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Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Senior Investor Relations Manager - Emily Greenstein

Founder and Chief Executive Officer - Micha Kaufman

Chief Financial Officer - Esti Levy Dadon

TAKEAWAYS

Revenue -- $97.8 million, representing a 10% decrease year over year due to a decline in low-value transactional work.

-- $97.8 million, representing a 10% decrease year over year due to a decline in low-value transactional work. Marketplace Revenue -- $63.1 million, a decrease of 15.5% year over year reflecting ongoing compression in high-volume, low-value projects.

-- $63.1 million, a decrease of 15.5% year over year reflecting ongoing compression in high-volume, low-value projects. Active Buyers -- 2.7 million, a decline of 21.9% year over year as simple task volumes decelerate.

-- 2.7 million, a decline of 21.9% year over year as simple task volumes decelerate. Spend per Buyer -- $368, an increase of 15.6% year over year driven by a mix shift toward projects valued at $1,000 or higher.

-- $368, an increase of 15.6% year over year driven by a mix shift toward projects valued at $1,000 or higher. Adjusted EBITDA -- $17.5 million, down 18.3% year over year with adjusted EBITDA margins contracting 180 basis points to 17.9%.

-- $17.5 million, down 18.3% year over year with adjusted EBITDA margins contracting 180 basis points to 17.9%. Services Revenue -- $34.6 million, an increase of 2% year over year, though management expects a double-digit decline in the second half of the year.

-- $34.6 million, an increase of 2% year over year, though management expects a double-digit decline in the second half of the year. Marketplace Take Rate -- 28%, an increase of 40 basis points year over year on a trailing 12-month basis.

-- 28%, an increase of 40 basis points year over year on a trailing 12-month basis. High-Value Project Growth -- 13%, representing the year-over-year increase in clients completing projects valued over $1,000 on a trailing 12-month basis.

-- 13%, representing the year-over-year increase in clients completing projects valued over $1,000 on a trailing 12-month basis. Programming and Technology Growth -- 34%, reflecting the year-over-year increase in high-value projects within this specific vertical.

-- 34%, reflecting the year-over-year increase in high-value projects within this specific vertical. Graphics and Design Growth -- 25%, representing the year-over-year growth for high-value projects in this vertical.

-- 25%, representing the year-over-year growth for high-value projects in this vertical. AI Video Content Demand -- 265% surge in demand for AI user-generated content video ads, while traditional AI video ads rose 63%.

-- 265% surge in demand for AI user-generated content video ads, while traditional AI video ads rose 63%. AI Technical Integration -- 49% increase in search volume for AI voice agents, while AI mobile app development and AI website development rose 92% and 39%, respectively.

-- 49% increase in search volume for AI voice agents, while AI mobile app development and AI website development rose 92% and 39%, respectively. Matching Infrastructure Efficiency -- 7% decrease in cancellation rates for dynamic matching based on initial tests of a new graph neural network model.

-- 7% decrease in cancellation rates for dynamic matching based on initial tests of a new graph neural network model. Skill Extraction Performance -- 58% of conversation skill mismatches were resolved through new live talent skill extraction capabilities.

-- 58% of conversation skill mismatches were resolved through new live talent skill extraction capabilities. Fulfillment Layer Precision -- 91% verified precision rate across 84% of completed projects in initial testing of a new fulfillment framework.

-- 91% verified precision rate across 84% of completed projects in initial testing of a new fulfillment framework. New Customer Conversion -- 8% lift in conversion driven by advanced semantic onboarding models and corporate KYC initiatives.

-- 8% lift in conversion driven by advanced semantic onboarding models and corporate KYC initiatives. Writing and Translation Category -- 24% decline on a trailing 12-month basis, representing the steepest vertical decline due to AI automation exposure.

-- 24% decline on a trailing 12-month basis, representing the steepest vertical decline due to AI automation exposure. Cash and Investments -- $308.5 million, providing the company flexibility for its multiyear structural transformation.

-- $308.5 million, providing the company flexibility for its multiyear structural transformation. Free Cash Flow -- $13.6 million, down 45.5% year over year following EBITDA declines and working capital changes.

-- $13.6 million, down 45.5% year over year following EBITDA declines and working capital changes. Q3 2026 Guidance -- $80 million to $88 million in revenue, representing a year-over-year growth range of negative 26% to negative 18%.

-- $80 million to $88 million in revenue, representing a year-over-year growth range of negative 26% to negative 18%. Full-Year 2026 Revenue Guidance -- $356 million to $372 million, reflecting a revised outlook due to AI-related traffic and demand headwinds.

-- $356 million to $372 million, reflecting a revised outlook due to AI-related traffic and demand headwinds. Full-Year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance -- $52 million to $62 million, with an expected adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.7% at the midpoint.

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RISKS

Kaufman stated, "the recent model updates across various LLMs are a contributing factor behind this softness," regarding a deceleration in marketplace traffic and demand that has carried into the third quarter.

Levy Dadon stated, "meaningful financial impact from our transformation will require at least six quarters to materialize," highlighting the extended timeline for high-value work to offset transactional declines.

Levy Dadon noted, "low-value transactional work currently represents the majority of our marketplace and is decelerating at a faster and stronger rate than the growth associated with our high-value work," identifying a structural imbalance in the current business mix.

SUMMARY

Management reported that Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR +2.39%) is navigating a structural transition as Large Language Model adoption automates low-value transactional tasks, leading to a strategic focus on complex, high-value projects. The company stated that the integration of AI summaries into search results has contributed to a deceleration in marketplace traffic and organic search efficiency. Management indicated that internal investments are prioritized toward proprietary matching infrastructure and fulfillment workflows to support long-duration engagements where human expertise remains critical. The company reported that this multiyear transformation is expected to require at least six quarters to demonstrate significant impact on financial results.

CEO Kaufman stated, "Gemini is being integrated into the experience of search on Google... which by turn obviously, impact the traffic that we are getting."

Management indicated that high-value projects over $1,000 currently represent 15% of gross order value, though these segments are currently masked by the faster compression of the transactional base.

Kaufman noted that the company is "cleaning our talent pool from unnecessary those who do not have demand for low skills" to optimize marketplace space for qualified high-end talent.

The company launched a discovery campaign targeting TikTok shop merchants, which management reported drove an 8% lift in new customer conversion in testing.

CEO Kaufman stated that clients are shifting from generic AI use toward "agentic workflows" that require highly skilled professionals to orchestrate functional, revenue-generating outcomes.

CFO Levy Dadon confirmed that the company is maintaining cost discipline by managing discretionary spend and marketing levels to preserve profitability during the transition.

The company reported that its proprietary knowledge graph is now capturing nuanced client intent across four vectors: the client, the talent, the scope, and the order itself.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

LLM (Large Language Model) : AI models trained on massive data sets capable of generating human-like text and code.

: AI models trained on massive data sets capable of generating human-like text and code. Knowledge Graph : A proprietary data structure that captures relationships between client intent, talent skills, and project scope to improve matching accuracy.

: A proprietary data structure that captures relationships between client intent, talent skills, and project scope to improve matching accuracy. GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) : The process of optimizing digital content to ensure it is accurately cited and retrieved by generative AI search engines.

: The process of optimizing digital content to ensure it is accurately cited and retrieved by generative AI search engines. Agentic Workflow : A series of automated tasks where AI agents perform complex, multi-step business processes with minimal human intervention.

: A series of automated tasks where AI agents perform complex, multi-step business processes with minimal human intervention. Take Rate : The percentage of Gross Merchandise Value that a marketplace collects as revenue for its services.

: The percentage of Gross Merchandise Value that a marketplace collects as revenue for its services. TTM (Trailing Twelve Months) : A financial performance metric representing data from the previous 12 consecutive months.

: A financial performance metric representing data from the previous 12 consecutive months. Inference: The process of running data through a trained AI model to generate a prediction or output.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Good day and welcome to the Fiverr Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by 0. After today's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Emily Greenstein, Senior Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead.

Emily Greenstein: Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Fiverr's earnings conference call for the Q2 ended June 30, 2026. Joining me on the call today are Micha Kaufman, Founder and CEO, and Esti Levy Dadon, CFO. Before we start, I would like to remind you that during this call, we may make forward-looking statements and that these statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions as of today and Fiverr assumes no obligation to update or revise them.

A discussion of some of the important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements can be found under the Risk Factors section in Fiverr's most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. During this call, we will be referring to some key performance metrics and non-GAAP financial measures. Including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. Further explanation and a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the earnings release we issued today and our shareholder letter each of which is available on our website at investors.fiverr.com. And now I will turn the call over to Micha.

Micha Kaufman: Thank you, Emily. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Q2 was a transitional quarter. Reflecting an ongoing compression in high-volume, low-value transactional work driven by accelerating AI adoption. As LLMs continue to evolve rapidly, we are seeing our customers accelerate their adoption of AI and workflow automation. Today, high-value work represents 15% of our completed projects gross order value, and is expected to continue growing while the transactional base that makes up the remainder continues to compress. That mix is why the strength of the high-value business is not yet visible in our headline numbers and why every investment we are making is aimed at shifting it.

So based on this, there are two reasons we are excited about the upmarket shift. The ability to attract untapped demand and the opportunity associated with projects between our current spend per buyer and high-end project. Over the last few weeks, we have seen clear deceleration in overall marketplace traffic and demand. A trend that has carried over into Q3. We believe that recent model updates across various LLMs are a contributing factor behind this softness, and are confronting these headwinds head on. We are not competing for that work. Instead, we are aggressively executing our push upmarket toward the higher value work where demand is growing.

Navigating this structural shift requires intense financial discipline and thoughtful capital allocation which Esti will unpack shortly. We have both the team and balance sheet to execute through this transition and our focus is to deploy our resources where they generate the highest long-term return. Fiverr's multiyear transformation is fundamentally about moving from a transaction-oriented marketplace to a trusted end-to-end work platform for high-end, high-value projects. Put simply, AI is automating simple tasks. And Fiverr is moving toward larger, longer-duration projects where AI deployment meets human judgment, strategic partnership, and accountability. This is a profound evolution in how the work on our platform is matched, delivered, and managed. Transformations of this magnitude require patience.

We expect the financial impact to build over several quarters. But our North Star remains unchanged. Positioning Fiverr as the ultimate destination for high-end, high-trust work. And while the financials will take time to catch up, I believe that the underlying operational metrics are proving our strategy. Let me illustrate that across the four strategic pillars we outlined in our shareholder letter. First, our push upmarket continues to validate our strategy. Clients completing projects valued at over $1,000 continued to grow this quarter at 13% year-over-year on a trailing 12-month basis. While the macro environment is volatile for smaller buyers, we see areas of strength in our high-value buyers, particularly around programming and tech and graphics and design.

Clients completing projects over $1,000 in programming and tech, grew 34% year-over-year, while graphics and design grew 25% year-over-year on a gross order amount and TTM basis. From an AI services vertical perspective, we are seeing a clear evolution in how clients deploy AI with us. In commercial video and content generation, clients are using AI to scale their performance marketing. Demand for AI user-generated content video ads surged 265% while AI video ads rose 63%. Businesses are not just experimenting. They are actively using freelancers to produce commercial-grade media at a fraction of traditional agency costs. In technical integration, and agentic workflows, buyers are moving past basic chatbots toward complex production setups.

Search volume for AI voice agents jumped 49%. AI mobile app development rose 92%. And AI website development grew 39%. The biggest opportunity here is the shift from generic AI to what I call personal AI, AI built into the specific workflows of a specific business. Businesses both tech and traditional, understand that automating their businesses is not a nice-to-have decision but a do-or-die decision to stay competitive. These are demand signals from our own marketplace. And as foundational AI models get more powerful, the execution gap widens. Businesses need skilled talent to orchestrate these tools into functional, revenue-generating outcomes. This quarter, we also continued to see businesses come to us for those multiphase mission-critical projects.

For example, one, a growing distributor that recently used a multidisciplinary freelance team on our platform to architect their entire B2B wholesale inventory and logistics ecosystem. This is not just custom code. It is deep operational software running their day-to-day supply chain ultimately setting up for a Phase 2 rollout of a retail POS. Two, a manufacturer replacing a decade-old legacy system with a ground-up rebuild of their custom 3D design software. By tapping into top-tier engineering talent on Fiverr, they are integrating their new ERP system and driving a complete digital transformation. Lastly, an entrepreneur building a stadium access platform complete with security, ticketing, and automated post-event photo monetization.

By coordinating multiple APIs and webhooks across payments, storage, and analytics, Our freelance talent is delivering complex integration-heavy consumer platforms at scale. This is where the market is headed and our target remains this segment of long-duration, high-value engagements. Our second pillar focuses on systematically upgrading our matching infrastructure to make trust and quality native to the user experience. We are leveraging our proprietary knowledge graph to capture incredibly nuanced client intent across four vectors. The client, the talent, the scope, and the order itself.

We recently began development of live talent skill extraction capabilities, and based on early testing results of over 450 mismatch events, we were able to structurally resolve as high as 58% of conversation skill mismatches directly tackling a major pain point for high-value order cancellations. Additionally, our newly developed graph neural network model which helps improve matching capabilities showed a 7% decrease in cancellation rates for dynamic matching compared to our current model in initial tests. Our third pillar is about moving Fiverr beyond passive matching into an active comprehensive work platform. We are building a standardized fulfillment layer engineered to dynamically safeguard project success. Phase one of this framework is now live in production.

It is currently evaluating transactional quality. Reaching as high as a verified 91% precision rate across over 84% of completed projects in our initial testing. This architecture is designed to give us real-time telemetry and sentiment signals. It allows us to track project health, mitigate friction points before order completion, and create the exact infrastructure needed to seamlessly integrate our marketplace with advanced agentic business workflows. Our fourth pillar centers on expanding our growth engines to attract the right kind of demand. We have moved our advanced semantic onboarding models and corporate KYC initiatives into production. These systems capture deep corporate profile data the moment a business joins and route that demand directly to our highest-performing talent.

Our development test results drove an 8% lift in new customer conversion. We are also opening up new highly targeted acquisition channels. In June, we launched a dedicated discovery campaign targeting e-commerce merchants looking to scale their TikTok shops. Our goal is to capture higher-value merchants including Amazon FBA, and Shopify merchants, and funnel them into repeatable long-term service journeys on Fiverr. To close, we are repositioning Fiverr deliberately to where the value is higher-end, high-trust work, where human expertise, project orchestration, accountability, are irreplaceable. The operational signals across our strategic pillars tell us we are on the right track. And our job now is to translate those signals into durable financial performance.

Backed by our balance sheet and focused execution, we are building the foundation for our next chapter while remaining disciplined in how we allocate capital. With that, I will turn it over to Esti for the financial details.

Esti Levy Dadon: Thank you, Micha. Today, I will review our second quarter financial performance and provide additional visibility into the ongoing marketplace transition, an update on capital allocation, as well as third quarter and full-year 2026 financial guidance. Starting with the results. Q2 revenue was $97.8 million, down 10% year-over-year due to a decline in low-value transactional work. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.5 million, down 18.3% year-over-year, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.9% as margins declined 180 basis points from a year earlier. Margin pressure was limited by the proactive steps the team has taken to maintain a lean organization, including our continued effort in discretionary spend management, internal AI efficiencies, and balanced marketing. Turning to our revenue segments.

Q2 marketplace revenue was $63.1 million, declining 15.5% year-over-year, driven by 2.7 million active buyers, $368 in spend per buyer, a 28% marketplace take rate. The 22% year-over-year decline in active buyers was mainly due to the ongoing compression in low-value transactional work. Low-value transactional work currently represents the majority of our marketplace and is decelerating at a faster and stronger rate than the growth associated with our high-value work. Additionally, as Micha noted, in recent weeks, we observed a noticeable deceleration in marketplace traffic and demand which has carried into Q3 and is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. These traffic and demand trends impact the entire marketplace. This pressure was broad-based across simple categories in all verticals.

Transaction volume was down 10% or more year-over-year across the majority of projects under $1,000. On a TTM basis, writing and translation saw the steepest decline in more than 24%. Spend per buyer increased 15% year-over-year driven by the ongoing mix shift across the marketplace from low-value transactional projects to $1,000-plus projectss. At the end of Q2, projects at or above $1,000 represented 15% of completed projects gross order amount on a TTM basis. Programming and Tech and Graphics and Design represented the fastest-growing verticals of completed $1,000-plus projects. With both increasing over 25% year-over-year on a TTM basis. On the other end, services revenue in Q2 was $34.6 million up 2% year-over-year. And accounted for 35% of total revenue.

Services revenue continued to grow but at a lower rate compared to last quarter. The deceleration is expected to continue into H2 and exit the year with a double-digit decline. The drivers for the deceleration include softening demand from influencer campaigns and dropshipping. As well as weakness in Fiverr Ads and Seller Plus. Services revenue is also negatively impacted by the lower expectations around marketplace growth given the traffic and demand issues we have discussed. Now on capital allocation. Our capital allocation priorities are guided by a disciplined and balanced framework. First, funding the organic transformation investments to reposition towards high-value work.

Second, maintaining strategic and financial flexibility in the dynamic AI-automation environment, and third, evaluating opportunities to generate value for shareholders including further repurchases. In the current environment, maintaining a strong balance sheet represents the most responsible path forward. Our healthy financial position provides valuable flexibility. As we continue to run a lean organization focused on cost discipline and maintaining profitability. At the same time, we recognize that capital allocation is a critical component of value creation. We finished the quarter with a total cash and investment balance of $308.5 million and generated $13.6 million in free cash flow. Given the uncertainty, full-year free cash flow is expected to be lower than the previous two years.

We are operating in a dynamic environment and we will constantly evaluate where we deploy our capital for the highest return. That also applies to how we invest in our transformation and related growth opportunities. A primary focus will be on executing appropriate cost discipline so we can continue to generate profit and free cash flow. Now moving to financial guidance. Our revised guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2026 reflects the AI-related demand and traffic headwinds observed in recent weeks, which have continued into Q3, impacting our entire marketplace. along with ongoing weakness in categories most exposed to AI automation and declining services revenue.

We now expect that meaningful financial impact from our transformation will require at least six quarters to materialize. For the third quarter of 2026, revenue is expected to be between $80 million and $88 million representing year-over-year growth of negative 26% to negative 18%. And adjusted EBITDA between $8 million and $12 million representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.9% at the midpoint. For the full-year 2026, we now expect revenue to be in the range of $356 million to $372 million representing a year-over-year growth of negative 17% to negative 14%. And adjusted EBITDA in the range of $52 million to $62 million representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.7% at the midpoint.

While our updated outlook reflects our view of the current operating reality and the extended timeline for our transformation, we are leaning into this moment with the discipline: stabilizing the core marketplace, shifting towards high-value work at a faster pace, preserving flexibility, and allocating capital with a focus on long-term value creation. With that, we will now turn the call over to the operator for questions.

Operator: We will now begin the question-and-answer session. To ask a question, you may press star then one on your touch-tone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press star then two. At this time, we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. The first question today comes from Eric Sheridan with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Eric Sheridan: Thanks so much for taking the questions. Maybe two, if I could. Just drilling down on the six-quarter transition period, can you give us a little bit more granularity about what is it about either business mix or the headwinds and tailwinds you see in the business today that underpin some of the framing of the duration? Of the transition across that type of time period. And then the second would be, you highlighted the recent updates of various LLMs as contributing factor to the weakness. What exactly are you seeing out of those LLMs And how is that sort of manifesting in these headwinds, if we get a little bit more detail? there as well Thank you so much.

Micha Kaufman: Good morning, Eric. Thanks for the questions. As for the first one, the answer is yes. It is mostly headwinds, which really impact our estimation of how long this transformation is going to take. that is mainly what is influencing this. And as Esti mentioned, in the opening comments, we run a very lean organization. At the minimal size that is required to move very fast. So we are now a much smaller organization than we used to be as we have done the restructure. restructuring, but the pace in which we move is much, much faster.

Given the fact that we assume the trends that we started seeing, in the couple of, the last couple of weeks of Q2 going into Q3, the assumption is they will continue. And this will be the time that we feel the transformation is going to take. Now I did mention the impact of, of a few of the LLM models. And again, the between those LLMs, obviously, there is different types of usage, and there are some models that are more impactful or step function versus those who are just, adding some improvements. But the really interesting thing is that it is not just the LLMs themselves.

Or the specific models, but it is how those LLMs are being integrated into other client experiences. I think most noticeable is how Gemini is being integrated into the experience of search on Google. And so it exposes more people to LLM experiences which by turn obviously, impact the traffic that we are getting. So traffic used to come only from search, then it became LLMs as well. And now it is becoming hybrid. So LLMs and traditional search which essentially lowers the volume of traffic, which we called out as one of the major headwinds.

Eric Sheridan: Great. Thank you.

Operator: Thank you. The next question comes from Ronald Josey with Citi. Please go ahead.

Ronald Josey: Micha, just a quick follow-up on Eric's question on the timeline in the six quarters and just can you give us some idea or steps that perhaps we can look into or watch in terms of this transition to see just the progression as we go to higher-value projects upmarket. And then to that, as we do get to higher value projects and given the foundation models get more powerful, just talk to us about the talent on Fiverr's marketplace and the ability to basically answer or deliver these higher value projects? Thank you.

Micha Kaufman: Thanks for the questions, Ronald. Good morning. So I will start with the first one, the transformation itself. So we have been calling out in the opening remarks, what we are actually building there, and what are the early signals that we have seen from tests. Those signals of our-- those tests are being deployed more widely which is why we expect to get more impact out of them. So this transformation is really about the matching part of our proprietary knowledge graph. And as we said, the initial deployment of seller's skill extraction which addresses about 58% of mismatches, in a model that decreases by 7% the high-value cancellations. These are really impactful numbers.

And since they have been running on tests, they are being deployed widely on production. The product has now an end-to-end fulfillment layer. And the phase one of it is live. And it is evaluating the quality of transactions with 91% precision across 84% of the completed projects. The go-to-market transformation again, we have developed and tested go-to-market new go-to-market and I have mentioned TikTok as an example. Which drove 8% increase in new customer conversion. Again, deploying this at the larger scale.

And obviously, we do all of this through keeping this operational excellence and making critical investments to strengthen the high-end talent flywheel and focus on improving marketplace quality for high-value work, and executing with very strong financial discipline as we do this. Now when we look at and this is the second part of your question. When we look at the type of skills, a part of what we are doing in going much faster upmarket means that we are doing-- we are both cleaning our talent pool from unnecessary those who do not have demand for low skills, which is really important because they occupy space on the marketplace.

And on the other end, defining the necessary skills ensuring that we if we are missing in some place, the right talent to tackle these needs, these client needs, we have that talent, and it is not-- we onboard them very, very fast. And we started calling some of these project types in categories, but I think the overarching message here is we are not talking about very specific small AI deployments for our clients. Our clients are interested in AI integration. They want to improve the competitiveness and the efficiency of their entire business. Not just you know, put a customer support agent. They want to integrate their entire business workflows. That requires highly skilled professionals.

That can assess and understand the actual business needs and understand how to create multiple agents that are tailored for that specific business so they can extract the most out of this AI transformation that, as I have said, is not a nice-to-have, but a do-or-die for businesses. Because the first businesses that are gonna do this are going to be more efficient and going to be more competitive.

Ronald Josey: Thank you, Micha.

Operator: Thank you. The next question comes from Jason Helfstein with Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Jason Helfstein: Hey. Thanks for taking the question. So just kind of thinking about the kind of financial outlook. I mean, you made the point you already run a very lean organization. As you said. I guess, what is the right way to think about, you know, EBITDA and cash for next year? I mean, obviously, you are not giving us guidance, but if revenue is down next year, are there other cost actions you can still take?

And then I guess you know, how far along are you in this deploying AI internally for your business and kind of automation in the organization and if you want to put those two together as kind of one answer, but that is the question. Thanks.

Esti Levy Dadon: Thank you, Jason. Good morning. So our revised guidance for EBITDA reflects first issues that we are seeing on traffic. And that affects the bottom line. However, as you know, we took some cost reduction initiatives in previous quarters that help us to support EBITDA. In addition, as we see traffic issues, we also adjust our marketing spend as we did before. We will continue to assess that if needed. We are protecting our R&D spend because that supports the transformation. And this is our number one priority. To be able to go through this transformation, but and also continue to be profitable.

So we should we should think about it during the transformation, this would be a firm that will continue to generate cash. We continue to run a lean organization, and we want to continue to be with cost discipline. Especially about discretionary cost marketing, as I said, But, again, the focus is going through the transformation.

Micha Kaufman: Yeah. And to answer, your second question, essentially, the first half of the year was putting all of this infrastructure together and running multiple tests. I called out some of them. To prove that doing so is actually significantly improving the $1,000 transactions in the right clients. What we are going to do in the second half of the year is deploy some of these solutions at scale and continue to work on new things that we feel are going to impact and accelerate the ability to drive a quality experience better conversion, and optimize for a higher spend of those customers.

Esti Levy Dadon: I would just add on the free cash flow. So free cash flow follows EBITDA. So you should expect the guidance of the EBITDA should be the range for the guidance for the free cash flow. And as I said, we are aiming to continue to be profitable that means also to continue to generate cash.

Operator: The next question comes from Nathaniel Schindler with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Nathaniel Schindler: Micha, this is kind of a big picture question. For years, you guys have said that really the move to AI was not such a threat because you are basically just a marketplace for freelancers, and freelancers are the most adaptable people in the entire economy. They very rapidly change to what is necessary. and the jobs that need to be done. And as a marketplace, you really do not care what those jobs are. You can just provide the connection point. And that is a really compelling argument. But then in February, it seems like the release of Claude Code was kind of a watershed moment.

And the world is now really doing more and more things without touching these freelancers in a sense, and that is why the revenue seems to be declining as much as it is. I get the transformation. I get the need that companies will have for people to help them do these transitions. But how can you be confident that six quarters, in six quarters, there are not going to be more watershed moments where this gets worse. And this gets worse and that you can do more and more with less and you need-- and these freelancers will face their first time or even their renowned adaptability just is not enough.

Micha Kaufman: Good morning. Thanks for the question. First of all, I should say we stand behind everything we said. And it is true, and it still is true. What I think we are seeing, and this is also why this requires additional time for this transformation to be highly successful. Is the fact that very similar to previous transformations, technology transformations, or industrial transformations before. The rate in which some skills get compressed versus the rate of the creation of new skills. Is not the same. The creation of new skills the orientation of our clients to understand how do they navigate this new world. Putting names to skills, ensuring that talent is qualified to tackle those needs. Is a cycle.

And they do not happen at the same rate. But we are seeing this. Because we have deep expertise in this economy. We constantly have discussions with clients. We are seeing developments in the market. And it takes time but they actually realize that this is as I have said, not a nice-to-have. It is not a choice. It is like 30 years ago, when people thought that having a website was optional. It took time for businesses to understand that if they do not have an online presence, they are going to start losing some of their businesses to their competitors. The same applies for AI. But it takes time for businesses to understand exactly what they need.

It is still true freelancers are in the forefront of this curve. They do understand that they obtain these skills fast. But as I said, it is still not the same rate of the compression that we are seeing. And, also, because the high-end is still a small portion of our business, the growth that we are seeing there in some cases, very high growth, is being masked by the compression in the low end. But this increase gives us the confidence that this transformation is the right thing and we should be very committed to it.

And the early signals that we have seen from our testing is showing this and that is why we move full-force, fire on all cylinders, to make that transformation as fast as possible.

Nathaniel Schindler: And just to follow up on that, as you make a transition to the high-end, and it sounds like the high-end is evolving to even higher end than previous discussions of high-end. Is that moving you more into just being a staffing placement company? Where you are doing as opposed to what you have been so long and so capable at. Is being a marketplace for completed business services. Because it is very hard to define and limit a scope of project in a single listing. This is an "I need someone who has this ability" But are you just totally changing what you are in that respect?

Micha Kaufman: I have addressed this in previous calls, and the way we think about Fiverr and our role in this ecosystem is to be very focused on the project, and the outcome-based work. So for us, identifying the need in some cases better qualify that need. Then understand through the knowledge graph who the exact most qualified talent and in some cases, multiple talents. To address and be able to achieve and fulfill that goal making that matching, but also, as I have said, taking a larger portion in the fulfillment of this actual outcome-based result is our function. And that is what defines us in where we focus. And this allows us to be very agile. In this.

Nathaniel Schindler: Okay. Thank you.

Operator: Thank you. The next question comes from Bernard McTernan with Needham. Please go ahead.

Stefanos Crist: Hi. This is Stefanos Crist for Bernie. Thanks for taking our questions. So the projects above $1,000 are 15% of what mix do you expect that to be to offset the decline in the legacy low-value work? And then just on capital allocation, are there any assets out there that can help accelerate your plans, or are you only focused on internal investment? Thank you.

Esti Levy Dadon: Okay. Thank you. Stefanos. So while the 15% is still small, but you need to remember that currently our spend per buyer is at $368. So we have a lot of room to grow with the $1,000. Now it would take time, as we said, we are changing fundamentally our platform. It comes with, as Micha mentioned a lot of the talent, the matching, the orders, of course, they go-to-market. Now it would take time. However, we see the opportunity both within the marketplace within our current buyers, and also as we go with new go-to-market. So one example is the TikTok. Example, but we are planning additional partnerships and additional, go-to-market channel.

As for capital allocation, so our primary focus is definitely going through the transformation. And we are investing on that. On the M&A side, nothing to call out. We are always opportunistic. But, again, top priority is to do the transformation within the platform, and we are gonna invest in R&D in order to do that. We have the sufficient staff, and we will run lean organization while doing that, as Micha said, we are going to do it fast, but with a leaner organization, and not currently planning to do inorganic.

Operator: The next question comes from Bradley Erickson with RBC Capital Markets. You may go ahead.

Bradley Erickson: Hi. Thanks. I just want to go back a little on the paper trail of the weakness, if I could. And I realize it is hard to know 100% for certain, but you know, you mentioned Google distribution with kind of integrating LLMs into search and being a driver of the weakness, which makes sense. But I just curious if there is a component from some of these more recent powerful model releases.

So I guess the question is, like, is this kind of a marketing issue where Google's making people more aware of these tools being available and they are using them, or is it more just that, like, newer models are just making it easier to do kind of a wider range of things? Or if it is both, I guess, curious which of those two you feel like you are seeing more of lately. Thanks.

Micha Kaufman: Yeah. Thank you for the question, Brad. So the weakness of demand and traffic comes from Google, but it has also as I have mentioned, the impact of integrating LLM or AI summaries in the Google search. So by definition, for some customers, they would go directly into the LLM instead of clicking on either paid or organic links. And I think it is a bit it is very visible the fact that the majority of links anyway are paid.

So the organic is actually getting squeezed down, which means that the impact of SEO is going down and this is why we and probably every other company is making also an investment in GEO, or generative engine optimization, to make sure that we are inside those LLMs, and we are there. The click-through in LLMs in general is obviously smaller than it is on search. All of these factors actually create headwinds on traffic. The same goes for other models. Sometimes it is the introduction of newer tools. That could be in the case of Claude Code or Design or Claude Opus.

And right now, we have Kimi coming in and, you know, Chinese alternative that is coming in to compete, and sometimes it is upgrade of a newer model on ChatGPT. But our assumption is that these models are going to continue developing and competing with each other and depending on their usage and their integration and other things, might influence traffic. That said, and I am not gonna repeat that. The actual needs of the clients that we are aiming for is not being addressed by just using one of these tools. It requires very deep integration of agentic solutions that are well beyond the reach for the vast majority of businesses.

Even high-tech businesses, and I know this from first-hand experience, are not having an easy time creating a more agentic organization. So if it is hard for such a sophisticated company like Fiverr, and I have been talking to many other companies, it is 1,000x more complex for traditional businesses. And therefore, they will need-- they will need help, and they will need this idea of human-in-the-loop.

Bradley Erickson: Got it. And then just bigger picture, you have such a great lens into the world of models and how to harness them and so forth. I am just curious, like, could you just maybe for a second and give us a little bit of your thinking around just the open-source topic and in particular, you know, we will not talk Frontier specifically, of course, but just you know, software looking to find any way to build a moat, lock their customers in, versus working with open models. How are you kind of thinking holistically about that? And I do not mean certainly for your business, but also just how your customers compete at that level.

How do you kind of think about that?

Micha Kaufman: Right now, if you think about it, most companies in the world and I am I am excluding maybe the forefront AI companies. Are still pretty much behind. If you look at highly sophisticated companies like ours, the type of challenges that we obsess over is inference, for example, because there is an almost endless amount of different models. Each one slightly better in different tasks but there is also a question of how fast do you need it. So by introducing latency, you can actually pay less for the same model, assuming you do not need the answer or the output right away.

So for us, as an example, it is not just how do you extract the most out of a certain model, but how do you use multiple models from multiple foundations to actually maximize this task or the skill that you are trying to solve and also bake price into it. Because you might use various foundation models that cost a lot. Opus costs twice that of Sonnet but for many, many different tasks. It is simply not needed. And so throttling between those you know, dealing with inference is one of the big topics right now. But as I said, I think that this is way, way too advanced for businesses that are tackling much more basic needs.

But even those businesses understand that the deployment of AI is not free. Meaning, when you deploy AI, it is not one-and-done. Running agentic environments has a cost. And they want to be aware of it. And some of the things that our experts are doing, is helping customers ensure that they do not overspend for the wrong things. This is why it is so complex. This is why I keep telling that this is this is beyond the capabilities of most businesses and why they need help with it. I think the question of open-source or not open-source is not a big difference. The open-source just allows for the foundational companies to harvest data faster.

So they can make it slightly cheaper. We are all working for foundational companies anyway. So if it is good enough, you should probably pay less for it.

Bradley Erickson: Okay. I have riffed enough. Thanks a lot.

Operator: Thank you. The next question comes from Matthew Condon with Citizens Bank. Please go ahead.

Matthew Condon: Thank you for taking the questions. My first one, just wanted to go back to traffic question. Are you seeing a significant deterioration in your payback period in other channels? I mean, I am specifically thinking about it. Is this isolated to SEO or Google traffic? Are you seeing your other channels also deteriorating your performance? And then my second question, is, would you ever consider dynamic pricing or any changes in pricing to try and spur demand across the marketplace? Or is that just not a focus for you guys? Thank you so much.

Micha Kaufman: Thanks for the questions. Essentially the situation, if we look at we look at Google, as an example, so first of all, the fact that there is fewer customers coming to Google is impacting the amount of traffic that Google has in its hands to advertise for. Meaning that they increase advertising density. Which means that there is more competition for each placement. Which means that the cost of acquisition is higher. All of this influences the efficiency of marketing. Which is why we take a multichannel approach. Which is why we are investing in GEO to increase the organic traffic from LLM channels. And it is showing great results. But on a click-through, it is still small.

We were also one of the first advertising partners on ChatGPT. But it is still very early days. It reminds us when we started working the early days of working with Google. It takes time to build up. They are figuring out. We are figuring out the strategy but we are taking proactive measures. And so what we want to make sure is we want to make sure that the investment that we are doing, this transformation, in the matching infrastructure and the fulfillment workflow is exactly enabling Fiverr to seamlessly integrate into agentic workflows down the road. So that we can give more of our core experiences and core solutions inside these LLM, or whatever they become experiences.

To enter the customer experience where they are.

Operator: The next question comes from Marvin Fong with BTIG. Please go ahead.

Marvin Fong: Great. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Two, if I may. So first one, bigger picture. You know, with these, you know, increasing sophistication in the projects that you are targeting, I mean, do you feel like your current suite of services, you know, Fiverr Business, Fiverr Pro, you know, is enough to address sort of this coming you know, landscape, or do you are you looking at producing additional service channels for your clients to create something a little bit more comprehensive perhaps. And then second question, just a little more focus on the services revenue. You know, called out that Seller Plus would be down. And I am just kind of curious.

Is that because you know, freelancers are canceling their subscriptions, or is it that the actual pool of freelancers is kind of shrinking on the side. If you could just kind of provide some insight on what is going on the freelancer side, with respect to services that would be great. Thank you.

Micha Kaufman: Thanks for the questions. So as we are doing this transformation, we are basically rebuilding a lot of the core functionality and the core product from the ground-up. Like, I have called out what we are doing with the knowledge graph what we are doing with the end-to-end fulfillment layer, the matching engine and the type of experiences that we expect to provide our customers that are better than better than the best AI out there in the market. I do not want to go into those details because this is being built and is going to be tested and deployed throughout the year.

We are working very hard to make sure that those clients that we focus on receive the best experience that they can get to ensure that they achieve their outcome. And we are building new tools. I again, we are not getting into talking about these tools and they are being built. But we are refining the platform to ensure that this is exactly the case.

Esti Levy Dadon: And as for the second question about, services revenue, so services revenue and the seller monetization, is affected by the traffic of the marketplace. And the traffic headwinds that we saw in recent weeks affects the ads and the Seller Plus. So we expect that also to be to continue in H2. In addition, in services revenue, we saw some headwinds on AutoDS. And that is also being included into our H2 guidance for services revenue.

Marvin Fong: Okay. Great. Thank you, Micha. Thanks, Esti.

Operator: Thank you. The next question comes from Joshua Chan with UBS. Please go ahead.

Joshua Chan: Hi. Hi. Good afternoon, Micha, Esti. I guess two questions. First, I guess, you do this transition, you know, standing here, I guess, how much of your talent or customer base do you feel like has to switch out or cycle through to complete the transition? And, and how do you know how to acquire, you know, the right talent and right customer for the next phase? And then the second part is when you give the six quarters you know, I guess, estimation, what is the starting point of that six quarters? And then as you deploy the solutions that you are testing, should you see some improvement in the trends even during that period? Thank you.

Micha Kaufman: Joshua, thanks for the question. Good morning. So when I think I made that comment earlier, which is we are both cleaning up the lower-end part of our talent that we feel has lower demand to make sure that we optimize the display layer of our marketplace. And our clients to find what they are looking for easier. The same goes for the high-end talent. As I said, identifying the skills on demand and in some cases, defining them. Helping give those skills names is really important. Then it is about qualifying them.

We said in many, many earnings calls that Fiverr's one of our biggest moats is the fact that we have been the largest transactional marketplace in the world. And we have collected so many data points that using them in the right way which is how we build the knowledge graph that contains very deep understanding of the client and their needs, understanding the actual scope description and the desired outcome. And pairing them with the right talent that can address exactly that.

And since we have such a rich data of actual transactions. where we have high level of trust of the talent that we have the matching becomes much more efficient resulting in much happier outcomes, which then also drive higher retention and higher spend.

Esti Levy Dadon: And, Joshua, as for your second question, the six quarters, it is starting now. And, yes, of course, as Micha described, although we are still at the beginning of the period, we have some initial things that we are seeing that are encouraging. And definitely we will share more as we go.

Joshua Chan: Great. Thank you both for the color.

Operator: This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Micha Kaufman for any closing remarks.

Micha Kaufman: Thanks so much. Thank you, Chloe, for moderating this call, and thank you, everyone, for calling in. And I wish you a great day. And we will talk soon. Thank you.

Operator: The conference has now concluded. Thanks for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.