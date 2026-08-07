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Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5 p.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Vice President of Investor Relations - Geoff High

President and Chief Executive Officer - James O'Leary

Chief Financial Officer - Eric Walter

TAKEAWAYS

Revenue -- $157.0 million, representing a 1% increase year over year and a 16% sequential increase, reaching the high end of the company's forecasted range.

-- $157.0 million, representing a 1% increase year over year and a 16% sequential increase, reaching the high end of the company's forecasted range. Adjusted EBITDA -- $10.7 million attributable to the company, a 21% decline versus the prior-year quarter but exceeding the high end of the management range.

-- $10.7 million attributable to the company, a 21% decline versus the prior-year quarter but exceeding the high end of the management range. Net Income -- $507,000, or $0.10 per diluted share, representing a significant increase from $116,000 in the prior-year quarter.

-- $507,000, or $0.10 per diluted share, representing a significant increase from $116,000 in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted Net Income -- $727,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, down from $0.12 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025.

-- $727,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, down from $0.12 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025. Arcadia Sales -- $67.4 million, up 9% year over year and 19% sequentially, driven by improved turnover for core short-cycle products and higher average aluminum prices.

-- $67.4 million, up 9% year over year and 19% sequentially, driven by improved turnover for core short-cycle products and higher average aluminum prices. Arcadia Adjusted EBITDA -- $5.5 million attributable to the company, a 36% year-over-year increase reflecting improved fixed cost absorption on higher sales.

-- $5.5 million attributable to the company, a 36% year-over-year increase reflecting improved fixed cost absorption on higher sales. DynaEnergetics Sales -- $67.4 million, remaining flat year over year but increasing 13% sequentially as demand for energy products remained steady.

-- $67.4 million, remaining flat year over year but increasing 13% sequentially as demand for energy products remained steady. DynaEnergetics Adjusted EBITDA -- $5.6 million, down 37% year over year due to unfavorable product mix, increased input costs, and pricing pressure.

-- $5.6 million, down 37% year over year due to unfavorable product mix, increased input costs, and pricing pressure. NobelClad Sales -- $22.2 million, a 17% year-over-year decrease attributed to customer delays in taking delivery of clad-plate orders.

-- $22.2 million, a 17% year-over-year decrease attributed to customer delays in taking delivery of clad-plate orders. NobelClad Adjusted EBITDA -- $3.0 million, down 31% from the prior-year quarter but up 60% sequentially due to increased deliveries on a large petrochemical order.

-- $3.0 million, down 31% from the prior-year quarter but up 60% sequentially due to increased deliveries on a large petrochemical order. Order Backlog -- $63.5 million at NobelClad, compared with $70.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026.

-- $63.5 million at NobelClad, compared with $70.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026. Q3 Revenue Guidance -- $158 million to $168 million, reflecting anticipated steady performance at Arcadia and increased well completion activity at DynaEnergetics.

-- $158 million to $168 million, reflecting anticipated steady performance at Arcadia and increased well completion activity at DynaEnergetics. Q3 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance -- $10 million to $13 million attributable to the company, assuming increased product shipments at NobelClad and energy market improvements.

-- $10 million to $13 million attributable to the company, assuming increased product shipments at NobelClad and energy market improvements. Cash and Equivalents -- $28.6 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $31.9 million at the end of 2025.

-- $28.6 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $31.9 million at the end of 2025. Net Debt -- $30.5 million, up from $18.7 million at year-end 2025, primarily due to credit facility borrowings to fund working capital for business growth.

-- $30.5 million, up from $18.7 million at year-end 2025, primarily due to credit facility borrowings to fund working capital for business growth. SG&A Expense -- $24.5 million, or 15.6% of sales, down from 16.8% of sales in the prior-year quarter due to improved operating leverage.

-- $24.5 million, or 15.6% of sales, down from 16.8% of sales in the prior-year quarter due to improved operating leverage. Arcadia Adjusted EBITDA Margin -- 13.6% before noncontrolling interest allocation, up from 10.9% in the year-ago quarter.

-- 13.6% before noncontrolling interest allocation, up from 10.9% in the year-ago quarter. DynaEnergetics Adjusted EBITDA Margin -- 8.4%, which included a $1.5 million tariff refund, down from 13.4% in the second quarter of 2025.

-- 8.4%, which included a $1.5 million tariff refund, down from 13.4% in the second quarter of 2025. Aluminum Prices -- Up 79% year over year and 11% sequentially, contributing to the increase in Arcadia's sales figures.

-- Up 79% year over year and 11% sequentially, contributing to the increase in Arcadia's sales figures. Tariff Refunds -- $1.5 million received by DynaEnergetics during the quarter from a combination of government refunds and vendor negotiations.

-- $1.5 million received by DynaEnergetics during the quarter from a combination of government refunds and vendor negotiations. Noncontrolling Interest Value -- $162 million for the 40% interest in Arcadia, which is subject to a put option exercisable starting September 6.

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RISKS

CFO Walter stated, "Our guidance does not contemplate increased disruptions in international supply chains due to renewed hostilities in the Middle East, which could impact both DynaEnergetics and NobelClad," noting that the company's European presence makes it vulnerable to freight and timing issues.

CEO O'Leary noted that the commercial construction market is "horrible," stating, "the American Institute of Architects reported last week that its Architectural Billings Index has now gone 41 consecutive months without a majority of the firms reporting billings growth," the longest downturn in the index's history.

CEO O'Leary indicated that DynaEnergetics is facing significant margin pressure, stating, "between tariffs that we've been unable to recover between cost pressures on almost every input cost we have, the margin squeeze has been painful."

SUMMARY

Management reported second quarter results at the high end of internal forecasts, led by a recovery in the Arcadia segment despite a prolonged downturn in the commercial construction sector. The company emphasized operational stabilization and a return to short-cycle commercial product growth following management changes and supply chain improvements. DynaEnergetics maintained steady demand but faced margin compression from input costs and competitive pricing, while NobelClad utilized its backlog to drive sequential growth despite customer delivery delays. The company also detailed the structural mechanics of the upcoming Arcadia put-call option, confirming that any preferred share issuance would limit initial dilution and provide board control over cash redemptions.

CEO O'Leary stated the current Architectural Billings Index downturn is the "longest downturn in the more than 30-year history of the ABI," spanning over three decades of data.

DynaEnergetics completed its first shipment of a new perforating system specifically engineered for Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS), which management identified as a potentially significant source of baseload electricity.

CEO O'Leary attributed Arcadia's recovery to the return of President Jim Slaten and a focus on "stability from end to end," restoring customer trust in the storefront business.

CFO Walter noted that the $1.5 million tariff refund at DynaEnergetics was non-recurring and that "current guidance has no tariff refunds factor into it" for the third quarter.

Management explained that the put option for the remaining 40% of Arcadia can be settled through a combination of 20% cash and 80% preferred shares to manage liquidity.

CFO Walter confirmed that under NASDAQ rules, the conversion of preferred shares into common stock is limited to 19.9% of outstanding shares without a separate shareholder vote.

CEO O'Leary described the high-end residential window business as meeting goals after being "rightsized" to focus on attainable targets rather than over-ambitious growth.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

ABI (Architectural Billings Index) : An economic indicator for nonresidential construction activity based on a monthly survey of architecture firms.

: An economic indicator for nonresidential construction activity based on a monthly survey of architecture firms. Clad Metal : A composite metal plate produced by explosion-welding two or more dissimilar metals together to create a corrosion-resistant material.

: A composite metal plate produced by explosion-welding two or more dissimilar metals together to create a corrosion-resistant material. EGS (Enhanced Geothermal Systems) : A technology used to extract geothermal energy from the earth's crust by creating a subsurface fracture system to circulate water.

: A technology used to extract geothermal energy from the earth's crust by creating a subsurface fracture system to circulate water. MSAs (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) : Geographical regions with a high population density at their core and close economic ties throughout the area.

: Geographical regions with a high population density at their core and close economic ties throughout the area. NCI (Noncontrolling Interest) : An ownership position in a company that is less than 50%, in this case referring to the 40% of Arcadia not owned by DMC.

: An ownership position in a company that is less than 50%, in this case referring to the 40% of Arcadia not owned by DMC. Perforating System: Equipment used in the oil and gas industry to punch holes in well casings to allow oil or gas to flow into the wellbore.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Greetings. Welcome to the DMC Global Second Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Geoff High, VP of Investor Relations at DMC Global. Thank you, Geoff. You may begin.

Geoff High: Hello, and welcome to DMC's second quarter conference call. Presenting today are President and CEO, Jim O'Leary; and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Walter. I'd like to remind everyone that matters discussed during this call may include forward-looking statements that are based on our estimates, projections and assumptions as of today's date and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are disclosed in our filings with the SEC. Our business is subject to certain risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. DMC assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

Today's earnings release and our related presentation on our second quarter performance are available on the Investors page of our website located at dmcglobal.com. A webcast replay of today's presentation will be available at our website shortly after the conclusion of this call. And with that, I'll now turn the call over to Jim O'Leary. Jim?

James O'Leary: Thanks, Geoff, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. Despite continued headwinds in each of our end markets, many of the initiatives discussed in previous calls have been successful, notably at Arcadia. As a result, second quarter consolidated sales of $157 million were at the high end of our forecasted range, while adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC of $10.7 million exceeded the high end of our range. Arcadia's second quarter sales increased 9% year-over-year and 19% sequentially, marking its strongest quarterly sales performance since the second quarter of 2024 and the best EBITDA performance in over a year. These results were delivered despite a still horrible commercial construction market.

The American Institute of Architects reported last week that its Architectural Billings Index has now gone 41 consecutive months without a majority of the firms' reporting billings growth. This is the longest downturn in the more than 30-year history of the ABI. While demand for large longer-term construction projects remains highly challenged, Arcadia saw improved turnover for its core short-cycle products across its regional service center network as well as for high-end residential windows and doors. The stronger performance reflects the efforts of Arcadia's management team to improve product availability and service, long-standing hallmarks of Arcadia's business model. Additionally, efforts to rightsize our residential products offerings and refocus on attainable targets contributed significantly to Arcadia's improved performance.

Sales at DynaEnergetics, our Energy Products business were flat year-over-year but increased 13% sequentially. Demand was steady but unfavorable mix, increased input costs and price pressure on profitability. DynaEnergetics recently completed its first shipment of a new perforating system developed specifically for use in enhanced geothermal systems. EGS is emerging as a potentially significant source of baseload electricity and could represent a meaningful opportunity for DynaEnergetics. At NobelClad, our Composite Metals business, second quarter sales were down 17% year-over-year, due primarily to lower activity in the global oil and gas market. Sales were up 15% sequentially as a result of increased deliveries on a large petrochemical order.

NobelClad continues to maintain a healthy backlog with increased shipments from that backlog, including order deliveries delayed by customers should drive strong results during the second half of the year. I'll now turn it over to Eric for a closer look at our second quarter, our guidance for the third quarter and some important color on our capital structure as we're on the altar of the potential put-call exercise.

Eric Walter: Thanks, Jim. I'll start with a look at our second quarter profitability across our businesses. Arcadia reported adjusted EBITDA margin before NCI allocation of 13.6%, up from 10.9% in the year ago quarter and 6.9% in the first quarter. The improvement principally reflects improved fixed cost absorption on higher sales and improved results as we successfully rightsized our residential offering. At DynaEnergetics, adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.4% and benefited from a $1.5 million tariff refund. The results were down from 13.4% last year, driven by unfavorable pricing and mix, along with higher input costs. Dyna's EBITDA margin was up from 4.6% in the prior quarter from sales growth and the tariff refund.

NobelClad reported adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.7%, down from 16.5% in the year ago quarter and up from 9.8% in the first quarter. Second quarter SG&A expense was $24.5 million or 15.6% of sales versus 16.8% of sales in the year ago second quarter and 18.1% of sales in the first quarter. The sequential decline principally relates to higher sales and improved operating leverage on fixed costs. Second quarter adjusted net income attributable to DMC was $727,000 or $0.04 per diluted share. With respect to liquidity, we ended the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $28.6 million. Net debt increased to $30.5 million up from $18.7 million at our 2025 year-end.

The increase was primarily due to higher credit facility borrowings to fund working capital needed for business growth. Net cash used in operations was $8 million, also reflecting our investments in working capital as activity improves. And now the guidance for the third quarter. we expect sales will be in the range of $158 million to $168 million, while adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC is expected in a range of $10 million to $13 million. The anticipated sequential improvements reflect steady performance at Arcadia, increases in well completion activity at DynaEnergetics, oil and gas and EGS markets and increased product shipments at NobelClad.

Our guidance does not contemplate increased disruptions in international supply chains due to renewed hostilities in the Middle East, which could impact both DynaEnergetics and NobelClad. Continued volatility in aluminum input costs at Arcadia or generally weaker end market conditions. As a reminder, our guidance is heavily impacted by macroeconomic conditions, including evolving tariff policies, particularly in our core energy and construction markets. Our guidance is subject to change either upward or downward as a highly volatile input evolve in 2026. Now I'd like to provide an update on the noncontrolling interest in Arcadia.

As a reminder, when we acquired our 60% interest in Arcadia in 2021, our joint venture partner retained a 40% ownership interest equal to a net value of approximately $162 million. Under the terms of our operating agreements, DMC can acquire the remaining 40% at any time through a call option that would be settled entirely in cash. Our joint venture partner also holds a put option, which becomes exercisable on September 6. If either the call or put option is exercised, DMC would acquire the 40% share of Arcadia's adjusted EBITDA that we currently don't own. In addition to adding the 40% of Arcadia's EBITDA and cash flow, who would considerably simplify our reporting and operating structure.

If the put option is exercised, DMC can settle the obligation either entirely in cash or a combination of 20% cash and 80% preferred shares. These preferred shares are convertible on a one-for-one basis and are mandatorily redeemable. However, I'd like to explain some critical considerations around any redemption of these preferred shares. Under NASDAQ rules and as previously discussed and disclosed, the conversion and related voting rights are limited to 19.9% of DMC's outstanding common shares prior to issuance. Any conversion beyond that level would require approval from our shareholders and the holder of the preferred shares would not be eligible to vote. This leaves any dilution above the 19.9% completely in the hands of DMC's shareholders.

In terms of the mandatorily redeemable feature on the preferred shares, DMC would make equal annual cash redemptions over the subsequent 3 years after issuance. However, any redemption of the preferred shares is subject to DMC having sufficient legally available funds to redeem the shares. Delaware law prohibits the company from redeeming preferred shares, if doing so, would impair its ability to operate or adversely affect the interest of its creditors. This requires our Board of Directors to make a good-faith determination each quarter as to whether DMC can meet the requirements for a redemption. Our Board could not authorize any redemption that could threaten DMC's solvency or our ability to continue as a going concern.

If DMC cannot redeem the preferred shares, it would not be in default under the governing document for the preferred shares. The unconverted preferred shares will remain outstanding until they can be redeemed, assuming the 19.9% has been converted. From an accounting perspective, the redeemable preferred stock would not be considered debt until DMC borrows on its credit facility to make those redemptions. Additional details regarding the redemption of the preferred shares are summarized in Note 2 to the financial statements in today's Form 10-Q under the title redeemable noncontrolling interests. And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Jim.

James O'Leary: Thanks, Eric. As noted before, we made meaningful progress during the quarter, particularly in Arcadia, even as our end markets provided very little help. Arcadia executed on several successful performance improvement initiatives. We believe it can build on this momentum, although we remain very mindful with the broader construction environment remains challenging. DynaEnergetics should benefit from the anticipated improvement in well completion activity in its core North American market during the balance of the year and hopefully continued success in the emerging EGS space. At NobelClad, a strong order backlog and the expected easing of customer-related delivery delays should drive higher shipment volumes and stronger financial results during the second half of the year.

We remain focused on disciplined execution and tight cost controls. So each of our businesses can capitalize eventually improving market conditions. Finally, I'd like to thank our associates for their continued hard work and focus during the quarter. With that, we'd be glad to take any questions.

Operator: [Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Gerry Sweeney with ROTH Capital Partners LLC. Please proceed with your question.

Gerard Sweeney: I wanted to start with Arcadia. On the Q1 earnings, you did discuss some supply chain constraints that hampered the short-cycle business. And obviously, we saw some improvement in 2Q. Did you recapture all the lost business? Or is there still some more opportunity there to go as we look out for the rest of the year and forward?

James O'Leary: Sure. So -- and Gerry, I'm thinking back to whatever we said on the last quarter. The supply chain issues or costing issue, it's all around aluminum, it's all around just the general environment exacerbated obviously by what's going on in the Middle East. Where we're capturing business, and I don't want to go too far down memory lane, but if you remember, and this goes back to the third quarter of '24, which I remember vividly, I think that was the first time I was introduced to the company. We had the goodwill write-off. And we also had just a horrible quarterly performance where we talked about supply chain disruptions, product availability, customer issues.

We brought Jim Slaten back after that. And our focus was, number one, stability from end to end, let's make sure our supply chain partners feel the love and we get that sorted out, which was really broken in that third quarter. And let's get back to the customers who, to be candid, we kind of screwed over when we didn't have product available. They rely on Arcadia. That's why we have #1 positions in every one of these major MSAs we deal with and that was Jim's priority. And with a short-cycle business is coming back now, it's not because the market is any better, it is still absolutely horrible.

It's not because the long cycle business isn't any better. It's still very interest rate driven. And obviously, the Fed didn't do us any favors today. But the basic, Jim calls it the bread and butter business, the stuff that Arcadia was really I don't know, founded on is wrong. But the thing that made it successful in good times, bad times through recessions was just how important it was in the supply chain for its customers. And we think we're getting that business back. It's closer to 5 going on 6 months now, where the daily storefront business is consistently up day after day in our daily sales reports.

When you don't hear about problems in the supply chain, that means something is going right. When the trains don't run, that's the only time you hear about them. So that's going well, too. And really, to give credit, not just to Jim, but we focus on stability. We wanted to bring back those customers, particularly on the storefront business. So the focus on the customers check working. We did have a lot of turnover. Besides Jim, we had a lot of President, Interim President during that period. This has been the longest time since DMC's Arcadia where we've had consistent leadership at the top. Jim is doing a great job.

He's also done a great job bringing back a lot of the people who left during that period. And it's lead salespeople, guys in the branches. And I think when they come back, the business is coming back. And even though the macroeconomic environment is still challenging. And even though the aluminum issues still keep us awake at night, all the things we can control and we can influence it going right. So I hope that answers the question.

Gerard Sweeney: Yes. I mean, I was just curious -- I mean, let's just say you lost 10 points because of issues, I'm just curious if you've gotten 5 points back and there's still some room to maybe recapture some lost market share with the understanding that the end markets are just in a tough position. That's all.

James O'Leary: It would be a guess, but half of it is probably not wrong. If they feel a fair amount with the aluminum being what it is, and I'm not going to name names, but we do have some competitors who are -- have more challenged balance sheets than we do, who are much more aggressive on pricing than we'd like and have historically been. There's a little bit of market share that trades because of things that we don't want to participate in as far as like the really bottom of the barrel pricing.

So I think we've probably gotten back a lot of the share that's within our control, and the rest, we probably don't want to participate in, but at least right now. And when things get better, and everyone starts behaving better, that will come back as well.

Gerard Sweeney: Understood. That's helpful. And then DynaEnergetics, it's an interesting world out there. higher for longer. I think you indicated maybe some increased well completions in the second half of the year. Just curious if you could give any more color on what you're hearing out there, what's happening and if there's even an opportunity to push this into '27 or is it too early to even say on that front?

James O'Leary: I'd say it's too early to say just because it's been so up one day down the next, the straits are open, the straits are closed. I'm just going to repeat the things that you probably read as well. Of the peers of ours, that are larger, in some cases, either peers or customers, they may actually have better visibility on it than we do because of the proximity to the majors. Everyone is still expecting a pickup in the second half. and everyone is saying they're hoping there'll be momentum into 2027. We're not hearing anything that contradicts it. It's just been slow to come. Obviously, we're not a direct -- we don't directly correlate with rig count.

But until last week, I think it was the longest streak that rigs had increased in about 2 or 3 years. And again, all the anecdotes are positive. It's just they've yet to translate into meaningfully better business. So I'd say, hopefully, momentum in the second half, hopefully, that carries into 2027. And the only caveat that would be, I think, specific to us, particularly amongst equipment providers, we have a pretty big European presence. And we're a little bit more influenced or impacted negatively when you can't get stuff to some of our Middle Eastern customers, the European supply chain, traffic/freight has been an impact.

So we might have timing issues there, but nothing -- again, nothing specific to call out, all anecdotal.

Gerard Sweeney: Got it. And one more quick question on DynaEnergetics, excuse me, the enhanced geothermal. Any idea how we should look at that in terms of potential market size or growth or where it could go over the next couple of years? Or again, is this still very nascent in its development and more testing needs to answer that question.

James O'Leary: Way too early. I wouldn't say it's testing, but look, the best indicator and something I draw your attention to, take a look at Fervo's-1, take a look at their website, they're the pioneer in this area. Everybody's watching them to see if they're successful, very much driven by all the buzz around data centers and the power super cycle that's much talked about and seems to be playing out. But the best thing to keep an eye on would be Fervo. And for a possible size of the market, I would look to the things I have in their S-1.

Gerard Sweeney: Understood I appreciate it. Nice to see a good solid quarter for you. You guys deserve it.

Operator: Our next question is from Stephen Gengaro with Stifel.

Stephen Gengaro: I had a follow-up on the prior question on the geothermal side first. Can you talk a little bit about -- on the geothermal side, is the integrated perf gun technology, a differentiator like it is in the oil patch? Or is it just kind of another opportunity for advanced perf guns in general? I'm trying to figure out, like is there a more or less differentiated opportunity than you participated in the oilfield?

James O'Leary: If I understand the question, it's using the existing technology but with some nuances and some nuances that we're able to provide. The type of gun, we're using a 5-inch gun and some additional tweaks because we are -- I still think it's safe to say we're the technology leader there. We're doing a lot of handholding, a lot of partnership, and you can only really do that if you have an expertise in the area.because the rock formations they're going into are different in the traditional oil and gas applications. The type of gun and its attributes are a little bit different.

But beyond that and nuances to the detonator as well, it's the reason why you see all oil and gas people with the lead of all these companies. It's a very similar technology.

Stephen Gengaro: Okay. And then you talked a little bit about the market backdrop for DynaEnergetics and kind of what we're seeing on the activity side and hopefully, it continues to improve. What do you see specifically on the competitive landscape and the pricing dynamics for the perf guns?

James O'Leary: That's still very challenging. It's still one of the more fragmented areas in the chain when you work away from the majors down. Pricing is still hard to come by. There's no price increases, and it's very competitive, which has certainly been the case since in the 3 years that I've been on the Board and in the company. So no different really there. And I would also add between tariffs that we've been unable to recover between cost pressures on almost every input cost we have, the margin squeeze has been painful and you see it in ours. And I think you would see in our competitors' numbers as well.

Stephen Gengaro: Okay. Great. And if I could just ask one more. You did a good job, and I appreciate the explanation on the put-call option. And kind of -- it seemed like we revisited that with sort of more detail than we've heard recently. Is that sort of foreshadowing something that's going to happen in the near term? Or are you just kind of reminding the market as to how the put-call option functions?

James O'Leary: Well so I'll start off, I'll give you kudos. I mean you're one of our few analysts who've gone out and modeled it because I think you went a year or 2 further out last year. And it highlighted to us the fact that even though everything has been disclosed, and if you go back to 2021, the agreement, the operating agreement, the form of -- everything is disclosed out there. But we can't get away from the fact that it's a complicated transaction, it's been 5 years, and this won't be late-breaking news, it's July 29. The thing is exercisable on September 6.

And we have absolutely no idea if our partner will stay in the joint venture, if they'll decide to exercise. But this is the first time that it is exercisable, and we're issuing our quarter and the next time we'll formally talk to you, it could be exercised. So what we wanted to do is make sure everybody has the same information, in addition to yourself, anybody else who is going to model it in the next report, including our shareholders, if they're doing their own modeling. We want to make sure people understood 2 things. Number one, the level of dilution that was originally committed to, nothing changed, exactly the same.

We wanted to make sure, particularly the shareholders knew that the misconception that it was endless dilution, it's completely in the hands of our shareholders. They'll get a vote on anything above the 19.9%. I think you've modeled that well, and you understand it really well. We want to make sure everybody understands it as well as you. And the other thing, whether it's the $132 million or $100 million, we want to make sure people understand that the debt. If you put it in our debt footnote, if you schedule it out, it looks like a lot for this company to handle, but we want to make sure people understand the preferred stock is a capital instrument.

It is called mandatorily redeemable. But the Board has an obligation to make sure it's not buying back the preferred shares at the wrong time. So we want to make sure that people understand, number one, how the dilution works. Number two, how the debt work. And number three, they know that they are in control as far as shareholder vote, and we are in control as far as making sure we're not buying back shares or redeeming the preferred at a time that would put the company in jeopardy. So really just clearing up things that are in the marketplace and making sure we don't have -- again, you've done a great job at it.

Other guys are working on it. We want to make sure we also don't have selective disclosure issues in between and trying to explain something that's out there. But we appreciate it's a really complicated transaction.

Stephen Gengaro: Yes. Great. That's very helpful.

James O'Leary: No. You're welcome. And by the way, I really meant that. You did a good job modeling it. We want to make sure everyone has the same information.

Operator: Our next question is from Ken Newman from KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Kenneth Newman: Yes, of course. I just wanted to circle back a little bit on the supply chain dynamics question in Arcadia a little bit more. I think last quarter, we were talking about higher aluminum prices being a bit of a headwind for new project activity. Obviously, I know the commercial activity is still very challenging right now. But it sounds like it may also have been a tailwind on sales this quarter to a certain extent, right? So maybe, Eric, is there any way to maybe help us bridge how much of the year-over-year sales were really driven by stronger volumes versus the higher aluminum pricing?

Because obviously, that took a step up, I think, sequentially on a year-over-year basis in aluminum costs.

Eric Walter: Yes. I think a lot of the year-over-year increase is going to be due to the price -- the aluminum price increases. There was some volume pickup that we have. But where we're seeing the increases in what Jim talked about, our short-cycle business, and that's typically a business that's to the small to medium-sized glazers and contractors that are less price sensitive, versus a longer cycle project that would have more competitors bidding for the same piece of work. So those same types of issues that we talked about in the first quarter around projects being delayed, intense price competition, those still exist for the long-cycle business.

But what we've seen is that the short cycle business or sometimes we call it storefront business has picked up considerably over the last several months. And so we're excited about that because that business is fairly steady, that's higher margin. And it's really the bread and butter of what Arcadia was founded on, which was to service that small to medium-sized glazer.

Kenneth Newman: That's helpful color. I guess, Jim, does it feel like with all the work that you've done in optimizing the network in Arcadia, does it feel like this is pretty stable so long as the macro kind of still works with you? Or is there still kind of more work or more levers to pull in order to drive better optimization from here?

James O'Leary: Well, really, the 1 thing I did was bring back Jim Slaten, and the only other thing I did was nothing, meaning stability, prioritized, just letting the thing get healthy by itself. I think as far as getting it back to where it was in 2021, 2022, Jim, he brought back the right people. We reprioritized and brought stability into the supply chain, how we manage some of our supply chain partners. We've calmed down the level of introduction of whether it's new processes, whenever you buy a founder-led company, and I have seen this a bunch of times, there's a temptation to try to boil the ocean right away and do everything new. We stopped that all together.

There's a reference in the press release to the high-end residential business which a couple of years ago, I could have told you I was more likely to close it than not, and that was just an overreaction probably on my part to the challenges it had because we've introduced so much change. And maybe we set the goals for that company as far as how big it could get and how fast it would get there. Maybe we were too ambitious. And Jim and I had a handshake when he came back, you get it to a certain level, both on sales and profitability within a certain time period. And he's meeting all those goals.

We're more -- I think, we're more measured on where we can get to in an absolutely horrible macroeconomic environment. When we first bought the company, I think we set out some goals that were probably too hard to get to. But we still have the best product in the market. We think the Arcadian name adds a halo effect to whatever we put out there on the residential side. And Jim and the people he's brought back are, again, every commitment he made to me and I made to our Board as far as getting that business to where it is or are all coming to pass.

So the short answer is that the only thing I did was bring them back and let him bring back the people he wanted. We kind of restored the trust in our supply chain partners. Our people are restoring the trust our customers had in us.when we let them down in 2024. And right now, there are some things we probably could do in terms of processes. We think we got the systems we have in the ERP conversion. We are maybe 75% to 80% on the way there. We're going slow, it is still a big digestion issue.

And as far as other operational improvement, I'd rather -- we're not going to force-feed the company things like maybe we had in the past. I'd like to have tailwinds to be candid. We really have headwinds in every one of our markets in Arcadia despite the fantastic performance this quarter, it still got real headwinds as far as input costs, interest rates, general malaise with our developers. So when we have tailwinds again, we'll be a little bit more ambitious on additional improvements we can do.

But for the time being, just getting back to where we were on the storefront business, and with both our customers and our supply chain partners is, I think, that's a tall of task.

Kenneth Newman: Got it. That's very good color. I appreciate that. Maybe one last one if I could squeeze it in. It sounds like there was maybe a modest benefit to Dyna EBITDA margins this quarter from the tariff refunds. Is there a way to maybe parse out what that benefit was and whether or not that stretches into the remainder of the year?

Eric Walter: Yes. Ken, we had about $1.5 million of tariff refunds in the second quarter. That's from a combination of refunds from the government as well as negotiations with vendors. We're continuing to go through and file for additional refunds from the government and continuing these negotiations with our supply chain. But it's really difficult to forecast what that's going to look like.

Kenneth Newman: Just to be clear, does the current guidance already assume like a similar level of refunds for the third quarter?

Eric Walter: It does not. The current guidance has no refund -- no tariff refunds factor into it.

James O'Leary: Our ability to forecast tariff recovery is almost as good as our ability to forecast whether the Straits of Hormuz will be open when we walk out of this room. And operator, other than thank you to anybody who participated today. Thanks for your patience. We're doing -- we're trying to do the best we can in a very challenging market, but really appreciate all the work on the part of our employees at each one of our divisions here and in Europe. And we look forward to talking to you in a couple of months and enjoy the rest of the summer. So that's it for me.

Operator: Thank you. This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.