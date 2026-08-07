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Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

President of Federated Investors Management Company - Raymond J. Hanley

President and Chief Executive Officer - John Christopher Donahue

Chief Financial Officer - Thomas Robert Donahue

Chief Executive Officer of Federated Hermes Limited - Saker Nusseibeh

Chief Investment Officer for Money Markets - Deborah Cunningham

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TAKEAWAYS

Total Managed Assets -- Record $911.6 billion, representing an 8% increase compared to Q2 2025 and a $4.5 billion increase from Q1 2026.

-- Record $911.6 billion, representing an 8% increase compared to Q2 2025 and a $4.5 billion increase from Q1 2026. Earnings Per Diluted Share -- $1.38, compared to $1.16 in Q2 2025.

-- $1.38, compared to $1.16 in Q2 2025. Total Revenue -- $502.8 million, increasing 18% compared to Q2 2025 and 5% compared to Q1 2026, primarily driven by higher average equity and money market assets.

-- $502.8 million, increasing 18% compared to Q2 2025 and 5% compared to Q1 2026, primarily driven by higher average equity and money market assets. Equity Assets -- Record $109.6 billion, up 23% compared to Q2 2025 and 9% from Q1 2026, reflecting $9.8 billion in market value gains.

-- Record $109.6 billion, up 23% compared to Q2 2025 and 9% from Q1 2026, reflecting $9.8 billion in market value gains. Gross Equity Sales -- $9.1 billion, remaining consistent with the record level achieved in the first quarter of 2026.

-- $9.1 billion, remaining consistent with the record level achieved in the first quarter of 2026. Equity Net Redemptions -- $1.1 billion, which included a previously disclosed global equity sub-advisory redemption of $3 billion.

-- $1.1 billion, which included a previously disclosed global equity sub-advisory redemption of $3 billion. MDT Equity Strategies -- Record $6 billion in gross sales and $3.5 billion in net sales, marking the 14th consecutive quarter of net positive sales for these quantitative solutions.

-- Record $6 billion in gross sales and $3.5 billion in net sales, marking the 14th consecutive quarter of net positive sales for these quantitative solutions. Fixed-Income Assets -- $100.5 billion, increasing 2% compared to Q2 2025 and 1% compared to Q1 2026.

-- $100.5 billion, increasing 2% compared to Q2 2025 and 1% compared to Q1 2026. Alternative and Private Markets Assets -- $21.6 billion, up 14% from Q1 2026, driven primarily by the $3.2 billion acquisition of FCP Fund Manager LP.

-- $21.6 billion, up 14% from Q1 2026, driven primarily by the $3.2 billion acquisition of FCP Fund Manager LP. Money Market Assets -- $676.9 billion, increasing 7% compared to Q2 2025, while total money market fund assets specifically were $499.9 billion.

-- $676.9 billion, increasing 7% compared to Q2 2025, while total money market fund assets specifically were $499.9 billion. Net Institutional Wins Yet to Fund -- $3.4 billion at the start of Q3, including $1.7 billion in equity strategies and $1.3 billion in private market strategies.

-- $3.4 billion at the start of Q3, including $1.7 billion in equity strategies and $1.3 billion in private market strategies. Operating Expenses -- $369.9 million, up 20% compared to Q2 2025 due to higher distribution expenses and $9.7 million in acquisition-related transaction costs.

-- $369.9 million, up 20% compared to Q2 2025 due to higher distribution expenses and $9.7 million in acquisition-related transaction costs. Share Repurchases -- $58.9 million, representing the purchase of 1,119,805 shares of class B common stock during the quarter.

-- $58.9 million, representing the purchase of 1,119,805 shares of class B common stock during the quarter. FCP Acquisition Impact -- $13.9 million in revenue and $9.7 million in transaction costs, resulting in an estimated $0.06 per share reduction in Q2 net income.

-- $13.9 million in revenue and $9.7 million in transaction costs, resulting in an estimated $0.06 per share reduction in Q2 net income. Cash and Investments -- $481 million total at quarter end, with $416 million attributable to the company excluding non-controlling interests.

-- $481 million total at quarter end, with $416 million attributable to the company excluding non-controlling interests. Effective Tax Rate -- 25.8% for the quarter, with management projecting a full-year 2026 range of 25% to 28%.

-- 25.8% for the quarter, with management projecting a full-year 2026 range of 25% to 28%. Digital Treasury Fund -- Launch of a new fund designed to support both traditional and on-chain distribution, geared toward institutional investors and stablecoin issuers.

-- Launch of a new fund designed to support both traditional and on-chain distribution, geared toward institutional investors and stablecoin issuers. Private Equity Co-Invest Fund -- $300 million closed to date for the sixth vintage PEC series fund.

-- $300 million closed to date for the sixth vintage PEC series fund. Fixed-Income Flows -- $362 million in net sales for combined fixed income and SMAs through July 24 for the third quarter of 2026.

-- $362 million in net sales for combined fixed income and SMAs through July 24 for the third quarter of 2026. Dividend Declaration -- $0.38 per share, payable on Aug. 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 7, 2026.

SUMMARY

Federated Hermes reported record managed assets driven by equity market appreciation and the acquisition of a multifamily real estate manager. Management stated that the company is expanding its product suite through active exchange-traded funds and blockchain-compatible digital treasury funds. The company indicated that institutional pipelines across equity and private market strategies are expected to support future funding levels. Federated Hermes also noted that money market asset levels continue to reflect seasonal liquidity patterns and client shifts toward shorter-duration fixed-income products.

Chief Executive Officer Donahue described the growth in money market fund managed assets, which more than doubled from $208 billion to $500 billion over a 7.5-year period, as "entrepreneurial delight from an owner operator."

The company is developing an on-chain share class intended to place official books and records on blockchain infrastructure as part of a digital transfer agency model.

Chief Investment Officer Cunningham attributed recent money market volatility to large market deals from companies such as Amazon, Alphabet, and SpaceX, noting that "the attractiveness of cash and the attractiveness of money market funds as well as the pools that we manage will continue to gather assets."

Management plans to launch approximately two active ETFs per year to maintain marketplace focus and leverage existing distribution partnerships.

CEO Donahue noted that money market separate account assets typically peak with tax collections between year end and mid-April before decreasing in the second and third quarters.

In the equity segment, 6 of 9 MDT fund strategies ranked in the top performance quartile of their Morningstar categories for the trailing three-year period.

Management stated that while they are exploring active ETFs outside of the U.S., the initial focus remains on domestic growth and porting successful strategies like MDT into UCITS forms.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

AUM : Assets Under Management; the total market value of the investments that an entity manages on behalf of clients.

: Assets Under Management; the total market value of the investments that an entity manages on behalf of clients. ETF : Exchange-Traded Fund; an investment fund traded on stock exchanges, much like stocks.

: Exchange-Traded Fund; an investment fund traded on stock exchanges, much like stocks. FCP : FCP Fund Manager LP; a U.S. multifamily real estate manager in which Federated Hermes acquired a majority interest.

: FCP Fund Manager LP; a U.S. multifamily real estate manager in which Federated Hermes acquired a majority interest. MDT : A suite of quantitative investment strategies utilized by Federated Hermes for equity and market neutral products.

: A suite of quantitative investment strategies utilized by Federated Hermes for equity and market neutral products. Money Market Fund : A type of mutual fund that invests in high-quality, short-term debt instruments and cash equivalents.

: A type of mutual fund that invests in high-quality, short-term debt instruments and cash equivalents. PEC : Private Equity Co-invest; a series of funds managed by Federated Hermes focused on private equity investments.

: Private Equity Co-invest; a series of funds managed by Federated Hermes focused on private equity investments. SMA : Separately Managed Account; a private portfolio managed by a professional investment firm for an individual or institutional investor.

: Separately Managed Account; a private portfolio managed by a professional investment firm for an individual or institutional investor. UCITS: Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities; a regulatory framework that allows for the sale of mutual funds across Europe.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Thank you. Greetings. Welcome to the Federated Hermes Q2 Analyst Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A Q&A session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, Please note this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Raymond J. Hanley, President of Federated Investors Management Company. You may begin.

Raymond J. Hanley: Thank you. Hello, and welcome. Thank you for joining us today. Leading our call today will be Chris Donahue, CEO and President of Federated Hermes and Tom Donahue, Chief Financial Officer. Joining us for the Q&A are Saker Nusseibeh, the CEO of Federated Hermes Limited and Debbie Cunningham, our chief investment officer for money markets. During today's call, we will make forward looking statements and want to note that our actual results may be materially different than the results implied by such statements. Please review the risk disclosures in our SEC filings. No assurance can be given as to future results and Federated Hermes assumes no duty to update any of these forward looking statements. Chris?

John Christopher Donahue: Thank you, Raymond. Good morning, all. I will review Federated Hermes business performance. Tom will comment on financial results. We ended the second quarter with record assets under management of $912 billion, led by growth in equity, and private market assets. Equity assets closed the second quarter at a record high of $110 billion During the second quarter, equity assets increased by $8.8 billion or 9% from the first quarter reflecting solid market value gains. Gross equity sales were $9.1 billion in the second quarter. Just about even with the first quarter's record level. Equity net redemptions in the second quarter were $1.1 billion.

Which included the expected global equity sub advisory redemption of $3 billion that we discussed last quarter. Equity sales results were again led by our MDT fundamental quant strategies. MDT equity and market neutral strategies had a record $6 billion of gross sales and over $3.5 billion in net sales in the second quarter. Looking at fund performance rankings, at the end of the second quarter, 6 of 9 MDT fund strategies were in the top performance quartile of their Morningstar categories, for the trailing 3 years. We had net sales in 35 equity fund and SMA strategies during the second quarter.

Including a variety of MDT offerings, which contributed $2.7 billion not including market neutral, which we will discuss later, and strategic value, had $470 million. Looking at our equity fund performance at the end of the second quarter, and using Morningstar data, for trailing 3 years 54% of our equity funds were beating peers, and 30% were in the top quartile of their category. For Q3, through July 24, combined equity funds and SMAs had net sales of $61 million. Now turning to fixed income. Assets ended Q2 at just over $100 billion up $689 million Market appreciation added $1 billion and was partially offset by net redemptions and exchanges.

We had 26 fixed-income funds and SMAs with net sales in Q2. Led by Core Plus, and Core Ag SMA, Which combined for $190 million. With 3 ultra-short funds that were up a combined $134 million and the conservative Muni MicroShort Fund up almost $100 million. Regarding performance at the end of Q2, and using Morningstar data for the trailing 3 years, 39% of our fixed income funds were beating peers and 19% were in the top quartile of their category. Now for Q3, through July 24, combined fixed income and SMAs had net sales of $362 million.

In the alternative private markets category, assets increased $2.6 billion in Q2 to reach $21.6 billion The completion of the acquisition of an 80% interest in FCP Fund Manager LP in early April added $3.2 billion of US multifamily real estate managed assets. The MDT Market Neutral fund and its ETF combined for $150 million in net sales. Now we are in the market with our global private equity co invest fund, which is, of course, the 6 vintage of the PEC, the PEC series, To date, we have closed on $300 million. PEC I to IV raised $400 million to $600 million in each fund, and PEC V raised $500 million.

We are also in the market with the European real estate debt fund, which is a new pooled European debt offering. Across our long term investment platform, we began Q3 with about $3.4 billion in net institutional wins yet to fund. Into both funds and separate accounts. Equity strategies are expected to have net sales of about $1.7 billion with MDT additions of $1.6 billion and a global equity additions of about $150 million. Approximately $1.3 billion on a net basis is expected to come in to private market strategies. Including direct lending of about $700 million private equity of $538 million and trade finance of $100 million.

Fixed income is expected to have net sales of about $300 million including total return bond low duration and high yield. Now moving on to money markets. Total money market assets decreased by $7.9 billion or about 1%. Money market funds decreased by $2.9 billion or 1% from Q1. Yet we are up almost $32 billion or 7% year over year. After ending 2025 at a record high of $508 billion, Money market fund assets have decreased slightly over the first half of the year to $500 billion at the end of Q2.

Money market separate accounts decreased by about $5 billion or 3% similar to last year's Q2 decrease of $5.8 billion Still, these assets were up about $10 billion or 6.4% year over year at the end of Q2. Money market separate account adds assets are impacted by the liquidity levels of the large state pools that we manage and t typically peak with tax collections at year end through mid April before decreasing In Q2 and Q3. Our estimate of money market mutual fund market share including sub advised funds was about 6.7% at the end of Q2. Down from 6.9% at the end of Q1.

Now looking back at the last 7.5 years or so, of quarterly money market fund market share changes we gained share in 14 quarters. We lost share. In 14 quarters. With 2 quarters of no change. The average share gain was 0.20. The average share loss was about 0.23. Our money market fund managed assets more than doubled from $208 billion to $500 billion over that period. This is certainly entrepreneurial delight from an owner operator. And, of course, it is important to note that we remain in the top 10 in every category of money market fund managed asset levels in the top 5 in prime and tax free. Now let's talk about digital.

Our digital initiatives include the recent launch of money market management digital treasury fund. Which is expected to support both traditional and on chain distribution. The initial reserve shares class provides a non-tokenized, Genius-compliant structure geared to institutional investors and stablecoin issuers seeking investments aligned with stablecoin reserve requirements. We are also developing an on chain share class intended to place intended to place official books and records of that share class on blockchain infrastructure as we implement a digital transfer agency model. This dual track approach offers flexibility between traditional and on chain record keeping models. We have selectively engaged with regulated digital asset intermediaries focusing on tokenized funds as regulated financial instruments.

We have previously discussed our participation in the BNY Goldman domestic initiative involving mirrored tokenization. And the Archex initiative to offer tokenized assets to a UCITS money market fund in The UK. We are engaged in the digital asset development discussion with several other intermediaries. These are early stage efforts. Our clients are currently looking more for digital asset information than transaction ability. We expect our engagements with intermediaries to grow as regulations clarify. And as our digital assets platform and product development progress. Now let's look at the recent asset totals as of a few days ago.

Managed assets were approximately $899 billion We should have picked the day before, including $665 billion in money markets $109 billion in equities, $100 billion in fixed income, $23 billion in alternative private markets, and $3 billion in multi-asset. Money Market Mutual Fund assets were $490 billion. Money market fund assets have ranged from $490 billion to $501 billion during July with average asset levels of $496 billion. Tom?

Thomas Robert Donahue: Thanks, Thank Thanks, Chris. For Q2 compared to the prior quarter, total revenues increased $23.8 million or 5%. The FCP acquisition added about $14 million, $9 million of it in the IAF category, and $5 million in the other service fees. Equity assets asset growth added $7.6 million an additional day added $5.1 million In private markets, Rivington had a $2.9 million gain on sale of a renewable energy property recorded in other service fees. And The UK real estate business had a $2 million real estate development fee for a project that did not advance into construction. Also recorded in other service fees.

These increases were partially offset by lower Q2 money market average assets resulting in $8.4 million in lower revenues. Total carried interest and performance fees were $1.4 million compared to $388 thousand in the prior quarter. Approximately $682 thousand of the Q2 fees were offset by compensation expense. Q2 operating expenses increased by $17.3 million or 5% from the prior quarter due mainly to an increase of approximately $9.7 million in transaction costs from the FCP acquisition including $6.5 million of nonrecurring acquisition related compensation and $3.2 million of higher professional service fees, including FCP lender consent fees and other professional service fees.

Compensation and related expense, in addition, increased $6.9 million due to FCP's quarterly compensation expense FHI's normal merit increases, and other factors. This was offset by seasonally lower stock based compensation expense of $6 million Higher advertising and promotional activities added $3.2 million as we had our spring advertising campaign. Intangible asset amortization increased $3 million primarily from the FCP acquisition These expense increases were partially offset by lower distribution expense which decreased $4 million due mainly to lower money market fund average assets.

In the other expense line item, the Q2 increase was due mainly to FCP property management expense of $2.8 million The combined Q2 impact of the revenue from the Rivington gain on property sale The UK real estate development revenue fee, The FCP acquisition related comp expense, and professional service fees was about $4.7 million of lower net income or about $0.06 per share. The Q2 effective tax rate was 25.8% We estimate the tax rate to be in the 25% to 28% range. For 26.

At the end of Q2, cash investments were $481 million Cash investments excluding the portion attributable to non controlling interest or $416 million Holly, we would like to open the call up for questions now.

Operator: Thanks, Thank Certainly. At this time, we will be conducting a Q&A session. If you would like to ask a question, please press 1 on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press 2 if you would like to remove your question from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. 1 moment, please, while we poll for questions. Your first question for today is from Bill Katz with TD Cowen.

Robin Holby: Thanks, Thank This is Robin Holby on for Bill Katz and thank you for taking the question. We wanted to ask on fixed income. Gross sales were up nicely quarter over quarter and year over year, while net flows seem to have somewhat stabilized. Has investor interest changed at all with the prospects of higher rates And do you think the strategy can get back to positive net flows in the foreseeable future?

John Christopher Donahue: Thanks, Thank Well, the reason we mentioned about the flows right now is that they have gotten exactly there. If you talk about the attitude of our intermediary client base, 1 of the things I would mention is that the end clients have become kind of numb to all the negative geopolitical news and issues. But with interest rates under the worst regime staying the same, What we are seeing is a little more interest in things like as I mentioned, the conservative Microshort and, of course, the ultra short funds. And that bumps a little bit into the money market fund thing as well. So there are no definitive answers. There is no macro answer to that.

That is going to take us through the next quarter. We think our products, including our payer ETF, which gives a little higher yield, and the FAs and the clients like that. Has had good response as well. So we think the variety of products out the yield curve the strength of the team, and the investment management will entitle us to positive flows here in the foreseeable future in fixed income.

Robin Holby: Thanks, Thank you. that is helpful. And then wanted to follow-up on strategic value. You mentioned it in the prepared remarks, the fund has solid year to date performance. Just maybe how are your conversations with investors tracking there?

John Christopher Donahue: Thanks, Thank The investors like the performance. But we do not like being in the category because we are either in the top of it or the bottom of it. And this always attracts the attention of the portfolio manager who just likes doing what he is doing, which is increasing the dividend, growth of dividend, and a dividend. On the other hand, when you look at the ETF also doing well, these are people who come in who have not had the experience of the fund. Who understand exactly what the fund is doing. And so this is a very, very positive thing on both sides.

And I would say that the biggest challenge we have is that when those prices of those securities go up, the portfolio managers have to make some maneuvers change them in order to keep the dividends going. That is a good problem. Thank you very much.

Operator: Thanks, Thank Your next question is from Kenneth Lee with RBC Capital Markets.

Kenneth Lee: Thanks, Thank Hey, good morning, and thanks for taking my question. Just 1 on money market fund assets there. Just given the rate outlook, and the environment there, any updated outlook in terms of potential asset growth for this year? Thanks.

John Christopher Donahue: Thanks, Thank Well, let me comment first and then I know Debbie is chomping at the bit to get at this 1. But in terms of the money market fund overall, know, we have been at this for 50 years. And there is all sorts of things that come together like our rivers in a big confluence month to month. that is why I went through all those percentages of changes in market share. But because of the seasonality, I think that says for itself that we do expect that seasonality to come back just like it has. All these years we have had these pools. Some other interesting things have happened in the marketplace.

1 of the big firms offered a sort of a bonus yield program that moved some assets We had some big clients move. That always happens. As I mentioned to the pre in the previous question, we had some ultra short and people moving out the curve a little bit. But with the Fed situation, if it is really higher longer, I e, they do not do anything, that is fine with us. Remember, 3.5% or so yield on a money fund is a great is a great thing. Debbie?

Deborah Cunningham: Thanks, Thank Thanks, Chris. Yes. I agree. A lot of volatility in the first half of the year. There were some very large market deals that occurred you know, from an IPO standpoint and a long term debt standpoint, Amazon, Alphabet, and Dropbox, SpaceX. They issued large amounts in the marketplace, which then sub subsequently, for a period of time, came into the money market universe. And has subsequently gone out Still some of it is left in there. So a lot of volatility and noise around the first half of the year.

But, ultimately, what Chris mentioned with regards to a fed that at this point is showing no signs of, you know, being in the mode of lowering rates. Keeping rates higher for longer where they are now. I mean, the market is actually predicting that the rate environment is increased in at the September meeting, which I do not particularly think will be the likely scenario. But nonetheless, if you are with rates on the short end, somewhere between 3.5% and 4.5% on a yield curve basis over the, you know, over the first half of the year. Money market funds look very attractive.

Most of the industry, including ourselves, has lowered their weighted average maturity to have, some fuel available to light the fire even further. As rates and the yield curve steepen to some degree. Floaters are really good use of investments in these funds during a rising rate environment. And those have been plentiful in the marketplace. Sometimes we like to spread in the floaters. Sometimes we do not.

But all of this, really leads us to a conclusion that with rates where they are marginally higher from a steeper yield curve standpoint, the attractiveness of cash and the attractiveness of money market funds as well as the and the pools that we manage will continue to gather assets as does the industry.

Kenneth Lee: Thanks, Thank Great. Very helpful color there. And just 1 follow-up, if I may, just on the expense side there. I realized that there were some noise in the quarter in 2Q due to the acquisition there. But just going forward, any updated outlook in terms of expenses? Thanks.

Thomas Robert Donahue: Thanks, Thank Sure, Kenneth. Well, they are going to be FCP comments. On the comp related line, I expect in the next quarter will not have the onetime comp expense from them. We will have their ongoing So, you know, that number could be down around $5 million Of course, I do not know what is going to happen to our bonus accrual. As things come out. The distribution line you know, that is going to relate to the money market assets primarily. So which way those go, that line will go. Systems and communications, we would expect that to go up a couple million for the next quarter.

And the professional service fees, FCP comment, we would expect that 1 to go down. By about 6 million. Of course, we might have some other additions, smaller come through there. And no comments on you know, the intangible will continue with FCP In other you know, there is some FCP line expense I pointed out in there. That will continue. And then what happens with FX always makes that line move around.

Kenneth Lee: Thanks, Thank Great. Very helpful there. Thanks again.

Operator: Thanks, Thank Your next question is from Michael Cho with JPMorgan.

Michael Cho: Thanks, Thank Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Just wanted to peel in just a little bit on the money market share discussion you had in your prepared comments and just now as well? I guess, appreciate all the color on the history of the share shifts over the last 7 years. But just wondering, you know, as you looked at that and you analyze that, I mean, are there any, you know, particular reasons of why these share shifts occur from time to time? Is it really firms running promotion programs? Or anything that you are seeing from a key takeaway perspective as these share shifts occur from time to time?

John Christopher Donahue: Thanks, Thank Michael, that is why I tried to list a whole bunch of confluence of factors that all jump around every single quarter. Debbie talked about all these big IPOs that came out with a cash came in and then that goes out, who has more of it than the other guy, then that changes the market share. The movement of some of the clients the ultra short and conservative Microshort, that does it. And you already commented on the 1. there is some big retail programs. And then there is just the ebb and flow of cash, and it is volatile. And there is nothing that you can do about it.

So we look for this the seasonality, the steady Eddie of the program. And, as I tried to hit in my remarks, we would trade every time. To go from 200 billion to 500 billion and have the market share. If it goes down a little bit, it does not matter. Owner operators love revenues. And if you really wanna know about it, I think if we could calculate it, and calculate the market share on revenues, we would have a better stat than on the assets. Thanks.

Michael Cho: Thanks, Thank Appreciate that color. Let me just switch gears to active ETFs. it is a key priority here for you as well. I think you launched a couple more during the quarter. Can update us on, you know, the pace of launch, from here, maybe over the next 12 to 18 months, you know, priorities in terms of products. And maybe any opportunities that you might see through maybe deeper distribution partnerships to maybe step up scale in that business? I know you also had mentioned non US in the past as well. But just kind of curious update there. Thanks.

John Christopher Donahue: Thanks, Thank So we like putting out a couple or so ETFs every year in order to get the marketplace focused on it, to enable the basket helpers to have their mind right on the whole thing. And that is about where we are. And then there are some special deals with some of our distribution firms where I am not going to tell you the name of the firm or the nature of the deal, but where if you play ball with them, you are each ETF does a lot better or your family of ETFs. So we are doing some of that. But, basically, it is a long term growth strategy.

And I think Raymond has some other comments on as far as we can go on the specifics.

Raymond J. Hanley: Thanks, Thank We cannot tell you the names. They call that gun jumping. Correct. But if you look at what we have done, we have we have we have launched in the areas where we have had the most success in our traditional mutual funds. And so that provides a bit of a road map to how we are thinking about the next wave. And you mentioned offshore We have had a lot of success porting the MDT. Strategy over there in a usage form. We are very much looking at active ETFs outside of The US as well. The focus initially has been domestic, but that is certainly something that we are looking at.

I would make 1 other comment on the product development side of it. And Ray mentioned, you know, we are we are able to do a good job when we have an existing product and it is doing well, and then you come up with an ETF that is similar or whatever, then that can do well.

John Christopher Donahue: Thanks, Thank But if the product development people would look at it and say, where are the most sales occurring in the industry, And then that is another way, a pointer finger as to where we would go. Which is sort of how payer got burped out onto the field. Great. Thanks, guys.

Operator: Thanks, Thank We have reached the end of the Q&A session, and I will now turn the call over to Raymond J. Hanley for closing remarks.

Raymond J. Hanley: Thank you, Holly. That concludes our call, and we appreciate you joining us today.

Operator: Thanks, Thank This concludes today's conference, and you may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.