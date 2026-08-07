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Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Senior Vice President of Investor Relations - Yan Jin

Chief Executive Officer - Paulo Ruiz

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer - David Foster

TAKEAWAYS

Total Revenue -- $8.5 billion, representing 21% growth and reaching a record level for the second quarter.

-- $8.5 billion, representing 21% growth and reaching a record level for the second quarter. Organic Sales Growth -- 14% overall, with management noting that growth would have been 16% excluding the Mobility segment.

-- 14% overall, with management noting that growth would have been 16% excluding the Mobility segment. Adjusted EPS -- $3.15, exceeding the midpoint of management's guidance by $0.10 due to operating performance.

-- $3.15, exceeding the midpoint of management's guidance by $0.10 due to operating performance. Electrical Americas Revenue -- $4.0 billion, a record for the segment and an increase of 18% organically.

-- $4.0 billion, a record for the segment and an increase of 18% organically. Electrical Americas Operating Margin -- 27.5%, representing a sequential improvement of 190 basis points from the first quarter.

-- 27.5%, representing a sequential improvement of 190 basis points from the first quarter. Electrical Global Revenue -- $2.5 billion, a 44% increase that includes 18% organic growth and a 25% contribution from the Boyd Thermal acquisition.

-- $2.5 billion, a 44% increase that includes 18% organic growth and a 25% contribution from the Boyd Thermal acquisition. Aerospace Revenue -- $1.2 billion, up 13% with 7% organic growth driven by commercial OEM and aftermarket strength.

-- $1.2 billion, up 13% with 7% organic growth driven by commercial OEM and aftermarket strength. Mobility Organic Growth -- A decline of 2%, reflecting management's intentional exit from low-margin business lines.

-- A decline of 2%, reflecting management's intentional exit from low-margin business lines. Fiscal 2026 Organic Growth Guidance -- Raised to a range of 11% to 13%, up from the previous range of 9% to 11%.

-- Raised to a range of 11% to 13%, up from the previous range of 9% to 11%. Fiscal 2026 Adjusted EPS Guidance -- Increased to a range of $13.40 to $13.60, representing a $13.50 midpoint for the year.

-- Increased to a range of $13.40 to $13.60, representing a $13.50 midpoint for the year. Electrical Americas Orders -- Up 41% on a rolling 12-month basis, driven by demand in data centers, utility, and machine OEM markets.

-- Up 41% on a rolling 12-month basis, driven by demand in data centers, utility, and machine OEM markets. Electrical Global Orders -- Up 33% on a rolling 12-month basis, with a total backlog increase of 103%.

-- Up 33% on a rolling 12-month basis, with a total backlog increase of 103%. Data Center Organic Revenue -- Up 65% in the second quarter, significantly outperforming the underlying market growth rate of 23%.

-- Up 65% in the second quarter, significantly outperforming the underlying market growth rate of 23%. Total Electrical Backlog -- Up 43% year over year, providing extended visibility into the second half of 2026 and 2027.

-- Up 43% year over year, providing extended visibility into the second half of 2026 and 2027. Boyd Full Year Revenue Guidance -- Raised to $1.8 billion, with $1.5 billion expected to be recorded on the company's books for the fiscal year.

-- Raised to $1.8 billion, with $1.5 billion expected to be recorded on the company's books for the fiscal year. Operating Cash Flow -- $1.1 billion, a record for the second quarter and a 23% increase over the prior year.

-- $1.1 billion, a record for the second quarter and a 23% increase over the prior year. Free Cash Flow -- $874 million, up 22% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

-- $874 million, up 22% compared to the second quarter of 2025. U.S. Data Center Backlog -- 307 gigawatts, equivalent to 15 years of backlog at 2025 build rates, up from 12 years in the previous update.

-- 307 gigawatts, equivalent to 15 years of backlog at 2025 build rates, up from 12 years in the previous update. Americas Book-to-Bill Ratio -- 1.3, reflecting accelerating demand that continues to exceed current shipment levels.

-- 1.3, reflecting accelerating demand that continues to exceed current shipment levels. Capacity Expansion Investment -- $1 billion committed to 24 projects across Electrical Americas to scale production output.

-- $1 billion committed to 24 projects across Electrical Americas to scale production output. IEEPA Tariff Refund Impact -- Less than $3 million in the second quarter, which management stated was equivalent to less than $0.01 of EPS.

-- Less than $3 million in the second quarter, which management stated was equivalent to less than $0.01 of EPS. Aerospace Backlog -- Up 28% year over year, supported by a 1.2 book-to-bill ratio.

-- Up 28% year over year, supported by a 1.2 book-to-bill ratio. Third Quarter Adjusted EPS Guidance -- Projected to be between $3.46 to $3.56.

-- Projected to be between $3.46 to $3.56. Third Quarter Segment Operating Margin Guidance -- Expected to range from 24.6% to 25.0%.

-- Expected to range from 24.6% to 25.0%. Segment Profit Beat -- $0.25 above guidance in the second quarter, partially offset by a $0.15 impact from a higher tax rate.

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RISKS

Foster stated, "the majority of the margin decline was driven by temporary negative price/cost," referring to the year-over-year operating margin contraction in the Electrical Americas segment.

SUMMARY

Management reported that Eaton Corporation plc (ETN +0.36%) is undergoing an inflection in growth through a portfolio transformation focused on higher-margin Electrical and Aerospace segments. This transition includes the planned separation of the Mobility business through a Reverse Morris Trust transaction and the integration of Boyd Thermal to expand capabilities in data center liquid cooling. The company is scaling its manufacturing capacity with multiple expansion projects to meet broad-based demand across data center, utility, and aerospace markets. Management noted that production ramps in the Electrical Americas segment are contributing to sequential margin improvement as manufacturing facilities reach greater scale and productivity.

CEO Ruiz noted that the company’s recent growth trajectory represents a shift, stating that between 2024 and 2026 management expects to add $10 billion to the top line, which is 10 times the growth recorded in the prior decade.

Ruiz stated that total U.S. data center backlog has reached 307 gigawatts, which is approximately 15 years of backlog at 2025 build rates, although the majority of the conversion is expected to translate into deliveries in 2028 and beyond.

CFO Foster indicated that segment margin improvements in the second half of 2026 will be driven by price/cost neutrality and increased factory productivity as new operators gain experience.

Management confirmed the acquisition of Boyd Thermal provides a "grid to chip" portfolio, positioning the company as a design partner for chip providers and a leader in the liquid cooling market for data centers.

Foster noted that management pulled forward planned general price increases in the Electrical Global segment from the fourth quarter into the third quarter to support full year guidance.

CEO Ruiz identified four essential technical building blocks for the 800-volt direct current transition in data centers: medium-voltage solid-state transformers, DC breaker technology, power electronics, and advanced cooling systems.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

CDU : Coolant Distribution Unit, a system used to manage and distribute coolant in liquid-cooled data center environments.

: Coolant Distribution Unit, a system used to manage and distribute coolant in liquid-cooled data center environments. RMT : Reverse Morris Trust, a tax-efficient structure used to divest a business unit by merging it with another company.

: Reverse Morris Trust, a tax-efficient structure used to divest a business unit by merging it with another company. 800-volt DC : A high-voltage direct current architecture used in modern data centers to improve power efficiency and reduce conversion losses.

: A high-voltage direct current architecture used in modern data centers to improve power efficiency and reduce conversion losses. IEEPA : International Emergency Economic Powers Act, relating to specific trade regulations and potential tariff refunds addressed by management.

: International Emergency Economic Powers Act, relating to specific trade regulations and potential tariff refunds addressed by management. Grid to Chip : An end-to-end power management strategy covering everything from utility grid infrastructure to the power delivery at the semiconductor level.

: An end-to-end power management strategy covering everything from utility grid infrastructure to the power delivery at the semiconductor level. MOEM : Machine Original Equipment Manufacturer, referring to industrial customers who build machinery using Eaton components.

: Machine Original Equipment Manufacturer, referring to industrial customers who build machinery using Eaton components. Book-to-bill: A ratio measuring orders received relative to units shipped and billed, used to indicate future demand trends.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Eaton's Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded. And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Yan Jin, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Yan Jin: Good morning. Thank you all for joining us for Eaton's Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. With me today are Paulo Ruiz, Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Foster, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our agenda today includes operating remarks by Paulo. Then he will turn it over to Dave, who will highlight the company's performance in the second quarter. As we have done in our past calls, we'll be taking questions at the end of Paulo's closing commentary. The press release and the presentation we'll go through today, including reconciliations to non-GAAP measures, have been posted on our website. And a replay of this webcast will be accessible on our website after the call.

Before we begin, I would like to remind our comments today will include forward-looking statements with respect to revenue, earnings and other matters. Our actual results may differ materially from our forecasted projections due to a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are described in our recent SEC filings. With that, I will turn it over to Paulo.

Paulo Sternadt: Thanks, Yan, and thanks, everyone, for joining us. Starting on Page 3, I'm happy to share the strong second quarter results driven by improved execution. Adjusted EPS of $3.15 exceeded guidance by $0.10 at the midpoint, reflecting strong operating performance by our teams. We posted record revenue of $8.5 billion with 21% total revenue growth, 14% organic growth and 23.1% margins, all better than the high end of our guidance. Americas continues to execute well through its capacity ramp, delivering 18% organic growth and 190 basis points of margin expansion over prior quarter, all stronger than expected and very encouraging. We also continue to see unprecedented demand.

Our total company book-to-bill remains strong at 1.2, with Americas book-to-bill expanding to 1.3 and Aerospace to 1.2. While demand is broad-based across end markets, you can see here, the data center orders and revenue remain robust. Overall, accelerating orders and growing backlogs are clear proof points that our customer-focused end-to-end solutions are winning in the market. This strong first half of the year give us confidence to raise our guidance again: organic growth by 200 basis points to a midpoint of 12% and our adjusted EPS midpoint by $0.22 to $13.50 for the year. Dave and I will dive further into Q2 and the 2026 outlook. But first, let's move to Slide 4. Okay.

A year ago, we began our journey to show what a new focused Eaton could deliver through our bold strategy to lead, invest and execute for growth. The progress is real and is gathering pace, and I have strong confidence in where we are going. We are leading with a stronger team and a sharper enterprise mindset. We're investing with discipline in the portfolio and capabilities that will define our future. And we are executing for growth through operational discipline across every part of this company. Today, we will provide an update on our strong progress and share how our focus on culture is helping us grow faster, serve our customers better and win for investors for years to come.

Moving to Slide 5. Enabling this unprecedented demand is our ability to execute, which rests on the work we are doing to evolve and strengthen our culture. Leading for growth through an evolved way of working is how we deliver results at scale. Together, the combination of our growth strategy, market dynamics and culture is how we will win. Thinking big, we are transforming a leadership position we have in gray space for data centers into an unparalleled portfolio from grid to chip and leading the conversion to direct current applications. Through thinking big, we've positioned Eaton's portfolio ahead of secular demand, focusing on serving high-margin and high-growth end markets.

By acting boldly, we've prioritized what matters and led decisively, making the bold calls to acquire companies like Fibrebond, Resilient Power, Ultra PCS and Boyd that are delivering higher growth and accretive margins to their respective segments. And we made the necessary hard calls like separating our Mobility business to align our capital to the highest-return, highest-growth opportunities. We also continue to invest organically with conviction, making Eaton a stronger partner to our customers. We win together. As One Eaton, we are pushing decision-making and leadership closer to where the action is to the customer, the engineering and sales teams, the plants and service teams.

And we are scaling our advantage by fostering a culture of humility, courage and learning, putting problems and opportunities on the table fast and solving for them as one unified team. This is not just about our executive leadership. It is about empowering 100,000 people to win together. We are transforming Eaton to win by being leaner, more agile, more customer-centric, more competitive and more innovative. We see this culture internally every day, and you see this culture reflected in our numbers. Moving to Slide 6. We are already seeing how this mindset and discipline translates into real results. We've said before that 2026 is Eaton's year of execution, and we are making solid progress in Electrical Americas.

Scaling capacity to turn demand into revenue remains the clear priority in the business. As you know, we are investing more than $1 billion in capacity expansion and bringing online 2 dozen projects across Electrical Americas. As these facilities ramp, we see clear momentum in revenues per day. We are delivering roughly 25% growth in revenue per day since the start of 2025, up 16% in the year and another impressive 8% in Q2 over Q1. Q1 to Q2 represented the largest quarterly ramp in production output in our financial model, and we overdeliver on it. It is behind us. We remain laser-focused for the second half of the year.

Demonstrating such strong execution milestone give us even more confidence as we step up in the second half. Importantly, we are realizing margin improvements from our execute for growth strategy in Americas. Margins improved 190 basis points quarter-over-quarter and will improve further in the second half of the year. Meanwhile, even after 18% organic growth, backlog continues to expand due to strong demand and winning projects at record pace. Altogether, higher shipments, improving margins and backlog driving extended visibility demonstrate our execute for growth strategy is working and give us confidence in the second half and beyond. I want to thank our Electrical Americas and all the supporting teams for the tremendous work they are doing.

And now I'll hand over to Dave, who will cover our financials.

David Foster: Thanks, Paulo. I'll start by providing a brief summary of our strong Q2 results on Page 7. Total revenue grew by 21% with a strong contribution of 7 points from acquisitions. Each acquisition is at or above our expectations for growth and margins. Organic growth for the quarter was 14%, driven by the strength in Electrical Americas and Electrical Global. Excluding Mobility, our organic growth would have been 16%. Adjusted EPS of $3.15 exceeded our original expectations and was a Q2 record. Adjusted EPS for the first half of $5.96 was also a first half record. We generated a strong $0.25 segment profit beat versus our guidance that was partially offset by $0.15 from a higher tax rate.

We also posted Q2 record cash flow with operating cash flow up 23% over prior year. Now let's move to the segment details. On Slide 8, we highlight our Electrical Americas segment. Organic sales growth accelerated to 18%, driven primarily by strength in data centers, up about 65%, along with strong growth in machine OEM and commercial and institutional. We are pleased with our better-than-expected margins of 27.5%, 190 basis points higher than Q1, again, a reflection of our execute for growth strategy starting to work. From a year-over-year perspective, the majority of the margin decline was driven by temporary negative price/cost.

With the pricing actions taken in Q2 and early Q3, we are confident this will return to a roughly neutral impact in the second half. Meanwhile, demand is accelerating. Our negotiations pipeline was up 60% year-to-date over prior year, translating to record orders up 41% on a rolling 12-month basis and a book-to-bill increasing to 1.3. This is solid progress and gives us even more confidence to execute on our commitments for 2026. Now I will summarize the strong results for our Electrical Global segment. Total growth of 44% included organic growth of 18% from strength in data center, utility and machine OEM, along with 25% attributed to the Boyd acquisition.

We are very pleased with Boyd's performance and the strong growth ahead of us in the liquid cooling market. Operating margin of 19.8% was down 30 basis points over prior year, but about 1 point higher than we had expected for the quarter. We have also pulled in our planned general price increase from Q4 to Q3, which gives us even more confidence in our full year guidance. As you can see on the chart, demand in global increased, driven by our accelerating order growth, up 33% on a rolling 12-month basis with broad end market momentum and exceptional strength in data center demand. This reinforces a powerful growth trajectory ahead in this segment.

Before moving to our industrial businesses, I'd like to briefly recap the combined Electrical segment's performance. For Q2, we posted organic growth of 18% and total growth of 27%, a great second quarter. Segment margins were 24.5%, 110 basis points higher than Q1. On a rolling 12-month basis, orders accelerated up 38%, and our book-to-bill ratio for our Electrical sector was 1.2. Our backlog for our total electrical business increased 43% over prior year. Page 10 highlights our Aerospace segment's performance for the quarter. Organic sales growth of 7% remained at a high level and resulted in record quarterly sales and Q2 record segment profit with particular strength in commercial OEM, along with strength in commercial aftermarket.

The Ultra PCS acquisition is performing to our expectations. It added 6 points of growth and is accretive to Aerospace margins. Total Aerospace operating margin expanded by 60 basis points to 22.8%. Demand remains strong in Aerospace with robust orders driving backlog expansion and book-to-bill increasing to 1.2. While we make progress in our Electrical businesses, Aerospace continues to see strong demand now and into the foreseeable future, resulting in higher sales growth with attractive margins. Moving to our Mobility segment on Page 11. In the quarter, the business declined by 2% organically, which was fully offset by positive foreign exchange impact.

Excluding the impact of the intentional exit of the low-margin business that I mentioned in our prior earnings call, organic growth would have been slightly positive. Meanwhile, margins increased 90 basis points year-over-year. Now I will turn it back to Paulo to discuss our updated guidance and close out the presentation.

Paulo Sternadt: Thanks, Dave. Page 12 includes our end market growth assumptions. We've raised our expectation for the MOEM market to solid growth on the chart. I shared last quarter the demand in the data center and distributed IT market continues to grow even faster than we estimated in our initial guidance. And today, it's even stronger than we expected 3 months ago. Total U.S. data center backlog has grown to 307 gigawatts or 15 years of backlog at 2025 build rates, up from 12 years in our last update. Only roughly 20% of this backlog converts near term. The majority will translate to 2028 and beyond deliveries, a very nice tailwind for Eaton for years to come.

We also continue to expect durable strength in many of the remaining electrical markets and in aerospace. All in, we estimate our total addressable market will grow about 10% this year. These many paths for sustainable growth give us confidence to deliver continued differentiated growth in 2026 and beyond. Now moving to Page 13, we summarize our updated 2026 organic growth and margin guidance. Following another strong quarter, we now expect total organic growth to be between 11% and 13%, up 200 basis points at the midpoint from the prior 9% to 11% range.

This increase is driven by strength in Electrical Americas, up 200 basis points to a midpoint of 15% growth, and Electrical Global, up 450 basis points to a midpoint of 12% growth. Our margin progress is encouraging and provides the confidence to reaffirm our segment margin guidance ranges. On the next page, we have the balance of our guidance for 2026 and Q3. For 2026, we are raising our adjusted EPS guide. Now we expect full year EPS to be between $13.40 and $13.60, $13.50 at the midpoint. We are reaffirming our cash flow expectations for the year. We have also provided guidance for Q3 on this page.

As a reminder, we also provide supplemental guidance, which includes raising Boyd's full year revenues to $1.8 billion of which $1.5 billion will be in Eaton's books for the year. Continued strength across end markets, combined with our record backlog, provides strong visibility into our outlook for the year. With the industry's best positioned portfolio, strong end market demand and significant secular tailwinds, we are confidently entering the back half of 2026 and very well positioned to extend our momentum into 2027. To wrap up on Page 15, these results reinforce what we've been saying for some time. First, our lead, invest and execute for growth strategy is working and is gathering pace.

We are transforming our portfolio and evolving our culture. We are positioning the company to capture strong demand to accelerate growth and beat our own short- and long-term commitments so we can deliver meaningful value creation for our shareholders. Second, execution continues to be a difference maker. Our teams are doing a great job increasing capacity, serving customers and turning demand into shipments and earnings. We are making real progress, and there's still plenty of runway ahead of us, all while we continue to innovate, scale acquisitions and reshape the portfolio to achieve higher growth with higher margins for better earnings consistency. Third, we continue to see very strong customer demand.

Orders, backlog and our project pipeline all give us confidence that the opportunities in front of us remain significant, and we are winning because customers value our technology, our solutions and our ability to deliver. And finally, when you put it all together, strong demand, improving execution, higher shipments and growing earnings, we feel confident in both the near-term outlook and the long-term commitments we've laid out. That's reflected in the guidance increase we are announcing today and our confidence in delivering on our 2026 and 2030 commitments. We are remaining focused, staying close to customers, innovating with speed, leading and investing in growth and executing with high discipline. I believe the best is still ahead of us.

Now we will open the floor to your questions.

Yan Jin: Thanks, Paulo. Moving to the Q&A. [Operator Instructions] With that, I will turn it over to the operator for instructions.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Deane Dray from RBC.

Deane Dray: We're seeing continued strong growth in data center. I mean, really, that's what we were expecting. That's really good execution on the team. But I'd like to put the spotlight, if I could, on your other nondata center electrical businesses, the end markets there. Can you take us through the growth that you're seeing and what that means for the second half?

Paulo Sternadt: Sure, Deane. I'll answer your question, but let me make a couple of comments first. Thanks for the question, by the way. But I want to make a comment on you for a moment to recognize your strong career. So after 30 years and plus in the industry, 12 years at RBC, you're stepping into a very well-deserved retirement. And we couldn't let this call pass without recognizing that. So our huge congrats from this team on behalf of the complete Eaton team, truly a remarkable career. And I hope you turn this next chapter into something fun with your family, well-deserved rest.

And please note that we are very grateful for all the candor, your tough questions, your right questions over the years and also your support. So thank you very much. It was a pleasure working with you. You cannot see, but the team here is all nodding. So thank you, Deane, and congratulations once again. Now to your question, we expect a lot of questions on data center. So thanks for asking us a question which allow us to talk about the other parts of the portfolio. So I'm going to just make a comment on data centers because it's important. What we have ahead of us in terms of demand is still very incredible. It's an enormous growth opportunity.

Just think about this 300 gigawatts of announcements versus the 50 gigawatts that was built over decades that's going to be online by the end of this year, 6x what this industry built ever is going to be built in the next years to come. So it's an incredible opportunity. I don't want this to go unnoticed. But the beauty of our strategy and, frankly, about our portfolio, is that we are anchored in deep secular trends that are even broader than data centers, right? So we have other meaningful growth opportunities beyond data centers. Your question was around Electrical. I'm going to answer around Electrical, but we also have a strong Aerospace business.

As you look beyond data centers in Electrical, you'll see that we realized strong growth across most of Electrical end markets in the quarter, including double-digit organic revenue in commercial and institutional, which is still a very important market for us. Machine OEM recovering really strongly, also double digits, and also distributed IT recovering really nicely, also double digits. So that was revenues. In terms of orders, it's even more encouraging. Orders are accelerating broadly again, with growth in all of our end markets. I'm going to give you some highlights here.

Our total Electrical orders increased mid- to high teens for commercial, institutional, utility, industrial and even residential, which is a market that is not as strong as you guys know. And the machine OEM market rebounded even faster with orders in the mid-30s. So very strong, all 12-trailing months conclusion. So I just want to say to this team and everyone and our investors that we are anchored on these secular trends beyond data center. We have many paths to growth, and we remain committed to data centers. So our end markets are really strong. Thanks, and congratulations again, Deane. And just a -- Deane, all the best to you, man. Before we go to the second question. Go ahead.

Deane Dray: No, I'm going to keep to the one question, no follow-up. I just appreciate all the support you and your team have provided me, and I wish you all continued success.

Paulo Sternadt: Same to you. Take care. All the best. Before we move to the second question, operator, I just want to recognize that our IR team received a number of inbound calls regarding the IEEPA refund. So in respect to all of you, in order to make this call a bit more fluid, I'd rather address that upfront and clear the air. So I want to say that our impact in Q2 from the IEEPA refunds is less than $3 million, so it's less than $0.01 of EPS, right? And so it's a clearly operational beat when Dave talked about $0.25 beat, it's truly operational. I just want to make that very clear.

And then the impact of the tariffs for the second half is immaterial, the refunds, and is already embedded in the guidance. I just want to clear the air on that because I think we have multiple calls into Yan and his team.

Operator: And our next question comes from the line of Andrew Obin from Bank of America.

Andrew Obin: Yes. Thank you for the IEEPA data point. I will go to data centers. So lots of questions on Boyd. You raised your full year guidance for Boyd revenues. The business appears to perform well. Can you remind us how you look at Boyd's competitive advantages compared to competitors and maybe also talk about Boyd's cadence between 3Q and 4Q?

Paulo Sternadt: Thank you. So thanks for the question. So I think it's important that I highlight we are very, very excited to have Boyd as part of our portfolio. We are really happy with the acquisition. They're performing really, really well. Why are we so happy? Not only I see this business as a winning business with this leadership position in cooling, but also as you're going to see in a minute through my comments, they're also a high performer financially. And the third thing that I love about this business is that it gives a lot of early strategic read into the chip development that will determine the future of the data center.

So it's a very strong business, but also very strategic and performs well financially. So nothing not to like here. As I said last quarter, and I want to get back to it, many questions on cooling over time. I truly believe the investor community evolved in their thinking in the last months and most understand its growth potential and how strategic it is. So I don't want to spend much time there. Now looking at the cooling business we have today, we are glad to say, Boyd is part of us now. We are very confident they're going to deliver on this raised forecast for the full year, $1.8 billion.

It is certainly a huge jump from last year of $1.1 billion, but we believe this team can deliver, and I will be shocked if they cannot overdeliver on this number, to be honest. Now if you look at Q2, they delivered $432 million in revenue, which was 20% above their commitment and our Q2 guidance. So very, very strong performance. So in the short term, we know we are in a very good position. I guess your question, Andrew, was more how can we be sure they will continue to win? What is their competitive advantage? That's what I understood from your question at least.

So if I'm to address that, I would start by saying that I believe they're going to continue to win because they are the partner, the design partner for broad-based chip providers. They are always in their road maps and gives them a first look and a first chance to bid, which I think is fascinating. If you look at their size and scale for liquid cooling, they are the market leaders for liquid cooling, if you think about the cold plates and the CDUs. And this team has proven over time, they can scale reliably and with high quality. So I think this is really important for most data center players.

If you compare to other companies, they are rather small. So there are question marks of whether they can scale with the same quality and efficiency and some are actually showing some quality issues from the get-go. So I think they're going to win also on quality and the capacity to ramp. I must say, and you guys probably remember when we announced the deal, they cut their teeth. They developed their pedigree in aerospace. So it is very, very stringent conditions technically where failure is not an option. So they bring that DNA to the data center environment. So I think it's a winning formula. And I also believe they have a deep breadth of products and systems.

It's a very well-balanced portfolio. And they have, as I said, multiple times, the deepest engineering team and experience. So whatever comes next, they're going to be able to lead the market. So that's what I think makes all the difference. Now I'll start talking about the way we are integrating them to the rest of the portfolio, which is also very important. They provide us grid-to-chip part that -- so we can say now we have the full portfolio from grid to chip. And a couple of words on integration because some of you might be interested in how the integration is going. I would say it's going really, really well.

Our approach to it is that we are accelerating their development. At the same time, we are protecting, we are learning from it, and we are augmenting what made this company great, which is their superior engineering once again, their manufacturing quality at increased scale. So we are really taking good care of it. So I think it's a high-performance team that leads a high successful business, and we are just making them better as we continue to invest.

So beyond cooling, the other thing that not many people realize, but it's really important the strategic importance to have the seat on the table with the chip manufacturers once again, will bring benefits to our power, but also our software business. So in summary, I think our customers validate our strategy. I am extremely happy to have Boyd in our portfolio, and we are all very confident they're going to deliver on the growth plan.

Operator: And our next question comes from the line of Chris Snyder from Morgan Stanley.

Christopher Snyder: I wanted to ask on Electrical Global organic growth, which was the biggest upside surprise in our model, at least. So you guys, I guess, high teens organic versus high singles expectations. So just kind of wondering what drove that level of upside and organic inflection? Is it the legacy business getting better? Like is data center coming to market? Are you starting to see maybe revenue synergies or tailwinds from the contribution of Boyd? So just what are you seeing there? And what gives you confidence in -- it seems like the guide is saying it's going to hold double digits into the back half. So just any color there would be great.

Paulo Sternadt: Thanks, Chris. I'll give you 2 reads. I first talk about the individual businesses. Then I'm also going to give you a read into the end markets, so you have a complete view on how the segment is behaving and performing. So I would lead by saying that in Q2, and I'm very pleased to say that all businesses, our EMEA, our APAC and our GIS businesses all performed meaningfully ahead of organic growth expectations, all did really, really well. So if I go individually, revenues were up 20% in both EMEA and APAC, and they were up high teens in GIS. So you see the 18% combined segment organically.

So very strong performance by all, and we are very pleased. If you cut this by end market, we are getting a lot of traction in data center. So organic revenues were up 65% and much, much faster than the underlying market that is growing at 23%. So definitely gaining momentum, gaining share. And if you look also the traditional markets we had for this segment like machine OEM are also up more than 20%. So it's a strong data center story, but not only a data center story. So OEMs were up 20%, utilities were up low teens and so was commercial institution also low teens.

So the comment I want to make, and I hope you get this very clearly, growth was broad in terms of different geographies or different businesses. Every business did well, but it's also broad in terms of end markets. In the conclusion, this was a look-back view, of course. If you look towards the future, orders were up 33% on a 12-month basis. The total backlog, as you could see in the chart, is up 103%. There is a contribution of Boyd in that, of course. But even if you take the Boyd contribution out, the organic backlog is up 54%. So very, very strong performance by the team.

So that's what gave us this confidence, Chris, to raise our guidance from 7.5% to 12%. We believe this team can deliver. And I think I'm also going to talk about execution for a moment here because this is an integral part of our strategy. We said in multiple events and calls that it's well known that the APAC team is a center of excellence for us in terms of operation, high-performance team competing in a very tough market. I think there's no surprise there. I would like to shed some light and recognize the EMEA team in this call because their turnaround in the last 18 months is really, really remarkable.

So their organic growth of 20% and they keep expanding margins, gaining share and momentum, it's really a great performance. So here, you see our 3 pillars of our strategy implemented at speed and at scale as we move forward. And just connecting the dots here a little bit to the question before from Andrew Obin on Boyd. Let's not forget that Boyd joined that group now. So it's the new elite player who joined the Electrical Global segment. They keep winning. I talked about their performance. So I'm not going to repeat that. So just think about the moment where they start joining their organic growth rates. It's going to be a great moment for this business as well.

So we'll continue to deliver good news, I guess, as EMEA, APAC and GIS keep delivering. And we are looking forward to Boyd to join the organic growth in 2027. It's going to be a good moment for us.

Operator: And our next question comes from the line of Scott Davis from Melius Research.

Scott Davis: Congrats on the improved quarter. Paulo, I think you just crossed a year as CEO. Any reflections? Any -- maybe you can talk through some of the ups and downs and how it makes you think about the business going forward?

Paulo Sternadt: Thank you for the question. I appreciate the strategic angle to it. I really appreciate that. The team has accomplished a lot, Scott. So my answer is going to be a bit long because I need to pay justice to what the team has just did, okay? So I had the benefit to be announced months before I took over. So we could think about the strategy a little bit in advance and hit the day 1 really as one team moving forward, which was great. I give credit to Craig and the Board for allowing me to do so. So as you know, we developed this strategy having 3 pillars.

And you should ask yourself, why did we include growth into each one of those pillars. We look back as a team, I would say this, even before I started as CEO a quarter before. And we looked at all the things we loved about the company, all the things we wanted to keep that made Eaton great. At the same time, we looked forward at the growth opportunity ahead of us, and we concluded that what brought us here would not necessarily be enough for us to double the size of the company moving forward.

So for perspective, if you look at our history here, it took us 100-plus years, 112 years to hit $20 billion in top line when we acquired Cooper. Then the following decade, you guys know as well, we didn't grow much. We just grew $1 billion the top line. But what we did do as a team, we started reshaping the portfolio. We divested hydraulics, et cetera, and we definitely increased margins in that period. So we became this premium company with premium valuation, and we are proud of that.

Now if you start looking at the last 3 years, including our guidance today, from '24 beyond is when the line actually bends for us, it's an inflection point in terms of growth. So if you look at the 3 years, beginning of '24 to end of '26, including our renewed guidance, we will add $10 billion to the top line. So in 3 years, we're going to do 10x what we did in the last decade, so the prior decade. So that's what we are getting the company prepared for. So I believe this is only the beginning, to be honest.

The opportunity now we have as a company is actually to add much more to our top line and bottom line, not in 100 years, not in 10, but in the next 4 until 2030. So that's the spirit. I'm going to give you a bit of a hint on the performance of each one of the pillars. First of all, why lead for growth? What we are trying to achieve here? It's about culture. It's about strong values we want to keep. And it's also about improving speed and customer centricity. So over time, why this was required? Over time, we moved to more of a hybrid go-to-market model. In the past, we were just primarily a distribution model.

Now we have strong distribution and strong direct accounts, and the team needed help in getting there. So we put actually a program together to provide coaching to our leaders, and we involved over 1,000 people in the organization. So 4 different levels of the organization are supported by this program. And we also recognize -- I did recognize it in my own team, my executive team, we needed to set the tone from the top and lead by example. So we looked and strengthened my executive team for faster results. So we are building a more focused and integrated team with high collaboration, not only internally, but also with our customers. Under invest, another 1 minute on invest.

Here, the idea is to focus on the structure transformation of our portfolio. I still believe that story is now fully appreciated by the market. But every quarter, we're going to be working to prove that we are transforming the company here. So within the first year, we deployed capital to acquire businesses, and the idea was to accelerate both growth and margins. Just a reminder, we acquired Fibrebond on the models for data centers; Resilient Power, which is the medium-voltage solid-state transformers for 800-volt DC. We also acquired Boyd. So now we can actually say we have the complete portfolio going from the utility all the way down to the chip.

So that happened really fast, and I'm proud of the team. Let's not forget, we also acquired Ultra PCS, which is a great leader in technology in defense systems. So we're also proud of it. So we continue to refine our portfolio including the tough call once again on the Reverse Morris Trust to move away from the automotive sector. All those are required measures. And let's not forget that part of invest for growth is also on organic investments. We are ramping several facilities, as you guys know. And most of the pain now is behind us, happened in Q4 and Q1. So we start to see the plants delivering better volume, better output.

Going forward, what to expect here is more productivity out of the plants and the learning curve is getting every time easier as we move forward. So top line should grow faster with less bottlenecks. And just to conclude on execution, we know we have pockets of excellence in the company. I talked about APAC being a center of excellence before. We still have room to improve in operations in all high-margin businesses, Electrical Americas, Europe and aerospace. And that gives us hope. We are focusing on that, and that can bring us a lot of self-help for the future.

So all in all, having this new leadership team and portfolio in hand, I want to say we are now fully focused on executing for growth. And I want to say that give us this full confidence for the year, but also '27 and our 2030 commitment. So I want to stop here. I know it was long, but the team has done a lot. I'm thankful and I'm proud of this team for what we achieved together in the first year. And I would say I'm very, very confident in that the best years for Eaton is still ahead of us. Thanks for allowing me to talk about it.

Operator: And our next question comes from the line of Nigel Coe from Wolfe Research.

Nigel Coe: Great. I think this is going to be a short answer. Before I ask my question, can I just clarify -- I know you don't want to talk about tariffs, Paulo, but I heard $30 million. The transcript's got $30 million. I think you meant to say $3 million. Is that correct?

Paulo Sternadt: $3 million. Less than $3 million. $2.8 million, if you want to be precise.

Nigel Coe: Okay. $2.8 million, that's perfect. Okay. Okay. I just wanted to double-click on the Electrical Americas margin ramp in the back half of the year. And you talked about better price. So I just want to really understand how much is coming from kind of better price versus cost? And then what benefit are you seeing from factory productivity, lead times, et cetera?

Paulo Sternadt: Thanks for the question. I will kick it off to give the big picture, and then I will not steal Dave's thunder. He's ready to go on the bridge. So I'm not going to steal his thunder. I just want to remind everyone that something that is really important. First of all, we know this is top of mind. Rest assured, we spend a lot of time on this as a team. We're really focused. We know what we need to do. So I will start with that. And the demand, once again, is fantastic. We cannot talk about margin progress without understanding how much capacity we are adding and how we are growing this business.

I would say this, I don't need to go back to every detail, but you see the orders keep growing our backlog, only in the Electrical Americas, we had $5 billion since beginning of last year and only sequentially is another $700 million. So although the organic growth accelerates to 18%. We keep growing backlog. So that needs to be taken into consideration as we look for the second half and the future of that business.

The other thing I want to say, if you pull all these elements together, the acquisitions we made, how we are reshaping our execution model, our leadership model, I truly believe we are in the precipice of what I call a new growth cycle for the whole company and especially here for Electrical Americas, and we're getting ready for it. I think what was really important for us was to realize that the bulk of the disruption we expected to happen, and we told you so happened in Q4 and Q1, Q4 last year and Q1 this year for the ramp.

I would say by now, and I want this before Dave goes through the ramp, the expansions are going well and progressing better than planned now in Q2. We start to get speed on this. And I want to say once again, we cleared the biggest hurdle we had in terms of sequential order -- revenue per day growth, which was the sequential Q1 to Q2. So that was the strongest hurdle we had to clear, and we did that successfully. So I want to say no one is taking a victory lap here. The whole team stays absolutely laser-focused to meet the commitments. We meet as a team every week.

And my executive team is working to support the Electrical Americas group to achieve that. So Dave is going to give you the sequential walk, I don't want to steal your thunder, Dave.

David Foster: All right. So we'll start out with the first quarter to second quarter sequential. So we're up almost 190 basis points. About 100 points of that was price/cost and the other 90 points was pure output as we got to scale that Paulo just talked about. If we talk -- look at H1 versus H2, some of you like to look at it that way. We'll be up 450 to 500 basis points. 300 basis points will come from price/cost relationship. All of our pricing actions have either been implemented in Q2 or early August. And then we'll get about 150 to 200 basis points from output and productivity.

So then if you look at Q2 to Q3, which is a 250 basis point improvement, 150 basis points is price/cost and 100 basis points is output and productivity. Again, the difference maybe from Q1 to Q2 compared to Q2 to Q3 is not only do we get to scale, but to Paulo's point earlier, we're starting to see productivity in those factories as our workers get more experience. And then if you look at the sequential from Q3 to Q4, again, it's a 200 to 250 basis point improvement, 150 basis points is price/cost and 50 to 100 is output and productivity. So we're on the right trajectory. We finished Q2 really strong.

We -- I have early reads on July as of this morning. Again, it's an improvement from what we saw in second quarter. So I'm feeling very confident about our exit rate for 2026, and we're still committed to our 32% margin by 2030.

Operator: And our next question comes from the line of Jeffrey Sprague from Vertical Research Partners.

Jeffrey Sprague: I was going to ask about 800 volt. But given that answer -- I was going to ask about 800 volt, but I think I want to come back to the ramp. I appreciate all that color. It looks like your guide, right, for Electrical Americas actually assumes relatively flat sequential revenues, right, Q2 to Q3 to Q4. So that lift in margins tied to price/cost and output, right, sounds like that requires higher revenue, right? You're going to have more revenue coming through on price and you're going to have more factory output supporting the margin improvement. So is there any kind of mutual exclusivity between revenue and margin here as we think about that bridge?

Perhaps you're still just being a little bit cautious on the ramp in terms of what you gave us here today.

David Foster: Some of it, to be quite honest, is when you look at the difference between Q2 and Q3, we're going to be doing it on regular time versus overtime as an example. We're going to have less premium costs involved because we're already ramped. The biggest ramp was from Q1 to Q2. And again, I talked about it, we have more experienced operators, the manufacturing engineers are making cost out improvements. And then if you look from Q3 to Q4, our -- we have productivity investments we've made as well in our capital spending that will drive cost out as we move forward.

So it's your normal improvements as you go through and get more comfortable with the product you're making at these plants, and we're seeing it in our numbers already in July.

Paulo Sternadt: And also, price is going to -- price/cost is going to normalize.

Jeffrey Sprague: Yes, more with price coming up than costs going down, I guess, right? I mean, you're taking cost actions, but you're going to have more actual price going through the system in the back half?

David Foster: Absolutely.

Paulo Sternadt: Yes.

David Foster: And it's more than just general price increases. We're also doing discrete price increases as we need to. We kind of commented on that in the prior earnings call.

Operator: And our next question comes from the line of Nicole DeBlase from Deutsche Bank.

Nicole DeBlase: I wanted to ask about Electrical Global. Organic growth there was much stronger, I think, than you guys had expected. Curious what really drove the upside? And then thinking about how you're framing the rest of the year, you've got the full year up 11% to 13%. I know that's up from prior, but it does embed a pretty kind of a material decel in the back half. Was there any sort of pull forward of demand? Or could that maybe be a bit of conservatism?

Paulo Sternadt: Can you repeat the last part of your commentary? It was a bit faded for me.

Nicole DeBlase: Sure. Yes. So just the implied second half within EG organic comes down a little bit relative to 2Q. Just curious if that could be some conservatism or if there is any sort of pull forward of demand?

Paulo Sternadt: Yes. We are very prudent here, but we just raised 450 basis points. So we are still prudent in our guidance, but it's still a large, large upside, not only for Electrical Global, Nicole, but if you look at our trajectory, start with the big picture for the company. We started the year saying we'll grow 8%. In the last earnings call, we said we'd grow 10%. Now we said 12%. And then the same is true for Americas, right? We started -- I think it was 10% and then 13% and now it's 15%. So we want to continue that trajectory, keep improving and keep proving that we can do more. There is no downside here.

We keep pushing as hard as we can.

Operator: And our next question comes from the line of Andy Kaplowitz from Citi.

Andrew Kaplowitz: Paulo, now that Boyd has been part of the portfolio and you've had several quarters of very high data center orders, maybe you can update us on what you're thinking for content per megawatt in data centers. Is $3.4 million the right number to think about now? And you gave us last quarter your view on Eaton's positioning for 800 VDC as your confidence has been improving that when the dust settles on that transition that you feel good about Eaton's ultimate content at least in that $3.4 million range?

Paulo Sternadt: Thanks. So I would answer your question directly. The $3.4 million is the right number to think about it. So for your modeling, it is the right one. You asked about the 800-volt trajectory. Let me make a couple of comments. I think there is a lot as we travel, we talk to investors and analysts around this. Last quarter, I talked about why this matters to data center operators. I just want to remind everyone what our customers want to do ultimately is to improve tokens per megawatt, so improve the efficiency of the data centers. And this transition to 800-volt DC helps quite a big deal. 5% is huge for a gigawatt site. So there's a huge impact.

In my opinion, I hear a number of different opinions in the market. I believe this is going to happen and customers are going to get what they want, right? We -- when there's so much money involved, this is going to happen. So at the core of your question was the dollars per megawatt. And you talked about this transition. Everyone thinks about the solid-state transformer, medium voltage solid-state transformer is a very important element of that transition, and we are clearly ahead in terms of technology after the acquisition of Resilient Power last year, and we are speeding up their development. So we know we are ahead.

That's the feedback we get from hyperscalers and multi-tenants and also chip manufacturers. But there are more elements to this transition. So it's broader, and we are working every element of this transition. So the first thing I want to say, of course, the medium voltage solid-state transformer is a key element of it. But you also need to have in order to be a great player in this new world, you need to have core DC breaker technology. You need to know how to break that circuit, right? Otherwise, you're not a reliable partner to the data center operators. So you need to have the transformers, you need to have breaker technology.

The third building block for me is around power electronics and power quality. So think about UPS capabilities that we also are a leader in the marketplace. And the fourth big element of this transition, in my opinion, is cooling. You need to have cooling because it becomes even more important. Here I'm talking about both cold plates and CDUs. So in order to win in this new era, in my opinion, you need to have those 4 technical blocks very strongly, be a leader and be able to supply that to your customers. And even when you get all of them, you still need to clear another hurdle, which is to have the service available.

So having a strong service network that can show up in a site in an hour, not in days is also required. So it's not for everyone. It is not for every company. And again, it's my personal opinion and my team coincides in this opinion here is that if you're -- a company will be missing one or many blocks of these 4, they will have a really hard time convincing their competitors to sell to them so they can package the solution. So that's why I want you to understand, yes, there is dollars per megawatt, but being able to offer the complete spectrum here will be also a differentiated performance KPI for the future.

Operator: And our next question comes from the line of Chad Dillard from Bernstein.

Charles Albert Dillard: I was hoping you could spend some time on prefab and modularization. Could you talk through what share of your RFPs are for prefab and modular? And then how does that change your competitive positioning? And then third, what does it mean for the adoption of this approach as we think towards 800-volt architecture?

Paulo Sternadt: Great. Great question. So there is a clear trend. If you think about one of the bottlenecks in the industry, which is to have availability of electricians, plumbers, et cetera, there is scarcity of people to work on a stick build. So there is a push towards more modular solutions. This is exactly why we last year decided to make the acquisition of Fibrebond. We saw them as a strong market leader in building those models. And they're packaging things we know pretty well, which is our equipment, our UPSs, our switchgear, et cetera. So there is a very good connection there.

I just talked -- I love -- actually, you asked this question after we talked about the 800-volt conversion. When you simplify the architecture, you even increase the opportunities of using modular solutions here. I just want to highlight a couple of things because I got many questions recently about this and complexity, et cetera. It is a different skill set than working in a manufacturing site. So that needs to be dealt by professional people, professional engineers, professional project managers. That's exactly why we acquired the competence of Fibrebond, and we are scaling them up. They are very strong already in gray space, as you guys know.

And as we migrate into the white space with the 800-volt DC, we can also tap on their capability and also cut other partnerships to win in that space. So we're going to do this. We're going to do this responsibly. We're going to do this effectively, and we're going to do what our customers want of us basically.

Operator: And our next question comes from the line of Jeff Hammond from KeyBanc.

Jeffrey Hammond: Thanks for the color on the bridge. That was very helpful. I just ask, as you kind of expand your capacity comes online, you get more productive. I'm just wondering what you're seeing on lead times for some of your longer lead time items. And then as you get more productive and your lead times are maybe better in line relative to your competitors. What's your line of sight where you start to get more of your fair share as these lead times get better and these plants come on?

Paulo Sternadt: Yes. Very great question. So lead time is important to our customers, especially in a fast-moving market like this. We are working on that. We constantly work on that. If you see our growth, especially in data centers where lead times are even more important, we grew 65%, and I asked the team to look back, and I think we completed in total 8 consecutive quarters of growth beyond 35% in data centers, which is fascinating. And just as a reminder to all of you, when we shared the 2030 commitments for growth, we only baked 17% of the data center growth in our model. So we are clearly ahead of that moving towards 2030.

So my point, I'm going to get back to your lead time question in a second. We cannot be winning at that pace with that progress if we're not competitive. So I want to lead with that first. Having said this, we believe we can and should improve. And we know the product lines where our lead times are extended. We are ramping capacity, not only in the factories, but we're ramping engineering support, and we're going to knock them down time by time and time again. Okay. Just thanks, everyone. It was a very intense and productive call. I just want to conclude with my closing remarks. First of all, once again, Deane, congrats man, well-deserved retirement.

Many thanks to all of you for interest in Eaton for all your analysis and your questions. I want to say once again, thanks to the Eaton team. I know I've been hard -- fair but hard with all of you, you guys are responding exceptionally well. I'm pleased with the progress, knowing that we are committed to continue to improve. So this is really important. So I would say our strategy is working. I hope you can appreciate that. It's gathering pace. Our markets are strong and durable. We accelerate organic growth, keep moving our backlogs up.

And we're going to benefit from the strength of this market for years to come, right, if you think about all the announced projects. We also took the decisive portfolio moves to structurally transform the company. And I believe -- I truly believe that new Eaton is taking shape as we speak towards higher growth and higher margins. We have this unique grid-to-chip capabilities. So all in all, a much stronger team and a stronger portfolio. And execution continues to improve, especially with the Electrical Americas improvements. We're going to keep moving margins up as we progress.

And consequently, I would just remind you that we could print a very strong operational beat in Q2, which gave us confidence to raise our guidance once again for the year. So thanks for your interest. Great afternoon to all. Thank you.

David Foster: Thanks, guys.

Operator: Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Good day.