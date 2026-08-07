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Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of FP&A Investor Relations - Richard J. Roberts Jr.

Chief Executive Officer - Dane J. Neumann

Chief Operating Officer - Michael H. Wright Jr.

TAKEAWAYS

Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders -- $3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, representing a narrowing from a net loss of $114 million in the second quarter of 2025.

-- $3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, representing a narrowing from a net loss of $114 million in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA -- $209 million, representing a 111% increase from $99 million in the prior year period.

-- $209 million, representing a 111% increase from $99 million in the prior year period. Petroleum Adjusted EBITDA -- $106 million, driven by elevated Group 3 crack spreads and higher throughput volumes despite higher RIN expenses and derivative losses.

-- $106 million, driven by elevated Group 3 crack spreads and higher throughput volumes despite higher RIN expenses and derivative losses. Petroleum Throughput -- 212,965 barrels per day, reflecting crude utilization of 98.4% of nameplate capacity.

-- 212,965 barrels per day, reflecting crude utilization of 98.4% of nameplate capacity. Adjusted Refining Margin -- $12.43 per throughput barrel, representing a 28% capture rate on the Group 3 2-1-1 benchmark.

-- $12.43 per throughput barrel, representing a 28% capture rate on the Group 3 2-1-1 benchmark. Group 3 2-1-1 Crack Spread -- $44.91 per barrel, representing an 87% increase over the $24.02 per barrel benchmark in the prior year period.

-- $44.91 per barrel, representing an 87% increase over the $24.02 per barrel benchmark in the prior year period. RIN Expense -- $216 million, or $11.16 per barrel, which management noted negatively impacted the capture rate by approximately 25%.

-- $216 million, or $11.16 per barrel, which management noted negatively impacted the capture rate by approximately 25%. Fertilizer Adjusted EBITDA -- $107 million, compared to $67 million in the prior year period, driven by high ammonia plant utilization.

-- $107 million, compared to $67 million in the prior year period, driven by high ammonia plant utilization. Ammonia Utilization Rate -- 99% for the quarter, with both plants experiencing minimal downtime.

-- 99% for the quarter, with both plants experiencing minimal downtime. Ammonia and UAN Pricing -- $791 per ton for ammonia and $392 per ton for UAN, compared to prior year gate prices of $593 and $317 per ton, respectively.

-- $791 per ton for ammonia and $392 per ton for UAN, compared to prior year gate prices of $593 and $317 per ton, respectively. Realized Derivative Loss -- $81 million, primarily due to the settlement of 4.4 million barrels of crack spread swap positions.

-- $81 million, primarily due to the settlement of 4.4 million barrels of crack spread swap positions. Open Hedge Positions -- 8.2 million barrels total, including 4.6 million barrels of diesel and 400,000 barrels of gasoline hedged for the remainder of 2026.

-- 8.2 million barrels total, including 4.6 million barrels of diesel and 400,000 barrels of gasoline hedged for the remainder of 2026. Cash Flow From Operations -- $307 million, reflecting strong operational results across both refining and fertilizer segments.

-- $307 million, reflecting strong operational results across both refining and fertilizer segments. Free Cash Flow -- $264 million, compared to negative $12 million in the second quarter of 2025.

-- $264 million, compared to negative $12 million in the second quarter of 2025. Capital Expenditures -- $46 million on an accrual basis, including $29 million in the Petroleum segment and $17 million in Fertilizer.

-- $46 million on an accrual basis, including $29 million in the Petroleum segment and $17 million in Fertilizer. 2026 Full Year Capital Guidance -- $215 million to $240 million for total consolidated capital spending.

-- $215 million to $240 million for total consolidated capital spending. Petroleum Third Quarter Guidance -- 205,000 to 220,000 barrels per day of total throughput, with operating expenses between $110 million and $120 million.

-- 205,000 to 220,000 barrels per day of total throughput, with operating expenses between $110 million and $120 million. Fertilizer Third Quarter Guidance -- 75% to 80% ammonia utilization, reflecting the impact of the upcoming planned turnaround at the East Dubuque facility.

-- 75% to 80% ammonia utilization, reflecting the impact of the upcoming planned turnaround at the East Dubuque facility. RFS Mark-to-Market Liability -- $408 million at June 30, 2026, which the company reported included a $169 million mark-to-market at an average RIN price of $2.41.

-- $408 million at June 30, 2026, which the company reported included a $169 million mark-to-market at an average RIN price of $2.41. Consolidated Debt and Liquidity -- $1.8 billion in total debt and finance lease obligations, with total liquidity of approximately $1.1 billion excluding CVR Partners.

-- $1.8 billion in total debt and finance lease obligations, with total liquidity of approximately $1.1 billion excluding CVR Partners. CVR Partners Distribution -- $6.08 per common unit, resulting in a proportionate cash distribution of approximately $24 million to CVR Energy based on its 37% ownership.

-- $6.08 per common unit, resulting in a proportionate cash distribution of approximately $24 million to CVR Energy based on its 37% ownership. Quarterly Dividend -- $0.10 per share, which management believes is sustainable given current mid-cycle market conditions and progress toward deleveraging.

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RISKS

CEO Neumann stated, "RIN prices have gotten completely out of hand due to the blending obligations EPA established in Set 2. Effectively creating a short market that will require imported biofuels in order to potentially meet the required obligations," highlighting structural risks in the RFS program.

Interim CFO Roberts stated, "EPA is now 9 months delinquent in ruling on Wynnewood Refining Company's 2020 SRE petition. The current compliance date for 2025 is approximately 1 month away, and we still do not know what our compliance obligation will be," noting regulatory uncertainty.

SUMMARY

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI -0.70%) reported second quarter results characterized by high asset utilization and improved margins in both the refining and fertilizer segments. Management stated that geopolitical conflicts have created tightness in global energy markets, directly benefiting the asset base through increased crack spreads and nitrogen demand. The company maintained crude utilization at 98.4% and ammonia plant utilization at 99%, while managing significant costs related to Renewable Fuel Standard compliance and crack spread hedging. Strategic focus remains on reducing gross leverage toward a $1 billion target and evaluating accretive growth opportunities to diversify refining capacity beyond the Mid-Continent region.

CEO Neumann reported that year to date U.S. exports of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel increased 16% to over 2.6 million barrels per day, reflecting global refined product supply tightness.

Management stated that third quarter Group 3 2-1-1 crack spreads have averaged $58.70 per barrel through late July, indicating continued strength in refining margins.

The company plans to initiate a turnaround at the East Dubuque facility in late August, which includes a brownfield capacity expansion expected to increase ammonia production capacity by approximately 5%.

Management is finalizing a design and construction plan to allow the East Dubuque plant to utilize natural gas as an alternative feedstock to third-party petroleum coke, providing feedstock flexibility.

Regarding the hedging strategy, Neumann noted that the previous 30% production target for hedges "may be a little high on a go-forward basis" and indicated a more cautious approach for layering in future positions.

Interim CFO Roberts noted that RFS compliance costs are currently adding nearly $0.40 per gallon to the price of gasoline in the U.S., with compliance costs exceeding other operating costs for some refineries.

The company intends to purchase only 50% of the expected 2026 RIN obligation for its Wynnewood facility, as management maintains the site qualifies for a 100% small refinery exemption.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

bpd : Barrels per day, a standard unit of measurement for the volume of crude oil and refined products.

: Barrels per day, a standard unit of measurement for the volume of crude oil and refined products. Crack Spread : The price difference between a barrel of crude oil and the refined products produced from it, used as a proxy for refining margins.

: The price difference between a barrel of crude oil and the refined products produced from it, used as a proxy for refining margins. FIFO : First-In, First-Out, an accounting method where inventory produced first is assumed to be sold first.

: First-In, First-Out, an accounting method where inventory produced first is assumed to be sold first. Group 3 : A major regional market hub for refined petroleum products covering the U.S. Mid-Continent area.

: A major regional market hub for refined petroleum products covering the U.S. Mid-Continent area. PADD II : Petroleum Administration for Defense District 2, a regional designation for the U.S. Midwest refining and consumption area.

: Petroleum Administration for Defense District 2, a regional designation for the U.S. Midwest refining and consumption area. RFS (Renewable Fuel Standard) : A U.S. federal program requiring transportation fuel to contain a minimum volume of renewable fuels.

: A U.S. federal program requiring transportation fuel to contain a minimum volume of renewable fuels. RIN (Renewable Identification Number) : Credits used for compliance with the Renewable Fuel Standard that can be purchased by refiners who do not blend enough biofuels.

: Credits used for compliance with the Renewable Fuel Standard that can be purchased by refiners who do not blend enough biofuels. SRE (Small Refinery Exemption) : A waiver granted by the EPA to small refineries that can demonstrate that RFS compliance would cause disproportionate economic hardship.

: A waiver granted by the EPA to small refineries that can demonstrate that RFS compliance would cause disproportionate economic hardship. UAN (Urea Ammonium Nitrate) : A liquid fertilizer made from urea and ammonium nitrate dissolved in water.

: A liquid fertilizer made from urea and ammonium nitrate dissolved in water. WTI: West Texas Intermediate, a grade of crude oil used as a benchmark in oil pricing.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the CVR Energy, Inc. Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a Q&A session. If you would like to ask a question during that time, simply press star then the number 1 on your telephone keypad. I would now like to turn the call over to Richard Roberts, interim chief financial officer and vice president of FP&A investor relations. Sir, please go ahead.

Richard J. Roberts Jr.: Thank you. Afternoon, everyone. We very much appreciate you joining us this afternoon for our CVR Energy second quarter 2026 earnings call. With me today are Dane J. Neumann, our Chief Executive Officer Michael H. Wright Jr., chief operating officer and other members of management. To discussing our 2026 second quarter results, let me remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements as that term is defined under federal securities laws. For this purpose, any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements.

You are cautioned that these statements may be affected by important factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our latest earnings release. As a result, actual operations or results may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Except to the extent required by law. This call also includes various non-GAAP financial measures.

Disclosures related to such non-GAAP measures including reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our 2026 second quarter earnings release that we filed with the SEC today and in our Form 10-Q for the period will be discussed during the call. That said, I will turn the call over to Dane.

Dane J. Neumann: Thank you, Richard. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our earnings call. We posted another quarter of strong operating results, with crude utilization of 98% ammonia plant utilization of 99%. The ongoing global conflicts have created tightness across energy and fertilizer markets, directly benefited our asset base during the second quarter. We are pleased to announce the second quarter 2026 dividend of $0.10 per share and we believe current market conditions could present opportunities to reduce leverage and add value for our shareholders. Let me turn the call over to Richard to discuss our financial highlights.

Richard J. Roberts Jr.: Thank you, Dane, and good afternoon, everyone. For the second quarter of 2026, consolidated net income was $46 million, net loss attributable to CVR Energy stockholders was $3 million, loss per diluted share was $0.03 and EBITDA was $161 million. Second quarter results include an unfavorable change in our RFS liability of $73 million favorable inventory valuation impacts of $19 million, and unrealized derivative gains of $6 million. Excluding the above-mentioned items, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $209 million, and adjusted earnings per share was $0.34 Adjusted EBITDA on the Petroleum segment was $106 million for the second quarter compared to $38 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Elevated group 3 crack spreads and higher throughput volumes drove the majority of the increase from the prior year period, offset somewhat by higher RIN expenses, significant backwardation in WTI, realized derivative losses. Combined total throughput for the second quarter of 2026, was approximately 213,000 barrels per day. Crude utilization for the quarter was approximately 98% of nameplate capacity, and light product yield was 92% on total throughput volumes. Benchmark cracks for the second quarter of 2026 increased from the prior year period the Group 3 2-1-1 averaging $44.91 per barrel compared to $24.02 per barrel in the second quarter of 2025.

Our second quarter realized margin adjusted for the change in RFS liability, inventory valuation, unrealized derivative gains was $12.43 per barrel, representing a 28% capture rate on the Group 3 2-1-1 benchmark. The RIN price increased significantly from second quarter 2025 levels up over 125% to average nearly $14 per barrel for the second quarter 2026. RIN expense for the quarter, excluding the change in RFS liability, $216 million or $11.16 per barrel which negatively impacted our capture rate by approximately 25%. The estimated accrued RFS obligation on the balance sheet was $408 million at June 30, representing a $169 million RIN mark-to-market at an average price of $2.41. EPA has still not ruled in our pending 2025 petition.

As such, we will continue to recognize 100% of Wynnewood Refining Company's RIN obligation in our financials for the second quarter of 2026 was approximately $77 million. If Wynnewood Refining Company received the 100% SRE that we believe it is entitled to, our consolidated capture rate for the quarter would have been improved by approximately 9%. EPA is now 9 months delinquent in ruling on Wynnewood Refining Company's 2020 SRE petition. The current compliance date for 2025 is approximately 1 month away, and we still do not know what our compliance obligation will be. RIN prices have gotten completely out of hand due to the blending obligations EPA established in Set 2.

Effectively creating a short market that will require imported biofuels in order to potentially meet the required obligations. The complete opposite of the stated intent of the RFS. Meanwhile, RIN prices are adding nearly $0.40 a gallon to the price of gasoline in the U.S., and RFS compliance costs are more than twice all the other combined operating costs for many refineries. We have stated numerous times, if the administration is serious about lowering fuel prices, it should start with the RFS. Second quarter 26 results included derivative losses totaling $75 million comprised of an $81 million realized loss and a $6 million unrealized gain.

The realized loss for the quarter was related to the crack spread swaps that we discussed on the first quarter call. We settled approximately 4.4 million barrels of crack spread swap positions during the second quarter. Leaving open positions totaling approximately 8.2 million barrels. For the remainder of 2026, approximately 4.6 million barrels of diesel is hedged, 400,000 barrels of gasoline is hedged, which the diesel exposure fairly split between the third and fourth quarters and all of the gasoline exposure in the third quarter. Total notional value of the open crack spread swaps for the third quarter is approximately $102 million. For 2027, we have approximately 3.2 million barrels of diesel is hedged, fairly ratably across the year.

We will continue to actively monitor these positions and plan to be opportunistic in managing our exposure going forward which could include closing out these positions or adding other positions, depending on market conditions. Direct operating expenses in the petroleum segment were $5.93 per barrel for the second quarter. Compared to $6.45 per barrel in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in direct operating expenses per barrel was primarily due to increased throughput volumes, as the Coffeyville Refinery was coming out of turnaround in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA on the fertilizer segment was $107 million for the second quarter, compared to $67 million for the prior year period.

Our ammonia utilization rate was 99%, with both plants running well and experiencing minimal downtime during the quarter. Board of directors of CVR Partners general partner declared a distribution of $6.08 per common unit for the second quarter of 2026. CVR Energy owns approximately 37% of CVR Partners common units, will receive a proportionate cash distribution of approximately $24 million. Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2026 $307 million and free cash flow was $264 million Significant uses of cash in the quarter included $43 million of capital spending, $27 million paid for the noncontrolling interest portion of the CVR Partners first quarter 2026 distribution, $20 million for cash interest, and $10 million for dividends.

Total consolidated capital spending on an accrual basis was $46 million, which included $29 million in the Petroleum segment and $17 million in the fertilizer. For the full year 2026, we estimate total consolidated capital spending to be approximately $215 million to $240 million Turning to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with a consolidated cash balance of $737 million, which includes a $137 million of cash in the fertilizer segment. Total liquidity as of June 30 excluding CVR Partners, was approximately $1.1 billion, which was comprised primarily of $600 million of cash and availability under the ABL facility of $540 million.

Remain committed to our deleveraging goal, plan to continue working towards a gross leverage target of $1 billion, excluding debt at CVR Partners. Ahead to the third quarter of 26, our petroleum segment, we estimate total throughput to be approximately 205,000 to 220,000 barrels per day. Operating expenses to range between $110 million and $120 million and total capital spending to be between $41 million and $50 million. For the fertilizer segment, we estimate our ammonia utilization rate to be between 75% to 80% which will be impacted by the upcoming planned turnaround at the East Dubuque facility.

We estimate direct operating expenses, excluding inventory and turnaround impacts, to be between $57 million and $62 million turnaround expenses to be between $30 million and $35 million and total capital spending to be between $40 million and $49 million With that, Dane, I will turn it back over to you.

Dane J. Neumann: Thank you, Richard. In summary, we had another good quarter of operations in our refining and fertilizer businesses. We are optimistic about the near-term outlook for both segments and believe we could remain above mid-cycle conditions well into 2027. The ongoing geopolitical conflicts across the globe continue to create volatility, However, the U.S. has remained fairly insulated and able to benefit from these conditions with relatively abundant supplies of available crude oil, natural gas, critical refining infrastructure. Starting with the refining segment, the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East have so far been more impactful for refined products than crude oil.

In addition to reduced flows of crude oil from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a number of refineries in the Middle East have been damaged, and the status of those repairs and timelines on potential restarts remains unknown. Outside of the Middle East, Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian refineries over the past few months with reports estimating one-third to nearly one-half of Russia's refining capacity could be offline. As a result, refined product exports from Russia have been effectively shut off, China has also halted refined product exports for several months. Looking at the U.S., the tightness in global refined product supply has created opportunities for increased refined product exports.

Year to date exports of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel have increased 16% compared to the same period last year to over 2.6 million barrels per day on average. Meanwhile, US demand for refined products has remained resilient, driving gasoline and diesel inventories near or below 5-year lows, on a days of supply basis. In the Mid-Continent where we operate, we are seeing similar trends, with days of supply hovering near 5-year lows for the past several months. Cracks were strong in the second quarter, quarter-to-date cracks have increased further, and we should see some improvements to capture as crude oil backwardation narrows in the third quarter.

In the fertilizer segment, the spring planting season went well demand for nitrogen was strong overall. Grain prices have increased some recently with expectations for lower carryout inventories driven by a combination of hot and dry conditions across the Western Corn Belt, increased export demand, and a smaller than expected corn crop in Argentina. Summer fill and fall prepay for ammonia occurred in late June, and UAN fill was completed in early July. Overall, we saw a strong demand for both products, and we are able to secure a solid book of business for the second half of 26 at attractive pricing.

We expect to start the planned turnaround at East Dubuque in late August, during which we intend to complete the brownfield capacity expansion which we believe should increase its ammonia production capacity by approximately 5%. Also expect to finalize a detailed design and construction plan this year intended to allow the plant to utilize natural gas as an alternative feedstock to third-party pet coke. Looking at quarter-to-date pricing metrics for the third quarter of 26, Group 3 2-1-1 cracks have averaged $58.70 per barrel with the Brent-WTI spread at $4.82 per barrel and the WCS differential at $14.04 per barrel under WTI.

Prompt fertilizer prices are $650 to $700 per ton for ammonia, and $325 to $350 per ton for UAN. After 8 years at the company, I have seen the benefits of focusing on safety, reliability, cost management, and prudent capital allocation. We have a strong team in place, and I look forward to continue executing on the strategy we laid out earlier this year. Addition to our constant focus on safe and reliable operations, we remain committed to working to improve margin capture in our base business, and we are laser focused on pursuing accretive growth opportunities that would add value for our shareholders. With that, operator, we are ready for questions.

Operator: At this time, if you would like to ask a question, press star, then the number 1 on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, simply press 1 again. We kindly ask that you limit your questions to 1 and 1 follow-up for today's call. We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Manav Gupta with UBS. Please go ahead.

Manav Gupta: Good morning. Congratulations on a very strong quarter. You provided some outlook on macro, and which was pretty constructive. And I am just trying to understand based on everything you said you could be building a lot of cash. And, again, coming back to you know, your vision of expanding your refining footprints, I am just trying to go back and understand is that still a goal for you to have higher refining capacity And if that is the case, how will you plan to fund it including the surplus cash that probably you will accumulate because margins are well above mid-cycle?

Dane J. Neumann: Yep. Thanks, Manav. Yeah. So, you know, our strategy is, obviously, we still believe that CVI needs to grow in Barrels And Diversify From Its Core Region Of The Southern Mid-Continent. As it, you know, as it relates to the growing cash balances, obviously, we want to continue to focus on reducing the debt levels of CVI to our base business. And also, you know, as we to look at commercial opportunities, we are mindful that we may come across a couple smaller, call it, immaterial opportunities to advance our logistics footprint. I do not really consider the cash at this time as potentially being a, you know, meaningful impact to any M&A.

You know, if there is an opportunity out there, we do believe that capital markets are open. Obviously, I think the world's learned a very valuable lesson on the value of the U.S. refining complex. And, frankly, we are going backwards in capacity when we should be going forward. So I kind of consider them separate topics and would look, to fund alternatively. Other than using cash on the balance sheet.

Manav Gupta: And a quick 1 again on your hedging strategy. This is somewhat unique. Most of your peers do not hedge as much or do not admit to hedging that much. So can you walk us through some of the hedging strategy that you have in place for the next few quarters and the next year. Thank you.

Dane J. Neumann: Yeah. Sure. So, Manav, historically, we would get board authorization to target around 30% of our production. And usually, around a calendar year. I would say historically, when opportunities have presented themselves, we would layer into the market, and we would often miss the timing of it and kind of not get the hedges on that we wanted. Unfortunately, this time around, we learned from the past, went really, really fast. And the conflict obviously is still ongoing. So you know, a great example of past performance not indicative of future results. As we look forward, you know, I think for our book for the rest of the year, we are satisfied with where the levels are at.

2027 is a much smaller amount. If we did look at any closures, it would be you know, looking at the 2027 area, obviously, nothing with no action that we have taken and just discussing it. Going forward, yeah, I think that we will probably look to lower what type of authorizations we get. 30% may be a little high on a go-forward basis. And just continue to assess as we go forward. And then, you know, be a little more cautious as we layer in. Thank you so much, and congrats on your new role. Thank you, sir.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Matthew Blair with TPH. Please go ahead.

Matthew Blair: Thanks, and good morning. Maybe to stick on hedging side. So if I heard correctly, it sounded like the realized hedge loss in the quarter was $81 million which I think shakes out to about $4.20 a barrel. As a headwind. Is that how you look at it as well? And do you have an estimate on what like the mark-to-market hedging impacts would look like in Q3? Would that be something around 100 million to 120 million? Thank you.

Richard J. Roberts Jr.: Hey, Matthew. it is Richard. And you are right on the Q2 impact. So it was $81 million of a realized loss. Which was about $4.16 a barrel, and that was about a 9% hit to capture. We did say in the prepared remarks, for Q3, total exposure is about 2.7 million barrels and the notional value of that position right now is $102 million. We step down again in Q4. Then for 2027, it is a lot smaller. As I mentioned earlier. So if you wanna try to back into it, you know, we talked about it last quarter. We put these hedges on.

I think pretty early when the Iran conflict started, you know, call it late February, early March. If you wanted to look at, you know, where we are 3Q, 4Q, NYMEX diesel cracks trading around that time, you can probably get a sense of where we would have locked in. To try to get, you know, order of magnitude of where we are versus where we entered into.

Matthew Blair: Okay. Thanks. that is helpful. And then do you have any concerns on 2026 RIN compliance? Any concerns that there simply might not be enough RINs in the market and if so, are you adjusting your RIN purchase strategy, or are you buying any RINs now to avoid, you know, potential shortage later in the year?

Dane J. Neumann: that is a great question, man. Yeah. I think just in general, I have, you know, concerns about the 2026 RVO, and I will avoid the soapbox. But just in brief, we have mismanaged the program. We are not helping farmers. We are harming consumers. And we are, you know, just not giving any clarity on how to plan businesses as it relates to EPA and its waivers, deadlines, etcetera. So I do not know how the EPA could let the RIN bank go short. Mike, they are forcing us to comply with something. They will have to take some level of action. it is just untenable that they could do what they have done or let it get worse.

As it relates to RIN buying, you know, our plan is always ratable. I think when in February here, when the price is really started to get out of control, we slowed down a little bit. Just because we think the EPA has to take some action here. That strategy has paid off a little bit as we have seen some softness in RINs the last few days. And we will continue to focus on ratable buying with a little bit of catch-up here in the third quarter.

Matthew Blair: Okay. And can I just clarify for Wynnewood, are you currently buying 50% of your expected 2026 obligation?

Dane J. Neumann: Yes. So we are intending on buying 50% of the obligation for Wynnewood. Although we still intend and have proven out using the DOE scoring methodology that we deserve a 100% waiver, if anyone. Great. Thanks so much. Got it.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Alexa Petrich with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Alexa Petrich: Hey, team, and thanks for taking our question. First of all, congratulations, Dane and Richard, on your new roles. Well deserved. Can you guys talk about what you are focused on in these new seats? And then how's the leadership transition going?

Dane J. Neumann: Yeah. Thank you. Yeah. Well, leadership transition has been I great. You know, we have a really strong team in place. Know, I have obviously been at the company a long time as have a number of other senior leaders, The team I had in the CFO organization is very, very strong. And then, obviously, bringing Richard up to help us out here has been, I think, a great move So I do not really feel like we missed a beat. The team I have is capable of wearing many hats, has very broad experience. And frankly have made it relatively easy to manage through. Strategically, I do not think anything really changes.

You know, we do want to focus on the core commercial business improving capture. And then just on accretive opportunities to shareholders. So we are we are marching forward on that and hopefully, we have some information to share soon.

Alexa Petrich: Thanks. Appreciate that. And then as a follow-up, just wanted to ask on capital allocation. Can you talk a little bit more about how you guys are thinking about balancing a dividend with debt reduction? And then as you look at the potentials to scale up refining, what the M&A landscape look like right now?

Dane J. Neumann: Sure. So for capital allocation, consistent with what we previously said, we would really want to get back to that base level of billion dollars of debt excluding CVR Partners. So that remains a priority. I would say similar to the past, you know, we always said we did not have to get that balance gone. Before we return a dividend, and we and we delivered on that in the first quarter. You know, if we can make meaningful progress, which we have a line of sight to doing on the on the remaining balance of that debt. there is certainly opportunity to discuss, you know, some incremental increase to the dividend with the market conditions the way they are.

Yeah. I do not see us returning to the high historical levels, but something that, you know, is sustainable and regular throughout the cycle. So we will we will continue to provide updates on that front. You know, M&A perspective, yeah, I think this to me almost feels like somewhat of an ideal time for folks to take action looking to rebalance portfolios, You know, the now more than ever, I think the ability for refining refineries to trade at a mid-cycle level, which over a long term is where people should transact, presents an opportunity.

You know, historically, bid-ask spreads have been very wide, but this gives you a scenario where value can be achieved in risk-reward can be balanced as well. Thanks. We will turn it back.

Operator: Thank you. That concludes our Q&A session.

Operator: I will now turn the call back over to Dane J. Neumann for closing remarks.

Dane J. Neumann: Again, I would like to thank you all for your interest in CVR Energy. Our employees for their hard work and commitment towards safe, reliable, and environmentally responsible. And we look forward to reviewing our third quarter 2026 results during our next earnings call. Have a safe day.

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.