDA Guidance -- $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion, raised to reflect strong technology adoption and operational discipline.

-- $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion, raised to reflect strong technology adoption and operational discipline. FY 2026 Operating EPS Guidance -- $3.60 to $3.80, representing 11% growth at the midpoint versus last year.

-- $3.60 to $3.80, representing 11% growth at the midpoint versus last year. Seed Segment EBITDA -- $3.00 billion in the first half, an 11% increase driven by price and mix execution and lower net royalty expense.

-- $3.00 billion in the first half, an 11% increase driven by price and mix execution and lower net royalty expense. Crop Protection EBITDA -- $776 million in the first half, a 9% increase as productivity actions and volume growth offset pricing pressure.

-- $776 million in the first half, a 9% increase as productivity actions and volume growth offset pricing pressure. Operating EBITDA Margin -- 32.8% in the first half, expanding nearly 200 basis points through disciplined cost management.

-- 32.8% in the first half, expanding nearly 200 basis points through disciplined cost management. Cost Performance -- $160 million contribution in the first half, resulting from lower input costs and manufacturing efficiencies.

-- $160 million contribution in the first half, resulting from lower input costs and manufacturing efficiencies. Seed Net Royalties -- $90 million improvement in the first half, reflecting higher royalty income and lower royalty expense.

-- $90 million improvement in the first half, reflecting higher royalty income and lower royalty expense. Crop Protection New Product Revenue -- approaching $2 billion for the full year, with volumes increasing at a high single-digit rate.

-- approaching $2 billion for the full year, with volumes increasing at a high single-digit rate. Separation Headwind -- $25 million expected in 2026, primarily due to the timing of separation activities.

-- $25 million expected in 2026, primarily due to the timing of separation activities. Capital Returns -- approximately $8 billion returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks since 2019.

-- approximately $8 billion returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks since 2019. R&D Investment -- nearly $9 billion invested since 2019 to transform the germplasm and trait technology pipeline.

-- nearly $9 billion invested since 2019 to transform the germplasm and trait technology pipeline. Currency Impact -- $85 million benefit in the first half, primarily driven by the strength of the euro.

-- $85 million benefit in the first half, primarily driven by the strength of the euro. FY 2026 Margin Guidance -- 22.5% to 23.5%, reflecting continued sales growth and expense control.

-- 22.5% to 23.5%, reflecting continued sales growth and expense control. Brazil Pricing -- expected to decline in the mid-single digits in the second half, driven by competitive dynamics in pre-emergent herbicides.

-- expected to decline in the mid-single digits in the second half, driven by competitive dynamics in pre-emergent herbicides. Seed Organic Sales -- up 3% in the first half, led by demand for differentiated genetics in North America and EMEA.

-- up 3% in the first half, led by demand for differentiated genetics in North America and EMEA. Crop Protection Volume -- up 2% in the first half, as new product adoption offset channel timing shifts in North America.

-- up 2% in the first half, as new product adoption offset channel timing shifts in North America. Pension Contribution -- $1.1 billion made in the first half, which impacted operating cash flow conversion.

-- $1.1 billion made in the first half, which impacted operating cash flow conversion. 2027 EBITDA Target -- $4.4 billion, with management stating the company is currently tracking ahead of its original plan.

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RISKS

Johnson stated, "crop protection pricing remained under pressure due to competitive market dynamics, particularly in Latin America," noting that this pressure influenced the decision to adjust second half pricing expectations.

O'Connor stated, "Credit's tight for the Brazilian farmer right now," indicating that financial constraints are causing growers to delay purchasing decisions closer to planting time.

SUMMARY

Management reported that Corteva, Inc. (CTVA -0.04%) is on track to complete its separation into two independent companies, New Corteva and Vylor, on Oct. 1, 2026. The company reported strong first half results driven by high demand for differentiated seed genetics and volume growth in new crop protection products, leading to an upward revision of full-year 2026 guidance. Strategic focus remains on offsetting separation-related costs through productivity initiatives while expanding the licensing business and biologicals portfolio. Management stated that the agricultural backdrop remains healthy with strong global demand for grains, though they continue to monitor tight farmer margins and competitive pricing in Latin America.

CEO Magro noted the company has improved operating EBITDA by $1.7 billion and expanded margins by over 750 basis points since its formation in 2019.

Future CEO Kism stated that two-thirds of the current portfolio consists of differentiated technology, reducing dependence on any single active ingredient or geography.

Management indicated the new licensing business is currently three years ahead of its original strategic plan.

Judd O'Connor reported that while Brazil corn area is expected to be flat, the company has picked up market share in North American corn.

The company plans to launch seven new active ingredients in the next decade, including the Aviso fungicide in the Brazilian market.

CEO Magro stated, "We have maintained our performance while simultaneously preparing to launch two public companies," highlighting the organizational discipline during the separation process.

The company expects to be net royalty positive for the full year, a significant shift in its financial profile.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

Safrinha : The second corn crop in Brazil, typically planted following the soybean harvest.

: The second corn crop in Brazil, typically planted following the soybean harvest. Germplasm : The genetic material of plants used for breeding and research to improve crop traits.

: The genetic material of plants used for breeding and research to improve crop traits. Trait : A specific characteristic engineered into a seed, such as herbicide tolerance or insect resistance.

: A specific characteristic engineered into a seed, such as herbicide tolerance or insect resistance. Enlist E3 : A proprietary soybean trait technology that provides tolerance to three different herbicides.

: A proprietary soybean trait technology that provides tolerance to three different herbicides. Biologicals : Naturally derived products used in agriculture for crop protection, health, and nutrient management.

: Naturally derived products used in agriculture for crop protection, health, and nutrient management. Form 10: A registration statement filed with the SEC to register a new class of securities, commonly used in spin-offs.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to the Corteva Agriscience Second Quarter 26 Earnings Conference Call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question-and-answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press *1 to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press *1 again. I will now hand the conference over to Kimberly Booth, Head of investor relations. Kimberly, please go ahead.

Kimberly Booth: Good morning, and welcome to Corteva's second quarter and first Half 26 Earnings Conference Call. Our prepared remarks today will be led by Charles Victor Magro, Chief Executive Officer and David P. Johnson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Judd O'Connor, Executive Vice President seed business unit, Robert King, Executive Vice President and Strategic Adviser, as well as Luke Kism, future CEO for New Corteva, will join the Q&A session. We have prepared presentation slides to supplement our remarks during this call, which are posted on the Investor Relations section of the Corteva website and through the link to our webcast.

During this call, we will make forward looking statements, which are our expectations about the future, These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could materially differ from these statements due to these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those discussed on this call and in the Risk Factors section of our reports filed with the SEC. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement. Please note, in today's presentation, we will be making references to certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures can be found in our earnings press release and related schedules, along with our supplemental financial summary slide deck available on our Investor Relations website. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Charles.

Charles Victor Magro: Thanks, Kimberly. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. The headline for this quarter is straightforward. We are delivering strong results, We are raising our full year outlook. And we are on track to complete our separation on October 1. The first half of 26 demonstrated the resilience of our 2 businesses, the value of our technology portfolio and the execution discipline of our teams around the world. In the first half, net sales increased 4% operating EBITDA increased 10%, operating EPS increased 14%. These results reflect strong execution in both seed and crop protection despite a dynamic operating environment. In seed, farmers continue to place a premium on technologies that improve, productivity and returns.

That is reflected in the continued demand we are seeing for our latest genetics and trade offerings and the growing contribution from our new licensing business. We saw organic growth across all regions, in the first half, which speaks to the durability and the basic need of that technology demand. Crop protection also performed well this half. Volume gains on new products, which are becoming a larger part of the business, every year, remain robust and pricing of these products was essentially flat in the first half. Which we consider a success in this environment. Even in markets where pricing remains competitive, our teams are delivering productivity improvements.

And demonstrating operating discipline that allows us to continue expanding margins and improving earnings quality. The strategy we have deployed in Crop Protection for several years building a more differentiated portfolio, supported by innovation and commercial excellence. While proactively reducing our cost of production is working, and we continue to strengthen our pipeline, particularly in nature based products. You can find details in the deck about a recent acquisition that expands our capabilities in that area. As well as industry recognition for some of our crop health innovations. So Corteva's first half performance was a result of execution.

It was driven by technology adoption and being nimble in the market through productivity improvements, licensing growth, operational discipline, and of course, strong execution. Across the company, our teams have done an excellent job balancing separation related work while maintaining focus on customers. What we are seeing today is the outcome of deliberate actions we have been making for several years. We have invested in differentiated technology we have strengthened our germplasm portfolio, we have expanded our trait capabilities, We have built 1 of the strongest innovation pipelines in agriculture. And we have stayed disciplined on productivity cost management, and asset optimization. Today, those investments are translating into measurable outcomes.

What is particularly important is that these results are being achieved in a market that is increasingly rewarding innovation. Farmers around the world continue to make investment decisions based on productivity, yield potential, and return on investment. That is exactly where Corteva is strongest. And while the external environment will always be dynamic, considering weather, currency, trade flows, or geopolitical uncertainty. The fundamentals that matter most remain healthy. Global demand for food, feed, and biofuels continues to grow. Crop prices are up, However, farmer margins remain tight, so they continue to prioritize value driven investments. While remaining cautious on discretionary spending.

Our technology portfolio is aligned with the needs of our customers who are looking for ways to produce more while using resources more efficiently. That is supporting confidence in our business. As we look ahead, we remain confident in our outlook while continuing to monitor several external factors. Including ongoing pricing pressure in pockets of the crop market. What gives us confidence is that the factors within our control continue to perform well. So while we remain realistic about external risks, enter the second half with a favorable outlook. A healthy respect for the market environment and confidence in our ability to deliver the commitments reflected in our updated guidance.

As a result of our first half performance, and confidence in the second half, we are increasing our full year outlook. We now expect operating EBITDA of $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion and operating EPS of $3.60 to $3.80 per share. At the midpoint, that represents approximately 9% EBITDA growth. And 11% EPS growth versus last year. This is because multiple parts of our business are performing well Strong technology adoption, new product momentum, growth in licensing, productivity gains, and cost discipline. And looking beyond 2026, the long term opportunities for both businesses become even more attractive. You will hear more from us on that in September. Turning to the separation. Our message remains simple.

We are on track in executing according to plan. On time, and under budget. Over the first half of the year, we achieved several important milestones. We announced Luke Kism, as the CEO of New Corteva, and he is here with us today for the Q&A session. We introduced Vylor as the name of the future advanced seed and genetics company, completed key leadership appointments, publicly filed the Form 10, appointed both boards of directors, and engaged with credit rating agencies regarding our planned capital structures. These milestones represent significant progress and provide confidence that both organizations will be fully prepared to operate independently.

Regarding dyssynergies, I am happy to report that on a run rate basis, we have largely offset the impact of separation. This is the result of a lot of hard work from our employees in ensuring we are setting up 2 org structures in the most efficient way possible. Placing time, money, and resources where they matter the most and giving both companies the flexibility they need to excel on their own. We will see something in the range of a $25 million headwind this year due to the timing of the separation activities. But this is a great result. Overall. Looking ahead, several important steps remain.

We expect amendments to the Form 10 finalization of the capital structures, completion of the remaining IT separation activities, effectiveness of the Form 10 and we will be holding our Investor Day events on September 15 in New York. Assuming completion of those final milestones, we are targeting October 1 as the separation date. With Vylor beginning operations as a separate public company. While separation activities have remained a major focus for management, I want to emphasize something that I believe is important. We have maintained our performance while simultaneously preparing to launch. 2 public companies. That speaks to the strength of our organization and the commitment of our people.

Teams across the company have managed the complexity of separation work. While continuing to innovate serve customers, drive productivity and deliver strong financial results. As we enter the second half of the year, our priorities are clear. First, continue executing for our customers. Second, deliver on the commitments reflected in our increased guidance and third, complete the separation efficiently and successfully which will help position both companies for successful futures. Thank you to our employees, customers, partners, and shareholders for their support. Before I turn the call over to David, I want to make a personal observation. This is my final earnings call as CEO of the combined Corteva organization before our planned separation.

When I look at where the company stands today, I am incredibly proud of what our teams have accomplished. We have strengthened our portfolio built industry leading innovation, improved execution, expanded margins, and position both future companies for success. Coming into 2026. Since the year Corteva was formed in 2019, we had already improved operating EBITDA by $1.7 billion with over 750 basis points of margin enhancement. All while investing nearly $9 billion in R&D which is just astonishing to think about what it is going to help transform the future of agriculture. And finally, we returned close to $8 billion of cash to shareholders in that same timeframe.

I am confident in the leadership teams that will guide both organizations forward I am confident in the opportunities ahead. For both new Corteva and Vylor and I am confident that the work we have done over the last several years has created a strong foundation for long term value creation. With that, I will turn the call over to David.

David Johnson: Thanks, Chuck, and welcome, everyone. Let's begin on slide 6. With our first half financial performance. Overall, we delivered a strong first half with continued execution across both seed and crop protection translating into higher sales meaningful EBITDA growth, and nearly 200 basis points of margin expansion. For the quarter, net sales were $6.4 billion while operating EBITDA increased 4% to $2.3 billion As I mentioned during our first quarter call, our business results are best reviewed in halves. Looking at the first half, net sales increased 4% to $11.3 billion while organic sales grew 2%. Margin expanded to 32.8% driven by continued value capture in seed, productivity improvements across both businesses, and disciplined cost management.

Within seed, organic sales improved across every region, led by North America and EMEA. Reflecting continued demand for our differentiated technology portfolio our focus on capturing value, and increase out licensing income. As expected, crop protection pricing remained under pressure due to competitive market dynamics, particularly in Latin America. However, strong adoption of new products continue to drive volume growth helping partially offset pricing pressure. These commercial gains combined with productivity improvements favorable royalty performance, and lower input costs drove operating EBITDA to $3.7 billion an increase of 10% over prior year. Importantly, both businesses contributed to margin expansion. Demonstrating that our strategy continues to balance growth with disciplined execution.

Turning to slide 7, this bridge highlights the key drivers behind the first half EBITDA improvement. Operating EBITDA increased approximately $350 million year over year to $3.7 billion Price and mix contributed nearly $100 million as we continued executing our value based pricing strategy in seed. Although those gains were partially offset by competitive crop protection pricing. Volume added roughly $40 million reflecting strong North America seed demand. And high single digit growth in crop protection new products. Cost performance remained the largest contributor adding more than $160 million through lower input cost manufacturing efficiencies, and continued productivity initiatives. In addition, currency provide an approximately $85 million benefit during the first half primarily driven by the euro.

1 additional contributor was $90 million of improved seed net royalties, reflecting lower royalty expense together with higher royalty income as we expect to be net royalty positive this year. Overall, we are continuing to demonstrate that disciplined execution and technology leadership can drive meaningful earnings growth. Even in a dynamic pricing environment. Let's move to Slide 8. The first half demonstrated strong execution across both businesses. In seed organic sales increased low single digits as North America seed continued to benefit from market penetration, and strong customer demand for our differentiated technology portfolio coupled with increased royalty income.

Crop protection pricing declined low single digits consistent with our expectations while volumes increased low single digits primarily on demand for our new products. Productivity initiatives lower input costs, and favorable currency all contributed to first half margin expansion. Looking ahead to the second half, our assumptions remain largely unchanged. We expect Brazil corn area to remain approximately flat. Within seed, we continue to expect low single digit organic sales growth. Within crop protection, volumes are expected to grow at a high single digit rate led by continued adoption of new products, while pricing is anticipated to decline in the low to mid single digits. We also expect productivity savings to continue contributing during the second half.

While recognizing the potential impact from geopolitical uncertainty and ongoing foreign exchange movements. Overall, the first half performance provides a strong foundation as we move through the balance of the year. As a reminder, we anticipate a typical seasonal earnings pattern in the second half, with a third quarter operating EBITDA loss in the range of what we saw in 2024 and all second half earnings delivered in the fourth quarter. Overall, we expect second half EBITDA to be about flat compared to last year as the net impact of tariffs dis-synergies and the Middle East conflict are all weighted to the back half of the year. Let's turn to Slide 9.

The strength of our first half execution, we are raising our outlook for the full year. We now expect operating EBITDA between $4.1 and $4.3 billion representing approximately 9% growth at the midpoint versus last year. This outlook reflects broad based organic sales growth across the portfolio, together with additional benefits from the controllable actions we have consistently discussed throughout this year. Including productivity, cost management, and continued operational execution. We are also increasing our operating EBITDA margin outlook to a range of 22.5% to 23.5%. Reflecting continued sales growth and disciplined cost management.

Finally, we have raised our operating EPS guidance to a range of $3.60 to $3.80 per share, an increase of 11% at the midpoint versus last year. While higher net interest expense partially offset some of the EBITDA improvement, we continue to expect another year of strong earnings growth and margin expansion. Overall, the updated guidance reflects our strong first half performance, confidence in our expectations for the balance of the year. Turning to our key takeaways. First, we delivered a strong first half through continued commercial execution across both seed and crop protection. As expected, first half cash flow was impacted by the Bayer agreement 1 time separation items and the pension contribution announced last quarter.

Absent these items, we would expect full year free cash flow conversion to be in line with our midterm target discussed at the 24 Investor Day. Second, our growth platforms of disciplined execution on controllable actions translate directly into meaningful EBITDA and margin expansion. Third, based on this performance, our confidence in the second half we are raising our full year guidance for operating EBITDA margins and EPS. Finally, we are progressing as planned toward the targeted October 1 separation and we have largely offset the impact of the synergies on a run rate basis. We are confident both businesses will begin the next chapter from positions of financial strength and operational momentum.

Operator: Now let's turn the call back over to Kimberly.

Kimberly Booth: Thanks, David. I would like to briefly highlight a few things about our upcoming Investor Days. On September 15, we will host separate Investor Day events for both Vylor and Corteva at the New York Stock Exchange. Both events will be webcasted and registration is currently open. These events will provide investors with a deeper look at each company's strategy, innovation pipeline, long term financial framework, and capital allocation priorities as they prepare to operate as independent public companies. We believe these sessions will provide additional insight into the value creation opportunities for both organizations, and we encourage everyone to join us by registering today through the link on the Events and Presentations page of our website.

Now let's move on to your questions. I would like to remind you that our cautions on forward looking statements and non-GAAP measures apply to both our prepared remarks and the following Q&A. Operator, please provide the Q&A instructions.

Operator: We will now begin the question and answer session. Please limit yourself to 1 question. If you would like to ask a question, please press *1 to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press *1 again. We ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question to allow for optimum sound quality. If you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Please stand by while we compile the Q&A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Vincent Stephen Andrews with Morgan Stanley. Vincent, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Vincent Andrews: Thank you, and good morning to everyone. Wondering if we could talk a little bit about in the seed business for the second half of the year, I see in the slide, you are expecting flat corn acres. So I am kind of wondering if that is what you are seeing in the order book? Is that sort of El Nino kind of assumption? So what is driving that? And then also, from a pricing and mix perspective, what you are anticipating, particularly as it relates to Conkesta penetration? Thank you very much.

Judd O'Connor: Hi. Good morning, Vincent, and thanks for your question. Yeah. For the second half of the year, obviously, North America and the Northern Hemisphere is really wrapped up. it is all about what happens in Latin America and particularly in Brazil. From an acre perspective or a planted area perspective, we have typically seen low single digit safrinha expansion on a year over year basis for the last several years. 3, 4, 5 years in a row. We could still see that. But we also could see it flattening out a little bit in 2020. Obviously, we will have sales orders come in at the end of this year fourth quarter.

Our order book, is on pace with, well, it is actually ahead of the market a little bit at this point in time. So we feel quite confident. Our product portfolio feels good. We are in a good position. We have had strong pricing, in Latin America in particular. So all in, as we go into the second half of the year and, you know, order book in, the fourth quarter for execution in that planning window, February, March. We feel like we are in a very strong position and yeah, we just we feel like we are in a real good spot. Conkesta. And Conkesta, Yeah. We have had good momentum with Conkesta.

We think we are going to be high single digits, low double digits in terms of penetration in the market with Conkesta E3 in 2027. And so, yeah, on plan and continue to be very optimistic about the performance of that product.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of David Begleiter with Deutsche Bank. David, your line is open. Please go ahead. Thank you. David, your line is open. Please go ahead. Your next question comes from the line of Christopher Parkinson with Wolfe Research. Christopher, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Chris Parkinson: Great. Thank you so much for taking my question. I am going to switch my conversation to Luke, if I may. Yeah. Given this is, you know, kind of your first interaction with investors, regarding the kind of the further longer term outlook of New Corteva, I am just kind of curious on what you are the most excited about in terms of the market, terms of what you think you can do with the company's narrative. Is this going to be a focus primarily on R&D pipeline value, new product intros, leadership, Is it going to be about a balance between CPT biological seed treatments, margin opportunities?

I would just love to hear how you are thinking about it on a preliminary basis and how we should triangulate those thoughts. into the CMD. Thank you so much.

Analyst: Yeah. Thanks, Christopher. I appreciate it. No, I am very excited. I think the first thing I would say is the number 1 strength at Corteva is our people. You know, there is a great team. Many of those grew up on or around farms, they understand the challenges that the customers face every day, and they get excited about waking up every day solving those problems. You talked about a portfolio and from a portfolio standpoint, 2 thirds of our current portfolio is a differentiated technology. And we are not dependent on any 1 active, any 1 segment, any 1 crop, or any 1 geography. So I love the diversity of the portfolio.

And I love the fact that the bulk of it is differentiated product. It is a real competitive advantage. When you add biologicals to the portfolio position, that gives us the ability to blend natural and synthetic solutions to solve growers' problems. And in our pipeline, I cannot emphasize how strong I think our pipeline is. it is the best crop protection pipeline in the business. With 7 new actives coming into that market over the next decade. Know, it is I feel like I have been drinking from a water hose for the first month or so. And if I ever need a pick me up, I wander over to our greenhouses.

And I look at the results of the R&D, and there you can see the incredible results those people are delivering against targeted pests, target weeds, targeted diseases, and it just gets you excited and want to come back to the office, roll up your sleeves, and get after it. So we look forward to sharing more details about the R&D and our strategy with you. At our Investor Day in September 15, and look forward to seeing all of you in person there.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Joel Jackson with BMO Capital Markets. Joel, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Joel Jackson: Hi. Good morning. Chuck, Luke, rest of the team. I know you are doing your capital markets day in a month and a half. But, Chuck, Luke, team, what I noticed is if I take your, you know, Chuck, your prior guidance, targets for 2027, about $4.48 billion EBITDA at the midpoint. You did 4.2 this year. You did 4% this year. it is about a 5% growth rate. I would like to know if you can talk as much as you can right now, is that what you are thinking about now, mid single digit growth into next year?

Tell me why that is right or wrong, what we should think about, a little bit of preview ahead of September, I guess.

Charles Victor Magro: Yeah. Good morning, Joel. So look, I will maybe I will start and then David can fill in some of the numbers. So not a lot has changed with our original thinking from earlier in the year. You know, 4.2. So if you look at the updated guide, 4.2 fits us very comfortably into that 2024 original communication around 2027. Which you rightly called out was 4.4. So our growth rates are in the range where we have communicated they would be. I would say we are a little ahead of our original plan.

David Johnson: In 2026. And if you look at the growth what pleases me the most is where it is coming from.

Charles Victor Magro: it is the core parts of our business. Right, so in seed, it is licensing is literally 3 years ahead of our original plan, which is pretty astonishing considering that is a brand new business for us. And then if you look at crop protection, that new product portfolio that we have been talking about for some time it is going to touch $2 billion this year in revenue. And the margin profile and how we have priced it is really, really strong. So these are the things that are leading the growth for Corteva combined. And then, of course, as you know the company, We are really focused on cost and productivity. it is part of our DNA.

It needs to be in this industry. And so when I look at it, I would say that our growth rates are exactly where we thought they were but probably trending a little ahead of our original plan. David, anything to add?

David Johnson: Yeah, Joel. And if you remember, the $4.4 billion was a $1 billion increase over that 3 year period of time. And we always said it was gonna be a little bit more front end loaded mainly because of our cost and productivity that we expected in the first couple years. As Chuck has mentioned, we do feel like we are certainly ahead of where we expected to be on net royalty. So we will take that in consideration when looking into what our guide is for 2027, but I think we feel comfortable with the 4.4 at this point in time.

The other thing I will mention too is I know some people were concerned about the impact of net dis-synergies and separation costs and all that against our long term target of the $4.4 billion As we articulated earlier today, we feel like we are tracking pretty close to flat or within plus or minus the millions of dollars that would be within our typical guide range. We feel really strong about the 4.4.

Charles Victor Magro: Right. And then 1 last comment, Joel. So in September, both companies will provide a 2029 financial framework. You are going to be able to kind of follow along with sort of where Corteva's leaving off and where new Corteva and Vylor are kind of taking over. And I think when you look at that and you put it all together, there is going to be a lot to like there. So, hopefully, you can join us.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Kevin William McCarthy with Vertical Research Partners. Kevin, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Kevin McCarthy: Hi. This is Matthew on for Kevin William McCarthy. In crop protection, organic sales were down about 6%. But, on a product line basis, it looks like the trend was lower among herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. The difference made up by substantial growth in the other category. Can you unpack the underlying sales trends for those products and maybe comment on the kind of trajectory we can expect for them in the back half?

Charles Victor Magro: Yep. Hi, Matthew. it is Chuck. So let me start with the overall crop protection market if I can. I would say, look. Again, there is not a lot here that is changed in our view of the overall market fundamentals. The crop protection market, we still think is improving. Especially if you look at, 2025, was essentially flat versus the prior 2 years, And this year, we said that the market would grow. Low single digits. And that is still our view. Now the growth is slow. it is a little bumpy. But we are we are seeing, I think, what we wanted to see.

And we always said that most likely in 2026, it was going to be a year of volume growth. With low single digit down in pricing. And so not to get too much into the indications, but that is essentially what we are seeing. We probably have a bit more competitive pressure in Brazil. For lots of different reasons, but that market is, of course, well supplied. it is 1 of the markets that is growing, so there is a focus area there. And maybe a 1 or 2 other pockets around the world. But there is nothing here that we would say is outside of our planning horizon in terms of a structural change.

In fact, when you look at Chinese exports into Brazil, they are essentially stable. They are not going down, but they are certainly not going up. And I would say the same is true for Chinese exports going into The United States. So all in all, I think that the market is recovering. We will save 2027 comments for the Investor Day. And then when I look at the indications, the only thing I will draw you to is that we probably have, in our portfolio and others, certain AIs that are coming off patent.

And then what we what we have done, so in anticipation of some of these molecules which have been well communicated, we have really redone the cost structure. And so when that happens, what we do is we have we are gonna see competitive tension. We lower our price, but if you look at the margin profile of crop protection, it is actually up this quarter in this first half. So that is sort of the product life strategy that we have had. We have deployed And then when you look forward to the new products, you know, Luke already mentioned it, we have got 7 new actives coming into the market in the next decade.

The first 1 will be in Brazil where we are seeing some pricing tension. It will be Aviso, which we consider to be a blockbuster fungicide, and we are just really excited to put that into the market in the next couple of years. So, hopefully, that helps you.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of David Begleiter with Deutsche Bank. David, your line is open. Please go ahead.

David Begleiter: Thank you. Good morning. Chuck, just on the North American growing season, any share gains you can point to in either corn or soybeans that you benefited from this year this year?

Judd O'Connor: Chuck can take that question, David. Yeah, David. From a share perspective, we feel pretty confident that we have picked up a little bit of share in corn. Obviously, our price or value capture strategy and, being premium in the market but we still feel like we have picked up some share. A little bit in Pioneer, but particularly as with our retail brand and a bigger share of shelf in Brevant. On the soy side, we feel like we picked up share both in the Western Corn Belt So think Mississippi West and the Eastern Corn Belt.

Mississippi East with the Pioneer brand, We got 1 hot pocket in the South in the Delta where, Enlist, Dicamba and the return of the Dicamba label has certainly, been a challenge, particularly with cotton in that geography. And so we feel like we gave up a little bit of share there. All in all, in soy, I think we are going to end up pretty flat. In corn, I believe we picked up a tick of share.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Frank Joseph Mitsch with Fermium Research. Frank, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Frank Mitsch: Good morning, and thank you. Luke, I wanted to come back to the CP side of things where you mentioned that 2 thirds of the products are differentiated. I am looking at, obviously, pricing was down low single digits in the first half. The expectation is that pricing is going to be down low to mid single digits in the second half. Wondering if you can kind of parse out as you look at your CP portfolio, you know, what is going on with the differentiated side in terms of pricing? You know, where what you know, can you kind of square why we are seeing the price degradation as much as we are given that 2 thirds is differentiated.

Thank you.

Charles Victor Magro: Yep. Good morning, Frank. it is Chuck. I will take that question. If you think about what happened in the first half, you are right. We are down low single digits. Something like 3%. It was within our expectations. I think it is important to call out Europe and The US were essentially flat. And then if you look at our new products, so the what we would define as a new products, the portfolio that I mentioned will approach about $2 billion of revenue this year. That their prices are essentially flat. And volume up high single digit. So what we are seeing is exactly what we would expect in the overall pipeline. Right?

We are seeing the growth coming from the newer products. But the rest of the market is under some competitive pressure because you have got, a well supplied market overall. And so when we look at that, it would just to answer your question directly, we did move pricing for the second half to from low single digits down to mid-single digits down. Really, that is driven by what we are seeing in Brazil. And perhaps 1 or 2 other pockets around, and it is not uniform that we are seeing it in, preemergent herbicides would be 1 of the larger areas. And then I think there is some other items going on when we look at weather.

You know, when you think about fungicide application in markets that are very, very dry for example, in Europe and parts of The United States, we are probably not gonna have the same demand that we have for fungicide because of the El Nino weather phenomenon that we are seeing. But overall, I would say we are still expecting that for our business, we will be able to grow our EBITDA led by volume with the mid single digit pricing down. In the second half.

David Johnson: And, David, something like low single digit growth, I think, in the first half. I think the core segmentation. For those molecules, certainly the ones that are perhaps more under price pressure, is the fact that the team through their ongoing strategy over the last several years, is well ahead of the cost structure. So when you look at those particular pieces of the business, it enables us to grow our EBITDA dollars and you know, year over year. Last year was a growth year. This year, we expect it to be a growth year. First half was a good start to that.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Kristen Owen with Oppenheimer. Kristen, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Kristen Owen: Good morning. Thank you for the question. I wanted to continue to pull at this sort of price versus volume piece here in Seed Because I noticed in the deck, you are talking about organic volume growth in the back half of the year, not necessarily a price-versus-volume breakdown. Maybe I am reading too much into this, but thinking into Capital Markets Day, I am wondering if we can sort of parse out understanding how much of the price that we are seeing is coming from this greater mix of out licensing and how much of that offset is what we would normally see in the volume line.

Should we be thinking about that KPI of transitioning from price and volume to this more combined organic view? Thank you.

Judd O'Connor: Judd? Yeah. So Kristen, thanks for the question. Let me let me try to tease this out. In the second half of the year. Maybe start with our seed business is really a strong first half So the second half of the year is significantly less, and it really is all encompassing around Brazil. So how you think about, you know, our price and mix versus that volume piece. From a from a volume piece in the second half of the year, again, this is a Brazil market, a little bit of South Africa market, which we you know, our business is doing very well there.

And it really depends on when farmers are ready to take seed in that fourth quarter. We have got that forecasted to be flat on a year over year basis at this point in time. We do not think we are going to have as big of an expansion of planted area in Safrinha that we have seen the last few years, so that will have a bit of an impact on volume. But in terms of the price mix perspective, I mean, it is all about bringing new products into the market and putting those new products in the hands of the farmer.

And they, in fact, then certainly allow us to share in a piece of that additional value. That we are bringing them. So hope I answered your question. I think that is, you know, a mixed price versus what we have seen in the last couple of years. But maybe, David, if you have anything to add Sure, Judd.

David Johnson: And Kristen, as Judd mentioned, just to remind everyone that the second half of the year is about 27% of our total top line. So it is very much a first half business. When you look at what we projected for the second half, the difference between volume and price it is about 50/50. So we are seeing a slight gain in price and a slight gain in volume over the back half of the year.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Matthew DeYoe with Bank of America. Matthew, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Matthew DeYoe: Thank you. This is Fabian on for Matthew. As we think about order patterns at this point last year, you had roughly 90% of Brazil summer orders in. And about 40% of safrinha in hand, which was ahead of historical pace. As we fast forward to today, where does your order book stand versus the historical trends, and what are the drivers?

Judd O'Connor: Yes. Thanks for the question. And certainly, last year at this point in time, we did have very, very strong orders on the books. As we sit here today, we are ahead of the market. In terms of what the overall orders in the market are, so we feel great about our position. A from a competitive standpoint. But there are some things in particular in Brazil that are having growers make those decisions closer to planting time. 1, credit's tough. 2, we have got some impact from fuel and fertilizer prices, and so you know, that is putting some stress on margins. So we feel confident in our order book.

We feel confident in our share position, and our product portfolio is as good as it is ever been. In Brazil for both summer and for safrinha. So I guess in terms of how we think about wrapping up those orders what comes in the fourth quarter and then having that summer crop planted and that Safrinha crop on the books. We feel like we are in a very strong competitive position. But I do have to be, you know, very transparent. Credit's tight for the Brazilian farmer right now. And so we are we are just going to have to continue to manage them side by side.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Joshua Spector with UBS. Joshua, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Joshua Spector: Thanks. Good morning. This is Lucas Stone on for Joshua. I just wanted to follow-up on your comments around sort of the split in the second half between 3Q and 4Q. So pointing to sort of the third quarter of 2020 there, you kind of indicated a loss in the third quarter of about $180 million which would then sort of imply about $690 million in EBITDA growth in the fourth quarter. That balance there is just sort of much more fourth quarter weighted than what we are seeing out of the past 4 to 5 years.

So could you just expand for us on the drivers there of the timing shift and how you sort of see the upside and downside risks and just compare that relative to your confidence in the second half overall. Thanks very much.

David Johnson: Yeah. Sure. I will take that question. If you step back and you look at where our second half guide is, in aggregate, then I will go through between the Q3 and Q4 timing. We do have it flat versus 2025, Which is around $500 million. And if you recall, our second half in 2025 was up 16% versus 2024. So we are comparing against a pretty strong 0.5. At about $500 million. So, when you look at overall, $4.2 billion is our full year guide, $500 million in the second half, it is by far a very small half for us.

When you look at where we are seeing the year over year changes, we do have some unfavorable price and cost built into the second half. Unfavorable cost mainly that residual dyssynergy number that we talked about, the $25 million. A little bit due to logistics and freight costs, But we are offsetting that by volume in both businesses and slight favorable currency. So the other thing I would like to point out is when you look at our guide today, our second half is about 12% of our full year guide, and that is very much in line with the past 4 years or so, which was about 13%.

So when you stay, you know, at a very high level, I think our first and second half is very well balanced between our assumptions. But then the timing between Q3 and Q4 we did say Q3 is probably more likely to be that around a $100 million loss where it was a couple years ago. I would say that or a lower number is a little bit more common than what we had last year because we had some favorable timing of safrinha into Q3, so on and so forth. So I would say it is very typical look at our the way that the split of the business will be.

And I would also say that some of those additional costs, like the net dis-synergies or whatever, Some of that will be weighted in Q3. So just to summarize, when you look at second half, we feel it is balanced It is a small half, you know, of $5 million here or there is a 1% growth. And then we do feel like that timing between Q3 and Q4 will be more like it was a couple years ago.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Benjamin Theurer with Barclays. Benjamin, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Benjamin Theurer: Yeah. Good morning, Chuck, team. Thank you very much for taking my question. Just picking up on that, wanted to dig a little bit deeper into some of the productivity savings and just lower costs that you highlighted? I mean, first half clearly was a big driver here. You have just talked about the second half. But as we look at the setup where you stand right now and as you think about the next couple of years, where do you believe on a separate basis are the big advantages between what is Vylor and what is the new Corteva for incremental productivity savings and or lower input costs to further drive margin expansion. Thank you.

David Johnson: So if you step back and you think about our last 3 year guide during our last investor day, we had articulated about $1 billion of growth productivity cost benefits and net about $700 million. Some of that was due to commodities. So you see the commodities come down. We saw that in the first couple of years. that is probably 1 element you will not see us, in our next 3 year plan. But what you will see is a continuation of really productivity in both businesses. So we are seeing it in seed. We continue to see it in CP.

I think you have seen that we have announced some additional footprint actions and restructuring, so on and so forth, particularly in CP. You will see those benefits you know, continue in the next 3 year plan.

Charles Victor Magro: Yep. Benjamin, maybe just a couple other comments. So we think that the separation is going to give both companies the opportunity to take our cost and productivity work to the next level. And the proof point, I think, is just look at the annual dis-synergy number We thought it was gonna be $100 million, which would have been on the low side of any separation that we have studied. And now we are saying it is closer to the $25 million range. The reason for that is because we have been able to kind of find the integration costs and at the same time kind of work through those.

So I think you have to tune in to September to kinda hear the rest of the story. But we would expect that, what we have been able to do at Corteva both companies will be able to kind of continue this journey, and there will be new and different opportunities for them for us.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Patrick David Cunningham with Citi. Patrick, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Patrick Cunningham: Hi. Good morning. This is Rachel on for Patrick David Cunningham. How should we think about your normalized free cash flow levels maybe next year compared to the $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion framework you laid out at the last Investor Day. Are there any offsets such as separation related costs that we should be mindful of? Thank you.

David Johnson: Yeah. Thanks for the question. We would expect that our if you looked at what our company would have been on a combined basis, we would be well within those targets that we set, kind of the 45 to 50% of EBITDA for free cash flow. For this year, obviously, a little bit if you look at our first half and you look at operating cash flow, we are down a couple billion dollars, and most of that being the $1.1 billion that we contributed to the pension plan, the Bayer agreement, restructuring, and so on.

If you backed out those kind of unusual items, this year probably would have been around the 46% range, so well within our typical range that we communicated.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Arun Viswanathan with RBC Capital Markets. Arun, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Analyst: Great. Thanks for taking my question. Hope you guys are well. And congrats on all the progress towards the spin. I guess my question is just, could you just provide us maybe an updated view on some broad strokes for fiscal 2027. I know that, obviously, you did have an operating plan when at your Investor Day that you presented a few years ago. But are many of those assumptions still valid? I imagine they are, but maybe if there is any updates you could provide. At this point, that would be helpful. Thanks a lot.

Charles Victor Magro: Yep. Sure. So I think we are still operating in the same environment that we had communicated. So if you look at the agricultural backdrop, there is puts and takes, but we referenced that in some of the prepared remarks. We are still seeing very strong global demand for grains and oilseeds. Crop prices are actually a little bit up year over year. Yes. We have to watch farmer margins. Judd called out the Brazilian farmer. You know, they are wrestling with higher interest rates, some currency issues. But overall, I would say the agricultural complex is more or less what we expected to see when we put the original 2024 plan in place.

Then if you look at the 2 halves of the company, I think, again, we have communicated this already today. We are seeing growth where we wanted to see it, which is, on our growth platforms. Crop protection, new products, biologicals, Those are the areas that I think we wanted to see growth and we are starting to, again, we are we are seeing continued really good performance in most of those areas. And then in seed, it is been the story of entering the licensing business. And that is several years ahead of plan.

So overall, the operating environment that we originally communicated through to 2027 feels on balance that things are where we expected them to be from an external perspective. Internally, I think we are performing better than that. David said we are a little ahead on cost and productivity, I already mentioned we are a little ahead in licensing, and our new products are really being well received in the marketplace. So I would say on balance, the company is slightly ahead. And the backdrop of the market is more or less what we would have expected.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Edlain Rodriguez with Mizuho. Edwin, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Analyst: Thank you. Good morning, everyone. This is on Crop Protection. In Latin America, we definitely see the pressure is not abating at all. The competitive pressure pricing is the high single-digit price decline the new normal, or do you expect pressure to moderate as we get into next year? Because maybe farm economics gets better? it is like, yeah, what are you thinking in terms of pricing pressure in Latin America?

Charles Victor Magro: Yeah. Good morning, Edlain. So we do not think that the high single digit pricing pressure is the new normal in Brazil. In fact, I would say, the market we look at, as I mentioned, the imports into the country, the channel, I should say we had very good volumes in the first half of the year. There is growing demand for crop protection in the market. there is growing acres. But there is also increasing disease and pest pressure. So the fundamentals of Brazil sometimes are hard to kind of pinpoint specifically. But it is a well supplied market, but it is a market that is growing.

I think when you look at Corteva specifically, our portfolio, and I have already alluded to this, there were some portfolio-specific items that we simply had a few products. 1 was a pre-emergent herbicide. That a couple of years ago came off patent. We were really anticipating that we were gonna see generic pressure. And we went really to work on our cost structure. And what we found is that we had to, of course, lower our prices because there is generics in the marketplace. But if you look at our margins, we have been able to maintain margins and share. And that is the playbook that we have to use as a company.

Right, we do not wanna play in the generics part of the market. But when our technology comes off patent, we are prepared to play, and that is exactly what we have been able to do. So I actually think that when you start thinking about when you look at our crop protection pricing but then look at our margins, that is the full story that you have to consider here because this is gonna be part of the playbook. And so when you fast forward that, we mentioned we like our portfolio. We have 1 of the best new pipelines coming into the market. We have got 7 new actives in the next decade. Aviso will be next.

These will have pricing premiums based on the market that we can see. But the market is dynamic. Farmers are under some more pressure than in other parts of the world. But they are using the product. The underlying demand is quite strong. And the channel is healthy right now, but we would not say it is oversupplied. Now it is ready for the next season, so it needs to go to ground now. But all indications are that we are gonna have a very solid volume market in Brazil. And we are gonna continue to see some pricing. The 1 thing I would say is that we are not expecting price recovery in Brazil in 2026.

But we can still compete quite nicely with our portfolio and our production base, of course, and how we go to market.

Operator: We have reached the end of our Q&A session. I will now turn the call back to Chuck Magro for closing remarks.

Charles Victor Magro: Thank you. I would like to just take a minute to thank Robert King for his, crop protection leadership over the past 4 years. it is remarkable he is been with us 4 years. Robert has led, of course, the Crop Protection business over that time. And he is also led the company's charge in safety and operational excellence. I think when I look at Corteva today, especially the crop protection business, we are a much better company because of his leadership. And so, this will be Robert's last earnings call. We certainly wish him the very best in his next chapter. And I just wanted to make those final comments before I turn it back over to Kimberly.

Kimberly Booth: Great. So thanks again for everyone joining the call and for your interest in Corteva. We hope you have a safe and wonderful day.

Operator: This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.